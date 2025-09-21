Members of the National Guard patrol near Union Station on August 14 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 13-14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Julie Roginsky and I are so excited to announce our Fall 2025 seminar: a 6-week discussion on information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation— exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 2: Wednesday, September 24 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is September 24 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe551pR8NzIWqCrKQZeJ5aWX0TsSTfQFZ8Ol9_YwP6qTsFnhg/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Witkoff Sold $120 Million Stake in His Company, Disclosure Shows

What Happened: Trump envoy Steve Witkoff sold a $120 million interest in his real estate firm as part of “divestiture planning,” according to a new disclosure. Witkoff reported assets worth at least $350 million, including holdings in SpaceX, Reddit, Uber, and Trump’s crypto venture World Liberty Financial, which raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

Why It Matters: Witkoff has no business serving as a U.S. envoy while entangled in Trump-linked crypto schemes and foreign-backed funds. He’s cashing in on his government role in real time, blurring the line between public service and personal fortune.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Fed Governor Cook declared her Atlanta property as “vacation home,” documents show

What Happened: Newly reviewed records show Fed Governor Lisa Cook properly declared her Atlanta property a “vacation home,” undercutting Trump’s lies that she committed mortgage fraud by listing multiple primary residences. She also never sought a tax exemption on the Georgia home and disclosed it as a second home on federal clearance forms.

Why It Matters: The revelations show the fraud claims are built on lies, a political pretext to justify Cook’s removal. Trump’s push to purge her and stack the Fed with loyalists is a direct assault on central bank independence.

Trump Administration Claims Vast Powers as It Races to Fire Fed Governor Before Meeting

What Happened: Trump officials argued in federal court that Trump has “unreviewable” power to purge Fed Governor Lisa Cook, moving to oust her ahead of this week’s policy meeting. Trump alleges mortgage fraud, but records show she correctly listed her Atlanta home as a vacation property, not a primary residence.

Why It Matters: Ousting Cook would hand Trump direct control over rate decisions and gut the Fed’s independence—a pillar of U.S. economic stability. It’s a blatant power grab to bring monetary policy under White House command, destabilizing the economy and triggering constitutional alarms.

Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could help Republicans win an additional US House seat

What Happened: Missouri Republicans passed a mid-decade redistricting plan that could unseat Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver by stretching his Kansas City–based district into rural GOP areas. Gov. Mike Kehoe said he’ll sign it, while Democrats and civil rights groups vowed lawsuits and a referendum challenge.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader gerrymander push ahead of 2026, with Missouri joining Texas and California in redrawing maps early. Republicans are trying to rig the midterms and silence voters to entrench one-party rule.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pentagon plan envisions 1,000 troops for Louisiana policing mission

What Happened: Pentagon documents show Trump drafting a plan to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops for law enforcement in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The proposal, made without a formal request from Gov. Jeff Landry, would use Title 32 authority to fund the mission federally while leaving troops under state control.

Why It Matters: Trump continues a dangerous expansion of military force in civilian life, targeting Democratic cities under a “crime” pretext. By bypassing norms that governors request aid, he’s eroding safeguards and consolidating federal control over local policing—an expanding police state in the making.

Following Pentagon rebrand, White House creates War Directorate, sources say

What Happened: Following Trump’s order to rename the Pentagon the Department of War, the White House has rebranded its Defense Directorate as the War Directorate. Staff are now styled as “directors for war,” overseen by a presidential assistant for war.

Why It Matters: Trump is replacing strategy with spectacle, elevating a “war ethos” while hollowing out institutions like the NSC. By normalizing conflict as policy, his regime is steering the U.S. toward perpetual militarism over real security.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Right-Wing Activists Urge Followers to Expose Those Celebrating Kirk Killing

What Happened: After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, right-wing influencers and a Trump official urged Americans to expose anyone posting celebratory or critical remarks online. The campaign has already triggered firings, suspensions, and investigations, with websites collecting personal data of those targeted.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing online outrage into punishment for protected speech, Trump’s allies are chilling dissent, deepening polarization, and normalizing authoritarian tactics of surveillance and reprisal.

After Trump’s Cuts, ‘Crippled’ NPR and PBS Stations Must Transform

What Happened: Trump and Republicans in Congress cut $500 million in public broadcasting funds, shuttering the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. NPR and PBS affiliates—especially in rural and tribal areas—are facing massive budget holes, forcing layoffs, asset sales, and possible loss of flagship shows like All Things Considered and PBS NewsHour.

