Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
susan conner's avatar
susan conner
3h

Of course what they are all doing is completely unethical, dishonorable (for which reason all of the potus plebiscites should receive dishonorable discharges) and illegal. And guns of course. The many gun offenses since dt has assumed office is appalling and no one in DC is going to do anything about it because it's what they want so they can send in more troops to expunge all the bad people. Of course, they can't see who's looking back at them in the mirror. One last thing - in the picture, what is in the big box on the table?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture