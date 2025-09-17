A person walks by the Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Democrats Want JPMorgan and Other Banks to Testify Over Epstein Ties

What Happened: Ten Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren, called on the Senate Banking Committee to summon JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and other bank leaders to testify about their ties to Jeffrey Epstein. They pointed to reports showing JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank ignored red flags—including suspicious cash withdrawals—that enabled Epstein’s trafficking network.

Why It Matters: Banks shielded and profited from Epstein’s trafficking of children. Public testimony could expose systemic failures, reveal money flows, and hold Wall Street accountable for enabling abuse on a massive scale.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

U.S. diplomats say they're reluctant to share inconvenient truths with the Trump administration

What Happened: The American Foreign Service Association warned members they could face retaliation for giving candid advice, as diplomats are being reassigned after offering unwelcome analysis. Trump’s State Department has added “fidelity” to promotion criteria, punishing career officials who deviate from his agenda.

Why It Matters: Silencing career diplomats guts U.S. foreign policy of expertise and truth. By demanding loyalty over honesty, Trump is turning the State Department into a political tool—endangering national security.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US officials plan to punish foreigners ‘making light of’ Charlie Kirk death

What Happened: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said foreigners who “praise or make light of” Charlie Kirk’s killing could face visa action, inviting people to report social media posts to consular officials. The move expands Trump’s use of immigration powers to target dissent, echoing earlier crackdowns on pro-Palestinian voices.

Why It Matters: The policy weaponizes visas against free expression, turning immigration enforcement into a tool for policing speech about Trump allies. By punishing foreigners for online commentary, the regime is exporting authoritarian tactics of censorship.

Judge allows Trump to cut more than $1bn in National Science Foundation grants

What Happened: A federal judge declined to block Trump’s purge of more than 1,600 National Science Foundation grants worth over $1 billion. The cuts pushed by unauthorized DOGE target programs supporting women, minorities, and disabled scientists in STEM, despite congressional mandates.

Why It Matters: This ruling gives Trump a green light to gut America’s premier science funding agency. By killing diversity-driven research grants, the regime undermines innovation, weakens U.S. competitiveness, and politicizes science for ideological ends.

Senate Republicans Turn to ‘Nuclear Option’ to Speed Trump Confirmations

What Happened: Senate Republicans voted to change chamber rules to confirm Trump’s sub-Cabinet, ambassador, and executive branch nominees in batches rather than individually. The move, led by Majority Leader John Thune, accelerates a process that has historically slowed presidents, though judicial nominees remain exempt.

Why It Matters: By curbing one of the few tools Democrats had to delay Trump’s picks, Republicans further weaken Senate oversight and assist Trump in consolidating presidential power. Streamlining mass confirmations rubber-stamps loyalists and undermines checks on executive authority.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Jazz head at Kennedy Center is the latest firing at the beleaguered arts institution

What Happened: The Kennedy Center purged Kevin Struthers, its longtime jazz director, continuing a wave of purges under Trump appointee Richard Grenell. Jazz programming has been gutted—down to a single Glenn Miller Orchestra show—after artistic director Jason Moran’s July exit.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out America’s top arts institution, replacing world-class programming with ideology and propaganda. The Kennedy Center’s transformation from cultural beacon to partisan tool shows how the arts are being dragged into his culture wars and co-opted by the regime—just like in Russia.

America Enters a New Age of Political Violence

What Happened: A string of high-profile attacks—including the killings of Charlie Kirk and Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, arson at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home, and attempts on Trump’s life—has leaders warning of a dangerous new era. Experts say political violence is surging to historic highs, with threats and attacks escalating across the spectrum.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Plane to purgatory: how Trump’s deportation program shuttles immigrants into lawless limbo

What Happened: A Guardian probe of leaked manifests found ICE ran 1,700 GlobalX deportation flights in 100 days, moving 44,000 immigrants—including nearly 1,000 children—through repeated transfers, sometimes 20 times each. Many were cut off from families and lawyers, with some vanishing into Guantánamo or foreign prisons.

Why It Matters: The system functions as a lawless “purgatory,” erasing due process and coercing “voluntary” deportation. By weaponizing transfers, Trump has turned deportation into punishment—breaking families, silencing asylum claims, and normalizing cruel extrajudicial expulsions.

Homeless Funding Was Limited to Groups Aligned With Trump Policies, Suit Says

What Happened: A Rhode Island suit alleges HUD made $75 million in homelessness grants contingent on compliance with Trump’s stances on immigration, abortion, transgender rights, and encampment bans. Advocates say the conditions disqualify most providers outside Republican strongholds, echoing a Washington State case where a judge blocked similar rules.

Why It Matters: The policy turns housing relief into a partisan weapon, conditioning aid on culture war loyalty tests. It undermines constitutional spending principles while cutting off life-or-death support for vulnerable populations.

$10 Million in Contraceptives Have Been Destroyed on Orders From Trump Officials

What Happened: Trump ordered nearly $10 million in USAID contraceptives destroyed, falsely calling them abortifacients, even after groups offered to take them at no cost. Officials spent $167,000 to eliminate the supplies, though Belgian authorities later said they had not yet been destroyed.

Why It Matters: The move wastes taxpayer funds and strips millions in poor countries of family planning tools. It shows how Trump’s extreme culture war agenda overrides global health needs and longstanding U.S. aid commitments.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FBI Director Kash Patel faces scrutiny for inaccurately saying Kirk killer had been caught

What Happened: FBI Director Kash Patel wrongly announced that Charlie Kirk’s killer had been caught, only for local officials to quickly contradict him, leaving hours of confusion. Critics inside and outside the bureau said the move showed Patel’s inexperience and his unorthodox and ridiculous use of social media during an active investigation.

Why It Matters: Patel, a Trump loyalist with no serious law enforcement background, has gutted the FBI of career officials and warped its mission into partisan policing. His blunder in a high-profile murder case shows an agency led by someone more focused on targeting Trump’s opponents and posting propaganda on X than upholding justice.

Trump administration plans to end EPA's greenhouse gas tracking program for industrial facilities

What Happened: The EPA announced plans to end its Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, which has tracked emissions from more than 8,000 industrial facilities since 2009.

Why It Matters: Scrapping emissions tracking blinds the public to climate pollution from major polluters and weakens accountability. By dismantling a key transparency tool, Trump continues to gut climate oversight and give industry a free pass on emissions.

For National Guard Troops in D.C., It’s Trash Pickup and Metro Patrols

What Happened: Trump deployed over 2,300 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. under his federal “crime crackdown,” despite the city’s falling crime rates. So far, most have been tasked with picking up trash, mulching parks, and patrolling Metro stops.

Why It Matters: The deployment underscores Trump’s use of military force for political theater. By rebranding the Pentagon as the “Department of WAR” and putting troops on city streets, Trump normalizes militarization of domestic life—even when the mission itself is hollow.

They want COVID shots to protect their health or family. They can't get them

What Happened: For the first time since vaccines became available, updated COVID shots are not open to everyone. FDA, backed by RFK Jr., restricted eligibility to those 65+ or with serious health conditions, leaving many Americans struggling to get vaccinated to protect themselves or vulnerable family members.

Why It Matters: The limits block millions who want protection, despite evidence that vaccines reduce hospitalization and death even for healthy people. By curbing access, Trump and RFK Jr. continue politicizing public health, fueling frustration, and putting families and caregivers at greater risk.

Appeals Court Lets Government Cut Off Medicaid Funds to Planned Parenthood

What Happened: A federal appeals court revived Trump’s law blocking Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood, cutting off one of its biggest funding sources. The measure, folded into Trump’s tax and domestic policy bill, affects not just abortion but core services like contraception, STI testing, and primary care.

Why It Matters: The ruling threatens health care access for millions who depend on Planned Parenthood while revealing how Trump wields fiscal policy as a weapon against political and cultural opponents. It’s a major escalation in the ideological assault on reproductive health and women.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Britain's Mandelson fired as US ambassador over Epstein links

What Happened: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired Ambassador Peter Mandelson after leaked emails showed him calling Jeffrey Epstein “my best pal” and advising him on fighting his 2008 conviction. The dismissal, coming just before Trump’s state visit, revived scrutiny of Mandelson’s ties to Epstein and other controversial figures.

Why It Matters: The scandal shows why the Epstein files must be made public and every tie exposed. Epstein and his network trafficked over 1,000 kids, yet many powerful allies have escaped scrutiny. Without full accountability, abusers and enablers remain protected, governments stay compromised, and most importantly, justice is denied to survivors.

Lawyer says many immigrants detained at Hyundai US facility appeared be to working legally

What Happened: An attorney representing South Korean engineers detained in last week’s ICE raid on Hyundai’s Georgia battery plant said many appeared to be working legally on visas. Nearly 300 contractors were rounded up in the raid, which Seoul called a diplomatic affront.

