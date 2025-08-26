A National Guard Oshkosh M-ATV vehicle stands outside of Union Station after Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and ordered an increased presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, D.C., August 17, 2025.

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Julie Roginsky and I are so excited to announce our Fall 2025 seminar: a 6-week discussion on information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation— exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Starts: Wednesday, September 17 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is September 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccVY1gdQvAJLIsN8ahz0oRRl1bsyqDupu1Ixx5SEcWZLZ6kg/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Ex-DOJ antitrust official tears into agency leadership over MAGA-friendly lobbying

What Happened: Roger Alford, a recently purged senior DOJ antitrust official, accused Trump leadership of letting MAGA-aligned lobbyists shape antitrust decisions. He pointed to the Hewlett Packard Enterprise–Juniper merger, where Pam Bondi’s chief of staff overruled career officials to push through a settlement benefiting corporate allies.

Why It Matters: The episode shows how Trump’s Justice Department is bending law enforcement to serve political patrons and lobbyists. Instead of upholding antitrust law, DOJ power is being wielded as a payoff system for MAGA insiders and corporate cronies.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Mississippi and Louisiana Will Send National Guard Troops to D.C.

What Happened: Mississippi and Louisiana announced they will deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, joining Ohio, West Virginia, and South Carolina in backing Trump’s federal takeover of the city. About 1,000 troops from these Republican-led states will add to the 800 already mobilized from the D.C. National Guard.

Why It Matters: Trump manufactured a crime “emergency” to justify militarizing D.C. despite record-low violence. It’s about consolidating power and normalizing military rule in civilian life, not public safety. The move sets a dangerous precedent for expanding federal control beyond the capital.

Missouri attorney general appointed co-deputy director of FBI

What Happened: The DOJ appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as co-deputy director of the FBI alongside Dan Bongino, marking the first time the bureau has had two deputies. Bailey, a staunch Trump loyalist, praised the president and vowed to “Make America Safe Again,” while officials framed it as part of Trump’s mandate.

Why It Matters: Installing Bailey and Bongino at the FBI locks in Trump’s takeover of the nation’s top law enforcement agency. He has already turned the bureau into a partisan weapon, shredding its independence, and this move further entrenches his drive to use it for political investigations against his “enemies.”

SoftBank Invests $2B in Intel as Trump Eyes U.S. Government Stake

What Happened: SoftBank invested $2 billion in Intel, buying roughly 2% of the company, as Trump considers converting federal Chips Act funds into a 10% U.S. government equity stake.

Why It Matters: This move echoes state-capitalist models seen in Russia and China, where governments take direct stakes in industries. Trump’s intervention blurs the line between public policy and corporate control, concentrating power in the presidency while turning America’s tech sector into a political asset.

Trump says lawyers are drafting executive order to end mail-in voting

What Happened: Trump announced that lawyers are preparing an executive order to eliminate mail-in ballots, echoing Vladimir Putin’s claim that U.S. elections are “rigged” because of mail-in voting. He falsely invoked Jimmy Carter’s legacy to justify the move, while railing against voting machines and insisting states must follow federal directives.

Why It Matters: Trump cannot unilaterally end mail-in voting since states control their own election systems. But the absurdity lies in citing Putin—an autocrat who has never overseen a free election and assassinates his opponents—to justify rolling back Americans’ voting rights. It’s a move that imports Kremlin propaganda into U.S. law and primes the ground for mass voter suppression.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

White House sending social media teams with FBI on some arrests in D.C., sources say

What Happened: The White House has been sending social media teams to film FBI arrests in Washington, D.C., producing promotional videos for Trump’s federal police takeover. One video of a DOJ employee’s arrest was posted on Trump’s official channels, drawing millions of views.

Why It Matters: Embedding political media crews into law enforcement operations further shatters DOJ’s independence and risks violating suspects’ constitutional rights. It transforms criminal investigations into propaganda theater, eroding the FBI’s credibility and normalizing authoritarian-style policing.

‘We are arresting the mayor right now, per the deputy attorney general’

What Happened: Bodycam footage described in a new court filing shows federal agents arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka in May “per the deputy attorney general,” despite his peaceful presence at an immigration detention center. The trespassing charge was quickly dropped, and a federal judge blasted the prosecution as an “embarrassing retraction.”

Why It Matters: The revelation confirms that Trump’s DOJ is directing arrests of Democratic officials, weaponizing law enforcement against political opponents. Using federal agents to cuff an opposition mayor is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.

Texas Democrat says she's locked inside state Capitol after refusing mandatory DPS escort

What Happened: Texas Rep. Nicole Collier said she was locked inside the state Capitol after refusing a mandatory DPS escort imposed on House Democrats who fled the state to block a GOP-led redistricting plan. Republicans are pushing maps that would add five more GOP-leaning House seats ahead of 2026.

