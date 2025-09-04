National Guard troops around the National Mall in Washington. President Trump declared a crime emergency in the capital in August.Credit...Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Sen. Wyden pushes Treasury Department release Epstein banking files to finance committee

What Happened: Sen. Ron Wyden pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to release Epstein-related financial records, including suspicious activity reports linking Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and dozens of associates. Treasury has twice refused, dismissing the request as “political theater.”

Why It Matters: The files could expose how elites funneled money to Epstein for trafficking and laundering schemes. Treasury’s stonewalling underscores that Trump’s regime is shielding him and his allies and burying the evidence.

Trump is primed to cash in on the crypto gold rush he’s helping create

What Happened: Trump and his family have embedded themselves deep in the crypto industry, launching World Liberty Financial with Steve Witkoff, promoting tokens like WLFI and USD1, and pivoting Trump Media into a crypto treasury. These ventures—backed by some anonymous foreign investors—have already netted the family hundreds of millions in fees and billions more on paper.

Why It Matters: Trump is shaping U.S. policy to supercharge a crypto market he and his sons directly profit from, blurring the line between state power and personal enrichment. This is the worst presidential self-dealing on a global scale.

Trump Advisers Have Discussed a Job for Adams if He Quits Mayor’s Race

What Happened: Trump advisers have floated offering Mayor Eric Adams and GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa government posts to clear the field in New York’s mayoral race. The maneuver is designed to strengthen Andrew Cuomo’s third-party challenge against Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

Why It Matters: Trump is interfering in a local race, dangling jobs while his DOJ dropped charges on Adams, earlier this year. They are using federal power to interfere in New York City politics.

Why Lawmakers Don’t Want to Ban Their Own Stock Trading

What Happened: Rep. Rob Bresnahan campaigned on banning congressional stock trading but has since become one of the most active traders in Congress, making more than 600 trades this year.

Why It Matters: Congress is dragging its feet on reform that 86% of Americans want. By clinging to personal profits, lawmakers are fueling distrust and proving why stock bans are essential.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump suggests National Guard could go into New Orleans, a blue city in a red state

What Happened: Trump floated deploying the National Guard into New Orleans, a Democratic-led city in Republican-run Louisiana, claiming he could “straighten it out in two weeks.” The threat follows his ongoing militarization of Washington, D.C., and vows to send troops into Chicago and Baltimore.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding his use of federal troops beyond Washington, D.C., pushing the National Guard to invade other Democratic-led cities against local opposition. By turning the Guard into a political tool, he’s deepening the regime’s assault on blue strongholds.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US judge questions DOJ decision to drop Boeing independent monitor

What Happened: A Texas judge pressed the Justice Department over its decision to scrap an independent monitor in a non-prosecution deal with Boeing tied to two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. Families of victims objected, saying the agreement lets Boeing off easy without real accountability.

Why It Matters: Dropping independent oversight signals corporate impunity, where even deadly negligence is met with sweetheart deals. It shows how Trump’s DOJ prioritizes protecting powerful companies over delivering justice for victims’ families.

Trump’s DOJ seeks voting equipment in Missouri ahead of 2026 election

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ tried to seize Dominion voting machines from two Missouri counties used in 2020, but clerks refused, citing state law and chain of custody rules. The move comes as Trump vows to ban voting machines and mail ballots, preparing sweeping executive orders to reshape elections.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to chase his stolen-election lie. By targeting voting machines years later, he’s turning conspiracy theories into government policy — a blatant attempt to rig future elections and destroy state control over voting.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Admin’s Cuts to Harvard Funding Ruled Unconstitutional

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the government to restore $2.2 billion in Harvard research funding, ruling that Trump’s freeze was retaliatory, violated the First Amendment, Title VI, and the APA, and used antisemitism as a smokescreen for an ideologically driven assault on universities.

