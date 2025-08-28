Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary H's avatar
Mary H
8h

214 days and counting really shows how relentless this has been. Keeping track like this is important because tyranny often grows in silence when people stop paying attention. Accountability depends on memory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary H's avatar
Mary H
5h

214 days and counting really shows how relentless this has been. Keeping track like this is important because tyranny often grows in silence when people stop paying attention. Accountability depends on memory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture