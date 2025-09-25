Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Who's paying for the White House ballroom and what's in it for them

What Happened: Trump is constructing a $200–250 million White House ballroom bankrolled by private donors like Lockheed Martin, Google, Palantir, Booz Allen, NextEra, and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman. Donors giving $5–10 million can even have their names etched into the building, with contributions funneled through a nonprofit for tax breaks.

Why It Matters: The project fuses public institutions with Trump’s pay-to-play politics. Corporations with government contracts are literally buying influence at the White House, turning the People’s House into a Trump fundraising venture.

The S.E.C. Drops Efforts to Recoup Funds From Trump Clemency Recipients

What Happened: The SEC dropped civil cases seeking hundreds of millions in penalties from Devon Archer, Trevor Milton, and Carlos Watson—fraud convicts pardoned or commuted by Trump. The move spares them from paying victims through SEC enforcement, though private suits could still proceed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s clemency and regulatory pull are shielding wealthy allies at the expense of pension funds, tribes, and investors they defrauded. Federal enforcement is being warped into a loyalty-reward system, abandoning restitution for victims.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

U.S. attorney resigns under pressure from Trump to charge N.Y. AG Letitia James

What Happened: Erik Siebert, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, “resigned” after Trump demanded his ouster when a mortgage fraud probe into New York AG Letitia James produced no charges. Trump openly said he wanted Siebert “out,” fueling alarm about political interference in prosecutions.

Why It Matters: Forcing out a prosecutor for not indicting a political adversary is textbook weaponization of the Justice Department. It shatters post-Watergate norms of independence and turns federal law enforcement into a blunt tool of retribution.

Trump Says Critical Coverage of Him Is ‘Really Illegal’

What Happened: Trump claimed journalists who report negatively on him are “breaking the law,” escalating earlier threats to strip broadcasters’ licenses for critical coverage. He praised FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s license threats, even as Sen. Ted Cruz warned the effort was “dangerous as hell.”

Why It Matters: By framing critical reporting as criminal, Trump is turning federal oversight into a weapon against the press. It’s an authoritarian tactic to intimidate journalists, chill investigations, and edge America closer to state-run media—what happens in Russia.

Draft Bill Would Authorize Trump to Kill People He Deems Narco-Terrorists

What Happened: A draft bill circulating between the White House and Congress would grant Trump sweeping power to use military force against cartels he labels “terrorists,” and even against nations he claims harbor them. It follows Trump’s unauthorized boat strikes in the Caribbean that have killed 17 people.

Why It Matters: The measure hands Trump near-unchecked war powers, collapsing the line between law enforcement and war. By letting him unilaterally decide targets, it erodes constitutional checks and normalizes extrajudicial killings as official U.S. policy.

Trump Adds $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee and Rolls Out $1 Million ‘Gold Card’

What Happened: Trump imposed a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas and unveiled a $1 million “gold card” for expedited residency. Corporations can sponsor applicants for $2 million, while other visa categories are being suspended to make room. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the plan will slash skilled worker visas nearly in half.

Why It Matters: The overhaul will gut U.S. tech hiring, especially for smaller firms dependent on foreign talent, and undercut America’s edge in AI and advanced industries. It puts revenue and political theater above economic needs, turning immigration into a cash-for-access scheme.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues its work with Cellebrite

What Happened: Federal records show ICE is expanding contracts with Cellebrite, the Israeli firm whose forensics tools crack locked phones and extract data. DHS agencies, including CBP and the Secret Service, are increasingly using Cellebrite hardware and software to access mobile devices.

Why It Matters: The deals supercharge Trump’s surveillance state, letting ICE bypass encryption and scoop up personal data from migrants and U.S. citizens with scant oversight. Civil liberties are eroding as immigration enforcement morphs into a testing ground for mass digital surveillance.

Elected officials arrested during protest of NYC immigration holding facility

What Happened: More than a dozen New York elected officials, including State Senator Jabari Brisport and Comptroller Brad Lander, were arrested while protesting conditions at a Manhattan ICE detention site. They attempted to inspect holding rooms under a federal court order but were barred from entry, then detained during a sit-in by federal agents.

Why It Matters: Trump is preventing oversight and arresting anyone who tries to expose human rights violations in detention sites. This is a direct assault on constitutional checks and balances—turning lawful oversight into a crime and clearing the way for unchecked power and abuse.

The Census Bureau is now headed by a Trump official in an acting position

What Happened: Trump installed Commerce official George Cook as acting Census Bureau chief, bypassing qualified career staff. Cook, a political loyalist with no required statistical expertise, now holds three overlapping posts running the bureau.

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing the nation’s top statistical agency, which decides congressional seats, Electoral College votes, and trillions in funding. By sidelining experts and stacking it with loyalists, he’s undermining the credibility of U.S. data and laying the groundwork for a rigged census.

FCC Chair Carr says ‘we’re not done yet’ after Jimmy Kimmel suspension by ABC

What Happened: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr accused Jimmy Kimmel of “misleading” the public about Charlie Kirk’s killing and praised ABC for suspending his late-night show “indefinitely.” Carr framed it as part of a broader shift in the media landscape since Trump’s return, as Trump himself cheered the move and demanded other late-night hosts be taken off air.

Why It Matters: The FCC is being weaponized to police media content, blurring regulation with partisan punishment. Backed by Trump’s pressure campaign, it’s a chilling crackdown on dissent, using “public interest” as the excuse to silence critical voices.

US threatens to withhold funds from Boston, Chicago transit agencies

What Happened: Trump warned he may withhold federal transit funding from Boston and Chicago unless they take additional steps to improve subway and bus safety. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has already threatened to cut New York City’s funding and is pushing to end its congestion pricing program.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal dollars to strong-arm Democratic-led cities for his extremist agenda. By choking transit funding, the regime aims to destabilize urban systems millions depend on every day.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Banners of Trump’s face on D.C. buildings raise propaganda concerns

What Happened: Federal agencies in D.C. spent more than $50,000 on banners plastered with Trump’s face, some alongside past presidents. Rep. Adam Schiff says the taxpayer-funded displays amount to illegal propaganda, likening them to authoritarian regimes.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning government property into billboards. Using public money to glorify a leader is classic authoritarianism seen in Russia, North Korea, etc., erasing the line between state and ruler and normalizing propaganda in America.

Congressional candidate thrown to ground during protest outside ICE facility

What Happened: Federal agents deployed tear gas and force against protesters outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, during Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz.” Video shows Democratic candidate Kat Abughazaleh knocked down twice, while DHS accused demonstrators of “assaulting officers” and damaging property.

Why It Matters: Trump’s raids are colliding directly with political dissent. The use of force against a congressional candidate shows how immigration crackdowns are doubling as intimidation campaigns to silence opposition and scare critics into submission.

Ted Cruz rips FCC chair's Jimmy Kimmel threat as 'unbelievably dangerous'

What Happened: Sen. Ted Cruz blasted FCC Chair Brendan Carr for threatening Disney and ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death, calling it “dangerous as hell” for the government to decide what speech to silence. Trump defended Carr as a patriot, exposing a split inside the GOP over the threats.

Why It Matters: Even Cruz is warning that weaponizing the FCC is an attack on free speech. The fight shows Trump’s team pushing censorship by force of law, with cracks emerging in Republican ranks over how far the authoritarian turn should go.

Jimmy Kimmel's suspension shows power of FCC's Brendan Carr

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr pressured broadcasters to act against Jimmy Kimmel, warning they could “do this the easy way or the hard way.” Within hours, Nexstar, Sinclair, and ABC pulled Kimmel’s show, while their parent companies have major FCC deals pending.

Why It Matters: Carr is weaponizing regulatory power to silence critics of Trump, crossing into unconstitutional censorship. By tying threats to licenses and mergers, the FCC has become an enforcement arm of Trump’s politics, chilling free speech across broadcast media.

‘Censoring you in real time’: suspension of Jimmy Kimmel show sparks shock and fears for free speech

What Happened: ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, just hours after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened affiliates’ licenses. The move drew condemnation from unions, free speech groups, and figures like Barack Obama, who warned it set a dangerous precedent.

