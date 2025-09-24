An image of President Donald Trump standing next to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was projected on Windsor Castle on Tuesday by activists. Credit...Phil Noble/Reuters

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Julie Roginsky and I are so excited to announce our Fall 2025 seminar: a 6-week discussion on information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation— exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 2: Wednesday, September 24 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is September 24 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe551pR8NzIWqCrKQZeJ5aWX0TsSTfQFZ8Ol9_YwP6qTsFnhg/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Why Trump's push to nix quarterly reporting may succeed this time

What Happened: Trump renewed his push to scrap quarterly corporate disclosures, calling on the SEC to move to six-month reporting. Unlike his first term, this effort may succeed, as SEC Chair Paul Atkins is working closely with the White House, which is now directly steering the agency’s agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push will tighten White House control over independent regulators, resulting in less transparency for corporations and reduced information for investors. Weakening disclosure rules will hand big business a win, fuel volatility, and strip retirement savers of safeguards.

US Special Envoy Is Still Holding Trump-Linked Crypto Assets

What Happened: Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for peace missions, still hasn’t divested from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he co-founded with Trump’s sons. The firm is active in Middle East deals, even as Witkoff negotiates peace talks there, raising glaring conflict-of-interest concerns.

Why It Matters: Witkoff’s dual role fuses diplomacy with his and Trump’s private crypto empire. Foreign policy is being reduced to another pay-to-play scheme, where peace talks double as business opportunities for Trump’s inner circle. And with no transparency, there’s no way to know which foreign interests are funneling money into their venture.

Bessent, Like Fed Governor, Made Contradictory Mortgage Pledges

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once pledged two homes as his “principal residence” on the same day in 2007, the same type of incongruity Trump used to justify purging Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Bank of America confirmed Bessent’s filings weren’t improper, but Trump allies insist Cook’s case was fraud and grounds for removal.

Why It Matters: The episode exposes Trump’s double standard—shielding loyalists like Bessent while weaponizing technicalities to purge adversaries such as Cook, and investigate Letitia James and Adam Schiff. Ethics enforcement is another political weapon to consolidate his grip on power.

Elon Musk Has Criticized Environmental Regulations. His Companies Have Been Accused of Sidestepping Them.

What Happened: ProPublica found that Elon Musk’s companies repeatedly bypassed environmental safeguards. Boring Co. pitched a $760 million Houston flood tunnel that experts say won’t work, xAI ran unpermitted methane generators in a Memphis neighborhood, SpaceX was fined for water violations after Starship launches, and Tesla has faced lawsuits and fines for toxic emissions and hazardous waste dumping.

Why It Matters: Musk’s firms pollute and cut corners, shifting health and safety risks onto nearby communities. With Trump’s deregulation shielding him, watchdogs warn his “move fast, pay later” model endangers both public health and basic accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

At Home and on the Seas, Trump Expands Use of American Force

What Happened: Trump has widened the use of military power, ordering lethal strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats in international waters while also deploying National Guard troops to U.S. cities like Memphis. He has hinted that “radical left” groups could soon be labeled domestic terrorists after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Why It Matters: By casting opponents and neighborhoods as military threats, Trump is normalizing extrajudicial force and dismantling the legal safeguards that separate democracy from authoritarian rule.

Beyond 'draining the swamp': How Trump is knocking down checks on presidential power

What Happened: Trump has purged watchdogs, inspectors general, and agency heads protected by law — including the Merit Systems Protection Board and Office of Special Counsel — citing Article II powers. Courts have allowed many of the firings to stand for now, with the Supreme Court set to decide whether presidents can dismiss leaders of independent agencies at will.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to dismantle the merit system, replacing independence with subservience. By turning oversight bodies into White House arms, he’s erasing checks on power, silencing whistleblowers, and reviving a spoils system where political obedience replaces rule of law.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US Justice Department Removes Study Finding Far-Right Extremists Commit ‘Far More’ Violence

What Happened: The DOJ scrubbed a National Institute of Justice study from its website that found far-right extremists have killed more Americans than any other domestic terrorist group since 1990. The removal came days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, even though prosecutors say no evidence links the suspect to any group.

Why It Matters: By erasing government research, Trump is rewriting facts to fit his narrative, blaming the left. It’s the same tactic used in Russia, where inconvenient data vanishes and reports are rewritten to serve the regime.

