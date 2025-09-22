A police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York, on June 28, 2018. Mary Altaffer/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Oracle, Silver Lake would play key roles in TikTok deal between Trump administration and China

What Happened: Trump is brokering a TikTok takeover deal with Oracle and private equity giant Silver Lake, giving the Chinese-owned app a way to remain in the U.S. despite a law requiring ByteDance to divest. He has repeatedly delayed enforcing that law, even as security concerns grow.

Why It Matters: Trump continues rewarding his allies. Oracle’s Larry Ellison is a Trump confidant, and his son runs Paramount Skydance, parent of CBS. The TikTok deal shows how Trump fuses diplomacy, politics, and business into a single pay-to-play machine.

US senator calls on big oil to disclose suspected lobbying over Trump plan to axe key climate rule

What Happened: Senate Democrats opened an investigation into fossil fuel lobbying behind Trump’s EPA decision to overturn the 2009 “endangerment finding,” the legal cornerstone of U.S. climate regulation. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse sent letters to Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP, trade groups, and right-wing think tanks demanding records of their role.

Why It Matters: The probe underscores how Trump has turned the federal government into an arm of the fossil fuel industry, dismantling hard-won climate protections to keep his donors’ oil and gas profits flowing.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Calls for Ending Quarterly Earnings Reports

What Happened: Trump revived his push to scrap quarterly earnings reports, proposing that companies disclose results only every six months. He claimed the change would cut costs and help managers “focus on properly running their companies,” echoing a plan backed by the Long-Term Stock Exchange, which is lobbying the SEC.

Why It Matters: Ending quarterly reports would slash transparency for investors and watchdogs, making it harder to detect risks or fraud. The move would weaken oversight and give corporations more room for mismanagement and abuse.

G.O.P. Again Cedes Power on Tariffs to Avoid Crossing Trump

What Happened: House Republicans extended a rule blocking Congress from voting to end Trump’s tariffs, even as Senate Democrats push to challenge his trade wars. The move hands Trump unchecked authority over tariffs until March 2026, despite unease among some Republicans about ceding constitutional powers.

Why It Matters: Tariff power belongs to Congress under the Constitution, but Republicans are rubberstamping Trump’s moves to avoid crossing him. This abdication concentrates economic authority in the presidency, eroding checks and balances and normalizing rule by decree.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ Deletes Study Showing Domestic Terrorists Are Most Often Right Wing

What Happened: The Justice Department removed a National Institute of Justice study concluding that white supremacist and far-right extremists commit more domestic terrorism than any other group. The study was deleted from DOJ’s site days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, as Trump officials vowed to target the “radical left.”

Why It Matters: Deleting evidence to fit Trump’s narrative is pure propaganda. It buries the fact that far-right violence is the real threat and clears the path to weaponize law enforcement against his political enemies.

Under Attorney General Bondi, critics see a Justice Dept carrying out Trump's revenge tour

What Happened: Pam Bondi has purged career prosecutors and redirected the Justice Department toward Trump’s personal enemies. Probes have targeted figures like John Bolton, Lisa Cook, Adam Schiff, and Letitia James, while the Civil Rights Division has been gutted and repurposed against universities, states, and minority groups.

Why It Matters: The DOJ has lost prosecutorial independence, becoming a blunt political weapon for Trump’s vendettas. The DOJ is carrying out retribution, eroding the rule of law, and dismantling decades-old post-Watergate safeguards—and this is just the beginning.

US Justice Department sues Oregon, Maine over voter registration lists

What Happened: The Justice Department sued Oregon and Maine for refusing to hand over unredacted statewide voter registration lists and details on how they purge rolls. The DOJ said the states violated federal election laws, while state officials accused Trump of weaponizing the department to intimidate political opponents and undermine elections.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating election interference. By weaponizing the DOJ to demand sensitive voter data and threaten blue states, he’s rigging the system to fuel his voter-fraud lie—ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Kash Patel denies politicizing FBI in fiery grilling by Democratic senators

What Happened: Kash Patel clashed with Senate Democrats in his first oversight hearing, shouting down accusations that his FBI purges were political. He sparred with Schiff, Booker, and Hirono, denied that Trump ordered loyalty tests, refused to release more Epstein files, and defended his botched handling of the Charlie Kirk case.

Why It Matters: Patel’s testimony underscores the FBI’s deep politicization under Trump. By stonewalling oversight, targeting career agents, and aligning law enforcement with Trump’s vendettas, Patel is collapsing the barrier between independent institutions and raw political power. The open defiance shows Trump’s loyalists believe they’ll never face accountability, shielded by the White House in their lawlessness.