Why It Matters: This is blatant state-backed censorship. By leaning on networks to silence critics, Trump’s regime is shredding First Amendment protections and edging America toward an authoritarian model of government-controlled speech.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

How Federal Judges Put a Trans Civil Rights Lawyer Under Criminal Investigation

What Happened: Federal judges in Alabama referred Lambda Legal attorney Carl Charles for criminal investigation over “judge shopping” in challenges to the state’s transgender care ban. Charles was indicted for briefly misremembering a phone call to chambers — a statement he corrected within minutes under oath.

Why It Matters: Trump’s judges are twisting a trivial slip into a felony to intimidate civil rights lawyers. It shows how a judiciary stacked with loyalists can be weaponized to punish those defending LGBTQ rights.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to let it limit passport sex marker choice for trans and nonbinary Americans

What Happened: Trump asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his ban on passports with an “X” gender marker, undoing Biden-era rules that recognized nonbinary and intersex Americans. Lower courts blocked the ban, citing equal protection and the risk of forcing people to out themselves when traveling.

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s drive to erase LGBTQ+ recognition. If upheld, it would force a rigid gender binary onto federal IDs, rolling back rights and embedding discrimination into daily American life.

Trump cuts threaten futures of 250,000 children of migrant farm workers: ‘We felt like crying’

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget eliminates all funding for the Migrant Education Program, which for nearly 60 years has provided tutoring, meals, and mentorship to the children of seasonal farm workers. The cuts would hit more than 250,000 kids nationwide — including 80,000 in California — who rely on it to overcome disrupted schooling, poverty, and language barriers.

Why It Matters: Slashing MEP strips vulnerable children of a path out of hardship, weakening both their futures and the food system built on migrant labor. It underscores that Trump is willing to sacrifice the next generation’s opportunity and stability to advance his extremist agenda.

Trump administration ending legal status of thousands of Syrian immigrants in the U.S.

What Happened: Trump is terminating Temporary Protected Status for nearly 4,000 Syrians, saying conditions no longer justify their stay. Once the 60-day grace period ends, those without another legal pathway will face arrest, deportation, or be told to “self-deport” via a CBP app.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s sweeping rollback of humanitarian protections, described by advocates as the largest de-documentation campaign in U.S. history. Ending TPS for Syrians, despite ongoing violence, strips legal status from vulnerable refugees and cements immigration policy as a tool of mass expulsion.

One country's survival guide in the wake of U.S. aid cuts

What Happened: Trump’s aid cuts gutted Uganda’s access to U.S.-funded HIV prevention, condoms, and malaria support, leaving vulnerable groups without protection. Health charities like St. Francis and Soft Power Health are scrambling to fill the gap by turning to private donors, paid services, and grassroots innovations.

Why It Matters: Uganda has 1.4 million people living with HIV, and U.S. aid once underpinned the fight against AIDS, malaria, and TB. The sudden withdrawal risks reversing decades of progress, forcing fragile health systems to improvise while lives hang in the balance.

Revealed: US law enforcement claimed emojis could signal Tren de Aragua affiliation

What Happened: FBI, CBP, the Army, and NYPD circulated training slides claiming emojis like trains, ninjas, swords, aliens, and strawberries were gang code for Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua. Experts called the claims baseless and warned they could lead to immigrants being falsely flagged as gang-affiliated.

Why It Matters: Using everyday emojis as “evidence” is profiling disguised as intelligence. It’s another example of Trump officials weaponizing flimsy claims—tattoos, slang, now emojis—to expand deportations and brand migrants as security threats.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

House panel pushes Trump administration on combating human trafficking

What Happened: The House Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously passed an amendment to restore oversight of the State Department’s anti-trafficking office after a Guardian report revealed Trump officials cut staff by 70% and failed to release the annual Trafficking in Persons report required by law. Lawmakers said the gutting crippled U.S. efforts to track and fight trafficking.

Why It Matters: Human trafficking is a global crisis, and the TIP report is one of America’s strongest tools to link rights to aid. By hollowing out the office and stalling the report, Trump’s team is abandoning victims and dismantling U.S. accountability under the false banner of “cracking down.”