Why It Matters: The raid swept up legal workers, blowing apart Trump’s excuse for the crackdown. It shows his immigration dragnet is reckless, damaging U.S. credibility with South Korea, and the world, and putting a massive foreign investment at risk.

Donald Trump offered workers in Georgia raid chance to stay, says South Korean president

What Happened: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Trump told detained Hyundai–LG battery plant workers they could stay if they wished, even as 330 boarded a chartered flight home after Seoul pushed back against U.S. propaganda videos showing them in shackles. The raid has already delayed the plant’s opening by at least two months.

Why It Matters: The humiliating episode shows Trump’s chaotic and contradictory immigration policy—ordering mass detentions of skilled foreign workers, then urging them to remain in the U.S. It’s shaken South Korean confidence in investing tens of billions in U.S. manufacturing, threatening jobs and key alliances.

Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years for coup plot

What Happened: Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years for plotting a coup after his 2022 election loss. Judges cited “overwhelming evidence,” including assassination plans against Lula and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, drafted inside the presidential palace.

Why It Matters: For the first time, Brazil has jailed a former leader for trying to overthrow an election, proving it is possible to hold an insurrectionist accountable. Also, a reminder that Trump weaponized tariffs on Brazil in a failed bid to shield his insurrectionist ally from justice.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Belarus Frees 52 Prisoners After Trump Appeal, U.S. Eases Sanctions

What Happened: Belarus released 52 prisoners, including journalist Ihar Losik and 14 foreign nationals, after a personal appeal from Trump. In return, Washington eased sanctions on Belarus’ national airline Belavia, even as opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned the gesture covered only a tiny fraction of political prisoners and signaled no real change in Lukashenko’s rule.

Why It Matters: Days after Russia used Belarus to launch drones into Poland, Trump is rehabilitating Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s ally, trading sanctions relief for token concessions. The move sidelines Belarus’s democratic opposition and rewards an authoritarian, deepening Trump’s pattern of empowering dictator thugs over supporting Western unity and human rights.

Trump Says Russian Drone Breach May Have Been a ‘Mistake’

What Happened: After NATO forces shot down Russian drones that crossed into Poland, Trump downplayed the incident, suggesting it “could have been a mistake.” Poland pressed allies for more counter-drone systems, while several European nations pledged new air defense support. The breach marked the first time NATO forces downed Russian aircraft over member territory since 2022.

Why It Matters: Trump’s equivocation reiterates him being Putin’s puppet, casting doubt on U.S. resolve to defend NATO allies. By minimizing Russia’s violation of Polish airspace and escalation, he continues to embolden and provide cover for.

Poland and Latvia Restrict Airspace After Russian Drone Incursion

What Happened: Poland and Latvia barred drones and low-flying aircraft along their borders with Russia and Belarus after NATO jets shot down Russian drones inside Polish territory. The restrictions, which don’t affect commercial flights, are meant to give NATO and local defenses room to intercept further incursions.

Why It Matters: Russia’s drone strike on Poland marks NATO’s first direct military engagement with Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. By tightening airspace controls, frontline states are bracing for more provocations as Russia escalates and tests Western defenses and alliance resolve.

‘We are in a war’: rightwing media vow retribution for Charlie Kirk killing

What Happened: The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sparked extremist reactions from Trump and rightwing media figures, who blamed the left despite no suspect or motive being identified. Alex Jones declared “we’re in a war,” Steve Bannon called Kirk a “casualty of war,” and Jack Posobiec vowed “swift retribution.”

Why It Matters: The rhetoric seeks to escalate an already volatile political climate, framing Kirk’s death as a “martyrdom” and a call to arms. By fueling narratives of war and vengeance without evidence, Trump’s propagandists are deepening polarization and attempting to incite more violence.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Initial Jobless Claims Jump to Highest in Almost Four Years

What Happened: Jobless claims surged to 263,000 in early September, the highest since October 2021, with Texas driving the increase after more than 15,000 new filings. The spike follows weak August job growth, when only 22,000 jobs were added nationwide.

Why It Matters: The numbers point to rising stress in the labor market under Trump’s policies, with hiring slowing and layoffs climbing. With a Fed meeting next week, pressure is mounting for rate cuts as recession and stagflation risks grow.

Hyundai CEO says immigration raid will delay Georgia battery plant's construction

What Happened: Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said the Georgia battery plant will be delayed two to three months after ICE detained 475 workers, including over 300 South Koreans. The raid left the Hyundai–LG project short of staff, with Seoul warning the crackdown could chill future investment.

