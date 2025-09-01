The Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters is photographed in Washington, May 5, 2025. Gene J. Puskar/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Silicon Valley Pledges $200 Million to New Pro-A.I. Super PACs

What Happened: Meta, Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, and others pledged up to $200 million to two new super PACs—Meta California and Leading the Future—focused on defeating politicians seen as hostile to AI in key state and federal races.

Why It Matters: Big Tech is moving beyond lobbying into outright electioneering. With Trump’s backing, Silicon Valley is pouring money into politics to lock in pro-AI policies, sidelining democratic checks on a technology with massive societal risks.

Trump and Advisers, Including Kushner, Meet on Gaza’s Future

What Happened: Trump convened an Oval Office meeting with Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio, and former UK PM Tony Blair to discuss Gaza’s future. Trump floated expelling Palestinian residents and redeveloping the strip into a luxury resort, even as cease-fire talks with Hamas remain frozen.

Why It Matters: Kushner is back shaping Middle East policy with his own business interests in mind. Trump and Kushner have previously floated illegally removing Palestinians to turn Gaza into waterfront condos—banned under international law—raising fears this meeting could advance a plan to turn this horrific war into a real estate deal.

The Leader of Trump’s Assault on Higher Education Has a Troubled Legal and Financial History

What Happened: Leo Terrell, a former Democrat turned Fox News pundit, now heads Trump’s “antisemitism” task force. His office has threatened massive lawsuits and frozen billions in funding, forcing schools like Columbia and Brown into settlements—even as his own record is marred by malpractice suits, tax debts, and judicial rebukes.

Why It Matters: Terrell’s job isn’t to protect Jewish students but to pursue Trump’s war on education. By weaponizing civil rights law, he’s dismantling diversity programs, crippling research, and turning academic freedom into a MAGA loyalty test.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The Magic Phrase Behind Donald Trump’s Power Grab

What Happened: A WIRED analysis shows Trump’s regime using the president’s “priorities” as blanket justification for sweeping actions, even when they clash with law or constitutional limits. From agency orders to federal crackdowns, the phrase has become a magic pass to bypass Congress and the courts.

Why It Matters: Substituting personal whims for legal authority, Trump is recasting the presidency as an elected monarchy. His “priorities” mantra erodes constitutional order, normalizing rule by decree over rule of law.

California Republicans propose ‘two-state solution’ to counter redistricting push

What Happened: California Republicans, led by Assembly GOP leader James Gallagher, introduced a resolution to split the state in two—separating the rural inland from the Democratic coast. The move comes in response to Democrats’ redistricting plan to add five new House seats after Trump’s Texas gerrymander.

Why It Matters: The proposal is dead on arrival, but it shows how Trump’s Texas map sparked a redistricting race.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

John Bolton Inquiry Eyes Emails Obtained by Foreign Government

What Happened: Federal investigators are probing whether John Bolton “mishandled” classified material after a foreign intelligence service intercepted his private emails. The communications, sent while he was Trump’s national security adviser, allegedly contained sensitive information later tied to his memoir.

Why It Matters: The case underscores how the DOJ is running a sham investigation that may be propped up by Russian “evidence.” It shows the danger of foreign intercepts being laundered through DOJ, turning national security tools into weapons against political critics.

Trump’s Pick to Help Run the FBI Has a History of Prosecuting Influential Democrats

What Happened: Trump named Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as co–deputy director of the FBI alongside Dan Bongino. Bailey built his MAGA profile by prosecuting Democrats like St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on charges widely seen as legally baseless, showing a pattern of weaponizing the law against rivals.

Why It Matters: Bailey’s appointment reiterates Trump’s intent to use the FBI as a weapon against opposition. With loyalists installed, the bureau is being repurposed for political retribution—targeting Democrats while shielding Trump’s allies.

US Justice Dept investigating California's environmental agency

What Happened: The Justice Department opened an investigation into California’s Environmental Protection Agency, examining whether its employment practices “discriminate” on the basis of race, sex, color, or national origin. DOJ announced the probe in a public statement but gave no timeline or specific allegations.

Why It Matters: The move extends Trump’s pattern of targeting blue states and their agencies by twisting civil rights law into another tool against opposition. Framed as “anti-discrimination,” it’s really an effort to gut California’s regulatory power and punish its progressive policies.

Trump calls for racketeering charges against top Democratic donor, son

What Happened: Trump demanded federal racketeering charges against Democratic donor George Soros and his son Alex, accusing them—without evidence—of backing violent protests. Soros’s Open Society Foundations called the claim “outrageous and false,” while DOJ declined to comment.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing RICO to smear political opponents, escalating his retribution campaign against critics and donors. By targeting Soros, a longtime Russia and GOP boogeyman, he’s turning federal law into a political weapon.