Former C.D.C. Director to Tell Lawmakers She Was ‘Fired for Holding the Line’

What Happened: Susan Monarez, purged less than a month after Senate confirmation, will testify that RFK Jr. pressured her to fire CDC vaccine experts and rubber-stamp his agenda. When she refused, she says she was removed “for holding the line on scientific integrity.” Other senior CDC leaders will testify that Kennedy censored science and politicized public health.

Why It Matters: Monarez’s account shows how Trump and Kennedy are dismantling America’s health defenses in real time. By purging experts and hijacking vaccine policy, they’re replacing science with ideology, and leaving the U.S. more vulnerable to outbreaks and future pandemics.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Bondi Prompts Broad Backlash After Saying She’ll Target ‘Hate Speech’

What Happened: Pam Bondi said the DOJ would “absolutely target” protesters for “hate speech” and even investigate businesses that refused to print Charlie Kirk vigil posters. After fierce criticism from across the political spectrum, she partially walked back her comments, claiming she only meant “threats of violence.”

Why It Matters: Bondi’s remarks show how Trump’s DOJ is blurring the line between protected speech and criminal conduct. By threatening to prosecute dissent and compel businesses, the regime is weaponizing Kirk’s murder to trample First Amendment rights—a classic authoritarian tactic.

Justice Sotomayor questions if Americans know the difference between presidents and kings

What Happened: Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that weak civics education leaves many Americans unable to distinguish between a president and a king. Speaking in New York, she linked this ignorance to rising acceptance of executive overreach, citing her dissents against rulings that handed Trump sweeping powers and immunity.

Why It Matters: Sotomayor’s warning highlights the danger of civic ignorance normalizing Trump’s monarchical use of power. If citizens can’t grasp constitutional limits, the line between a republic and an autocracy all but disappears.

Donald Trump clashes with Australian ABC journalist and confirms Albanese meeting

What Happened: Trump lashed out at ABC’s John Lyons after being pressed on his business dealings, accusing the journalist of “hurting Australia” and warning he’d raise it with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Why It Matters: The clash shows Trump’s thin-skinned defensiveness over his wealth, as he uses the office to enrich himself. With an Albanese meeting looming, he’s tying personal grievance to high-stakes diplomacy, pressuring Australia on defense spending and the Aukus deal.

Trump files $15 billion defamation lawsuit against 'New York Times'

What Happened: Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, several reporters, and Penguin Random House, accusing them of fabricating claims about his wealth, fraud, and involvement in The Apprentice. The case also targets a book alleging that Trump committed tax fraud.

Why It Matters: Trump continues escalating his use of defamation suits to try to silence journalists. By targeting major outlets like the Times and book publishers, he’s weaponizing the courts to intimidate reporters and chill investigations into his corruption—part of his broader campaign of media suppression.

'People are scared': Congress grapples with increasing political violence

What Happened: After the assassination of Charlie Kirk and other recent attacks, House Republicans proposed $30 million in new funding for lawmakers’ security. The money would expand local law enforcement support and personal protection programs, but it’s unclear if the measure has enough votes to pass.

Why It Matters: Threats and attacks on public officials are escalating, as lawmakers live under constant risk. This climate of fear undermines democracy itself—when elected leaders can’t safely meet constituents, political violence has already distorted governance.

Trump Invokes Kirk’s Killing in Justifying Measures to Silence Opponents

What Happened: Trump is exploiting Charlie Kirk’s assassination to roll out repressive measures against liberal groups, protesters, and even nonprofits like the Open Society Foundations and Ford Foundation. The plan includes monitoring speech, revoking visas, and pushing to label domestic groups as “terrorists.”

Why It Matters: This is the authoritarian playbook: using a tragedy to consolidate power and silence opposition. Just as Putin weaponized crises in Russia to crush society and media, Trump is turning Kirk’s death into a pretext to criminalize dissent and target his critics.

Oklahoma Schools Were Instructed to Hold a Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk

What Happened: Oklahoma’s Republican schools chief, Ryan Walters, directed districts to observe a special moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, praising his promotion of conservative values. Some districts, including Tulsa’s largest, refused, citing existing daily silence laws and logistical concerns.

Why It Matters: Forcing schools to honor a polarizing political figure blurs the line between education and partisan indoctrination. Mandating tributes to Trump allies turns public institutions into tools of ideology rather than nonpolitical spaces for learning.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Whistle-Blower Account Contradicts Government’s Claims on Guatemalan Children

What Happened: A whistle-blower report to Congress revealed that at least 30 Guatemalan children that Trump officials sought to disappear had documented indicators of abuse or trafficking risk, contradicting sworn government claims that all were safe to return. Officials had told a court the removals were in the children’s “best interests,” but internal data showed otherwise.

