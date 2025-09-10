Federal immigration agents talk to Rebecca Torres after she tried to block a military vehicle during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) | AP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Julie Roginsky and I are so excited to announce our Fall 2025 seminar: a 6-week discussion on information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation— exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Starts: Wednesday, September 17 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is September 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccVY1gdQvAJLIsN8ahz0oRRl1bsyqDupu1Ixx5SEcWZLZ6kg/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

US Taxpayers Will Pay Billions in New Fossil Fuel Subsidies Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill

What Happened: A new report finds Trump’s spending Act created $40 billion in fresh subsidies for oil, gas, and coal over the next decade—an extra $4 billion a year on top of $30.8 billion in existing federal support. The law expands carbon capture tax credits in ways that directly benefit oil producers while cutting renewable energy incentives.

Why It Matters: This is the largest one-year jump in fossil fuel subsidies since 2017, effectively locking in taxpayer giveaways to polluters. It shows how Trump is rewarding the industry that bankrolled his return to power, while reversing climate progress and crippling clean energy.

Right-Wing Influencers Are Turning to Foreign Affairs

What Happened: MAGA-aligned creators are increasingly courted by foreign governments, from $70,000 in Israel funding influencer trips to Gaza and the Golan Heights, Hungary’s CPAC, and Christian nationalist events in South Korea. These influencers push diplomatic talking points to millions online, often without disclosure of funding or foreign coordination.

Why It Matters: Foreign governments are bypassing traditional lobbying by using MAGA influencers as unofficial envoys, exploiting gaps in U.S. law to spread propaganda. This shadow diplomacy mirrors what many of these same figures did with Russia—amplifying foreign narratives while shaping domestic opinion for partisan gain.

Trump Wants to Crack Down on “Debanking,” but He’s Dismantling a Regulator That Was Doing Just That

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order against “politicized debanking,” vowing to punish banks that deny accounts or credit based on beliefs or business activity. But his regime has gutted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the only agency equipped to investigate such claims, purging most staff and halting probes into JPMorgan, Citibank, and data-screening firms accused of wrongful closures.

Why It Matters: The crackdown is theatre. By dismantling the regulator that could enforce his order, Trump protects his own grievances while abandoning ordinary consumers. It’s performative populism that masks deregulation benefiting banks and political allies, not the public.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Quietly Seeks to Build National Voter Roll

What Happened: The Justice Department is demanding detailed voter roll data from more than 30 states—including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers—aiming to build a centralized national voter list. Officials say it’s to root out “illegal voting” by noncitizens, despite studies showing such fraud is virtually nonexistent. Several states are resisting, and courts have already blocked some disclosures.

Why It Matters: This is unprecedented federal overreach into state-run elections, long resisted by both parties. Centralizing sensitive voter data under Trump loyalists will weaponize it to push false fraud lies, intimidate voters, and erode trust in future elections.

In New Book, Think Tank Behind Project 2025 Takes On the Constitution

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation is releasing an 800-page “Guide to the Constitution,” pitched as an originalist manifesto with contributions from dozens of conservative judges, mostly Trump appointees. Prefaced by Justice Alito, the book doubles as Trump’s next Supreme Court shortlist should a vacancy open.

Why It Matters: The project cements Heritage as Trump’s new judicial gatekeeper, sidelining the Federalist Society. By elevating originalism as the only doctrine, it provides cover for rolling back rights—from indigent defense to speedy trial protections—while grooming loyalists for lifetime power on the Court.

Missouri legislature advances new congressional maps amid Trump redistricting push

What Happened: Missouri’s GOP-led House advanced a new congressional map that would shrink Democratic representation from two seats to one by dismantling Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City district. The move follows Trump’s push for mid-decade redistricting, already passed in Texas, to lock in more Republican seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing redistricting to lock in Republican dominance by dismantling Democratic districts outside the normal census cycle. If the courts sign off, it will open the door to nationwide gerrymandering on demand—gutting fair representation.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Spends Millions on Clearview AI Facial Recognition to Find People ‘Assaulting’ Officers

What Happened: ICE awarded a $9.2 million contract to Clearview AI, including $3.7 million already spent, to expand its use of facial recognition. Procurement records say the tech will be used to investigate child exploitation and “assaults against law enforcement officers,” a charge ICE has often exaggerated or misrepresented during deportation crackdowns.

