Protesters gather to protest exploitation of workers in SLC (Courtesy: Nicholas Rewey//KTVX)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 30-September 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Julie Roginsky and I are so excited to announce our Fall 2025 seminar: a 6-week discussion on information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation— exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Starts: Wednesday, September 17 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is September 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccVY1gdQvAJLIsN8ahz0oRRl1bsyqDupu1Ixx5SEcWZLZ6kg/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family Profits Even With Tepid Launch of Crypto Tokens

What Happened: The Trump family’s World Liberty Financial token flopped on its trading debut, but a side deal with Alt5 Sigma — chaired by ally Zach Witkoff with Eric Trump on its board — ensured hundreds of millions in guaranteed payouts.

Why It Matters: Trump has erased ethical guardrails, turning presidential power into a vehicle for family profit. A shaky crypto launch still delivered a windfall, underscoring how corruption is now conducted in plain sight.

Trump Family Amasses $5 Billion Fortune After Crypto Launch

What Happened: The Trump family amassed a paper fortune of up to $5 billion after the launch of WLFI, the flagship token of their crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. Trump and his sons control nearly a quarter of all tokens, making it their most valuable asset, surpassing their real estate empire.

Why It Matters: Trump’s fortune rests on crypto, entangling his personal wealth with White House policy. With players like Binance chasing favors, World Liberty is a corrupt pay-to-play pipeline for the Trump family.

How Trump and corporations have hobbled US labor watchdog

What Happened: Trump purged top NLRB officials including general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo and chair Gwynne Wilcox, leaving the labor watchdog without quorum or power to enforce cases. Courts have since sided with corporations like Musk’s SpaceX in blocking unfair labor practice actions, while budget cuts and attrition have further gutted the agency.

Why It Matters: The NLRB, once workers’ main shield, has been rendered toothless. By dismantling its independence and siding with billionaires, Trump is rolling back protections to pre-1935 levels, leaving unions and workers defenseless against corporate abuse.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Military Moves Ratchet Up Threat of State-on-State Conflict

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order creating a special National Guard police unit in D.C. and directing similar forces nationwide, empowered to suppress protests and enforce “public safety.” The order also launches a civilian recruitment portal run by Stephen Miller, carrying the hallmarks of a federally sanctioned paramilitary force.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the Guard into his personal police force — a U.S. version of Russia’s Rosgvardia. If he deploys troops into blue states against governors’ orders, it risks armed clashes between Americans and a full-on constitutional crisis.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says sending military troops to Chicago would be an "invasion" by Trump administration

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned that Trump’s plan to send thousands of National Guard troops to Chicago would amount to an “invasion.” He accused Trump of plotting not just a crime crackdown but an election power grab, calling the move authoritarian. Trump shot back, branding Pritzker “weak and pathetic” and vowing to “straighten [Chicago] out.”

Why It Matters: Deploying troops over a governor’s objections shatters democratic norms and edges toward martial law. Pritzker’s warning highlights Trump’s authoritarian playbook: manufacture crisis, unleash the military, and weaponize it into a suppression force to target opponents and subvert elections.

Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order Mandating Voter I.D.

What Happened: Trump said he will issue an executive order imposing nationwide voter ID, restricting mail-in ballots to the sick and military, and banning voting machines in favor of paper ballots. The Constitution gives states and Congress—not the president—control over election laws, making the order almost certain to be challenged in court.

Why It Matters: This is an unconstitutional power grab to centralize elections in the White House. By unilaterally imposing rules that disenfranchise vulnerable voters, Trump is laying the groundwork to try and manipulate the 2026 midterms.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioters Now Seek Compensation

What Happened: Already pardoned by Trump, some Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists are now demanding compensation, with lawyers proposing a panel to award financial damages for what they call “unfair prosecutions.” The effort reframes their crimes as victimhood despite convictions for violence and insurrection.

