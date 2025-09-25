A pedestrian walks by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building after it was reported that the HHS will cut about 10,000 full-time jobs and close half of its regional offices, a major overhaul of the department under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/ File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

SEC Approves Faster Way for Exchanges to List Bitcoin, Gold ETPs

What Happened: The SEC granted Cboe, Nasdaq, and NYSE approval to streamline listings of commodity-based exchange-traded products, including those tied to Bitcoin and gold. Under the new rules, products meeting “generic listing standards” can launch more quickly, with required disclosures filed within five days of trading.

Why It Matters: The move lowers barriers for digital asset products in mainstream markets, boosting investor access and financial innovation. It also cements crypto’s foothold on Wall Street, accelerating its integration into the U.S. financial system despite ongoing volatility and regulatory concerns.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Playbook: No Data, No Problem

What Happened: Trump is dismantling federal data systems that document climate change, pollution, and public health. NOAA stopped tracking billion-dollar weather disasters, the EPA is ending greenhouse gas reporting, NASA plans to decommission satellites monitoring emissions, and the CDC gutted its injury and violence statistics division. Trump also purged the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, claiming jobs data was “rigged.”

Why It Matters: By erasing data, Trump shields himself from accountability and blinds the public to escalating threats—from climate change to gun violence. Destroying evidence undermines science, weakens policy, and leaves Americans defenseless against crises.

Trump suggests FCC could revoke licenses of TV broadcasters that give him too much 'bad publicity'

What Happened: Trump said broadcasters might lose their FCC licenses for giving him “only bad publicity,” praising Chairman Brendan Carr as the one who could make it happen. The threat followed ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, which Carr warned may not be “the last shoe to drop.”

Why It Matters: This is another direct assault on press freedom, with Trump openly mulling state retaliation against critical coverage. If acted on, it would weaponize broadcast licensing to silence dissent and cement government control over media narratives—just like in Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

Department of Education watchdog to probe DOGE access to sensitive data

What Happened: The Education Department’s inspector general opened an investigation into whether Musk’s unauthorized DOGE illegally accessed sensitive student loan data, including Social Security numbers and income records. The probe follows Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s warning that DOGE “infiltrated” the Federal Student Aid office as part of Trump’s agency overhaul.

Why It Matters: With DOGE accused of centralizing surveillance across agencies, its control of $1.6 trillion in student loans raises red flags over privacy, political targeting, and abuse of power.

‘Censor-in-chief’: Trump-backed FCC chair at heart of Jimmy Kimmel storm

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Trump ally, pressured broadcasters to suspend Jimmy Kimmel over remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death, wielding vague “public interest” standards to threaten license reviews. Carr has also used the FCC to launch investigations against outlets critical of Trump, extending its role as a weapon in his media war.

Why It Matters: By exploiting license threats and regulatory probes, Trump’s FCC is being weaponized to silence critics outside the courts. This is a direct attack on the First Amendment—Trump is pushing toward a state-run media ecosystem where regime voices are amplified and all others are silenced.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Brendan Carr Isn't Going to Stop Until Someone Makes Him

What Happened: FCC chair Brendan Carr threatened broadcasters with regulatory punishment unless they sanctioned Jimmy Kimmel for mocking Trump, saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Hours later, ABC affiliates pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! in what experts call unconstitutional “jawboning.”

Why It Matters: Carr continues weaponizing the FCC as a censorship arm of Trump’s regime, using threats over licenses and mergers to muzzle critics. If unchecked, this sets a dangerous precedent where future administrations can dictate broadcast content.

These Are the 15 New York Officials ICE and NYPD Arrested in Manhattan

What Happened: More than a dozen New York officials — including Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams — were arrested after trying to inspect ICE’s Manhattan detention site, where courts have ruled immigrants are packed into unsafe, overcrowded cells.

