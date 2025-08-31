Metropolitan Police Department officers move demonstrators as they confront National Guard members during a protest near the White House on Aug. 16. Credit Eric Lee for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Silicon Valley Launches Pro-AI PACs to Defend Industry in Midterms

What Happened: Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, and other tech leaders are bankrolling Leading the Future, a new super-PAC network pouring over $100 million into the midterms. The group’s mission is to block strict AI rules, push industry-friendly policies, and unseat candidates seen as hostile to rapid AI deployment.

Why It Matters: Big Tech is buying influence to rig AI rules in its favor, copying crypto’s playbook. By dumping money into elections, Silicon Valley is turning AI oversight into a partisan weapon—protecting profits while gutting public safeguards.

India Hires US Lobbying Firm With Trump Ties as Tariffs Loom

What Happened: India’s embassy hired Mercury Public Affairs, a lobbying firm tied to Trump insiders, including Susie Wiles, for $75,000 a month as 50% tariffs on Indian goods take effect.

Why It Matters: The deal highlights how foreign governments see Trump’s inner circle as gatekeepers, reinforcing the corruption and transactional nature of U.S. foreign policy under his regime.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Says He Is Removing Lisa Cook From the Federal Reserve Board

What Happened: Trump announced the removal of Lisa Cook, the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board, citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations. Legal experts warn that the firing is likely unlawful under the Federal Reserve Act, which allows dismissal only for proven cause. Cook, who has not been charged with wrongdoing, vowed to fight the move in court.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant power grab that destroys the Fed’s independence. By ousting Cook and stacking loyalists, Trump is turning the central bank into a political tool that will destabilize global markets and erode investor trust in the United States.

Trump Enlists More Agencies in His Crackdown on Washington, D.C.

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order expanding federal oversight of D.C. by directing the Transportation and Housing Departments to investigate safety in federally funded housing and transit systems. The order widens his public safety “emergency” crackdown, already marked by a federal police takeover and National Guard patrols in the city.

Why It Matters: Trump is extending his control of the capital beyond policing into housing and transit, placing entire sectors of city life under federal scrutiny. The move undermines local governance, weaponizes federal agencies against D.C., and normalizes authoritarian oversight of daily civic functions. D.C. is the test case.

The Texas Redistricting Fight Has Been the Testing Ground for the Trump Administration’s Latest Legal Strategy

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ forced Texas to redraw its congressional map mid-decade, using lawsuit threats to give Abbott and Paxton cover for a plan adding up to five GOP seats. The move is part of a wider strategy of using courts to bypass legislatures and deliver partisan wins.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the courts to entrench GOP power, sidestep democratic checks, and erode constitutional norms. It’s a test run for using legal pressure as a tool of control.

After U.S. Takes Stake in Intel, Trump Pledges ‘Many More’ Deals

What Happened: Days after the U.S. acquired a 10% stake in Intel with $8.9 billion in taxpayer funds, Trump vowed to pursue similar interventions across other industries, saying he aims to “get as much as I can.” The move scraps safeguards in the CHIPS Act, immediately handing cash to Intel while giving Trump direct leverage over its future.

Why It Matters: This is state capitalism in action, echoing models in Russia and China. By nationalizing parts of private industry, Trump is politicizing corporate decisions, risking taxpayer losses, and undermining market trust while consolidating personal control over the economy.

Trump Order Deepens National Guard’s Role in US Law Enforcement

What Happened: Trump signed an order creating a specialized D.C. Guard unit to enforce federal law and a nationwide quick reaction force for rapid deployment to cities. The move expands his use of the military in policing, despite violent crime being at historic lows.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s push to militarize domestic law enforcement, bypass state authority, and intimidate political opponents. By deputizing Guardsmen as federal police, he is eroding the civilian-military divide that underpins American democracy and turning America into a police state.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The weapons that National Guard troops now carry in Washington, D.C.

What Happened: Most of the 2,300 National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C., are now carrying M17 pistols and M4 semiautomatic rifles. Defense officials say deadly force is authorized only for imminent threats, though armed patrols now roam tourist areas and downtown streets.

Why It Matters: Trump has escalated the militarization of D.C. policing, putting assault-style rifles on city streets. The move blurs the line between civilian law enforcement and military force, deepening authoritarian control and a police state.

