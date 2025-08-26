National Guard troops in Washington last week. President Trump has mused openly about expanding the deployments to other cities, particularly Democratic strongholds.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump National Doral returns to PGA Tour in 2026 with Miami Championship

What Happened: The PGA Tour announced it will return to Trump National Doral for the first time since 2016, hosting a new Miami Championship from April 30–May 3, 2026.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the PGA Tour’s return to Doral to fuse his presidency with his business empire. The move shows how major sports organizations are helping normalize his brand despite glaring conflicts of interest and political baggage.

Elon Musk Pledged to Start a Political Party. He Is Already Pumping the Brakes.

What Happened: Elon Musk has pulled back from launching his proposed “America Party,” telling allies he wants to focus on his businesses and avoid splitting GOP voters. Instead, he’s working to maintain ties with JD Vance and may funnel money into a future Vance presidential run.

Why It Matters: Musk’s retreat preserves his influence inside MAGA while his companies rack up lucrative federal contracts under Trump, blurring the line between policy and profiteering. His billions are embedding corporate power and corruption deeper into America’s political system.

Trump businesses seek to hire more foreign workers as his administration supercharges deportations

What Happened: Even as Trump’s $75 billion immigration crackdown makes ICE the most heavily funded law enforcement agency in the U.S., his luxury clubs are hiring foreign seasonal workers. Job postings at Trump properties in West Palm Beach and Bedminster seek cooks, servers, and bartenders through the H-2B visa program.

Why It Matters: The hypocrisy is glaring—Trump is jailing and disappearing immigrants while shielding industries that benefit his own empire. His immigration agenda isn’t about protecting U.S. workers but about consolidating power, enriching allies, and carving out exceptions for himself.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump and Putin are both criticizing mail-in voting. Election officials are freaking out.

What Happened: After meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump announced plans to ban mail-in ballots and eliminate voting machines. Election officials warn this would cripple U.S. elections, invite chaos, and hand Russia new openings to interfere.

Why It Matters: Russia has been attacking our elections for over a decade, and now Trump is echoing Putin’s propaganda while dismantling safeguards. By eroding trust and weakening defenses, he’s handing Moscow exactly what it wants—a broken American democracy—as he consolidates power.

A Texas County Cuts Over 100 Polling Sites as Trump Attacks Mail-In Voting Nationally

What Happened: Tarrant County, Texas, voted to cut more than 100 polling sites and reduce early voting, just one day after Trump vowed to end mail-in ballots. Officials claimed the move would save money and improve efficiency, but it disproportionately affects Black, Hispanic, and student-heavy areas.

Why It Matters: This is more voter suppression. With Trump pushing a national crackdown on mail-in voting, Texas Republicans are shrinking in-person access too—making it harder for working-class and minority voters to cast a ballot.

Trump budget officials claim sweeping spending power from Congress, records show

What Happened: Newly released records show Trump’s budget chief, Russell Vought, is blocking billions in congressionally approved funds for housing, education, and research unless agencies prove compliance with Trump’s directives, like bans on diversity programs. This practice effectively gives Vought veto power over nearly all federal spending.

Why It Matters: The move centralizes financial authority in the White House, undermining Congress’s constitutional power of the purse. It revives Trump’s first-term tactics—like freezing Ukraine aid—that were deemed unlawful. This cements Project 2025’s vision of executive control over federal budgets.

Trump bypasses the Senate — and the courts — to install loyal US attorneys

What Happened: Trump is bypassing Senate confirmation and even judicial appointments to keep loyalists in charge of U.S. attorney offices in states including New Jersey, New York, California, Nevada, and New Mexico. Using loopholes, the regime is reappointing unconfirmed picks as “acting” U.S. attorneys, letting them serve nearly a year without oversight.

Why It Matters: This shreds constitutional checks and hands Trump direct control of federal prosecutors to target his enemies. By converting U.S. attorneys’ offices into partisan outposts, he is weaponizing the justice system and accelerating the collapse of the rule of law.

Trump Targets Corporate America to Achieve Economic and Foreign Policy Goals

What Happened: Trump is forcing Nvidia and AMD to hand the U.S. government 15% of AI chip sales to China, considering a 10% federal stake in Intel, and claiming a “Golden Share” in Nippon Steel to control U.S. Steel. His team is also driving Pentagon equity buys in rare earth firms, pulling the government directly into corporate boardrooms.

