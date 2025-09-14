Mr. Trump posted a video on social media that he said showed an airstrike on a Venezuelan boat he asserted was transporting illegal narcotics.Credit...Truth Social, via Reuters

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

U.S. Drugmakers Warn White House of Chaos as Trump Weighs Curbs on China

What Happened: Trump is considering an executive order restricting medicines from China, which could block experimental drugs that U.S. pharma giants like Pfizer and AstraZeneca depend on. The move is backed by Trump-linked investors such as Peter Thiel and Jared Kushner’s firm, who want to shield struggling U.S. biotech startups from Chinese competition.

Why It Matters: The clash pits national security rhetoric against patients’ access to cutting-edge treatments. If enacted, Americans could lose promising cancer and heart drugs, while Trump’s family and billionaire allies profit.

Wyden Pushes Senate to Require Treasury to Share Epstein Records

What Happened: Sen. Ron Wyden introduced a bill forcing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to release all suspicious activity reports tied to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and anyone who transacted with him. Covering at least $1.5 billion in transactions, the records could reveal bank failures, trafficking networks, and potential blackmail risks.

Why It Matters: These records could finally expose how Epstein’s empire ran unchecked, sustained by banks and protected elites. Wyden’s move threatens to uncover not just financial crimes but the powerful political and social figures entangled in Epstein’s orbit.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House Exerts Enormous Influence Over F.B.I., Lawsuit Says

What Happened: Three fired FBI officials filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump aides ordered purges based on political loyalty, thereby stripping the bureau of its independence. They claim Director Kash Patel acted as a conduit for Stephen Miller and Justice Department officials, pushing out veteran agents who failed to show allegiance to Trump.

Why It Matters: The suit underscores Trump’s takeover of the FBI as his personal enforcement arm, demanding loyalty over law. It’s straight out of the authoritarian playbook—like Russia, where security services protect the ruler, not the people—obliterating independence and replacing it with partisan control.

Trump administration wants cut of universities’ patent revenue: Lutnick

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump plans to take a share of revenue from university patents developed with federal funding. He compared it to a business deal, arguing that taxpayers deserve “half the benefit,” and letters have already been sent to Harvard and the University of California, demanding patent disclosures.

Why It Matters: By forcing universities to share patent revenue, the regime is eroding academic independence and transforming scientific progress into a tool for Trump’s power and profit.

How Lutnick Is Using Government Power to Pressure Private Companies

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is forcing companies like Intel to give the government equity stakes while using tariffs and export licenses to pressure firms and foreign partners. He’s built a secretive “Investment Accelerator” inside Commerce to funnel billions into Trump-controlled funds, with executives likening the tactics to Mafia shakedowns.

Why It Matters: Lutnick is turning U.S. economic power into a tool of coercion and loyalty, expanding Trump’s direct control over corporate America and global trade. By blurring the line between state power and private markets, the regime is dismantling free-market norms and steering resources toward Trump’s political and financial ends—just like in Russia.

National Guard documents show public ‘fear,’ veterans’ ‘shame’ over D.C. presence

What Happened: Internal National Guard assessments show widespread public opposition to Trump’s deployment of troops in Washington, D.C., describing the mission as “leveraging fear” and causing “shame” among veterans. The documents also flagged concerns that using troops for politically driven domestic missions undermines public trust in the military.

Why It Matters: The reports expose how Trump’s federal takeover is blurring the line between law enforcement and military power, eroding civil-military norms. By deploying troops against local authorities’ wishes, Trump is damaging the Guard’s reputation as he expands his occupation nationwide.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

33 million voters have been run through a Trump administration citizenship check

What Happened: A revamped federal tool known as SAVE has checked the citizenship status of more than 33 million voters. Trump officials made the program free to states and allowed bulk searches using only partial Social Security numbers, sparking rapid adoption despite concerns over accuracy and data security.

Why It Matters: The mass checks mark an unprecedented federal intrusion into state election systems. By compiling sensitive voter data, Trump’s DHS is building a national citizenship registry, raising alarms about due process, surveillance, and partisan manipulation of voter rolls. And this is just the beginning of his surveillance tools.

Comer rejects calls for handwriting expert to analyze alleged Trump signature on Epstein birthday letter

What Happened: House Oversight Chair James Comer rejected calls for a handwriting review of an alleged Trump signature in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book. Trump insists the note isn’t his, calling it “nonsense,” while critics argue the signature is clearly authentic, as Democrats demand full release of the Epstein files.

