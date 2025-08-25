Outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin are expected to meet, members of the news media took up positions, in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday.Credit...Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 15-17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Has Dropped a Third of All Government Investigations Into Big Tech

What Happened: A Public Citizen report found that Trump officials have abandoned a third of all pending enforcement actions against tech firms, halting or dismissing 47 cases, including probes into Meta’s misuse of financial data and Binance’s unlicensed securities operations. Tech companies spent $1.2 billion on political influence since 2024, much of it flowing to Republicans and Trump himself.

Why It Matters: This is pay-to-play deregulation. Trump is letting Big Tech buy its way out of accountability, killing oversight while taking in record political cash. It’s a green light for corporate abuse and proof that enforcement is for sale under his regime.

Republicans who backed Trump’s anti-environment bill have accepted over $105m from big oil

What Happened: A new analysis shows GOP lawmakers who backed Trump’s tax and spending law — which guts clean energy credits and hands billions to oil and gas — took more than $105 million from the fossil fuel industry. The law threatens over 110,000 renewable jobs and could raise household energy costs by $200 a year.

Why It Matters: More pay-to-play politics. Trump and Republicans are trading votes for oil money, sabotaging clean energy in their own states, and locking America into a fossil-fuel future—no matter the cost to workers, families, or the climate.

Trump told Norwegian minister he wants Nobel Prize, newspaper says

What Happened: In a July call with Norway’s finance minister Jens Stoltenberg about tariffs, Trump abruptly demanded the Nobel Peace Prize. He’s been nominated before and has long claimed he “deserves” the award.

Why It Matters: Trump is injecting his obsession with personal glory into diplomacy, politicizing the Nobel process and further straining relations with allies already battered by his tariff war.

Kristi Noem is living rent-free in home used by Coast Guard commandant

What Happened: Kristi Noem has been living rent-free in the Coast Guard commandant’s residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, citing “safety concerns.” No prior DHS secretary has used military housing, and critics warn it displaces senior officers.

Why It Matters: Noem makes over $200,000 a year and has a multimillion-dollar net worth, yet she’s occupying prime military property— rent-free. It reeks of abuse of power, setting a precedent of Cabinet officials exploiting military resources for personal perks.

Congressman’s Stock Trades Draw More Scrutiny After Key Votes

What Happened: Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. (R-PA) has made over 600 stock trades since taking office, despite pledging to ban the practice. His trades often align with his votes, including selling hospital bonds before Medicaid cuts and unloading provider stock ahead of Trump’s domestic policy bill.

Why It Matters: Bresnahan’s prolific trading fuels charges that he profits from policies harming his own constituents. With 80% of voters supporting a trading ban, his actions spotlight the broader scandal of lawmakers enriching themselves while writing laws that move markets.

$5,000-Per-Plate Dinner Tests Museum Ban on Political Fund-Raisers

What Happened: Senator Dave McCormick held a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Art for PA Rising, a nonprofit tied to his PAC. Museum staff said the event violated rules banning partisan fundraisers, and the CEO admitted policy was broken after being misled by organizers.

Why It Matters: Letting a partisan group use a nonprofit museum erodes safeguards meant to keep cultural institutions free from politics. It risks violating nonprofit law and shows how operatives exploit trusted spaces to launder partisan influence.

Secret Service and US military engineers face scrutiny over raising river water level for Vance’s birthday

What Happened: The Secret Service admitted it asked Army engineers to raise an Ohio river’s water level for JD Vance’s family canoe trip. Officials claim Vance didn’t know, but Sen. Adam Schiff is demanding answers on potential misuse of federal resources.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer-funded infrastructure was bent to serve a VP’s birthday outing—another example of Trump-world elites treating public resources as private perks. It underscores how casually this regime abuses state power for personal gain.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump funding delays testing Congress' power may be intensified. How will Republicans respond?

