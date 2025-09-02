The Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The White House Apparently Ordered Federal Workers to Roll Out Grok ‘ASAP’

What Happened: Despite a collapsed partnership after Grok praised Hitler on X, the White House ordered the GSA to add Musk’s chatbot back onto its approved vendor list “ASAP,” internal emails show. With the update, Grok 3 and 4 are now available for rollout across federal agencies through Carahsoft.

Why It Matters: Trump is forcing Musk’s unstable AI into federal systems after it already spewed antisemitic content. Again Trump puts loyalty over security as he puts workers and citizens at risk.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump moves to rescind $4.9 billion in foreign aid, earning pushback from Capitol Hill

What Happened: Trump invoked a rarely used “pocket rescission” to claw back nearly $5 billion in foreign aid already approved by Congress, targeting State Department and USAID programs. Lawmakers from both parties blasted the move as unlawful, with Sen. Susan Collins warning it violates Congress’s constitutional power of the purse.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying Congress to gut foreign aid, breaking decades of precedent and edging toward one-man rule over federal spending. By seizing budget powers reserved for lawmakers, he risks a constitutional crisis and a government shutdown.

Trump Administration Weighs Having Military Lawyers Work as Immigration Judges

What Happened: Trump is weighing a plan to deploy about 600 military lawyers as temporary immigration judges to accelerate deportations. A new DOJ rule already loosened requirements so “any lawyer” can serve as a judge, clearing the way for JAG officers with no immigration law training to take the bench.

Why It Matters: Militarizing civilian courts shreds judicial independence and due process in immigration cases. It’s another step in Trump’s push to use the military for domestic enforcement — a dangerous authoritarian overreach that weaponizes immigration policy.

Missouri's GOP governor calls special session to redraw congressional districts

What Happened: Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe called a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map, following Trump’s push for mid-decade redistricting like Texas. His proposed “Missouri First Map” significantly reshapes Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic 5th District, aiming to hand Republicans another seat ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: By carving up Democratic districts, Republicans are entrenching minority rule, silencing voters, and normalizing unconstitutional power grabs to lock in MAGA power.

Trump’s CDC fight is about stamping out dissent

What Happened: Trump’s dismissal of CDC Director Susan Monarez — pushed by RFK Jr. and followed by mass resignations — is less about vaccines and more about eliminating dissent.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader campaign to consolidate power by sidelining experts across government. By gutting institutions like the CDC, Fed, and FEMA, Trump is replacing empirical science and oversight with loyalty tests. The result isn’t efficiency — it’s a state where evidence is irrelevant and ideology rules.

Trump Asserts Expansive Power to Fire Fed Governor

What Happened: In court Friday, Trump’s lawyers claimed the president has broad authority to fire Federal Reserve governors “for cause” with little judicial review, as they defended his dismissal of Lisa Cook over unproven mortgage fraud allegations. Cook’s attorneys argued the firing was politically motivated, tied to Trump’s push to force the Fed to cut interest rates.

Why It Matters: The case will decide whether the Fed remains independent or becomes a White House tool. If Trump prevails, presidents could fire central bank officials for political reasons — gutting the Fed’s independence, destabilizing U.S. markets, and eroding global confidence in the dollar.

In Budget Logs It Tried to Hide, White House Wrests More Control Over Spending

What Happened: Newly released budget logs show Trump’s OMB, led by Russell Vought, seizing control over billions Congress had appropriated for health, education, housing, and foreign aid. Political appointees quietly inserted conditions into more than 100 budget accounts, effectively blocking or delaying funds unless agencies prove they align with Trump’s priorities.

Why It Matters: This is a constitutional power grab. Trump is undermining Congress’s power of the purse, choking off programs from energy aid for poor families to global health, and funneling the budget process through his political agenda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service detail extended by Biden

What Happened: Trump ordered the Secret Service to end protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, overriding Biden’s extension of her detail by one year. Harris’ protection will end September 1, just eight months after leaving office, as Trump continues canceling security for Biden officials and critics.

Why It Matters: Stripping protection from a recent vice president exposes Harris to potential danger. It’s part of Trump’s broader pattern of using security decisions as political punishment, undermining norms meant to safeguard former officials from threats.

SSA Whistleblower’s Resignation Email Mysteriously Disappeared From Inboxes

What Happened: Chuck Borges, the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer, resigned after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging that unauthorized DOGE operatives mishandled sensitive SSA data. Within 30 minutes, his resignation email disappeared from employee inboxes, raising suspicions of deliberate suppression.

