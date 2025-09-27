Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are reportedly scheduled to testify before Congress in the coming months (Reuters)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Session 3: Wednesday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 1 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVl8nmgT0hGGBAsYPo7PhuoZITwygWTvcR5xwHNUftUdFNJw/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

OMB’s latest effort to conceal spending data

What Happened: Despite a court order requiring disclosure, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget is still hiding how it controls billions in federal funds. OMB has quietly added binding “A” footnotes to apportionments, making agency spending contingent on undisclosed “agreed-upon” plans with the White House—plans it refuses to publish.

Why It Matters: By burying conditions in secret documents, Trump’s OMB can steer funds to align with political priorities while evading oversight. It’s the same tactic used to freeze Ukraine aid in 2019, an abuse that triggered impeachment, now expanded across the federal budget.

Here’s what happens when big-time lobbyists become big-name Trump officials

What Happened: Trump has filled his Cabinet with former lobbyists whose old firms are now raking in contracts. Pam Bondi’s Ballard Partners, Sean Duffy’s BGR Group, and Susie Wiles’ Mercury are all cashing in on their ex-bosses’ government posts.

Why It Matters: Lobbyists turned Trump officials are steering influence back to their old firms, creating pay-to-play access at the highest levels of government. It’s legalized corruption, and erodes public trust in agencies meant to serve the people, not former employers.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Efforts to Punish His Enemies Are Ramping Up

What Happened: Trump ordered Pam Bondi to “move now” against his enemies, even as rank-and-file prosecutors warn evidence is weak. Within days, a U.S. attorney who declined to indict Letitia James resigned, and Trump loyalist Lindsey Halligan, his former lawyer with no prosecutorial experience, was sworn into the key Virginia office overseeing cases against James and James Comey.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the Justice Department for personal revenge, and this is just the beginning. Trump is purging prosecutors who resist and installing loyalists to pursue flimsy cases, echoing authoritarian regimes where federal agencies are tools of power.

Bondi taps Trump’s former personal attorney as a top federal prosecutor

What Happened: Pam Bondi swore in Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former personal lawyer, as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan replaced a Trump-appointed prosecutor who was ousted after refusing to pursue weak cases against Trump’s rivals, including James Comey and Letitia James.

Why It Matters: By installing loyalists with no experience, he’s converting the DOJ into an arm of his vendetta campaign — erasing the line between Trump’s private interests and the public’s justice system.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Justice Dept. Closed Investigation Into Tom Homan for Accepting Bag of Cash

What Happened: Tom Homan, now Trump’s border czar, was caught on tape in 2024 taking $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents posing as contractors. A bribery probe opened, but Trump’s DOJ killed it once Homan rejoined the government.

Why It Matters: A top Trump official caught on tape accepting cash was shielded from accountability. By closing the case and elevating Homan to lead deportation policy, Trump has again shown how allies are protected while law enforcement is bent to serve political loyalty.

Democrats urge Trump border czar investigation over bribery allegation

What Happened: Democrats called for a watchdog investigation after reports that Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, was recorded taking $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents in 2024 in exchange for promises of immigration contracts.

Trump’s Handpicked Prosecutor Takes Over Comey and James Cases

What Happened: Lindsey Halligan was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to take over the cases targeting James Comey and Letitia James after her predecessor was purged. The move comes just days before the statute of limitations expires on potential charges tied to Comey’s 2020 testimony.

DHS says ICE won’t comply with California ban on agents wearing masks

What Happened: DHS announced it will not comply with California’s new law banning immigration agents from covering their faces during enforcement operations. The statement, posted on X, directly defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order.

Why It Matters: The standoff highlights escalating tensions between DHS and blue states resisting Trump’s authoritarian tactics. Allowing masked agents raises fears of abuse, secrecy, and diminished accountability in enforcement actions.

Trump’s new demands on Justice Department raise alarm among prosecutors

What Happened: Trump forced out a U.S. attorney in Virginia after he refused to indict Letitia James and James Comey, then ordered Pam Bondi to move on his rivals. Prosecutors across several states now face mounting pressure to deliver cases against Trump’s enemies, regardless of evidence.