CBP Had Access to More than 80,000 Flock AI Cameras Nationwide

What Happened: Customs and Border Protection tapped into Flock’s nationwide license plate reader network, running searches across more than 80,000 cameras. Local police departments said they didn’t realize their systems were being accessed, prompting Flock to announce it has paused all federal pilots.

Why It Matters: Local policing tech has quietly morphed into a nationwide federal dragnet, enabling immigration enforcement without oversight. Even states with bans saw their data swept in, exposing how easily policing tools can become mass surveillance infrastructure.

Trump Signs Orders Aimed at Ending Cashless Bail Policies

What Happened: Trump signed executive orders to roll back cashless bail in Washington, D.C., and threatened to cut federal funding to states and cities that use it. The move expands his federal control of the capital’s justice system, directing suspects to be charged with federal crimes and held in federal custody to bypass local bail reform.

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s power grab over D.C. and Democratic-led cities, using manufactured crime fears to justify federal overreach. By weaponizing the funding and policing powers, he is undermining local autonomy.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DC students head back to school amid Trump's law enforcement surge

What Happened: As 100,000 D.C. students returned to class, Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected Trump’s deployment of more than 2,300 National Guard troops, calling it unnecessary given plunging crime rates. Despite local safety programs already in place, armed Guard units are stationed at Metro stops and around the city, raising concerns after a military vehicle accident last week.

Why It Matters: Trump is militarizing the school commute as he continues building a police state. Stationing troops at metro stops and near schools blurs the line between education and policing, normalizing an armed federal presence in daily life while eroding local control over community safety.

Trump says flag burning incites violence and riot. A Supreme Court ruling cast doubt on that claim.

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the DOJ to prioritize prosecutions of Americans who burn the U.S. flag, even though the Supreme Court has ruled the act is protected speech. To bypass the constitutional barrier, the order instructs prosecutors to pursue alternative charges such as disorderly conduct or property destruction.

Why It Matters: Trump is reviving culture-war battles by trying to criminalize protected speech, defying decades of constitutional precedent. By reframing dissent as disorder and urging prosecutions, he is testing the limits of free expression while pushing the courts toward restrictions on protest.

Trump Threatens to Investigate Chris Christie Over ‘Bridgegate’

What Happened: Trump threatened to reopen investigations into Chris Christie’s 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal after the former New Jersey governor criticized his use of the Justice Department for political purposes. The move came days after the FBI raided John Bolton’s home and office, another Trump critic.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using the Justice Department to intimidate critics, including former allies, by dredging up old “scandals.” It mirrors Kremlin tactics, where Russia weaponizes decades-old “allegations” to punish opponents and target anyone who falls out of favor with the regime.

Judge Threatens to Hold Trump Official in Contempt Over Silencing of Voice of America

What Happened: A federal judge warned he may hold Kari Lake in contempt for defying his order to restore Voice of America programming after Trump effectively shut it down in March. Despite the ruling, VOA remains gutted, with just four languages broadcasting an hour a day, while officials floated plans to replace content with far-right OANN and Newsmax.

Why It Matters: By again ignoring court orders, Trump’s cronies are eroding constitutional checks and undermining U.S. credibility abroad. It’s a dangerous step toward replacing independent journalism with state-controlled propaganda.

The Trump administration’s new weapon against foes: Mortgage filings

What Happened: Trump has turned mortgages into a political weapon. FHFA chief Bill Pulte referred supposed mortgage fraud cases against Fed governor Lisa Cook, New York AG Letitia James, and Rep. Adam Schiff—three Trump enemies—to the DOJ, bypassing normal oversight. The probes are based on disputed paperwork about primary residences.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian abuse of financial data—fabricating “fraud” claims to intimidate and remove opponents. It mirrors Kremlin tactics, where the state invents charges to sideline critics.

'They're going to be brought down': Trump vows to go after Biden's advisers

What Happened: Trump vowed to “bring down” Joe Biden’s former advisers, calling them “evil people” in Oval Office remarks while surrounded by his top aides. The threat comes as his regime pursues investigations of political opponents.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly promising retribution, weaponizing the Justice Department to target his predecessor’s allies. The rhetoric cements his authoritarian playbook—criminalizing opposition and turning state power into a tool for revenge.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Justice Department won’t defend grants for Hispanic-serving colleges, calling them unconstitutional

What Happened: The Justice Department said it will not defend a decades-old grant program for Hispanic-Serving Institutions, arguing it is “unconstitutional.” The move aligns the regime with a Tennessee lawsuit backed by Students for Fair Admissions, the group that ended affirmative action.