Why It Matters: The ruling slaps down the White House’s bid to weaponize federal dollars to coerce campuses into political compliance.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

California bill would require parents be notified when immigration enforcement is at school

What Happened: California lawmakers passed a bill requiring schools to notify parents and teachers when immigration enforcement personnel appear on campus. The measure also extends to state universities and community colleges, requiring alerts to be sent to students and staff, and bars ICE from entering schools and hospitals without a warrant.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation dragnet is spreading fear in immigrant communities and schools. The law aims to keep schools safe zones and students safe.

Immigration Detentions of Military Family Members Spark Lawmaker Probe

What Happened: Dozens of Democratic lawmakers opened an investigation after reports that noncitizen service members and their relatives are being detained. The probe demands answers from DHS and the Pentagon on why long-standing protections for military families are being abandoned.

Why It Matters: Deporting service members’ families shatters a decades-old promise that military sacrifice earns protection. Trump’s policy shift undermines morale, betrays troops, and treats immigrant soldiers as expendable even as they defend America.

House Dems Blast Labor Department For Abandoning Disabled Workers

What Happened: Six House Democrats, led by Rep. Lateefah Simon, accused Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer of dismantling protections for disabled federal contract workers. They cited delays in investigations, halted compliance reviews, and rule changes that scrap hiring goals under the Rehabilitation Act.

Why It Matters: Gutting disability rights enforcement strips away decades of progress and leaves workers vulnerable to discrimination. By abandoning oversight of major federal contractors, the Labor Department is erasing protections for the disabled.

More details emerge about the 76 Guatemalan children whose deportations were stopped by a federal judge

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s attempt to disappear 76 unaccompanied Guatemalan children in the middle of the night, citing violations of due process and federal law. Attorneys say the minors, many survivors of abuse or trafficking, would face “grave and irreparable harm” if returned.

Why It Matters: By ripping kids from their beds and trying to send them back to danger, Trump is flouting U.S. law and international protections for child refugees.

Guatemalan document undercuts U.S. claims on child deportations

What Happened: A leaked Guatemalan government report shows that many families of unaccompanied minors the U.S. tried to disappear last weekend wanted their children to stay in the U.S., contradicting Trump officials’ claims they were eager for reunification. The report found 59 out of 115 families expressed anger at the prospect of forced return, calling it intimidation.

Why It Matters: This shreds the regime’s lies and exposes its deportation drive as cruel and built on false pretenses. By twisting families’ wishes, DHS is forcing traumatized children back into danger and proving its immigration policy is rooted in deception and brutality.

Trump administration to end temporary status of another 268,000 Venezuelan migrants, urging them to self-deport

What Happened: Trump officials announced they will end Temporary Protected Status for nearly 270,000 Venezuelans, revoking work permits and legal protections within 60 days. The move follows earlier terminations that already stripped protections from 350,000 others.

Why It Matters: Forcing Venezuelans to “self-deport” abandons families fleeing dictatorship and crisis, weaponizing cruelty and immigration law against a vulnerable community.

Trump administration to open new ICE facility at notorious Louisiana prison

What Happened: Trump officials are opening “Camp 57,” a new ICE internment center inside Louisiana’s notorious Angola prison, once a slave plantation and now the country’s largest maximum-security facility. Officials say it will hold 400 undocumented men accused of crimes, touting it as a model for future immigration crackdowns.

Why It Matters: Angola’s history of forced labor, deadly heat, and medical neglect makes it synonymous with human rights abuse. Turning it into an ICE camp expands Trump’s network of internment camps, weaponizing one of America’s most notorious prisons to terrorize migrants.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Florida plans to become first state to eliminate all childhood vaccine mandates

What Happened: Florida announced plans to abolish all vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, making it the first state to dismantle this long-standing public health safeguard. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo framed requirements as “immoral,” aligning with RFK Jr. and his anti-vaccine agenda.

Why It Matters: Scrapping mandates overturns decades of science that kept schools safe from outbreaks. The move will cause a resurgence of preventable diseases, endangering children, families, and communities for the sake of extremist ideology.

Over 1,000 HHS staffers call on Trump to fire RFK Jr. for "endangering the nation's health"

What Happened: More than 1,000 current and former HHS staffers signed a letter demanding RFK Jr. resign or be fired for “endangering the nation’s health.” The protest follows the purge of CDC Director Susan Monarez, mass resignations of senior officials, and sweeping changes to vaccine approval under Kennedy’s anti-vaccine leadership.

Why It Matters: The revolt highlights a public health system in collapse because Trump empowered a conspiracy extremist to run HHS. By sidelining science and weaponizing health policy, the regime is leaving Americans vulnerable to disease and chaos.

Democratic senator says classified meeting with intel agency is canceled after Loomer’s criticism

What Happened: Sen. Mark Warner said a classified oversight meeting with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was abruptly canceled after Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy extremist, publicly attacked it. Warner blasted the move as proof that Trump’s allies are dictating intelligence access.

Why It Matters: Canceling congressional oversight at the behest of a fringe extremist shows how politicized intelligence has become under Trump. Letting Loomer dictate spy agency operations shreds accountability, undermines national security, and endangers America.

US nuclear safety regulators say their jobs could be at risk under Trump

What Happened: At a Senate hearing, two of the three remaining Nuclear Regulatory Commission members said they fear Trump could purge them if they block his push to fast-track reactor approvals. Trump has ordered staff cuts and wants to quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity by 2050.

Why It Matters: Pressuring regulators to approve reactors without proper oversight risks catastrophic safety failures. Trump’s purge of nuclear watchdogs turns a critical safety agency into a rubber stamp for industry expansion.

Democrats call for firing of January 6 defendant who works at justice department

What Happened: Senate Democrats urged Pam Bondi to fire Jared Wise, a former FBI agent and January 6 insurrectionist who shouted “Kill ’em!” at police during the Capitol attack. Despite felony charges, Trump pardoned Wise and later installed him as a senior adviser in the DOJ’s “weaponization” unit targeting political rivals.

Why It Matters: Hiring an insurrectionist to help run the Justice Department shreds any pretense of rule of law. Trump is rewarding those who violently attacked the Capitol, turning the DOJ into a safe haven for coup plotters and a weapon against his enemies.

Staff losses at FEMA could compromise disaster response, says watchdog agency

What Happened: A GAO report found that 2,500 FEMA employees—including 24 senior leaders—have quit since January, leaving the agency understaffed and unprepared for peak hurricane and wildfire season. Trump has announced plans to shut down FEMA after this season, shifting disaster response to the states.

Why It Matters: Gutting FEMA leaves millions vulnerable just as extreme weather worsens. By hollowing out federal disaster response, Trump is dismantling a safety net that saves lives, replacing it with chaos and leaving Americans to fend for themselves.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

China parades its military might, and its friends, in a defiant display for the U.S.

What Happened: Xi Jinping hosted a massive military parade in Beijing, unveiling new nuclear-capable weapons alongside leaders from Russia, North Korea, and Iran. The show of force, branded the “Axis of Upheaval,” highlighted unity against the West even as Putin’s war in Ukraine grinds on.

Why It Matters: The spectacle cements an authoritarian bloc openly defying U.S. power, with China giving Putin cover while North Korea and Iran supply troops and drones. Together, they’re signaling a new Cold War order and sending a message to the U.S. as Trump praises them.

US Warns of More Strikes After Attack on Purported Drug Boat

What Happened: Trump carried out a deadly strike on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean, killing 11 people it claimed were drug traffickers. Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio defended the action, promising more strikes, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro called it murder, and experts questioned whether the vessel was even carrying drugs.

Why It Matters: Trump is now carrying out extrajudicial killings and bragging about it, with the U.S. bypassing arrests and due process to execute suspects. By offering no evidence and discarding the rule of law, Trump is turning anti-drug policy into open-season warfare that destabilizes the region and breaks international laws.

