Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Soper's avatar
Heather Soper
4h

It's a bit rich accusing people of Fraud when he is a master at it.

I'm horrified at what he is doing, why hasn't he been impeached?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tracye Tallent's avatar
Tracye Tallent
2h

Thank you Olga!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture