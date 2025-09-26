Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 20-21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t miss

Session 3: Wednesday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 1 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVl8nmgT0hGGBAsYPo7PhuoZITwygWTvcR5xwHNUftUdFNJw/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump says Murdochs are potential TikTok deal partners

What Happened: Trump said Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan may join Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Dell CEO Michael Dell in taking over TikTok’s U.S. operations. The White House said Americans will control six of seven board seats and the app’s algorithm under the China deal.

Why It Matters: Handing TikTok to Murdoch allies fuses Trump’s propaganda machine with one of the biggest platforms in America. It gives his regime and donors unprecedented power to shape what 170 million Americans — especially young voters — see online.

‘A race to the bottom’: SEC’s planned pullback on decades-old rules draws backlash

What Happened: SEC Chair Paul Atkins is pushing to scale back quarterly earnings reports and force shareholder disputes to be resolved through arbitration. Pension funds, investor advocates, and even an SEC commissioner warn that the rollback would tilt the balance of power toward corporate management and erode trust in U.S. markets.

Why It Matters: Decades of investor protections are on the chopping block. By gutting disclosures and blocking lawsuits, Trump’s SEC is tilting the balance of power toward executives and leaving shareholders, from retirees to small investors, in the dark about corporate abuses.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Demands That Bondi Move ‘Now’ to Prosecute Foes

What Happened: Trump ordered Pam Bondi to speed prosecutions of James Comey, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff, just a day after firing a U.S. attorney who refused to indict them. He tapped Lindsey Halligan, a loyal aide and ex-personal lawyer with no prosecutorial experience, to replace him, while other U.S. attorneys face pressure to bring cases against Trump’s critics without evidence.

Why It Matters: This is another escalation of Trump’s grip over prosecutions, weaponizing U.S. attorneys’ offices for retribution. By purging independent prosecutors and installing loyalists, he has dismantled the justice system’s guardrails and collapsed the line between law and personal vengeance.

White House says TikTok’s algorithm and data will be controlled ‘by America’ in new deal

What Happened: Trump announced that TikTok will be run by a U.S.-dominated board, with six of seven seats held by Americans, and its algorithm and user data controlled domestically through Oracle. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the deal ensures TikTok will be “majority-owned by Americans,” while Trump praised the incoming board as “very famous, very powerful” people.

Why It Matters: This hands Trump control over TikTok’s algorithm, less about privacy than about state control of speech. It mirrors Russia and China, where governments dominate information to cement political power.

Trump nominates White House aide to be top US prosecutor for office probing Letitia James

What Happened: A day after ousting U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert for refusing to indict Letitia James, Comey, and others, Trump tapped White House aide Lindsey Halligan — a loyalist and former personal lawyer — to lead the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan is expected to pursue indictments of Trump’s political foes despite no evidence of crimes.

Why It Matters: By replacing an independent prosecutor with a personal ally, Trump continues openly politicizing federal law enforcement. He’s collapsing the boundary between his legal vendettas and the Justice Department, weaponizing prosecutions for retribution.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Tom Homan was investigated for accepting $50,000 from undercover FBI agents. Trump's DOJ shut it down.

What Happened: FBI agents recorded Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, accepting $50,000 from undercover operatives posing as contractors seeking future government deals. Prosecutors viewed it as clear bribery, but after Trump’s inauguration, the Justice Department stalled, then killed the case.

Why It Matters: The buried case exposes how Trump’s DOJ shields allies while weaponizing prosecutions against opponents. Homan, now leading mass deportations, was caught selling influence and still escaped accountability — another example of systemic impunity under Trump’s pay-to-play government.

US attorney tasked with inquiring into Trump critics resigns after president says ‘I want him out’

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert resigned after Trump demanded his removal for refusing to indict New York AG Letitia James, Comey, and others. Trump declared on Truth Social: “I fired him!”

