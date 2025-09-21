Zach Witkoff, Mr. Witkoff’s son, speaking at a cryptocurrency conference in Dubai in May. He was joined on the stage by crypto investor Justin Sun and Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons.Credit...Katarina Premfors for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Anatomy of Two Giant Deals: The U.A.E. Got Chips. The Trump Team Got Crypto Riches.

What Happened: A New York Times investigation revealed that after an Emirati entity tied to Sheikh Tahnoon invested $2 billion in World Liberty Financial—the Trump/Witkoff crypto venture—the White House cleared the U.A.E. to acquire hundreds of thousands of advanced U.S. A.I. chips, many destined for G42, a Tahnoon-controlled firm. The deal was facilitated by envoy Steve Witkoff and crypto czar David Sacks, with a G42-linked executive advising World Liberty at the same time.

Why It Matters: The sequence suggests U.S. national-security assets may have been traded for Trump’s private gain, blurring the line between policy and profiteering. By enabling Emirati—and potentially Chinese—access to sensitive A.I. technology, the arrangement raises grave national security and corruption concerns while normalizing pay-to-play governance.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Election Deniers Now Hold Posts on Local US Election Boards

What Happened: Trump-aligned “election integrity” activists—many who deny the 2020 results—are gaining control of local election boards in battleground states like Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina. Some have already refused to certify results, pushed voter purges, or demanded hand counts. At the federal level, Trump has also placed election deniers in posts overseeing election infrastructure, dismantling key safeguards.

Why It Matters: Republicans are embedding election deniers at both the local and federal levels to try to sabotage elections from within. With power over certification, voter rolls, and security, partisan operatives will inject chaos, delay results, and erode public trust—undermining the very foundation of democracy.

How Trump’s Provocative Economist Crashed the Federal Reserve

What Happened: Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers chair, is set to join the Federal Reserve board while still serving in the White House—an unprecedented overlap since the modern Fed’s creation. A failed hedge fund manager turned Trump loyalist, Miran has floated ideas like giving presidents the power to fire Fed officials and force bigger rate cuts.

Why It Matters: Installing Miran guts the Fed’s independence and hands Trump direct control over U.S. monetary policy. With a loyalist inside the board, Trump can dictate rates, intimidate governors, and bend the central bank to his agenda—threatening financial stability at home and credibility abroad.

JD Vance vows retribution on liberal institutions after Charlie Kirk killing

What Happened: JD Vance vowed to dismantle liberal institutions he accused of fueling violence after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, targeting the Ford Foundation and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Trump echoed him, floating RICO prosecutions and terrorist designations for “left-wing groups,” despite no evidence linking them to Kirk’s death.

Why It Matters: Just like in Russia, the Trump regime is weaponizing a tragedy to justify retribution against civil society. By threatening foundations, media, and nonprofits, Trump and Vance are laying the groundwork to crush dissent and consolidate power under the guise of fighting “terrorism.”

‘We will do it in Charlie's name’: Stephen Miller vows vengeance for Kirk's murder

What Happened: In a White House–backed tribute podcast, Stephen Miller vowed to unleash the DOJ and DHS to dismantle what he called “vast domestic terror networks” tied to the left, promising action “in Charlie’s name.” JD Vance, hosting from his office, blamed liberals for fueling political violence and urged conservatives to shame and dox anyone “celebrating” Kirk’s assassination.

Why It Matters: Trump’s team is exploiting a national tragedy to brand the left as terrorists and justify expanded state power. By criminalizing dissent and encouraging retaliation, they’re escalating polarization and laying the groundwork for authoritarian crackdowns on political opponents.

Trump signs memo sending federal law enforcement to join Tennessee National Guard in Memphis

What Happened: Trump signed a memo deploying federal law enforcement and the Tennessee National Guard to Memphis, despite objections from the city’s Democratic mayor. The move mirrors earlier deployments in D.C. and Los Angeles, where courts have already flagged legal violations.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing the use of troops and federal agents to occupy U.S. cities, blurring the line between civilian law enforcement and military force. This militarization undermines local control and sets the stage for a full-blown police state.

Trump threatens to retake control of D.C. police over Bowser’s position on ICE

What Happened: Days after his 30-day takeover of the D.C. police ended, Trump threatened to seize control again unless Mayor Muriel Bowser cooperated with federal immigration enforcement. During the earlier emergency, ICE agents patrolled with D.C. police, sparking outrage in a city where local law bars such collaboration.

Why It Matters: Trump continues testing the limits of federal power over the nation’s capital, using immigration enforcement as political leverage. His threats are overriding D.C.’s autonomy at will, eroding self-governance, and weaponizing the city’s status for partisan gain.

Trump Administration Claims Vast Powers as It Races to Fire Fed Governor Before Meeting

What Happened: Trump officials told a federal appeals court it has “unreviewable” discretion to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, even as new loan documents undercut its mortgage fraud allegations. A lower court blocked Trump’s move, but he is pressing for an emergency ruling before this week’s Fed meeting.

Why It Matters: Trump continues testing whether courts will let him purge governors and seize control of monetary policy, threatening market stability and turning the Fed into a political arm of the regime.

New York Governor Backs Mamdani, Triggers Trump Funding Threat

What Happened: After Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor, Trump warned there could be “financial consequences,” calling Mamdani a “communist lunatic” and suggesting Washington may cut federal support to NY.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funds as a political weapon, threatening to punish states for opposing him. This is coercion straight out of the autocrat’s playbook — bending budgets and aid to enforce loyalty.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Airlines Sell 5 Billion Plane Ticket Records to the Government For Warrantless Searching

What Happened: A data broker owned by major U.S. airlines, including American, Delta, and United, sold access to five billion ticket records to government agencies such as the FBI, ICE, and Secret Service. The Airlines Reporting Corporation contract shows the data covers 270 carriers and 12,800 travel agencies, including names, itineraries, and financial details.

Why It Matters: This deal creates a vast surveillance dragnet, enabling warrantless tracking of Americans’ movements. By sidestepping privacy safeguards and turning airlines into data brokers, Trump is institutionalizing unchecked government monitoring and eroding civil liberties.

Trump Advisers Prepare to Target Left-Leaning Groups After Kirk Shooting

What Happened: Trump advisers are drafting executive actions to revoke tax-exempt status for liberal nonprofits and pursue them under RICO laws, citing the killing of Charlie Kirk as justification. Officials said investigations will focus on groups accused of funding protests, vandalism, or anti-Trump actions.

Why It Matters: Welcome to Russia. The regime is exploiting Kirk’s death to brand dissent as terrorism and weaponize the state against political opponents. Trump and Vance are laying the groundwork to criminalize liberal institutions, silence critics, and tighten control before the midterms.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook claimed 2nd residence as "vacation home" in loan estimate, potentially undercutting Trump fraud claims

What Happened: Trump moved to purge Fed Governor Lisa Cook, alleging mortgage fraud over how she described a condo purchase, but court documents show she listed it as a “vacation home” or “second home.” Cook sued and won an injunction keeping her seat as the Fed prepares to cut rates, while the regime appeals.

Why It Matters: This is the first time a president has tried to fire a sitting Fed governor, a direct attack on central bank independence. Trump wants to oust Cook and install loyalists so he can strong-arm the Fed and control monetary policy.

SEC ‘Prioritizing’ Trump’s Push to Cull Quarterly Reporting

What Happened: The SEC said it is “prioritizing” Trump’s call to scrap quarterly earnings reports and shift to semi-annual disclosures. Trump claims the change will “save money” and help companies focus on long-term goals, though critics warn it would slash transparency and fuel volatility.

