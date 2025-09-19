The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. Alex Brandon/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Elon Musk Pushed Back on Our Reporting on His Houston Tunnels Plan. Experts Say His Comments Are Misleading.

What Happened: Elon Musk pushed back against reporting that questioned his Boring Company’s plan to build 12-foot flood tunnels under Houston’s Buffalo Bayou. Musk claimed they would “work and cost <10% of alternatives,” but experts say that’s misleading — smaller tunnels move far less water, and scaling up would require dozens more tunnels, land rights, and maintenance.

Why It Matters: Musk is pushing Houston to bankroll a tunnel scheme critics say can’t deliver, while his companies stand to profit. It’s a textbook case of cronyism—selling false promises to secure public money and political favor, while leaving taxpayers and flood victims to pay the price when it fails.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Missouri lawmakers pass new congressional map that could help Republicans flip a House seat

What Happened: Missouri lawmakers approved a mid-decade congressional map pushed by Trump that splits Kansas City into multiple districts, diluting Black voting power and making Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s seat far more favorable to Republicans. The new map would likely give the GOP seven of Missouri’s eight House seats.

Why It Matters: Knowing their policies can’t win broad support, Trump and Republicans are rigging the map mid-decade to try and lock in control for next year. It’s a direct attack on fair representation and democratic choice.

Trump scraps plans to send National Guard to Chicago for now, says they're going to Memphis instead

What Happened: Trump said Friday he’s shelving plans to send the National Guard to Chicago and will instead deploy them to Memphis, citing advice from a Union Pacific executive who warned the city was unsafe. The move comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasted Trump’s threats to send troops into Chicago, calling him a “wannabe dictator.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues openly treating U.S. cities as battlegrounds, moving troops around based on political whims and corporate whispers. By normalizing military deployments on American streets, he is weaponizing the Guard as a tool of intimidation.

As the Fed Prepares to Lower Rates, 2 Seats on Its Board Are in Limbo

What Happened: Days before the Fed votes on lowering rates, Trump is trying to remove Governor Lisa Cook while rushing Senate confirmation of loyalist Stephen Miran.

Why It Matters: Trump’s bid to stack the Fed with loyalists endangers its independence, long seen as a pillar of U.S. economic stability. A Trump-controlled board would warp monetary policy for political gain, weaken Wall Street oversight, and turn the central bank into another partisan tool.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US SEC to Dismiss Case Against Former Nikola CEO

What Happened: The SEC moved to dismiss its case against Trevor Milton, Nikola’s founder, who was convicted in 2022 of fraud for misleading investors about the company’s technology. Milton, pardoned by Trump earlier this year, agreed to waive legal costs and drop all claims against the agency.

Why It Matters: This is blatant pay-to-play—Milton poured money into Trump’s campaign, then walked free. It exposes how pardons are being sold to the highest bidder, turning justice into a marketplace where corruption buys immunity.

Trump officials to link covid shots to child deaths, alarming career scientists

What Happened: Trump health officials plan to cite unverified VAERS reports linking Covid vaccines to 25 child deaths as they push to narrow recommendations, despite scientific consensus that the shots are safe and protect against far greater risks.

Why It Matters: By politicizing vaccine safety data, the regime continues fueling disinformation and undermining public trust. This hands RFK Jr.’s extremist anti-vaccine agenda a win and threatens to erase decades of public health progress.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Renews Threat to Probe Soros for Funding ‘Agitation’

What Happened: Trump again threatened to investigate George Soros and his family under racketeering laws, accusing them of funding protests and calling it “real agitation.” Soros’s Open Society Foundations denied the claim, calling the allegations false and the threats outrageous.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal law enforcement to intimidate political opponents and target a longtime conservative boogeyman. Framing peaceful dissent as organized crime sets a dangerous precedent, blurring the line between protest and criminal conspiracy.

Comcast Executives Warn Workers To Not Say The Wrong Thing About Charlie Kirk

What Happened: Comcast executives issued a company-wide memo mourning Charlie Kirk and warning NBCUniversal staff that insensitive remarks about his death could cost them their jobs. The directive followed MSNBC’s firing of analyst Matthew Dowd for calling Kirk divisive and linking his rhetoric to hate-fueled violence.

Why It Matters: Corporate media is bending to political pressure, sanitizing the legacy of a far-right agitator while chilling internal dissent. By threatening firings, Comcast is enforcing silence that shields extremists and undermines journalistic independence.

Trump doubles down on blaming 'radical left' after vow to go after political violence

What Happened: Trump again blamed the “radical left” for political violence following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, telling Fox News the left is “the problem” while excusing right-wing radicals as people trying to stop crime. He vowed to target organizations he claims support violence, even as the FBI named Tyler Robinson the suspect, and his motive remains unclear.

Why It Matters: This is a classic autocrat tactic—demonizing political opposition to justify broader crackdowns. By painting all violence as left-wing and ignoring attacks and murders of Democrats, Trump is laying the groundwork for repression.

