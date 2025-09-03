Members of the District of Columbia National Guard patrol outside Union Station on Aug. 31, 2025, in Washington. | Jose Luis Magana/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

New crypto token boosts Trump family's wealth by $5 billion

What Happened: The Trump family’s World Liberty Financial launched a crypto token, WLFI, that, despite an early price drop, boosted their paper wealth by $5 billion. Trump and his sons hold 22.5 billion tokens as he advances pro-crypto policies from the White House.

Why It Matters: Trump is regulating crypto while his family profits—another case of blatant corruption. His presidency has become a personal enrichment scheme, merging public power with private gain.

Political spending tops $900K at Trump properties since inauguration

What Happened: Since Trump’s second inauguration, political committees have spent more than $931,000 at his properties, with the RNC accounting for the majority. A quarter of House Republicans have directed campaign or PAC money to Trump businesses, while Trump himself has visited his resorts and clubs over 100 times this term.

Why It Matters: Republicans are funneling donor money into Trump’s pockets while abandoning oversight. By merging party operations with his business empire, Trump continues to use the presidency as a pay-to-play scheme for personal profit.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Ice obtains access to Israeli-made spyware that can hack phones and encrypted apps

What Happened: Trump lifted a hold on a $2 million contract with Israeli-founded Paragon Solutions, giving ICE access to Graphite, one of the world’s most powerful spyware tools. The software can infiltrate any phone, bypass encryption on apps like WhatsApp and Signal, track movements, and even turn devices into listening bugs.

Why It Matters: Giving ICE a cyberweapon built for dictatorships is a direct threat to every American’s privacy and free speech. Immigrants are just the test case—Trump is building a surveillance state that will soon target everyone.

Trump’s LA Troop Deployment Violated Federal Law, Judge Says

What Happened: A federal judge found Trump violated the Posse Comitatus Act by deploying National Guard troops and Marines for law enforcement duties in Los Angeles during protests over his immigration crackdown. The ruling blocks Trump from using federal troops for policing anywhere in California.

Why It Matters: The decision is a major rebuke of Trump’s effort to militarize LA and bypass legal limits on presidential power. The courts, for now, are a check on his authoritarian overreach, even as he vows to expand troop deployments to Democratic-led cities.

‘We’re going in’: Trump signals federal intervention in Chicago

What Happened: Trump announced “we’re going in” to Chicago, signaling plans to deploy National Guard troops despite opposition from Illinois officials. Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson warned the move would amount to military occupation, while Trump doubled down with lies that Chicago is the “MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD.”

Why It Matters: Trump is inflating crime claims to justify militarizing Democratic-led cities, even after a court deemed his LA deployment illegal. Chicago will be the next step in erasing state authority and normalizing military invasions at home.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pentagon Authorizes up to 600 Military Lawyers to Serve as Temporary Immigration Judges

What Happened: Pete Hegseth authorized up to 600 military attorneys to serve as temporary immigration judges, effectively doubling the current bench. The move follows mass purges of immigration judges and comes as Trump ramps up arrests and deportations amid a 3.5 million–case backlog.

Why It Matters: Deploying Pentagon lawyers into civilian courts blurs the line between military and judicial authority, raising concerns about due process and the militarization of immigration enforcement.

Trump administration blocks groups from voter registration at naturalization events

What Happened: USCIS announced that nongovernmental groups, including the League of Women Voters, can no longer register new citizens to vote at naturalization ceremonies. Only state and local election officials will now be allowed to provide registration services.

Why It Matters: The move makes it harder for new citizens to register, weakening decades of successful outreach. It’s part of Trump’s broader effort to intimidate immigrants and suppress voters.

US to Offer $1,000 Bonuses to Police for Help Arresting Migrants

What Happened: Trump officials will pay state and local police up to $1,000 each quarter for meeting immigration arrest targets under ICE’s 287(g) program. About 8,500 officers across 40 states are already deputized to enforce immigration law, with thousands more in training.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned immigration enforcement into a bounty system, paying police to hunt migrants. Cash rewards will drive racial profiling, mass deportations, and destroy community trust in law enforcement.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Fox-Trump feedback loop comes for Chicago. Troops may be next.