Why It Matters: This is the excuse—ICE is framing protesters and immigrants as “officer assaulters” to justify surveillance. With Clearview’s database, the program won’t stop there: it’s the blueprint for expanding facial recognition monitoring to all of us.

Under Trump administration, ICE scraps paperwork officers once had to do before immigration arrests

What Happened: Trump ended ICE’s long-standing requirement that officers complete field worksheets before making arrests. For 15 years, those forms documented targets’ identities and legal justifications, but now ICE is conducting broad sweeps in places like Home Depot parking lots and Latino neighborhoods, with critics warning arrests are increasingly arbitrary and based on profiling.

Why It Matters: Ending this erases the paper trail and justification for arrests, making it harder to challenge abuses and easier for ICE to carry out indiscriminate raids. It’s a hallmark authoritarian tactic, removing safeguards while shielding agents from accountability, fueling racial profiling, civil rights violations, and unchecked state power.

Chief Justice Roberts keeps in place Trump funding freeze that threatens billions in foreign aid

What Happened: Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily upheld Trump’s freeze of nearly $5 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid, siding with the Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump invoked a rarely used “pocket rescission” maneuver to block the funds, effectively slashing the budget without congressional approval.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court continues handing Trump more power—this time at Congress’s expense. By greenlighting his foreign aid freeze, the Court is normalizing executive overreach—eroding checks and balances while giving Trump sweeping control over America’s budget.

Gabbard Retracted Intelligence Report on Venezuela

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard ordered the NSA to retract a classified report describing envoy Richard Grenell’s negotiations with Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. Officials insist the recall was over failure to adequately mask Grenell’s identity, but the report highlighted divisions between Grenell’s deal-making approach and Marco Rubio’s hard-line stance.

Why It Matters: By scrubbing intelligence that mentions Trump officials, Gabbard is shielding allies from scrutiny and undermining the integrity of U.S. reporting. It’s another example of Trump loyalists twisting national security reports to protect their own, even in dealings with hostile regimes.

Border official who oversaw Los Angeles immigration raids arrives in Chicago as Trump widens crackdown

What Happened: Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official who oversaw heavily militarized immigration raids in Los Angeles, has been deployed to Chicago to lead a new wave of interior enforcement. Despite a judge’s ruling that some LA arrests relied on racial profiling, the Supreme Court paused the order, clearing the way for Trump’s expanded crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning Border Patrol into a national police force, staging operations with armored vehicles and mass arrests far from the border. By greenlighting tactics already deemed unconstitutional, the Supreme Court is helping normalize racial profiling and federal intimidation in U.S. cities.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Florida radio station borrows Trump to be its face and name

What Happened: A Fort Myers country station, WHEL 93.7 FM, has rebranded itself as “Trump Country,” using Trump’s image, campaign-style fonts, and impersonators in its promotions. The station has tripled ratings since March and is run by Jim Schwartzel, who is now seeking the GOP nomination for Congress.

Why It Matters: Trump’s brand is now a media product, with radio stations doubling as propaganda outlets. It cements his image in everyday culture and pushes the U.S. closer to authoritarian politics disguised as entertainment.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

“Material Support” and an Ohio Chaplain: How 9/11-Era Terror Rules Could Empower Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Trump officials are trying to deport Ohio chaplain Ayman Soliman under “material support” terrorism laws, citing disputed ties to an Egyptian charity. Supporters call him a beloved hospital chaplain, but DHS elevated unproven claims into a terrorism case, allowing him to be jailed without bond.