Why It Matters: By blocking expert review, Comer is shielding Trump from scrutiny and undermining efforts to uncover the truth about his ties to Epstein. Republicans are gaslighting the public and continue participating in a broader cover-up of Epstein’s powerful network.

Judges vexed by Supreme Court 'shadow docket' rulings in Trump cases

What Happened: Lower court judges are voicing alarm after the Supreme Court repeatedly sided with Trump on emergency “shadow docket” cases without explanation, from immigration raids to grant cuts. Justice Neil Gorsuch rebuked judges who questioned the rulings, insisting even unsigned orders set precedent, sparking rare public pushback.

Why It Matters: The shadow docket is letting Trump impose sweeping policies with almost no review, shredding transparency and judicial independence. By rubber-stamping vague, rushed orders, the Court has become a partisan weapon—undermining the rule of law and mimicking authoritarian regimes.

Republicans Block Schumer’s Effort to Force Vote on Epstein Files

What Happened: Senate Republicans voted 51–49 to block Chuck Schumer’s attempt to force a vote requiring full release of the Epstein files. Only Josh Hawley and Rand Paul broke ranks, as a drawing with his signature surfaced this week.

Why It Matters: By stonewalling the release of Epstein’s files, Republicans are protecting their leader at the expense of the survivors and engaging in a cover-up.

Labor Department watchdog launches probe into the Bureau of Labor Statistics

What Happened: The Labor Department’s inspector general opened a review of how the Bureau of Labor Statistics collects and reports jobs and inflation data after massive revisions showed the U.S. added 900,000 fewer jobs than initially reported. The probe follows Trump’s purge of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, whom he accused of political bias after weak July jobs numbers.

Why It Matters: Undermining trust in official statistics threatens markets and economic stability. With Trump already politicizing BLS leadership, the watchdog’s review raises fears of data manipulation that could distort public understanding of the economy.

How School Choice Went from Conservative Cause to Federal Policy

What Happened: For decades, Republicans pushed to use public funds for private education. Enrollment in state-level school choice programs doubled between 2019 and 2024, and in July 2025, Trump signed the first federal program. Starting in 2027, taxpayers can divert up to $1,700 of their bill to scholarship nonprofits, funneling billions toward private schools.

Why It Matters: This cements a conservative cause into national policy, shifting public money into private education at scale. Critics warn it will starve public schools of resources, accelerate inequality, and deepen the divide between wealthy and poor districts.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Says ‘Radical Left’ Rhetoric Contributed to Charlie Kirk’s Death

What Happened: In a video address, Trump blamed “radical left” rhetoric for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, vowing to pursue not only the shooter but also the “organizations that fund and support” political violence. He honored Kirk as a “martyr” and omitted recent killings of Democrats, focusing solely on attacks against Republicans.

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian tactic—using an event to demonize the opposition and prepare the ground for crackdowns. By framing dissent as terrorism, Trump is reiterating plans to target critics, media, and civil society under the banner of fighting “radical left violence.”

US democratic backsliding under Trump encourages autocrats globally, democracy watchdog says

What Happened: The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance warned that Trump’s executive overreach, protest crackdowns, media restrictions, and foreign aid cuts are undermining U.S. democracy. In just six months, IDEA issued double the number of alerts it had in previous years, noting Trump’s actions are emboldening dictators abroad.

Why It Matters: Trump’s assault on U.S. institutions doesn’t stop at home—it signals to dictator thugs worldwide that democratic norms can be trashed without consequence. By gutting aid and eroding the rule of law, he is accelerating a global democratic collapse.

Why Gov. Pritzker says Trump's threats to Chicago make him worry about 2026 elections

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker blasted Trump’s threats to send troops to Chicago, warning they’re part of a broader bid to normalize military force in cities before the 2026 elections. He compared ICE’s racial profiling to Nazi-era “papers” checks and said crime is a pretext for a power grab.

Why It Matters: Pritzker’s warning underscores fears that Trump is laying the groundwork to use federal force to sway elections. By treating immigrant-heavy cities like occupied zones, the regime is shredding civil liberties while testing authoritarian tools for the future.

Trump Threatens to Sue The Times Over Reporting on Epstein Drawing

What Happened: Trump threatened to sue The New York Times for reporting on a sexually suggestive note and drawing in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 birthday book that was signed by him. His lawyer demanded a retraction and apology, while the Times defended its reporting as factual and backed by visual evidence.