Why It Matters: Trump’s allies are rewriting Jan. 6, an attack on democracy, into something worth rewarding. Paying insurrectionists signals open season for political violence on Trump’s behalf and shred the rule of law.

Military support to law enforcement is supposed to be temporary. DOD is making it a core mission

What Happened: Pete Hegseth issued guidance making “sealing the border,” deportations, and counter-drug ops the Pentagon’s top priority, even above deterring China. The shift formalizes Trump’s use of the military to aid ICE, patrol U.S. cities, and enforce domestic law — missions traditionally temporary and outside DOD’s core role.

Why It Matters: Trump is reshaping the U.S. military into a domestic police force, draining resources from warfighting and blurring lines between defense and law enforcement. Embedding immigration raids and urban crackdowns into Pentagon strategy moves America closer to a permanent militarized state.

DOGE Operatives Are Joining Donald Trump’s New National Design Studio

What Happened: Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia, a DOGE operative, was named chief design officer of Trump’s new National Design Studio, which will redesign government websites and digital services. The office is stacked with unvetted DOGE operatives, reviving projects once run by USDS and 18F before Trump dismantled them.

Why It Matters: Trump is rebranding gutted programs as a White House-controlled shop, centralizing digital power under unvetted DOGE loyalists. What looks like modernization is actually a political takeover of core government systems.

Kristi Noem confirms plan to expand ICE operations in major cities

What Happened: Kristi Noem confirmed Trump will expand ICE operations in major cities, including Chicago, and didn’t rule out National Guard deployments. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker warned the plan is an “un-American” abuse of power.

Why It Matters: Trump plans on militarizing Democratic-led cities under the guise of immigration raids. Forcing Guard deployments without state consent sets a dangerous precedent of using troops to impose political control on U.S. soil.

Bondi fires Justice Department employee for gesturing at National Guard

What Happened: Pam Bondi fired a DOJ paralegal after she flipped off and cursed at National Guard troops deployed in D.C. Bondi said anyone who “disrespects law enforcement” will no longer work at the department.

Why It Matters: Trump and Bondi are purging staff for private expression, weaponizing the Justice Department to punish dissent and tighten control.

Trump Orders Have Stripped Nearly Half a Million Federal Workers of Union Rights

What Happened: Nearly 450,000 federal employees lost their union protections in August after Trump’s executive orders voided contracts across nine agencies, including the VA, EPA, FEMA, and HHS, in the largest act of union busting in U.S. history.

Why It Matters: This strips workers of the ability to fight retaliation, unsafe conditions, and unfair firings, weakening care for veterans, food safety, and public health. It’s part of Trump’s drive to gut collective bargaining, consolidate control of the federal workforce, and signal to private employers that unions can be crushed without consequence.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump administration to cut 500-plus jobs at Voice of America and its parent agency

What Happened: Trump announced plans to purge 532 jobs at Voice of America and its parent U.S. Agency for Global Media, despite a federal judge warning against dismantling the agency without congressional approval.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying a federal judge by moving to dismantle VOA in violation of the law. By ignoring judicial checks, he’s gutting America’s voice abroad, eroding the rule of law at home, and normalizing executive defiance of the courts.

PBS, NPR stations struggle with Trump-fueled government funding cuts

What Happened: Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in federal funding for PBS and NPR, forcing nearly 600 stations to scramble for survival. Emergency fund drives are bringing in record donations, but staff layoffs, program cuts, and reliance on wealthy donors are already underway, with rural and small-market stations most at risk.

Why It Matters: Trump’s defunding of public media guts a cornerstone of trusted, local journalism and educational programming. While some stations may survive on donations, many vulnerable outlets could collapse, leaving entire communities without independent news and cultural programming.

Historians See Autocratic Playbook in Trump’s Attacks on Science

What Happened: Historians warn Trump’s war on science mirrors tactics of autocrats from Stalin to Orban. In his second term, he has purged scientists, gutted advisory panels, and proposed $44 billion in cuts—slashing basic research while favoring applied technologies like AI and quantum computing that bolster state power.

