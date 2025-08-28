The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.Credit...Valerie Plesch for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … The next chapter drops next Monday!

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump demands release of Colorado official sentenced in election data scheme

What Happened: Trump again demanded the release of Tina Peters, the former Colorado election clerk convicted of breaching voting equipment in search of fraud, warning he would take “harsh measures” if she isn’t freed. Peters, 69, is serving nine years in prison after being found guilty on multiple felony counts.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately turning a convicted election-security breach carried out on his behalf into a political cause, showing loyalists that sabotaging voting systems is acceptable if it helps him. By threatening “harsh measures,” he is openly undermining state authority, further emboldening extremists, and eroding trust in U.S. elections.

Democrats Probe Paramount-Skydance Merger Over Trump Dealings

What Happened: House Democrats Jamie Raskin and Frank Pallone launched a probe into whether Paramount and Skydance caved to Trump’s “illegitimate demands” to secure FCC approval for their merger. The inquiry points to Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump and his claim Skydance agreed to provide millions in free public service ads, with Sen. Adam Schiff pressing the FCC on Trump’s involvement.

Why It Matters: The case raises alarms that Trump is using regulatory power to extract personal and political concessions from corporations. It would turn merger approvals into pay-to-play schemes, fusing corporate compliance with presidential demands.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Steve Bannon just laid out the MAGA media playbook to subvert the midterms

What Happened: On his War Room show, Steve Bannon detailed a MAGA plan to rig the 2026 elections—deploying ICE agents to polling places, banning mail-in voting, pushing mid-decade redistricting, and running a voter-suppression tour with election deniers. Trump has already signaled support, celebrating Texas Republicans’ new gerrymandered map and calling for paper ballots only.

Why It Matters: This is the authoritarian blueprint in plain sight. By fusing voter intimidation, gerrymandering, and election denial propaganda, Bannon is mapping how Trump and MAGA plan to cement power, silence opposition, and dismantle checks ahead of the midterms.

Texas Senate passes new Republican-drawn congressional map

What Happened: The Texas Senate approved a new Republican-drawn congressional map that could give the GOP up to five additional House seats. Gov. Greg Abbott, backed by Trump, is set to sign the plan into law, while Democrats vow to challenge it in court.

Why It Matters: Trump demanded the redraw to secure more Republican seats, and Texas delivered—years before the next census. The aggressive gerrymander undermines minority representation and shows how the GOP is manipulating maps to lock in power ahead of 2026.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge says former Trump lawyer Alina Habba has been unlawfully serving as US attorney in New Jersey

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that former Trump lawyer Alina Habba has been unlawfully serving as U.S. attorney in New Jersey since July. The court found that Trump bypassed Senate confirmation rules with a string of temporary appointments, declaring Habba’s actions may be void but pausing the order for appeal.

Why It Matters: The ruling strikes at Trump’s broader strategy of stacking U.S. attorney offices with loyalists outside legal channels. If upheld, it could unravel prosecutions she pursued and expose similar illegal appointments nationwide, underscoring the regime’s attempt to sidestep constitutional checks.

ICE director says he’ll ‘flood’ Boston after Mayor Wu refuses to comply with feds

What Happened: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons vowed to “flood the zone” with agents in Boston after Mayor Michelle Wu refused to comply with Trump’s demands to scrap sanctuary protections. Wu said the city won’t “bow down to unconstitutional threats,” rejecting Pam Bondi’s warning that sanctuary cities could lose federal funds or face prosecution.

Why It Matters: The threat marks an escalation of Trump’s war on sanctuary cities, turning federal immigration enforcement into a tool of political punishment. It sets up a showdown between local autonomy and Trump’s expanding federal crackdown.

Trump officials cut California sex-education funds over gender identity references

What Happened: Trump revoked California’s $6 million federal sex-education grant—potentially rising to $12 million—after the state refused to strip references to transgender and nonbinary people from its curriculum. Officials warned all states receiving federal sex-ed funds that LGBTQ+ content must be removed or face similar cuts.

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes federal funding to impose an anti-LGBTQ agenda on education, undermining inclusive sex ed that experts say reduces bullying and saves lives. It signals a broader push to replace comprehensive sex ed with abstinence-only programs aligned with Project 2025.

Federal investigators demand details on trans patients from at least one hospital

What Happened: Federal investigators under Pam Bondi subpoenaed at least 20 hospitals and clinics for records on transgender youth, including names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers. One subpoena to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia demanded patient identities, billing records, and staff files, part of Trump’s push to restrict gender-affirming care even where it remains legal.

Why It Matters: Forcing hospitals to surrender private patient data shatters doctor-patient confidentiality and weaponizes healthcare as state surveillance. The intimidation is already driving hospitals to halt treatment, pushing Trump’s anti-trans agenda through fear and coercion rather than legislation.