Why It Matters: The threat is part of Trump’s broader agenda to silence the press, using both lawsuits and federal agencies to intimidate reporters and suppress investigations. It marks another step in his assault on independent media and the First Amendment.

Disgruntled NYT journalist to ‘anti-woke’ power grab: how far can Bari Weiss go?

What Happened: Bari Weiss, founder of the Free Press, may take a role guiding CBS News if Paramount acquires her outlet. Once a NYT editor, Weiss has built a platform aligned with Trump’s “anti-woke” agenda, using leaks and coverage to back federal crackdowns on universities, NPR, and critics of Israel.

Why It Matters: Her ascent signals the capture of a legacy news giant by Trump allies. Weiss’s influence will turn CBS into a megaphone for authoritarian culture wars, silencing dissent and reshaping journalism to serve political power.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Justice Dept. Reverses Course on Claims Guatemalan Children’s Parents Sought Their Return

What Happened: The Justice Department admitted it had no evidence to support claims that Guatemalan parents wanted their children disappeared, after trying to repatriate dozens over Labor Day weekend. A Guatemalan report showed 115 families refuted that claim, with many parents saying they wanted their children to remain in the U.S. for safety.

Why It Matters: The reversal, yet again, exposes the DOJ fabricating justifications to disappear unaccompanied minors and migrants. By rushing children onto planes without due process, the regime continues weaponizing cruelty and lying in court to defend mass expulsions.

Education Department Ends Grant Funding Worth $350 Million for Minority-Serving Colleges

What Happened: Education Secretary Linda McMahon cut $350 million in federal grants for minority-serving institutions, calling programs that support specific racial and ethnic groups “inherently racist.” The funds had backed historically Black colleges, Hispanic-serving institutions, tribal colleges, and others nationwide.

Why It Matters: The move dismantles decades of bipartisan support for schools serving underrepresented communities. By eliminating programs that help millions of minority students access higher education, Trump and Republicans are stripping opportunity and reshaping education funding along ideological lines.

‘It’s not safe in DC as an immigrant’: racial profiling surged during Trump’s Washington takeover

What Happened: A month into Trump’s federal occupation of Washington, D.C., more than 2,000 arrests have been made, mostly for low-level offenses, while immigrants face ICE checkpoints, workplace raids, and racial profiling. Residents and judges say the crackdown has created a climate of fear and widespread rights violations in a city where violent crime is at a 30-year low.

Why It Matters: By militarizing D.C. and targeting immigrants and minorities, Trump continues normalizing racial profiling, unlawful detentions, and federal overreach—turning the capital into a testing ground for tactics he aims to export nationwide.

Irish woman with green card faces US deportation over $25 bad cheque

What Happened: ICE detained Irish green card holder Donna Hughes-Brown, 58, over a $25 bad check from 2015—a misdemeanor for which she already served probation. Despite living in the U.S. since 1977, raising five children, and being married to a U.S. veteran, she now faces deportation and is held in isolation in a Kentucky detention center.

Why It Matters: By targeting long-time legal residents for decades-old minor offenses, Trump’s crackdown criminalizes ordinary immigrants, destroys families, and shows how “law and order” is being weaponized to instill fear.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

House Republicans pass hard-right defense bill as Dems sit out

What Happened: The House passed an $892.6 billion defense bill, with Republicans adding bans on gender-affirming care, abortion access, and diversity programs. Democrats opposed the bill for its partisan “culture war” riders.

Why It Matters: The bill reflects how Republicans have turned Pentagon policy into another culture war battlefield. With Democrats sidelined, the measure is unlikely to survive the Senate intact, but it shows how Trump’s allies are reshaping national security.

Programs for Students With Hearing and Vision Loss Harmed by Trump’s Anti-Diversity Push

What Happened: The Education Department halted $1 million in federal funding for deafblind programs in eight states, citing “divisive concepts” like equity and privilege flagged in grant applications. Advocates say the small but vital programs provide critical support for about 1,000 students with combined hearing and vision loss.

Why It Matters: Cutting aid for deafblind children under the guise of an anti-DEI crusade shows how far Trump is willing to go to impose his extremist ideology. By targeting vulnerable students, it weaponizes culture wars against kids who rely on specialized services to learn and communicate.