Why It Matters: Trump is moving to weaken corporate oversight in lockstep with Wall Street allies. Cutting reporting requirements hands CEOs more cover to manipulate markets and conceal risks — another rollback of accountability that benefits insiders at the public’s expense.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

UC Berkeley shares information on dozens of students, staff with Trump administration

What Happened: UC Berkeley confirmed it shared the names of 160 students, faculty, and staff with the Department of Education as part of a federal probe into alleged antisemitism. The move comes amid Trump’s threats to cut university funding over pro-Palestinian protests, which critics say his administration equates with extremism.

Why It Matters: By demanding names and tying funding to political compliance, Trump is eroding academic freedom and due process on campuses. The real aim is to enforce ideological conformity, turning universities into instruments of partisan control.

White House Plans Broad Crackdown on Liberal Groups

What Happened: Trump, JD Vance, and senior officials used Charlie Kirk’s podcast to announce plans to target liberal nonprofits and protest networks as “domestic terrorists.” They floated RICO prosecutions, stripping nonprofits’ tax-exempt status, and investigations into donors like Ford Foundation and George Soros—all without evidence of a coordinated violent movement.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes government power to criminalize dissent and opposition. By branding political violence as a “liberal problem” while minimizing right-wing extremism, Trump is laying the groundwork to suppress free speech and dismantle First Amendment protections—mirroring how Russia used crises to justify crackdowns and eliminate opposition.

Trump Files Defamation and Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times

What Happened: Trump filed a $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times, several reporters, and Penguin Random House, accusing them of defaming him in three articles and the book Lucky Loser. The suit claims the reporting on his wealth and business empire was “false and defamatory.” The timing is notable—it came right after the NYT published an investigation into Trump’s UAE crypto dealings.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s escalating bid to weaponize defamation law and intimidate the press. By hitting major outlets with massive lawsuits, he’s testing the courts to weaken New York Times v. Sullivan and dismantle protections for independent journalism—paving the way to silence critics.

Trump points to ‘major’ new investigation into people on ‘the left’ following Kirk slaying

What Happened: Four days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Trump claimed a “major investigation” into people on “the left” was already underway, vowing to go after those he says “fund and support” political violence. He offered no evidence and ignored right-wing extremism.

Washington Post columnist says she was fired over posts after Charlie Kirk’s killing

What Happened: Karen Attiah, the Washington Post’s last Black full-time opinion columnist, says she was fired after social media posts on gun violence and race following Charlie Kirk’s killing. She called the move a purge of dissenting voices, while the Post cited misconduct and new editorial mandates.

Why It Matters: The firing highlights a dangerous trend: media voices are being silenced for speaking up. With Trump allies reshaping outlets like the Post, ABC, and CBS, journalistic independence is collapsing under loyalty tests and forced ideological conformity.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

National park to remove photo of enslaved man’s scars

What Happened: Trump officials directed the National Park Service to strip exhibits on slavery, racism, and other “corrosive ideology,” including removing “The Scourged Back,” an iconic 1863 photo of an escaped slave’s scars. Parks at Harpers Ferry and Philadelphia’s President’s House Site, where George Washington kept enslaved people, were flagged as out of compliance.

Why It Matters: Erasing slavery from national memory is an authoritarian rewrite of U.S. history. By sanitizing exhibits, Trump is reshaping civic education to glorify the past while silencing the realities of racism and oppression—an attack on truth itself.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s D.C. Show of Force Diverts Agents and Prosecutors From Casework

What Happened: Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and federal agents in Washington has diverted FBI staff from financial fraud, corruption, and counterintelligence cases, slowing investigations and prompting resignations. Prosecutors say courts are now flooded with weak street-crime cases, many thrown out by grand juries.

Why It Matters: This “show of force” is crippling core federal law enforcement functions in service of Trump’s political agenda. By sidelining serious investigations for street patrols, Trump is hollowing out the FBI’s mission, eroding the rule of law, and endangering national security.

