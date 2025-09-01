A Diplomatic Security Service agent patrolling the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington along with F.B.I. agents this month.Credit...Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family Crypto Empire Expands With Crypto.com Partnership

What Happened: Trump Media announced a $1 billion partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Advisors to launch Trump Media CRO Strategy, a digital asset treasury company holding Crypto.com’s CRO token. The venture follows Trump’s own meme coin, crypto merchandise sales, and a string of family-backed firms funded by UAE investors and controversial crypto mogul Justin Sun.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to use the presidency to build a family crypto empire, rigging policy for profit. It entrenches corruption, erases the line between public office and private gain, and leaves U.S. financial policy exposed to foreign influence.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Weighs Quickly Announcing Nominee to Replace Lisa Cook on Fed Board

What Happened: Trump said he will quickly nominate a replacement for Fed Governor Lisa Cook, whom he’s moving to fire over unproven mortgage fraud claims. Potential picks include Trump ally Stephen Miran and former World Bank chief David Malpass, both critics of the Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump is racing to pack the Fed with loyalists, aiming to turn it into a political arm of his regime. Even the continued threats weaken its independence and rattle confidence in the dollar, fueling instability across the U.S. and global economy.

Trump’s threat to deploy troops to Chicago sparks fear and defiance in a city on edge

What Happened: Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago, calling the city a “killing field” despite data showing violent crime has sharply declined. Residents, community leaders, and Illinois officials rejected the move, warning that troops would undo years of progress in violence prevention.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s pattern of militarizing domestic policy and vilifying Democratic-led cities. By branding Chicago a “war zone,” he’s expanding his police state while ignoring the evidence-based community solutions that are actually driving crime down.

DOGE Put Critical Social Security Data at Risk, Whistle-Blower Says

What Happened: A whistle-blower revealed that Musk’s unvetted DOGE team copied the entire Social Security database—including names, addresses, and numbers of hundreds of millions of Americans—onto a vulnerable cloud server. Internal memos show officials ignored warnings of “catastrophic impact” if the data were breached, with unauthorized DOGE demanding “uninhibited” access despite lacking security protocols.

Why It Matters: Unauthorized DOGE dumped the entire Social Security database onto a vulnerable server, risking mass identity theft, stolen benefits, and chaos. As an unauthorized agency, it has siphoned data from across the government to fuse into a centralized surveillance state—shredding safeguards and weaponizing Americans’ most sensitive information.

Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including Lockheed Martin

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump is considering taking equity stakes in major defense firms like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Palantir. The move follows Trump’s recent takeovers of Intel, U.S. Steel, and rare earths, marking an unprecedented expansion of federal ownership in private industry outside wartime.

Why It Matters: By turning defense contractors into quasi-state enterprises, Trump is blurring the line between government and industry. Such stakes risk incentivizing profit-driven militarization and eroding oversight, binding America’s war machine to Trump’s agenda in a system that increasingly resembles Russia’s state-controlled model.

Trump aide Dan Scavino to assume powerful position as personnel chief

What Happened: Trump named loyalist Dan Scavino to lead the Presidential Personnel Office, the nerve center for hiring and firing across the regime. Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, recently tapped as ambassador to India, and will wield power over staffing while continuing to manage Trump’s social media.

Why It Matters: Scavino’s appointment keeps the PPO firmly in the hands of Trump’s inner circle, continuing the loyalty-first approach set by Sergio Gor. It ensures the federal workforce is molded to Trump’s demands, with ideology and allegiance prioritized over qualifications or independence.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

State Department Agents Join Trump’s Deployment in D.C.

What Happened: The Diplomatic Security Service, normally tasked with protecting diplomats and embassies, is now patrolling Washington streets. DSS agents have made arrests for minor offenses, like an open container case that escalated into felony charges, drawing rebukes from defense attorneys and judges.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning diplomatic security officers into street cops, militarizing agencies far outside their mandates. It erases the line between protecting diplomats abroad and policing civilians at home, deepening his federal occupation of D.C. and weaponizing security forces for political control that he aims to expand nationwide.