Why It Matters: This exposes a deliberate cover-up to push through mass disappearances of vulnerable children, disregarding both law and humanity. The regime’s attempt to skirt due process by concealing risks is state-sponsored child endangerment.

More employers fire workers over Kirk posts as pressure from right mounts

What Happened: Over 30 employers — including airlines, universities, and fire departments — have suspended or fired workers for social media comments about Charlie Kirk’s killing. A viral site listed 63,000 people before it was taken offline, while JD Vance urged reporting colleagues. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said more than 100 teachers face investigations.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping crackdown on speech, with personal opinions triggering firings under state and political pressure. By blurring accountability with retribution, the campaign chills dissent and normalizes ideological policing across American workplaces.

ICE’s Tough Tactics Were Forged on the Streets of Boston

What Happened: In May 2025, ICE launched “Operation Patriot” in Boston, making nearly 1,500 arrests through aggressive street raids near schools, courthouses, and churches. Agents smashed car windows, dragged people from vehicles, and relied on local police despite sanctuary city vows.

Why It Matters: Trump hails it as ICE’s “most successful” raid, but it’s a blueprint for mass crackdowns. The operation spread fear, trampled civil rights, and showed how fast protections in immigrant communities are being stripped away.

US judge blasts Trump deportations to Ghana but says she lacks jurisdiction to hear suit

What Happened: A federal judge blasted Trump officials for disappearing migrants from Nigeria and Gambia to Ghana in a bid to skirt immigration courts, but said she lacked jurisdiction to stop it. The migrants had U.S. protections against deportation to their home countries, yet were rerouted through Ghana, with one already sent back to Gambia and now in hiding.

Why It Matters: Trump’s third-country deportations gut due process and endanger vulnerable migrants, including LGBTQ+ individuals. It’s a deliberate bypass of U.S. courts—turning deportation into exile by proxy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Mississippi declares infant deaths emergency as CDC program that could have helped is halted

What Happened: Mississippi declared a public health emergency after its infant mortality rate hit a 10-year high, but the state’s response is hamstrung by Trump’s purge of CDC staff. His cuts shuttered a decades-old maternal health data program and killed NIH equity grants, stripping tools needed to address racial disparities and congenital anomalies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s political war on science and DEI is worsening a crisis that disproportionately kills Black infants and mothers. By dismantling public health infrastructure and slashing Medicaid, his regime is ensuring preventable deaths while burying the data that could expose accountability.

A ‘Broken’ Trust: F.B.I. Agents Fired by Patel Speak Out

What Happened: Two veteran FBI agents say they were unlawfully purged by Kash Patel after pro-Trump figures falsely linked them to past investigations of Trump. One agent, Walter Giardina, was dismissed while caring for his dying wife. Lawsuits and internal accounts suggest Patel acted under pressure to remove career agents who had worked on cases tied to Trump, ignoring warnings from senior FBI officials.

Why It Matters: Patel is gutting the FBI to serve Trump’s vendettas. Career agents are being purged on MAGA conspiracy grounds, collapsing the bureau’s independence and replacing law enforcement with loyalty tests and subservients.

Kennedy's vaccine panel expected to recommend delaying hepatitis B shot in children

What Happened: RFK Jr.’s handpicked vaccine panel is expected to recommend delaying the hepatitis B shot from birth until age 4, overturning a 30-year policy that nearly eradicated the virus among children. Experts warn that the move, lacking supporting data, would expose infants to preventable infections.

Why It Matters: By undermining routine vaccines, Kennedy will reverse decades of progress against a deadly disease. The change would erode public trust, limit insurance coverage, and put thousands of children at risk—all in service of his extremist anti-vax agenda.

RFK Jr. wants to end mental health screenings in schools. Experts say it's a bad idea

What Happened: RFK Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon called for scrapping school-based mental health screenings, arguing they “medicalize” children and stigmatize normal behavior. Experts counter that screenings reduce stigma, catch problems early, and help schools support struggling students before crises escalate.