Prosecutors Fail to Obtain Indictment Against Man Who Threw Sandwich at Federal Agent

What Happened: A grand jury refused to indict Sean C. Dunn, a former DOJ paralegal, on felony assault charges after he threw a sandwich at a federal agent deployed in Washington. The case, hyped by the regime, joins a string of failed prosecutions against protesters arrested by militarized federal forces.

Why It Matters: The collapse of these cases highlights the baseless legal basis behind these charges. By pushing minor confrontations into federal court, the regime is overreaching, undermining civil liberties, and exposing the weakness of its insane agenda.

Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearances of 37 officials tied to the Russia probe and Trump’s impeachment, even exposing a covert CIA officer. She bypassed agency consultation, alarming officials who warned the disclosure jeopardized CIA cover procedures and foreign relations, saying she acted on Trump’s orders to purge “politicized” intelligence.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s move shows Trump’s allies weaponizing intelligence to punish critics, even if it blows the cover of CIA officers—something Moscow will welcome. This undermines U.S. operations, endangers assets, and deepens the politicization of national security in service of Trump’s extremist agenda.

FEMA employees who signed letter Monday critical of admin placed on leave

What Happened: 36 FEMA employees who signed a letter to Congress warning that Trump’s unqualified appointees and policy changes could cripple disaster response have been put on administrative leave. The move came after their warning that the agency was straying from post-Katrina reforms meant to prevent deadly failures.

Why It Matters: More retaliation against whistleblowers. By sidelining career disaster experts, Trump continues undermining FEMA’s readiness at the height of hurricane season—leaving American lives in danger as he silencea dissent and enforces loyalty.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Flock Wants to Partner With Consumer Dashcam Company That Takes ‘Trillions of Images’ a Month

What Happened: Flock, the surveillance company already giving DHS and ICE access to its license plate reader network, is exploring a partnership with Nexar, a dashcam company that captures “trillions of images” a month. The deal would turn millions of private cars into roaming surveillance devices, massively expanding the data fed to law enforcement.

Why It Matters: This would supercharge the surveillance state—turning drivers into unwitting data collectors for ICE, DHS, and police. By merging corporate tech with federal power, it blurs the line between personal devices and state spying, normalizing mass monitoring of Americans.

Judge questions if Spanish-language journalist can stay in immigration detention without charges

What Happened: A federal judge in Georgia questioned why ICE is still holding Mario Guevara, a Spanish-language journalist from El Salvador, after all charges against him were dropped. Guevara was arrested while covering a June protest near Atlanta and remains detained despite an immigration judge granting him bond.

Why It Matters: Advocates say Guevara is being silenced for reporting on ICE and filming police, raising First Amendment and due process concerns. His case shows how immigration detention can be weaponized against journalists exposing government abuses.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigration advocates alarmed over detention of Daca recipient: ‘No legal basis’

What Happened: Border Patrol arrested Catalina “Xochitl” Santiago, a 28-year-old DACA recipient and activist, at El Paso airport despite her legal protections. Officials cited alleged charges without convictions, part of a broader pattern of Dreamers being detained.

Why It Matters: DHS is targeting Dreamers in defiance of existing protections, leaving hundreds of thousands vulnerable to detention and deportation. Advocates warn that this guts what little security DACA offered.

Senate Probe Uncovers Allegations of Widespread Abuse in ICE Custody

What Happened: A Senate investigation led by Sen. Jon Ossoff uncovered more than 500 credible reports of abuse in ICE custody since January, including miscarriages, child neglect, and sexual assault. The probe spans 25 states, Puerto Rico, and military bases, exposing systemic mistreatment of pregnant women and children.

Why It Matters: As Trump doubles ICE’s detention capacity, reports show a system rife with cruelty, abuses, and human rights violations — where women bleed unattended, sick children are ignored, and detainees are hidden in remote camps. The expansion locks in the largest immigration detention network in U.S. history, designed to hide these abuses.

Rwanda says 7 deportees arrived from the U.S. in August under agreement with Washington

What Happened: Rwanda confirmed that seven migrants disappeared from the U.S. arrived in mid-August under a new Trump deal. Rwanda has agreed to take up to 250 deportees, joining Uganda, Eswatini, and South Sudan in secretive U.S. relocation agreements.