What Happened: Despite Chicago recording its lowest shootings and murders in decades, Trump lied that it is the “MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD” after watching Fox & Friends portray the city as a “war zone.” His rhetoric mirrors past false claims used to justify military deployments to blue cities.

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork for sending troops into Chicago, not to fight crime but to expand control. Fox-driven propaganda—mirroring Russian state TV pushing Kremlin agendas—is spreading lies to prime viewers as Trump manufactures another crisis to justify military occupation of Democratic-led cities.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE is showing up to interview parents hoping to reunite with their children who entered US alone

What Happened: A new Trump directive requires parents hoping to reunite with children who crossed the border alone to appear for in-person interviews, where ICE agents may question or arrest them. Advocates say parents have already been detained, leaving children trapped in shelters for months.

Why It Matters: The policy weaponizes family reunification, using children as bait to target undocumented parents. By turning a child welfare process into a cruel immigration dragnet, Trump is deepening fear in immigrant communities and prolonging kids’ confinement.

Alarm after FBI arrests US army veteran for ‘conspiracy’ over protest against Ice

What Happened: Afghanistan war veteran Bajun Mavalwalla II was arrested by the FBI and charged with “conspiracy to impede or injure officers” after joining a protest against ICE in Spokane, Washington. Though not accused of assault, he faces up to six years in prison, with legal experts warning that the broad conspiracy charge is being used to suppress dissent.

Why It Matters: Prosecuting a decorated veteran for nonviolent protest marks a new level in Trump’s assault on First Amendment rights. By twisting conspiracy laws into tools of repression, his regime is testing how far it can go and sending a warning to Americans that opposing ICE could land them in federal prison.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Former CDC directors slam RFK Jr. in op-ed: "Endangering every American's health"

What Happened: Nine former CDC directors from both parties blasted RFK Jr. in a New York Times op-ed, saying his purge of CDC Director Susan Monarez and other moves are “endangering every American’s health.” Top CDC officials have resigned in protest as Kennedy cancels research, reshapes vaccine committees, and aligns the agency with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: The dismantling of CDC leadership in the middle of outbreaks undermines decades of public health safeguards. By politicizing science and pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric, Kennedy is crippling America’s capacity to defend against deadly diseases.

Kennedy wants to limit CDC’s role to infectious diseases

What Happened: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, RFK Jr. said the CDC should be limited to infectious diseases, arguing its broader work on chronic illness and other health issues reflects “mission creep” and eroded trust. The piece came a day after nine former CDC directors accused him of endangering public health following the purge of CDC Director Susan Monarez and mass staff resignations.

Why It Matters: Kennedy plans to hollow out the CDC, stripping its role in chronic disease, vaccines, and core public health programs. It turns the agency into a political weapon and leaves Americans exposed to deadly health threats far beyond pandemics.

More than 85 climate experts say Energy Department report on greenhouse gases is "full of errors"

What Happened: More than 85 climate scientists from around the world issued a 439-page rebuttal to the Energy Department report that downplayed the harms of greenhouse gases. They say the DOE document is riddled with errors, cherry-picks data, and was crafted by fossil fuel allies to cast doubt on climate science.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader effort to hijack federal science, replacing evidence with industry propaganda to justify fossil fuel policies. By corrupting climate research, his regime undermines global action and endangers public trust in science itself.

Hundreds of staff at California national parks to unionize amid Trump turmoil

What Happened: Nearly 600 employees at Yosemite and Sequoia & Kings Canyon voted overwhelmingly to unionize after Trump’s mass purges and budget slashes gutted the National Park Service. With a quarter of staff gone and scientists cleaning bathrooms, workers turned to the National Federation of Federal Employees for protection.

Why It Matters: Unionizing is a direct rebuke to Trump’s assault on federal workers and public lands. Park staff are fighting back against cuts and intimidation tactics that have left U.S. parks in crisis.

RFK Jr critic Paul Offit removed from FDA vaccine advisory committee

What Happened: Paul Offit, a leading vaccine expert and vocal critic of RFK Jr., was abruptly removed from the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee despite being cleared for another term through 2027. His purge follows Kennedy’s purge of the CDC’s immunization panel and comes as the regime rolls back Covid vaccine access.