Why It Matters: The arrests show Trump’s crackdown continues to criminalize oversight itself. With detainees denied food, hygiene, and lawyers, ICE sites are becoming black boxes of abuse — and officials exposing them are treated as criminals.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House plans to take action targeting left-wing groups as early as this month

What Happened: After Charlie Kirk’s killing, Trump is preparing actions against left-wing groups — probing tax-exempt status and eyeing racketeering charges. Soros-linked organizations and the Ford Foundation are being targeted, even though prosecutors found no ties to the suspect or evidence of any wrongdoing.

Why It Matters: By exploiting tragedy to brand nonprofits as “terrorists,” Trump is criminalizing dissent and dismantling civil society — the same tactic Putin used in Russia to erase opposition and silence groups exposing corruption, human rights violations, and abuse of power.

University of California Head Sees ‘Dark Shadow’ From Trump Plan

What Happened: Trump proposed a $1 billion extortion with UCLA over alleged “antisemitism and civil rights violations,” conditioning the return of $500 million in frozen research funds on sweeping policy changes. His terms would bar some foreign students, force demographic disclosures, overhaul hiring and athletics, and compel UCLA to publicly reject recognition of transgender identities.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding to impose culture-war demands on universities, gutting academic freedom. The move threatens not just California but the integrity of America’s entire higher education system.

ABC excluded from Trump’s UK press conference as British officials deny any link to clash with Australian journalist

What Happened: Australia’s ABC was barred from Trump’s joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, just days after ABC editor John Lyons pressed Trump on his personal enrichment. UK officials said the exclusion was due to space limits after the event moved indoors, with other outlets also cut.

Why It Matters: The message is unmistakable: after clashing with a journalist, Trump’s team sidelined the outlet from a major appearance. Brushed off as “logistics,” the move fits Trump’s pattern of punishing the press and restricting access.

Trump moves to scrub national parks sites of signs that cast America in a 'negative light'

What Happened: Trump ordered the Interior Department to purge park displays deemed to “disparage Americans,” including Philadelphia’s President’s House exhibit documenting Washington’s enslaved workers. More than 1,000 items were flagged nationwide, with references to slavery, racism, and other injustices slated for edits or removal under his executive order Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian historical revisionism. By scrubbing references to slavery and other abuses, Trump is erasing painful truths to impose a nationalist narrative of lies—mirroring how authoritarian regimes rewrite history that fits their agenda.

NYT chief executive warns Trump is deploying ‘anti-press playbook', FT says

What Happened: New York Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said the paper “will not be cowed” by Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit, calling it baseless and aimed at stifling independent journalism. The suit follows Trump’s $10 billion defamation case against the Wall Street Journal in July, part of a wave of legal attacks on the press.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lawsuits are pure intimidation, designed to bleed watchdogs dry, scare reporters into silence, and bully critics into submission. It’s court weaponization to crush press freedom, muzzle accountability, and further entrench power.

Military leaders consider recruiting campaign centered on Charlie Kirk

What Happened: Pentagon leaders are considering a recruiting campaign centered on Charlie Kirk, with slogans like “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors.” Plans include using Turning Point USA chapters in schools as recruitment hubs.

Why It Matters: This would be unprecedented politicization of military recruitment — tying service to a partisan figure who never served. It would turn the armed forces into an arm of Trump’s movement, eroding the military’s nonpartisan foundation of duty and country.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Revealed: Trump Administration Retreats on Combating Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation

What Happened: A Guardian investigation revealed Trump officials gutted anti-trafficking efforts across multiple agencies, slashing the State Department’s TIP office by 71%, delaying its annual report, freezing grants, and diverting HSI agents from trafficking and child-exploitation cases to immigration raids. Survivors also face harsher treatment, with T visa protections undermined and service group resources cut.

Why It Matters: Decades of bipartisan progress against sexual slavery, forced labor, and child exploitation are being dismantled. By reframing trafficking as an immigration issue and starving frontline programs, Trump officials are emboldening traffickers, abandoning survivors, and eroding U.S. credibility in the global fight against human trafficking.