Why It Matters: These disturbing arrangements outsource America’s disappearance system to authoritarian regimes, putting lives at risk. Deportees face indefinite detention or exile in countries they don’t know, turning U.S. policy into a human rights nightmare.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

CDC erupts in chaos after ousted chief Susan Monarez refuses to resign

What Happened: Trump officials purged CDC Director Susan Monarez—confirmed only weeks ago—after she resisted RFK Jr.’s push to roll back vaccine policies. Monarez says she never resigned and was targeted for refusing to endorse “unscientific, reckless directives,” while at least 3 senior CDC leaders quit in protest.

Why It Matters: The purge has gutted leadership at America’s top health agency, crippling its crisis response capacity. By sidelining science for ideology, Trump and RFK Jr. are leaving the country dangerously exposed to future health threats.

F.D.A. Approves Covid Shots With New Restrictions

What Happened: The FDA approved updated Covid vaccines but restricted them to seniors and high-risk groups—the tightest limits since vaccines began. The move reflects RFK Jr.’s anti-mRNA stance, reinforced by his overhaul of the CDC’s vaccine panel with conspiracy theorists.

Why It Matters: This is a major rollback of public health protections, leaving millions without updated shots ahead of flu and Covid season. Kennedy is steering policy toward anti-vaccine ideology, overriding science and risking preventable illness and death.

National Guard troops deployed in D.C. add sanitation, landscaping duties

What Happened: More than 2,200 National Guard troops deployed under Trump’s “crime emergency” in Washington are now assigned to landscaping and trash removal around federal sites. With Park Service staff gutted by Trump’s cuts, soldiers are filling the gap, spreading mulch, cleaning bathrooms, and collecting garbage.

Why It Matters: The Guard, trained for war and emergencies, is being diverted into janitorial work to prop up Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. This blurs military roles, drains readiness, and turns troops into props in Trump’s campaign to display control.

Colleges see significant drop in international students as fall semester begins

What Happened: Universities nationwide are reporting sharp drops in international student enrollment this fall, with declines up to 15% at schools like the University at Buffalo. Visa delays and mass revocations under Trump have left thousands unable to arrive, forcing many to defer or choose schools in the U.K. or South Korea.

Why It Matters: International students contribute $43 billion to the U.S. economy and support over 60,000 jobs. Their decline threatens campus diversity, financial stability, and America’s innovation pipeline, as Trump’s policy whiplash drives talent to competitors abroad.

Trump Shrank Staffing of National Parks. See How Many Are Struggling.

What Happened: The National Park Service has lost nearly a quarter of its workforce since Trump took office, with over 1,800 employees forced out under resignation initiatives. At least 90 parks report problems ranging from shuttered programs and uncollected fees to canceled events, as Trump orders parks to stay open despite the cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s assault on the park system is draining revenue, eroding safety, and gutting America’s parks. By slashing staff and services, his regime is putting the nation’s “best idea” at risk of permanent ruin.

Drowning prevention program comes to a halt at the CDC

What Happened: Trump officials terminated the CDC’s drowning prevention team and proposed eliminating the program from the 2026 budget. The unit, with just three scientists and a $2 million budget, had partnered with groups like the YMCA to collect national drowning data and fund swim lessons for at-risk kids, including autistic children who face dramatically higher drowning risks.

Why It Matters: Drowning kills more than 4,000 Americans annually and is the leading cause of death for young children. By cutting this program, the regime is abandoning low-cost, lifesaving prevention work — leaving families, small towns, and nonprofits without federal support.

Soaring Power Bills in Largest US Grid Pose Risk for Republicans

What Happened: Electricity costs on the nation’s largest grid—spanning 13 states from Virginia to Illinois—have hit record highs two years in a row. Trump blames “renewables,” but most power comes from gas, coal, and nuclear, while his rollback of clean-energy projects and grid upgrades has worsened the strain.

Why It Matters: Skyrocketing bills are hitting voters in swing states, turning energy into a political liability for Republicans. Trump promised lower costs but delivered higher rates.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Denmark Summons U.S. Envoy Over Reported ‘Influence Operation’ in Greenland

What Happened: Denmark summoned the U.S. envoy in Copenhagen after reports that 3 Americans tied to Trump were running covert influence operations in Greenland. The alleged effort involved recruiting locals into a secessionist movement and cultivating politicians to weaken ties with Denmark and tilt the island toward Washington.

Why It Matters: Trump’s long-running push to illegally annex Greenland is now spilling into covert meddling that threatens U.S.-Danish relations. Trump is acting like Putin—using shady associates to run covert ops against a NATO ally. These efforts risk rupturing U.S.-NATO ties and further undermining Western unity.

