📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Is Accusing Foes With Multiple Mortgages of Fraud. Records Show 3 of His Cabinet Members Have Them.

What Happened: Trump is targeting political enemies with “mortgage fraud” charges for holding multiple primary-residence loans, even though ProPublica found three of his Cabinet members — Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Sean Duffy, and Lee Zeldin — have done the same.

Why It Matters: The hypocrisy shows Trump’s mortgage crusade is lawfare — punishing opponents while shielding allies. By twisting routine financial practices into crimes, he’s eroding the rule of law to further entrench power.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Army extends orders for DC National Guard through Nov. 30: Officials

What Happened: The Army extended orders for the D.C. National Guard to remain on active duty in Washington through Nov. 30, with Trump retaining the power to cut the mission short or extend it indefinitely. About 950 Guard members will stay, while another 1,300 troops from out-of-state remain under separate orders through year’s end.

Why It Matters: The extension entrenches Trump’s military occupation of the capital, turning a “temporary” deployment into an open-ended presence. It normalizes martial control in civilian life and conditions Americans to accept military rule.

Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve plans to keep his White House job while on Fed

What Happened: Stephen Miran, Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, told senators he will not resign from his White House economic adviser role if confirmed. Instead, he’ll take unpaid leave, an unprecedented move that would make him the first Fed governor in modern times to maintain such close ties to the regime.

Why It Matters: Miran’s dual role shreds Fed independence, giving Trump a direct lever over interest rate policy. By purging governors and stacking the board with loyalists, Trump will turn the central bank into a political arm of his White House.

As questions swirl about his future, Eric Adams pushes back and attacks rivals in NYC mayoral race

What Happened: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denied rumors he’ll leave the race for a Trump regime post, though he admitted meeting Trump envoy Steve Witkoff. Adams attacked rivals Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani, while Trump floated Cuomo as a stronger challenger to Mamdani.

Why It Matters: Trump is meddling in NYC politics, using job offers to shape the mayoral field. Adams’ troubles, Cuomo’s comeback, and Mamdani’s rise illustrate how Trump is extending his patronage politics into local races.

Trump Claims the Power to Summarily Kill Suspected Drug Smugglers

What Happened: Trump ordered the military to kill 11 people on a suspected Venezuelan drug boat, labeling traffickers “terrorists” and treating them as combatants. Legal experts say the strike has no precedent and amounts to murder under international law.

Why It Matters: By redefining drug crime as war, Trump is granting himself the power to execute suspects without trial. This sets a dangerous precedent for war crimes, erodes the rule of law, and pushes the U.S. toward Duterte-style extrajudicial killings.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US justice department opens criminal inquiry into Fed governor Lisa Cook

What Happened: The Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged “mortgage fraud,” after Trump tried to fire her for supposedly listing two properties as her primary residence. Cook has refused to resign, sued Trump for unconstitutional removal, and insists the discrepancies stem from a clerical error.

Why It Matters: This is the third DOJ “mortgage fraud” probe targeting Democrats and Trump’s perceived enemies, part of his broader lawfare campaign to purge opponents. By weaponizing prosecutions against independent Fed governors, he’s gutting central bank autonomy and shaking confidence in the U.S. economy.

DoJ asks supreme court to let Trump remove Democratic FTC commissioner

What Happened: The Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to let Trump remove Democratic FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter before her term ends, after lower courts blocked the firing. Judges cited long-standing precedent protecting FTC independence, but Trump argues commissioners should be fired at will.

Why It Matters: Trump continues dismantling independent regulatory agencies by erasing legal job protections and packing commissions with loyalists. If the Supreme Court sides with him again, it will gut the FTC’s autonomy and cement presidential control over watchdog agencies meant to be a check on abuse.

Trump DOJ is looking at ways to ban transgender Americans from owning guns, sources say

What Happened: DOJ officials are weighing whether to bar transgender Americans from gun ownership by classifying gender dysphoria as a disqualifying mental illness. The proposal, raised after a Minneapolis church shooting, would be a major escalation in Trump’s rollback of trans rights.

Why It Matters: This is discrimination and hypocrisy from Trump, who blasts Democrats for “taking away” guns while targeting trans Americans for collective punishment. It shows how he can weaponize federal power to strip rights — a precedent that could next hit veterans, people with PTSD, or his opponents.

Agency That Issues Visas and Green Cards Is Hiring Armed Agents

What Happened: Trump is transforming U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from a benefits agency into a police force. Hundreds of new armed agents will target alleged fraud, make arrests, and pursue denaturalization cases.