Why It Matters: Trump is fusing post-9/11 terror laws with his deportation machine, weaponizing them to target immigrants—especially Muslims. If this precedent stands, it will legitimize mass expulsions built on flimsy or fabricated “terror” claims.

US-El Salvador Prison Agreement Included Anti-DEI, Asylum Terms

What Happened: A newly revealed March deal shows that Trump paid El Salvador $4.7 million to imprison about 300 Venezuelan migrants disappeared from the U.S.. The agreement barred funds from supporting asylum aid, reproductive health, or DEI-linked programs—conditions mirroring Trump’s political agenda.

Why It Matters: The deal outsourced U.S. immigration detention to one of the world’s harshest gulags while embedding culture war bans into foreign aid. It shows Trump using taxpayer money not to export abuse and enforce ideology abroad.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Experts concerned over Trump admin cuts to mental health programs

What Happened: JD Vance and RFK Jr. warn of a U.S. mental health crisis even as the Trump regime slashes billions from federal mental health programs. School-based grants, NIH research—including LGBTQ+ and DEI studies—and SAMHSA initiatives have been gutted or folded into the new “Administration for a Healthy America.”

Why It Matters: Experts warn the cuts will leave schools scrambling, halt critical research, and reduce access to care—while officials deflect by blaming medications for violence.

Trump's Medicaid cuts will hit some children's hospitals

What Happened: Trump’s spending law cuts Medicaid by nearly $900 billion over a decade, with children’s hospitals among the hardest hit. Facilities like Phoenix Children’s warn they’ll lose hundreds of millions annually, jeopardizing clinics, mental health staffing, and abuse screening programs that rely on supplemental Medicaid payments.

Why It Matters: Kids make up nearly half of Medicaid’s enrollees, yet Trump’s cuts jeopardize their access to care while funding tax breaks for the wealthy and immigration crackdowns. By slashing payments that sustain children’s hospitals, the law will result in staff cuts, reduced services, and worse outcomes for the most vulnerable patients.

AP finds major disaster declarations are taking longer under Trump

What Happened: An AP analysis finds it now takes over a month on average for Trump to approve major disaster declarations—far longer than under past presidents. Survivors of tornadoes, floods, and storms have been left waiting weeks in unsafe homes or even living in cars before federal aid arrives.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning his back on Americans in crisis. The delays stall recovery, deepen human suffering, and reflect Trump’s broader dismantling of FEMA and federal preparedness just as climate-driven disasters intensify.

What Florida ending vaccine mandates could mean for rest of US

What Happened: Florida will eliminate all state vaccine mandates, including school requirements for hepatitis B, chickenpox, Hib, and pneumococcal shots, with others potentially rolled back through legislation. Public health experts warn this will lower vaccination rates, create pockets of unprotected children, and set the stage for outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Why It Matters: Ending mandates will result in a resurgence of illnesses like measles, pertussis, and flu that vaccines had largely suppressed. If other states follow Florida’s lead, the U.S. could face rising hospitalizations, deaths, and soaring health costs.

Health Officials Hunt for Cases Connecting Covid Shot and Harm in Pregnant Women

What Happened: RFK Jr. and FDA leaders are pushing to publicize alleged harms of Covid vaccines in pregnant women, even seeking to waive privacy protections on medical data. The effort extends Kennedy’s broader extremist anti-vaccine agenda, despite scientific consensus that serious side effects are rare and the shots prevent severe illness.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing secrecy rules and politicizing health data, the regime continues fueling distrust in vaccines and weakening public health. It’s part of Trump and Kennedy’s push to rewrite Operation Warp Speed’s legacy, sidelining science to push an extremist agenda.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Once Again, Israel Leaves Trump in the Dark as It Conducts a Military Attack

What Happened: Israel bombed Hamas leaders in Qatar without notifying Washington, blindsiding Trump, who said he was “very unhappy” to learn of the strike only from U.S. military channels. It was the second time this year Netanyahu launched a major attack without advance notice, after his June war with Iran.