Why It Matters: Trump’s raids are derailing a $4.3 billion EV plant and targeting the very specialists needed to build it. The crackdown sabotages U.S. supply chain goals, alienates South Korea, and raises a bigger question—who would feel safe investing in America under such chaos and lawlessness?

Stagflation concerns rise with increased inflation and jobless claims

What Happened: Inflation accelerated in August to a 2.9% annual rate, the fastest since January, while weekly jobless claims jumped to 263,000 — the highest since 2021. Rising housing and food costs are straining households, even as the labor market softens under Trump’s tariffs and economic policies.

Why It Matters: The pressures of higher prices and weaker job growth point to stagflation, complicating the Fed’s decision on rate cuts. Trump’s push for cheaper borrowing collides with inflation, leaving the U.S. economy vulnerable to slowing growth and rising living costs.

IMF says US economy showing strains; tariffs pose some risks to inflation

What Happened: The IMF said the U.S. economy is showing strain as demand cools and job growth slows, with 911,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported. Officials warned that Trump’s tariffs are adding inflation risks even as the Fed weighs interest rate cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are backfiring by fueling price pressures and weakening employment. With Trump attacking economic data and reshaping oversight, doubts over transparency threaten confidence in the U.S. economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Moms for Liberty foe announces Senate bid against Florida Republican Ashley Moody

What Happened: Jennifer Jenkins, a former Brevard County school board member who unseated Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich in 2020, is launching a Senate bid against Republican Ashley Moody. Jenkins, a teacher and public education advocate, faces a steep climb in GOP-dominated Florida, where Moody has Trump’s backing and millions in campaign cash.

House Dems seek probe of housing chief's allegations against Fed's Lisa Cook

What Happened: House Democrats asked the FHFA inspector general to investigate Director Bill Pulte’s handling of mortgage fraud allegations against Fed governor Lisa Cook. Pulte, a Trump appointee, claims he referred Cook to the DOJ after a “tip,” but has offered no evidence; Cook denies wrongdoing, and a judge temporarily blocked Trump’s attempt to purge her.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

10 — Democratic senators calling for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to testify on Epstein ties

1,700 — ICE deportation flights in 100 days under Trump’s crackdown

44,000 — Immigrants shuttled through those flights, including nearly 1,000 children

$10 million — Worth of USAID contraceptives reportedly destroyed on Trump’s orders

8,000+ — Industrial facilities previously tracked by EPA’s greenhouse gas program now set to be cut

2,300 — National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C.

475 — Workers detained in the Hyundai Georgia raid, including over 300 South Koreans

2.9% — Annual inflation rate in August, the fastest since January

263,000 — Jobless claims in early September, the highest since 2021

$1 billion+ — Value of NSF grants Trump is cutting despite congressional mandates

52 — Prisoners freed in Belarus after Trump appeal, in exchange for sanctions relief

27 years — Prison sentence handed to ex-Brazilian president Bolsonaro for coup plotting

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Rising stagflation fears — Can the Fed navigate Trump’s tariffs and inflation without triggering a deep recession?

Trump is politicizing U.S. statistics — Will the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other agencies be able to publish independent data?

South Korea backlash — Will Hyundai and Seoul pull back on U.S. investments after the Georgia raid fiasco? Will other countries invest in the U.S.?

Trump’s NATO wavering continues — How long before Putin pushes further to see if Article 5 still holds?

Science under siege — What happens to U.S. innovation if Trump succeeds in gutting NSF and EPA research programs?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are continue rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Federal Aid — From Planned Parenthood to homelessness programs, Trump is tying funding to ideological loyalty tests. Basic health care and housing are being turned into partisan weapons.

State Capture of Institutions — From the State Department to the FBI to the Kennedy Center, Trump continues hollowing out independent institutions, replacing them with loyalists and propaganda.

Culture War as Governance — Immigration raids, destroyed contraceptives, and funding cuts show Trump is subordinating policy to his culture war, sacrificing health, science, and alliances in the process.

Science Under Siege — Slashing NSF diversity grants and ending EPA emissions tracking cripples America’s scientific edge. Research is being sacrificed to ideology, threatening competitiveness and climate accountability.

Authoritarian Police State — From ICE’s mass raids to National Guard deployments, Trump is normalizing militarized state power in daily life, turning enforcement into theater and intimidation.

Investments in Jeopardy — South Korea’s fury over the Hyundai raid shows Trump’s immigration agenda is sabotaging strategic alliances and driving away billions in investment.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.