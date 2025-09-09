Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Rep. Luna's investment in a donor's energy firm illustrates potential limits of a stock trading ban

What Happened: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who is advocating a congressional stock trading ban, invested up to $500,000 in a private oil-and-gas firm run by a donor. Her office denies she owns stocks, but ethics experts say the stake poses conflicts since she serves on energy-related committees.

Why It Matters: Luna’s case shows how lawmakers can still profit through private equity or “small business” exemptions in proposed bans. Even reform bills aimed at curbing insider trading risk are weakened by loopholes that leave room for influence and conflicts.

How Trump’s Business Empire Benefits From His Presidency

What Happened: Trump continues merging governing with self-enrichment, hosting foreign leaders at his Turnberry resort and opening a new golf course in Aberdeen on a taxpayer-funded trip. His sons are expanding Trump Organization projects abroad with partners tied to foreign governments, while the family cashes in on crypto ventures that surged after being promoted at his properties.

Why It Matters: With ethics oversight dismantled and conflict-of-interest rules ignored, Trump has fused presidential power with private profit. Foreign governments and corporations now do business directly with his companies, steering U.S. policy by what enriches him — the very definition of kleptocracy.

Oil Tycoons Bet Big on Trump. It’s Paying Off.

What Happened: Trump’s top oil donors, including Harold Hamm and Kelcy Warren, are benefiting as the regime opens wilderness and federal waters to drilling, fast-tracks LNG terminals, scraps EV subsidies, and moves to dismantle climate rules. Industry CEOs now have direct access to Trump, projecting billions in tax breaks from his spending law.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned U.S. energy policy into pay-to-play, entrenching fossil fuels while gutting renewables. His oil backers are steering national policy, leaving consumers with higher costs, worsening climate risks, and ceding clean-tech leadership to China — a textbook case of state capture.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Project 2026: Trump’s Plan to Rig the Next Election

What Happened: Trump and his allies are pushing a national voter suppression agenda—demanding proof-of-citizenship to register, restricting mail ballots, exploiting uncertified machines, and pressing GOP states to gerrymander mid-decade. At the same time, he’s weaponizing federal power by deploying Guard and agents, gutting CISA and DOJ voting rights enforcement, and floating emergency powers to police the vote.

Why It Matters: The plan is designed to tilt the 2026 midterms by choking access, sowing chaos over election systems, and rigging maps and referees. If unchecked, it could normalize federal intimidation at the polls, hollow out Voting Rights Act protections, and open the door to post-election subversion.

White House Prepares Report Critical of Statistics Agency

What Happened: The White House is preparing a report attacking the Bureau of Labor Statistics after Trump purged its commissioner over a jobs report with steep downward revisions. He accused the agency of “manipulating” numbers and has nominated extremist and BLS critic E.J. Antoni to take over, raising fears of staff purges and politicized data.

Why It Matters: Undermining the BLS converts U.S. economic data into political propaganda. If trust in the numbers collapses, markets will destabilize, borrowing costs spike, and the investments in the U.S. will fall.

Chicago mayor says city "received no notice" ahead of Homeland Security's "Operation Midway Blitz" announcement

What Happened: DHS launched “Operation Midway Blitz,” a surge of ICE raids in Chicago, which it claims targets “criminal illegal aliens.” Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city had “no notice,” while Gov. Pritzker accused Trump of staging a fear campaign; Trump celebrated with militarized Apocalypse Now rhetoric.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing immigration enforcement as political theater, bypassing local authorities and stoking fear in immigrant communities. With ICE’s record of wrongful detentions, the raids risk sweeping up more U.S. citizens and cementing Trump’s police state agenda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Republicans in Congress are eager for Trump to expand his use of the military on US soil

What Happened: Trump is deploying National Guard troops to occupy U.S. cities, using the military to advance his domestic agenda. Republicans in Congress are backing him, urging further deployments to cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and New Orleans.