Why It Matters: Over 500 colleges serving two-thirds of Latino undergraduates depend on this funding to narrow achievement gaps. By abandoning the program, Trump escalates his push to dismantle diversity and equity efforts, putting critical resources for Latino students at risk.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Taken Into ICE Custody, Facing Deportation to Uganda

What Happened: ICE detained Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant previously wrongfully deported to El Salvador, and began processing him for deportation to Uganda. A federal judge quickly blocked his removal, issuing an order to prevent DHS from transferring him while his legal challenge proceeds.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine is lawless—wrongly disappearing migrants to third countries, and trampling due process.

When immigration shows up at daycare: crackdown in DC terrifies families and workers

What Happened: Immigration raids in Washington, D.C., are spreading fear to schools and daycares, where parents report unmarked cars, armed agents, and checkpoints near drop-offs. Nannies are staying home, schools are running special buses, and families are drafting letters instructing ICE not to seize their children if caregivers are detained.

Why It Matters: Trump’s federal takeover has turned daily childcare into a site of fear and intimidation. By targeting immigrant parents and workers, the crackdown is destabilizing schools, undermining children’s safety, traumatizing kids, and normalizing raids in spaces once off-limits.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon’s tech innovation head abruptly steps down

What Happened: Doug Beck, head of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit, abruptly resigned Monday with no explanation. A former Apple executive, Beck had been a key link to Silicon Valley and pushed for faster, cheaper tech adoption in defense.

Why It Matters: Beck’s exit is part of a broader purge hollowing out Pentagon leadership, as Trump and Hegseth drive out senior officials and force resignations. The exodus is destabilizing the Defense Department at a critical moment, weakening its ability to function and endangering national security.

Trump Administration Plans to Cancel Maryland Offshore Wind Project

What Happened: Trump officials told a federal court that it will move to vacate approval for US Wind’s offshore project off Maryland’s coast by September 12. The Biden-approved project, designed to power 718,000 homes, is the latest clean energy initiative Trump has sought to block, following his suspension of offshore leasing and a stop-work order on a Rhode Island wind farm.

Why It Matters: Canceling the Maryland project is another setback for U.S. clean energy, halting efforts to cut emissions and tackle climate change. By blocking offshore wind, Trump is favoring his fossil fuel donors and reshaping energy policy around partisan ideology instead of environmental and national priorities.

Some FEMA staff warn that Trump cuts may weaken disaster response

What Happened: On the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, 180 FEMA employees wrote to Congress warning that Trump’s cuts and unqualified leadership could cripple the agency in a crisis. Staff said leaders installed by Kristi Noem have eroded capacity, sidelined experts, and undermined the reforms Congress passed after Katrina.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out FEMA at the height of hurricane season, leaving the U.S. unprepared for natural disasters. By sidelining experienced staff and installing subservients, he’s turning emergency management into another arena for political control—at the cost of public safety.

US CDC Taps Vaccine Skeptic to Lead COVID Committee

What Happened: The CDC appointed Retsef Levi, a critic of mRNA vaccines, to lead its COVID-19 immunization workgroup. Levi has previously claimed the shots cause “serious harm and death,” including in children, and joins a panel reshaped after RFK Jr. purged all 17 prior members earlier this year.

Why It Matters: By elevating conspiracy theorists of proven vaccines, Trump is undermining trust, fueling disinformation, and politicizing life-or-death medical guidance.

As measles surged in Texas, Trump administration's actions hampered CDC's response

What Happened: An investigation found that Trump’s interference with CDC communications and staffing paralyzed the agency during the worst U.S. measles outbreak in three decades. With reports censored, experts sidelined, and staff purged, local health officials in Texas said they were left “all alone” as the outbreak spread to six states and Mexico, sickening 4,500 and killing at least 16.

Why It Matters: Trump’s politicization of the CDC turned a preventable outbreak into a deadly crisis. By silencing scientists, stalling data, and undermining trust in vaccines, his regime tied the hands of frontline responders—leaving communities vulnerable and exposing how political control over public health costs lives.

US Commerce voids Biden's $7.4 billion semiconductor research grant deal

What Happened: The Commerce Department announced it is voiding Biden’s $7.4 billion grant agreement with Natcast, a nonprofit created to run the National Semiconductor Technology Center. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called Natcast an “illegal semiconductor slush fund” stacked with Biden allies, and said the National Institute of Standards and Technology will take over operations.

‘Heartbreaking’ transportation cuts hit home in GOP districts

What Happened: Trump’s GOP megabill cut $2.2 billion from a Biden-era program funding transportation fixes in disadvantaged neighborhoods, wiping out projects in red districts like Utah’s St. George, Kentucky’s Bowling Green, and rural Maryland. Even solidly pro-Trump communities are losing long-promised upgrades to roads and safety.

Why It Matters: The cuts show Trump’s drive to erase Biden programs is hurting his own voters, stripping funding for core infrastructure while dismissing projects as “DEI and Green priorities.” Communities that backed him now face stalled highways, lost grants, and worsening congestion.

RFK Jr. Is Getting Personal Authority Over Who to Kick Off Medicaid

What Happened: Trump’s budget bill cut $911 billion from Medicaid and imposed new work requirements, forcing most recipients to work 80 hours a month. RFK Jr. now has sweeping authority to decide who qualifies as “medically frail” and can get exemptions, putting millions of chronically ill and disabled people at risk of losing coverage.

Why It Matters: This hands dictatorial power over Medicaid eligibility to RFK Jr., whose movement blames people for their illnesses and ties care to economic productivity. It’s a backdoor way to slash the safety net, punish the sick, and widen inequality under the guise of “reform.”

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Baltic States Seek to Fight Back Against Russian Signal Jamming

What Happened: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania reported a surge in Russian GPS jamming and spoofing that now disrupts 85% of Estonian flights and has spread to shipping and ground communications. The Baltic states, joined by Finland, Sweden, and Poland, have escalated complaints to the UN’s ITU and ICAO.

Why It Matters: Russia’s electronic warfare is a direct attack on NATO, endangering civilians and testing allied resolve. By jamming navigation in the Baltics, Moscow is using hybrid warfare to divide allies and weaken NATO’s strength.

Trump Weighs Sanctions on EU Officials Over Tech Law

What Happened: Trump is considering sanctions on European officials enforcing the EU’s Digital Services Act, which he claims “censors” Americans and unfairly burdens U.S. tech companies. The unprecedented move—likely visa restrictions—would escalate already fraught U.S.-EU relations amid tariff threats and Trump’s broader campaign against U.S. allies.

Why It Matters: Sanctioning EU officials over a tech law would shatter norms and escalate tensions with Europe. The EU designed the DSA to fight Russian disinformation, but Trump is twisting it into a culture-war fight—weaponizing sanctions against allies in a way usually reserved for enemies.

US Orders More Ships to Southern Caribbean With “Eye” on Drug Cartels

What Happened: The U.S. deployed additional warships to the southern Caribbean, including the USS Lake Erie and USS Newport News, as part of Trump’s campaign against Latin American cartels. This follows last week’s amphibious squadron deployment carrying 4,500 troops, including 2,200 Marines, off the coast of Venezuela.

Why It Matters: Trump is branding cartels as “narco-terrorists” to militarize the fight, but the label looks like cover for a wider operation. The buildup hints he may be using “cartels” as a pretext for launching U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Maduro Cites Rubio’s ‘Madness’ and Sends 15,000 Troops to Border

What Happened: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro deployed 15,000 troops to the Colombian border as the U.S. sent three warships with 4,000 sailors and Marines to the Caribbean. Maduro blasted Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s “madness,” warning that Trump’s escalation could spark a regional crisis.

Trump Repeatedly Praises North Korea’s Dictator in Meeting With South’s President

What Happened: During an Oval Office meeting with South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung, Trump repeatedly praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, stressing their “good rapport” and even offering to arrange a meeting between Kim and Lee. The remarks came just weeks after North Korea rebuffed Lee’s overtures, further straining Seoul’s position.

Why It Matters: Trump’s fawning over Kim in front of South Korea’s president undercuts a key U.S. ally while legitimizing one of the world’s most brutal dictators. It signals to the world that Trump values personal ties with authoritarians over strategic alliances.