Why It Matters: Trump’s direct demands on prosecutors show the collapse of DOJ independence under pressure from the top. By dictating indictments and purging those who resist, he’s converting federal prosecutions into political weapons and making justice subservient to his personal vendettas.

Supreme Court allows Trump to fire Democratic member of trade commission

What Happened: The Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump to purge Rebecca Slaughter, the last Democrat on the Federal Trade Commission, overturning a lower court ruling that reinstated her. The justices also agreed to hear arguments on overturning a 90-year-old precedent that protects the independence of agencies like the FTC.

Why It Matters: By giving Trump unchecked power to fire commissioners at will, the Court is eroding bipartisan oversight and framework that shielded agencies from political capture. The Supreme Court continues rubber-stamping Trump’s agenda, effectively making him a king.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump designates ‘antifa’ a terrorist group, but experts say legality is unclear

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order designating “antifa” a domestic terrorist organization, even though U.S. law has no mechanism for labeling domestic groups this way. This move targets an ideology, not an organization, and will be used to justify broad crackdowns on political opposition.

Why It Matters: By branding critics and opposition as “terrorists,” Trump is erasing legal limits on dissent—just as Russia labels opponents “extremists” to criminalize them. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment that shifts terrorism law from fighting violence to policing ideology and eliminating opposition.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Wary of changes under Trump, 'citizen historians' are documenting the Smithsonian

What Happened: Volunteers are photographing exhibits across the Smithsonian to create an independent archive as Trump pressures the institution to rewrite history. His regime ordered a sweeping review of eight museums, accusing them of promoting “anti-American” narratives.

Why It Matters: This mirrors authoritarian tactics where governments erase or rewrite history to fit ideology. By documenting exhibits now, citizen historians are safeguarding truth against political interference that could sanitize America’s past.

Hiring of military lawyers as immigration judges alarms law experts

What Happened: Trump is recruiting hundreds of military lawyers from the JAG corps to serve as temporary immigration judges amid mass deportations, even as trained immigration judges are being purged from the courts. Experts warn the move is unlawful, since JAGs lack immigration expertise and their civilian role could violate the Posse Comitatus Act.

Why It Matters: By sidelining qualified judges and installing military attorneys with minimal training, Trump is turning immigration courts into deportation factories—eroding due process and bending the law to accelerate his extremist agenda.

Trump’s new detention policy targets millions of immigrants. Judges keep saying it’s illegal.

What Happened: Trump has reinterpreted immigration law to mandate detention for nearly all undocumented immigrants — even longtime residents with no criminal record. Federal judges across the country have repeatedly struck the policy down as illegal, calling it “radical,” “arbitrary,” and a violation of due process.

Why It Matters: This is mass detention by design, meant to pressure immigrants into giving up legal claims and accepting deportation. By overriding long-standing law and court authority, Trump is erasing due process protections— threatening millions.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

USDA Puts Food Researchers on Leave

What Happened: The USDA placed about a dozen economists and researchers on indefinite leave, days after canceling its long-running annual hunger report. Officials cited an investigation into “unauthorized disclosure” of non-public information. Staff were told to turn in laptops and barred from agency work.

Why It Matters: The hunger survey has been central to shaping food-assistance policy for decades. By sidelining the researchers behind it, Trump is canceling data collection and punishing those who produce independent evidence, undermining transparency and accountability.

Trump Issues Warning Based on Unproven Link Between Tylenol and Autism

What Happened: Trump, joined by RFK Jr. and FDA chief Marty Makary, told pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, falsely linking it to autism despite inconclusive evidence. They also revived debunked vaccine conspiracies and promoted an unproven cancer drug as treatment, marking a dramatic turn in federal autism policy toward fringe science.

Why It Matters: This is dangerous medical disinformation from the top of government. By swapping science for extremist ideology, Trump and Kennedy are reviving junk theories, undermining public trust, and endangering mothers and children with untested treatments.