Why It Matters: Forcing out a prosecutor for not charging Trump’s political enemies shows how he continues to weaponize tax-funded federal agencies. By purging independents and pushing flimsy cases, he’s gutting DOJ’s credibility and cementing a culture of retribution.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon Expands Its Restrictions on Reporter Access

What Happened: The Pentagon issued new rules forcing reporters to pledge not to gather or use any information not formally approved for release — including unclassified material — or risk losing access. Pete Hegseth also tightened movement inside the building, further limiting press freedom at the Defense Department.

Why It Matters: The regime continues to violate the First Amendment. By controlling what reporters can even seek out, Trump’s Pentagon is moving toward full state censorship, cutting the public off from independent scrutiny of U.S. military power.

Billy Eichner: Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension Is an Attack on Our Fundamental Rights

What Happened: In an op-ed, actor Billy Eichner warned that Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension under FCC pressure is a direct attack on Americans’ fundamental freedoms. Eichner argued that if censorship can silence a wealthy, visible comedian, it shows how easily Trump can intimidate ordinary citizens without power or protection.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing regulators and corporate pressure to silence critics, Trump’s allies are building a system of enforced conformity — a step toward national censorship and political brainwashing.

Immigrant rights activists braced for crackdown as Trump threatens to target ‘leftwing’ groups

What Happened: Trump escalated threats against immigrant rights groups, with JD Vance branding them a “domestic terror movement” and Stephen Miller vowing prosecutions. ICE and DHS broadened “threat” definitions to include filming raids, while agents arrested dozens of activists, lawmakers, and protesters in New York and Chicago.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal power to criminalize civil society. By branding immigrant advocates as enemies of the state, his regime is echoing authoritarian crackdowns on rights groups and trying to silence those who defend vulnerable communities—just like in Russia.

Media Giants Accused of ‘Cowering to Threats’ as Trump Tries to Stamp Out Criticism

What Happened: ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s show after FCC chair Brendan Carr threatened Disney’s broadcast licenses, while CBS canceled Stephen Colbert amid a $16 million Trump settlement. Executives like Disney’s Bob Iger and Paramount’s David Ellison are accused of yielding to pressure to protect mergers and deals.

Why It Matters: Trump continues exploiting regulatory power to silence critics, and media giants are enabling it. Corporate capitulation turns the First Amendment into a bargaining chip, normalizing government intimidation of the press.

Oklahoma Republicans propose all state colleges must have Charlie Kirk statue

What Happened: Oklahoma Republicans introduced legislation mandating all public universities build a “Charlie Kirk Memorial Plaza” with a statue and signage labeling the slain activist a “modern civil rights leader.” Schools that refuse would face fines of 1% of their budget each month and be required to expel any students caught defacing the memorials.

Why It Matters: The proposal shows how the right is canonizing Kirk as a martyr while forcing state institutions into ideological conformity. By threatening schools with steep penalties, Republicans are pushing propaganda into higher education and rewriting civil rights history to elevate a divisive podcaster.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Uses Tear Gas in Clashes With Protesters in Chicago Suburb

What Happened: ICE agents fired tear gas at demonstrators outside a Broadview, Illinois, detention center as tensions flared. DHS claimed more than 100 protesters “assaulted” officers and arrested three people, while congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh said she was knocked down in the chaos.

Why It Matters: This underscores the aggressive escalation of Trump’s deportation agenda and growing resistance in sanctuary states. With federal forces clashing with protesters and talk of deploying the Guard, immigration enforcement is becoming a battle over power and resistance in America’s cities.

Ice detainees hold hunger strike at Louisiana state penitentiary

What Happened: Nineteen immigrants at Trump’s “Louisiana Lockup” inside Angola prison are on their fifth day of hunger strike, demanding medical care, hygiene, clean water, and access to ICE officials. Advocates say detainees with chronic illnesses are denied treatment, and the facility lacks even basic services that are required by law.

Why It Matters: Angola’s notorious Camp J, once shut for abuse, is back as an ICE site under Trump. The hunger strike lays bare the life-or-death toll of his deportation regime, with Louisiana now holding the nation’s second-largest immigrant detainee population.