Why It Matters: The vanishing email suggests a cover-up of explosive claims that DOGE exposed millions of Americans’ Social Security data to security risks and points to systemic violations of privacy laws.

Emil Bove Continued to Work at Justice Dept. After Judicial Confirmation

What Happened: Emil Bove, narrowly confirmed last month to a federal appeals court, has continued working at the Justice Department even after receiving his judicial commission. He attended DOJ events alongside Trump and Bondi and reportedly joined internal meetings, raising concerns he could influence cases that may later come before him.

hy It Matters: A confirmed judge moonlighting at DOJ erases the line between an independent judiciary and a political enforcement arm. By staying inside the department, Bove shreds trust in judicial impartiality and shows how the regime is fusing courts with executive power.

EPA fires employees who publicly criticized agency policies under Trump

What Happened: The EPA fired at least 8 employees who signed a letter criticizing Trump’s environmental rollbacks under Administrator Lee Zeldin. More than 170 staff had joined the dissent, warning the agency was abandoning its mission to protect health and the environment. EPA leaders accused them of “sabotage,” while the union called the firings retaliation and an assault on free speech and labor rights.

Why It Matters: By silencing internal critics, Trump is accelerating the dismantling of environmental protections and eroding democratic norms. Science-driven governance is being replaced with loyalty tests and political obedience.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Conservatives and economists warn Trump admin. against buying stakes in U.S. companies beyond Intel

What Happened: After taking a 10% stake in Intel, Trump officials floated expanding government ownership to other U.S. companies. Critics blasted the move as state capitalism, warning it fuels cronyism and puts taxpayers on the hook. Intel, which got $11 billion in federal support but failed its benchmarks, had them waived by Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump is breaking with free-market tradition, turning the government into a shareholder that rewards loyalty over innovation. It’s state capitalism straight out of Russia.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Detainees report alleged uprising at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’: ‘A lot of people have bled’

What Happened: Migrants at Florida’s Everglades internment camp say guards beat detainees with batons and fired teargas during protests, leaving “a lot of people” bloodied. Officials denied the reports as fabricated, even as abuse and hunger strikes at the camp continue.

Why It Matters: The crackdown shows Trump’s detention system is operating like an authoritarian prison camp — caging immigrants in brutal conditions and beating them into silence. Even after a judge ordered the site shut, Trump is racing to expand copycat jails with mocking names like “Deportation Depot,” echoing the cruelty of regimes America once condemned.

Feds charge man who burned U.S. flag outside White House in protest of Trump's executive order

What Happened: Federal prosecutors charged a veteran who burned a U.S. flag outside the White House in protest of Trump’s new executive order targeting flag burning. The charges—framed as fire safety violations—follow Trump’s directive to DOJ to find ways around the Supreme Court’s 1989 ruling that protects flag burning as free speech.

Why It Matters: Trump is using executive power to criminalize constitutionally protected dissent. By reframing protest as a prosecutable offense, he’s testing the limits of the First Amendment and laying the groundwork to erode core civil liberties.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA’s Chaotic Summer Has Gone From Bad to Worse

What Happened: Kristi Noem ordered FEMA employees to publicly praise Trump’s leadership even as the agency reels from mass resignations, contract delays, and disaster mismanagement. More than 190 staff signed a letter blasting the agency’s dysfunction; dozens were swiftly placed on leave in what workers call retaliation.

Why It Matters: FEMA is crippled as peak hurricane season begins. Instead of fixing bottlenecks and restoring trust, the regime is silencing whistleblowers and demanding loyalty oaths. The result: stalled disaster funds, gutted expertise, and Americans left exposed to catastrophe.

US Homeland Security chief reports breach at FEMA, fires 23 employees

What Happened: Kristi Noem announced an IT breach at FEMA, blaming staff and purging 23 employees. While she claimed no sensitive citizen data was stolen, she accused FEMA’s IT team of “failure” and “incompetence.” The news comes amid Trump’s push to dismantle FEMA, which is already under a hiring freeze.

Why It Matters: Purging FEMA staff in the middle of hurricane season cripples America’s disaster response capacity. By gutting the agency under political pretexts, Trump and Noem are leaving millions exposed to storms, floods, and fires with fewer resources and less expertise to respond.

Former FEMA leaders have a warning: Lessons from Katrina are being forgotten under Trump

What Happened: Ex-FEMA leaders from both parties warn Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency and dump disaster response on states is wiping out two decades of progress since Katrina. They say morale is collapsing, leadership is unqualified, and old red tape is back — the same failures that fueled the 2005 catastrophe.