Why It Matters: This marks a sharp turn toward state-directed capitalism modeled on Russia and China. Trump frames it as industrial policy, but it is extortion—endangering taxpayer money, destabilizing markets, and giving him power over corporations.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Tennessee Becomes Latest Republican-Led State to Send National Guard to D.C.

What Happened: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is sending 160 Guard troops to Washington, joining five other GOP states in backing Trump’s takeover of D.C. policing. Trump claims a crime crisis, though data shows the city has grown safer in the past two years.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Guard as a political tool and setting the stage for wider city occupations. It squanders resources, erodes federalism, and accelerates his authoritarian power grab. D.C. is a test case as the police state expands.

Texas Democrat Forced to Sleep in Capitol After Refusing 24-Hour Police Escort

What Happened: Texas Rep. Nicole Collier is suing after GOP leaders ordered her confined to the Capitol under threat of arrest unless she accepted a 24/7 police escort. She refused and slept on the House floor with colleagues after a quorum-denying trip to block Trump-backed redistricting.

Why It Matters: This is coercion—using police power to detain lawmakers and force through maps that dilute Black voting power. Republicans are criminalizing opposition and turning legislatures into prisons to cement one-party rule.

Justice Department investigating D.C. police over alleged fake crime data

What Happened: Federal prosecutors, led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, are investigating whether D.C. police “manipulated” crime data to make violent crime appear lower. The probe follows Trump’s federal takeover of the city’s law enforcement, with local officials citing falling crime to resist his intervention.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the probe to claim D.C. leaders lied about crime, even though there is zero evidence of fake data. It’s another manufactured excuse to justify his police takeover and push the city deeper under federal control.

In Pursuing Trump Rival, Weaponization Czar Sidesteps Justice Dept. Norms

What Happened: Edward R. Martin Jr., Trump’s “weaponization” chief, is pressuring New York AG Letitia James to resign, posed outside her home before attacking her on Fox News. His actions came amid a DOJ probe into James over “mortgage fraud.”

Why It Matters: Martin’s stunts show Trump has turned the DOJ into a weapon to intimidate his enemies. The blatant politicization erodes trust in the department and risks collapsing criminal cases.

Jeanine Pirro bragged about helping Trump and GOP while a Fox News host

What Happened: Newly unredacted documents in the Smartmatic defamation case reveal Jeanine Pirro texted GOP leaders in 2020 that she was “working hard for the President and party,” despite Fox’s “ban” on partisan activity. She amplified election lies on-air even as she privately admitted Biden won fairly—and secured a Trump pardon for her ex-husband.

Why It Matters: Pirro used her Fox platform to serve Trump’s interests and lie to the public, and she now holds one of the most powerful prosecutorial posts in the country. Trump continues installing loyalists to weaponize the justice system against his enemies.

California's long ballot count may be Trump's next target in the war over voting

What Happened: Trump renewed his push to end mail-in voting, calling for an all-paper, in-person system he claims delivers “certainty” on election night. The move zeroes in on California, where 81% of votes were cast by mail in 2024 and slow counts left House control undecided for weeks.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing California’s slow counts as part of his war on voting, setting up mail ballots as the next target alongside redistricting battles. By framing delays as “fraud,” he’s laying groundwork to delegitimize results and tighten GOP control through gerrymanders and voting rollbacks.

IRS broke rules in firing probationary employees, Treasury Department watchdog finds

What Happened: A Treasury watchdog found the IRS broke its own rules when it purged 6,700 probationary employees on Trump’s orders, skipping required notice and ignoring performance reviews. Officials lied that the cuts were based on performance.

Why It Matters: The purge gutted a new IRS unit tasked with auditing the wealthy and complex partnerships, crippling tax enforcement. By bending rules to purge these hires, Trump weaponized the bureaucracy to shield the rich and punish oversight.