Why It Matters: Suppressing independent science weakens truth as a counterweight to authoritarian rule. By politicizing research and elevating loyalists over experts, Trump is dismantling America’s global leadership and turning science into a tool of control.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee with Slave Rehung at West Point

What Happened: The Army confirmed that a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — depicted in uniform with a slave leading his horse — has been reinstalled at West Point’s library. The move follows Trump and Pete Hegseth’s broader push to restore Confederate tributes, reversing the Naming Commission’s mandate to remove symbols honoring traitors who fought to preserve slavery.

Why It Matters: Rehanging a Confederate portrait at West Point is an outrageous glorification of slavery and treason. By whitewashing the Confederacy, Trump is defying Congress and using the U.S. military to legitimize racist rebellion against America.

In Trump’s Federal Work Force Cuts, Black Women Are Among the Hardest Hit

What Happened: Trump’s sweeping federal workforce cuts have eliminated hundreds of thousands of jobs, disproportionately impacting Black employees—and Black women in particular. High-profile Black women leaders and large shares of Black women at agencies like Education, USAID, IRS, and VA were targeted as demographic reporting was curtailed, obscuring the full scale of the damage.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately targeting Black employees in government, erasing jobs that built a middle-class path and gutting agencies they help lead. It’s a racist purge that cripples public services and greenlights private employers to dismantle workplace equity.

Judge blocks deportation of Guatemalan migrant children as flights were ready to take off

What Happened: A federal judge issued a 14-day restraining order halting Trump’s attempt to secretly disappear 76 unaccompanied Guatemalan children, some already on planes in Texas. The Justice Department claimed it was “repatriation” at Guatemala’s request, but lawyers showed many kids had pending asylum cases.

Why It Matters: Trump tried to put kids on planes in the middle of the night, ignoring laws that protect them. The plan to disappear over 600 children without hearings is illegal and inhumane, using vulnerable minors as pawns in his crackdown.

A firefighter detained while working at a wildfire in Washington State entered the U.S. at age 4.

What Happened: Border Patrol agents arrested two firefighters — including a 23-year-old who’s lived in the U.S. since age 4 — while they battled Washington’s Bear Gulch wildfire. Agents tore up the contractor’s agreements and escorted the 42-member crew out of the fire zone.

Why It Matters: Arresting firefighters mid-blaze undermines wildfire containment and weaponizes immigration policy against those risking their lives to save communities. It’s cruelty layered with recklessness.

‘I’m not coming home’: Trump policy holds people in Ice custody without bail

What Happened: Trump officials are holding immigrants in ICE custody without bail, even when judges grant release. DHS has ordered lawyers to automatically appeal bond rulings and pause them, keeping people like longtime Queens resident Luis Fernandez detained indefinitely despite raising money for bail.

Why It Matters: By stripping away bail, Trump is weaponizing procedure to inflict maximum punishment, breaking families apart and turning immigration courts into tools of coercion.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Tensions rise between Gabbard and CIA chief after her disclosure of undercover officer's name, insiders say

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard exposed the identity of a covert CIA officer while revoking security clearances for 37 officials, blindsiding CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The officer, a veteran analyst slated for a European post, was ousted after preparing Trump’s Putin summit briefing, deepening tensions between Gabbard and the agency over declassifications and Russia policy.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing security clearances to punish perceived “deep state” enemies, Gabbard and Trump are putting covert officers at risk and hollowing out U.S. intelligence — another gift to Russia. The purge elevates political loyalty over national security, weakening expertise as global threats intensify.

Social Security Admin.'s chief data officer resigns after filing whistleblower complaint

What Happened: Charles Borges, the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer, resigned after filing a whistleblower complaint accusing Trump’s unauthorized DOGE of uploading the nation’s entire Social Security database to a vulnerable cloud server. He described a “culture of panic and dread” inside SSA and said he faced retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s operatives are centralizing Americans’ most sensitive data on insecure systems, heightening risks of hacking, surveillance, and abuse. Borges’ ouster shows how whistleblowers are being silenced as Trump operatives consolidate control over personal data.