Recent DACA Arrests Raise Alarm Among Legal Advocates

What Happened: Immigrant rights groups documented at least 18 cases of DACA recipients detained or deported under Trump, despite program protections. Incidents include a Texas father pulled from his car in front of his kids, a deaf worker unable to explain his status, and a Los Angeles Uber driver detained after a wrong turn. DHS insists DACA offers no immunity.

Why It Matters: These arrests erase the promise made to Dreamers, who passed background checks and built lives in the U.S. By targeting them, Trump is weaponizing immigration enforcement to sow fear and prove that no legal protection is secure.

‘The dungeon’ at Louisiana’s notorious prison reopens as ICE detention center

What Happened: Louisiana has reopened Camp J at Angola prison—infamous for its brutal solitary confinement—as an ICE detention center under Trump’s immigration crackdown. Renamed “Camp 57,” it will hold immigrants despite Angola’s history of abuse, forced labor, and inhumane conditions.

Why It Matters: Turning a notorious prison unit into an ICE site fuses mass incarceration with immigration enforcement, casting migrants as criminals by design. It weaponizes Angola’s violent legacy to entrench systemic abuse and spread fear in immigrant communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Ousted CDC director testifies she was fired for resisting pressure from RFK Jr.

What Happened: Former CDC Director Susan Monarez testified that RFK Jr. pressured her to pre-approve vaccine guidance and purge scientists. After refusing, she was ousted within weeks, as Kennedy called staff “corrupt” and moved to reshape panels reviewing Hep B, MMRV, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Why It Matters: Politicizing vaccine policy shreds scientific integrity and endangers kids. By purging experts and installing loyalists, Trump and Kennedy are turning public health into ideology, eroding trust and endangering children and all Americans.

RFK Jr’s Actions Risk Restricting Children’s Access to Vaccines, Say Ousted CDC Officials

What Happened: Former CDC leaders Susan Monarez and Debra Houry testified that RFK Jr., now Trump’s HHS chief, pressured them to pre-approve vaccine policy changes without review and purge career experts. They said Kennedy’s anti-vaccine agenda is politicizing the CDC, weakening safeguards, and fueling the worst measles outbreak in 30 years.

Kennedy’s Advisory Panel Votes to Limit M.M.R.V. Vaccine for Children Under 4

What Happened: A CDC advisory panel stacked with RFK Jr.’s appointees voted 8–3 to drop the recommendation that kids under 4 get the combined measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox (MMRV) vaccine. The disorganized session revealed confusion among members lacking scientific expertise. Separate shots remain recommended, but experts warn this is the first step toward deeper rollbacks.

Why It Matters: Gutting proven vaccine schedules risks bringing back deadly childhood diseases. Kennedy is reshaping federal vaccine policy with ideological loyalists, putting kids’ health in jeopardy and advancing his anti-science agenda.

Warner Accuses Trump Administration of Undermining National Security

What Happened: Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, accused Trump of politicizing intelligence, pointing to the purging of senior officials whose analyses contradicted the White House. He said far-right activist Laura Loomer is influencing personnel decisions.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the independence of U.S. intelligence agencies. Warner warned this politicization leaves America “flying blind” on threats from Russia, Iran, China, and beyond, eroding institutions that took generations to build.

U.S. to Cut Out Nongovernmental Groups in Refocusing Health Aid

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio rolled out an “America First Global Health Strategy” that bypasses NGOs, shifts aid from Africa to the Western Hemisphere and Asia Pacific, and phases out programs like PEPFAR. The plan follows Trump’s dismantling of USAID and pivots to bilateral deals with foreign governments.

Why It Matters: The overhaul breaks with decades of bipartisan health diplomacy. Cutting NGOs and slashing Africa aid risks reversing progress against HIV, maternal mortality, and infectious diseases—while weakening U.S. global leadership and fueling instability abroad.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s Latest Boat Strikes Spark Fresh Debate Over Legality

What Happened: Trump announced a third strike on a Venezuelan “drug boat,” bringing the death toll to at least 14. He framed the campaign as a fight against “narco-terrorists,” but experts say the killings stretch presidential war powers and bypass Congress.