US Justice Dept orders Arizona to preserve election records from 2020, documents show

What Happened: The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division directed Arizona to preserve all election records dating back to 2020, citing flaws in voter registration forms that may violate federal law. DOJ warned it could sue, while Arizona pushed back, saying its secretary of state can’t compel counties to keep the files.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is weaponizing federal power to revisit the 2020 election and pressure states on voting laws. By targeting records from the year he lost, Trump is keeping his election lies alive while undermining confidence in election systems.

Federal probe into Trump foe Letitia James hits a standstill, law enforcement officials say

What Happened: The federal mortgage fraud probe into New York Attorney General Letitia James has stalled, with prosecutors saying the evidence is too weak to convict. Still, Trump’s White House and DOJ loyalists are pressuring prosecutors to indict James, who brought a legitimate civil fraud case against Trump after his first term.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using federal law enforcement to target a top adversary, echoing authoritarian regimes where leaders weaponize justice to punish opponents and deter future challenges.

Top Democrat accuses Trump of dismantling efforts to prosecute sex crimes

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin accused Trump of dismantling sex crimes and trafficking programs while burying the Epstein files. His memo says Trump diverted agents to immigration raids, killed USAID programs, cut victim grants, and restored funding with gag rules banning mentions of race or gender.

Why It Matters: By gutting protections, defunding crisis centers, and obstructing transparency, Trump is weakening America’s ability to protect women and children from trafficking and sexual violence and siding with predators.

Pentagon’s crackdown on Kirk comments stirs fears among troops

What Happened: Pete Hegseth launched a crackdown on service members and Pentagon staff accused of mocking Charlie Kirk’s death, leading to suspensions and purges over social media posts. Troops fear a new culture of political loyalty tests, with Air Force leadership ordering commanders to use “all tools available” to investigate dissent.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is drifting from an apolitical institution into Trump’s political police, where speech seen as disloyal ends careers. By weaponizing military discipline to enforce ideological conformity, Trump is eroding constitutional norms and instilling fear across the ranks.

Kash Patel’s House testimony on Epstein files

What Happened: Kash Patel faced a heated five-hour House hearing where Democrats pressed him on why the “Epstein Files” remain sealed. Patel dodged questions about Trump’s ties, downplayed evidence by stressing there were no compromising photos of him, and promised only to “look into” Trump’s entry in Epstein’s birthday book.

Why It Matters: Patel is shielding Trump while slow-walking disclosures that could expose elite networks of abuse and corruption. By stonewalling Congress, he’s weaponizing the FBI to protect Trump’s interests instead of pursuing justice for Epstein’s survivors — a massive cover-up at the highest levels of power.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel show off air ‘indefinitely’ over Charlie Kirk comments

What Happened: Disney-owned ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely after he said MAGA was doing everything to paint Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer as a far-leftist before the facts were known. FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened ABC’s broadcast license, Nexstar dropped the show during merger talks, and Trump hailed the move as “Great News for America.”

Why It Matters: This is one of the clearest cases of government pressure driving media censorship in the U.S. Free speech advocates warn it’s state retaliation against lawful expression — a hallmark of authoritarian regimes that threaten all dissenting voices.

Can Trump label antifa a 'domestic terror group'? Legally, there's no such thing

What Happened: Trump vowed to label antifa a “major terrorist organization” after Charlie Kirk’s murder, even though there is no antifa group. Legal experts say U.S. law provides no authority to designate domestic groups this way, making the move unconstitutional. Republicans like Ted Cruz are urging the FBI to “follow the money” and target donors to left-wing causes.

Why It Matters: This is how autocrats silence opposition. Like Putin in Russia, Trump is weaponizing “terrorism” labels to criminalize dissent, intimidate donors, and turn law enforcement into a tool against his political enemies.

Bondi in hot water over hate speech comments

What Happened: Pam Bondi sparked backlash after saying the DOJ would “go after” people for using hate speech, even though such speech is protected under the First Amendment. DOJ officials later walked back her remarks, saying only incitement or violence would be prosecuted, as critics across the political spectrum slammed her overreach.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s comments show how Trump’s DOJ blurs constitutional limits to police speech. By threatening to criminalize rhetoric it dislikes, the regime plans to weaponize law enforcement against speech — a hallmark tactic of authoritarian regimes.

U.S. Education Dept. unites conservative groups to create 'patriotic' civics content

What Happened: The Education Department launched the America 250 Civics Education Coalition with over 40 conservative groups, including AFPI, Turning Point USA, Heritage Foundation, and Hillsdale College. The initiative will push “patriotic” civics programming through grants, a 50-state campus tour, and a speaker series.