Trump administration cancels $679 million for offshore wind projects at ports

What Happened: Trump canceled $679 million in federal grants for ports that were set to become hubs for offshore wind projects, calling them “wasteful.” The cuts hit 12 ports nationwide, including a $426 million project in Humboldt Bay, CA.

Why It Matters: The move guts U.S. offshore wind projects, jeopardizing tens of thousands of jobs, higher clean-energy output, and coastal economic growth. Trump’s anti-wind crusade is leaving communities stranded with lost investment, stalled infrastructure, and rising energy costs.

Trump wants to axe an affordable housing grant that’s a lifeline for many rural communities

What Happened: Trump moved to eliminate the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, a $38 billion initiative that has built or repaired 1.3 million affordable homes over three decades, many in rural America. The cut threatens towns in Appalachia and poor counties nationwide that rely on HOME to build housing where private investment won’t go.

Why It Matters: Cutting HOME kills a crucial lifeline for rural and working-class families. Trump is worsening the housing crisis and hollowing out the very communities that strongly backed him.

The Turmoil Inside MAHA Is About More Than Just Vaccines

What Happened: RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” crusade is imploding, with anti-vaxxers, biotech critics, and pesticide activists feuding over control. FDA scientist Vinay Prasad was hired, fired, and rehired after Kennedy begged Trump, while CDC chief Susan Monarez was purged for straying from MAHA’s extremist vaccine agenda.

Why It Matters: The MAGA–MAHA pact is splitting under the weight of its contradictions. Kennedy’s anti-vaccine, anti-pesticide agenda is colliding with Trump’s industry allies, exposing deep fractures that leave public health policy in chaos.

Top FDA official demands removal of YouTube videos in which he criticized Covid vaccines

What Happened: FDA vaccine chief Vinay Prasad demanded YouTube delete six videos of himself that had been archived to preserve officials’ pandemic-era statements. YouTube complied, deleting the entire channel of 350 videos featuring Prasad, RFK Jr., and other Trump health officials. Prasad has previously blasted vaccine mandates and defended cuts to health research.

Why It Matters: A top federal regulator is erasing his own public record and targeting critics. The takedown highlights how Trump-aligned health officials are rewriting their history, silencing accountability, and tightening control over the Covid narrative.

How the Fed losing its independence could affect Americans’ everyday lives

What Happened: Trump moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, the first time a president has ever tried to oust a sitting Fed governor. If he succeeds, Trump’s appointees will hold a majority on the Fed board, letting him push steep interest rate cuts despite inflation risks. Economists warn this would politicize monetary policy and destabilize markets.

Why It Matters: Fed independence underpins stable prices and borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans, and small businesses. If Trump seizes control, Americans could face higher inflation, soaring interest rates, and long-term damage to the dollar’s global standing.

Crime Festers in Republican States While Their Troops Patrol Washington

What Happened: Republican governors in states with some of the nation’s highest violent crime rates sent National Guard troops to Washington to back Trump’s crackdown, even as cities like Memphis, Houston, and Cleveland face worse violence. Trump dismissed deploying troops to red-state cities, falsely claiming they lack serious crime problems.

Why It Matters: The selective use of military force shows these deployments are political theater. By using Guard troops as partisan props, Trump and GOP governors are deepening divides while ignoring violence in their own backyards.

Medicaid cuts threaten rural hospitals — and access to maternity care

What Happened: Trump’s tax law slashes Medicaid by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade, threatening rural hospitals already on the brink. Kentucky alone could lose $11 billion in funding, putting 35 hospitals at risk of closure and forcing women to travel hours for maternity care.

Why It Matters: Medicaid covers 4 in 10 U.S. births — nearly half in rural areas. These cuts will shutter delivery wards, deepen maternal health crises, and leave women without nearby options for safe pregnancies.

