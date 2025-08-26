White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Vice President JD Vance speak with members of the National Guard during a visit to Union Station, August 20, 2025, in Washington. Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump buys more than $100 million in bonds since inauguration, disclosure shows

What Happened: Trump has purchased over $100 million in corporate, municipal, and state bonds since returning to office, according to new ethics disclosures. His more than 600 transactions include debt from Citi, Wells Fargo, Meta, and UnitedHealth—sectors that could benefit from his regime’s policy shifts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s fortune is once again colliding with public policy. Even if he isn’t handpicking investments, his presidency is enriching his portfolio—deepening conflicts of interest and blurring the line between governing and self-dealing.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Vance says D.C. police takeover an example for other cities

What Happened: JD Vance hailed Trump’s federal takeover of Washington’s police as a model for the nation. Flanked by Stephen Miller and Pete Hegseth, he praised the deployment of National Guard troops and federal agents, despite broad local opposition and ongoing protests.

Why It Matters: D.C. is being used as a testing ground for a police state. Trump’s override of local control and embrace of military-style policing sets the stage for exporting these to Democratic-led cities nationwide, gutting local autonomy and civil liberties.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Military officers shifted to prosecute local D.C. crimes amid Trump takeover

What Happened: Twenty Judge Advocate General Corps officers are being detailed as prosecutors in Washington, D.C., as Trump’s takeover of the city’s police and courts deepens. They’ll handle misdemeanor cases after the regime purged career prosecutors, especially those tied to Jan. 6 cases.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between civilian justice and military power. By replacing prosecutors with soldiers, Trump is militarizing the justice system, eroding due process, and tightening federal control over the nation’s capital.

Pirro Orders Office to Maximize Criminal Charges on Street Arrests

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro directed prosecutors in Washington to seek the harshest possible charges against anyone arrested under Trump’s D.C. law enforcement takeover. Her office, already short-staffed, will prioritize federal charges that carry stiffer penalties and reduce prosecutorial discretion for lesser offenses.

Why It Matters: The directive signals a shift toward mass federal prosecution as inexperienced agents flood city streets. By turning minor offenses into maximum-penalty crimes, Pirro is using D.C. as a testing ground for Trump’s plan to weaponize the justice system against political enemies, protesters, and vulnerable communities.

Fed governor urged by Trump to resign will not be ‘bullied’ into stepping down

What Happened: Trump demanded Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook resign after a close ally accused her of “mortgage fraud.” Cook, the first Black woman on the Fed board, dismissed the claims as baseless and vowed not to be “bullied” out, defying Trump’s escalating pressure on the Fed to deliver steep rate cuts.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on the Fed’s independence, with Trump wielding baseless allegations to install loyalists. If he succeeds, he could seize control of U.S. monetary policy, sacrificing central bank autonomy and stability for political gain.

US Attorney Pirro tells prosecutors no felony charges for carrying registered rifles, shotguns in DC

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro ordered prosecutors not to pursue felony charges against individuals carrying registered rifles and shotguns in Washington, D.C., arguing the city’s strict gun laws conflict with Supreme Court rulings on the Second Amendment.

Why It Matters: This carves a hole in D.C.’s gun restrictions, effectively legalizing open carry of long guns in the capital. By weakening local laws under Trump’s takeover, Pirro is prioritizing gun rights politics over public safety, putting more weapons on the streets of an already militarized city.

Gabbard revokes security clearances of 37 officials

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard announced that 37 current and former officials have had their security clearances revoked, posting the list publicly on X. She claimed the officials “politicized” intelligence or “leaked information,” with no evidence provided.

Why It Matters: Publicly targeting dozens of intelligence officials strips them of access, damages careers, and intimidates dissent inside the national security community. It’s a continuing purge that consolidates Trump’s grip on intelligence and punishes those who follow the law.