Why It Matters: Forcing elected lawmakers to move under police escort is a coercive tactic that undermines democratic representation. Texas Republicans are using state power to strong-arm opposition while pushing through gerrymandered maps designed to entrench their hold on Congress.

Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says

What Happened: The State Department announced it has revoked more than 6,000 student visas, citing “lawbreaking, terrorism suspicions, and political activism.” Officials admitted hundreds of visas were canceled over students’ support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel, part of Trump’s broader immigration and free speech crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to weaponize immigration law to silence dissent and punish students for their political views. By tying visas to loyalty tests on foreign policy, Trump is trampling free speech and turning U.S. universities into battlegrounds for control.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Trump ally fighting for criminal investigations of Obama, Biden and Clinton

What Happened: Mike Davis, a staunch Trump ally, is celebrating Pam Bondi’s approval of multiple criminal probes into Democrats, including Obama, Clinton, Biden, and New York AG Letitia James. Davis claims the investigations will expose a decade-long “conspiracy against Trump,” even though past GOP-led inquiries uncovered no crimes.

Why It Matters: MAGA propagandists are laying the groundwork to normalize political persecutions built on discredited conspiracy theories. Trump’s DOJ is weaponizing the law to punish rivals—an authoritarian tactic that criminalizes opposition to cement power.

Oklahoma will require teachers from NY, CA to prove they back 'America First'

What Happened: Oklahoma will now require teachers from New York and California to pass a new “America First” certification test to prove loyalty to conservative values before teaching in the state. The test, developed with PragerU, enforces Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy theories, rejects LGBTQ-inclusive lessons, and rewrites curricula around culture-war themes like mail-in voter fraud and the COVID-19 lab leak.

Why It Matters: By forcing educators to swear allegiance to partisan ideology, Oklahoma is weaponizing schools to spread Trump’s election lies and erase civil rights history. It turns education into a political litmus test, cementing extremist narratives for the next generation as part of a broader Republican attack on public education.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

NYC student, 7, and family detained by ICE: ‘Should be getting ready for school’

What Happened: ICE detained a 7-year-old Queens public school student and her family, sending the child and her mother to a Texas detention center while her brother remains in custody in New Jersey. The case, the first known arrest of a New York City child under 18 by ICE, has drawn condemnation from local officials and Attorney General Letitia James.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine continues locking up schoolchildren. It’s a brutal expansion of family separation, spreading fear through immigrant communities and shattering trust in schools and public institutions.

Immigrant families fear Trump's deportations as children return to school

What Happened: As schools reopen, immigrant families are pulling children from classrooms amid fears of ICE raids tied to Trump’s expanded deportation drive. Districts in Los Angeles and Chicago issued new guidance shielding students, but many mixed-status families have already unenrolled or gone into hiding after threats and detention orders.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is pushing U.S. citizen children out of schools, weaponizing fear to drive self-deportation. By ending protections for schools as “sensitive locations,” he is turning classrooms into enforcement zones, eroding education rights and destabilizing immigrant communities.

For D.C.’s Homeless, Strained Lives Become More Unstable

What Happened: Federal forces have begun clearing homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., tossing tents and belongings and forcing people into shelters, temporary hotels, or the streets. Advocates say no federal resources have been provided to help those displaced, leaving nonprofits scrambling to fill the gap.

Why It Matters: The crackdown criminalizes poverty while offering no real solutions. By using police sweeps instead of housing support, Trump is destabilizing lives further and turning America’s capital into a stage for authoritarian showmanship at the expense of the most vulnerable.

Under Trump, the Education Dept. has flipped its civil rights mission

What Happened: The Education Department has gutted its civil rights office, purging half the staff and closing most regional offices while letting a 25,000-case backlog pile up. At the same time, it is prioritizing probes that claim programs for students of color or transgender students are discriminatory, flipping the traditional interpretation of civil rights law on its head.

Why It Matters: The agency meant to protect vulnerable students is now targeting them instead, leaving real discrimination cases to languish. By hollowing out enforcement while weaponizing select cases, Trump is dismantling decades of civil rights protections.

‘Lone Star Lockup’: Trump admin opens largest immigration detention center in US

What Happened: Trump opened “Lone Star Lockup,” a new immigration detention center at Fort Bliss, Texas, under a $1.2 billion Pentagon contract. The site holds 1,000 beds now, with plans to expand to 5,000 by 2027, drawing GOP praise as a processing hub but sharp criticism from Democrats, local leaders, and the ACLU.

Why It Matters: This is the largest federal detention expansion in U.S. history. Critics warn it enriches private contractors, exposes migrants to dangerous conditions, and normalizes a sprawling prison-like network for immigrant detention.