Why It Matters: Congress was meant to act as a check, but instead it has become a rubber stamp for Trump’s extremist and illegal agenda. This unprecedented push to turn the U.S. military into a national police force under presidential command normalizes military rule over civilian life and shreds constitutional limits.

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens

What Happened: The Supreme Court’s conservative majority lifted limits on immigration stops in Los Angeles, letting ICE resume roving patrols that had previously swept up U.S. citizens. The ruling overturned a lower-court order that barred stops based only on race, language, job, or location.

Why It Matters: The decision gives Trump’s deportation machine a green light to target millions of Latinos in LA, including U.S. citizens, under the guise of enforcement. By allowing racial profiling on steroids, the Court is stripping constitutional protections and accelerating Trump’s mass-deportation agenda.

Chief justice lets Trump remove member of Federal Trade Commission for now

What Happened: Chief Justice John Roberts allowed Trump to purge FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, despite legal protections against arbitrary firings of independent agency members. The order, issued through the Court’s emergency docket, follows Trump’s removals of other regulators across independent boards.

Why It Matters: The decision guts the independence of federal watchdogs, overturning nearly 90 years of precedent insulating regulators from presidential control. By granting Trump unchecked firing power, the Supreme Court is enabling his dismantling of consumer protection and antitrust oversight — and continuing to hand him king-like powers.

Local Sheriffs Are Turning Their Jails Into ICE Detention Centers

What Happened: County sheriffs nationwide are striking deals with ICE to house immigrants in local jails, with Butler County, Ohio, devoting nearly half its 860 beds. ICE’s reliance on jails has doubled under Trump, now holding about 7,100 detainees daily — many without criminal charges — as sheriffs tout the contracts as “patriotic” and profitable.

Why It Matters: Converting county jails into ICE detention hubs accelerates Trump’s mass deportation operations while raising alarms over abuse, poor medical care, and blocked legal access. Civil detention is being run like criminal incarceration.

Brendan Carr Channeling Trump’s Showman Instincts to Overhaul FCC

What Happened: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump loyalist, is using the commission to pressure broadcasters while echoing Trump’s attacks on mainstream outlets. He’s threatened to pull Comcast’s license over NBC coverage, tied merger approvals to pro-Trump settlements, and backed rules boosting conservative.

Why It Matters: Trump has hijacked another agency and installed a loyalist to enforce his agenda. The FCC was meant to be independent, but Carr is openly carrying out Trump’s agenda, turning regulatory power into political loyalty, and weaponizing broadcast licenses against critical media.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump's former Japan ambassador nominee appointed CBS News ombudsman

What Happened: Kenneth Weinstein, a Hudson Institute conservative and former Trump ambassador nominee, was named CBS News ombudsman after Paramount’s merger with Skydance. The post was created under regulatory pressure following Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against CBS, which settled for $16 million.

Why It Matters: Installing a Trump ally as CBS’s bias watchdog guts the network’s editorial independence. Trump continues using lawsuits, settlements, and mergers to intimidate and take control of the media and its coverage.

Trump says Department of Education will issue guidance about prayer in public schools

What Happened: At the Bible Museum, Trump announced new Department of Education guidance to “protect” prayer in public schools, casting it as a fight against anti-religious indoctrination. He tied it to school choice, opposition to transgender students in sports, and a call to “bring back religion in America,” while also hawking his Made-in-China Bible.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to advance Christian nationalist priorities, eroding church-state separation. By elevating school prayer as policy—and monetizing it with his Bible sales—he’s undermining constitutional safeguards and reshaping education to enforce religious conformity.

Police dismantle longstanding White House peace vigil on Trump’s orders

What Happened: Police dismantled the anti-nuclear vigil that had stood outside the White House for 44 years, after Trump ordered its removal when asked about it by a conservative TV correspondent. Volunteers were detained as officers tore down the tent, though activists vowed to rebuild and fight in court.