Burner phones, wiped socials: the extreme precautions for visitors to Trump’s America

What Happened: Foreign visitors are taking extreme precautions when traveling to the U.S.—using burner phones, wiping socials, and deleting private data—amid rising reports of detentions and invasive device searches. Canada, Australia, and other countries have updated travel advisories, warning citizens they could be denied entry for political views or personal content.

Why It Matters: Trump’s border regime weaponizes surveillance to intimidate travelers, chilling free expression and tarnishing America’s democratic image. Fear of phone searches for “bad opinions” shows how authoritarian tactics are reshaping global perceptions of the U.S.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

The Ukrainian Attacks That Are Forcing Russia to Ration Its Fuel

What Happened: Ukrainian drone strikes have knocked out 13% of Russia’s fuel production, hitting refineries, rail networks, and pipelines from Crimea to Siberia. The attacks, combined with Western sanctions that limit repairs, have led to rationing at gas stations, increased prices, and exposed deep vulnerabilities in Russia’s energy lifeline.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s strikes are crippling Russia’s economic engine, showing how asymmetric warfare can turn the country’s size into a weakness. By hitting oil and gas, Kyiv is effectively enforcing sanctions, striking at the foundation of Putin’s genocidal invasion machine.

As mass deportation intensifies, right-wing media expand their aim to include American citizens

What Happened: As Trump’s deportation machine accelerates, MAGA media propagandists have broadened their attacks from undocumented immigrants to naturalized and native-born citizens. Jack Posobiec, Matt Walsh, and Charlie Kirk now question whether non-white and Muslim Americans are “real” Americans, pushing denaturalization and deportation of political opponents.

Why It Matters: This is a full-on attack on citizenship itself, redefining who counts as American by race and ideology. By pushing the idea that even legal citizens can be erased, MAGA media are paving the way for authoritarian policies that weaponize identity and destroy pluralism.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump vows ‘substantial’ new tariffs, chip restrictions on countries with digital taxes

What Happened: Trump threatened “substantial” new tariffs and export restrictions on U.S. chips against any country that maintains digital services taxes. He framed the levies—used by more than a dozen nations to target Big Tech—as discriminatory and boasted that Canada already “caved” by dropping its tax under U.S. pressure.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again weaponizing tariffs and chip exports to shield U.S. tech giants. The strategy has already fractured trade ties and undermined alliances, and doubling down risks deeper supply chain shocks while turning U.S. policy into a tool of political coercion.

A Deere in the Tariff Headlights

What Happened: Deere & Co. reported a 26% drop in profits and is laying off 238 workers as Trump’s tariffs add $600 million in costs this year. The company cites higher steel, aluminum, and component prices plus falling exports as reasons for the hit.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are hurting U.S. manufacturers and farmers, fueling layoffs and record trade deficits. His erratic policies are punishing workers—exposing the hollowness of the GOP’s economic agenda.

Australia Post Pauses US-Bound Parcel Shipments

What Happened: Australia Post suspended parcel deliveries to the U.S. after Trump scrapped a customs rule that let low-value packages enter duty-free. The move follows similar pauses by European carriers like Swiss Post and DHL, which warned the new rules make shipments costlier and more complicated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff and customs changes are disrupting global mail and e-commerce flows, straining businesses and consumers. By unraveling duty-free trade, he risks sparking wider retaliation and pushing U.S. allies into economic standoffs.

Swiss Post to Suspend US Goods Shipments After Tariff Crackdown

What Happened: Swiss Post will suspend shipments of goods to the U.S. starting Aug. 26 after Trump ended the “de minimis” tariff exemption for low-value imports. Packages from Switzerland will now face a 39% tax or flat duties of $80–$200 per item, hitting Swiss businesses and consumers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff crackdown is disrupting global trade flows, forcing national postal systems to halt U.S. deliveries. By scrapping the exemption, the regime is driving up costs, straining supply chains, and isolating American consumers from international markets.

As tariff shock sets in, small toymakers fear for holiday stockpiles, even survival

What Happened: Trump’s 145% tariffs on Chinese imports have devastated small toymakers, with imports plunging nearly 50% and prices for toys rising six times faster than inflation. Family-run WS Game Co. expects up to a 30% revenue loss and warns it won’t have enough stock for the holiday season.