Why It Matters: Kennedy continues to sideline independent experts and stack health agencies with conspiracy theorists, undermining vaccine policy and public trust. By purging scientists like Offit, he’s advancing his anti-vaccine agenda at the expense of America’s health.

In windy Iowa, a GOP lawmaker faces a reckoning over Trump’s clean energy war

What Happened: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who won reelection by just 799 votes, is under fire after backing Trump’s bill that slashed wind energy incentives. The move threatens Iowa’s wind industry, which supplies two-thirds of the state’s power and supports thousands of jobs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crusade against clean energy is colliding with Republican districts that rely on it economically. In Iowa, where wind farms fund schools, farmers, and local governments, GOP fealty to Trump could cost them at the ballot box.

A red state community bet on carbon capture. Trump is blocking it.

What Happened: Trump canceled a $500 million grant for a carbon capture project at a Heidelberg cement plant in deep-red Indiana, derailing plans to slash emissions and create local jobs. Industry leaders warn that the move hands a competitive edge to China and Europe, which are racing ahead in low-carbon cement.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war on clean energy is sabotaging U.S. innovation and killing jobs even in Republican strongholds. By gutting carbon capture projects, he’s ceding global leadership to rivals and putting America’s industrial future at risk.

US SEC to offer more buyouts to supervisors, memo says

What Happened: The SEC is rolling out new buyout incentives to push supervisors to retire, resign, or accept demotions, according to internal memos. Earlier buyouts this year already triggered hundreds of staff departures, accelerating a reshaping of the agency under Trump.

Why It Matters: Forcing out veteran supervisors hollows out the SEC’s expertise and weakens its ability to police Wall Street. The exodus will turn the SEC into a shell, leaving investors and the financial system vulnerable.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump confirms U.S. strike on alleged Venezuelan drug boat

What Happened: Trump announced that a U.S. Navy destroyer struck a vessel in the southern Caribbean, killing 11 people he called “terrorists” tied to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang. The strike comes after U.S. warships were deployed off Venezuela and amid U.S. accusations that President Nicolás Maduro leads a drug cartel.

Why It Matters: The operation escalates tensions and looks more like regime change than a counternarcotics operation. By militarizing the standoff, Trump risks destabilizing the region.

Russia, China Close In on Pipeline Deal, Leaving Beijing With the Upper Hand

What Happened: Russia and China signed a memorandum to advance the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would send gas to China for 30 years. But Beijing left core issues—pricing, financing, and construction—unsettled, highlighting China’s leverage as Moscow looks to replace lost European markets.

Why It Matters: Sanctions have forced Russia into dependence on China, tilting the relationship sharply in Beijing’s favor. By trading away energy at a discount, Putin is ceding leverage and leaving Russia at Xi’s mercy.

Leaders of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran gather in Beijing for huge military parade in challenge to the West

What Happened: Xi Jinping staged a massive Beijing military parade with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Iran’s president at his side — the first time the four leaders of the axis of evil appeared together. The event showcased advanced weapons and defiance of the West. Just a day earlier, Xi welcomed India’s Prime Minister Modi, signaling his bid to pull U.S. partners closer.

Why It Matters: The display highlights a tightening authoritarian bloc led by China. With Russia dependent on Beijing, and North Korea and Iran arming Moscow, Xi is positioning himself as the broker of a new world order.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Poland launches its largest military drills as Russia, Belarus set to hold exercises

What Happened: Poland began Iron Defender-25, its biggest exercise of the year, mobilizing 30,000 troops and 600 pieces of equipment across land, sea, air, and cyber domains. The drills coincide with Russian-led operations in Belarus and the upcoming Zapad-2025 exercises.

Why It Matters: Warsaw sits on NATO’s front line, bordering both Belarus and Kaliningrad. By integrating lessons from Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine, Poland is reiterating its readiness and reinforcing NATO’s deterrence posture against Russia’s growing military aggression.

NATO Says It’s Working to Counter Russian GPS Jamming After Interference With European Commission President’s Plane

What Happened: NATO chief Mark Rutte confirmed the alliance is working “day and night” to counter Russian GPS jamming after interference disrupted a plane carrying European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Bulgaria. Pilots had to rely on paper maps to land safely, with EU officials calling it a “blatant” act of Russian aggression.

Why It Matters: Russia targeting a top EU leader’s plane is a direct threat to Europe’s leadership. It marks a dangerous escalation, and NATO must respond because inaction only emboldens the Kremlin.

Ukrainian police say Russia linked to murder of former parliament speaker

What Happened: Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, a leader of the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution, was assassinated in central Kyiv by a gunman disguised as a delivery worker. Police arrested a suspect and said there is a “Russian trace” in the killing, the latest in a string of assassinations of pro-Western Ukrainian figures.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Cook’s Lawyers Fire Back at Trump’s Claim of Vast Powers to Oust Fed Officials

What Happened: Lisa Cook’s lawyers asked a federal judge to swiftly reinstate her after Trump attempted to fire her from the Fed’s Board of Governors, arguing the president lacks sweeping authority to oust central bank officials at will.

Why It Matters: This is a test of the Fed’s independence. If Trump can fire governors at will, he turns monetary policy into a political weapon—eroding global trust in the institution that underpins the U.S. economy.

US regulators cancel bank exams as Trump rollback gathers pace

What Happened: Trump regulators at the OCC, Fed, and CFPB are canceling or scaling back bank exams, dropping scrutiny of climate, diversity, and consumer risks. Formal disciplinary notices are being replaced with softer, informal guidance, despite warnings that weak oversight contributed to past bank collapses.

Why It Matters: This rollback strips away safeguards against another financial crisis. By gutting supervision, Trump is giving Wall Street freer rein—prioritizing profits over stability and leaving the public exposed to systemic risk.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Blue states that sued kept most CDC grants, while red states feel brunt of Trump clawbacks

What Happened: Trump canceled nearly 700 CDC grants worth $11 billion, cutting public health programs nationwide. Blue states that sued in court won most of their funding back, while red states like Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma lost nearly all their grants, forcing layoffs and halting vaccine clinics amid measles and flu outbreaks.

D.C. grand jury declines to indict another defendant amid Trump's crime crackdown

What Happened: A D.C. grand jury refused to indict a woman accused of threatening Trump online, marking at least the sixth time in recent weeks that jurors have declined charges tied to his federal policing surge. Locals have also rejected indictments against residents accused of minor confrontations with federal agents.

US appeals court reinstates FTC commissioner fired by Trump

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump unlawfully fired FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, reinstating her in a 2-1 decision. Judges said the law has long barred presidents from removing commissioners without cause, rejecting Trump’s bid to override those protections.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Chicago is next on Trump’s list for military occupation — Will courts block him again, or will troops roll in?

Russia and China are tightening their energy pact — How much leverage will Beijing extract as Moscow grows more desperate?

RFK Jr. is dismantling the CDC’s authority — How long before a major outbreak exposes the cost of his anti-vaccine agenda?

Trump’s Pentagon is embedding lawyers as immigration judges — Will due process survive the militarization of U.S. courts?

GOP lawmakers are tied to Trump’s energy rollback — Will wind states like Iowa revolt at the ballot box?

Federal regulators are being hollowed out — At what point does Wall Street’s free rein trigger the next financial crisis?

Paragon spyware is in ICE’s hands — How soon until this dictatorship tool is turned on all Americans, not just immigrants?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Tactics — From militarizing cities to bounty-hunting migrants, Trump is erasing legal limits on presidential power while testing how much repression Americans will tolerate.

Science Under Siege — RFK Jr.’s purge of health experts and Kennedy-Trump propaganda on vaccines and climate show how federal science is being weaponized for ideology while putting Americans at risk.

Axis of Evil — Beijing’s military parade with Putin, Kim, and Iran underscores a new authoritarian bloc, just as NATO scrambles to respond to Russia’s escalations against Europe.

Surveillance State Expansion — ICE’s new spyware powers mark the next phase of Trump’s authoritarian project: immigrants are the test case, but mass surveillance of journalists, activists, and ordinary Americans is coming.

Institutional Capture — From purging Fed governors to hollowing out regulators like the SEC and FTC, Trump is dismantling independent checks and turning once-neutral institutions into partisan tools.

Grassroots Pushback — Unionization at national parks, grand jury refusals in D.C., and blue states clawing back federal funds show cracks in Trump’s grip and organized resistance