Why It Matters: Gutting public media leaves millions with nothing but right-wing talk radio and corporate outlets. Communities across the country will lose access to independent voices, accelerating the collapse of local journalism and narrowing democratic access to balanced information.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Illinois lawmakers demand answers in Ice killing: ‘A traffic violation should never amount to a death sentence’

What Happened: Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, a Mexican father undergoing dialysis, was shot and killed by ICE agents during a traffic stop near a Chicago school. ICE claims he resisted arrest and dragged an officer, while surveillance videos show a chaotic confrontation.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers say the incident violates past legal settlements and exposes immigrants to lawless enforcement, inflaming community outrage and diplomatic tensions with Mexico.

Judge worries Trump administration is sidestepping torture protections for deported Africans

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan blasted Trump officials for deporting Nigerians and Gambians with legal protections against torture to Ghana, where they are being held in a squalid military camp. One has already been sent back despite U.S. assurances that Ghana wouldn’t re-deport them.

Why It Matters: This is a backdoor attack on international law. By sidestepping bans on torture and refoulement, Trump officials are eroding core human rights protections and setting a precedent that guts legal safeguards for vulnerable people.

Ice’s secretive flights and deportation hub: a Guardian investigation

What Happened: A Guardian investigation found Trump’s deportation program secretly flew 44,000 immigrants on 1,700 flights in just 100 days, often cutting them off from families and lawyers. The Alexandria, Louisiana, hub warehoused detainees in poor conditions, denying due process and holding them far beyond the 72-hour limit.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing secret transfers, Trump continues eroding constitutional protections and fast-tracking mass deportations. The system hides abuses, undermines accountability, and treats immigrants as disposable cargo.

Lawsuit Accuses Trump Officials of More Wrongful Deportations

What Happened: Lawyers for 5 migrants deported to Ghana accused Trump of violating court-ordered protections by using third-country agreements to expel them to places where they face torture or persecution. The case echoes that of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported earlier this year despite winning legal protections.

Why It Matters: Trump continues skirting U.S. and international law, outsourcing expulsions to partner states like Ghana and Uganda. The regime is sending vulnerable migrants, including LGBTQ people, back to countries where their lives are in danger.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FBI Director Kash Patel Criticized Over Handling of Charlie Kirk Shooting Probe

What Happened: Kash Patel came under fire for dining at New York’s exclusive Rao’s just hours after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and for posting premature updates on suspects. Former FBI officials slammed his conduct as “grandstanding” that undermined confidence in the bureau during a crisis.

Why It Matters: Patel, a Trump sycophant with little law enforcement experience, prioritized optics over professionalism in a high-stakes case. His actions are causing the FBI to lose credibility and show the dangers of politicizing federal law enforcement leadership.

Trump Is Shutting Down the War on Cancer

What Happened: Trump has canceled hundreds of millions in cancer research grants, frozen NIH communications, and proposed a 37% cut to the National Cancer Institute. Labs studying deadly cancers, including pediatric brain tumors, are being gutted, with researchers forced to suspend promising studies and lay off staff.

Why It Matters: America’s decades-long cancer research system, which has boosted survival rates and saved millions of lives, is being dismantled at its most productive moment. Scientists warn the damage could take decades to repair, leaving patients without new treatments and pushing the U.S. further behind in global biomedical innovation.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump administration plans push at UN to restrict global asylum rights

What Happened: Trump is preparing to use the UN General Assembly to call for sweeping limits on asylum, including requiring refugees to seek protection in the first country they enter and making asylum temporary. Internal documents show the U.S. is prioritizing white South Africans for resettlement while freezing admissions from most other countries.

Why It Matters: This marks a radical attempt to dismantle the post-WWII refugee framework, undermining protections that have shielded people from persecution for decades. By exporting his hardline, racially biased, and extremist asylum agenda to the global stage, Trump is threatening to reshape international law and humanitarian norms.

Mexico Requests Probe Into Fatal ICE Shooting in Chicago

What Happened: Mexico formally requested an investigation after 38-year-old Silverio Villegas, a Mexican cook, was fatally shot by an ICE officer during a vehicle stop near Chicago.

Why It Matters: The shooting risks igniting a diplomatic clash with Mexico and deepening Trump’s war with Illinois leaders. It shows how his hardline crackdowns and unchecked ICE agents are driving violence, fueling both international rifts and domestic chaos.

Brazil Keeps Telling Trump to Get Lost

What Happened: Brazil defied U.S. pressure and sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years for attempting a coup, rejecting Trump’s tariffs, sanctions, and demands to drop the case. President Lula’s defiance has boosted his popularity, while China has expanded trade as U.S. ties shrink.

