The Navy warship U.S.S. Sampson docked at the Amador International Cruise Terminal in Panama City last month. Credit...Martin Bernetti/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Bill Pulte accused Fed Governor Lisa Cook of fraud. His relatives filed housing claims similar to hers

What Happened: Trump’s housing chief Bill Pulte accused Fed Governor Lisa Cook of fraud over dual homestead tax exemptions, but records show his own father and stepmother claimed the same in Michigan and Florida. After Reuters inquiries, Michigan revoked the exemption, citing rental use that violates the rules.

Why It Matters: The hypocrisy undercuts Trump’s attack on Cook, whose firing and DOJ probe stemmed from Pulte’s claims. With his own family implicated in similar tax maneuvers, the case highlights selective enforcement and political targeting.

Feds scrap proposal to offer cash to airline passengers for flight disruptions

What Happened: The Department of Transportation dropped a Biden-era proposal that would have forced airlines to pay passengers cash for delays and cancellations under their control. The rule would have required up to $775 in compensation, but Trump’s DOT shelved it, siding with carriers who argued it was too burdensome.

Why It Matters: Trump installed a former airline lobbyist to run the DOT, and this is the result. By scrapping cash compensation rules, his regime is gutting consumer protections and giving airlines free rein to delay and cancel flights without consequence.

Under Trump, the Federal Trade Commission is abandoning its ban on noncompetes

What Happened: The FTC, led by Trump appointee Andrew Ferguson, voted to scrap its nationwide ban on noncompete agreements, a key Biden-era policy. Instead, it will handle disputes case by case, leaving about 30 million workers still bound by restrictive contracts.

Why It Matters: The rollback hands power back to corporations and curtails worker mobility, wage growth, and entrepreneurship. Critics warn the FTC’s piecemeal approach is toothless, trapping millions in exploitative jobs while business lobbies celebrate.

Trump says next year's G20 summit will be held at his resort near Miami

What Happened: Trump announced the 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida, reviving a plan scrapped in 2019 after bipartisan backlash. He claimed his business “will not make any money,” though ethics experts warn it violates constitutional bans on profiting from foreign governments.

Why It Matters: Steering a global summit to his own resort openly merges state power with personal profit. It further normalizes corruption, damages U.S. credibility, and signals to allies and adversaries that diplomacy is a Trump family business.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

'Unconstitutional' and 'unlawful': Judges push back on Trump's expanding power

What Happened: Federal judges blocked Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act for deportations, struck down his National Guard deployment in Los Angeles, halted a $2 billion Harvard funding freeze, and restored TPS for Haitians and Venezuelans. These rulings came days after an appeals court also ruled some of his tariffs unlawful.

Why It Matters: The defeats show growing judicial resistance to Trump’s sweeping power grabs, even as the Supreme Court often sides with him. Courts are increasingly branding his actions “unconstitutional” and “unlawful,” while exposing his authoritarian strategy.

How Stephen Miller is running Trump’s effort to take over D.C.

What Happened: Stephen Miller is directing Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., managing arrest reports, deployment plans, and coordination with agencies. He calls the crackdown a “moral and spiritual war,” as federalized police and ICE now conduct deportation sweeps and aggressive patrols across the city.

Why It Matters: Miller’s role shows D.C. is being used as a testing ground for authoritarian policing, eroding home rule, and blurring federal-local lines. With Trump planning to extend control through 2026, residents face prolonged occupation under Miller’s hardline vision.

Chicago gears up as Trump troop deployment looms: ‘We aren’t helpless’

What Happened: Trump is preparing to send federal troops and ICE agents to Chicago, calling it a “hellhole” despite declining crime rates. Local leaders rejected the plan, while activists and legal groups launched “know your rights” campaigns and community organizing to resist.

Why It Matters: Chicago will be the next front in Trump’s authoritarian crackdown and occupation, with Black and Latino communities bracing for profiling and unconstitutional policing. The pushback highlights both legal challenges and grassroots resistance to his militarization of U.S. cities.

Misled by video of 2020 protests shown on Fox, Trump threatens to invade Portland and 'wipe out' protesters

What Happened: Trump threatened to send the National Guard to Portland after Fox News aired 2020 protest footage as if it were current. He claimed the city was being “destroyed” and vowed to “wipe out” protesters, though this year’s demonstrations were only small gatherings outside an ICE facility.