CBS shifts to appease the right under new owner

What Happened: Since David Ellison took over Paramount, CBS has caved to Trump—settling his lawsuit for $16 million, naming a conservative ombudsman, promising unedited interviews after Kristi Noem’s backlash, and weighing a deal to give Bari Weiss a senior editorial role. The concessions come under FCC conditions tied to the sale.

Why It Matters: CBS, once the gold standard of American journalism, is folding under Trump’s pressure. By retooling its newsroom to appease him, it will become another partisan megaphone—eroding trust, killing independence, and jeopardizing fact-based reporting.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump’s deportation hub: inside the ‘black hole’ where immigrants disappear

What Happened: A Guardian investigation of ICE’s Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana found alleged due-process violations, poor conditions, medical waivers, and extended stays beyond the 72-hour limit; leaked manifests show around 20,000 detainees routed through in approximately 100 days.

Why It Matters: Concentrating removals in a shadow hub run by a private contractor strips immigrants of due process and basic rights. It enables rapid deportations with almost no oversight, creating fertile ground for neglect, abuse, and human rights violations.

Trump can block Medicaid funds to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood, court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump can block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements for one year, lifting an injunction that had paused the policy. The decision could force up to 200 clinics—many in rural areas—to close, affecting 1.1 million Medicaid patients.

Why It Matters: By using Medicaid rules to choke off funding, Trump is effectively enacting a backdoor abortion ban. The move threatens cancer screenings, STI treatment, and birth control access for low-income patients, while crippling a key reproductive health provider nationwide.

Court rejects challenge to Trump ending thousands of migrants' legal status

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld Trump’s termination of parole for 430,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans admitted under Biden-era programs, ruling DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had authority to revoke their status.

Why It Matters: The decision paves the way for mass deportations, sending migrants back to dangerous conditions or into U.S. detention. It’s a sweeping rollback of humanitarian protections and a sign that courts are greenlighting Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Schumer readying to fight for health care in government funding battle

What Happened: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Democrats won’t back a stopgap spending bill unless Republicans reverse Trump-era health care cuts. Alongside House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, he’s demanding restored Medicaid funding, ACA subsidies, and NIH money ahead of an Oct. 1 shutdown deadline.

Why It Matters: Democrats are betting health care is their strongest leverage, rallying their base while cornering Republicans in swing states. The standoff will test whether Trump and GOP leaders fold.

Trump administration plans to end EPA's greenhouse gas tracking program for industrial facilities

What Happened: The EPA announced plans to end its Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, which has tracked emissions from more than 8,000 industrial facilities since 2009.

Why It Matters: Ending emissions tracking blinds the public to climate pollution from major polluters and weakens accountability. By dismantling a key transparency tool, Trump continues gutting climate oversight and giving industry a free pass on emissions.

CDC to Fund Study on Debunked Link Between Vaccines and Autism

What Happened: The CDC will fund research into the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, awarding a contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute under pressure from RFK Jr. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence disproving the conspiracy, RFK Jr. has pushed it for decades.

Why It Matters: By reviving a long-discredited conspiracy, Trump and RFK Jr. are handing legitimacy to anti-vaccine propaganda. The move undermines public trust in science, will drive down vaccination rates, and endanger public health on a national scale.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Netanyahu warns Israel may strike Hamas in Qatar again after Trump declares it "will not happen"

What Happened: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strike on Hamas leaders in Doha and warned Qatar to expel the group or face more attacks, even as Trump assured Qatari leaders the U.S. would not allow another strike on their soil. The attack killed several Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, sparking regional outrage and imperiling hostage negotiations.

Why It Matters: Bombing inside Qatar, where a major U.S. base sits, blows up diplomacy, endangers the hostages, and destabilizes the region.

Trump Meets With Qatar PM After Furor Over Israeli Strike

What Happened: Trump dined with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in New York after an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha angered Qatar. “Breaking” with Netanyahu, Trump said the attack didn’t advance U.S. or Israeli goals and assured Qatar such an incident wouldn’t happen again.

Trump attacks on judges go global, reaching foreign court systems

What Happened: Trump escalated his war on the judiciary overseas, sanctioning a Brazilian Supreme Court justice who convicted Jair Bolsonaro and blasting trials in France, Britain, and Israel. The White House cast the moves as “defending” free speech, but experts say they undercut judicial independence.

Why It Matters: By attacking judges in democracies, Trump is shredding America’s tradition of backing the rule of law and legitimizing authoritarian impunity. Weaponizing sanctions against courts sets a dangerous precedent—weakening global norms and emboldening dictators worldwide.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Poland Rebuffs Trump, Saying Russian Drone Incident Wasn’t a Mistake

What Happened: After Trump downplayed Russia’s drone incursions into Polish airspace as “a mistake,” Polish leaders flatly rejected the claim, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisting, “It wasn’t. And we know it.” NATO condemned the breach as “dangerous and unacceptable” and launched a new initiative, Eastern Sentry, to reinforce its eastern flank.

Why It Matters: Poland’s sharp rebuke exposes a growing rift between Trump and core NATO allies. By minimizing Russian aggression, Trump undermines alliance unity as Russia ramps up aggression against NATO countries.