Why It Matters: FEMA reforms after Katrina were built to stop deadly delays. Trump is tearing them down, leaving the U.S. exposed as climate disasters intensify. Past administrators warn he’s discarding hard-won lessons for politics, risking another Katrina-scale failure.

Vaccine disputes and agency departures put U.S. at risk, a former CDC official says

What Happened: RFK Jr. purged CDC Director Susan Monarez after less than a month on the job, prompting several top officials to resign. Former Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat warned that politicized vaccine decisions and the loss of experienced leaders leave the U.S. “really at risk” during future health crises.

Why It Matters: Trump is sidelining science and stacking CDC panels with loyalists to predetermine outcomes on vaccines. That guts programs like Vaccines for Children, erodes trust in public health, and leaves Americans exposed to preventable outbreaks.

Number of Meteorologists at F.A.A. Is Critically Low, a Federal Watchdog Warns

What Happened: A GAO report warns the number of aviation meteorologists working with the FAA has fallen to a “critical low.” Just 69 are on staff, down from 90 under a 2016 agreement, leaving fewer than half of U.S. control centers fully covered — with some of the busiest hubs staffed by only one or two.

Why It Matters: These specialists are essential for keeping planes away from dangerous storms. With staff shortages and Trump’s cuts straining the system, air safety is at risk as overworked meteorologists face burnout and the FAA has no plan to address the danger.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

What to Know About the US Warships Sent to South America and the Reaction in Venezuela

What Happened: The U.S. sent Aegis destroyers and amphibious assault ships with 4,000 sailors and Marines to waters near Venezuela, framing the move as part of Trump’s war on “drug cartels.” The show of force has fueled speculation of an invasion, which U.S. officials deny, while Nicolás Maduro calls the deployment a hostile provocation and urges Venezuelans to enlist in militias.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Navy to rattle Maduro, cloaking regime-change pressure in anti-drug propaganda. The buildup heightens instability in Venezuela and stirs invasion fears across the region.

Norway seeks to defuse clash with Trump ally over fund's Caterpillar exit

What Happened: Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund dumped Caterpillar shares over ethical concerns tied to Israel’s occupation. Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out, threatening tariffs and visa bans, forcing Norway’s prime minister to stress the decision wasn’t political.

Why It Matters: Trump allies are weaponizing trade to carry out their political objectives, using tariffs and threats to punish critics. With over $1 trillion of Norwegian assets in America, the clash risks politicizing global investment and destabilizing financial flows.

Trump Administration Bars Palestinian Officials From U.N. Meeting in New York

What Happened: Marco Rubio announced Palestinian Authority and P.L.O. officials will be denied visas to attend next month’s U.N. General Assembly in New York. The move comes as France, Canada, and potentially Britain prepare to recognize a Palestinian state, marking a major diplomatic shift.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is breaking precedent by blocking Palestinian participation at the U.N., undermining the headquarters agreement that guarantees access. It’s a clear effort to silence debate on Palestinian statehood and tilt diplomacy firmly in Israel’s favor.

Xi Prepares Meeting of Security Bloc to Rival US-Led World Order

What Happened: Xi Jinping will host a major Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, uniting leaders from Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and others to approve a 10-year plan. The gathering will spotlight China’s push to build a counterweight to NATO and U.S. alliances.

Why It Matters: Even with internal rifts, the summit marks a coordinated challenge to America’s order — and Trump’s tariffs and fractured alliances are handing Russia and China a strategic win.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Merz, Macron Push for Secondary Sanctions on Russian Backers

What Happened: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged secondary sanctions on companies in third countries that help bankroll Russia’s genocidal war. Their joint push targets Moscow’s oil revenues and pressures Trump to align with Europe’s expanded sanctions strategy.

Why It Matters: Europe’s biggest powers are losing patience with Trump’s reluctance to confront Putin. By escalating sanctions and pledging Ukraine new security guarantees, Paris and Berlin aim to choke Russia’s war economy.

When the Kremlin Failed to Brainwash Them as Children, They Plotted Their Escape

What Happened: Despite years of Russian indoctrination in occupied Ukraine, dozens of young people have resisted propaganda and fled to Kyiv-controlled territory. Raised to believe Ukraine didn’t exist, many secretly learned the truth online, saved money, and risked perilous escapes once they turned 18.

Why It Matters: Russia has tried to erase Ukrainian identity in occupied regions by rewriting history and glorifying Moscow’s rule. These escapes show the Kremlin’s brainwashing campaign is failing—Ukrainian identity endures, even among those raised under occupation, fueling resilience in the face of Russia’s genocidal aggression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

"De minimis" U.S. tariffs exemption ends for low-value imports

What Happened: Trump ended the “de minimis” exemption, which allowed parcels under $800 to enter the U.S. tariff-free.

Why It Matters: Ending the exemption is a populist trade war move that shifts costs onto U.S. consumers. Framed as cracking down on China and drugs, it means higher prices on everyday goods.

When Mailing a Letter to the U.S. Becomes a Global Headache

What Happened: Trump’s rule ending duty exemptions for imports under $800 has led postal services worldwide to suspend shipments to the U.S. Ordinary letters, gifts, and small packages are caught in the chaos, forcing senders to rely on costly couriers like UPS and FedEx.

Why It Matters: The policy has blindsided ordinary people and small businesses abroad. From driver’s license renewals to Christmas gifts, everyday mail is snarled—showing how Trump’s tariff war is rippling into daily life worldwide.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Appeals court finds Trump’s sweeping tariffs unconstitutional but leaves them in place for now

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump had no legal authority to impose sweeping tariffs under emergency powers, calling his “Liberation Day” levies unconstitutional. But in a 7–4 decision, the court let the tariffs stay while Trump appeals to the Supreme Court.

Appeals court blocks Trump administration from ending legal protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

What Happened: A federal appeals court stopped Trump’s bid to terminate Temporary Protected Status for 600,000 Venezuelans, ruling that DHS lacked authority to override prior extensions. The panel found Congress designed TPS to be shielded from politics, siding with plaintiffs who argued the rollback was unlawful and discriminatory.

Lisa Cook begins court fight to keep her job at the Fed

What Happened: Lisa Cook is in court challenging Trump’s attempt to fire her over unsubstantiated mortgage fraud claims pushed by a political appointee. A federal judge heard arguments Friday but did not rule on Cook’s request for an emergency order blocking her removal. Cook’s lawyers call the allegations a smear campaign meant to give Trump a majority on the Fed.

Judge blocks enforcement of Texas law restricting DEI and ESG advice

What Happened: A federal judge halted Texas from enforcing a new law that restricted proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS from giving guidance on DEI and environmental, social, and governance issues. The firms argued the law violated their First Amendment rights, and the court agreed, issuing a preliminary injunction against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

📊 By the Numbers

9/6 — Next Day of Action

8 — EPA employees purged for criticizing Trump’s environmental rollbacks

10% — Stake Trump officials took in Intel, with talk of expanding government ownership to other U.S. firms

190+ — FEMA staff who signed a dissent letter; dozens placed on leave in retaliation

23 — FEMA employees purged after Kristi Noem blamed them for an IT breach

69 — Aviation meteorologists still working at the FAA, down from 90 under a 2016 agreement — a “critical low” per GAO watchdog

$4.9 billion — Foreign aid clawed back by Trump in a single “pocket rescission”

2,400 — CDC employees purged under RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” push

600 — Military lawyers Trump plans to deploy as immigration judges

100+ — Budget accounts Trump’s OMB altered with political conditions

$2 trillion — Size of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund caught in Caterpillar clash

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is moving to seize the Fed — Will he succeed in packing it with loyalists before Powell’s exit — and how will markets react if independence collapses?

FEMA is being hollowed out — Will climate-driven disasters expose the dangers of dismantling federal response capacity?

State sovereignty is under attack — Will Democratic governors block Trump in court, or will he succeed in deploying Guard troops to cities over their objections?

Europe is escalating pressure on Russia — Can Paris and Berlin force Trump’s hand on tougher sanctions, or will the U.S. fracture further from its allies?

Immigration courts are being politicized — Will inexperienced loyalist judges erode due process, or can lawsuits slow Trump’s judicial takeover?

Trump’s trade wars are spreading pain — Will rising costs on basics like food and household items finally trigger a backlash from Americans?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Institutional Capture — From the Fed to the CDC to the Surface Transportation Board, Trump is purging independent experts and replacing them with loyalists, collapsing checks on executive power.

Militarization of Governance — Immigration courts, ICE raids, and even disaster response are being militarized, blurring lines between civilian authority and armed forces.

Erosion of Rights — From flag-burning prosecutions to trans student crackdowns, Trump is weaponizing law to silence dissent and roll back civil liberties.

Authoritarian Budgets — By hijacking OMB and clawing back funds, Trump is seizing Congress’s power of the purse and centralizing financial control in the White House.

Geopolitical Fallout — Trump’s tariffs and erratic diplomacy are fracturing alliances, handing wins to Russia and China as they consolidate blocs against the U.S.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.