Trump Ally Says Will Seek Norway Visa Denials Over Caterpillar

What Happened: Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to push Trump to deny visas to executives of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund after it divested $2.1 billion from Caterpillar. The fund cited Israel’s use of Caterpillar bulldozers to demolish Palestinian property in Gaza and the West Bank.

Why It Matters: Graham’s retaliation shows how Trump allies are willing to weaponize U.S. immigration policy and tariffs to punish foreign governments and companies that criticize Israel. Turning a corporate divestment into a diplomatic standoff will further fracture ties with U.S. allies.

UN Inspectors Warn of Lost Knowledge Over Iran Nuclear Work

What Happened: The IAEA says Iran’s ban on nuclear inspections since June has caused a critical loss of knowledge about its uranium stockpile. Inspectors haven’t been able to verify near-bomb-grade uranium since Israeli and U.S. attacks destroyed parts of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Why It Matters: For the first time in two decades, the world has no verified accounting of Iran’s enriched uranium — enough for multiple nuclear weapons. Trump’s June strikes damaged facilities but erased decades of inspection access, heightening the risk of nuclear escalation in the Middle East.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO scrambles jets as Russia launches more than 500 drones, missiles at Ukraine

What Happened: Russia unleashed more than 500 drones and missiles overnight, striking cities across Ukraine and murdering at least 15 people. NATO scrambled jets from Poland as debris and explosions hit Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, and Kyiv.

Why It Matters: Russia continues escalating its genocidal assault, striking civilians and energy hubs on NATO’s doorstep to send a message. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues providing cover for Russia.

Fears of Russian hit campaign grow as another nationalist politician is murdered in Ukraine

What Happened: Former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy was assassinated in Lviv, the latest in a string of assassinations of Ukrainian leaders. Authorities say the suspect confessed, admitted contact with Russians, and sought a prisoner swap—fueling suspicions of Moscow’s involvement.

Why It Matters: The assassinations of Orange and EuroMaidan leaders continue Russia’s long tradition of hunting Ukrainians. Each assassination is part of terrorist Russia’s plan to sow fear, destabilize politics, and eliminate Ukraine’s pro-European leadership.

Podcast of Hegseth church network airs far-right and Christian nationalist views

What Happened: A flagship podcast of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, where Pete Hegseth is a member, has become a platform for Christian nationalist and far-right rhetoric. Recent guests praised authoritarianism, backed Russia and China over liberal democracy, and endorsed criminalizing homosexuality in Uganda.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s church network is disseminating extremist, anti-democratic ideology straight into the U.S. defense leadership. By fusing Christian nationalism with pro-Kremlin propaganda, it turns faith into a weapon for authoritarian politics and national security sabotage.

Donald Trump killed the Jeffrey Epstein story on the right

What Happened: MAGA media figures abruptly stopped covering the Jeffrey Epstein story after Trump demanded allies drop it, despite fresh revelations in Congress and new victim testimony.

Why It Matters: This is a cover-up in plain sight. Trump has turned Fox, Newsmax, and MAGA influencers into obedient propagandists, silencing Epstein’s victims and erasing his own ties to protect him at all costs.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Job openings data falls to levels rarely seen since pandemic

What Happened: Job openings dropped to 7.18 million in July, one of the lowest readings since the pandemic, according to new Labor Department data. The figure fell short of expectations and highlights mounting evidence of a weakening labor market.

Why It Matters: The decline signals a sharp cooling in hiring, raising fears of a broader economic slowdown. With fewer opportunities available, workers face growing difficulty finding jobs as cracks spread through the post-pandemic recovery.

The Biggest U.S. Oil Companies Are Eliminating Thousands of Jobs

What Happened: ConocoPhillips announced it will cut up to 25% of its workforce, roughly 3,250 jobs, following its $17 billion Marathon Oil acquisition. Chevron and other majors are also downsizing as crude prices hover around $64 a barrel.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s policy gifts to fossil fuels, market realities are forcing mass layoffs. The industry’s push for record production now collides with shrinking payrolls, showing how oil profits come at the expense of workers even in a deregulated environment.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/6- Next Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Washington, Oregon and California governors form a health alliance in rebuke of Trump administration

What Happened: The governors of Washington, Oregon, and California announced a joint health alliance to counter Trump’s politicization of the CDC under RFK Jr. The pact will coordinate vaccine and public health guidance as federal leadership pushes anti-vaccine policies and purges top CDC officials.

Utah’s congressional map must be redrawn now, judge rules

What Happened: A Utah judge ordered lawmakers to immediately redraw the state’s congressional map, ruling they wrongly scrapped an independent commission’s proposal in favor of a GOP-friendly plan. The court rejected claims that the job couldn’t be finished before the 2026 midterms.

Trump administration agrees to restore health websites and data

What Happened: Trump officials agreed to reinstate federal health and science websites it had deleted under a settlement with doctors’ groups. Pages covering pregnancy risks, opioid-use disorder, and AIDS were removed after Trump ordered agencies to strip references to “gender.”

Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelans

What Happened: A federal appeals court struck down Trump’s attempt to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to summarily deport Venezuelan immigrants he labeled as gang members. The judges ruled that mass migration is not equivalent to a military invasion, undercutting Trump’s legal justification.

📊 By the Numbers

9/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

2,500 — FEMA staff lost since January, including 24 senior leaders , according to GAO

2 — Missouri counties where Trump’s DOJ tried to seize Dominion voting machines used in 2020

6 — House Democrats calling out Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer for dismantling disability protections

76 — Guatemalan children whose midnight disappearances were blocked by a federal judge

1,000+ — HHS staffers demanding RFK Jr.’s ouster for “endangering the nation’s health”

500+ — Drones and missiles Russia launched overnight in a genocidal assault on Ukraine, killing 15

25% — Share of ConocoPhillips’ workforce set to be cut, eliminating about 3,250 jobs

7.18 million — Job openings in July, near pandemic-era lows

268,000 — Venezuelans losing TPS protections within 60 days under Trump’s new order

$2.2 billion — Harvard research funding illegally frozen and now ordered restored by federal court

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

FEMA is collapsing under Trump’s cuts — Will hurricane season turn deadly before he shuts it entirely?

Trump’s crypto empire is ballooning — Will anyone investigate which foreign investors might be using it to buy influence in U.S. policy?

Nuclear safety is being gutted — How long before Trump’s reactor push turns into a crisis?

Trump is militarizing America’s cities — Will the National Guard be sent into another blue city, and how long before occupation goes nationwide?

The regime is trying to seize election power — Will courts block DOJ before it takes control of voting systems, state by state?

Far-right extremist Loomer is dictating intelligence access — Will Congress step in to stop Trump’s allies from endangering national security and shredding oversight?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Tactics — From deploying the National Guard into blue cities to opening internment camps at Angola prison, Trump is normalizing military and detention crackdowns as tools of control.

Weaponized Institutions — DOJ’s hunt for voting machines, cushy deals for Boeing, and hiring of January 6 insurrectionists show how Trump has turned the justice system into a partisan enforcement arm.

Campus Crackdown — Harvard’s court win is a rare rebuke, but Trump’s broader campaign to weaponize funding threats shows his drive to crush academic freedom and force universities into MAGA ideological conformity.

Immigration as Punishment — From ripping Guatemalan children from their beds to forcing Venezuelans to self-deport, Trump’s policies use cruelty as both weapon and message.

Public Health Sabotage — RFK Jr.’s purge of CDC scientists and Florida’s plan to eliminate childhood vaccine mandates reveal how anti-science extremism now drives national health policy.

Axis Rising — Beijing’s military parade with Putin, Kim, and Iran cements a global authoritarian bloc, emboldened by Trump’s praise and U.S. retreat from leadership.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.