Why It Matters: The vigil was the nation’s longest continuous anti-war protest, a symbol of free speech and dissent in front of the seat of power. Its destruction underscores Trump’s crackdown on visible opposition and raises new constitutional questions about his federal control of Washington, D.C.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Arrested by Federal Agents, Some D.C. Residents Languished in Jail for Days

What Happened: At least 11 D.C. residents arrested in Trump’s federal crime crackdown were jailed beyond the 48-hour legal limit before seeing a judge. Court records show people facing minor charges spent days in poor conditions as prosecutors under Jeanine Pirro repeatedly missed deadlines, prompting judges to call the delays unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: The prolonged detentions show how Trump’s takeover of D.C. policing is eroding due process and constitutional rights. Legal experts warn it sets a dangerous precedent: presumed-innocent people left to languish in cells for political theater.

Transgender Military Kids Face 'Profound Harm' from Health Care Restrictions, Lawsuit Alleges

What Happened: Military families with transgender children filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon, arguing Trump’s executive order and defense policies unlawfully cut off gender-affirming care for dependents. Families say prescriptions were halted without notice, doctors forced to abandon patients, and costs pushed onto parents.

Why It Matters: The crackdown goes beyond the law Congress passed, targeting not just minors but all military dependents. Families of service members now face devastating health consequences and financial strain, while Trump accelerates his broader campaign to erase transgender people from public life.

A Houston mother held by ICE must choose: indefinite detention or be deported without her family

What Happened: ICE detained Margarita Avila, a Houston mother of nine, after an altercation that resulted in no charges, leaving her facing indefinite detention or deportation to Belize without her family. Despite Trump’s claims of targeting “the worst of the worst,” 70% of detainees this year have no criminal record.

Why It Matters: Avila’s case shows the human toll of Trump’s mass deportation drive, ripping apart families who have lived and worked in the U.S. for decades. It underscores that ordinary immigrants—not violent criminals—are the ones most often swept up in this crackdown.

The Untold Saga of What Happened When DOGE Stormed Social Security

What Happened: ProPublica reports unauthorized DOGE stormed the Social Security Administration in search of flashy “fraud” wins while neglecting modernization. Acting commissioner Leland Dudek described chaos, staff departures, and policy zigzags, with unvetted DOGE operatives still entrenched under Commissioner Frank Bisignano.

Why It Matters: DOGE sowed confusion, drained expertise, and compromised security—stealing and uploading the data of every American onto an unsecured server. The result is a destabilized agency vital to millions.

States Heading Toward Constitutional Showdown Over Abortion Shield Laws

What Happened: Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing in New York to enforce a judgment against a doctor who mailed abortion pills to Texas, directly challenging New York’s shield law. AG Letitia James says she’ll defend the law, setting up a likely Supreme Court showdown.

Why It Matters: The case tests whether states must honor each other’s abortion bans under the Constitution’s Full Faith and Credit Clause. The outcome could decide if blue-state shield laws can continue protecting providers who serve patients in ban states.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

A Military Approach to Drug Busts Upends US Efforts and Raises Legal Questions

What Happened: Trump launched a military strike on a suspected “drug-smuggling” vessel off Venezuela, killing 11 alleged cartel members, and signaled more such operations to come. Officials framed it as self-defense, but legal experts warned the strike had no authorization under U.S. or international law.

Why It Matters: By replacing arrests and prosecutions with extrajudicial killings, Trump is dismantling decades of legal frameworks. Trump seems to be escalating to start a war against Venezuela.

NIH whistleblower details clash over childhood vaccines with Trump administration: "We became inconvenient"

What Happened: Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, former head of NIH’s infectious disease institute, filed a whistleblower complaint saying she was silenced and retaliated against for resisting RFK Jr.’s request to cancel vaccine research and trials. She alleges leadership echoed Kennedy’s anti-vaccine propaganda and shut down projects for political reasons.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is weaponizing health agencies to drive an extremist anti-vaccine agenda, dismantling research and punishing dissenting scientists. Experts warn this creates a “substantial danger to public health,” leaving Americans at risk of outbreaks.

