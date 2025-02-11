It will take some time, though perhaps only weeks, for a challenge to one of President Trump’s actions to reach the Supreme Court.Credit: Haiyun Jiang for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Recruited His Fake DOGE Operatives Through Palantir and SpaceX Networks

What Happened: New reports reveal that Musk recruited engineers from Palantir, SpaceX, and Thiel-affiliated networks via private Discord servers and online chat groups. Some of these recruits now have access to all sensitive government systems, including at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Department of Energy. And, these are the people stealing all of our sensitive information.

Why It Matters: Musk’s use of Silicon Valley tech networks to embed operatives across federal agencies is alarming and a national security threat. Many of the operatives are unvetted and lack government experience, yet have gained access to highly sensitive federal data. The connections to Peter Thiel and Palantir—a firm deeply tied to intelligence and military contracts—further blur the lines between private corporate interests and government operations, accelerating Musk’s unchecked power grab.

Trump Halts Enforcement of Foreign Bribery Ban

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order suspending enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which has banned U.S. firms from bribing foreign officials since 1977. He directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to draft new guidelines for enforcement, arguing that the law hinders U.S. businesses in global markets.

Why It Matters: The FCPA is a key anti-corruption tool that prevents corporate bribery and fraud. Trump’s rollback risks is meant to increase corruption, undermine U.S. credibility, and weaken the rule of law—all while benefiting politically connected businesses mirroring Russia.

Trump’s $Trump Coin Enriches Insiders, Leaves Investors with $2B in Losses

What Happened: Trump’s $Trump cryptocurrency launched days before his inauguration, sending prices from $0.18 to $75 before crashing. Early insiders made millions, while over 800,000 investors lost a combined $2 billion. Trump and his family pocketed nearly $100 million in fees.

Why It Matters: This was a pump-and-dump scheme, but with Trump profiting and insiders profiting. Meanwhile, his regime is removing crypto regulations which will benefit Trump and his at the public’s expense.

Musk Guts the Federal Government While His Companies Have Received Billions in Government Contracts

What Happened: While Musk guts the federal government, his companies SpaceX and Tesla have received over $18 billion in government contracts in the past decade. SpaceX alone earned $13 billion from NASA, making the agency its largest customer. The company also won billions in defense contracts under both Trump and Biden.

Why It Matters: Musk's role as both the executioner of federal agencies and a primary beneficiary of government contracts is an outrageous conflict of interest full of corruption. His unchecked power mirrors oligarchic state capture, where a billionaire reshapes governance to serve his own interests. Musk’s $280 million purchase of the White House continues to pay off—he’s been handed unchecked executive power with zero vetting, no financial disclosures, and total immunity from oversight.

Trump Pardons Corrupt Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

What Happened: Trump pardoned Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat and engaging in multiple corruption schemes. Blagojevich, sentenced to 14 years in prison, had his sentence commuted by Trump in 2020 and has since aligned himself as a "Trump-ocrat."

Why It Matters: This is yet another example of Trump rewarding political allies and normalizing corruption. By erasing Blagojevich’s record, Trump signals that public office can be abused for personal gain without consequences, further dismantling integrity in government.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Purges Government Ethics Watchdogs, Weakens Anti-Corruption Laws

What Happened: Trump fired multiple inspectors general, forced out public integrity officials, and halted enforcement of anti-bribery laws. On Monday, he removed the heads of the Office of Government Ethics and Office of Special Counsel, which handles whistleblower complaints, eliminating key safeguards against corruption.

Why It Matters: By gutting oversight mechanisms and stacking the DOJ with loyalists, Trump is ensuring his regime faces no legal scrutiny. His mass firings of watchdogs and prosecutors are part of Trump’s consolidation of power, where ethics rules and corruption laws no longer apply. With no meaningful guardrails left, Trump is dismantling the institutions designed to hold government accountable, creating an environment ripe for political and financial corruption.

Musk Calls for Impeachment of Judge Who Blocked Fake DOGE Access at Treasury

What Happened: Musk called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer after the judge issued an emergency ruling blocking Musk’s unauthorized DOGE operatives from accessing the Treasury Department’s payment system. The ruling, in response to a lawsuit by 19 Democratic attorneys general, orders anyone who accessed Treasury systems to destroy downloaded materials immediately. Musk lashed out on X, calling the judge “corrupt” and demanding his removal.

Why It Matters: Musk’s open attack on the judiciary signals a growing executive-judicial conflict as courts block Trump and Musk’s overreach. DOGE’s illegal access to the $5 trillion Treasury system raised fears of financial manipulation, hacking risks, and unauthorized cuts to congressional funds. Musk’s demand for impeachment further exposes Trump’s war on independent oversight as his regime consolidates power.

Trump Removes Government Ethics Office Director

What Happened: Trump removed David Huitema, the director of the Office of Government Ethics, a watchdog responsible for enforcing ethics and conflict of interest rules for federal officials. The firing, quietly announced on the OGE website, follows Trump’s broader purge of oversight officials, including prosecutors handling Jan. 6 cases.

Why It Matters: This eliminates another check on Trump’s regimes, allowing his cronies—including Elon Musk and unvetted DOGE operatives—to evade scrutiny. Lawmakers are demanding answers on whether Musk has disclosed his financial interests or been granted waivers to bypass federal ethics laws. With Trump dismantling ethics enforcement, his regime continues to consolidate power with zero accountability.

Musk 19-Year-Old Operative Appointed to Senior Roles at State Department and DHS

What Happened: Edward Coristine aka Big Balls, a 19-year-old Musk operative, has taken on key roles at the State Department, DHS, FEMA, and USAID, despite being unvetted. His appointment reflects Musk’s deepening control over federal agencies and access to America’s most sensitive secrets.

Why It Matters: Coristine’s access to sensitive intelligence poses a major national security risk. With unvetted Musk operatives in key agencies, classified information will be compromised or sold. This dangerous infiltration prioritizes loyalty over expertise, risking U.S. allies cutting intelligence ties and weakening national security.

Trump Cripples Federal Labor Board, Blocking Union Protections

What Happened: Trump fired NLRB member Gwynne Wilcox, leaving the board unable to function, just as Amazon seeks to overturn a Whole Foods union election. Wilcox is suing, arguing her removal is illegal and undermines the board’s independence.

Why It Matters: The NLRB safeguards workers' rights, but with too few members, it cannot enforce union protections or labor law. Trump will stall appointments and then install a loyalist to keep the agency powerless, crippling collective bargaining and handing corporations free rein to crush unions.

FTC Appoints Heritage Foundation Alum as Chief Tech Officer

What Happened: The Federal Trade Commission has appointed Jake Denton, a former Heritage Foundation tech policy researcher, as its new chief technology officer.

Why It Matters: Denton’s appointment marks a shift toward conservative tech policy, aligning with Trump’s broader regulatory overhaul. As FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson considers scaling back investigations into Microsoft, OpenAI, and Amazon, Denton’s ties to the Heritage Foundation raise concerns about weakened antitrust enforcement. Also, Heritage’s Project 2025 has questioned whether the FTC should exist.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department Drops Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

What Happened: The Justice Department, under acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. The decision was not based on evidence but rather concerns that the trial would interfere with Adams’ reelection campaign and his focus on immigration. Adams was indicted for allegedly accepting bribes and engaging in illegal foreign influence schemes.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s move exposes Trump’s use of law enforcement as a political weapon, dropping charges to secure compliance while keeping the threat of prosecution hanging over Adam’s head. If Adams fails to deliver on immigration or Trump’s other demands, his charges could be reinstated—a classic tactic used in Russia.

DHS Moves to Deputize IRS Agents for Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has requested Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deputize IRS criminal investigators to assist in Trump’s mass deportation effort. In a memo dated Feb. 7, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asked for IRS agents to help track financial flows, investigate businesses employing undocumented immigrants, and participate in arrests and detentions.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding his immigration crackdown by weaponizing federal agencies beyond DHS, turning tax investigators into immigration enforcers. The move blurs legal boundaries, shifts IRS agents, and signals a further weaponization of government institutions under Trump’s rule. This effort reflects the regime’s authoritarian ambitions, using federal law enforcement as an extension of political power rather than its intended purpose.

Trump Revokes Security Clearance for Blinken, Plans More Retaliatory Strikes

What Happened: Trump revoked the security clearance of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling him a “bad guy,” and plans to strip clearances from NY Attorney General Letitia James and DA Alvin Bragg, both of whom prosecuted him. Trump is also targeting former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, ex-Deputy AG Lisa Monaco, and legal figures tied to investigations into him.

