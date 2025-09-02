The C.D.C. headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday.Credit...Nicole Craine for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

A Texas Congressman Is Quietly Helping Elon Musk Pitch a $760M Plan to Build Tunnels Under Houston to Ease Flooding

What Happened: Rep. Wesley Hunt has been lobbying state and local officials to hire Elon Musk’s Boring Co. for a $760 million Houston flood-control tunnel project. The company pitched 12-foot tunnels while Hunt worked behind the scenes to line up political support and potential funding.

Why It Matters: Musk and Hunt both cash in—Hunt boosting a Senate run, Musk landing his first Texas infrastructure deal. But the tunnels won’t solve flooding, and the backroom deal turns disaster prevention into a crony payday for MAGA allies.

Democrats probe Trump administration's retreat from public corruption cases

What Happened: Congressional Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jerry Nadler blasted Pam Bondi and Kash Patel for dismantling DOJ’s Public Integrity Section and folding an FBI corruption squad. They warned the move comes amid Trump’s own scandals—crypto dealings, foreign gifts, and donor pardons—while DOJ ramps up probes of his political enemies.

Why It Matters: The watchdogs meant to hold officials accountable have been gutted. Instead of pursuing corruption, Trump’s DOJ is weaponizing investigations against opponents, shredding post-Watergate safeguards and turning federal law enforcement into a tool of political revenge.

How Elon Musk’s billionaire Doge lieutenant took over the US’s biggest MDMA company

What Happened: Antonio Gracias, Elon Musk’s close associate and former DOGE official, took over Lykos Therapeutics after the FDA rejected its MDMA therapy bid, leading a $50 million recapitalization.

Why It Matters: The deal concentrates the most prominent U.S. MDMA venture in the hands of Silicon Valley power brokers aligned with Trump/Musk, raising questions about influence over regulators.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House names acting director of CDC as Monarez still protests her ouster

What Happened: The White House named Jim O’Neill, a longtime HHS official and deputy to RFK Jr., as acting CDC director after RFK Jr. purged Susan Monarez. Monarez is still refusing to step down, sparking resignations from four top officials and walkouts by CDC staff in protest of the politicized shake-up.

Why It Matters: The upheaval leaves the nation’s top public health agency leaderless in the middle of ongoing crises. By ousting a Senate-confirmed director and installing a Trump-Kennedy loyalist tied to Peter Thiel, the regime is hollowing out CDC’s independence and credibility on vaccines and pandemic response.

Trump preparing major immigration enforcement operations in Chicago next week similar to LA, DHS sources say

What Happened: DHS sources say Trump will launch major immigration raids in Chicago next week, mirroring Los Angeles operations that deployed armored vehicles and tactical ICE units. Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson say they’ve had no coordination and accuse Trump of planning an invasion.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning ICE into a paramilitary force, storming cities over local objections with armored raids. It’s an authoritarian tactic that tramples state authority and normalizes military on American streets.

Trump Fires Member of Board That Approves Railroad Mergers

What Happened: The White House abruptly fired Robert E. Primus, a member of the Surface Transportation Board that regulates freight rail mergers, via email with no cause given. Primus, who dissented on a past mega-merger and questioned further consolidation, says the dismissal is illegal and politically motivated.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting independent regulators and stacking boards with loyalists to ram through mega-mergers like Union Pacific’s $85 billion takeover of Norfolk Southern. It’s crony capitalism that kills oversight, jeopardizes supply chains, and punishes regulators who refuse to bend.

Trump’s Fed Grab Shakes the Foundation of Global Finance

What Happened: Trump is moving to purge Fed Governor Lisa Cook and pack the central bank with loyalists, aiming for control of interest rates before Jerome Powell’s term ends in May. It breaks decades of precedent protecting Fed independence, and while markets are calm for now, economists warn trust is eroding.

Why It Matters: Hijacking the Fed risks inflation, soaring debt costs, and a weaker dollar — destabilizing the global financial system. Trump is extending his authoritarian grip into monetary policy, threatening America’s role as the world’s economic powerhouse.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

After failing to get felony indictment, feds charge DC sandwich thrower with a misdemeanor

What Happened: A D.C. grand jury refused to indict Sean Dunn on felony assault for throwing a sandwich at a CBP agent during Trump’s Union Station “crime crackdown.” Prosecutors downgraded the case to a misdemeanor after Dunn’s video confrontation went viral and the White House staged an armed arrest to hype the charge.