Justice Dept. Broadens Inquiry Into Key Players in Russia Investigation

What Happened: The Justice Department launched a new probe into whether FBI and CIA officials “mishandled or destroyed” Russia investigation records, echoing Trump’s “witch hunt” lies. Overseen by Trump loyalists Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, the inquiry targets Paul Abbate, James Comey, and John Brennan, and relies on baseless Fox News reports of “burn bags.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to punish those who investigated him. By turning conspiracy theories into criminal probes, he’s rewriting the history of Russia’s election attack and intimidating career officials who dared to hold Russia accountable.

Inquiry into former Trump prosecutor Jack Smith is based on ‘imaginary premise,’ lawyers say

What Happened: Former special counsel Jack Smith’s attorneys blasted a watchdog probe into his prosecutions of Trump as “imaginary and unfounded.” The Office of Special Counsel launched the investigation at Sen. Tom Cotton’s request, alleging Smith “improperly” fast-tracked cases to influence the 2024 election.

Why It Matters: This inquiry shows how Trump’s cronies are working to rewrite history by criminalizing the prosecutors who pursued him. It’s part of a broader effort to intimidate career officials, erase accountability, and turn legitimate prosecutions into partisan witch-hunt lies.

She Pushed to Overturn Trump’s Loss. Now She’ll Help Oversee U.S. Election Security.

What Happened: Heather Honey, a longtime election denier and ally of Cleta Mitchell, was named deputy assistant secretary for election integrity at DHS. Honey helped spread Trump’s false 2020 lies, pushed restrictive voting laws, and worked on Arizona’s partisan audit, raising alarms as her new role grants access to sensitive election intelligence.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing DHS as a hub for election disinformation, elevating conspiracy theorists while gutting safeguards against foreign interference. Honey’s insane appointment shatters trust between states and the federal government, leaving U.S. elections exposed to political manipulation and foreign attack.

Local DC cases are landing in federal courts. A judge says the results are problematic

What Happened: Hundreds have been swept up in Trump’s federal crime crackdown in Washington, with even low-level cases landing in federal court. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui blasted prosecutors and agents for “the most illegal search I have ever seen,” warning that rights violations and prolonged detentions are becoming routine.

Why It Matters: Trump is bypassing local courts to impose federal control, criminalizing ordinary residents along the way. Mass arrests, illegal searches, and military lawyers prosecuting civilians mark a dangerous step toward authoritarian rule in the nation’s capital.

Trump’s law enforcement surge is alienating DC residents, senior officers say

What Happened: Senior D.C. police commanders admitted Trump’s federal law enforcement surge is alienating residents and damaging community relationships. National Guard troops, some now carrying firearms, are patrolling neighborhoods and schools, sparking fears of an “occupation.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s takeover is turning D.C. into a militarized police zone, shredding trust and crushing local authority. It’s a test model for nationwide expansion, a blueprint for authoritarian control that will scar the city long after the troops are gone.

U.S. to resume "neighborhood checks" for citizenship applications as part of Trump push to heavily vet immigrants

What Happened: Trump reinstated “neighborhood checks” for citizenship applicants, ending a 34-year waiver that relied on FBI background screenings. USCIS officers can now interview neighbors, coworkers, and employers to assess applicants’ “moral character” and attachment to U.S. principles, with failure to comply potentially jeopardizing naturalization.

Why It Matters: Reviving this Cold War–era tactic expands Trump’s broader effort to intimidate immigrants and restrict legal pathways to citizenship. Critics warn that the policy fosters surveillance and fear, weaponizing naturalization against immigrant communities under the guise of “security.”

Pirro’s office fails three times to win felony indictment of alleged attacker of FBI agent

What Happened: Jeanine Pirro’s U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. failed three times to convince a grand jury to indict a woman accused of assaulting an FBI agent and immigration officer, an almost unheard-of outcome. After repeated “no true bills,” prosecutors downgraded the case to a misdemeanor charge.

Why It Matters: The failure exposes cracks in Trump’s D.C. police-state takeover, with prosecutors twisting weak cases to fit his hardline agenda. Even grand jurors are rejecting the sham indictments—gutting Pirro’s credibility and showing Trump’s “law-and-order” crackdown is built on lies.

Trump administration pulls another $175m from California’s high-speed rail

What Happened: Trump pulled $175 million in federal funding from California’s long-delayed high-speed rail project, on top of the $4 billion already canceled earlier this summer. The cuts strip money from grade separation, station construction, and design work, prompting new legal challenges from the state.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funds as a weapon against California, escalating his feud with Gov. Gavin Newsom while crippling the rail project. The move undermines infrastructure development and underscores how Trump wields funding to punish political opponents.

Housing Official’s Push on Mortgage Fraud Gives Trump a Political Weapon

What Happened: Bill Pulte, Trump’s housing finance chief, pushed mortgage fraud allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook, giving Trump cover to fire her despite no charges being filed. Pulte has used his agency role and massive online following to target Trump’s political enemies, including Powell, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing housing regulators to smear and purge independent Fed officials—and his opponents—clearing the way to stack the board with loyalists. By laundering political attacks through sham fraud probes, he’s tearing down the last guardrails keeping U.S. monetary policy free from partisan control.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge orders Kari Lake to answer questions about Voice of America under oath

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump adviser Kari Lake to testify under oath about her role in gutting Voice of America, warning she was “verging on contempt” for stonewalling. Lake has purged staff, suspended broadcasts, and cut a deal with OANN—moves critics say defy Congress’s mandate to keep VOA and its sister networks running.

Why It Matters: Lake is dismantling U.S.-funded independent journalism and swapping it for extremist propaganda outlets. It’s a direct assault on America’s soft power and a gift to authoritarian disinformation, shredding institutions built to counter regimes like Russia and China.

What, Exactly, Was That Cabinet Meeting?

What Happened: Trump staged a three-hour televised Cabinet meeting where secretaries and allies took turns praising him. Policy updates gave way to loyalty pledges, conspiracy-laced musings, and a billionaire “envoy” insisting Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

Why It Matters: The display looked less like democratic governance and more like the choreographed flattery sessions seen in Russia or North Korea. It underscores how Trump runs his presidency—through public loyalty tests, humiliation threats, and cult-of-personality theatrics that blur policy with propaganda.

Trump says he wants ‘nothing less than $500m’ from Harvard as feud continues

What Happened: Trump told his cabinet he wants “nothing less than $500 million” from Harvard to restore $2.6 billion in frozen federal research funding, calling the university “very bad” and ordering no negotiations. Harvard has sued twice, accusing Trump of unlawfully cutting funds in retaliation for refusing White House demands on campus protests, admissions, and academic policies.

Why It Matters: This is pure extortion. Trump continues weaponizing federal funding to punish elite universities, forcing them into multimillion-dollar settlements and eroding academic freedom. Harvard’s case will test whether higher education can withstand Trump’s authoritarian mafia-like pressure campaign.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Texas election map for 2026 is racially biased, voting-rights advocates say in lawsuit

What Happened: The NAACP and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights sued Texas over a new GOP-drawn map for the 2026 midterms, saying it dilutes Black voting power. The map, pushed at Trump’s request, adds five Republican-leaning districts in a state where white voters hold 73% of seats despite being only 40% of the population.

Why It Matters: This is blatant racial gerrymandering to lock in GOP power and silence Black voters. If it stands, it will cement disenfranchisement and pave the way for nationwide voter suppression ahead of 2026.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA staff argue Trump administration's cuts risk undoing progress since Hurricane Katrina

What Happened: Current and former FEMA officials warned Congress that Trump’s sweeping cuts and unqualified leadership threaten to dismantle the agency, just as the U.S. marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina. Their open letter says staff reductions, grant terminations, and chaotic leadership leave FEMA “not ready” for hurricane season and risk “the effective dissolution” of the agency.