Why It Matters: This is state-backed indoctrination cloaked as civics. Like Russia’s school propaganda drives, Trump is weaponizing education to impose a nationalist narrative, erase dissenting views, and mold future generations into loyal followers.

Most American Jews say Trump is using antisemitism as an 'excuse' to silence free speech at universities

What Happened: A UC Berkeley/University of Rochester survey found that most American Jews worry about campus antisemitism, but nearly 60% disapprove of Trump’s funding cuts to schools like Harvard and UCLA. Three-fourths said Trump is using antisemitism as an “excuse” to suppress campus free speech and advance his political agenda.

Why It Matters: Weaponizing antisemitism to punish universities trivializes real hate while chilling dissent and academic freedom. By turning a genuine concern into a political cudgel, Trump is eroding trust, silencing debate, and gutting free speech.

NPR to trim $5 million this year as public radio stations struggle to pay bills

What Happened: NPR is cutting more than $5 million this year as local stations reel from Congress defunding public broadcasting at Trump’s urging. Member stations have laid off at least 332 staff since July, with some dropping NPR affiliation altogether as state cuts pile on.

Why It Matters: Defunding NPR and PBS is a deliberate assault on independent media, stripping communities, especially rural and poor ones, of trusted news sources. Trump is gutting public broadcasting to silence dissent and shrink the media landscape, leaving Americans with fewer voices outside partisan propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. citizen tased and detained during ICE operation in Des Plaines, Illinois

What Happened: ICE agents in Des Plaines tased and detained Edgar Ruiz, a U.S. citizen born in Chicago, during an operation targeting his undocumented father. Video shows agents boxing in the family’s truck and pulling weapons before Ruiz was tased in the face, detained for two hours, and later hospitalized. His father remains in custody.

Why It Matters: This highlights the horror, chaos, and abuse fueling Trump’s deportation machine. By sweeping up citizens alongside undocumented residents, ICE is stoking fear in Latino communities and manufacturing an atmosphere of crisis.

California nurses decry Ice presence at hospitals: ‘Interfering with patient care’

What Happened: Nurses in California report that ICE agents, emboldened by Trump’s order ending hospital “sensitive location” protections, are interfering with medical treatment. Agents have blocked nurses from treating patients, refused to identify themselves, and listened in on confidential patient conversations.

Why It Matters: Turning hospitals into enforcement zones terrifies immigrant patients and undermines public health. By politicizing medical spaces, Trump’s policies erode trust in care, endanger lives, and force healthcare workers into confrontations with law enforcement.

House passes DC crime bills focused on juvenile crime as part of bid to bolster Trump’s federal crackdown

What Happened: The House passed four bills limiting Washington, DC’s autonomy, including lowering the age to try juveniles as adults to 14, curbing local sentencing reforms, and letting Trump appoint DC judges. The measures follow Trump’s recent federal takeover of the city’s police and National Guard deployment.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using “crime” in DC as a pretext to strip the city of self-governance and expand Trump’s control. By overriding local laws and concentrating judicial power in the presidency, the bills push DC closer to federal rule by decree.

More Than 10,000 People Held in Solitary Immigration Confinement by ICE in a Year

What Happened: A report found ICE put over 10,500 people in solitary confinement between April 2024 and May 2025, with use surging under Trump’s second term. Vulnerable detainees—including those with medical conditions—were held longer, often for arbitrary or retaliatory reasons, despite the UN defining confinement beyond 15 days as torture.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass detention drive is weaponizing solitary confinement to punish and break migrants. By pouring billions into ICE while gutting oversight, his regime is normalizing torture inside U.S. detention centers.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s Medicaid Cuts Could Hamper Efforts to House the Homeless

What Happened: Trump’s domestic policy law slashes Medicaid by over $900 billion in 10 years, cutting nearly 8 million people from coverage and jeopardizing programs that use Medicaid funds for housing. North Carolina has already shut down a $650 million initiative, and California may lose approval for similar efforts.

Why It Matters: By gutting Medicaid, Trump is tearing away lifelines that keep people off the streets. The cuts will worsen homelessness and health crises, drive up public costs, and erode the basic link between housing and dignity.