Why It Matters: Trump has provided no evidence of who he is killing. By branding cartels as terrorists and ordering extrajudicial strikes abroad, he is blurring the line between policing and warfare. Paired with his push to label domestic foes “terrorists,” he is normalizing targeted killings as a tool of power.

Exclusive: U.S. Diplomats on Syria Abruptly Let Go Amid Pro-Damascus Policy Push

What Happened: Several senior U.S. diplomats at the Syria Regional Platform in Istanbul were abruptly dismissed under Tom Barrack, Trump’s envoy and longtime ally. Barrack is steering policy toward backing Islamist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and a unified Syrian state.

Why It Matters: The purge signals a major U.S. shift—pressuring Kurdish allies to accept Damascus while sidelining dissenting diplomats. It marks the clearest break yet from America’s support for Kurdish autonomy, raising alarms about U.S. credibility with partners who fought ISIS.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Congress Wants To Label Russia A Terrorism Sponsor. Will It Happen?

What Happened: A bipartisan Senate bill would require the U.S. to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism if it doesn’t return abducted Ukrainian children. The move comes amid anger over Russia’s drone attacks, civilian strikes, and NATO incursions, and could trigger secondary sanctions on countries like China helping Moscow evade restrictions.

Why It Matters: Congress is pressing to hold Russia accountable, but Trump’s reluctance on sanctions leaves the bill’s future uncertain. The clash underscores the gap between bipartisan outrage on Capitol Hill and Trump providing cover for and aiding Russia.

Warsaw turns to Ukraine for drone warfare expertise after Russian drones enter Polish airspace

What Happened: Poland and Ukraine signed a deal to co-develop drone warfare, including joint training, manufacturing, and interception systems, after Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace and drew a NATO response.

Why It Matters: The pact shows how Moscow’s drone tactics are forcing NATO to adapt. By leveraging Ukraine’s combat-tested expertise, Poland is strengthening its defenses and making clear Russia’s drone war is now a direct threat to the alliance.

How right-wing media sow distrust and confusion around vaccines and science

What Happened: With Florida ending school vaccine mandates and RFK Jr. accused of politicizing health policy, right-wing media have escalated the campaign against vaccines. Outlets from Fox to Newsmax push the “Make America Healthy Again” line, framing mandates as assaults on freedom and fueling distrust of public health institutions.

Why It Matters: Republicans are dismantling decades of public health progress. By laundering anti-science talking points as “parental choice,” right-wing media is legitimizing conspiracy theories, eroding trust in medicine, and leaving kids and all Americans vulnerable to preventable disease.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The Federal Reserve’s independence is about to be tested like never before

What Happened: Trump installed White House economist Stephen Miran onto the Fed’s board just hours before a key meeting, where Miran pushed for steeper rate cuts in line with Trump’s demands. At the same time, Trump is moving to oust Biden appointee Lisa Cook and prepare to replace Chair Jerome Powell when his term ends.

Why It Matters: This is the strongest challenge to Fed independence since its creation, with Trump trying to bend monetary policy to his political will. If he succeeds, it would blow up the guardrails that shield the economy from partisan meddling and rattle markets already on edge over tariffs and inflation.

U.S. Leading Indicators Continue to Show Weakening Economy

What Happened: The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index dropped 0.5% in August to 98.4, the sharpest fall since April, driven by weaker manufacturing orders, declining consumer expectations, and labor market strains. Tariffs have already slowed growth in 2025 and are expected to weigh on GDP through early 2026.