Why It Matters: The collapse of the felony case exposes cracks in Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. policing. Even grand jurors balked at the absurd charge, showing his “law-and-order” crackdown is built on PR stunts and overreach.

White House seeks to use Chicago-area military base for ‘sanctuary cities’ crackdown

What Happened: The White House asked Naval Station Great Lakes outside Chicago to support DHS operations in a planned federal takeover of “sanctuary cities.” Illinois leaders, including Gov. Pritzker and Senators Durbin and Duckworth, condemned the move as unconstitutional and authoritarian.

Why It Matters: Using a military base to stage immigration raids blurs the line between civilian law enforcement and military power. The plan escalates Trump’s invasion of Democratic-run cities, as he continues his abuse of federal authority.

After federal, D.C. errors, defense lawyer tries to get client released with filing reading "Help!!!!"

What Happened: Kristal Rios Esquivel was mistakenly jailed for a week after spitting at a police officer at the National Zoo, even though prosecutors never sought detention. A federal judge called it “false imprisonment,” citing repeated bureaucratic errors as Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. policing fuels case mismanagement. Other cases have also collapsed, including a viral “sandwich-throwing” assault charge rejected by a grand jury.

Why It Matters: The botched detention and failed prosecutions reveal Trump’s crackdown as sloppy authoritarian theater. By pushing baseless charges, his regime is criminalizing residents, gutting due process, and turning D.C. courts into theatre.

Border Patrol arrests 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire in Washington

What Happened: Border Patrol agents arrested two firefighters battling the Bear Gulch Fire in Washington, alleging they were undocumented. Agents lined up 44 crew members for ID checks after fire contracts were cut, sparking outrage from Gov. Bob Ferguson and Sen. Patty Murray, who condemned the arrests during an active wildfire.

Why It Matters: By targeting firefighters mid-crisis, Trump’s crackdown puts deportations over saving lives — undermining public safety and leaving communities more vulnerable to catastrophe.

Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt offered full military funeral, Air Force confirms

What Happened: The Air Force confirmed it will grant full military funeral honors to Ashli Babbitt, the Jan. 6 insurrectionist fatally shot while storming the Capitol. The decision follows pressure from Judicial Watch and comes after Trump officials settled her family’s wrongful death suit for $5 million.

Why It Matters: Awarding Babbitt full military honors is a grotesque attempt to rewrite Jan. 6. Trump is elevating an insurrectionist as a “hero,” feeding the far right and whitewashing an attack on democracy — while underscoring that violence in his name earns reward.

Trump Officials Threaten to Pull Funding From Denver Public Schools

What Happened: The Education Department gave Denver Public Schools 10 days to ban transgender students from using bathrooms matching their gender identity and to eliminate gender-neutral restrooms. Officials warned that federal funding would be pulled if the district refuses.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing federal funding to impose his extremist agenda in schools. By twisting protections into “civil rights violations,” his regime is stripping rights from transgender students and rewriting education policy around discrimination.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

19 Democratic Governors Warn Trump Not to Send Troops to Their States

What Happened: Nineteen Democratic governors issued a joint statement condemning Trump’s threat to deploy National Guard troops into their states without consent. They called it an “alarming abuse of power,” noting Trump has slashed law enforcement funding while politicizing the military to seize control of local policing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown tramples state sovereignty, overriding governors and mayors to impose federal control. By militarizing cities without consent, he’s erasing state authority as he expands his police state.

Judicial Backlash Grows Over ‘Smear’ Campaign by Trump Officials

What Happened: Federal Judge Thomas Cullen, a Trump appointee, rebuked the regime’s “concerted effort” to smear judges who block its agenda, citing rhetoric that labeled them “radical,” “rogue,” and “unhinged.” Other judges, including Reagan appointee J. Harvie Wilkinson and Judge Esther Salas, have also warned that Trump’s attacks undermine judicial independence and fuel threats.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating war on the judiciary threatens one of America’s core democratic checks. By vilifying judges and suing entire courts, his regime is eroding the rule of law and inviting violence.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘Nightmare’: family in shock after Ice moves LA teen out of state without their knowledge

What Happened: ICE moved 18-year-old Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz from Los Angeles to Arizona, then nearly to Louisiana, without notifying his family. He was first detained while walking his dog and has since been shuttled between overcrowded detention sites.

Why It Matters: This outrageous kidnapping of an child exposes ICE’s chaotic and punitive transfer practices, which traumatize families and strip detainees of transparency and due process. Despite Trump’s rhetoric about targeting criminals, the majority of deportees have no convictions.

Trump admin. moving detainees out of "Alligator Alcatraz" after judge orders facility operations to wind down

What Happened: DHS has begun moving detainees out of Florida’s notorious “Alligator Alcatraz” internment camp after a federal judge ruled the camp violated environmental laws and must dismantle much of its operations.

Why It Matters: The ruling is one of the rare checks on Trump’s lawlessness, which uses remote state-run internment camps to cage migrants in brutal conditions. His regime is appealing and working to replicate the model nationwide.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

R.F.K. Jr.’s Firing of C.D.C. Director Causes Chaos

What Happened: RFK Jr. forced out CDC Director Susan Monarez less than a month into her tenure, sparking mass resignations of top officials. Monarez refused to fire senior staff or endorse Kennedy’s vaccine-skeptic advisory panel. Guards escorted out three senior leaders as turmoil deepened at the agency.

Why It Matters: The purge is gutting America’s frontline public health agency. Experienced scientists are walking out, vaccine policy is being politicized, and trust in the CDC is collapsing. With new health threats inevitable, Americans are being left dangerously exposed.

US CDC under Kennedy has undergone mass layoffs, vaccine policy changes

What Happened: Since becoming Health Secretary, RFK Jr. has overseen mass layoffs across U.S. health agencies, purging 2,400 CDC staff and ousting Director Susan Monarez after clashes over policy. He replaced the CDC’s vaccine advisory board with conspiracy theorists, rolled back COVID shot guidance for kids and pregnant women, and prompted a wave of top-level resignations.

Why It Matters: The purge has gutted America’s public health leadership and embedded anti-vaccine ideology in federal policy. By dismantling the CDC’s scientific core, Kennedy is eroding trust in vaccines and leaving the country dangerously unprepared for future health crises.

C.D.C. Uncertainty Upends Covid Vaccine Access at CVS and Walgreens

What Happened: CVS and Walgreens have pulled back on offering Covid vaccines in over a dozen states, requiring prescriptions or halting access entirely until a C.D.C. advisory panel acts. The confusion stems from regulatory gaps and shifting federal guidance under RFK Jr., who has stacked agencies with vaccine skeptics and narrowed eligibility criteria.

Why It Matters: Pharmacies are the main access point for Covid shots, and the new restrictions block millions from getting vaccinated ahead of the fall virus season. By sowing chaos at the C.D.C. and delaying approvals, the Trump regime is crippling vaccine access and fueling preventable public health risks.

Pediatric Brain Cancer Group to Lose Federal Funding

What Happened: The National Cancer Institute told the Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium, a network of 16 hospitals, it will lose its $4 million in federal funding by March 2026. The group has now halted enrollment in clinical trials for children with aggressive brain cancers.

Why It Matters: These trials are often the only hope for children with deadly, treatment-resistant tumors. Defunding the program abandons vulnerable patients and signals how Trump’s cruel NIH cuts are directly jeopardizing life-saving research.

Trump freezes most training for non-ICE federal law enforcement

What Happened: Trump froze training at federal law enforcement academies for all agencies except ICE through year’s end, diverting resources to onboard 10,000 new ICE officers and 1,000 HSI agents. The pause delays training for more than 75 other agencies, including military police, inspectors general, and the National Park Service.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out federal law enforcement to turn ICE into his private force, slashing training and sidelining other agencies. It’s a dangerous power grab that sacrifices public safety, oversight, and the rule of law — and will expand to target all of us.

Public media stations in rural America say emergency alert funding is in jeopardy

What Happened: Rural broadcasters say Trump officials have stalled or clawed back millions in grants meant to upgrade emergency alert systems. Lawsuits and stop-work orders have left stations unable to finish projects, even after deadly disasters underscored the need for reliable alerts.