Kristi Noem is pushing for ICE to buy and operate a fleet of deportation planes, sources say

What Happened: Kristi Noem is pushing ICE to buy and operate its own fleet of deportation planes, a move that could double removals to 30,000–35,000 a month. The plan, funded by Trump’s $30 billion ICE expansion, could cost $2.4–12 billion and would make ICE responsible for pilots, crews, and aircraft compliance.

Why It Matters: A government-run deportation airline would hardwire Trump’s mass expulsion agenda into U.S. infrastructure, pouring billions into militarized enforcement. It normalizes mass disappearance as official policy, cementing cruelty and human rights abuses.

Interior deputizes border agents to National Park sites amid DC takeover

What Happened: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Customs and Border Protection agents are being deputized to police National Park Service sites in Washington, D.C. CBP, normally tasked with border security, will now patrol the National Mall, DuPont Circle, and Rock Creek Park.

Why It Matters: Putting border agents in city parks collapses the boundary between immigration enforcement and daily policing. It deepens Trump’s federalization of D.C., turning public spaces meant for civic life into extensions of his militarized control.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Phone Searches at the US Border Hit a Record High

What Happened: Customs and Border Protection searched nearly 15,000 devices between April and June—the highest quarterly number ever. The spike coincides with Trump’s expanded DHS budget and crackdown on migration, with travelers reporting detentions, invasive searches, and denied entry based on device content.

Why It Matters: Border searches bypass Fourth Amendment protections, granting agents sweeping warrantless power to probe phones, laptops, and cameras of both citizens and foreigners. This mass digital dragnet chills travel, endangers press freedom, and shows how Trump is expanding surveillance into everyday life.

Trump vows to expand his review of U.S. museums. Can he do that?

What Happened: Trump announced plans to extend his regime’s “anti-woke” audits from the Smithsonian to thousands of museums nationwide, targeting exhibits on slavery, race, and identity. Legal experts warn that while federal funding can be cut, museums’ artistic expression is protected under the First Amendment.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attempt to censor history and control cultural institutions, starting with the Smithsonian but potentially reaching 22,000 museums across the U.S. Trump is weaponizing government oversight to erase marginalized voices and rewrite America’s past.

Trump Wants Universities to Show Him the Money, or No Deal

What Happened: Trump is pressuring elite universities like Columbia and Harvard into nine-figure settlements, personally demanding huge payouts tied to civil rights probes and funding freezes. Columbia agreed to $200 million, while Trump is pressing Harvard for $500 million, warning that legal resistance will only raise the price.

Why It Matters: This is extortion—Trump is weaponizing federal power to strong-arm schools into submission. With billions in grants at stake, universities must choose between preserving independence and paying for survival.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Why Conservatives Are Trying to Kill the Voting Rights Act

What Happened: On the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, NYT’s Jamelle Bouie told More To The Story that conservatives have spent decades dismantling it. Supreme Court rulings gutted pre-clearance in 2013 and made proving discrimination nearly impossible in 2021, leaving the law a shell of itself.

Why It Matters: Equal access to the ballot has always been a threat to the right, Bouie argues, and Trump’s GOP is finishing the job. With protections hollowed out and Democrats too timid to fight back, the U.S. faces what he calls a constitutional emergency.

Fear, confusion, resistance: One night under Trump's D.C. crackdown

What Happened: Washington Post reporters documented a night on U Street NW during Trump’s first weekend of federal control of D.C. law enforcement. National Guard troops, immigration officers, and federal agents set up checkpoints and detained immigrants and homeless people, sparking tension and fear among residents.

Why It Matters: By terrorizing residents and flooding the city with federal troops, Trump is normalizing military-style control over civilian life in American cities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Gabbard Plan Would Shrink Intelligence Center Focused on Election Threats

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard announced a major overhaul, eliminating the National Intelligence University and gutting the Foreign Malign Influence Center, which tracks foreign election interference. She framed the $700 million cuts as a move to “crush the deep state,” while also revoking security clearances from dozens of officials tied to Russia and election analysis.