How Trump has turned the legal system ‘on its head’ to meet deportation goals

What Happened: Trump issued rules letting DHS lawyers dismiss immigration cases only to reclassify them for “expedited removal.” Immigrants who thought they’d won in court, including a Cuban asylum seeker in Miami, were arrested outside courtrooms and sent into fast-track deportation. Judges who resisted were sidelined or purged, with military lawyers rushed in as replacements.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting due process by turning asylum courts into deportation machines. With judges purged and military lawyers installed, judicial fairness is collapsing into executive-driven expulsions.

Trump again asks supreme court to end protections for Venezuelans in US

What Happened: Trump filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to reinstate Kristi Noem’s termination of Temporary Protected Status for 300,000 Venezuelans. A federal judge blocked the move earlier this month, ruling that Noem lacked the authority to end the program, which provides deportation relief and work permits.

Why It Matters: Ending protections for Venezuelans who fled dictatorship and collapse would upend lives overnight. It will be a test of whether the Court will bless Trump’s most extreme, cruel immigration crackdowns.

Black women are being hit hard by the Trump layoffs and firings: ‘It chips away at morale and self-worth’

What Happened: Sweeping Trump-era cuts to federal grants and agencies have forced nearly 300,000 Black women out of the workforce in just three months. Though only 6% of the workforce, they make up over 12% of federal employees, jobs long seen as a path to middle-class stability.

Why It Matters: The layoffs strip away one of the few ladders of opportunity for Black women, undermining income security, career advancement, and morale. Trump’s cuts deepen systemic inequities and erase a generation’s financial security.

A Maternity Ward Reaches Its Breaking Point as U.S. Aid Dries Up

What Happened: In Chad’s Aboutengué refugee camp, maternity wards serving Sudanese women fleeing war are collapsing after Trump cut off U.S. foreign aid. Midwives are being laid off, supplies are dwindling, and rape survivors face childbirth in unsafe, overcrowded tents.

Why It Matters: Trump’s abrupt aid cutoff has left tens of thousands of women without basic maternal care, worsening one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. By dismantling decades of U.S.-backed relief, the U.S. is fueling famine, trauma, and maternal deaths while ceding humanitarian influence to adversaries.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Tulsi Gabbard did not alert White House before revoking 37 security clearances

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearances of 37 officials, including CIA deputies and Democratic congressional staffers, without informing the White House in advance. The move blindsided senior Trump advisers, though Gabbard said she was following Trump’s directive to purge those tied to 2016 Russia assessments.

Why It Matters: The purge exposes fractures inside Trump’s national security team and accelerates his politicization of intelligence. By stripping clearances from career officers and congressional staff, Trump is undermining the separation of powers and crippling intelligence work.

Trump ends annual report on U.S. hunger amid rising food insecurity

What Happened: Trump terminated the USDA’s long-running Household Food Security reports, dismissing them as “politicized.” The reports, in place since the 1990s, tracked national hunger trends and last year found 18 million U.S. households were food insecure.

Why It Matters: Ending the report eliminates the government’s data on hunger just as food insecurity is rising. Without official tracking, policymakers and aid groups lose a critical tool to measure need, obscuring the human toll of Trump’s cuts to food programs.

States Grapple With Fundamental Change in Food Stamps

What Happened: Trump’s new law forces states to fund part of SNAP benefits for the first time in 60 years, with contributions tied to administrative “error rates.” The shift could cost states billions, leaving some to weigh tax hikes, enrollment cuts, or even eliminating the program.

Why It Matters: 42 million Americans rely on SNAP, and the policy will create a patchwork of access where benefits depend on state budgets. The move threatens to unravel a cornerstone of the social safety net, widening inequality and pushing millions into food insecurity.