Republicans try to gut protections against US military’s PFAS pollution

What Happened: Republicans slipped PFAS rollbacks into the defense bill, delaying a foam ban, slashing $200 million from cleanup, lifting a burn moratorium, and repealing purchase limits. The provisions undo years of bipartisan efforts to rein in toxic “forever chemicals.”

Why It Matters: PFAS has poisoned base water supplies and endangered troops and communities. By weakening safeguards, Congress is shielding the Pentagon from accountability and extending exposure to chemicals tied to cancer, kidney disease, and immune disorders.

CDC vaccine panel adds new rules for getting the COVID vaccine in a tense meeting

What Happened: A CDC vaccine panel, remade by RFK Jr., voted to scale back COVID-19 guidance. Shots for adults under 65 are now “shared decision-making” instead of routine, and new info sheets will emphasize speculative risks.

Why It Matters: The move weakens CDC authority and risks lower uptake before the fall virus season. By sidelining experts for vaccine conspiracists, Trump and Kennedy are politicizing public health and leaving states and insurers to fill the gap.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump nixed $400 million in Taiwan military aid, pushing future arms sales

What Happened: Trump declined to approve a $400 million U.S. weapons package for Taiwan, including drones and munitions, as he seeks a trade deal and possible summit with Xi Jinping. Instead, Taiwan is being pushed to buy its own arms, with new sales talks underway but years from delivery.

Why It Matters: The reversal undercuts Taiwan’s defenses at a moment when China is accelerating military pressure and preparing for potential invasion. By prioritizing deals with Beijing over urgent military aid, Trump is leaving Taiwan exposed and weakening U.S. deterrence in the region.

Trump says U.S. military has struck another alleged drug boat, killing 3

What Happened: Trump announced the U.S. military destroyed another suspected drug-trafficking vessel in international waters, killing three men. It’s the third such “lethal kinetic strike” this month, part of his push to label cartels as terrorists and use the military against them.

Why It Matters: Trump is carrying out extrajudicial killings without evidence and bypassing Congress to wage undeclared war in Latin America. He’s normalizing assassinations abroad while laying the groundwork for direct conflict with Venezuela.

Autocrats Move Quickly to Fill Void as Trump Retreats From U.N.

What Happened: Trump slashed billions in U.S. funding to the U.N., pulled out of key agencies, and ordered a sweeping review of America’s role. The budget crisis opened the door for China, Russia, and other authoritarian states to scale back human rights probes, move offices, and reshape oversight to their advantage.

Why It Matters: By retreating, the U.S. is ceding influence at the institution it helped build, letting autocrats weaken human rights investigations and redirect global priorities. America’s soft power and leadership are being hollowed out, with China stepping in to fill the vacuum.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia, Vietnam Use Energy Profits to Avoid Possible US Sanctions for Arms Deals

What Happened: Internal documents reveal Russia and Vietnam created a sanctions-evasion scheme, using profits from joint oil ventures to pay for Russian arms contracts. The setup lets Hanoi acquire tanks, ships, and jets on credit, repaying Moscow with oil revenues outside Western banking networks.

Why It Matters: The deal props up Russia’s war economy while binding Vietnam closer to Moscow’s weapons pipeline. Meanwhile, Trump is courting a partner that is quietly financing Putin’s genocidal military machine.

Russia tries to exploit divisions sparked by Kirk's murder, researchers say

What Happened: Researchers say Russian state media and pro-Kremlin outlets amplified graphic footage and conspiracies around Charlie Kirk’s assassination, pushing narratives that the U.S. is fracturing and blaming Kyiv or other actors without evidence. Their coverage sought to align with U.S. domestic factions and inflame political divisions by spotlighting social-media posts and partisan reactions.