Why It Matters: This guts U.S. defenses against foreign disinformation and election meddling. By dismantling institutions meant to protect democracy, Gabbard is advancing Trump’s agenda of politicizing intelligence and stripping away safeguards against Russian and other foreign interference — another gift for Moscow.

Tulsi Gabbard announces plans to cut intelligence staff by half

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard announced that she will purge nearly half of the agency’s workforce and dissolve key intelligence centers on foreign influence, WMDs, and cyber threats.

Hegseth’s expansive security requirements tax Army protective unit

What Happened: Pete Hegseth is using an unprecedentedly large security detail, forcing the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division to divert hundreds of agents from major probes like fraud and sexual assault to guard multiple family residences. Officials say the multimillion-dollar effort, which even extends to ex-spouses, is undermining the agency’s law enforcement mission.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s bloated security demands are draining resources from the Army’s investigative arm, twisting government functions around Trump’s loyalists. It exposes the corruption of public safety priorities, where shielding one political appointee comes at the cost of justice for soldiers and taxpayers.

N.S.A.’s Acting Director Tried to Save Top Scientist From Purge

What Happened: Acting NSA Director William Hartman tried to shield Vinh Nguyen, the agency’s chief data scientist and a top expert in AI and quantum computing, from losing his security clearance. But Tulsi Gabbard, acting on Trump’s orders, revoked it along with 36 others tied to the 2016 Russia probe. Nguyen, recruited at 17 for his math genius, had led AI, cryptology, and election security programs.

Why It Matters: The purge removes one of America’s leading minds in AI and encryption, crippling intelligence capabilities while making political loyalty the new test of service.

Politics may have spurred August purge of 5 veteran FBI agents

What Happened: A wave of FBI firings has rattled the bureau, with decorated former acting director Brian Driscoll and other senior agents purged under murky circumstances. Some of those purged had worked on Trump-related cases, including the Mar-a-Lago documents probe and Jan. 6 investigations.

Why It Matters: Trump loyalists continue purging agents who investigated him, replacing fidelity to the law with loyalty to the president—gutting FBI independence, chilling dissent, and weaponizing law enforcement.

750 HHS employees send signed letter to RFK Jr. asking him to stop spreading misinformation

What Happened: More than 750 Health and Human Services employees signed a letter to RFK Jr., accusing him of spreading vaccine disinformation that fueled hostility toward public health staff. The protest came after a deadly shooting at CDC headquarters in Atlanta by a gunman radicalized by anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Why It Matters: Federal health workers are directly tying RFK Jr.’s rhetoric to violence and fear in their workplaces. His leadership threatens to dismantle trust in science, endanger employees, and leave America’s public health system vulnerable to politicization and attack.

RFK Jr. Vowed to Find the Environmental Causes of Autism. Then He Shut Down Research Trying to Do Just That.

What Happened: RFK Jr. pledged to “solve” autism’s causes but eliminated key divisions and cut millions in autism research funding, including studies on environmental links.

Why It Matters: Families lose real science while RFK Jr. peddles debunked vaccine conspiracies. His cuts gut decades of credible research, replacing it with politicized initiatives that mislead the public and worsen health outcomes.

One Civilian Injured in Crash with D.C. National Guard Vehicle

What Happened: A 16-ton National Guard Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle collided with a civilian car on Capitol Hill, injuring the driver. The crash occurred amid Trump’s deployment of hundreds of Guard troops to D.C.

Why It Matters: The accident highlights the dangers of militarizing city streets with combat vehicles designed for warzones. Residents and local officials warn that Trump’s heavy-handed crackdown turns neighborhoods into occupation zones, putting civilians at risk.

Voting officials are leaving their jobs at the highest rate in decades

What Happened: Nearly 2 in 5 local election officials who ran the 2020 election have since left their posts, with turnover hitting 41% in 2024—the highest rate in at least 25 years. Researchers cite harassment, threats, burnout, and chronic underfunding, while Trump escalates attacks on mail-in voting and ballot machines.