Why It Matters: This shows Trump’s decisions are being driven by disinformation and media manipulation. Acting on false reports, he is escalating crackdowns on Americans exercising their rights while reviving conspiracy theories about “paid agitators.”

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Senate Democrats to investigate firings of Justice Dept. employees who worked for special counsel Jack Smith

What Happened: Senate Democrats launched an investigation into the DOJ’s purge of at least 20 staff tied to special counsel Jack Smith’s Trump probes. Ordered by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “weaponization working group,” the purge targeted prosecutors, paralegals, finance staff, and U.S. Marshals.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to punish and erase those who investigated him, carrying out a purge of career staff. By criminalizing public service, he is dismantling independent justice and warning anyone who would hold him accountable.

Georgia Governor Sending 300 National Guard Troops to DC amid Trump’s Crackdown

What Happened: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he will send over 300 National Guard troops to Washington to back Trump’s federal intervention, adding to more than 2,300 already deployed. The move comes as lawsuits challenge the deployment as an unlawful “military occupation.”

Why It Matters: By sending troops, Kemp is endorsing Trump’s militarization of domestic law enforcement. His support deepens the normalization of a growing police state in the nation’s capital and beyond.

State Department Agents Are Now Working With ICE on Immigration

What Happened: The State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, normally focused on passport fraud and protecting diplomats, is now working with ICE to detain immigrants. Hundreds of DSS officers have been deputized for immigration enforcement, far outside their authority or training.

Why It Matters: Conscripting the State Department into deportations erases agency boundaries and normalizes the misuse of federal power. Untrained agents enforcing immigration law heighten civil rights risks while advancing a far-right extremist “remigration” agenda.

Washington, DC, residents press Congress to end Trump's federal law enforcement surge

What Happened: Washington, D.C. residents delivered letters to lawmakers demanding an end to Trump’s federal law enforcement surge, calling it an “active military takeover” and a direct threat to democracy. The protests came as the Army extended the D.C. National Guard’s active duty through Nov. 30, keeping more than 2,300 troops on the streets.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the nation’s capital into a militarized zone, erasing local autonomy and using federal troops as political enforcers. Residents warn the occupation is a textbook sign of democratic backsliding and an authoritarian power grab in real time.

How Chicago, Baltimore and New Orleans are reacting to Trump's National Guard threats

What Happened: Despite a court ruling that his Los Angeles National Guard deployment was illegal, Trump is threatening to send troops into Chicago, Baltimore, and New Orleans. Governors in Illinois and Maryland object, while Louisiana’s Republican governor has welcomed the move.

Why It Matters: Trump is testing how far he can use the military for domestic law enforcement. If unchecked, such deployments will normalize military occupation of U.S. cities and erode constitutional limits.

Residents of high-crime city in Republican-led Louisiana oppose Trump's troop plan

What Happened: Trump suggested sending National Guard troops into Shreveport, Louisiana, with support from the state’s Republican governor, but opposition from local leaders. The city’s mayor, police chief, and residents warned it would sap resources, hurt community policing, and serve as a political stunt amid falling crime.

Why It Matters: Even in GOP-led states, Trump’s militarization push is being dismissed as ineffective and harmful. Locals argue that investment in policing, youth programs, and community support would reduce violence more than troop deployments.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Eric Adams eyed by Trump for Saudi Arabia ambassadorship

What Happened: Trump is weighing NYC Mayor Eric Adams for ambassador to Saudi Arabia as Adams struggles in his reelection bid. Adams denies a formal offer but met with Trump’s team, and his exit would aid Andrew Cuomo against frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

Why It Matters: Trump is meddling in NYC politics, using job offers to shape the mayoral field. Adams’ troubles, Cuomo’s comeback, and Mamdani’s rise illustrate how Trump is extending his patronage politics into local races.

All the President’s Tech CEOs

What Happened: Trump hosted a White House dinner with tech CEOs, including Zuckerberg, Gates, Nadella, Cook, Altman, and Pichai, who praised his leadership and pledged major U.S. investments. Missing were Bezos, Musk, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, while attendees steered clear of tariffs, immigration, and environmental costs.

Why It Matters: The deference resembled authoritarian loyalty rituals, with Big Tech aligning to Trump’s power rather than policy debate. Like Putin’s oligarchs, America’s tech elite signal that profit and survival now depend on personal fealty.