Why It Matters: Small businesses are being crushed by Trump’s tariff chaos, forced to raise prices, cut jobs, or shut down. The toy industry’s crisis shows how erratic trade policy is hurting American companies and turning holiday survival into economic whack-a-mole.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

With Trump’s Takeover, Washington Finds a Mission to Resist

What Happened: Since Trump declared a “crime emergency” in D.C. and flooded the city with federal agents and National Guard troops, Washingtonians have responded with protests. Residents have jeered regime officials, disrupted arrests, banged pots and pans outside the White House, and demanded D.C. statehood as federal forces patrol their streets and set up checkpoints.

Chicago Vows to Challenge Trump’s National Guard Plans

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to fight Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, calling it unconstitutional and vowing to take the regime to court. The move follows troops in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles as he lies that Democratic-led cities are “killing fields” and “invaded” by criminals.

Judge rules Utah’s congressional map must be redrawn for the 2026 elections

What Happened: A Utah judge ruled the GOP-drawn 2021 congressional map unlawful, saying lawmakers violated voters’ rights by gutting an independent commission and splitting Salt Lake County to ensure Republican dominance. The state must quickly redraw maps for the 2026 midterms, though GOP appeals could delay changes until 2028.

Trump administration to restore $6.8bn in education funds after multi-state suit

What Happened: Trump agreed to restore $6.8 billion in frozen education funds after 23 states sued, accusing him of illegally withholding money Congress had already appropriated. The freeze disrupted programs for 1.4 million children, including after-school learning, teacher training, and support for English learners.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$100 million — Big Tech pouring into midterms through pro-AI super PAC Leading the Future

$75,000/month — Fee India is paying Mercury Public Affairs, a Trump-linked lobbying firm, amid 50% tariffs

2,300 — National Guard troops deployed in D.C., now openly carrying M17 pistols and M4 rifles

80,000+ — Flock AI surveillance cameras accessed nationwide by CBP without local oversight

$ 911 billion — Cut from Medicaid in Trump’s budget, giving RFK Jr. sweeping eligibility powers

4,500+ — Americans sickened in measles outbreak worsened by RFk Jr.’s extremist policies

718,000 — U.S. homes that would have been powered by Maryland’s blocked offshore wind project

180 — FEMA employees warning Congress that Trump’s cuts and cronies could cripple disaster response

$7.4 billion — Biden-era semiconductor research grant voided by Trump’s Commerce Department

85% — Estonian flights disrupted by Russian GPS jamming

4,500 — U.S. troops deployed off Venezuela’s coast in Trump’s latest buildup

15,000 — Venezuelan troops deployed to the Colombian border in response to U.S. military buildup

13% — Share of Russia’s fuel production knocked offline by Ukrainian drone strikes

26% — Drop in Deere & Co. profits from Trump’s tariffs

$6.8 billion — Education funds Trump was ordered to restore after a multi-state lawsuit

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is sending military toward Venezuela — Are we on the brink of war in the region?

Trump is hollowing out FEMA and CDC — How many lives will be lost when the next disaster or outbreak strikes?

Trump is turning the courts into political weapons — Can judges hold the line as redistricting and prosecutions are bent for partisan gain?

Trump is normalizing white nationalist rhetoric in policy — How far will the mainstreaming of extremism go before Americans push back?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Power Grabs — From ousting Lisa Cook at the Fed to seizing control of D.C., Trump continues dismantling institutional independence and stacking loyalists to consolidate unchecked power.

Police State in the Making — National Guard patrols with rifles, surveillance dragnets, and school commutes under armed watch show Trump is conditioning Americans to accept troops in the streets.

Weaponized Retaliation — Mortgage probes, DOJ raids, and threats against Biden allies reveal how Trump bends justice into a tool of retribution, mirroring Kremlin tactics.

Civil Rights Rollback — From gutting Hispanic-serving college grants to denaturalization rhetoric, Trump’s regime is undoing decades of equity gains and redefining citizenship.

Eroding Safety Nets — With Medicaid cuts, education freezes, and FEMA hollowed out, Trump is dismantling programs that protect the sick, the poor, and disaster victims—leaving Americans in danger.

Foreign Policy in Freefall — Cozying up to Putin and Kim while threatening to sanction European allies underscores Trump’s preference for autocrats and isolates the U.S. from democratic partners.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