Housing Agency to Offer Material Only in English, Official Says

What Happened: The Department of Housing and Urban Development will no longer provide documents or communications in languages other than English, canceling all translation contracts and removing existing materials. The move enforces Trump’s executive order making English the official language of the U.S.

Why It Matters: This strips millions of Americans of equal access to housing aid and services they are legally entitled to. It weaponizes language as a barrier, deepening discrimination and shutting vulnerable communities out of federal support.

What I Witnessed as I Photographed the Disappearances and the Homecomings of My Countrymen

What Happened: Over four months, a photojournalist followed five Venezuelan families whose sons were disappeared by the U.S. to El Salvador’s gulag. She documented their anguish, protests, and long-awaited reunions after the men were suddenly flown home.

Why It Matters: The families’ stories reveal the human cost of mass disappearances and indefinite detention—parents aging, children without fathers, and sons returning home changed by prison. It’s a stark look at how cruel political decisions reverberate in ordinary lives.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Firings and forced resignations at FBI worry veterans of the agency

What Happened: Dozens of FBI officials have been purged or forced out since Trump returned to office, often without explanation or due process. Among those purged was Brian Driscoll, a decorated agent who briefly led the bureau, being pushed out just two years short of his pension. Veterans warn the dismissals amount to a politically driven purge.

Why It Matters: These purges send the message that loyalty to Trump outweighs fidelity to the Constitution. It destabilizes careers, guts morale, and compromises the FBI’s independence and ability to protect the public—hallmarks of an authoritarian takeover of law enforcement.

Trump’s Rollback of Rules for Mental Health Coverage Could Lead More Americans to Go Without Care

What Happened: Trump officials paused Biden-era rules that held insurers accountable for denying mental health care, while Congress cut funding for the agency enforcing parity. The moves slash oversight and leave patients more vulnerable to insurance denials.

Why It Matters: Trump calls mental health a “crisis” while gutting protections. Weak enforcement lets insurers deny lifesaving care, pushing families into financial ruin and leaving more Americans untreated.

USDA ends programs for solar, wind projects on farms

What Happened: Trump will no longer fund solar and wind projects on productive farmland, ending USDA programs that invested billions in rural clean energy. Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed renewables threaten “prime soil,” despite USDA data showing they use less than 0.05% of U.S. farmland.

Why It Matters: This guts rural clean energy. Farmers lose cheaper power, climate progress stalls, and Trump hands a win to fossil fuel donors while killing economic opportunities.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US aid group ‘distressed’ at block on medical visas for Gaza children

What Happened: The State Department suspended visas for injured Gaza children after far-right extremist Laura Loomer lobbied Marco Rubio, claiming a secret “Islamic immigration” plot. Aid group Heal Palestine said the children only come temporarily for treatment before returning home.

Why It Matters: Blocking medical visas punishes wounded kids to score political points, turning humanitarian relief into a culture-war weapon. It signals how extremist narratives can hijack U.S. policy, eroding America’s moral standing and preventing lifesaving aid.

Modi Hails ‘Friend’ Putin and Boosts China Ties in Tilt From US

What Happened: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Putin as a “friend” after a post-Alaska summit call and moved to reset ties with China, scheduling talks with Beijing’s foreign minister and weighing a visit. The outreach follows Trump’s 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil imports, which have strained U.S.–India relations.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

With Rush to Washington and Use of Flattery, E.U. Leaders Help Keep Talks On Track

What Happened: After Trump’s warm welcome for war criminal Putin in Alaska raised fears of a U.S.-Russia deal, Zelenskyy and top European leaders rushed to Washington to pressure Trump. Their presence shifted talks toward security guarantees for Ukraine and away from Russian “land-swap” demands, with Ukraine pledging major U.S. arms purchases as part of the discussions.

Why It Matters: Europe’s leaders, presenting a united European front, had to flatter Trump just to try and keep him from cutting a backroom deal with Putin. The spectacle underscores how U.S. policy is being shaped around Trump’s ego, creating dangerous openings for Moscow and other adversaries while forcing allies to play along to prevent disaster.

An Account Using the Same Name as Trump’s BLS Pick Posted Red-Pilled Conspiracy Theories

What Happened: A now-deleted Twitter account using the full name of E.J. Antoni, Trump’s nominee to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics, spread election denial, Covid conspiracies, misogynistic posts, and violent rhetoric ahead of January 6. The account, which also referenced Nazi military tactics, shared content from pro-Trump extremists and promoted “Stop the Steal” narratives.

Why It Matters: Trump is elevating an ideologue with a record of spreading extremist propaganda to a key statistical agency. By politicizing the BLS, he will turn neutral economic reporting into a weapon for disinformation and tighten control over another public institution.