Why It Matters: Trump’s moves weaponize security clearances against political opponents, marking a continued escalation of authoritarian tactics. By targeting prosecutors and legal figures involved in past investigations, Trump is using state power for personal revenge, further undermining U.S. institutions and the rule of law.

Trump Expands Retaliatory Security Clearance Revocations

What Happened: Trump ordered the revocation of security clearances for officials and lawyers who opposed him, including Mark Zaid, the attorney who represented the whistleblower in Trump’s first impeachment over his Ukraine extortion scandal.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalation of personal vendettas weaponizes state power to punish legal professionals, setting a dangerous precedent that erodes democratic norms and the rule of law. Mark Zaid, a prominent whistleblower attorney, represents many federal officials and intelligence personnel, making him even more critical as Trump intensifies his crackdown.

Trump could remake USAID to promote fossil fuels

What Happened: The Trump regime froze foreign aid for 90 days, began dismantling USAID, and Trump may shift its mission toward fossil fuel promotion. Following Project 2025, this move aims to eliminate climate programs and redirect aid to oil and gas projects, despite a judge blocking mass layoffs at the agency.

Why It Matters: The overhaul would gut climate initiatives and divert taxpayer dollars to support fossil fuels abroad, completely distorting USAID’s original mission of global development and humanitarian aid.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Google Renames ‘Gulf of America’ After Trump’s Executive Order

What Happened: Google Maps has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" for U.S. users, following Trump’s executive order on his first day back in office. The Interior Department declared the change “effective immediately”, and Google complied after the U.S. Geographic Names Information System updated its records. Trump also proclaimed February 9 as "Gulf of America Day."

Why It Matters: This nationalist rebranding showcases Trump’s authoritarian grip over federal agencies and private companies, forcing compliance with his extremist political agenda.

Judge Rules Trump is Violating Order to Lift Spending Freeze

What Happened: U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled that the Trump regime is violating his order to restore funding that was frozen under a blanket spending freeze last month. Trump must immediately resume payments for NIH grants, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act.

Why It Matters: The judge warned that continuing to block funds could lead to contempt charges for officials defying the ruling. The Trump regime’s false justification—rooting out fraud—was rejected since the freezes were not based on specific fraud findings but rather a broad, unconstitutional freeze affecting critical programs.

Trump Again Floats a Third Term, Fueling Authoritarian Concerns

What Happened: Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of serving a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment barring it. At public events and private meetings, he has joked about extending his presidency, while GOP lawmakers like Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have openly pushed for constitutional changes to allow it.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rhetoric normalizes an indefinite presidency, a hallmark of authoritarianism. His power grabs, Musk’s dismantling of agencies, and GOP calls for constitutional changes signal this is no joke—it’s a real threat to democracy.

Trump Allies Suggest Defying Courts After Legal Defeats

What Happened: After federal judges blocked multiple Trump executive orders, key allies hinted at defying judicial authority. Vice President J.D. Vance and Elon Musk argued judges shouldn’t limit executive power, with Musk demanding the impeachment of a federal judge who ruled against his DOGE initiative. Meanwhile, a Rhode Island judge accused the regime of violating a court order to restore frozen federal funds, warning of possible penalties.

Why It Matters: Trump’s inner circle is openly attacking the judiciary, laying the groundwork to ignore court rulings and consolidate unchecked power. This is a clear authoritarian move, aimed at eroding the rule of law and weakening judicial oversight. If Trump and his allies continue down this path, the courts—the last institutional check on his power—could be rendered irrelevant.

Trump’s Legal Assault on the Media Gains Traction

What Happened: Trump is weaponizing consumer protection laws to sue media outlets, including CBS and The Des Moines Register, claiming deceptive journalism. While legal experts call the cases baseless, the strategy is proving effective, forcing outlets into costly legal battles and even settlements.

Why It Matters: These lawsuits, Trump’s weaponized FCC investigations, and Trump’s attacks on press freedoms signal an escalating authoritarian crackdown on independent journalism. By intimidating and financially draining media organizations, Trump is eroding the First Amendment’s protections, paving the way for state-controlled propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Freezes Civil Rights Enforcement at Education Department

What Happened: The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has been ordered to halt external communications, delaying investigations into discrimination complaints. Staff can only acknowledge receipt of cases, paralyzing enforcement as Trump moves to abolish the department and shift civil rights oversight to his DOJ.