Texas threatens to sue organizations and doctor for increasing abortion pill access

What Happened: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent cease-and-desist letters to Plan C, Her Safe Harbor, and Dr. Rémy Coeytaux, accusing them of mailing or facilitating abortion pills for Texans. He threatened lawsuits under the long-dormant 1873 Comstock Act, while providers vowed to keep helping patients despite the threats.

Why It Matters: With nearly all abortions banned in Texas, pills remain the main lifeline for reproductive care. Paxton’s crackdown seeks to criminalize providers across state lines, escalating legal battles that could shape post-Roe access nationwide.

State Dept. fires official after internal debates over Israel

What Happened: The State Department fired Shahed Ghoreishi, press officer for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, after he proposed statements opposing Gaza displacement and mourning slain journalists.

Why It Matters: The firing underscores the State Department's enforcement of hardline pro-Israel messaging and punishing dissent, underscoring U.S. support for potential illegal Gaza expulsions and silencing career diplomats.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump administration’s anti-woke campaign targets Smithsonian museums

What Happened: Trump flagged seven Smithsonian museums—including those on Latino, African, and Asian art—for review, accusing them of pushing “anti-American” narratives. He cited exhibits on slavery, colonization, and George Floyd’s murder, with officials ordering “content corrections” within 30 days.

Why It Matters: Trump is extending his culture war into America’s top museums, pressuring curators to sanitize history in favor of MAGA narratives. The move threatens scholarly independence, erases facts about racism and injustice, and recasts cultural institutions as propaganda tools.

Trump, GOP portray cities as chaotic dystopias in need of occupation

What Happened: Trump and Republicans are depicting U.S. cities as violent “cesspools” to justify military incursions like those in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Despite falling crime rates, Trump has threatened to occupy more cities, cut funding, and sue “sanctuary” jurisdictions, with GOP allies amplifying apocalyptic portrayals of urban life.

Why It Matters: Trump’s anti-urban narrative makes cities political targets, stoking rural-urban divides and paving the way for authoritarian federal takeovers. Mayors warn that his rhetoric distorts reality, weaponizes race, and erodes local autonomy.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

'It’s alarming': Education Department revokes guidance on English learning services

What Happened: The Education Department revoked Obama-era guidance requiring schools to provide services for 5 million English-learning students, calling it “overly prescriptive” and leaving states to decide how to serve them. The rollback removes accountability and opens the door to discrimination and reduced resources for immigrant children.

Why It Matters: The move strips vital protections for English learners, most of whom are U.S. citizens, and weakens federal oversight meant to ensure equal education. It’s part of Trump’s broader push to marginalize immigrant communities and politicize schools, leaving millions of kids at risk of being left behind.

U.S. broadens search for deportation agreements, striking deals with Honduras and Uganda, documents show

What Happened: Internal documents show that Trump officials struck new deportation agreements with Honduras and Uganda to accept migrants. Uganda agreed to take African migrants without criminal records, while Honduras will accept several hundred Latin American deportees.

Why It Matters: Trump is outsourcing America’s asylum obligations, disappearing vulnerable migrants to countries with horrific human rights records and no ties to them. This cruel practice undermines due process and international refugee protections.

Appeals court allows end of protected status for migrants from 3 countries

What Happened: A federal appeals court cleared the way for Trump to end Temporary Protected Status for about 60,000 migrants, including 51,000 Hondurans, 3,000 Nicaraguans, and 7,000 Nepalese. Their protections will expire in the coming weeks, making them eligible for deportation after decades of lawful residence.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s shameful mass deportation push, stripping legal status from immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for decades. It destabilizes families with U.S.-citizen children and weaponizes immigration law to serve his political agenda.

Living in the shadows: Why stateless people fear Trump's immigration crackdown

What Happened: Roughly 218,000 stateless people in the U.S. face heightened risk as Trump moves to revoke naturalized citizenship and challenge birthright citizenship. Advocates warn these policies would create a new wave of stateless individuals, many already facing detention and deportation to countries they’ve never lived in.

Why It Matters: Stateless people are uniquely vulnerable—without citizenship, they can’t work legally, access services, or return anywhere if deported. Trump’s crackdown makes their lives even more precarious, pushing them into the shadows and raising the specter of indefinite detention.

Trump Budget Office Is Withholding H.I.V. Funds That Congress Appropriated

What Happened: Trump is releasing less than half of the $6 billion Congress appropriated this year for PEPFAR, the landmark HIV prevention and treatment program credited with saving 26 million lives. Budget head Russell Vought has allocated just $2.9 billion, despite bipartisan backing and a legal requirement to disburse funds.