Education Department threatens funding for Northern Virginia schools over trans student policies

What Happened: The Education Department moved to strip $50 million from five Northern Virginia school districts for refusing to roll back protections for transgender students. Officials claim restroom and pronoun policies violate Title IX.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funds to enforce his war on trans rights, coercing schools into “biology-based” rules. The move strips resources from entire districts and is part of a broader attack on education to impose ideological conformity—while endangering LGBTQ+ students.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Says Smithsonian Focuses Too Much on ‘How Bad Slavery Was’

What Happened: Trump accused the Smithsonian of “overstating” slavery’s horrors and ordered museums to rewrite exhibits to reflect his regime’s view of “American ideals.” Institutions have 120 days to change tone and framing, part of Trump’s push to sanitize history, erase diversity, and restore Confederate symbols.

Why It Matters: This is state-imposed historical revisionism—whitewashing the horrors of slavery to stoke white grievance and erase Black history. It mirrors Russia’s playbook of rewriting history to glorify the “empire,” rewrite borders, and suppress inconvenient truths and historical mass crimes and genocide.

Oklahoma will test some incoming teachers with ‘America-first’ exam

What Happened: Oklahoma will force teaching applicants from New York and California to pass a 50-question “America First” test created by PragerU on civics, religion, and gender. Superintendent Ryan Walters says it’s meant to block “woke indoctrinators” despite a dire teacher shortage.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes teacher certification to impose right-wing ideology, driving out qualified educators and turning schools into political battlegrounds. It mirrors Trump’s broader push to purge dissent from education and enforce ideological conformity.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Community rallies around LA teen detained by Ice while walking dog

What Happened: ICE agents in masks detained 18-year-old Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz in Van Nuys just days after his birthday, as he walked his dog before starting senior year. Supporters call it a kidnapping and say he now faces inhumane conditions in detention.

Why It Matters: Trump’s state-sponsored cruelty is ripping students from classrooms and terrorizing immigrant communities. Guerrero-Cruz’s detention shows how everyday life can turn into disappearance, spreading fear in communities.

Nebraska governor announces plan for immigrant detention center to aid in Trump's deportation efforts

What Happened: Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will convert a prison camp in McCook into a federal immigration internment center, the “Cornhusker Clink,” to hold up to 300 detainees with state patrol and Guard support. It’s part of Trump’s $45 billion ICE expansion and growing network of detention sites.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a mass-detention system, locking immigrants in remote internment camps far from oversight. Facilities like “Cornhusker Clink” and “Alligator Alcatraz” normalize incarceration as intimidation, eroding due process, and targeting vulnerable communities.

The Founders of This New Development Say You Must Be White to Live There

What Happened: A group in Ravenden, Arkansas, has created a whites-only community called Return to the Land, screening applicants through ancestry checks and even family photos to ensure “European heritage.” The founders argue they qualify for exemptions under housing law, even as the state attorney general investigates and experts say the policy is a blatant violation of the Fair Housing Act.

Why It Matters: This is a test case for white nationalists exploiting Trump-era rollbacks of civil rights protections. By normalizing whites-only housing, extremists are pushing segregationist projects into the mainstream under a regime advancing the same agenda.

Maine police officer arrested by ICE agrees to voluntarily leave the country

What Happened: ICE arrested Maine police officer Jon Luke Evans, a Jamaican national, for allegedly overstaying his visa and attempting to buy a firearm. Though DHS had cleared him to work through E-Verify, a judge ordered him to leave the U.S., which he accepted.

Why It Matters: The case highlights contradictions in Trump’s immigration regime—first approving, then targeting a local officer. The crackdown is sowing chaos even in law-and-order roles, eroding trust in both immigration systems and community policing.

Ice used Marriott chain to detain immigrants, despite hotel’s 2019 pledge not to cooperate

What Happened: ICE used a Sheraton hotel in Louisiana to detain a father and son before deporting them to Ecuador, despite Marriott’s 2019 pledge not to aid immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine is pulling private businesses into its orbit, breaking corporate promises under political pressure. Turning hotels into covert detention sites erodes public trust and normalizes mass roundups.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Top Air Force general to exit in latest shake-up at Pentagon

What Happened: Gen. David Allvin, the Air Force chief of staff, will retire halfway through his four-year term after reportedly being pushed out by Trump officials. His exit follows a string of senior military purges, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Navy chief, the Coast Guard commandant, and other top brass.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out the Pentagon’s leadership, sidelining experienced commanders in favor of loyalists. This destabilizes military continuity and endangers national security at a moment of global crisis, weakening trust inside the armed forces and among U.S. allies.