CDC's acting director tells staff to treat Americans 'as adults who can make their own informed decisions'

What Happened: Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill, installed by RFK Jr. after purging Susan Monarez, told staff the agency must end “mission creep” and stop influencing Americans’ health decisions. He called it “radical transparency,” even as Monarez testified she was ousted for refusing to pre-approve unscientific vaccine recommendations.

Why It Matters: Trump has taken over the CDC, shrinking its role as the U.S. faces measles, Ebola, and more. By sidelining science and gutting independence, Trump and Kennedy are dismantling America’s frontline defense against disease.

Cassidy warns of possible changes to US childhood vaccine schedule

What Happened: Sen. Bill Cassidy, after casting the deciding vote to confirm conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. as health secretary, warned Americans not to trust potential changes to the childhood vaccine schedule from Trump’s newly reshaped CDC advisory panel. Cassidy noted that vaccines like Hepatitis B dramatically reduced infections, but stressed that CDC guidelines are only recommendations, not mandates.

Why It Matters: Undermining vaccine confidence from the top risks fueling preventable disease outbreaks. By politicizing science and casting doubt on proven protections, Trump and his allies are endangering children’s health and eroding trust in medical institutions.

With ACA costs on the rise, Trump team promotes more limited catastrophic health insurance plans

What Happened: With Obamacare premiums set to spike 75% as COVID-era subsidies expire, Trump’s CMS is expanding access to “catastrophic” ACA plans. These policies carry deductibles over $10,000 but lower monthly costs, shifting financial risk onto patients. A federal court has temporarily blocked new Trump verification rules that could strip up to 1.8 million people of coverage.

Why It Matters: Trump’s health plan means less care for more cost, forcing vulnerable families into high-deductible plans that few insurers even offer. By gutting subsidies and tightening rules, his regime is dismantling ACA protections and putting millions at risk of losing insurance.

HHS lawyers objected to new powers for Kennedy's COVID vaccine adviser

What Happened: Federal lawyers tried to block RFK Jr.’s move to give MIT professor and vaccine critic Retsef Levi sweeping control over a CDC COVID vaccine work group. Despite warnings that it violated federal law, Levi was granted power to set agendas, appoint members, and shape recommendations that would restrict access to vaccines.

Why It Matters: By sidelining legal safeguards, Kennedy is weaponizing advisory panels to advance anti-vaccine ideology. This erodes CDC independence, weakens public health protections, and leaves Americans more vulnerable to preventable disease.

Trump's DEI crackdown further strains US supply of aircraft mechanics, industry officials say

What Happened: FAA workforce grants to train aircraft mechanics have been frozen after Trump ordered DEI language stripped from applications. With the funds on hold, schools and training programs can’t expand, even as the aviation industry faces a projected 10% shortfall in certified mechanics this year.

Why It Matters: Trump’s culture war is colliding with critical infrastructure needs, worsening an already dangerous labor shortage in aviation. By gutting DEI and stalling training, his policies risk grounding planes, disrupting airlines, and undercutting U.S. competitiveness.

Top Scientists Find Growing Evidence That Greenhouse Gases Are, in Fact, a Danger

What Happened: The National Academies of Sciences released a 136-page report confirming overwhelming evidence that carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases endanger human health. The findings directly contradict Trump’s move to rescind the EPA’s “endangerment finding,” the legal basis for regulating climate pollution.

Why It Matters: Erasing the endangerment finding would gut future administrations’ ability to regulate emissions under the Clean Air Act. Trump’s push is political, not scientific, and it endangers public health while accelerating climate collapse.

Some Americans abroad can’t send mail to U.S. because of tariffs

What Happened: Trump’s cancellation of the de minimis exemption on tariff-free goods has disrupted global postal systems, leaving Americans overseas unable to send mail back home without paying premium courier fees. Expats warn that their Social Security checks and even ballots may be delayed, returned, or refused.

Why It Matters: A tariff war aimed at foreign goods may now block Americans abroad from voting, proving they’re alive for benefits, and staying connected to family.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

What Trump’s Foreign Student Crackdown Means for US Universities

What Happened: Foreign student entries to the U.S. fell 28% in July after Trump revoked visas, froze interviews, and imposed new vetting rules. Schools like NYU and Northeastern face sharp enrollment losses, with STEM programs, where foreign students are over half of enrollees, hit hardest.

Why It Matters: International students fuel both university budgets and the U.S. tech workforce. Trump’s crackdown threatens a $7 billion economic hit, tens of thousands of jobs, and America’s edge in science and engineering. By weaponizing visas, his regime is crippling higher education and weakening long-term competitiveness.