‘Americans should be alarmed’: Experts say loss of expertise at CDC will harm US health

What Happened: Sweeping purges and resignations have hollowed out the CDC under RFK Jr., with four top officials exiting alongside thousands of staff. Kennedy has slashed vaccine programs, curbed CDC authority, and proposed a 42% budget cut.

Why It Matters: Public health experts say America is dangerously unprepared for the next outbreak. By sidelining science and eroding trust, Trump and Kennedy are dismantling the nation’s disease defense system and leaving the U.S. exposed when a crisis hits.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump announces second U.S. strike against alleged drug boat from Venezuela

What Happened: Trump announced a second U.S. military strike on what he called a Venezuelan “drug boat,” claiming three alleged narcoterrorists were killed and drugs were scattered into the sea. The move follows an earlier strike that killed 11, as U.S. warships and fighter jets mass near Venezuela.

Why It Matters: These strikes risk spiraling into open conflict with Venezuela, where Maduro has mobilized forces. Trump is lawlessly carrying out extrajudicial killings under the guise of “drug boats,” offering no evidence while deliberately trying to drag Venezuela into war.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Surprising Guests at Belarus-Russia War Games: Two American Observers

What Happened: Two American military officials attended Zapad 2025 exercises in Belarus, where Russian and Belarusian forces staged joint drills despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. The invitation coincided with Alexander Lukashenko’s efforts to woo Trump officials, seeking sanctions relief and closer ties with Washington.

Why It Matters: Disgraceful U.S. participation in Russian-led war games hands Moscow and Minsk a massive propaganda win, legitimizing regimes aligned with Putin. It comes as Belarus aids Russia’s escalation against NATO—including drone incursions into Poland and newly exposed spy networks in Europe—showing how Trump’s embrace of autocrats is undermining Western unity while Russia wages genocidal war in Ukraine.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Long-term unemployment at post-pandemic high, straining workers and economy

What Happened: More than 1.9 million Americans have been jobless for six months or longer, with over one in four unemployed workers stuck in long-term unemployment — a level usually only seen in recessions. Job seekers report hundreds of failed applications as hiring freezes and layoffs spread.

Why It Matters: The rise in long-term unemployment is straining households and underscores deep weakness in the labor market and economy. As the Fed weighs cutting rates, Trump’s economic turmoil is leaving millions stranded without income and stability.

Trump tariffs are fueling inflation, congressional budget chief says

What Happened: Congressional Budget Office director Phillip Swagel said Trump’s tariffs have pushed inflation “higher than expected,” while warning that the Supreme Court’s looming decision on their legality is one of the economy’s biggest uncertainties.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars are hitting Americans with higher prices while destabilizing the economy. Even as he boasts of deficit savings, the tariffs are fueling inflation and leaving households squeezed in a weakening job market.

USDA considering economic aid for farmers this fall, says secretary

What Happened: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the USDA is working with Congress on possible economic aid this fall, as farmers face record crop yields, rising input costs, and stalled trade with China. Losses in soybean sales and falling corn prices are driving the push.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars are once again forcing taxpayer bailouts to patch holes in the farm economy. Like his first term, farmers are paying the price for failed policies while subsidies mask the damage.

US banks borrow $1.5 billion from Fed's repo facility in sign of mild funding pressure

What Happened: U.S. banks borrowed $1.5 billion from the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility on Monday, reflecting mild liquidity pressure tied to quarterly tax deadlines and Treasury settlements. Repo rates briefly rose above the Fed’s reserve rate, signaling higher demand for secured funding.

Why It Matters: Even small stress in overnight funding markets underscores the fragility of Trump’s economic environment. With markets already jittery over Fed independence, signs of liquidity strain highlight how easily confidence can crack.

Why Trump wants companies to report earnings less frequently

What Happened: Trump renewed his push to let companies report earnings every six months instead of quarterly, claiming it would cut costs and promote long-term thinking. The SEC said it is “prioritizing” the proposal, though experts warn it would slash transparency and invite fraud.