Why It Matters: As veterans exit under pressure and new officials face cuts and intimidation, the integrity of future elections is at risk—making it easier for Trump’s lies to corrode public trust and destabilize voting systems.

Trump administration cancels annual employee survey amid civil service tumult

What Happened: Trump officials scrapped the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, a legally required questionnaire measuring morale and management across agencies. Officials said they were “revising” questions to strip diversity and inclusion references, but the cancellation comes after mass purges, relocations, and plummeting morale in the civil service.

Why It Matters: Canceling the survey removes one of the few tools for accountability inside government, silencing feedback from millions of workers. It fits Trump’s broader purge of the civil service—erasing transparency while reshaping the federal workforce into a tool of loyalty over competence.

‘Rural America costs a lot of money’: Trump cuts are decimating a radio station at the edge of the world

What Happened: Trump’s elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting is pushing Alaska’s KSDP station—where 70% of the budget comes from federal support—to the brink of collapse. The station delivers tsunami warnings, fishing updates, and local news to a 600-person town and remote villages across the Aleutian Islands.

Why It Matters: For rural communities, losing public radio is about survival. Trump’s cuts threaten emergency alerts, fishing schedules, and the last thread of local journalism in isolated areas, leaving residents vulnerable.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US imposes sanctions on international court officials in ‘flagrant attack’

What Happened: Marco Rubio imposed sanctions on four International Criminal Court officials—two judges and two prosecutors—for pursuing cases against Americans and Israelis. The move, cheered by Russia and Israel but condemned by the ICC, UN, France, and human rights groups, freezes any U.S. assets of the targeted officials.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on international justice. By punishing judges and prosecutors, Trump is undermining the ICC’s independence, shielding U.S. and Israeli officials from accountability, and signaling that powerful states can bully courts to evade war crimes investigations.

U.S. to probe "anti-American" views of those applying for immigration benefits under Trump directive

What Happened: Trump ordered immigration officials to deny green cards, work permits, and other benefits to applicants deemed to hold “anti-American” views, including based on social media posts. The new directive gives U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services broad discretion to reject applications even if applicants otherwise qualify under the law.

Why It Matters: In reality, “anti-American” means “anti-Trump,” giving the regime a political weapon to punish dissent. By politicizing immigration vetting, Trump is turning loyalty tests into immigration policy, chilling free speech, and narrowing legal pathways for those who criticize his agenda.

NATO scrambles jets after Russian strikes near Romania

What Happened: Germany dispatched fighter jets to Romania after Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian ports along the Danube River, close to NATO territory. Romania confirmed no Russian intrusion but stressed the importance of allied coordination in air policing missions.

Why It Matters: The strikes highlight the danger of Russia’s war spilling into NATO territory, raising the risk of direct confrontation. NATO’s swift response underscores the escalating tensions as Russia intensifies attacks.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian airstrikes hit a U.S. factory in western Ukraine

What Happened: Russia struck a U.S.-owned Flex electronics plant in Mukachevo with two cruise missiles, wounding at least 15 and heavily damaging the facility. The attack was part of one of Russia’s largest overnight barrages of the war, with more than 570 drones and 40 missiles launched across Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Moscow targeted a major U.S. business, escalating its assault on civilian infrastructure and foreign companies in Ukraine. The strike was a direct message to Washington.

Russia says it must be part of international talks on Ukraine’s security

What Happened: Sergei Lavrov declared that “to discuss security guarantees seriously without Russia is a road to nowhere,” dismissing European diplomacy as “a clumsy effort to sway Trump.” He also revived Moscow’s proposal that China serve as one of Ukraine’s guarantors, while stressing any Putin–Zelenskyy meeting would require Kyiv to accept Russia’s terms.

Why It Matters: Russia’s demands are ludicrous—a stalling tactic and a complete waste of everyone’s time. By pushing absurd conditions and dragging in China, Moscow is buying time for its genocidal invasion while Trump provides Putin cover.