Israeli Finance Minister Describes Plans to Turn Gaza Into a ‘Real Estate Bonanza’ as Bombs Hammer the Enclave

What Happened: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the devastation in Gaza could be transformed into a lucrative real estate project, even suggesting profit-sharing with the U.S. He echoed Trump’s earlier vision of turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” as Israeli strikes killed over 100 people in a single day and displaced thousands.

Why It Matters: Smotrich’s remarks expose plans to profit from destruction and displacement, raising serious concerns under international law. By calling war “urban renewal” — and with Kushner touting “real estate opportunities” — Israeli and U.S. leaders are signaling an illegal land grab that would illegally displace Palestinians.

Korea-US Trade Talks Remain in Deadlock After Raid Fuels Tension

What Happened: Trade talks over South Korea’s $350 billion U.S. investment pledge stalled after ICE detained more than 300 Korean workers in a raid on a Hyundai–LG EV battery plant in Georgia. Seoul is rejecting U.S. demands for a Japan-style deal, calling the raid punitive and warning it could affect future investment.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade tactics are destabilizing a vital alliance. By linking tariffs and investment to immigration raids, he is eroding trust, chilling future Korean investment, and pushing Seoul to question its partnership with Washington.

Pentagon Lawyers Raise Concerns Over Trump’s Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats

What Happened: Military lawyers and Defense Department officials privately warned that Trump’s order to sink alleged Venezuelan drug boats may be illegal, exposing U.S. service members to liability. Internal dissent has been muted since Pete Hegseth purged top military lawyers and replaced them with loyalists.

Why It Matters: Trump is bypassing Congress and international law, using lethal force against targets that posed no direct threat to the U.S. This erodes legal restraints on military action and politicizes the Pentagon’s legal system, heightening fears of impunity and extrajudicial killings under presidential command.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia gives Ukrainian kids military training and reeducation, Yale researchers find

What Happened: A Yale Humanitarian Research Lab report found 210 sites in Russia and occupied Ukraine where abducted Ukrainian children face forced reeducation and sometimes military training. Kids as young as 8 are taught grenade-throwing, drone-building, and Russian ideology, with nearly 20% of facilities offering combat instruction. Ukraine says 19,500 children are missing, but researchers warn the number could be closer to 35,000.

Why It Matters: Russia is committing genocide by abducting and indoctrinating Ukrainian children, erasing their identity, and training them for war. It’s a crime against humanity that demands a stronger international response to rescue Ukraine’s stolen children.

Foreign disinformation about Charlie Kirk’s killing seeks to widen US divisions

What Happened: Foreign states rushed to exploit Charlie Kirk’s assassination, with Russian, Chinese, and pro-Iranian networks amplifying conspiracy theories online. Narratives ranged from blaming Ukraine to accusing Israel, all designed to further inflame polarization and sow chaos.

Why It Matters: America’s adversaries continue weaponizing domestic events to deepen divisions and stoke violence. With Trump dismantling disinformation watchdogs, the U.S. is left exposed to foreign influence operations that thrive on chaos and division.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US single-family housing starts near 2-1/2-year lows as inventory bloat weighs

What Happened: Single-family housing starts plunged 7% in August to their lowest level since April 2023, as unsold inventory piled up and permits for new homes fell 2.2%. Builders, hit by Trump’s immigration crackdowns that worsened labor shortages, are cutting back sharply despite recent Fed rate cuts.

Why It Matters: The housing slump is deepening, dragging down growth while squeezing families already hit by inflation and job insecurity. Trump’s tariffs and immigration raids are compounding the crisis, slowing construction and making affordable housing even more unattainable.

US farmers face 'financial calamity' without extra aid soon, Republican lawmakers say

What Happened: U.S. farmers, battered by Trump’s trade wars and low crop prices, are pleading for emergency aid as Congress projects near-record $40 billion in farm payments this year. GOP lawmakers in farm states, torn between Trump loyalty and their constituents, are pushing USDA for a bailout by year’s end.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and chaotic trade policies have gutted markets farmers spent decades building, leaving them drowning in debt and uncertainty. Because of his policies, rural America faces mass defaults, collapsing farms, and a deepening economic crisis.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Sen. Schiff Reintroduces His Landmark Proposal to Protect Democracy, Close Legal Loopholes Enabling Widespread Abuses of Presidential Power

What Happened: Sen. Adam Schiff reintroduced his Protecting Our Democracy Act, a sweeping package to curb presidential power, block self-serving pardons, protect whistleblowers, and protect America from foreign election interference.