Why It Matters: Collapsing the line between services and enforcement weaponizes citizenship itself. What was meant to build trust now threatens immigrants with arrest at the very agency meant to process their path to legal status.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Northwestern University President Steps Down Amid Trump Pressure

What Happened: Northwestern President Michael Schill resigned after Trump froze $790 million in federal research funds over the school’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests. The freeze has already caused hundreds of layoffs and put clinical trials in jeopardy.

Why It Matters: Schill’s ouster shows Trump weaponizing federal funding to punish universities and erode academic independence. Forcing leaders out under political pressure undermines free inquiry and endangers vital research—and lives.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Appeals court panel stops order to wind down operations at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in Everglades

What Happened: A federal appeals court panel voted 2-1 to block a lower court order that would have shut down “Alligator Alcatraz,” the immigration internment center. The facility can continue to hold detainees while the legal battle plays out.

Why It Matters: This is a human rights crisis. Keeping “Alligator Alcatraz” open lets Trump and DeSantis continue mass detention in isolated prisons, endangering lives and shredding basic legal protections.

How the Education Department is using civil rights laws to bring schools to heel

What Happened: Trump officials are twisting civil rights laws to punish schools that support racial equity or transgender students, threatening to cut millions in funding. Universities like Columbia, Harvard, and Brown have also had billions frozen under Title VI “antisemitism” probes that imposed unrelated mandates like redefining gender.

Why It Matters: Civil rights law is being inverted into a weapon of control. Schools now face a stark choice to either abandon protections for vulnerable students or lose vital federal funding. It’s a politicized abuse that endangers equity, safety, and academic freedom.

Texas Senate Passes Bill to Crack Down on Mail-Order Abortion Pills

What Happened: Texas lawmakers approved a bill allowing nearly anyone to sue providers, manufacturers, and even delivery companies like FedEx for shipping abortion pills into the state. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign it, with backers calling it a “blueprint” for other states to copy.

Why It Matters: This law deputizes citizens as bounty hunters, weaponizing lawsuits to intimidate doctors, drugmakers, and couriers nationwide. It exports Texas’s abortion ban across state lines, threatening access to reproductive care even in states where abortion remains legal.

Louisiana prison’s notoriety key to its selection as immigration jail, says Noem

What Happened: Kristi Noem confirmed that Trump chose Louisiana’s infamous Angola prison for a new ICE facility specifically to instill fear and push migrants to self-deport. Advocates warn that holding immigration detainees in a prison notorious for abuse, executions, and slave plantation origins poses grave human rights risks.

Why It Matters: By using Angola as an internment site, Trump and Noem are weaponizing America’s darkest prison history to terrorize immigrant communities. This expansion of mass detention blurs the line between immigration enforcement and punitive incarceration, escalating constitutional and human rights violations.

For mixed status families, deportation fears cast shadow over new academic year

What Happened: As schools reopen, mixed-status families are gripped by deportation fears as ICE raids spread into areas once considered safe, even near classrooms. Some parents are pulling children from activities or school altogether.

Why It Matters: The fear is disrupting education for U.S. citizen children in immigrant families, with absenteeism rising. By scrapping protections for schools, hospitals, and churches, Trump has blurred legal lines and eroded trust in public institutions.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FBI employees worry Trump's Washington surge is exposing unmarked cars

What Happened: Current and former FBI employees warned that Trump’s law-enforcement surge in Washington is exposing the bureau’s unmarked vehicles, burning assets critical to undercover operations. Agents forced into public patrols with tactical gear are compromising cars normally used for counterintelligence, cartel, and gang surveillance.

Why It Matters: The exposure risks national security by handing foreign spies and criminal networks tools to track U.S. agents and operations. Trump’s politicized “crime crackdown” is undermining the FBI’s ability to pursue sensitive investigations, trading long-term security for his authoritarian theater.

Florida plan to end vaccine mandates will face challenges in state legislature

What Happened: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo proposed ending all vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren, though the plan faces resistance in the legislature. Anti-vaccine groups cheered while the Florida Medical Association and Democrats warned it could spark a health crisis.

Why It Matters: Florida could become the largest state to scrap vaccine requirements, setting a precedent that erodes decades of disease prevention. The push shows how DeSantis and RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine agenda is colliding with medical consensus and endangering public health.