As Ebola outbreak kills 16 people in Congo, WHO official says Trump's aid cuts "will definitely have an impact"

What Happened: An Ebola outbreak in Congo’s Kasai Province has killed 16 people, with 28 suspected cases, including health workers. WHO says Congo has just 2,000 vaccine doses on hand and needs more, but Trump’s cuts to global health programs are hindering the response.

Why It Matters: This is Congo’s sixth Ebola outbreak in seven years, but now U.S. support has been slashed. Trump’s cuts weaken frontline containment efforts, raising the risk of wider spread and undermining global health security.

Trump Shares Video Promoting Discredited Link of Vaccines to Autism

What Happened: Trump shared an old video on Truth Social featuring Mark and David Geier, discredited figures who pushed false vaccine-autism “studies.” David Geier, once accused of practicing medicine without a license, now works in HHS under RFK Jr. on an autism study.

Why It Matters: By amplifying debunked lies, Trump legitimizes anti-vaccine conspiracy theories at the highest levels of government. This subordinates science to politics, fueling fears of lower vaccination rates and preventable disease outbreaks.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Threatens to Punch Housing Official in the Face

What Happened: At a Georgetown club dinner, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to “beat up” FHFA Director Bill Pulte after accusing him of trashing him to Trump, until others intervened.

Why It Matters: The episode shows the chaos and infighting consuming Trump’s top advisers, where grudges and loyalty tests overshadow governance. With markets already rattled by Trump’s war on the Fed, senior officials trading threats highlights the sheer insanity of this regime.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Hegseth in Puerto Rico as Pentagon eyes island for military usage

What Happened: Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine made a surprise trip to Puerto Rico as the Pentagon considers basing jets and warships there for expanded “anti-cartel” operations. The visit comes after Trump ordered a strike that killed 11 alleged Venezuelan traffickers, with no evidence provided, as eight U.S. warships already patrol the Caribbean.

Why It Matters: Puerto Rico may become the staging ground for Trump’s military operations, blurring the line between policing and warfare. It feels like a cover for potential operations against Venezuela while bypassing Congress.

Czech Republic and allies break up Belarus spy network across Europe

What Happened: Czech intelligence, with Hungary and Romania, exposed a Belarusian KGB spy network active across Europe. A former Moldovan intelligence officer was arrested for leaking classified data, and a Belarusian agent posing as a diplomat was expelled from Prague.

Why It Matters: The case highlights how Russia, through its proxy Belarus, is expanding espionage in Europe. It underscores the threat of Belarusian and Russian diplomats exploiting Schengen access for hostile intelligence operations.

The U.S. is a major importer of Indian products made from Russian oil

What Happened: The U.S. has bought $1.4 billion in oil products from India this year, largely from Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery, which sources nearly half its crude from Russia. At the same time, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, accusing New Delhi of funding Putin’s war machine.

Why It Matters: Washington is punishing India while still consuming Russian-linked fuel, underscoring contradictions in Trump’s tariff crusade. The move risks damaging U.S.–India ties, raising consumer prices, and weakening global unity against Moscow.

U.S. and European officials meet to discuss new sanctions on Russia

What Happened: U.S. and European officials met at the Treasury Department to weigh new sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil, along with the fate of Moscow’s frozen sovereign assets. The talks followed Trump’s August deadline for Russia to end its invasion and his push for a Putin–Zelenskyy meeting.

Why It Matters: The meeting signals mounting pressure for tougher action, but Trump’s mix of tariff “threats” and continued fealty to Moscow is dividing allies.