Jump in U.S. Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pushed Global Emissions Higher — Report

What Happened: A Rhodium Group forecast says Trump’s fossil-fuel agenda has caused an “abrupt shift” in U.S. climate policy, slowing decarbonization by more than half compared to the past two decades. U.S. emissions rose 1.4% in the first half of 2025, pushing global emissions higher and stalling renewable energy growth as projects are canceled and jobs are lost.

Why It Matters: The U.S., once central to global climate action, is now quickly reversing course under Trump—ditching Paris targets, gutting clean energy, and expanding drilling. This retreat undermines U.S. credibility and makes it nearly impossible to hit global goals, locking in worsening climate disasters.

RFK Jr.'s vaccine crackdown sparks a rebellion among blue-state governors

What Happened: As RFK Jr.’s health department restricts access to Covid shots and undermines vaccine policy, Democratic governors are launching countermeasures. Illinois is stockpiling doses, New York declared a public health emergency, and Massachusetts now requires insurers to cover state-recommended vaccines regardless of federal guidance.

Why It Matters: The revolt underscores how Trump is dismantling national public health infrastructure and politicizing vaccines. By stepping in, blue-state leaders are trying to safeguard access.

US consumer finance watchdog warns staff of possible workforce cuts due to funding limits

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told employees it may soon cut jobs after Congress slashed its funding cap in half, leaving the agency struggling to cover payroll. Since Trump purged Director Rohit Chopra, he has tried repeatedly to gut the CFPB.

Why It Matters: The CFPB is one of the last federal agencies dedicated to protecting consumers from predatory lending and financial abuse. Trump’s funding squeeze threatens to cripple it from within, weakening oversight of Wall Street while putting corporate interests over Americans.

US Treasury-led watchdog dismantles climate advisory panels

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Financial Stability Oversight Council voted to dissolve two panels tasked with assessing climate-related financial risks. The decision dismantles a key Biden-era effort to integrate climate change into financial regulation.

Why It Matters: Cutting these panels leaves the economy exposed to climate chaos, from hurricanes to wildfires. Trump is protecting fossil fuel donors and chasing short-term profit while ignoring long-term stability, consumer safety, and global financial security.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Boat Suspected of Smuggling Drugs Is Said to Have Turned Before U.S. Attacked It

What Happened: Trump authorized a military strike that destroyed a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean, killing 11 people accused of “drug smuggling.” Officials now admit the vessel had turned back before the attack, undermining the regime’s claim it acted in “self-defense” under the laws of war.

Why It Matters: The killings mark a radical shift from law enforcement interdictions to wartime rules applied against suspected smugglers. Legal experts warn Trump’s move sets a dangerous precedent—blurring the line between policing and war, eroding due process, and normalizing extrajudicial killings.

Leaked Ice document shows worker detained in Hyundai raid had valid visa

What Happened: A leaked ICE file revealed that at least one South Korean worker detained in the Georgia Hyundai factory raid held a valid B1/B2 visa and had not violated its terms. Despite this, ICE mandated that he accept “voluntary departure,” raising accusations from attorneys that the government committed unlawful imprisonment.

South Koreans head home from more LGES US battery sites after raid, sources say

What Happened: After ICE detained 475 workers at Hyundai-LG’s Georgia battery plant, South Koreans are leaving other LG Energy Solution sites in the U.S., including a GM-LG plant in Tennessee. Visa issues led LG to order subcontractors to send staff home, threatening delays to its $350 billion U.S. investment.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration raids are colliding with America’s push to expand high-tech manufacturing. By sweeping up foreign engineers needed for EV supply chains, his crackdown will delay projects, strain ties with South Korea, and weaken U.S. competitiveness.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO Planes Shoot Down Russian Drones Over Poland

What Happened: NATO warplanes, including Dutch F-35s and Polish F-16s, shot down multiple Russian drones deep inside Poland—the alliance’s first direct engagement against Russian weapons over member territory. The attack forced airport closures, destroyed homes, and led Prime Minister Donald Tusk to invoke NATO Article 4, calling it “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.” Trump’s response, “Here we go!” offered no clarity on whether he intends to confront Russia or continue appeasing it.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating because Trump’s loyalty to Moscow has emboldened the Kremlin to push further. Anyone who thinks this ends in Ukraine is mistaken, as Moscow continues to probe NATO’s defenses and resolve.

