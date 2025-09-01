Trump Tyranny Tracker

Andrea Peterson Straus
15h

🚨🚨🚨

Sandra A. Jones
8h

Another very dangerous administration official is HHS Secretary, Robert F Kennedy, Jr. He is gutting and purging affiliated agencies of highly skilled medical professionals with anti vaxers and conspiracy nutjobs jeopardizing public health. America will soon see diseases and deaths on the rise. Please investigate and and warn everyone. He should be impeached for his deranged incompetence.