Why It Matters: Cutting screenings removes a critical safeguard for spotting depression, anxiety, and other issues as youth mental health hits crisis levels. Kennedy is putting ideology above children’s safety, and will leave vulnerable children to fall through the cracks until it’s too late.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

South Korea Probes Allegations of Human-Rights Violations Tied to Hyundai Raid

What Happened: Seoul launched a formal probe into the treatment of 300+ Korean nationals detained in a Sept. 4 ICE raid at a Hyundai/LG EV-battery site near Savannah, Georgia. Returnees reported shackling, 70-person overcrowded cells, moldy beds, and no interpreters, prompting the U.S. deputy secretary of state to express “deep regret.”

Why It Matters: The raid is straining ties with a key ally and investor, with nearly 60% of South Koreans calling the detentions excessive. If violations are confirmed, it will damage U.S.–Korea economic partnerships and make other countries think twice about investing in America.

Trump administration in damage-control mode after Hyundai immigration raid sparks investment concerns

What Happened: Trump officials scrambled into damage-control mode after they arrested 475 workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia, with hundreds of South Koreans deported. Outraged, Seoul raised possible human rights violations, while U.S. officials rushed to calm investors and promised a new visa framework to limit fallout.

Why It Matters: The largest raid in DHS history has rattled a key ally and cast doubt on Trump’s reshoring push. Mixing mass deportations with investor reassurances sends contradictory signals that threaten both U.S. economic strategy and diplomatic trust.

Trump Says US Forces Sank Third Suspected Drug Boat off Venezuela

What Happened: Trump announced U.S. forces destroyed a third alleged drug-smuggling boat in international waters off Venezuela, following earlier strikes that reportedly killed 14 people. The regime labeled those killed “narcoterrorists,” but critics warn the attacks may have targeted civilians and stretch the limits of international law.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating a de facto military campaign against Venezuela without congressional approval, risking war under the guise of drug interdiction. By framing civilian deaths as justified, his regime is blurring legal lines and normalizing extrajudicial killings.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Hosts Surprise Guests at Its Wargames: U.S. Military Officers

What Happened: Russia invited U.S. officers to watch joint drills with Belarus, even as it escalates its genocidal war on Ukraine and tests NATO with incursions. The exercises, featuring nuclear-capable missile scenarios and partners like India and Iran, served as propaganda to showcase military power and international ties.

Why It Matters: It’s outrageous theater—giving Moscow legitimacy while whitewashing its genocidal aggression. Just a week prior, Belarus was used to send drones into Poland, and now U.S. officers are watching war games. The spectacle is sickening, rewarding Putin’s provocations instead of confronting them.

Security analysts flag rise in Russian-created misinformation posts on social media following Kirk shooting

What Happened: Cybersecurity analysts flagged a surge of Russian-backed disinformation after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, including fake news clips, celebrity quotes, and fabricated claims blaming the left and transgender people. Bot networks amplified calls for civil war.

Why It Matters: America’s adversaries are hijacking the tragedy to stoke polarization and incite violence. With Trump and his allies echoing the same rhetoric, the line between foreign propaganda and domestic politics is vanishing — exactly the kind of chaos Russia seizes on to weaken the U.S. from within.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumers are feeling the stress of inflation, interest rates, report shows

What Happened: A new FICO report shows U.S. credit scores slipping as inflation and high interest rates squeeze borrowers. Gen Z has been hit hardest, with student loan delinquencies at record highs, even as banks downplay risks to credit quality.

Why It Matters: Household financial stress continues mounting, especially among young Americans carrying student debt. The cracks expose widening inequality and the fragility of Trump’s “booming economy” narrative.

Fired BLS Chief Breaks Silence, Calls Her Dismissal a ‘Dangerous Step’

What Happened: Erika McEntarfer, ousted as head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after Trump falsely accused her of “falsifying jobs data,” warned that politicizing federal statistics mirrors crises in countries like Argentina and Turkey. She said much of her tenure was spent fending off interference from Musk’s unauthorized DOGE operatives before her abrupt termination.

Why It Matters: The purge undermines trust in independent economic data at a time of market fragility. Replacing McEntarfer with a partisan Heritage Foundation extremist with no government experience will turn the BLS into a political tool instead of a neutral guide for businesses, investors, and policymakers.

The Two-Speed Economy Is Back as Low-Income Americans Give Up Gains

What Happened: New data show the pandemic-era narrowing of wage inequality has reversed. Low-income workers saw wage growth collapse to 0.9%, while high earners enjoyed 3.6% gains. Rising unemployment for Black and young workers, surging housing costs, and fading labor shortages are eroding progress, even as wealthy households drive record luxury spending.

Why It Matters: The split is fueling two Americas, with asset-rich households thriving, while millions struggle with stagnating wages and unaffordable housing. The return of inequality threatens consumer demand, widens generational divides, and risks long-term economic instability.

Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil

What Happened: Investors are bracing as the Supreme Court weighs Trump’s tariffs, with $100 billion in potential refunds at stake. Markets fear both outcomes: upholding tariffs cements inflation and erratic trade, while striking them down could trigger corporate windfalls and chaos as Trump scrambles to reimpose duties.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariffs are sowing uncertainty in investment, hiring, and fiscal stability. Whether upheld or overturned, the volatility shows how his unilateral economic moves are destabilizing markets and eroding U.S. credibility.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Four arrested after photos of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle during president's U.K. visit

What Happened: U.K. police arrested four people after images of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were projected onto Windsor Castle during Trump’s state visit. The stunt included a lewd birthday message that Trump allegedly wrote Epstein, recently released by the House Oversight Committee.

Congress moves to counter Hegseth on base names that evoke Confederacy

What Happened: Lawmakers moved toward a bipartisan deal to block Pete Hegseth’s reversal of base renamings that had stripped Confederate names. The House defense bill would undo Trump’s changes nationwide, while the Senate is weighing a narrower rollback. The push comes after Hegseth restored Confederate-linked names under new honorees.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$15 billion — Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House.

63,000 — People listed on a viral site targeting workers over Charlie Kirk posts before it was taken offline.

0.9% — Wage growth for low-income workers, compared to 3.6% for high earners, showing inequality widening again.

$100 billion — Potential refunds at stake as the Supreme Court weighs Trump’s tariffs.

$10 million — Soros family donation to Newsom’s redistricting fight

475 — Workers arrested in the Hyundai-LG raid in Georgia, the largest DHS raid in U.S. history

42 million — Americans relying on food stamps now shifted to state funding responsibility

$35 billion — Total state share of SNAP costs projected from 2028–2034

4,500 — U.S. personnel deployed in Caribbean buildup aimed at Venezuela

8 — Warships now stationed off Venezuela under Trump’s “counternarcotics” mission

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean is aimed at Venezuela — Will Trump escalate from sinking boats to airstrikes and regime-change operations?

Bondi’s DOJ is erasing evidence of far-right terror and prosecuting Trump’s enemies — At what point will the courts or Congress intervene to restore any independence?

Kennedy is dismantling childhood vaccine policy and school mental health protections — How many preventable deaths and crises will it take before public backlash hits?

Russia is exploiting Kirk’s assassination with disinformation while hosting U.S. officers at its war games — How much deeper will Moscow push its influence while Trump provides cover for them?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Pay-to-Play Diplomacy — The TikTok deal with Oracle and Silver Lake shows how Trump fuses policy with cronyism. Allies are rewarded, while national security takes a backseat to profit.

Fossil Fuel Capture — Trump is dismantling climate safeguards to serve oil and gas donors. The EPA rollback probe proves that Big Oil and right-wing think tanks are writing policy from inside his government.

Corporate Transparency Gutted — By moving to end quarterly earnings reports, Trump is stripping oversight tools for investors and watchdogs. It’s a green light for fraud, mismanagement, and insider enrichment.

Congressional Abdication — Republicans handing tariff powers to Trump erodes constitutional checks. Republicans continue surrendering their legislative authority to entrench one-man rule.

Erasing Reality — Deleting the DOJ terrorism study exposes how Trump rewrites facts to fit propaganda. Far-right violence is buried, while his enemies are falsely branded as the threat.

FBI as Political Police — Patel’s purges and defiant testimony show how law enforcement has been transformed into a loyalty machine. The message is clear: Trump’s allies are untouchable, his critics are targets.

Public Health Sabotage — By firing CDC leaders and empowering Kennedy’s anti-vax agenda, Trump is hollowing out America’s defenses against disease. Ideology is replacing science, leaving Americans vulnerable.

Authoritarian Speech Codes — Bondi’s vow to target “hate speech” shows how dissent is being rebranded as criminal. Kirk’s death is being exploited as a pretext to police speech and silence opponents.

Civil Rights Rollback — ICE raids, child disappearances, and third-country deportations show the regime is bypassing due process at scale. Vulnerable migrants, including children, are subjected to systemic human rights abuses.

Allies Alienated — The Hyundai raid fallout in Georgia shows Trump’s crackdowns colliding with foreign investment and diplomacy. Human-rights violations are straining ties with key partners like South Korea.

Foreign Meddling Amplified — Russia is exploiting the Kirk assassination to inflame U.S. polarization. With Trump’s allies again echoing the same narratives, foreign and domestic disinformation are merging seamlessly into one destabilizing force.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.