Why It Matters: Radio is often the last lifeline when power, phones, and internet fail. Gutting funding leaves fragile, decades-old infrastructure in place, putting lives at risk in small towns facing floods, fires, and storms.

Trump eases rules for hiring temporary immigration judges

What Happened: Trump changed hiring rules to let attorneys with no immigration law experience serve as temporary immigration judges. The DOJ says it will “ease” the 3.7 million-case backlog, but it comes after roughly 100 judges were purged or forced out since Trump returned to office.

Why It Matters: By seating inexperienced or politically aligned judges, Trump is eroding due process and converting immigration courts into tools of his agenda.

Trump signs order to end collective bargaining with some federal unions

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order barring federal unions in agencies with “national security missions” — including NASA, the Patent and Trademark Office, and the National Weather Service — from collective bargaining.

Why It Matters: The move guts labor rights for thousands of federal workers and underscores Trump’s broader campaign to weaken unions across government. Stripping bargaining power erodes workplace protections while concentrating control in the executive branch.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Denmark summons U.S. envoy over claims of interference in Greenland

What Happened: Denmark called in the top U.S. diplomat after reports that Trump-linked Americans ran covert influence campaigns in Greenland, compiling lists of allies and opponents to weaken ties with Denmark. The State Department confirmed the meeting but denied “involvement.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s long-running push to illegally annex Greenland is now spilling into covert meddling that threatens U.S.-Danish relations. Trump is acting like Putin—using shady associates to run covert ops against a NATO ally.

Secret Xi Letter Revived India Ties After Trump Tariff Barrage

What Happened: After Trump slapped steep tariffs on Indian exports, Beijing quietly reached out to New Delhi. Xi Jinping’s private letter in March set off a thaw that has accelerated into resumed talks, trade deals, and Modi’s first China trip in seven years.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic warfare has pushed India closer to Beijing, undermining decades of U.S. strategy to build India as a counterweight to China. The shift risks weakening Washington’s leverage in Asia while strengthening Xi’s regional hand.

Trump Ally Floats Norway Tariffs Over Caterpillar Divestment

What Happened: Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested new tariffs and visa bans against Norway after its $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund dumped Caterpillar shares. The fund cited ethical concerns over Caterpillar bulldozers used in Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

Why It Matters: The threat highlights how Trump-aligned Republicans are using U.S. trade power to defend companies tied to human rights abuses. With over half of Norway’s fund invested in U.S. assets, the clash risks escalating into a wider economic confrontation.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv kills at least 21 people

What Happened: Russia launched one of its biggest barrages of the war, striking central Kyiv for the first time in weeks. At least 21 people, including four children, were killed and 48 wounded as missiles and drones hit 33 sites, damaging homes, a mall, and EU and British offices. The U.N. Security Council called an emergency meeting.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating its genocidal war with mass civilian deaths and strikes on EU and UK buildings. Moscow’s contempt for international norms is blatant, and with Trump showing fealty to Putin as allies demand consequences, the stakes for the West keep rising.

Russian Drones Are Flying Over U.S. Weapons Routes in Germany, Officials Say

What Happened: U.S. and European officials say Russia is flying surveillance drones over supply routes in eastern Germany used to move American weapons to Ukraine. The flights, some reportedly involving Iranian-made drones, collect intelligence on factories, ports, and railways despite heightened European security.

Why It Matters: While Russia wages sabotage operations in Europe, drone spying threatens to expose Western supply routes and set up future attacks.

U.S. deports at least 30 people to Russia in a single day, Russian rights activists report

What Happened: Rights groups report the U.S. deported at least 30 Russians in one day, many of them asylum seekers. After being flown through Cairo to Moscow, some were reportedly interrogated, threatened, and detained on charges including desertion and treason.

Why It Matters: Deporting political refugees back to Russia puts them at risk of persecution, prison, or death. U.S. immigration enforcement is now handing dissidents directly to Russia—another gift to Moscow.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Higher Prices Are Coming for Household Staples

What Happened: U.S. companies from Hormel and J.M. Smucker to Ace Hardware are raising prices as Trump’s tariffs inflate costs on imports ranging from coffee to hardware goods. Walmart and other retailers warn more hikes are coming as old inventory runs out and tariffed goods go on the shelves.