Senate Democrats call for hearing on Trump use of military in US cities

What Happened: All 13 Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee called for a public hearing on Trump’s growing use of the military in U.S. cities. Troops have been deployed for immigration raids and protest crackdowns, with more deployments planned for Memphis, Chicago, New Orleans, and Baltimore.

Trump administration cannot proceed with overhaul of US health agencies, court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court refused to lift an injunction blocking Trump’s plan to fire 10,000 employees and restructure the Department of Health and Human Services. Nineteen states sued, warning that the cuts crippled the CDC, FDA, and Head Start programs.

Anti-Trump protesters in U.K. project images of him with Epstein on Windsor Castle walls

What Happened: During Trump’s state visit to the U.K., activists from Led By Donkeys projected photos of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, along with a letter he allegedly wrote Epstein, onto Windsor Castle walls. Four protesters were arrested—the first time members of the group have faced detention for their projection campaigns.

West coast states band together to issue vaccine guidelines after CDC and HHS purge

What Happened: California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii formed the West Coast Health Alliance to release their own vaccine recommendations after RFK Jr. purged top scientists and replaced federal advisory committees with anti-vaccine extremists. Their guidance encourages Covid-19, flu, and RSV vaccinations for pregnant people, children, and at-risk groups, directly countering federal moves to restrict access.

Ex-CIA Officer Stripped of Clearance ‘Determined to Run’ for McConnell’s Seat

What Happened: Joel Willett, a former CIA officer whose clearance was revoked in Trump’s intelligence purge, announced his Senate run as a Democrat for Mitch McConnell’s soon-to-be-vacant Kentucky seat. Willett called his purge a political act meant to silence dissent, saying he’s witnessed firsthand how Trump weaponizes government against opponents.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

28% — Drop in foreign student entries (July) after visa crackdowns

$350B — South Korea’s U.S. investment at risk amid ICE raid of 300+ workers

210 — Sites where kidnapped Ukrainian kids face re-education and military training; estimates of 19,500–35,000 children kidnapped by Russia

10,500+ — People put in ICE solitary confinement in 13 months

75% — Projected ACA premium spike as COVID-era subsidies expire

$900 billion — Medicaid cuts over a decade

8 million — People expected to lose health insurance

$5 million — NPR cuts this year after losing government funding

332 — Local station layoffs since July

5,000/mo — Pro-Russia disinfo articles flooding Czech infosphere ahead of elections

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Supreme Court poised to decide if Trump can fire independent watchdogs at will — Will December’s ruling cement full presidential control over agencies?

Trump’s handpicked prosecutor has just 8 days to indict Comey — Will she follow through with sham charges on Letitia James and Adam Schiff under White House pressure?

ICE is detaining immigrants en masse despite repeated court rebukes — Will the Supreme Court bless Trump’s radical interpretation of immigration law and denial of due process?

Trump’s erratic trade policies have frozen $350 billion in Korean investment — Will Seoul cave to Japan-style concessions—or scale back U.S. commitments?

EPA is dismantling its research arm and narrowing chemical reviews — Will Congress roll back Zeldin’s reorg and restore scientific independence?

Trump’s Medicaid cuts gut programs that keep people off the streets — Will lawsuits force reinstatement of housing-health initiatives before the damage spreads?

Visa crackdowns are choking U.S. universities and STEM pipelines — Will spring admissions reveal a brain drain that cripples higher ed and tech?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices continue rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

First Amendment Under Siege — Trump’s lawsuits against the press and FCC threats underscore a multi-pronged attack to silence reporting and criticism.

Power Consolidation — Firings, court fights, and interim appointments are converting independent watchdogs into extensions of the White House.

Weaponized Justice — Selective probes and scrubbing inconvenient research recast law enforcement as a tool against political foes.

Public Health Politicized — RFK Jr.–driven governance continues sidelining science, risking outbreaks, and eroding CDC independence.

Immigration as Deterrence — Mass detention, solitary confinement, and hospital raids normalize rights abuses far beyond border enforcement.

Climate Rollback vs. Science — National Academies reaffirm endangerment while EPA narrows reviews and dismantles research capacity.

Foreign Influence — Adversaries continue to exploit domestic turmoil with disinfo, as federal counter-disinformation task forces have been dismantled.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.