Why It Matters: Quarterly reports are a key check on corporate misconduct. Trump’s plan would shield companies from scrutiny for half a year at a time — a gift to insiders looking to manipulate markets while keeping the public in the dark.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

US Judge Extends Block on Deportations of Guatemalan Children

What Happened: A federal judge extended a freeze on Trump’s plan to disappear 76 unaccompanied Guatemalan minors with active immigration cases. The decision followed revelations that Justice Department lawyers misrepresented parents’ wishes, falsely claiming they wanted their children returned. Reports from Guatemala showed many families could not be located, and others who were found opposed the deportations.

Court Blocks Trump From Firing Fed Governor Cook — For Now

What Happened: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s bid to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, upholding a lower court order that found her due process rights were violated. The ruling keeps Cook in place for this week’s critical Fed meeting.

Ex-federal prosecutor Maurene Comey sues Justice Department over her firing

What Happened: Ex-federal prosecutor Maurene Comey filed suit against Trump officials, alleging her July dismissal was unconstitutional and politically motivated. Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, says she was ousted without cause just after being tapped to lead a major corruption case.

House Dems seek probe of housing chief's allegations against Fed's Lisa Cook

What Happened: House Democrats asked the FHFA’s inspector general to investigate Director Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee, over his unsubstantiated mortgage fraud allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Pulte admitted receiving a “tip” but refused to explain his sources, even as his claims triggered a DOJ probe and Trump’s failed attempt to fire Cook.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2 billion — Emirati investment in Trump’s World Liberty Financial before the U.S. cleared sensitive A.I. chip sales.

5 billion — Plane ticket records sold by airlines to federal agencies for warrantless searches.

160 — UC Berkeley students, faculty, and staff whose names were handed to Trump officials.

$15 billion — “Damages” Trump is seeking in his lawsuit against the New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House.

1.9 million — Americans jobless for six months or longer, a post-pandemic high.

$1.5 billion — Amount U.S. banks borrowed from the Fed’s repo facility.

42% — Proposed budget cut to the CDC under RFK Jr.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

UAE chips–crypto nexus: Will Congress or inspectors general open a formal corruption/national-security probe into the UAE’s $2 billion crypto deal and AI-chip greenlight?

Election administration takeovers: Do local boards in Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina escalate non-certifications, purges, or hand counts, and will courts intervene?

Domestic “terror” designations: Do federal tools get aimed at liberal nonprofits and campus groups?

Surveillance expansion: After airlines’ 5 billion ticket trove, what other bulk datasets get tapped without warrants?

Campus pressure campaign: Do more universities hand over names or face funding freezes—and do courts step in on academic-freedom grounds?

Memphis/D.C. deployments: Are Guard and federal forces normalized in blue cities, or do courts curb repeat “public safety” occupations?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Pay-to-Play Corruption — The UAE crypto–AI chips deal shows how Trump’s team is blurring policy with profiteering, trading national security assets for private enrichment.

Eroding Guardrails — From the Fed, the SEC, election boards, and the CDC, loyalist appointments and emergency powers are stripping institutions of independence and due process.

Surveillance State — Selling 5 billion ticket records to federal agencies exposes how Trump bypasses warrants, expanding government monitoring through private data brokers. This is part of a broader trend toward a surveillance state.

Silencing Dissent — Billion-dollar lawsuits, FCC threats, campus crackdowns, and RICO talk against nonprofits reveal a multi-pronged assault on free speech and civil society.

Normalization of Force — Deploying Guard troops in cities and carrying out extrajudicial “narco-terrorist” strikes reflects a dangerous shift toward routine authoritarian use of force.

Economic Fragility — Long-term unemployment, tariff-fueled inflation, repo-market stress, and weakened reporting standards are flashing warning signs of deeper instability.

Courts as Battleground — Judges are blocking child deportations and Fed firings, but key fights over media, surveillance, and federal overreach show how fragile judicial guardrails remain.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.