DEA faced pushback at White House, Pentagon after urging Mexico strikes

What Happened: DEA leaders urged drone strikes and targeted killings against Mexican cartels after labeling them terrorist groups. Pentagon and White House officials pushed back, warning Congress had not authorized such action and that it risked violating Mexico’s sovereignty.

Why It Matters: The plan exposes the chaos in Trump’s agencies—bending counterterrorism laws to justify killings in Latin America. Even shelved, it shows various agencies eager to bypass Congress and normalize extrajudicial force.

Trump administration to link Tylenol use to risk of autism

What Happened: Trump plans to announce that pregnant women should only use Tylenol or generic acetaminophen for high fevers, citing a supposed “link” to autism. RFK Jr. is spearheading the push despite no evidence, broad medical pushback, and opposition from Tylenol’s maker, Kenvue.

Why It Matters: This would be the first time HHS officially ties a common medicine to autism—with zero scientific basis. The move will stoke fear, drive pregnant women to unsafe alternatives, and politicize autism research. By amplifying RFK Jr.’s fringe conspiracy theories, Trump is undermining trust in science and endangering women and babies.

States rally to offset fracturing of federal healthcare agencies: ‘Diseases don’t see state lines’

What Happened: Seven northeastern states, plus New York City, launched the Northeast Public Health Collaborative to coordinate vaccine policy and emergency preparedness. The move follows new federal restrictions on COVID and MMRV vaccines and growing distrust in national guidance. Similar coalitions are forming on the West Coast, while states like Florida and Texas push to weaken mandates.

Why It Matters: With HHS retreating, states are scrambling to fill the void in public health. The result is a fractured patchwork of rules that could deepen inequities and leave vulnerable populations exposed as preventable diseases resurge. As one expert warned: “Diseases don’t see state lines.”

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump is breaking US diplomacy, State Department staffers say

What Happened: Eight months into Trump’s second term, more than half of U.S. ambassadorships remain vacant, with most top State Department jobs filled by unqualified acting officials. Career diplomats say they’re sidelined, muzzled by new “fidelity” loyalty rules, and fearful of retaliation for dissent. Thousands have been forced out, while offices focused on democracy and human rights have been dismantled.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out America’s diplomatic corps, replacing expertise with loyalty. With ambassadorships vacant and dissent silenced, U.S. foreign policy is losing credibility, alienating allies, and turning the State Department into an arm of Trump’s political agenda.

Taliban rejects Trump's bid to take over Afghan air base that U.S. controlled for almost 20 years

What Happened: The Taliban dismissed Trump’s demand to return Bagram Air Base, warning the U.S. to respect Afghan sovereignty under the Doha Agreement. Trump hinted at military options if the Taliban refused, posting that “BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” if the base wasn’t returned.

Why It Matters: Bagram, once the hub of America’s longest war, now stands as a symbol of Taliban control. Trump’s threat to retake it risks dragging the U.S. back into Afghanistan and signals his renewed appetite for open-ended military escalation abroad.

Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems at major European airports

What Happened: A cyberattack hit Collins Aerospace’s check-in and boarding software on Sept. 20, disrupting operations at Brussels, Berlin Brandenburg, and London Heathrow. Passengers faced delays, cancellations, and manual check-in as airports cut connections to the compromised systems.

Why It Matters: With Russia suspected in past strikes on European infrastructure, the incident highlights the growing risk that it can be targeting aviation, again, to sow chaos across Europe.

Macron calls U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner's criticism of France "unacceptable" for diplomat

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron blasted U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner’s public accusations that France isn’t doing enough to combat antisemitism, calling them “unacceptable” for a diplomat. France formally summoned Kushner last month, citing the Vienna Convention’s ban on interference in domestic affairs.

Why It Matters: The clash highlights how Trump’s envoy is inflaming tensions with key allies. By appointing political loyalists (family members) like Kushner, not seasoned diplomats, Trump is straining U.S.–European relations and turning diplomacy into partisan theater.