Mystery of former Federal Reserve Governor Kugler’s resignation deepens as real estate records raise new questions

What Happened: Former Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s sudden August resignation remains unexplained, with real estate records adding to the mystery. CNBC found her disclosures list a Bethesda home as her residence, while Maryland tax records say it was not; Kugler blames a county clerical error and denies wrongdoing.

Why It Matters: The revelations surface as Trump escalates attacks on Fed officials, including firing Lisa Cook over mortgage claims. This pattern suggests that the White House is weaponizing personal records to pressure regulators, threatening Fed independence and U.S. financial stability—a classic authoritarian tactic to remove opposition.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US veterans decry arrest of ex-army sergeant after Ice protest

What Happened: U.S. Army veteran Bajun Mavalwalla, who helped evacuate Afghans after Kabul’s fall, faces up to 6 years in prison on sham federal conspiracy charges after joining a protest against Trump’s immigration policies. Veterans say his arrest criminalizes peaceful dissent, noting he briefly locked arms with protesters outside an ICE facility.

Why It Matters: The prosecution of a decorated veteran and refugee advocate is a chilling escalation—using sham conspiracy charges to intimidate demonstrators and silence opposition. Veterans and rights groups warn this is a dangerous step toward authoritarianism and a test case for broader repression.

Trump Administration Tightens Asylum Rules for Women Fleeing Domestic Abuse

What Happened: Pam Bondi reinstated Trump-era restrictions that make it far harder for women fleeing domestic abuse abroad to win asylum in the U.S. The move reverses Biden’s 2021 policy, narrowing eligibility to only the most extraordinary cases.

Why It Matters: Thousands of women escaping violence may now be denied refuge, forced back to dangerous conditions. By treating domestic abuse as a “private” matter rather than persecution, the regime is shutting the door on one of the most vulnerable groups seeking protection.

Navy base to serve as hub for up to 250 federal agents for Chicago immigration crackdown, memo indicates

What Happened: An internal memo shows DHS is using Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois to house 250 federal agents, 140 vehicles, and supplies for upcoming immigration sweeps in the Chicago area. The base will serve as a command post for ICE and CBP raids expected to last weeks.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning U.S. military bases into hubs for immigration raids, erasing the boundary between civilian law enforcement and military power. This unprecedented move escalates his authoritarian crackdown, with immigrants serving as the test case.

Exam administrator College Board scraps tool for identifying disadvantaged students

What Happened: The College Board will eliminate its “Landscape” tool, which provided admissions officers with data on applicants’ schools and neighborhoods to spot disadvantaged students. The decision follows Trump’s pressure on colleges to dismantle diversity and inclusion practices under threat of losing federal funding.

Why It Matters: Scrapping the tool removes a way to identify talent from under-resourced communities, limiting opportunities for marginalized students. It’s part of Trump’s broader attack on higher education and civil rights.

Abrego Garcia Now Facing Shifting Threats of Deportation

What Happened: Trump officials are pursuing multiple avenues to deport Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, despite a court ruling barring his return to El Salvador over safety concerns. After floating Uganda, officials now say they will send him to Eswatini, arguing his asylum bid voids earlier protections.

Why It Matters: Abrego Garcia’s case highlights the regime’s willingness to skirt court orders and shift legal grounds to ensure deportation. His lawyers call it retribution and a test case for expanding hardline tactics, raising fears about due process and abuse of immigration law.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Democrat who called RFK Jr. a 'charlatan' says U.S. is vulnerable to next pandemic

What Happened: At a Senate hearing, Sen. Maria Cantwell called RFK Jr. a “charlatan” for cutting hundreds of millions in mRNA research and purging the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel. Lawmakers in both parties said he’s undermining pandemic preparedness.

Why It Matters: By gutting vaccine research and empowering anti-vaccine extremists, Kennedy is leaving the U.S. exposed to the next pandemic. Experts warn his policies are driving outbreaks like rising measles cases and dismantling the scientific foundation that protected Americans for generations.

White House review of biofuel waiver plan pits farmers against refiners

What Happened: The White House is weighing an EPA plan on whether to reallocate billions of gallons of waived biofuel mandates, potentially reshaping the Renewable Fuel Standard. Farmers want full reallocation to protect crop markets, while refiners warn it would raise compliance costs and fuel prices.