Russia won’t commit to Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

What Happened: Despite Trump’s “push,” Russia refused to commit to a bilateral summit, with Foreign Minister Lavrov insisting talks must go “step by step” through lower-level experts.

Why It Matters: Russia is stalling while Trump bends to Putin, sidelining allies and Ukraine in the process. By giving Putin time to continue his genocidal invasion, Trump rewards aggression—when the reality is Russia could end it instantly by pulling its troops home, no sham meetings required.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Florida Farmers Cut Crops as Deportation Fears Empty Fields

What Happened: Trump’s mass deportation has driven away thousands of migrant farmworkers in Florida, forcing some farmers to slash production by more than half. With H2A visa costs rising and few Americans willing to take the jobs, agricultural employment has dropped by 155,000 workers in just four months.

Why It Matters: The crackdown is crippling U.S. farming, threatening food security and raising fears of increased dependence on imports. Farmers warn that without urgent immigration reform, America’s food supply chain faces severe long-term damage.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Protesters heckle Vance, Hegseth at photo op to thank National Guard troops in DC

What Happened: JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Stephen Miller were loudly booed during a staged photo op thanking National Guard troops at Union Station. Protesters shouted “Free D.C.”

Judge Halts Texas Law Mandating the Ten Commandments in School

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Texas’s new law requiring every public school classroom to display the Ten Commandments by Sept. 1. Sixteen families challenged the law, arguing it violated the separation of church and state by pressuring students to adopt a specific religious doctrine.

Senate Adds Guardrails in an Effort to Force Trump to Obey Spending Bills

What Happened: Alarmed by Trump’s repeated refusals to spend money Congress approved, Senate appropriators from both parties are adding new guardrails to funding bills. The changes insert detailed spending instructions directly into law and require more reporting on contract cancellations, layoffs, and grants — steps meant to box in the White House after Trump’s budget office claimed Congress sets only ceilings, not mandates.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$100 million+ — Value of Trump’s bond purchases since inauguration, spread across more than 600 transactions.

37 — Intelligence officials stripped of security clearances by Tulsi Gabbard in one purge.

15,000 — Devices searched by CBP at the border in one quarter, the highest number ever recorded.

750 — HHS employees who signed a letter accusing RFK Jr. of spreading vaccine disinformation.

41% — Turnover rate among local election officials in 2024, the highest in at least 25 years.

$200 million / $500 million — Payments Trump is extorting from Columbia and Harvard in settlement deals.

155,000 — Agricultural jobs lost in four months as Trump’s deportation crackdown emptied fields.

2.4–12 billion — Estimated cost of Kristi Noem’s plan for an ICE-run deportation airline.

$700 million — Size of Gabbard’s intelligence cuts, framed as an effort to “crush the deep state.”

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump continues escalating pressure on the Federal Reserve — Will he succeed in ousting officials like Lisa Cook to seize control of U.S. monetary policy?

Trump is extorting universities into nine-figure settlements — Will university independence survive his demands for cash?

Trump’s purge of FBI and intelligence officials is stripping away expertise — Will anyone stop him before the U.S. is left wide open to attacks on critical infrastructure and elections?

ICE is pushing for its own deportation airline — How far will mass disappearance infrastructure expand before courts or Congress step in?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponizing Justice in D.C. — From Pirro’s order to maximize charges to military prosecutors replacing civilians, Trump is turning the capital into a testing ground for a nationwide police state.

The Intelligence Purge — Tulsi Gabbard’s cuts and clearance revocations gut defenses against foreign interference, stripping expertise and handing Moscow another win.

Public Broadcasting Under Siege — By cutting federal funds, Trump is dismantling lifelines in rural America, silencing local journalism, and jeopardizing emergency alerts.

International Justice Attacked — Rubio’s sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors show Trump siding with authoritarian allies, signaling that powerful states can intimidate courts to escape accountability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.