Trump Weighs In on Russian Drone NATO Incursion, but Doesn’t Condemn It

What Happened: After NATO fighters shot down Russian drones over Poland in the first direct clash on alliance territory, Trump offered only a vague Truth Social post—“Here we go!”—without condemning Moscow. European leaders called it a grave escalation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s ambiguity rattled NATO and provided Russia with more cover to escalate. By refusing to firmly condemn Russia, Trump emboldens Moscow and leaves the alliance destabilized at its most dangerous moment since World War II.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation Erased U.S. Income Gains Last Year

What Happened: New Census data show inflation erased most wage growth in 2024, leaving median household income stuck at pre-pandemic levels. High earners gained, but Black households and women lost ground, with the female-to-male pay gap widening to 81%. Poverty rates held steady overall but rose among seniors and Black Americans.

Why It Matters: The numbers highlight deepening inequality as middle- and working-class families fall further behind. With weak job growth and Trump’s tariffs driving up costs, the economic pain on ordinary Americans is only going to get worse.

U.S. Added 911,000 Fewer Jobs in the Year Ended in March

What Happened: The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised down job growth for the year ending March 2025 by 911,000, cutting the average monthly gain from 147,000 to just over 70,000. The leisure, retail, and manufacturing sectors were among the hardest hit, marking the largest downward revision since the 2009 financial crisis.

Why It Matters: The revision deepens recession fears and, with BLS already under political attack, risks eroding trust in official economic data.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

What Happened: A federal judge issued an injunction halting Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, ruling that he had not given a legally valid reason. Judge Jia Cobb said the firing likely violated the Federal Reserve Act and Cook’s due process rights, stressing that Fed independence is vital for economic stability.

Appeals court, weighing Trump’s Library of Congress takeover, reinstates copyright chief

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Shira Perlmutter can remain as register of copyrights after Trump tried to purge her in May. Judges said her role advising Congress makes her different from executive branch officials the president can dismiss at will, rejecting Trump’s claim of unchecked authority.

Judge blocks Trump administration's subpoena of trans kids' medical records from Boston hospital

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s subpoena demanding that Boston Children’s Hospital hand over transgender youths’ medical records. Judge Myong Joun ruled the DOJ’s request was “motivated only by bad faith,” meant to intimidate providers and patients rather than investigate fraud.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

33 million — Voters run through DHS citizenship checks via SAVE bulk queries.

911,000 — Fewer U.S. jobs than first reported for the year ended March 2025.

15% — Poverty rate for seniors 65+ (up 0.8 ppt).

20.7% — Poverty rate for Black Americans (up 2.2 ppts).

$350 million — Grants cut from minority-serving colleges by the Education Dept.

$892.6 billion — House-passed defense bill laden with culture-war riders.

$1.5 billion — Epstein-linked transactions flagged in suspicious activity reports Wyden wants Treasury to release.

3 — Purged FBI officials suing Trump aides, alleging they ordered purges based on loyalty tests.

19 — Russian drones that entered Poland before NATO fighters shot several down.

2,300+ — National Guard troops deployed in Trump’s D.C. “emergency.”

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

NATO Unity Tested — Will the U.S. back the alliance after Russia sent drones to Poland or continue to provide cover for Putin?

Data integrity vs. political purges — Will the Labor Department IG protect BLS independence after the 911,000 job revision?

Epstein transparency fight — Can Wyden force Treasury to release SARs, or will GOP block the files again?

Commerce as a cudgel — Will Congress rein in Lutnick’s equity-for-access “Investment Accelerator”?

Allied supply chains under ICE pressure — Do raids on Korean engineers derail foreign investment in the U.S.?

Domestic militarization — Will courts stop Trump’s National Guard occupation of U.S. cities?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices continue rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Institutional Capture in Plain Sight — From BLS purges to DOJ subpoenas for trans kids’ records and Commerce equity grabs, the regime is bending neutral levers into political weapons. The goal is to seize control at the expense of public trust.

Authoritarian Drift, Global Signal — NATO ambiguity, protest crackdowns, and media intimidation tell autocrats the U.S. will tolerate thuggish criminal behaviors.

Civil-Military Divide Widens — National Guard reports show Americans see Trump’s D.C. occupation as “leveraging fear,” deepening distrust of the military, and blurring the line between policing and military.

Surveillance State in Motion — DHS’s bulk citizenship checks on 33 million voters signal the rise of a federal registry that threatens due process, voter rights, and democratic integrity.

Weaponizing Cruelty — From deporting long-time green card holders over minor offenses to disappearing migrant children, Trump’s policies use cruelty, fear, and punishment as governing tools.