Why It Matters: The freeze blocks protections for students facing discrimination, leaving families without recourse. Meanwhile, Trump’s regime is prioritizing politically driven probes, advancing Project 2025’s agenda to overturn civil rights enforcement.

🌐 Imperial Watch

Trump Threatens to Withhold Aid to Jordan, Egypt Over Gaza Refugee Plan

What Happened: Trump said he may cut U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take in Palestinian refugees as part of his plan for the U.S. to illegally seize and occupy Gaza. Both countries have rejected the idea, citing security risks and regional instability.

Why It Matters: This coercive diplomacy will destabilize U.S. alliances in the Middle East, fuel anti-American sentiment, endanger U.S. military, and escalate regional tensions. By pushing illegal permanent displacement of Palestinians, Trump’s imperialist agenda mirrors Russian tactics and will spark a widespread Arab world backlash.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Temporarily Reinstates Fired Whistleblower Protection Chief

What Happened: A federal judge reinstated Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel after he was abruptly fired by Trump. The ruling blocks his removal until Thursday, allowing him to resume oversight of whistleblower protections and Hatch Act violations.

Labor Unions Sue to Block DOGE Access to Sensitive Government Data

What Happened: A coalition of labor unions, led by the American Federation of Teachers, filed a lawsuit against the Trump regime, seeking to block Elon Musk from accessing personal data at the Education Department, Treasury Department, and Office of Personnel Management. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Maryland, argues that DOGE’s access violates federal privacy laws and puts tens of millions of Americans at risk.

Judge Further Blocks Trump’s ‘Fork in the Road’ Resignation Plan

What Happened: A federal judge extended the pause on Trump’s “Fork in the Road” resignation program for federal employees, which forced them to choose between resigning or facing mass layoffs and loyalty demands. The regime claims the program is a “humane offramp”, while labor unions and state attorneys general argue it’s an unlawful purge of career civil servants.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s NIH Funding Cuts

What Happened: A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked Trump’s attempt to slash NIH funding by capping what universities and research organizations receive for administrative costs. This follows another ruling earlier in the day, where a judge accused the regime of ignoring a court order to disburse grant funding, hinting at potential penalties for noncompliance.

Trump Admin Faces Lawsuits Over CFPB Shutdown & DOGE Data Access

What Happened: A federal employees union sued to block the shutdown of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and stop Elon Musk from accessing employee records. Acting CFPB director Russell Vought ordered staff to cease all investigations and rulemaking, effectively paralyzing the agency.

📊 By the Numbers

$18B+ : Total federal contracts awarded to Elon Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, over the past decade.

$2B+ : Investor losses from Trump’s $Trump Coin crypto scheme.

90 days : Length of Trump’s foreign aid freeze , crippling USAID operations.

800,000+ : Number of investors affected by the $Trump Coin crash .

2M federal employees : Offered "Fork in the Road" buyouts, forcing loyalty pledges or resignations.

40+ lawsuits: Filed in recent days challenging Trump’s executive orders and agency overhauls.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Courts vs. Trump: More lawsuits challenging Musk’s infiltration and overreach, whistleblower firings, and mass deportation plans could result in key rulings.

Constitutional Crisis in the Making: Will the Trump regime defy court rulings?

Mass Deportations: DHS’s plan to deputize IRS agents for immigration enforcement raises concerns of civil rights abuses.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump Targets Watchdogs: The purge of ethics officials, inspectors general, and whistleblower protection leaders removes key safeguards against corruption and consolidation of power.

Judiciary Under Siege: Trump cronies, including the VP, openly suggest defying court rulings, while Musk calls for the impeachment of judges who block their agenda.

Weaponization of Institutions: The DOJ drops corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams while ramping up legal attacks on political enemies.

Authoritarian Moves: Trump halts enforcement of anti-bribery laws, revokes security clearances of opponents, and fires labor board officials to crush unions.

🚨 Call to Action

Support Investigative Journalism: Share and fund organizations tracking corruption and authoritarian overreach.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.