Why It Matters: Russia continues weaponizing disinformation to pour fuel on America’s divides, driving chaos and distrust. With Trump dismantling the offices that tracked disinformation, the U.S. is wide open to foreign manipulation.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Grocery prices have jumped up, and there's no relief in sight

What Happened: Grocery prices have jumped 29% since 2020, including 3.2% in the past year, outpacing overall inflation. Trump pledged to cut food costs, but his tariffs on imports like coffee and bananas, plus labor crackdowns on farm and food workers, are driving prices up.

Why It Matters: Families already battered by years of inflation now face steeper grocery bills. Trump’s trade and immigration policies are fueling food insecurity, turning everyday shopping into a political flashpoint as Americans see little relief at the checkout.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Late-night hosts skewer Jimmy Kimmel suspension with humor and solidarity

What Happened: Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and David Letterman responded to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension with satire and solidarity, calling it blatant censorship. Colbert said ABC was naive to think bowing to pressure would appease Trump’s FCC, while Stewart mocked the “regime-approved” media environment and Letterman warned of “managed media.”

Florida federal judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the 85-page filing “tedious” and more like a political rally speech than a legal complaint. The judge gave Trump 28 days to refile with a pared-down, 40-page maximum.

Democrats Pitch Bill to Protect Speech Targeted by Trump

What Happened: Congressional Democrats introduced the “No Political Enemies Act” to shield Americans from government retaliation for political speech, citing Trump’s use of the assassination of Charlie Kirk to justify a crackdown on dissent. The bill would create new legal defenses, allow lawsuits against abusive officials, and enable recovery of attorney fees.

Soros Gives $10 Million to Newsom Redistricting Fight

What Happened: George Soros’s family donated $10 million to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ballot measure (Proposition 50) to redraw congressional maps, making them the largest funder of the effort so far. The measure is designed to counter GOP gerrymanders in states like Texas by creating up to five new safe Democratic seats in California.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$200–$250 million — Cost of Trump’s privately funded White House ballroom.

$5–$10 million — Donation tiers to get a donor’s name etched into the White House ballroom.

$100,000 — New annual fee per H-1B visa.

$1 million — Price of Trump’s expedited-residency “gold card.”

$2 million — Corporate sponsorship price for fast-track residency applicants.

~50% — Expected cut to skilled worker visas under the new plan.

$400 million+ — Taiwan military aid package Trump declined to approve.

17 — People killed in Trump’s Caribbean “drug boat” strikes so far.

29% — Grocery price increase since 2020.

3.2% — Grocery inflation over the last year alone.

250,000+ — Children served by the Migrant Education Program targeted for elimination (including 80,000 in California).

~4,000 — Syrians losing Temporary Protected Status.

1.4 million — People living with HIV in Uganda affected by U.S. aid cuts.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Draft “narco-terror” war powers — Does Congress hand Trump open-ended authority to wage war against Venezuela?

FCC pressure campaign — Do more networks face license threats after Kimmel’s suspension?

CDC vaccine rollbacks — Do insurers and states splinter as federal guidance is downgraded?

Elected officials in handcuffs — How far will Trump go in criminalizing oversight of detention centers and human rights violations?

Corporate donors buying the White House ballroom — Do defense contractors and tech giants openly shape Trump’s agenda after funding his prestige projects?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His chaotic tariff crusade is driving up prices, choking supply chains, and tipping the U.S. toward recession.

Pay-to-Play at the People’s House — Trump’s $200–$250 million White House ballroom, bankrolled by defense contractors and billionaires, collapses the wall between public office and private profit.

Justice as Retribution — Forcing out a U.S. attorney and dropping SEC cases for clemency recipients shows federal law enforcement and regulation bending to loyalty over law.

Censorship by Regulator — FCC license threats after Kimmel’s suspension underscore a government-backed crackdown on critical media and the First Amendment.

Data and Democracy Under Siege — Installing loyalists at the Census and hollowing out stats/health agencies sabotages trusted data that underpins elections, budgets, and public health.

Surveillance State Expansion — ICE’s growing Cellebrite contracts normalize warrant-resistant phone extractions and mass data grabs amid aggressive raids and a growing surveillance state.

Household Squeeze Intensifies — Tariffs and labor crackdowns push food prices up, 29% since 2020, while visa fees and cuts undercut growth sectors and talent.