Why It Matters: FEMA is America’s disaster lifeline—and Trump is ripping it to shreds. By purging staff, killing preparedness programs, and replacing experts with cronies, he’s leaving America exposed to hurricanes, floods, and fires with no safety net when disaster hits.

HHS asks 46 states and territories to remove 'gender ideology' content from sex ed materials

What Happened: HHS directed 46 states and territories to remove all references to “gender ideology” from federally funded sex education programs or lose millions in funding. California has already lost its grant after refusing to comply, and states now have 60 days to revise materials.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader use of federal funding to impose his anti-LGBTQ extremist agenda. As with other agencies, he’s erasing inclusive education and public health programs—replacing science with ideology and normalizing state-sponsored discrimination.

Public Broadcast Cuts Hit Rural Areas, Revealing a Political Shift

What Happened: Congress, under Trump’s pressure, killed funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, cutting off 245 rural stations—including 27 in Alaska—that provide emergency alerts and local news. Despite Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s protests, Republicans caved after Trump threatened retribution.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting vital lifelines for rural America, where public stations are often the only source of storm warnings and health alerts. It’s pure political punishment—sacrificing his own voters’ safety to enforce his agenda.

With Little Explanation, Trump Throws Wind Industry Into Chaos

What Happened: Trump abruptly halted construction on the $6.2 billion Revolution Wind farm off Rhode Island—80% complete—citing unspecified “national security” concerns. It’s the third federally approved wind project stopped by Trump officials this year, leaving thousands of jobs and billions in clean energy investment in limbo.

Why It Matters: By pulling the plug on projects already financed and permitted, Trump is destabilizing the entire wind industry. The move threatens U.S. energy reliability, risks blackouts in New England, and signals to investors that no clean energy project is safe from political sabotage.

Purging ‘Equity’ Programs, G.O.P. Defunded Its Own Roads

What Happened: Republicans scrapped Biden’s $3.2 billion “access and equity” transportation grant program as part of Trump’s purge of DEI initiatives, yanking funding from 55 projects. Nineteen were in GOP districts, including a $147 million trail in Jacksonville, a $75 million highway rebuild in Montana, and an $87 million underpass project in Utah.

Why It Matters: In chasing Trump’s culture war against “equity,” Republicans gutted infrastructure projects their own voters needed. The move shows how ideological loyalty to Trump outweighs local interests, leaving communities with canceled roads, bridges, and safety upgrades.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump vows retaliation against countries with digital rules targeting US tech

What Happened: Trump vowed tariffs and export restrictions on countries with digital taxes or regulations that target U.S. tech giants, a warning widely seen as aimed at the EU. He blasted Europe’s sweeping digital laws against tech and online platforms, while accusing China of escaping similar scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating a trade confrontation that pits U.S. tech power against Europe’s regulatory sovereignty. By threatening tariffs and chip curbs, he risks a digital trade war that will fracture transatlantic relations.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Exxon Held Secret Talks With Rosneft About Going Back to Russia

What Happened: Exxon Mobil held secret talks with Rosneft about rejoining Russia’s Sakhalin oil-and-gas project, three years after exiting over Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine. Senior Exxon executive Neil Chapman met sanctioned Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, while Trump and Putin discussed the deal at their Alaska summit.

Why It Matters: Exxon cutting deals with Putin is a betrayal—propping up and financing a genocidal regime and greasing the wheels for sanctions rollbacks. This is blood money, and Americans should boycott Exxon for trying to bankroll Russia’s war machine.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Get Ready for the End of Fed Independence

What Happened: Trump’s attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook marks the first time a president has tried to oust a sitting governor in the central bank’s 111-year history. If successful, Trump would soon control a majority of the Fed’s board, giving him power to shape interest rates and monetary policy to his political agenda.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on the Fed’s independence, a bedrock of U.S. economic stability since 1951. If Trump bends the central bank to his will, markets face a new era of politicized monetary policy, higher inflation, and shattered investor confidence.