Trump is cutting climate satellites. That could affect weather prediction.

What Happened: Trump is cutting climate-monitoring satellites, shutting down carbon-tracking instruments and scrapping sensors for water contamination and greenhouse gases. Budget documents direct NOAA to focus solely on “weather-only” tools, echoing Project 2025’s call to dismantle federal climate research.

Why It Matters: Scientists warn the move guts critical climate data that also underpins accurate weather forecasts. By erasing the line between weather and climate, Trump is crippling the nation’s ability to predict disasters, fight pollution, and prepare for the long-term risks of a warming planet.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Putin Finds a Growing Embrace on the Global Stage

What Happened: At a summit in Tianjin, Putin was warmly embraced by Xi Jinping, Modi, and other Eurasian leaders, marking Russia’s reintegration on the global stage. Once isolated over its genocide in Ukraine, Putin is now benefiting from Trump’s trade wars and diplomatic clashes, which have pushed countries like India and Turkey closer to Moscow.

Why It Matters: Trump’s foreign policy has eased Russia’s isolation and strengthened Putin’s hand in building a multipolar order. By fracturing Western unity, Trump enables Putin and Xi to pose as stable alternatives, weakening U.S. influence.

Trump Administration Suspends Visas for Palestinians

What Happened: Trump suspended nearly all visa approvals for Palestinian passport holders, ordering U.S. consulates to deny even eligible applicants. The move blocks students, medical patients, and families from entering the U.S.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s escalating clampdown on Palestinians, after bans on Gaza medical emergencies and revoked visas for officials ahead of the U.N. General Assembly. The policy further isolates Palestinians and aligns U.S. immigration with Trump’s rejection of Palestinian statehood.

China tries to use Trump turmoil to unite leaders against U.S.-led order

What Happened: At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Xi Jinping urged leaders from Russia, Iran, India, and others to deepen economic ties and build a “multipolar world” rejecting U.S. dominance. Trump’s trade wars, erratic policy, and clampdowns on allies have helped Beijing and Moscow present themselves as more stable partners.

Gaza postwar plan envisions ‘voluntary’ relocation of entire population

What Happened: A leaked 38-page Trump plan for Gaza, dubbed the GREAT Trust, calls for U.S. control for at least a decade, the forced illegal relocation of 2 million Palestinians into “secure zones” or out of Gaza, and redevelopment into luxury resorts and high-tech hubs. Palestinians who “voluntarily” leave would be offered $5,000, rent subsidies, and food, while investors are promised hefty returns.

Why It Matters: The plan treats Gaza’s devastation as a profit scheme, turning forced displacement into policy and erasing Palestinian statehood. Trump’s team is pushing what critics say is outright ethnic cleansing — illegal under international law.

Macron Vows Retaliation If Europe’s Digital Sovereignty Attacked

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Europe would retaliate if foreign powers, including the U.S., undermine its “digital sovereignty.” His remarks came after Trump threatened new tariffs and export restrictions on countries with digital services taxes targeting U.S. tech giants like Google and Apple.

Why It Matters: Macron is staking sovereignty against U.S. pressure, rejecting Trump’s push to dictate Europe’s digital rules. Trump’s threats risk igniting a wider trade war that could further weaken transatlantic ties.

Maduro vows to declare a "republic in arms" if U.S. forces in the Caribbean attack Venezuela

What Happened: Venezuelan President Maduro vowed to declare a “republic in arms” if U.S. forces attack, claiming American warships with “1,200 missiles” pose the greatest threat in a century. Trump has expanded the naval presence in the Caribbean to target “drug cartels,” deploying destroyers, a cruiser, and assault ships with thousands of Marines.

Why It Matters: The standoff risks a regional crisis. Trump’s militarized “anti-cartel” campaign looks more like regime change — and may be cover for a military operation to oust Maduro.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un travels to Beijing to watch military parade alongside Putin and Xi Jinping

What Happened: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is traveling by train to Beijing to attend a military parade with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. It’s Kim’s first major multilateral event in 14 years of rule and the first time all three thugs will gather at the same venue.