Why It Matters: Slashing PEPFAR cripples one of America’s most successful global health programs, jeopardizing treatment for millions abroad while eroding U.S. leadership. It also defies Congress’s power of the purse, as Trump bends spending laws to advance his ideological war on foreign aid.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s USDA Eliminates Support for Renewable Energy, a Lifeline for Farmers

What Happened: The USDA announced it will cut funding for wind and solar projects on farmland, ending a key Biden-era program that helped farmers earn income and reduce energy costs. Instead, Trump is steering support toward biofuels.

Why It Matters: Farmers lose a crucial financial lifeline as Trump props up fossil fuels and biofuels, stalling the transition to clean energy while tightening control over agricultural policy.

How Deeply Trump Has Cut Federal Health Agencies

What Happened: Since January, HHS has purged over 20,500 workers—nearly 18% of its staff—including 3,000 scientists, 1,000 regulators, and thousands of support staff. The cuts have crippled the CDC, NIH, and FDA, halting vaccine research, delaying grants, skimping on lab supplies, and driving out senior experts.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is being left dangerously exposed to outbreaks, unsafe drugs, and weakened disease prevention. Decades of expertise are being gutted, replaced by political appointees, creating long-term risks to public health and safety.

At least 600 CDC employees are getting final termination notices, union says

What Happened: At least 600 CDC employees received permanent termination notices this week, according to their union. The cuts, which hit areas like violence prevention just days after a gunman attacked CDC’s campus, are part of Trump’s sweeping dismantling of federal health agencies.

Why It Matters: Purging the CDC guts America’s frontline defense against disease and public health crises. Trump’s purge strips away irreplaceable expertise, leaving the country weaker, less prepared, and more vulnerable to future emergencies.

CDC funding changes inject ‘chaos’ into local health programs

What Happened: Trump has delayed or blocked millions in CDC grants, forcing layoffs and disrupting programs on HIV prevention, tobacco control, disaster preparedness, and more. Local health departments say unauthorized DOGE’s new reviews and month-by-month funding have created huge backlogs, with some grants lapsing before renewal.

Why It Matters: Public health agencies are losing staff and falling behind on disease tracking, disaster readiness, and prevention. Trump’s funding chokehold is gutting health infrastructure, turning routine grant dispersal into chaos that leaves everyone more vulnerable to outbreaks and emergencies.

F.B.I. Plans to Lower Recruiting Standards, Alarming Agents

What Happened: The FBI plans to cut training from 18 weeks to 8 and drop its college degree requirement. Leaders say it will help fill gaps as 5,000 staff depart, but many agents warn it will weaken national security and shift the bureau toward street policing.

Why It Matters: The move strips the FBI of its elite reputation and will gut complex investigations into corruption, fraud, and espionage. Critics call it “generational destruction,” warning the bureau could become little more than a federal police force doing Trump’s bidding.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Far fewer Canadians are visiting the U.S. this year, new numbers show

What Happened: Canadian visits to the U.S. have plummeted, with July border crossings down 37% from last year and overall 2025 travel down 17%. The drop follows Trump’s steep tariffs on Canada and his insane annexation threats straining relations and discouraging cross-border tourism.

Why It Matters: Canada is America’s top source of foreign tourists, generating $20 billion a year and supporting 140,000 jobs. Trump’s trade war and hostile rhetoric are gutting border economies, from golf resorts in New York to tour boats in Buffalo.

Trump administration to review all 55m US visa holders for potential rule violations

What Happened: Trump officials announced a review of all 55 million valid U.S. visa holders under a new “continuous vetting” program that monitors for overstays, crimes, or “anti-American” views—including social media posts. Visas can be revoked at any time, leaving holders in the U.S. subject to deportation.

Why It Matters: This dragnet makes every foreign student, worker, and visitor a surveillance target. By policing speech and political views, Trump is turning immigration into a MAGA loyalty test—chilling dissent and destabilizing campuses and workplaces nationwide.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian hackers targeting critical infrastructure IT systems: FBI

What Happened: The FBI said Russian hackers have exploited old vulnerabilities in Cisco devices to infiltrate U.S. critical infrastructure networks. The group, dubbed “Static Tundra,” has modified systems for long-term access and is focusing on telecom, manufacturing, and universities.

Why It Matters: Russian intelligence continue probing U.S. industrial systems for sabotage. Unpatched devices leave critical sectors exposed, fueling fears of major disruptions to essential services.

Gabbard barred sharing intelligence on Russia-Ukraine negotiations with "Five Eyes" partners

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to stop sharing information on Russia-Ukraine negotiations with the Five Eyes alliance. The July directive marked all related intelligence as “NOFORN,” cutting off even the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand from access.