China rules out participating in denuclearization talks with U.S. and Russia, as suggested by Trump

What Happened: China ruled out joining U.S.–Russia nuclear disarmament talks after Trump claimed Beijing would “be willing” to participate. Beijing’s foreign ministry called the idea “neither reasonable nor realistic,” pointing out that the U.S. and Russia hold nearly 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenal compared to China’s 500 warheads.

Why It Matters: Trump’s boast of pulling China into arms control collapsed instantly, exposing his weak grasp of nuclear diplomacy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelenskyy Ousts US Ambassador Under Trump Pressure

What Happened: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy replaced Ambassador Oksana Markarova with Olha Stefanishyna, nearly a year after Trump officials demanded her removal.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. tariffs take effect on India, threatening $48.2B in exports

What Happened: Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods, putting $48.2 billion in exports at risk. The duties hit labor-heavy sectors like textiles, jewelry, leather, food, and autos, with exporters warning of mass layoffs and broken supply chains.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariffs are straining ties with the world’s fastest-growing major economy. India vows not to yield, while Americans face higher prices and global rifts widen as New Delhi looks to China and Russia.

BlackRock Warns Public Pensions Are Becoming Too Politicized

What Happened: BlackRock cautioned that asset managers are being pressured to align pension fund investments with political agendas. The firm argued that turning retirement savings into a partisan battleground ultimately harms savers.

Why It Matters: With $12.5 trillion under management, BlackRock sits at the center of the ESG wars. Its warning highlights how America’s culture fights now extend to pension funds—risking retirees’ security as politicians weaponize investment policy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

After Threats, Mayors of Blue Cities Seek United Front Against Trump

What Happened: As Trump deploys federal forces into cities, Democratic mayors held a private strategy call to coordinate resistance. Led by Cleveland’s Justin Bibb, the group vowed to present a united safety message, prepare legal action, and push back against being used as political pawns.

Sen. Susan Collins heckled by protesters at Maine ribbon-cutting event

What Happened: Sen. Susan Collins was drowned out by protesters chanting “shame” during a Route 1 ribbon-cutting in Searsport. Demonstrators blasted her over Medicare cuts, Gaza, and Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, with some urging voters to back her Democratic challenger.

📊 By the Numbers

9/6 — Next Day of Action

$200 million — Pledged by Silicon Valley investors to new pro-AI super PACs

$1 billion — Kushner’s condo venture in the Balkans, echoing his Gaza “resort” schemes

1,800+ — National Park Service employees lost since Trump took office

90 — Parks reporting serious problems under Trump’s cuts

37 — Officials stripped of security clearances by Tulsi Gabbard, including one undercover CIA officer

36 — FEMA staff put on leave after warning of Trump’s appointees crippling disaster response

2,200+ — National Guard troops diverted to landscaping and trash duty in D.C.

$43 billion — Annual contribution of international students to the U.S. economy

60,000+ — Jobs supported by international students now at risk

500+ — Credible abuse reports in ICE custody uncovered by Senate probe

7 — Migrants disappeared to Rwanda in August under Trump’s new relocation deal

$48.2 billion — Indian exports threatened by Trump’s new tariff hikes

25% — Share of National Park Service workforce lost under Trump’s purges

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The CDC is in collapse after Trump’s purge of its leadership — Will Congress step in before America is left unprepared for the next health crisis?

Democratic mayors are trying to hold the line as Trump escalates his federal invasion of cities — Can they withstand the pressure?

Trump’s tariffs and corporate power grabs are shaking the economy — Will they push the U.S. into a recession?

Big Tech is pouring $200 million into pro-AI super PACs — Will this reshape elections to lock in their policies?

Trump is twisting civil rights law into a political weapon — How far will he go in crushing blue states and dismantling regulations?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponization of Law — From RICO charges to civil rights probes, Trump is twisting legal tools into weapons of partisan retribution.

Science Purge — Trump and RFK Jr. are hollowing out the CDC and FDA, steering health policy toward anti-vaccine ideology and leaving the country exposed to preventable illness.

Authoritarian Tactics — From Greenland covert ops to ICE targeting journalists, Trump is borrowing from the Putin playbook to expand power at home and abroad.

Assault on Education — Through Leo Terrell’s task force and civil rights manipulation, Trump is dismantling diversity programs and wants to turn universities into MAGA loyalty grounds.

Collapse of Public Services — From FEMA purges to hollowed-out National Parks, Trump’s regime is draining capacity, eroding safety, and gutting essential government functions and services.

Corruption as Policy — Kushner, Musk, and Trump allies are monetizing crises—from Gaza real estate schemes to surveillance contracts—turning government into a profit machine for insiders.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