Why It Matters: The Beijing parade is a show of force and solidarity among America’s top adversaries — one Trump fails to recognize. With Putin, Xi, and Kim side by side, the optics signal a tightening authoritarian bloc prepared to counter U.S. on the global stage.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Plane carrying EU’s top leader targeted by alleged Russian GPS jamming

What Happened: A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming as it tried to land in Bulgaria. Pilots were forced to rely on paper maps, and the flight landed safely.

Why It Matters: Targeting von der Leyen underscores Moscow’s escalating shadow war tactics. Russia has already been using jammers against civilian aircraft in the Baltics and Nordic countries. Europe must get serious about confronting Russia’s increasing aggression before it spirals further.

Russian Strikes on Western Assets in Ukraine Send an Ominous Message

What Happened: Days after Trump met Putin in Alaska, Russia struck an American-owned factory in Mukachevo and EU and British Council offices in Kyiv. At least 25 were murdered by Russia’s genocidal attack, as Moscow deliberately targeted Western assets.

Why It Matters: The strikes show Putin’s confidence to hit Western sites while testing U.S. and European resolve. With Trump showing fealty to Russia and limiting his response to saying he’s “not happy,” Moscow is emboldened.

He Plagiarized and Promoted Falsehoods. The White House Embraces Him.

What Happened: Benny Johnson, a right-wing podcaster with a history of plagiarism and spreading falsehoods, has been embraced by the Trump White House. Despite police records contradicting his crime stories, he was given a front-row media seat at press briefings and frequent access to top officials, joining a circle of pro-Trump influencers amplified by the regime.

Why It Matters: The White House is sidelining real journalists while elevating propagandists who ran Kremlin influence operations. By legitimizing figures like Johnson, Trump is replacing facts with loyalist narratives, turning disinformation into official state messaging.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

1.2 million immigrants are gone from the US labor force under Trump, preliminary data shows

What Happened: Since January, 1.2 million immigrants have vanished from the U.S. labor force under Trump’s crackdown. Immigrants make up nearly 20% of workers, including 45% in farming and 43% in home health care. Crops are rotting, construction has suffered, and hospitals face staff shortages.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s claims of targeting criminals, most deportees have no convictions. The purge is tearing families apart and crippling industries that keep America fed, built, and cared for.

Trump plans a hefty tax on imported drugs, risking higher prices and shortages

What Happened: Trump is threatening tariffs of up to 200% on imported pharmaceuticals. Even a 25% levy could raise U.S. drug prices by 10–14%, analysts warn, once stockpiles run down. While Trump says tariffs will bring factories back to the U.S., critics say they risk shortages and higher costs for consumers, especially low-income families and seniors.

Why It Matters: Tariffs on medicine threaten access to affordable generics, raise insurance costs, and destabilize supply chains. Trump is gambling with public health and plans to force Americans to pay more for lifesaving medicines.

New $250 visa fee risks deepening US travel slump

What Happened: Trump imposed a new $250 “visa integrity fee” on travelers from non–visa waiver countries like Mexico, Brazil, India, and China, raising the total cost of a U.S. visa to $442 — among the highest in the world. The move comes as overseas travel to the U.S. has already fallen for five straight months, with visitor spending projected to drop by $12 billion this year.

Why It Matters: Experts warn this fee will worsen the travel slump, hurting local economies and jobs just as other countries lure visitors away. Reciprocal fees from foreign governments could spark a wider travel backlash.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/6- Next Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge blocks Trump administration from expanding fast-track deportations nationwide, citing due process concerns

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s expansion of expedited removal, which allowed immigration agents to disappear migrants anywhere in the U.S. without a hearing if they had been in the country less than two years. Judge Jia Cobb ruled the policy violated due process rights, pausing a key plank of Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

Chicago mayor signs order with blueprint for fighting a potential Trump crackdown

What Happened: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order directing the city to use “every legal mechanism” to fight a potential Trump deployment of federal agents or National Guard troops. The order bars Chicago police from aiding federal immigration enforcement or collaborating with military patrols. Johnson warned the city has “days, not weeks” before possible militarized activity.