Why It Matters: This shatters decades of intelligence-sharing, cutting the U.S. off from its closest allies during Russia’s genocidal war. It weakens alliances and leverage while Trump and Gabbard, acting like a Russian asset, put secrecy and control over collective defense.

This Kyiv woman survived a 9-story fall from her home during a Russian missile attack

What Happened: Veronika Osintseva was thrown from her ninth-floor apartment during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, surviving with only a fractured leg while her parents and 32 others were killed. Pulled from the rubble by a stranger, her improbable survival has made her a national symbol of resilience amid Russia’s relentless bombardment.

Why It Matters: Osintseva’s survival offers Ukrainians a rare story of hope. Her plea to world leaders—voiced as Trump pushes a Ukrainian surrender plan—underscores the desperation of civilians who simply want the killing to stop.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Energy prices could be election issue as voters see jump in utility bills

What Happened: Utility bills across several East Coast states have spiked, with New Jersey residents seeing 17–20% increases this summer. PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest grid operator, cites soaring energy demand from AI, data centers, and manufacturing, while critics blame its reluctance to bring renewables online.

Why It Matters: Soaring utility bills are hurting households and fueling voter anger in swing states. Trump promised to slash prices, but instead costs are rising due to failed energy policy and corporate mismanagement.

Walmart Says Tariffs Driving Up Costs ‘Each Week’

What Happened: Walmart said Trump’s tariffs are raising costs weekly, forcing gradual price hikes on goods like electronics and furniture. The retailer has absorbed much of the burden by squeezing suppliers and stockpiling imports, but warns those buffers are running out, meaning shoppers will soon face higher prices more broadly.

Why It Matters: As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart’s struggles show how tariffs are inflating costs across the economy. The squeeze falls hardest on lower- and middle-income families, who are effectively paying Trump’s tax hike.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

California Gov. Newsom signs legislation calling special election on redrawn congressional map

What Happened: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation calling a November special election on a redrawn congressional map designed to net Democrats five additional House seats. The move comes after Texas Republicans advanced a Trump map to lock in five more GOP seats.

State Dept. Unlawfully Withheld Visas Under Trump’s Travel Ban, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge found that Trump illegally withheld visas from dozens of 2024 diversity lottery winners under his travel ban affecting 19 countries. The court ordered the State Department to process 82 pending cases from applicants in Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran, and elsewhere, though entry is not guaranteed.

Florida judge orders dismantling of Alligator Alcatraz

What Happened: A federal judge blocked the expansion of Florida’s controversial “Alligator Alcatraz,” migrant internment facility, ruling it violated environmental protections in the Everglades and restricted tribal access. The order requires Florida to dismantle generators, fencing, and waste systems within 60 days and prohibits bringing in new detainees.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

30 days — Deadline Smithsonian museums were given to make “content corrections” (rewrite history)

5 million — English-learning students impacted by loss of federal protections

60,000 — Migrants losing Temporary Protected Status, including 51,000 Hondurans, 3,000 Nicaraguans, and 7,000 Nepalese

218,000 — Stateless people in the U.S. now at risk of detention and deportation

$6 billion — Annual PEPFAR funding Congress mandated

$2.9 billion — Amount actually released by Trump’s budget office

20,500+ — Workers purged from HHS since January (nearly 18% of staff)

600 — CDC employees issued termination notices

37% — Drop in Canadian border crossings in July compared to 2024

17% — Overall decline in Canadian travel to the U.S. in early 2025

55 million — U.S. visa holders subject to Trump’s new “continuous vetting” program

5,000 — Estimated staff departing the FBI

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s assault on the Federal Reserve — Will he succeed in ending its independence for good?

Public health under siege — Can states hold the line as Trump guts CDC and NIH?

Bannon’s 2026 authoritarian blueprint — Will voter intimidation, gerrymanders, and election denial propaganda lock in GOP power, or will courts and voters be able to stop it?

America’s alliances unraveling — Will U.S. allies stop sharing intelligence as Trump and Gabbard cut off intel-sharing to them?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession. Prices are spiking and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Immigration — Trump has turned ICE into a political enforcer, targeting Dreamers, visa holders, and even U.S. citizens.

Public Health Collapse — With mass purges and gutted grants, Trump is dismantling CDC, NIH, and FDA, leaving Americans unprotected and in danger.

Authoritarian Blueprint — MAGA’s 2026 playbook fuses voter suppression, gerrymandering, and intimidation to try and rig elections in advance.

Federal Capture — From U.S. attorneys to the Fed, Trump is stacking institutions with loyalists, shredding constitutional checks.

Cultural Control — Trump is turning museums, schools, and media into propaganda tools, erasing history and silencing dissent.

Global Isolation — By cutting intel to allies and showing fealty to Putin, Trump is dismantling America’s alliances while empowering Russia.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.