Why It Matters: For inflation-weary families, tariffs mean fresh sticker shock on basics like beef, bacon, peanut butter, and coffee. Trump promised lower costs, but his trade war is hitting grocery items and hardware stores, squeezing consumers across the board.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/6- Next Day of Action

Federal judge says Kari Lake can't fire Voice of America director

What Happened: A federal judge ruled Kari Lake acted illegally in trying to oust Voice of America director Michael Abramowitz, saying she cannot do so without approval from an advisory board Trump dismantled. Judge Royce Lamberth said Lake’s moves “do not even feign” compliance with the law and warned she was “verging on contempt of court.”

GOP Rep. Barry Moore exits through back door after he is heckled at Alabama town hall

What Happened: Rep. Barry Moore, now running for the Senate, was heckled and mocked throughout a town hall in Baldwin County over Trump’s deportation push, Medicaid cuts, tariffs, abortion, and National Guard deployments. The crowd chanted “Shame!” as Moore left through a back door without closing remarks.

Wall Street march draws Al Sharpton, campaigners for economic justice, diversity

What Happened: Hundreds marched on Wall Street led by Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, demanding economic justice and defending diversity initiatives. Protesters denounced corporate greed and accused Wall Street of profiting from Trump-era tax cuts while social programs suffer.

Neil Young Has a New Protest Song Seemingly Aimed at Donald Trump

What Happened: Neil Young debuted a new protest song, Big Crime, aimed squarely at Trump, with lyrics blasting “fascists” and declaring “There’s big crime in D.C. at the White House.” The 79-year-old rocker unveiled it at a Chicago show before posting the track on his website.

Appeals court keeps alive challenge to Trump’s effort to cancel billions in foreign aid

What Happened: A federal appeals court declined to rehear a challenge to Trump’s freeze of $15 billion in foreign aid but left nonprofits a narrow path to keep suing. The decision lets Trump keep pressing his effort to cancel aid Congress approved, while sending the case back to a district judge who had earlier blocked the cuts.

📊 By the Numbers

9/6 — Next Day of Action

$760 million — Price tag of Musk’s Houston tunnel plan lobbied by Rep. Wesley Hunt

2,400 — CDC staff purged under RFK Jr.

3.7 million — Immigration cases now backlogged in U.S. courts

100 — Immigration judges purged or forced out since Trump returned to office

2 — Firefighters arrested by Border Patrol while battling Washington’s Bear Gulch Fire

19 — Democratic governors warning Trump not to deploy troops to their states

$4 million — Pediatric brain cancer research funding set to vanish by March 2026

75+ — Federal agencies with training paused as Trump diverts resources to ICE

21 — Ukrainians murdered by Russia’s latest massive drone and missile strike on Kyiv

31/598 — Missiles/drones in Russia’s latest deadly strike on Kyiv and EU/UK buildings

30+ — Russians deported by the U.S. in a single day, many asylum seekers sent back to persecution

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Fed independence on the line — Will courts let Trump fire Gov. Lisa Cook and stack the Board with subservients before Powell departs?

CDC leadership vacuum — Do states, pharmacies, and insurers start setting de-facto vaccine policy amid federal chaos?

Chicago crackdown — Do National Guard assets, military bases, or “temporary judges” get pulled into raids, and do courts intervene?

Rail consolidation — After firing STB’s Primus, do mega-mergers fast-track, and how do shippers and supply chains react?

Tariffs are a tax on families — How fast will grocery and hardware prices spike as Trump’s trade war filters through supply chains?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Police State — Militarized ICE raids and use of military infrastructure in cities blur civilian–military lines and sidestep state authority.

Regulatory Capture on Display — Trump’s purges at the Fed and STB hand corporations and loyalists the keys, paving the way for mega-mergers and political control over economic policy.

Public Health Sabotage — RFK Jr.’s purge embeds anti-vax ideology inside HHS/CDC, fractures vaccine access, and weakens outbreak readiness, putting American lives at risk.

Budget Power Grab — OMB’s hidden apportionment strings let the White House choke off congressionally approved funds program by program.

Judicial Pressure Campaign — Smears and firings aimed at judges and watchdogs are designed to chill oversight and normalize rule-by-fiat.

Foreign Fallout — Tariffs and deportations are straining alliances, pushing partners toward rivals, and risking new economic and security rifts.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.