Gun violence hits Black communities hardest. Trump is rolling back prevention efforts

What Happened: Gun violence has surged in Black communities like Bogalusa, Louisiana, where firearm homicide rates are higher than the national average. Instead of strengthening prevention, Trump rolled back Biden-era gun safety measures, gutted intervention funding, repealed ATF oversight of dealers, and cut research into firearm deaths.

Why It Matters: Black youth are dying at staggering rates while Trump dismantles public health efforts to curb shootings. His policies enrich the gun industry, weaken protections, and leave communities already scarred by poverty and racism to face more trauma and death.

Trump Tariffs and Green Energy Rollbacks Drive Up Power Bills 10%

What Happened: A new report shows household electricity bills have risen 10% since Trump took office, driven by tariffs, data center growth, and cuts to clean energy incentives. Average prices jumped from 15.95 to 17.47 cents per kWh in five months, with spikes up to 20% in some states.

Why It Matters: Trump promised cheaper power, but his pro-fossil fuel agenda is making energy costlier and less reliable. Families are footing the bill while his regime shields donors and dismantles climate policies.

Trump’s Get-Tough Approach on Homelessness May Sweep Up Veterans

What Happened: Trump ended support for Housing First, the model behind HUD-VASH that cut veteran homelessness by more than half. Advocates warn shifting to “treatment first” could strip housing from thousands of vets.

Why It Matters: HUD-VASH is hailed as a major success, keeping 170,000 veterans housed. Weakening it risks pushing vulnerable vets with PTSD and addiction back onto the streets and undoing years of progress.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US destroyers head toward waters off Venezuela as Trump aims to pressure drug cartels

What Happened: The U.S. is deploying three guided-missile destroyers off Venezuela as part of Trump’s “narco-terrorism” campaign, which also labeled cartels as terrorist groups and doubled the bounty on Nicolás Maduro to $50 million. The move marks a sharp military escalation in Latin America.

Why It Matters: Trump is blurring the line between law enforcement and warfare by treating cartels like ISIS and targeting Maduro’s regime. The strategy risks confrontation in Venezuelan waters.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Defies US and Israel

What Happened: Despite heavy Israeli and U.S. strikes that killed commanders and crippled defenses, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard emerged from the 12-day war stronger. It tightened control at home, secured new seats on Iran’s National Defense Council, and positioned itself as the regime’s indispensable economic and military arm.

Why It Matters: The IRGC’s deeper entrenchment makes it harder for the U.S. and Israel to weaken Iran’s influence. With regional proxies weakened, Tehran may accelerate the pursuit of a nuclear deterrent—raising the stakes for future conflict.

Student Arrivals to US Continue to Plummet, With Asia Hit Especially Hard

What Happened: Student visa arrivals fell 28% in July, with India down 46% and China 26%. Universities expect first-time foreign enrollment to drop 30% this fall, costing an estimated $2.6 billion in lost tuition.

Why It Matters: Trump’s visa crackdowns are choking off international students, intentionally gutting a vital revenue stream for U.S. universities. The decline threatens school finances and America’s standing as a global hub for education.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Administration Speechwriter Linked to Hate Speech Online

What Happened: A DHS speechwriter, Eric Lendrum, was exposed for spreading hate speech and extremist conspiracy theories online, including defending January 6 insurrectionists, promoting the racist “great replacement” theory, and comparing conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany. His posts also encouraged violence against pro-Palestinian protesters and attacked LGBTQ+ people.

Why It Matters: This shows how extremists are being normalized and placed inside the government. By elevating voices who peddle hate and violence, Trump is embedding far-right ideology into federal agencies.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump's tariffs are leaving Black beauty businesses in peril

What Happened: Black-owned beauty salons and wholesalers are being hit hard by Trump’s steep tariffs on China and Vietnam, where most hair extensions and supplies are made. Prices on hair essentials have doubled, forcing small business owners to delay shipments, hike prices, or absorb devastating losses.

Why It Matters: By driving up costs in an industry that sustains thousands of small businesses, Trump’s trade war is crushing livelihoods and deepening economic inequality.

Trump Widens Metal Tariffs to Target Baby Gear and Motorcycles

What Happened: Trump abruptly widened steel and aluminum tariffs to cover more than 400 consumer items, including motorcycles, baby products, and tableware. The move took effect Monday without exemptions for goods already in transit, leaving importers and customs brokers scrambling to comply.