Ousted CDC head says she was pressured to preapprove vaccine panel recommendations

What Happened: Ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez revealed she was pressured to preapprove vaccine recommendations from RFK Jr.’s hand-picked advisory panel, which replaced 17 fired experts with vaccine skeptics. Monarez refused, saying science, not ideology, must guide decisions, and was purged after resisting political interference.

Why It Matters: Her account exposes how Kennedy is sabotaging vaccine standards by stacking panels with extremist anti-science appointees and sidelining experts. The purge undermines trust in the CDC, leaving America’s children and communities vulnerable to preventable outbreaks.

PBS cuts 15% of jobs in wake of federal funding cut

What Happened: PBS is laying off 15% of staff after Republicans cut all federal funding for public broadcasting, a $1.1 billion rollback over two years. The shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and loss of an Education Department grant have already cost more than 100 jobs.

Why It Matters: The cuts imperil public broadcasting, especially rural and Native stations dependent on federal support. By defunding PBS and NPR, Trump and allies are crippling independent media and silencing educational and cultural programming that has served Americans for decades.

Whistle-Blower Complaints Detail Tension Over Vaccines at N.I.H.

What Happened: Two senior NIH scientists filed whistle-blower complaints saying they were ousted after resisting Trump’s efforts to undermine vaccines, politicize grants, and defy court orders. They allege vaccine research was canceled, dissent punished, and $500 million steered to a pet project without peer review.

Why It Matters: The claims show anti-vaccine ideology has seeped into NIH, threatening global health research and U.S. outbreak readiness. Critics warn politicizing science wastes taxpayer money, stifles innovation, and endangers public health.

RFK Jr accused of ‘reckless disregard for science and the truth’ in Senate hearing

What Happened: RFK Jr. was grilled in a Senate hearing, with Democrats branding him a “charlatan” and demanding his resignation over vaccine rollbacks and CDC upheaval. Lawmakers in both parties pressed him on scientist firings, mRNA research cuts, and appointing vaccine skeptics to advisory panels.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s policies are destabilizing public health and eroding trust in vaccines, leaving millions at risk of outbreaks. His embrace of extremist ideology over science has sparked bipartisan alarm, fueling fears Trump’s health agenda will trigger preventable crises.

Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down

What Happened: More than 20 top medical groups and over 1,000 current and former HHS employees urged RFK Jr. to resign. They warn his rollback of vaccine guidance, CDC purges, and embrace of anti-vaccine extremists are dismantling decades of public health progress.

Why It Matters: The revolt underscores how Kennedy’s leadership is eroding trust in science and exposing Americans to preventable disease. His policies mark a radical break from bipartisan health norms, with experts warning they will cause needless suffering and death.

Trump Administration Targets Financial Relief for Undocumented Students

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to end in-state tuition and aid for undocumented students, with Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida already rolling back such programs. The Justice and Education Departments argue that the policies “discriminate” against U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: About 500,000 undocumented students could be priced out of college, weakening local economies and workforce pipelines. Critics call it a political move that sacrifices opportunity and talent for ideology.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Venezuelan fighter jets flew over U.S. Navy ship in "show of force"

What Happened: Two armed Venezuelan F-16s flew over the USS Jason Dunham in a “show of force,” according to the Pentagon. The Navy destroyer is part of a Trump-ordered flotilla off Venezuela, deployed amid escalating tensions with President Maduro.

Why It Matters: The flyover marks a dangerous escalation between U.S. and Venezuelan forces, raising the risk of direct confrontation. By doubling the bounty on Maduro and authorizing lethal strikes, Trump is steering the U.S. toward conflict in the region.

Fading US Reliability Deepens Australia, Japan Security Ties

What Happened: Australia will buy 11 Japanese warships as part of a sweeping new security pact, while Japan will share sensitive defense technology and expand troop access agreements with Canberra. The two allies also signed a deal on evacuating citizens in emergencies, deepening their economic and military integration.

Why It Matters: With Trump straining alliances through tariffs and demands for higher defense spending, U.S. reliability in Asia is in question. Australia and Japan’s pivot toward each other marks a regional effort to build independent deterrence against China’s growing power.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Administration to End Security Programs Protecting European Allies From Russia

What Happened: Trump is ending a longstanding U.S. program that funded military support for Eastern European nations on Russia’s border, cutting hundreds of millions in aid. He framed it as forcing Europe to take more responsibility for its defense.

Why It Matters: The move guts a key deterrent against Russia just as Ukraine relies on strong allied backing. By scaling back commitments, Trump is reshaping NATO’s security framework — and once again delivering for Moscow.

Europe Edges Forward on Ukraine Security Guarantees as US Stalls

What Happened: Twenty-six European nations pledged troops, air, and naval support to guarantee Ukraine’s security in a ceasefire, with Macron calling it a plan to turn Ukraine into a “porcupine” against future Russian attacks.

Why It Matters: Europe is making concrete commitments while Trump offers only vague “promises” of intelligence and air support as he continues providing cover for Russia. The imbalance fuels fears that Washington will stall as Europe shoulders the burden of deterring Putin amid warnings of another offensive.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Labor market growth slows dramatically in August with U.S. adding just 54,000 jobs, ADP says

What Happened: Private-sector hiring rose by just 54,000 jobs in August, well below expectations of 75,000 and down from July’s 106,000 gain, according to ADP. Losses in trade, transportation, utilities, education, and health were only partially offset by hospitality’s 50,000-job boost.

Why It Matters: The weak numbers add to mounting signs of a cooling labor market, with job openings and claims both worsening.

Why Trump’s firing of the US jobs chief has economists worried

What Happened: Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after July’s weak jobs report, accusing the agency of “rigging” numbers to make him look bad. He’s nominated Heritage Foundation economist EJ Antoni, a Project 2025 contributor who has openly called for gutting the bureau.

Why It Matters: For the first time, a president has purged BLS leadership over inconvenient data, jeopardizing America’s most trusted economic statistics. By politicizing the numbers, Trump is eroding public trust and risking investor confidence in the U.S. economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

DC attorney general sues to end federal National Guard deployment

What Happened: Washington, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed suit to halt Trump’s deployment of nearly 2,300 National Guard troops in the city, calling it an unlawful “military occupation.” The lawsuit argues the deployment violates the Constitution, the Home Rule Act, and prohibitions on using the military for local policing.

Massachusetts Governor Orders Insurers to Cover State-Recommended Vaccines

What Happened: Gov. Maura Healey signed an order requiring insurers to cover vaccines recommended by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, bypassing new Trump administration restrictions. The move ensures coverage for COVID and other immunizations for children, pregnant people, and adults under 65.

Judge orders Trump administration to release billions in foreign aid approved by Congress

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to release $11.5 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved, rejecting Trump’s attempt to withhold $4.9 billion through a “pocket rescission.” The funds include billions for global health and HIV/AIDS programs that Trump froze by executive order.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

3 — Trump Cabinet members found holding multiple mortgages while he accuses foes of “fraud.”

20+ — Major U.S. medical groups demanding RFK Jr. resign

1,000+ — Current and former HHS employees joining the call for RFK Jr. to resign

$500 million — Settlement framework Trump is trying to extort from Harvard to restore billions in federal research funds.

11 — Japanese warships Australia agreed to buy in a new security pact.

950 — D.C. National Guard troops extended on active duty through Nov. 30.

11 — Suspected traffickers Trump ordered the military to kill at sea.

$790 million — Federal research funds Trump froze to force Northwestern’s president to resign.

15% — Staff PBS is cutting after Trump eliminated federal broadcasting funding.

54,000 — Jobs added in August, far below forecasts, showing labor market slowdown.

$11.5 billion — Foreign aid Trump tried to withhold but was ordered by a judge to release.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump builds up firepower in the Caribbean — Are we preparing for war with Venezuela?

Europe is stepping up on Ukraine as Trump retreats — Will new security guarantees hold if the U.S. scales back commitments?

Trump’s mortgage “fraud” crusade is lawfare against his enemies — How long before it ensnares ordinary citizens pushing back against the regime?

Martial control in the nation’s capital is becoming normalized — Will courts or Congress step in to stop Trump’s occupation of D.C.?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices continue spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Militarization of Politics — The extended D.C. Guard deployment shows how Trump is normalizing military presence in civilian life as he plans to turn the U.S. into a police state.

Lawfare as a Weapon — Mortgage “fraud” probes against foes while allies walk free and even get rewarded prove Trump is twisting the law into a political bludgeon.

Universities Under Siege — Freezing billions in research funds is coercing schools to abandon independence and submit to political control.

Human Rights Violations — From “Alligator Alcatraz” to Angola prison, Trump’s detention regime weaponizes fear, commits human rights violations, and erodes basic protections.

Public Health Sabotage — RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine agenda, backed by Trump, is dismantling decades of medical safeguards and endangering lives.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