In Chicago, thousands protest against threat of ICE, National Guard deployment

What Happened: Thousands marched through Chicago on Labor Day to protest Trump’s threats to deploy ICE agents and National Guard troops in the city. Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to resist federal encroachment, while legal experts warned such a deployment would violate the Constitution. Organizers estimated 5,000–10,000 attended, turning the “Workers over Billionaires” rally into a defiant stand against federal overreach.

Unions, community groups join forces for Labor Day protests against Trump and billionaires

What Happened: Labor unions and community groups staged nationwide Labor Day protests under the banner “Workers Over Billionaires,” with rallies in major cities like New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Boston, plus smaller demonstrations across the country. The actions follow a summer of mass protests aimed at spotlighting workers’ power against Trump and his billionaire allies.

📊 By the Numbers

9/6 — Next Day of Action

$5 billion — Estimated Trump family paper fortune from WLFI token launch

532 — Jobs Trump plans to purge at Voice of America and its parent U.S. Agency for Global Media

$1.1 billion — Federal funding for PBS and NPR eliminated by Congress, endangering nearly 600 local stations

76 — Unaccompanied Guatemalan children nearly disappeared before a judge’s restraining order halted Trump’s plan

37 — CIA officials stripped of security clearances by Tulsi Gabbard, including one covert officer exposed

$679 million — Offshore wind port projects canceled, stalling clean-energy jobs and infrastructure

$38 billion — Value of the HOME program Trump seeks to eliminate, which has built or repaired 1.3M affordable homes

200% — Tariffs Trump is threatening on imported pharmaceuticals, risking shortages and higher drug prices

$12 billion — Projected drop in U.S. visitor spending this year after five straight months of declining overseas travel

$679 million — Federal port grants for offshore wind canceled

445,000 — Federal workers who lost union protections across 9 agencies

$1 trillion — Medicaid cuts over 10 years from Trump’s tax law

1.2 million — Immigrants missing from the U.S. labor force since January

$250 — New “visa integrity fee,” pushing many U.S. visas to $442 total

34% — Proposed cut to federal basic research funding

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is testing how far he can go in deploying Guard troops against blue states — If Guard deployments expand over governor objections, how far will courts let him push it?

The NLRB has been paralyzed under Trump’s watch — With quorum gaps and hostile courts, can workers win any remedies?

Trump is gutting science budgets and climate satellites — Will the cuts cripple hurricane and wildfire forecasting as peak season hits?

Trump continues attacking the Fed’s independence — If he succeeds in ousting a Fed governor, how will markets and the dollar react?

Trump is suppressing the media — Will VOA layoffs and public media cuts silence critical news, underfund emergency alerts, and deepen local news deserts?

Union rights are under siege — Will stripping protections from nearly half a million federal workers embolden private employers to escalate union busting?

Trump’s crypto corruption — Will anyone step in to stop this blatant public corruption?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption in Plain Sight — Family-linked crypto deals and side arrangements show how public power is being monetized in plain sight.

Paramilitary Creep — Redefining Guard roles and shifting DOD priorities blurs the line between public safety policing and military occupation of cities.

Civil Rights Rolled Back — From union-busting to bail-free ICE detention, due process and workplace protections are being hollowed out.

Science Silenced — Slashing basic research and climate observation weakens disaster readiness and endangers Americans.

Geopolitics Rewired — Trump’s chaos diplomacy is easing Russia’s isolation and accelerating a China-led “multipolar” bloc.

Kitchen Table Pain — Medicaid and housing cuts, drug tariffs, and rising prices translate into higher costs and fewer services for Americans.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.