Iran Runs Risk of More Military Attacks, Nuclear Watchdog Warns

What Happened: IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned Iran risks renewed military strikes unless it allows inspectors back into its nuclear program. Since Israeli and U.S. attacks in June destroyed much of its above-ground infrastructure, inspectors have lost track of near-weapons-grade uranium, though Grossi said a preliminary deal could come “within days or hours.”

Why It Matters: For the first time since 2006, there is no verified accounting of Iran’s nuclear material, heightening fears of hidden enrichment and further strikes. Any delay in restoring inspections risks escalating tensions, while even a deal would leave major verification challenges.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Estonia summons top Russian diplomat after helicopter violates Estonian airspace

What Happened: Estonia summoned Russia’s top diplomat after a Russian Mi-8 helicopter entered its airspace near Vaindloo Island without a transponder or flight plan. It was the third such violation in 2025, part of a broader pattern of Moscow’s aerial provocations in the Baltic region.

Why It Matters: These repeated incursions heighten the risk of confrontation between Russia and NATO. With sabotage and spy operations already escalating in the Baltics, each violation further destabilizes regional security and tests the alliance’s resolve — while Russia is also probing NATO’s response time.

NATO’s eastern flank braces for Russia’s war games

What Happened: Russia and Belarus will hold Zapad 2025 war games on Sept. 12–16 near Poland and Lithuania. NATO allies are running parallel drills — Poland’s Iron Defender-25 with 30,000 troops, Lithuania’s Thunder Strike, and Tarassis 25 with 10 Northern European nations — as experts warn Moscow’s declared 13,000 troops hide a much larger mobilization, including nuclear planning and CSTO exercises.

Why It Matters: NATO fears Zapad could preview Russia’s next offensive even as the Ukraine war grinds on. The drills coincide with Trump’s push to cut U.S. security aid to Eastern Europe, fueling frontline allies’ anxiety that Moscow may test NATO’s resolve — and use the exercises as cover to shift troops and military equipment.

US Ends International Push to Combat Fake News from Hostile States

What Happened: Trump withdrew from agreements with European allies to jointly counter disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran. The State Department ended memoranda of understanding signed under Biden, dismantling the Global Engagement Center’s international framework and framing the move as protecting “free speech.”

Why It Matters: The step removes the last U.S.–Europe defenses against foreign propaganda just as Russia, Iran, and China intensify their operations. Without shared resistance, allies are more vulnerable in elections, media, and public opinion—weakening the Western front against authoritarian operations. Another gift from Trump to Russia.

A once-fringe Christian leader gets a warm welcome in Trump’s Washington

What Happened: Doug Wilson, a pastor once known for fringe patriarchal and racist teachings, is now embraced in Trump’s Washington. He preached at a new church near Capitol Hill and appeared with Cabinet officials, promoting Christian nationalism and opposing women’s rights, same-sex marriage, and immigration.

Why It Matters: Wilson’s rise shows how extremist theology once dismissed as fringe has gained legitimacy under Trump. His patriarchal, authoritarian vision is no longer marginal but is being woven into the political and cultural fabric of Trump’s America.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Major jobs revision Tuesday could show the labor market is weaker than previously thought

What Happened: Economists expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics to cut its job growth estimate by about 800,000 for the year through March 2025, showing hiring was much weaker than first reported. Trump, who already purged the BLS commissioner, has attacked the agency’s credibility and nominated a Heritage fellow who vowed to take a “chainsaw” to it.

Why It Matters: The revision highlights a stalling labor market as tariffs and AI-driven cuts hit employers. By politicizing the BLS, Trump erodes trust in federal data just as the Fed considers key rate cuts to stabilize the economy.

Lumber Prices Are Flashing a Warning Sign for the U.S. Economy

What Happened: Lumber futures have dropped 24% since early August to $526 per thousand board feet as housing demand weakens and Trump’s tariff threats on Canadian imports shake the market. Mills in the U.S. and Canada are cutting output, idling plants, and reducing shifts to manage oversupply.