U.S. Military Buildup in Caribbean Signals Broader Campaign Against Venezuela

What Happened: Trump has deployed warships, Special Operations forces, and F-35s to the Caribbean under the banner of counternarcotics, but it looks like the real target is Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. The strikes on alleged drug boats are seen as warning shots, with Pentagon officials signaling more operations ahead.

Why It Matters: The buildup shows regime change is back on the table, masked as counterterrorism. Trump is edging toward open conflict with Venezuela, destabilizing the region and entrenching his power to wage war without Congress.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO was ready to 'use force' against Russia, Estonia says after airspace incursion

What Happened: Estonia said NATO was prepared to use force after three Russian MiG-31s violated its airspace on Sept. 19, flying over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes. Estonia, Poland, and Romania have all reported similar Russian incursions this month, prompting multiple Article 4 consultations and the launch of NATO’s new Eastern Sentry mission.

Why It Matters: Russia continues escalating provocations to test NATO unity, defenses, and to divert focus from Ukraine. The fact that NATO allies openly acknowledged readiness to use force signals a new phase.

NATO jets intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea, Germany says

What Happened: NATO scrambled German Eurofighters on Sept. 21 to intercept a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance plane flying without a flight plan or radio contact over the Baltic Sea. The spy plane, equipped with electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems, was later handed off to Swedish NATO jets.

Why It Matters: The interception underscores Russia’s escalating intelligence-gathering missions and incursions in NATO countries, coming just days after Russian fighters violated Estonian airspace. Each provocation increases the risk of a confrontation, testing alliance readiness and unity on its eastern flank.

Austrian energy executive fired over alleged Russian spying links, magazine report says

What Happened: Austrian energy giant OMV dismissed an executive after state security flagged his repeated meetings with a Russian diplomat suspected of being an FSB intelligence officer. Vienna summoned the Russian embassy’s chargé d’affaires and requested that the diplomat’s immunity be waived.

Why It Matters: Russia is still using Westerners as espionage cutouts, and Austria’s weak counterintelligence has made it a soft spot in Europe. Now, Vienna is being forced to confront Moscow’s spy networks.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Russian jet incursions over Estonia

What Happened: The UN Security Council will convene on Monday after three Russian MiG-31s violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes before NATO jets intercepted them. Estonia called it a reckless breach of international law. NATO will also hold Article 4 consultations at Estonia’s request.

Why It Matters: This is Estonia’s first UNSC emergency appeal in 34 years and signals rising fears of Russian escalation against NATO members. With similar airspace violations over Poland, Moscow is openly testing alliance resolve and international law, escalating risks for European security.

How Russian-funded fake news network aims to disrupt election in Europe

What Happened: A BBC undercover probe exposed a Kremlin-backed network paying Moldovans to post pro-Russia propaganda, smear President Maia Sandu, and stage fake polls to discredit the Sept. 28 election. The scheme, tied to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor and NGO Evrazia, spread on TikTok, Facebook, and Telegram, garnering tens of millions of views.

Why It Matters: Moldova, on the EU’s eastern edge, is a prime Kremlin target and a testing ground. By fusing propaganda, sham polls, and covert funding, Russia is rehearsing tactics to sabotage elections across Europe, threatening Moldova’s sovereignty and destabilizing the region.

Putin Decides He Can Step Up Attacks on Kyiv and Trump Won’t Act

What Happened: After Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska, Russia further escalated its genocidal war, unleashing massive drone and missile barrages on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Ukraine’s energy grid. Kremlin insiders say Putin sees U.S. restraint as a green light to force Ukraine into surrender.

Why It Matters: Trump continues providing cover for Russia, leaving Europe to shoulder the response. As a result, Russia has escalated in Ukraine and against NATO countries.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

‘Tidal wave of problems’: With harvest here, Trump’s trade war pushes some US farmers to the brink

What Happened: U.S. farmers say they’re drowning under Trump’s tariffs, immigration crackdown, inflation, and high interest rates. With China cutting soybean purchases and shifting to Brazil, crops are piling up, and some warn the stress could fuel a wave of suicides.