Why It Matters: The decision pits agriculture against oil at a time when Trump is prioritizing his fossil fuels donors over climate goals. The ruling will decide whether farmers secure a stable demand for corn and soy or whether the refiners win.

Trump’s pick to lead BLS ran Twitter account with sexually degrading, bigoted attacks

What Happened: Trump nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but CNN found he once ran a Twitter account laced with sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, homophobic slurs, conspiracy theories, and insults at Trump critics. A loyalist with little government experience, Antoni has echoed far-right rhetoric and promoted election and Covid conspiracies.

Why It Matters: The nomination hands U.S. labor data to a partisan with a record of bigotry and disinformation, politicizing a key economic agency. Economists warn it will erode credibility and corrupt how jobs and unemployment figures are reported.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

South Koreans Are Swept Up in Immigration Raid at Hyundai Plant in Georgia

What Happened: ICE raided a Hyundai battery plant construction site in Georgia, arresting 475 workers—mostly South Korean citizens—in the largest single-site immigration action ever. The raid shut down operations, sparked alarm in Seoul, and even swept up Korean business executives visiting on a business trip.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown collides with his economic agenda, threatening billions in Korean investment vital to U.S. EV and battery production. The mass arrests strain ties with a key ally and undermine U.S. industrial policy and alliances. It also sends a chilling message to global partners and companies—who would invest in America if this is the result?

Venezuela flies military aircraft near U.S. Navy ship for a second time, Pentagon officials say

What Happened: For the second day in a row, Venezuelan F-16s flew within weapons range of the USS Jason Dunham in international waters, Pentagon officials said. Trump warned Venezuela would be “in trouble” if its planes fly dangerously close again, as the U.S. sends F-35s to the region and threatens to continue strikes on alleged “cartel” boats.

Why It Matters: With Trump doubling down on military deployments and lethal strikes, U.S.-Venezuela tensions are moving toward open confrontation.

What to Know About a Rapid U.S. Military Buildup in the Caribbean

What Happened: The U.S. has deployed eight warships, surveillance planes, an attack submarine, and 10 F-35s to the Caribbean as tensions with Venezuela escalate. This follows a U.S. strike on a Venezuelan boat that killed 11 people and a Venezuelan fighter jet flyover of a U.S. destroyer.

Why It Matters: Trump is framing Venezuela’s government a “narco-terror cartel” to justify possible military action. Even without formal invasion plans, the buildup risks armed conflict and regional destabilization.

Trump sends 10 stealth fighter planes to Puerto Rico amid war on Caribbean drug cartels

What Happened: Trump is escalating in the Caribbean, deploying 10 F-35 stealth fighters to Puerto Rico after a U.S. missile strike killed 11 alleged Venezuelans and Venezuelan jets buzzed a U.S. warship. Officials promised more “kinetic strikes” on drug boats as Democrats and some Republicans questioned the operations’ legality.

How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart

What Happened: In 2019, Trump approved a secret SEAL Team 6 mission to plant a device in North Korea to spy on Kim Jong-un. The mission collapsed when SEALs killed unarmed North Koreans they mistook as threats and aborted without planting the device. Congress was never notified, possibly violating the law.

Why It Matters: The failed raid risked sparking conflict with a nuclear power and exposed how Trump bypassed oversight on high-stakes missions, raising concerns about secrecy, civilian deaths, and unchecked executive power.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered 'legitimate targets' to Russia, Putin says

What Happened: Putin warned that any foreign troops in Ukraine would be treated as “legitimate targets,” even under a future ceasefire. His threat came as 26 nations met in Paris with Zelenskyy to pledge land, sea, and air support for Ukraine’s security.

Why It Matters: Putin is trying to intimidate Europe while waging a genocidal invasion with tens of thousands of North Korean troops. His escalating threats aim to weaken Western resolve—and Trump’s fealty to Russia only heightens the danger.

123,000 flights disrupted by Russian signals – threatening flight safety

What Happened: A joint report by Sweden and five neighboring countries found nearly 123,000 flights were disrupted by Russian GPS and satellite signal interference this year. The jamming and spoofing, traced to sites in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Smolensk, and Rostov, caused false position data and navigation failures across Baltic and Polish airspace.