Why It Matters: Lumber is a key economic indicator, and its plunge points to a broader slowdown in housing and construction. Trump’s tariff chaos has deepened the slump, raising fears it could spread through the economy and edge the U.S. toward recession.

Americans' confidence in finding a new job falls to record low

What Happened: A New York Fed survey found Americans’ confidence in finding new work after job loss has fallen to 44.9%—the lowest since 2013. Expectations of rising unemployment hit 39.1% as August saw just 22,000 jobs added, and joblessness rose to 4.3%.

Why It Matters: The plunge in worker confidence shows the labor market stalling under Trump’s economic policies. With hiring flat and layoffs looming, the Fed faces pressure to cut rates, but public pessimism points to deepening distress.

Billionaire CEO who voted for Trump sounds the alarm on Fed attacks

What Happened: Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, a Trump supporter, co-wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed warning that Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve threaten its independence. He cautioned that political pressure to cut rates could spark inflation and higher borrowing costs, echoing the 1970s stagflation crisis.

Why It Matters: Griffin’s public rebuke is rare among CEOs who typically avoid criticizing Trump. His warning highlights fears that Trump’s bid to bend the Fed could erode U.S. credibility, wipe out retirees’ savings, and destabilize the economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll’s $83.3M defamation judgment against Trump

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld the $83.3 million defamation award against Trump for viciously attacking writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault. Judges called Trump’s conduct “extraordinary and unprecedented,” citing the wave of death threats Carroll endured.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$500,000 — Max investment Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made in a donor’s private oil-and-gas firm while pushing a trading ban.

44 years — Lifespan of the White House anti-nuclear peace vigil before Trump ordered police to dismantle it.

70% — Share of ICE detainees this year with no criminal record, despite Trump’s “worst of the worst” lies.

$1.4 billion — U.S. imports of Indian oil products Jan–July, largely refined from Russian crude.

50% — New U.S. tariff rate on many Indian-origin goods.

800,000 — Expected BLS downward revision to payrolls for the year through March 2025.

22,000 — Jobs added in August; unemployment up to 4.3% .

44.9% — Record-low probability Americans think they could find a job if laid off.

24% — Lumber futures have plunged since early August.

11 — People killed in the U.S. strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean.

7,100 — Average ICE detainees held daily in local jails.

30,000 — Troops in Poland’s Iron Defender-25 as Russia launches Zapad 2025.

$16 million — CBS/Paramount settlement Trump touted before the Skydance merger approval.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mass jobs revision hits Tuesday — Does BLS confirm a ~800k downgrade, and how does the White House spin it?

Zapad 2025 (Sept. 12–16) — Do Russian/Belarus drills mask larger force movements near NATO borders to stage for future conflict?

NY v. Texas abortion shield clash — Will courts allow blue-state protections or force compliance with red-state bans?

Puerto Rico basing — Does the DoD stationing of jets signal preparations for wider operations toward Venezuela?

BLS leadership fight — Does the White House publish its attack report and fast-track E.J. Antoni?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His economic policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Erratic Tariffs — Tariff whiplash and AI-driven cuts are chilling hiring and construction; markets now expect imminent Fed easing as confidence sinks.

State Capture, Plain and Simple — Energy donors and the Trump Org are reaping policy and profit: drilling fast-tracked, EV/renewables hobbled, and foreign partners courted while ethics guardrails are dismantled.

Institutional Neutrality Is Being Gutted — From BLS to the FCC and FTC, independent officials are being intimidated or purged, turning public data and regulation into partisan weapons.

Deportation State Expands — ICE is scaling up via county jails and loosening stop rules; due-process breaches in D.C. show how quickly rights erode under “tough on crime” theatrics.

Info Ops: Unilateral Disarmament — By walking away from allied anti-disinfo pacts, the U.S. is intentionally inviting Russian, Chinese, and Iranian influence operations just as key elections and decisions loom.