Measles outbreak growing in parts of Arizona and Utah, health officials say

What Happened: Health officials confirmed 65 measles cases across southwestern Utah and Mohave County, Arizona—mostly among unvaccinated children. Vaccination rates in these communities have plummeted, with some schools reporting MMR coverage as low as 7%.

Why It Matters: This is the largest U.S. measles outbreak in decades, fueled by vaccine hesitancy and political attacks on immunization. With herd immunity because of Trump and RFK Jr. collapsing, preventable diseases are resurging, threatening unvaccinated children and entire communities.

EPA reorganization sparks fears of ‘political interference’

What Happened: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin launched a sweeping reorganization that eliminates the Office of Research and Development, shifting its functions into a new office directly under his control. More than 300 scientists have already retired or resigned amid warnings that the move will sideline independent research.

Why It Matters: By dismantling EPA’s main science arm and placing research under political oversight, the EPA is undermining decades of independent environmental science. It mirrors authoritarian tactics of eliminating expertise to fit political agendas, threatening credibility, public health, and environmental protections.

Trump narrows scope of safety reviews for some chemicals

What Happened: The EPA proposed scaling back safety reviews of high-risk chemicals, reversing Biden-era rules that required evaluating all uses and exposure routes. The plan assumes workers use protective equipment, a shift critics say could understate risks.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting chemical safety rules to appease industry, leaving workers and communities exposed. By sidelining science, he’s ensuring toxic substances stay in use with no oversight, putting profits over public health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Pledges Support for Argentina’s Economy and a Trump Ally in Crisis

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pledged U.S. loans, dollar buys, and bond support to rescue Argentina’s collapsing peso. The move comes as Trump ally Javier Milei faces corruption scandals and election trouble.

Why It Matters: Trump is pouring U.S. resources into bailing out a foreign ally while America’s farmers face bankruptcy and the economy slides. It’s foreign meddling, tying U.S. power to Milei’s survival instead of protecting Americans at home.

US sanctions wife of Brazilian judge who oversaw Bolsonaro prosecution

What Happened: Trump officials sanctioned Viviane Moraes, the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, over her husband’s role in convicting Bolsonaro of attempting a violent coup. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets, block transactions, and revoke visas for multiple Brazilian judicial officials.

Why It Matters: This is blackmail of a foreign judiciary. Trump is abusing U.S. human rights laws to punish judges’ families and shield insurrectionist Bolsonaro, turning American sanctions into a weapon for authoritarian allies and trampling Brazil’s sovereignty and rule of law.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Copenhagen Airport Closed After Drones Spotted

What Happened: Copenhagen Airport shut down Monday night after police reported 2–3 large drones flying nearby, forcing a halt to all takeoffs and landings. At least 20 flights were canceled or delayed, while others were diverted to smaller Danish airports and to Sweden.

Why It Matters: The incident has the fingerprints of Russia’s hybrid tactics—using drones to probe defenses and target civilian infrastructure. On the same night, two foreign nationals were arrested in Oslo for flying drones over a military site.

Poland to Russia: ‘You have been warned’ so don’t ‘whine’ if your jets are shot down in NATO airspace

What Happened: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned Moscow at the U.N. that if Russian aircraft or missiles enter NATO airspace, they will be shot down—and Russia shouldn’t “whine” about it. The warning came after Russian jets breached Estonian airspace and drones entered Poland and Romania.

Why It Matters: NATO’s eastern flank is on edge as Russia escalates its incursions. Poland’s blunt message signals NATO’s readiness to respond militarily, raising the risk of confrontation with Russia while reinforcing that Moscow’s bloody imperial ambitions will be resisted.

Pro-Russian Disinformation Swamps Czechia Ahead of Election

What Happened: As Czechia heads into its Oct. 3–4 election, the country is being inundated with pro-Russian disinformation, now reaching 5,000 fake articles per month. Again, the Kremlin playbook is being deployed to erode trust in democracy and attack an election, with populist Andrej Babiš, leading in the polls, positioned to align with Putin puppets Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico.

Why It Matters: A Babiš victory would fracture EU unity on Ukraine, end Czech arms support for Kyiv, and tilt Prague toward Moscow’s orbit. Russia’s disinformation surge underscores how the Kremlin continues to attack elections to destabilize Western democracies from within. Russia is carrying out the same operation against the upcoming Moldovan election.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

From Electricity to Rent, Monthly Bills Are Tipping the Inflation Scale

What Happened: Even as overall inflation cooled to 2.9% last month, essential costs such as housing, utilities, food, and health care continue to outpace it. Rents just saw their biggest increase since 2011, while natural gas and electricity bills have jumped 13.8% and 6.2%. Trump’s tariffs have also fueled grocery price hikes.

Why It Matters: Families are working longer hours and turning to food banks as necessities take up a larger share of their income. Inflation may be “down” on paper, but the costs of living keep climbing, leaving millions feeling poorer.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Trump’s order to halt offshore wind project overturned, Orsted to restart work soon

What Happened: A federal judge overturned Trump’s order halting construction of Ørsted’s nearly finished Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island and Connecticut. The ruling allows the company to resume work immediately, rejecting Interior’s claim that the project should be stopped despite being fully permitted and 80% complete.

Judge orders Trump administration to restore frozen federal grants for UCLA

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must reinstate federal grants to UCLA after the White House froze the funding. The court order reverses Trump’s attempt to cut off support to the university.

400 entertainers co-sign ACLU letter supporting Jimmy Kimmel

What Happened: More than 400 actors, musicians, and directors, including Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, and Robert De Niro, signed an ACLU-organized letter after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s show under pressure from Trump’s FCC. The letter denounced government intimidation of artists and journalists as a “dark moment for freedom of speech.”

Jimmy Kimmel's show is returning to ABC on Tuesday, but not all stations will air it

What Happened: ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show will return on Tuesday after a weeklong suspension. But Sinclair, which owns more than 35 ABC affiliates, said it will preempt the show with news programming, keeping Kimmel off-air in many markets.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$50,000 — Cash bribe Tom Homan was caught on tape accepting from undercover FBI agents in 2024

5,000 — Pro-Russian fake articles per month flooding Czech media

65 — Measles cases in AZ and UT tied to collapsing vaccination rates

13.8% — Natural-gas bill spike

6.2% — Electricity bill spike

2.9% — Overall inflation, still outpaced by essentials

80% — Revolution Wind already built when Trump tried to halt it

300+ — EPA scientists retired or resigned amid reorganization

2–3 — Large drones reported near Copenhagen Airport

400 — Entertainers signing ACLU free-speech letter

35+ — ABC affiliates preempting Kimmel’s return

7% — MMR coverage at some schools in outbreak zones

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Supreme Court poised to upend agency independence — Will the justices gut the precedent shielding commissions like the FTC from presidential purges?

Halligan’s EDVA clock is ticking — Will Trump’s handpicked prosecutor indict Comey before statutes expire?

DHS vs. California over masked ICE agents — Will courts side with state transparency rules or federal extremist tactics?

OMB’s secret “A-footnote” budgeting — Will a court force disclosure of the White House’s hidden spending conditions?

Backlash against EPA science reorganization — Will Congress or the courts block the dismantling of independent research?

Escalating measles outbreak — Will states boost vaccination mandates as cases climb?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Institutional Capture — Loyalists are being installed across the DOJ and independent agencies while noncompliant officials are purged, turning prosecutions and rulemaking into political weapons and collapsing checks and balances.

Data Destruction as Governance — From canceling hunger reports to hiding OMB apportionments, the regime is suppressing facts to evade oversight and rewrite policy —eroding transparency, accountability, and public trust.

Civil Liberties Under Siege — Labeling “antifa” as terrorists, masking federal agents, and expanding mass detention move the state toward criminalizing dissent and stripping due process—hallmarks of authoritarian rule.

Corruption as Policy — From lobbyists cashing in to Trump’s allies like Tom Homan caught on tape taking bribes, the regime normalizes corruption and shields insiders from accountability. It’s pay-to-play at every level of government.

Weaponizing Disinformation — Russia-style tactics continue to be mainstreamed at home and abroad, flooding elections with disinformation while Trump’s allies push fringe conspiracies from the White House.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.