Trump says he’ll have a Fed ‘majority’ soon to push rates lower after firing Cook

What Happened: Trump fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook, a Biden appointee, and boasted he’ll soon control a majority on the Federal Reserve board to force lower rates. He’s already installed two loyalists, nominated adviser Stephen Miran for another seat, and is openly threatening Chair Jerome Powell to slash rates.

Why It Matters: Trump continues his full-on assault on the Fed’s independence, one of the last guardrails of U.S. economic stability. By stacking the board with loyalists, Trump is weaponizing monetary policy—risking inflation and global financial turmoil.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Court Tosses Trump’s Lawsuit Against Maryland Federal Judges

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed Trump’s sweeping lawsuit against all Maryland federal judges, calling it “potentially calamitous.” The suit challenged an order pausing deportations during appeals, but Judge Thomas Cullen—himself a Trump appointee—ruled the case baseless and slammed the regime’s attacks on the judiciary.

Lisa Cook will sue over Trump firing from Fed board, her lawyer says

What Happened: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will sue after Trump fired her, citing unproven “mortgage fraud” allegations. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the president has “no authority” to remove her, as the Federal Reserve Act only allows termination “for cause,” a standard traditionally limited to misconduct in office.

NAACP sues Texas over congressional redistricting, saying it strips Black voters of political power

What Happened: The NAACP filed suit against Texas, accusing Republicans of drawing new congressional maps that strip Black voters of political power in violation of the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. The maps, rushed through a special session, could give the GOP five more seats in Congress.

📊 By the Numbers

9/6 — Next Day of Action

$1 billion — Trump Media’s new Crypto.com/Yorkville crypto partnership.

$100 million+ — Silicon Valley cash flooding new pro-AI super PACs.

2,300 — National Guard troops now deployed in D.C., many armed with M17s/M4s.

$175 million — Federal funding Trump pulled from California’s high-speed rail project.

3 hours — Length of Trump’s televised Cabinet meeting that devolved into sycophant theater.

$500 million — Ransom Trump demanded from Harvard to restore frozen research funds.

46 states — Ordered by HHS to strip “gender ideology” from sex education programs.

245 rural stations — Cut off after Congress killed funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting under Trump’s pressure.

$6.2 billion — Value of Rhode Island’s Revolution Wind farm Trump halted at 80% completion .

$3.2 billion — Biden-era transportation equity program scrapped by Republicans at Trump’s direction.

55 projects — Infrastructure efforts canceled as part of the purge of DEI initiatives.

718,000 — Homes the halted Maryland offshore wind project was slated to power.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Fed independence on the brink — Will courts block Trump’s move to fire Lisa Cook and stop a loyalist takeover of the central bank?

D.C. as a test bed for authoritarian policing — Will the judiciary halt the capital’s federal occupation before invasion spreads nationwide?

Elections under DHS ideologues — With an election denier elevated at DHS, can states trust federal election “integrity” support?

Rural emergency comms cut off — How will remote communities manage disasters after CPB defunding wipes out local stations?

Sanctions slippage with Russia — Will Exxon’s Rosneft talks trigger de-facto sanctions relief?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Governance — Cabinet meetings are now propaganda theater, and agencies are being bent to purge diversity, science, and independent institutions. Federal power is being wielded to intimidate, extort, and dismantle safeguards.

Extortion Politics — Trump’s demand for “nothing less than $500 million” from Harvard shows how federal power is being wielded like a mafia racket against universities.

Culture War Overreach — The HHS purge of “gender ideology” from sex ed programs is part of Trump’s broader war on LGBTQ youth, using funding to erase inclusion and normalize discrimination.

Killing Clean Energy — Halting an 80% complete $6.2 billion wind project sabotages jobs and U.S. energy independence, proving Trump will sacrifice progress to appease his fossil fuel donors.

Erasing Equity — By axing Biden’s $3.2 billion “access and equity” transportation fund, Republicans killed dozens of road and transit projects—including in their own districts—just to purge DEI.

Strategic Sabotage — Cuts to high-speed rail, public broadcasting, and preparedness grants are deliberate attacks on programs that connect, inform, and protect Americans.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.