Trump caught on hot mic moment talking about making a deal with Putin

What Happened: Ahead of a multilateral meeting, Trump was caught on a hot mic saying that Vladimir Putin wants to “make a deal” with him to “resolve the war.” Trump views himself as “central” to talks with Russia, while sidelining allies and formal diplomatic channels.

Why It Matters: If Putin truly wanted to ”make a deal,” he could order his military out of Ukraine and end the invasion instantly—no “deal” required. Trump’s framing hands Moscow leverage and legitimizes Russia’s genocidal aggression.

What's behind the Trump administration's immigration memes?

What Happened: Trump officials are using official government accounts to flood social media with immigration memes, AI-generated propaganda, and white supremacist tropes. Posts glorify deportations, reference racist “manifest destiny” imagery, and promote Christian nationalist themes, while trolling critics and attacking the press.

Why It Matters: Trump is injecting fringe white supremacist and Christian nationalist rhetoric into the mainstream by pushing it through official government channels. At the same time, he’s elevating extremist allies into powerful posts, hardwiring this ideology into federal agencies and turning propaganda into state policy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Restaurant attendance takes a dive in DC after Trump’s police actions

What Happened: Restaurant attendance in Washington, D.C., plummeted after Trump seized federal control of the city’s police and deployed the National Guard. OpenTable data shows seated diners dropped 16% Monday, 31% Wednesday, and remained down 20% by Saturday compared to last year.

Why It Matters: The sharp decline highlights how Trump’s federal takeover is chilling daily life in D.C., hurting businesses and fueling anger over federal overreach. The backlash has reignited calls for D.C. statehood, underscoring how Trump’s law-and-order push is colliding with local autonomy and democratic representation.

Home Depot and Lowe's earnings face housing slowdown, tariffs test

What Happened: Home Depot and Lowe’s report earnings this week as they confront a stalled housing recovery, weak consumer spending, and Trump’s tariffs driving up import costs. Both chains saw summer sales decline.

Why It Matters: With tariffs raising costs and consumers pulling back, the pressure is spreading from Wall Street to Main Street, threatening jobs and households.

US homebuilder sentiment dips back to lowest level since late 2022

What Happened: U.S. homebuilder confidence dropped in August to its weakest point since late 2022, with the NAHB/Wells Fargo index slipping to 32. High mortgage rates and affordability pressures are forcing 37% of builders to cut prices and two-thirds to offer incentives to attract buyers.

Why It Matters: The slump highlights a fragile housing market where high rates and costs are stifling demand and new construction. With housing starts and permits still depressed, the downturn threatens broader economic growth.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Democratic-led states sue Trump administration over tying grant money to immigration

What Happened: Twenty Democratic-led states and D.C. filed suit to block Trump from conditioning more than $1 billion in Victims of Crime Act grants on cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The lawsuit argues that the Justice Department’s new conditions unlawfully override Congress’s authority to control the distribution of VOCA funds.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

1,000 → 5,000 — Planned expansion of beds at Trump’s new “Lone Star Lockup” detention center by 2027

6,000+ — Student visas revoked by the State Department

$1.2 billion — Defense Department contract for Fort Bliss detention facility

$2 billion — SoftBank investment in Intel, equal to ~2% stake

10% — U.S. government equity stake in Intel Trump is considering through Chips Act funds

31% — Drop in D.C. restaurant attendance Wednesday after Trump’s police takeover

500+ — Colleges designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions now at risk after DOJ refused to defend grant program

32 — NAHB/Wells Fargo builder confidence index in August, lowest since late 2022

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s state-capitalist experiment. Will he push ahead with a 10% U.S. stake in Intel, blurring the line between government and corporate power?

The militarization of America’s capital. Will courts stop Trump’s expansion of troop deployments beyond D.C. under manufactured “crime emergencies”?

Attacks on voting rights. Will courts stop Trump’s push to end mail-in ballots, or will Kremlin-style propaganda seep into U.S. law?

Defunding Latino education. Can universities and states block the DOJ’s refusal to defend Hispanic-Serving Institution grants?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption as Governance — Trump’s DOJ is bending antitrust law, turning it into a payoff system for MAGA-aligned lobbyists and corporate cronies.

Militarized Power Grab — Republican states are shipping National Guard troops to D.C., cementing Trump’s manufactured “crime emergency” as a tool to normalize military rule.

Weaponized Justice — The FBI and DOJ are being purged, stacked, and politicized—transforming law enforcement into an authoritarian weapon against Trump’s opponents.

Civil Rights Rollback — From revoking student visas to gutting the Education Department’s civil rights mission, Trump is dismantling protections while weaponizing law to silence dissent.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Thanks for reading Trump Tyranny Tracker! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … The next chapter drops on Monday!