Why It Matters: The erratic tariffs are another shock to global supply chains, driving up costs for everyday goods and fueling market chaos. Trump’s trade war is spreading from heavy industry to household products, deepening economic uncertainty for businesses and consumers.

Businesses face 'chaos' as EPA aims to repeal its authority over climate pollution

What Happened: EPA is moving to repeal its landmark 2009 “endangerment finding” that greenhouse gases threaten public health, the legal basis for all federal climate regulations. Businesses warn the move could trigger regulatory chaos and unleash costly lawsuits, even as EPA chief Lee Zeldin calls it “a dagger to the heart of the climate change religion.”

Why It Matters: This is one of the largest deregulatory actions in U.S. history. By gutting climate authority, Trump is erasing science, destabilizing corporate planning, and locking America into more pollution—all to satisfy ideological hardliners while even industry groups ask for stability.

Economic Data Has Taken a Dark Turn. That Doesn’t Mean a Crash Is Near.

What Happened: Inflation is rising again, and job growth has slowed as Trump’s erratic tariffs and immigration crackdown ripple through the economy. Import costs are rising, consumer confidence is faltering, and foreign investors are hesitating, though economists say a recession isn’t guaranteed yet.

Why It Matters: Tariffs and mass deportations are driving up prices and straining the labor force, undermining stability. Even if a crash is avoided, Trump’s policies are steering the economy into dangerous ground where persistent inflation collides with weaker job prospects.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

The Race to Rescue PBS and NPR Stations

What Happened: After Trump’s cuts wiped out $500 million in federal funding for public broadcasting, the Knight Foundation and other major philanthropies launched a $50 million Public Media Bridge Fund. The emergency cash aims to keep at-risk local radio and TV stations—especially in rural areas—alive after the collapse of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

‘Boston will not back down’: mayor hits back at Trump officials’ sanctuary city threats

What Happened: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rebuked Trump officials after Pam Bondi threatened to prosecute local leaders of “sanctuary jurisdictions” for allegedly “obstructing immigration enforcement.” Wu said Boston “will not back down,” accusing Trump of attacking cities to mask his regime’s failures.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

1,700+ — National Guard troops now deployed in Washington, D.C., more than half from out-of-state GOP governors

28% — Drop in international student visa arrivals to the U.S. in July

6,700 — IRS probationary employees illegally purged under Trump’s orders

20% — Spike in household electricity bills in some states under Trump’s tariffs and fossil-fuel push

100+ — Polling sites cut in Tarrant County, Texas, alongside reduced early voting

10% — Federal stake Trump officials are considering in Intel to control U.S. chip supply

160 — National Guard troops, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is sending to Washington, D.C.

$50 million — Federal funds that Trump’s Education Department is threatening to strip from five Northern Virginia school districts over trans protections

28% — Drop in international student visa arrivals in July; India down 46%, China down 26%

$2.6 billion — Estimated tuition revenue U.S. universities will lose this fall from declining foreign enrollment

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump moves to ban mail-in voting and scrap machines, echoing Putin — Will he be allowed to rig 2026 U.S. elections?

Russell Vought is grabbing veto power over nearly all federal spending — Will Congress stop him?

Trump is turning U.S. attorneys into partisan enforcers — Will courts stop him from weaponizing prosecutors?

Tariffs and corporate power grabs are destabilizing the economy — Will this trigger a deeper downturn?

Cities and schools are under siege from Trump’s attacks — Will local leaders and institutions be able to withstand the pressure?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Fallout — Tariffs and deregulation are spiking prices, destabilizing markets, and threatening universities. Families and small businesses pay while donors profit.

Corruption and Conflicts — Trump is fusing business and politics, from PGA returns to Doral to foreign worker hires at his clubs, while Musk bankrolls MAGA influence. The presidency is a corruption center.

Power Consolidation — From federalizing D.C.’s police to cutting polling sites in Texas, Trump is hardwiring control into elections and institutions.

Weaponization — Loyalists like Pirro and Martin show DOJ is now a political cudgel, while budget power grabs shred Congress’s authority.

Civil Rights Under Siege — From whites-only housing projects to internment camps like “Cornhusker Clink,” Trump’s regime is normalizing racial extremism and mass incarceration.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