Why It Matters: Netanyahu is again exploiting Trump’s deference, wielding U.S. weapons in unilateral attacks that risk destabilizing the region. By tolerating these surprises, Trump signals that Israel effectively has a free hand.

ICE Raid Threatens to Unravel South Korea’s Wins With Trump

What Happened: ICE detained about 300 South Korean engineers and contractors at Hyundai–LG’s under-construction battery plant in Georgia, triggering outrage in Seoul. The raid targeted workers on short-term visas critical to getting the facility operational, and South Korea scrambled to secure their release—at one point preparing a chartered plane—as images of shackled engineers fueled public anger.

Why It Matters: The raid fused Trump’s immigration crackdown with his foreign investment push, undermining a $350 billion South Korea–U.S. trade deal. It embarrassed the U.S. before a key ally, rattled Korean firms, and showed how Trump’s erratic enforcement can turn flagship economic projects into diplomatic crises.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine war latest: 'Pure terrorism' — Russian air strike kills 24 pensioners, postal service employees

What Happened: A Russian air strike on the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast killed at least 24 people and injured 19 as pensioners gathered to receive payments. Ukrainian officials condemned the attack as “pure terrorism,” noting that victims included postal workers delivering pensions.

Why It Matters: This was another deliberate genocidal strike on civilians, underscoring Russia’s use of terror tactics to break morale in Ukraine’s front-line communities. Such attacks highlight the urgency of bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses and delivering promised Western aid to stop Russia’s genocidal invasion.

US ends international push to combat fake news from hostile states

What Happened: Trump has pulled the U.S. out of agreements with more than 20 countries aimed at fighting Russian, Chinese, and Iranian disinformation. The move follows the closure of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which was dismantled after Republicans attacked it as “censorship.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s retreat from counter-disinformation efforts hands Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran exactly what they want. By scrapping U.S. defenses and abandoning allies, he invites foreign information warfare operations to target Americans—leaving the U.S. wide open to attack.

Poland arrests Belarusian spy, will expel diplomat, Tusk says

What Happened: Polish authorities arrested a Belarusian spy and will expel a Belarusian diplomat accused of aiding Minsk’s hostile operations. The arrest followed a joint effort with Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, and Moldovan services that exposed a Belarusian KGB-run espionage network across Europe.

Why It Matters: This underscores how Russia, via Belarus, is intensifying espionage against NATO and EU states supporting Ukraine. Coordinated European counterintelligence is now essential to blunt these hybrid threats and protect allies from Kremlin infiltration.

Belarusian spy network uncovered by Eurojust operation, Moldovan ex-intel chief arrested

What Happened: A Eurojust-backed operation involving Czechia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova exposed a Belarusian KGB spy ring spanning multiple countries. Among those arrested was Alexandru Bălan, Moldova’s former deputy intelligence chief, accused of passing state secrets and meeting Belarusian officers in Budapest.

As the weird Trump birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein is released, MAGA media cling to their claims that it was a hoax

What Happened: Congress received a 2003 birthday letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, provided by Epstein’s estate lawyers. Despite its release, Trump and his media allies—including Charlie Kirk, Benny Johnson, and Ben Shapiro—insist the letter is fake, framing lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal as proof of forgery.

Why It Matters: The letter exposes Trump’s lies about the letter, yet MAGA media is working overtime to shield him by dismissing documented evidence. It’s a stark example of how Trump’s propaganda machine bends reality to protect his image—just like in Russia.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Economy Is Weakening

What Happened: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the economy is slowing after the Labor Department revised payroll data downward by 911,000 jobs—the sharpest correction in over 20 years. Job growth has nearly stalled, with just 22,000 added in August, following Trump’s purge of the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner.

Why It Matters: The revisions reveal a far weaker labor market than previously reported, raising fears of a looming recession. With political meddling in economic data and slowing consumer confidence, the credibility of U.S. financial indicators is under strain.

The U.S. is losing thousands of manufacturing jobs, analysis finds

What Happened: The U.S. lost 12,000 manufacturing jobs in August and 42,000 since April, with CAP blaming Trump’s tariffs, immigration raids, and his spending law, which gutted renewable energy incentives. Automakers, John Deere, and other manufacturers cited rising tariff costs and disrupted immigrant-heavy workforces.

Why It Matters: Rather than reviving industry, Trump’s policies are accelerating job losses, raising costs, and pushing companies toward automation. The result is fewer workers, weaker communities, and a shrinking sector despite his promises to restore U.S. manufacturing.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Federal judge blocks Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook, for now

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, ruling the move likely violated the Fed Act and Cook’s due process rights. Trump had tried to oust her over unproven mortgage allegations from before her appointment, a step that would have opened another Fed board seat for his allies.

Fired CDC director who clashed with RFK Jr. set to testify in Senate

What Happened: Fired CDC director Susan Monarez will testify Sept. 17 about her clashes with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who pushed her to back anti-vaccine policies and purge staff. Her ouster triggered resignations and bipartisan scrutiny of Kennedy’s role.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$40 billion — New fossil-fuel subsidies over 10 years in Trump’s spending act

$4.9 billion — Foreign aid Trump froze via “pocket rescission,” temporarily kept in place by Chief Justice Roberts

$900 billion — Medicaid cuts over a decade in Trump’s law; kids’ hospitals warn of major service losses

$9.2 million — ICE’s Clearview AI facial-recognition contract, with $3.75 million already awarded

$4.7 million — U.S. grant to El Salvador to jail around 300 Venezuelan migrants, with bans on asylum aid, DEI, and reproductive health spending

300 — South Korean engineers detained in ICE raid at Hyundai-LG Georgia battery plant

12,000 — U.S. manufacturing jobs lost in August; 42,000 since April and 33,000 YTD 2025

911,000 — Jobs erased by Labor Dept.’s downward payroll revision; only 22,000 jobs added in August

1+ month — Average wait for Trump disaster declarations this year due to cuts

$70,000 — Israeli gov’t funds routed to at least 15 MAGA influencers’ Israel/Gaza trip

24 killed, 19 injured — Russian air strike on Yarova, Donetsk, hit pensioners collecting payments.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Supreme Court testing Congress’s purse strings — Will the justices ultimately allow Trump’s foreign-aid freeze and expand unilateral executive budget power?

CDC whistleblower to testify — Will Susan Monarez’s Sept. 17 Senate testimony provide more details on how RFK Jr. tried to purge scientists and bend vaccine policy to his agenda?

CFPB on the chopping block — Will courts green-light mass purges that would kneecap enforcement of Trump’s “anti-debanking” order?

Florida’s vaccine rollback — As mandates lift in ~90 days, how fast will exemptions, outbreaks, and hospitalizations climb?

ICE interior raids — With Chicago and Boston raids, do courts reinstate guardrails—or does profiling on steroids become standard?

Fed independence — Does the injunction protecting Gov. Lisa Cook hold, and how much pressure does Trump exert at the next rate cut?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Performative Populism, Real Deregulation — From “anti-debanking” theater to fossil-fuel giveaways, Trump’s moves reward donors while stripping the watchdogs that protect everyone else.

Shadow Power Grabs — Building a national voter file, freezing congressionally appropriated aid, and recasting originalism as doctrine—all concentrate authority in the executive and its allies.

Authoritarian Playbook — ICE dropping paper trails, mass use of facial recognition, and “material support” terror claims against immigrants highlight a system built for intimidation, not due process.

Public Health In Danger — Medicaid cuts, mandate rollbacks, and anti-vax politicking set the stage for preventable outbreaks and pediatric care collapses.

Allies Whiplashed — From Israel’s unilateral strikes to ICE’s raid on Korean engineers, erratic enforcement is turning flagship economic and security ties into diplomatic crises.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.