Why It Matters: Agriculture helped elect Trump, but his trade war is pushing farmers toward collapse. With bailouts stalled and relief uncertain, rural America faces what some call “farmageddon” — a financial and human crisis that could hollow out the backbone of U.S. food production.

Former Trump economic official Gary Cohn says "we've seen the job market degrade," though it may be "temporary"

What Happened: Ex-Trump adviser Gary Cohn said U.S. job growth has dropped from over 100,000 to under 50,000 a month, blaming tariffs for driving companies to cut labor costs. His warning came after the Fed cut rates to counter a weakening labor market.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff policies are squeezing businesses and fueling job losses, while his attacks on labor data raise doubts about the integrity of economic reporting.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

California Defies Trump, Shields Schools and Clinics from ICE

What Happened: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed five bills to blunt Trump’s mass deportation drive, including measures blocking ICE from entering schools and clinics, protecting health records, and banning face coverings for federal agents. The laws follow Los Angeles raids that triggered protests, Guard deployments, and court fights.

Source: Politico and NPR

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

6 of 7 — TikTok board seats promised to Americans in the Oracle/Murdoch/Dell deal

3 — Military boat strikes in the Caribbean that have killed at least 17 people

4,500 — U.S. personnel deployed on 8 warships in the Caribbean; plus 10 F-35s in Puerto Rico

42 million — Americans relying on SNAP as states are forced to shoulder new costs

300,000 — Black women pushed out of the workforce in three months amid federal cuts

300,000 — Venezuelans at risk if TPS termination is reinstated by the Supreme Court

$50,000 — Cash Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, was caught on tape accepting from undercover operatives posing as contractors.

1% — Monthly budget fine Oklahoma schools would face if they refuse to build a Charlie Kirk statue and “Memorial Plaza.”

37 — Security clearances revoked by Tulsi Gabbard

19 — ICE detainees on hunger strike at Angola prison demanding basic medical care

12 minutes — Duration of Russian MiG-31 incursion into Estonian airspace triggering UNSC session

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Venezuela escalation — Do Caribbean deployments morph into strikes on Venezuelan soil?

FCC pressure campaign on broadcasters — Do more networks face license threats or merger slow-walking for critical coverage?

SEC rollback of investor protections — Will quarterly reporting cuts and forced arbitration muzzle shareholders?

SNAP cost-shift fallout — Which states hike taxes, slash enrollment, or threaten to exit the program altogether?

State-led public health blocs — Can regional coalitions offset federal vaccine rollbacks before the fall virus season?

Intelligence politicization — Do more purges follow Warner’s warnings as Gabbard revokes clearances and purges officials?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

State Control of Information — The TikTok deal (6 of 7 U.S. board seats, Oracle control) and FCC license threats push America toward algorithmic and regulatory censorship.

War Powers Creep — Extrajudicial boat strikes and a draft “narco-terror” AUMF blur policing and warfare while sidelining Congress.

Trump’s Pay-to-Play Shield — Caught on tape taking $50,000 in bribes, Tom Homan walked free after DOJ buried the case. Loyalty, not law, is the currency in Trump’s regime.

Authoritarian Pageantry — Forcing universities to erect Charlie Kirk statues shows how propaganda is hardwired into institutions to enforce ideological conformity.

Weaponized Deportation Machine — Hunger strikes and ICE crackdowns reveal how Trump’s immigration system is built on cruelty and unchecked executive power.

Russia Testing NATO — Moscow’s repeated airspace incursions over Estonia, Poland, and Romania show Putin exploiting Trump’s weakness. Every violation not met with U.S. resolve emboldens the Kremlin.

Diplomacy Hollowed Out — With ambassadorships vacant and loyalty tests replacing expertise, U.S. foreign policy is collapsing into chaos, ceding ground to adversaries.

Economy on the Rocks — Tariffs, inflation, and collapsing farm exports are triggering “farmageddon,” while grocery costs surge, hurting families and small businesses.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.