Kremlin Says Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Are on ‘Pause’

What Happened: The Kremlin said talks with Ukraine are on hold, just weeks after we were told that Trump and Putin’s Alaska summit was a “breakthrough.” Instead of easing, Russia has ramped up missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian homes and escalated aggression against NATO

Why It Matters: The pause shows Trump’s concessions have only emboldened Putin. With Moscow intensifying attacks, Trump continues providing more cover to Russia for continued aggression and territorial grabs under the guise of “negotiations.”

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Unemployment, inflation and GDP growth will be worse this year than projected, budget office says

What Happened: A new CBO report projects slower growth, higher inflation, and rising unemployment in 2025, blaming Trump’s tariffs, immigration crackdowns, and tax law. GDP is expected to sink to 1.4%, joblessness to climb to 4.5%, and inflation to hit 3.1%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s agenda is dragging down the economy. Tariffs raise prices, deportations shrink the workforce, and Americans are being left with higher costs and fewer jobs.

Inflation Climbs in August as Grocery and Gas Prices Jump

What Happened: Consumer prices rose 2.9% in August compared to a year earlier, with groceries up 0.6% and gas up 1.9%. Inflation accelerated faster than expected as tariffs drove up costs for imports while core inflation hit 3.1%.

Why It Matters: Rising prices squeeze households while Trump’s tariff war worsens costs for families. With the Fed weighing rate cuts to counter a weak job market, persistent inflation ties policymakers’ hands and risks deepening economic instability.

Consumer sentiment worsens as some economists warn of 'stagflation'

What Happened: Consumer sentiment fell again in September, marking a two-month decline as inflation ticked up to 2.9% and hiring slowed. The University of Michigan survey showed expectations of 4.8% inflation next year, with long-run expectations also rising.

Why It Matters: The combination of weak job growth and rising prices signals stagflation risks under Trump’s tariff-heavy policies. With consumers gloomy and the Fed cornered, the U.S. faces a perilous mix of slowing growth and rising inflation.

Tariff-fueled price hikes have arrived — and hitting these items first

What Happened: Inflation climbed to 2.9% in August, with Trump’s tariffs driving double-digit price hikes in imports like coffee (+21%), audio equipment (+12%), and furniture (+10%). Companies that once absorbed costs are now passing them on, squeezing household budgets.

Why It Matters: Tariffs are hitting families directly, pushing up everyday prices while wages lag. Trump calls it “economic liberation,” but millions are dealing with rising costs, slowing growth, and economic pain.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

These fired DOJ lawyers are finding new ways to make a difference

What Happened: The DOJ purged more than a dozen lawyers who prosecuted Jan. 6 rioters, including four women who have since reunited as prosecutors in Arlington County, Va. Their Capitol riot cases were erased after Trump pardoned all Jan. 6 defendants on his first day in office, leaving them jobless in a hostile legal market where big firms feared Trump’s retaliation.

US judge blocks HUD from tying homeless grant funding to Trump policies

What Happened: A federal judge halted HUD from conditioning $75 million in homeless housing grants on compliance with Trump’s stances on immigration, transgender rights, and other issues. The court found HUD exceeded its authority by imposing last-minute criteria that would have blacklisted providers in “sanctuary” jurisdictions or those rejecting a rigid sex binary.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.8 million — Amount Trevor Milton and his wife donated to Trump’s re-election campaign before the SEC dropped its civil case against him

7 of 8 — Missouri congressional seats Republicans could secure under Trump’s new gerrymandered map

20,000 — Immigrants processed in 100 days through ICE’s Louisiana shadow hub

1.1 million — Medicaid patients at risk from Trump’s Planned Parenthood funding cutoff

430,000 — Migrants losing legal status after court backed Trump’s parole termination

3.1% — Core inflation rate in August, the fastest this year

27 years — Jail sentence handed to Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro for coup plotting

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is stacking the Fed with loyalists — Will anyone stop monetary policy from being weaponized to serve his political goals at the expense of U.S. economic stability?

Trump’s NATO wavering continues — How long before Russia seizes on his equivocation to probe Article 5 and test whether the alliance will respond to serious aggression?

Corporate media is bending under pressure — Will outlets like CBS, ABC, and Comcast become megaphones for Trump’s propaganda machine?

Stagflation fears are rising — Can the Fed prevent a recession as Trump’s tariffs drive prices up while job growth stalls?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices continue rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Health Care — From defunding Planned Parenthood to destroying contraceptives, Trump is turning public health into a battlefield, stripping millions of lifesaving care and family planning tools.

Authoritarian Redistricting — Trump and GOP allies are rewriting maps mid-decade to entrench power, diluting minority voices and dismantling fair representation.

Science Under Siege — By gutting NSF grants and ending EPA’s emissions tracking, Trump is crippling research and climate accountability, suppressing science to extremist ideology.

Militarization of Daily Life — Deploying thousands of Guard troops for “crime crackdowns” and staging immigration raids as theater normalizes domestic militarization and authoritarian policing.

Corruption on Display — From Epstein-linked banks to pardoned fraudsters like Trevor Milton, Trump is selling influence and immunity, turning justice into a pay-to-play system.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.