Why It Matters: The index signals slowing momentum in the U.S. economy, with growth projected to cool to 1.6% this year from 2.8% in 2024. While a recession isn’t yet forecast, persistent tariff impacts and labor pressures highlight mounting vulnerabilities.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

100 Liberal Philanthropies Prepare to Push Back Against Trump Crackdown

What Happened: More than 100 liberal-leaning philanthropies, including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, issued an open letter condemning efforts to exploit political violence as Trump signals plans to revoke nonprofits’ tax-exempt status. The move follows his threats to crack down on charities and non-profit organizations.

Judge blocks deportation of Guatemalan children, saying justification "crumbled like a house of cards"

What Happened: A Trump-appointed federal judge halted Trump officials’ attempt to disappear over 70 unaccompanied Guatemalan children, calling the government’s justification that it was “reuniting them with family” baseless. Evidence showed many parents never requested their children’s return, and some families believed the kids were on a path to legal status in the U.S.

Judge Rules First Amendment Right of Public Access Applies to Military Court Proceedings and Records

What Happened: A federal judge in California ruled that the press and public have a First Amendment right of access to military court proceedings and records, siding with ProPublica in a lawsuit against the Navy and Pentagon. The court found that the government’s secrecy policies, including withholding records from sexual assault cases and acquittals, violated constitutional rights, and ordered more transparency and earlier notice of hearings.

Northeast US states form health alliance in response to federal vaccine limits

What Happened: Seven Democratic-led states, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island, launched the Northeast Public Health Collaborative to issue their own vaccine recommendations. The move comes after RFK Jr. dismantled the CDC’s vaccine panel and limited federal vaccine access.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion — Trump’s extortion demand to UCLA, conditioning the return of frozen research funds

$15 billion — Defamation lawsuit Trump filed against The New York Times

$10 billion — Trump defamation lawsuit targeting The Wall Street Journal

14 — People killed in Trump’s “drug boat” strikes off Venezuela

0.5% — Drop in U.S. Leading Economic Index in August, signaling slowing growth

98.4 — Current level of the Conference Board’s index, the sharpest fall since April

100+ — Liberal philanthropies condemning Trump’s crackdown on nonprofits

$13 billion — Renewable energy funds Trump’s DOE plans to cancel

18 — Documented cases of DACA recipients detained or deported despite protections

71% — Cut to the State Department’s anti-trafficking office under Trump

$1.8 billion — Foreign aid Trump wants redirected to “America First” projects like Greenland minerals

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s FCC is threatening broadcast licenses — Will the courts step in before the First Amendment is gutted?

Cuts to homeless and vaccine programs are snowballing — How long until states form parallel systems to keep people alive?

Congress is weighing whether to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism — Will Trump let Republicans bring the bill to a vote, or move to shield Moscow from sanctions?

Trump’s purge of watchdogs continues — How long until no independent oversight is left inside the federal government?

Pentagon plans to recruit through Charlie Kirk’s network — Will the military cross the Rubicon into open politicization?

Global aid cuts and America First deals — How quickly will U.S. retreat from humanitarian leadership empower China and Russia abroad?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His chaotic tariff crusade is driving up prices, choking supply chains, and tipping the U.S. toward recession.

Weaponizing the Courts — Trump’s billion-dollar lawsuits against the NYT and WSJ are intimidation campaigns to silence journalism. At the same time, he’s purging independent regulators and oversight bodies, shielding his lawless regime from accountability.

Academic Extortion — By holding $1 billion in research funds over UCLA’s head, Trump continues using federal grants as leverage for extremist culture-war demands.

Militarizing Civil Society — From strikes on Venezuelan “drug boats” to labeling foes at home as “terrorists” and occupying U.S. cities, Trump is erasing the line between policing and war to expand unchecked, lawless power.

Criminalizing Oversight — The arrest of New York officials for inspecting ICE facilities shows oversight is being outlawed. Abusive detention sites are becoming black boxes, shielded from accountability.

Civil Society Under Siege — Trump’s push to strip nonprofits of tax-exempt status, paired with threats against foundations, is ripped from Putin’s playbook. It’s designed to dismantle the institutions that fund dissent.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.