Why It Matters: This is a direct threat to international aviation safety, with nearly half of flights in some areas affected. Russia has been weaponizing GPS disruption as part of its hybrid war, endangering civilian air travel and testing NATO’s resolve to respond to escalating attacks on critical infrastructure.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Hiring Stalled in August, With 22,000 New Jobs

What Happened: The U.S. added only 22,000 jobs in August, far below forecasts, with June revised to a net loss of 13,000—the first decline since 2020. Unemployment rose to 4.3%, with Black workers hit hardest.

Why It Matters: The slump shows Trump’s tariffs and immigration limits are slowing growth and widening inequality. With job losses mounting and the Fed under attack, the labor market is faltering even as the regime scrambles to rewrite the data.

Etsy sellers are being hit hard by tariffs and the end of the de minimis rule

What Happened: Etsy sellers are being hit by Trump’s sudden end to the de minimis rule, which exempted imports under $800 from tariffs. Small businesses abroad now face tariffs up to 35% and heavy paperwork, threatening livelihoods built on U.S. sales.

Why It Matters: The change is gutting microbusinesses that depended on affordable access to American buyers. Consumers are already seeing higher prices and surprise fees, while online retail faces disruption as Trump doubles down on tariffs.

Trump’s Tariffs Leave US Business Tied Up in Costly Red Tape

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs are forcing U.S. businesses to exhaustively document the origins of metals and other materials, with small firms spending hours per shipment navigating shifting rules. If origins can’t be proven, tariffs automatically jump to 200%.

Why It Matters: Despite promises to cut red tape, Trump’s chaotic tariffs are slowing investment, raising costs, and snarling supply chains. While some manufacturers welcome protection, many businesses say the bureaucracy and policy whiplash are crushing them.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Gov. Hochul issues executive order allowing New Yorkers to get COVID shot without prescription

What Happened: Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order letting New Yorkers get COVID shots at pharmacies without a prescription, declaring a state “disaster” over federal limits. The move ensures children, pregnant people, and adults under 65 can access the updated vaccine despite Trump’s restrictions.

US judge blocks Trump from canceling legal status for Venezuelans, Haitians

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s move to cancel Temporary Protected Status for more than 1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, ruling the regime acted illegally and with racial bias. Judge Edward Chen found Kristi Noem lacked authority and failed to review conditions in the countries before revoking protections.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

823 — Drones and missiles Russia launched in its largest strike of its invasion, hitting Kyiv’s Cabinet building.

810 — Shahed-type drones launched in Russia’s Sept. 7 genocidal overnight barrage alone.

475 — Workers arrested in ICE’s Hyundai Georgia raid, the largest single-site action ever.

14 — Deaths in ICE detention so far this year, including the latest in Arizona.

2,300+ — Federal troops already deployed to D.C.; Guard duty extended through Nov. 30 .

300 — Georgia National Guard troops Gov. Kemp plans to send to D.C.

250 — Federal agents to be housed at Naval Station Great Lakes for Chicago’s immigration crackdown.

8 — U.S. warships and 10 F-35 jets deployed to the Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions.

123,000 — Flights disrupted by Russian GPS interference across Northern Europe this year.

22,000 — Jobs added in August; unemployment up to 4.3% .

$775 — Max cash compensation per passenger scrapped with DOT’s rollback of delay/cancellation payouts.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s rapid military buildup in the Caribbean — Is Trump planning a war with Venezuela?

Chicago, Baltimore, New Orleans on edge — Will federal troop deployments proceed despite court rulings and local resistance?

State Department’s DSS in deportations — Do courts or Congress step in to stop agencies from being conscripted into ICE operations?

Mass child removals — Do judges expand injunctions blocking deportations of unaccompanied minors from Guatemala and Honduras?

Russia’s hybrid war escalates again — Will NATO answer GPS spoofing and record drone salvos with tougher air-defense support?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices continue rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Self-Sabotage — Tariffs, de minimis repeal, and ICE mega-raids are colliding with industrial policy, spooking allies and investors crucial to EV and chip supply chains.

Authoritarian Police State — From federalized policing in D.C. to looming troop deployments in U.S. cities, Trump is normalizing military force as a domestic political tool.

Legal Lines Crossing — Courts are increasingly labeling key initiatives “unlawful,” yet the regime is expanding its tactics (child deportations, DSS deputization) to keep the crackdown rolling.

European Insecurity — Russia’s record strikes and GPS warfare show an emboldened Russia, as Trump provides cover for Putin.