Why It Matters: Trump’s intervention backfired—undermining U.S. credibility, alienating Latin America’s largest democracy, and accelerating Brazil’s pivot toward China. Instead of shielding Bolsonaro, Trump’s pressure strengthened Lula’s hand and exposed the limits of Trump’s coercive diplomacy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Poland Scrambles Jets, Shuts Key Airport Amid Drone Threat

What Happened: Poland deployed fighter jets, placed air defenses on high alert, and shut down Lublin airport after Russian drones flew near its border. Residents in six districts received emergency alerts, while Romania also launched jets after detecting a UAV in its airspace.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating, pushing its war deeper into NATO territory just days after Poland downed drones. As NATO scrambles to bolster defenses, the risk of direct confrontation with Moscow is rising.

EU Decries Russian Drone’s Breach of Romanian Airspace

What Happened: EU leaders condemned Moscow after a Russian drone crossed into Romanian airspace during strikes on southern Ukraine—the second incursion into EU territory in less than a week. Romanian F-16s tracked the drone, which caused no damage, but Bucharest and Brussels called the violation “reckless” and “unacceptable.”

Why It Matters: Russia’s repeated drone incursions into NATO airspace—first Poland, now Romania—show clear escalation. Forcing billion-dollar jets to chase cheap drones exposes gaps in Europe’s defenses and tests the alliance’s readiness to confront Moscow’s aggression.

AI fuels false claims after Charlie Kirk's death, CBS News analysis reveals

What Happened: CBS News found that AI tools like Grok and Google’s AI Overview spread false claims after Charlie Kirk’s killing, misidentifying suspects, altering FBI photos, and even suggesting he was alive. Some AI bots contradicted official reports, while foreign adversaries amplified the chaos online.

Why It Matters: Generative AI is a force multiplier for disinformation, flooding crises with fake content that erodes trust and deepens confusion. Combined with rising political violence and foreign propaganda, it creates a volatile mix that adversaries can weaponize to destabilize America.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Coffee prices haven’t surged this much in decades

What Happened: U.S. coffee prices spiked 21% in August, the steepest jump since 1997, as Trump’s tariffs hammered imports from Brazil, Colombia, and Vietnam. With 99% of U.S. coffee imported, brands and coffee shops are passing the costs to consumers.

Why It Matters: Coffee, a daily staple, is now collateral damage in Trump’s trade wars. Tariffs on key suppliers are fueling inflation and squeezing households already reeling from rising costs.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Mass Firing of Probationary Federal Employees Was Illegal, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s mass purging of probationary federal employees was unlawful, finding that the Office of Personnel Management, not the agencies themselves, ordered the terminations without authority. While most workers won’t be reinstated, agencies must now notify them that they weren’t purged for poor performance.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$120 million — Stake Steve Witkoff sold in his company amid conflict-of-interest concerns

$350 million — Minimum value of Witkoff’s reported assets, including Trump-linked crypto and foreign-backed funds

1,000 — National Guard troops Trump plans to deploy in Louisiana

$500 million — Funding cut from NPR and PBS, gutting public broadcasting

5 — Migrants disappeared to Ghana despite court-ordered protections

37% — Proposed cut to the National Cancer Institute’s budget under Trump

100+ — Labs studying deadly cancers, including pediatric brain tumors, now forced to halt or suspend research

44,000 — Immigrants secretly flown on ICE deportation flights in just 100 days

21% — Spike in U.S. coffee prices in August, the steepest increase since 1997

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is purging the Federal Reserve — Will courts step in before he seizes direct control over U.S. monetary policy?

Russia is escalating drone incursions into NATO territory — How far will Moscow’s escalation go before NATO is forced to respond directly?

Public broadcasting is gutted — What happens when rural and tribal communities lose access to NPR and PBS entirely?

Cancer research is slashed — How many lives will be lost as pediatric brain tumor studies and other critical projects shut down?

Mass deportations expand — Will courts or Congress stop Trump from using third-country agreements to expel migrants to torture zones?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices continue rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Playbook — Trump continues consolidating power by purging independent institutions, weaponizing law enforcement, and militarizing civilian life. These are the classic steps of autocrats dismantling democracy.

Media Suppression — Gutting NPR and PBS accelerates the collapse of independent local journalism, leaving Americans at the mercy of partisan propaganda and corporate monopolies.

Human Rights at Risk — Trump’s deportation schemes and ICE violence are shredding legal protections, violating international law, and putting lives in danger.

Global Instability — Russia’s drone incursions, Brazil’s defiance, and Trump’s asylum overhaul all highlight how U.S. credibility is collapsing while adversaries gain ground.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.