What Happened: Trump is considering a “pocket rescission” to permanently withhold billions in congressionally approved funds, extending freezes on programs from libraries to NIH research. The GAO has already ruled some delays unlawful, but GOP lawmakers mostly back him, with only a few dissenters like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

Why It Matters: This move strikes at Congress’s constitutional power of the purse, handing spending control to the executive. With $420 billion already delayed, Trump is normalizing unilateral budget seizures—weakening accountability for how taxpayer dollars are spent.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ removes newly named D.C. emergency police chief, agrees to rewrite Bondi directive on immigration

What Happened: After a D.C. court hearing, the Justice Department backed down from Pam Bondi’s order installing DEA head Terry Cole as D.C.’s emergency police chief and agreed to rewrite her directive forcing local police to cooperate with ICE. D.C. sued, arguing that Trump’s takeover under the Home Rule Act was an unlawful overreach.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a partial win for D.C., keeping Chief Pamela Smith in charge and curbing Trump’s power grab. But the fight over immigration enforcement isn’t over—Trump is still testing how far he can bend the law to turn the capital’s police into an arm of his deportation machine.

Three Republican-led states to deploy National Guard troops to US capital

What Happened: Republican governors in West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio are sending hundreds of National Guard troops to D.C. after Trump declared a crime and homelessness “emergency.” It comes as city officials fight his federal takeover of the police, which left the local chief only nominally in charge.

Why It Matters: With crime at a 30-year low, the troop surge is dangerous political theater to condition Americans of having military in the streets. It normalizes military policing of civilians, erodes D.C.’s home rule, and foreshadows Trump exporting these tactics to other Democratic-led cities.

White House says National Guard members deployed to D.C. "may be armed"

What Happened: The White House confirmed National Guard troops deployed to D.C. under Trump’s federal takeover “may be armed,” though they won’t make arrests. The move marks a shift from earlier assurances that Guard members would remain unarmed while supporting local police.

Why It Matters: Arming the Guard escalates Trump’s takeover of D.C., blurring lines between civilian policing and military force. It fuels fears of creeping martial law in the capital, despite crime being at a 30-year low.

Trump administration to review state laws that harm economy, Justice Department says

What Happened: The Justice Department announced it will review state laws deemed to “significantly and adversely affect” the national economy or interstate commerce. The effort, run with the White House’s National Economic Council, will also seek public input on potential remedies.

Why It Matters: By preempting blue-state labor, climate, and consumer protections, Trump is centralizing authority in Washington and trying to strip states of the power to set their own rules.

In split decision, court clears Trump to restart CFPB mass firings

What Happened: A divided D.C. appeals court ruled that Trump can restart mass firings at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, overturning a lower court’s block. The decision is on hold pending a possible full-court rehearing, delaying immediate dismissals.

Why It Matters: Trump will hollow out the CFPB, exposing Americans to predatory lenders and financial scams. His broader assault on agency control threatens to dismantle the post-2008 safeguards meant to prevent another crash.

ICE documents reveal plan to double immigrant detention space this year

What Happened: Internal ICE documents reveal Trump is planning to more than double detention capacity from 50,000 to 107,000 beds by January. The buildout includes 125 new or expanded sites, massive tent complexes, and family detention centers, with Geo Group and CoreCivic projected to net $1 billion+ annually.

Why It Matters: This is the largest immigrant detention expansion in U.S. history, funneling taxpayer money to private prisons and internment camps while normalizing mass incarceration of families and children. It entrenches cruelty and profiteering as policy, deepening systemic human rights abuses.

Paxton seeks to revoke O’Rourke group’s charter over fundraising for Texas House Democrats

What Happened: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton moved to revoke the charter of Beto O’Rourke’s Powered by People, accusing it of “bribery” and aiding Democratic lawmakers who fled to block GOP redistricting. Paxton has already secured a restraining order against the group’s fundraising and sought O’Rourke’s arrest.

Why It Matters: Paxton is wielding state power to criminalize political opposition and choke off funding for Democrats fighting gerrymandering. By turning the justice system into a tool of intimidation, he is trying to silence dissent.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

As Trump Tightens Hold on Kennedy Center, Top Theater Producer Resigns

What Happened: Jeffrey Finn, the Kennedy Center’s longtime theater chief and Broadway producer, resigned amid Trump’s tightening grip on the institution. Finn oversaw top-grossing shows like Hamilton but is leaving as the venue faces boycotts, programming shifts toward nonunion productions, and Trump’s direct intervention in artistic decisions.

Why It Matters: The resignation exposes how Trump has politicized the Kennedy Center, warping a bipartisan cultural institution into an ideological stage. By reshaping programming and labor practices, he is undermining the independence of America’s national theater.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A $45 Treatment Can Save a Starving Child. US Aid Cuts Have Frozen the Supply

What Happened: The dismantling of USAID has halted shipments of life-saving therapeutic food packets, forcing clinics in Africa and Asia to shut down or run out. A partial State Department grant to UNICEF covers less than half of past funding and won’t deliver supplies for months.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aid cuts have shattered the global malnutrition supply chain, putting up to 160,000 children at risk of death each year. A $45 treatment per child is now out of reach—showing how dismantling U.S. foreign aid has deadly global consequences.

Trump Uses False Crime Claims to Justify Federal Takeovers

What Happened: Trump is lying about “sky-high crime” to justify federalizing D.C.’s police and threatening similar moves in other cities, even as FBI data shows violent crime has dropped nationwide since 2022. Local officials from Chicago to Baltimore blasted his claims as “pure lies,” pointing instead to falling crime and federal funding cuts that gutted violence-prevention programs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s manufactured crime crisis is both a civil rights assault and a power grab. By federalizing police and deploying troops under false pretenses, he strips communities of self-governance and weakens constitutional protections—laying the groundwork for authoritarian control of U.S. cities.

‘It’s not illegal to be homeless’: disquiet as Trump crews clear DC encampments

What Happened: Federal officers swept homeless encampments across Washington, D.C., as part of Trump’s police takeover and National Guard deployment. Residents were forced out with little notice, warned they could face fines or jail if they refused shelters, while many were left without clear options.

Why It Matters: Criminalizing homelessness is a civil rights issue. Trump’s sweeps strip vulnerable people of safety and stability, replacing housing with handcuffs and normalizing the policing of poverty instead of addressing its root causes.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Government papers found in an Alaskan hotel reveal new details of Trump-Putin summit

What Happened: Guests at an Anchorage hotel discovered eight pages of State Department documents in a public printer, exposing meeting schedules, staff contacts, seating charts, and Trump’s planned gift to Putin — an “American Bald Eagle Desk Statue.” The packet also included phonetic guides for Russian officials’ names and a lunch menu.

Why It Matters: The blunder underscores alarming security failures. Sensitive details about U.S. staff and logistics were left unsecured, compounding Trump-era breaches that erode confidence in government competence and jeopardize national security.

The perfectly fine, already-paid-for satellites Trump wants to destroy in a fiery atmospheric reentry

What Happened: Trump plans to decommission NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory satellites, OCO-2 and OCO-3, even though they’re fully functional and could run through 2040. The move would also end other key Earth science missions under Trump’s 2026 budget cuts.

Why It Matters: Shutting down working satellites is unprecedented and would cripple U.S. climate monitoring, creating a major data gap while ceding leadership to Europe and China. Scientists say it’s not about cost but about erasing climate evidence that Trump finds politically inconvenient.

Trump Administration Unveils Stricter Rules for Wind, Solar Subsidies

What Happened: The Treasury Department issued new rules tightening eligibility for federal tax credits on wind and solar projects, requiring developers to show substantial physical construction rather than just 5% upfront investment. Large-scale projects must demonstrate continuous work beginning Sept. 2 to qualify.

Why It Matters: The changes, part of Trump’s broader push to end renewables, could slow U.S. clean energy growth and drive up electricity costs. Industry groups warn the move benefits China’s energy sector while undermining America’s ability to compete in powering an AI-driven economy.

Environmental Groups Face ‘Generational’ Setbacks Under Trump

What Happened: Trump gutted Biden-era climate policies, reviving coal and freezing billions in clean-energy grants. Major groups like Greenpeace, Sierra Club, and Rewiring America now face lawsuits, layoffs, and funding crises as the Inflation Reduction Act is dismantled.

Why It Matters: Years of climate progress have been erased in months, leaving the movement weakened and U.S. leadership in retreat. The rollback gives fossil fuels new life and shows how quickly a regime can unravel environmental protections.

Experts condemn NIH director’s defense of cut to vaccine research

What Happened: NIH director Jay Bhattacharya defended Trump’s termination of $500 million in federal funding for mRNA vaccine research, claiming the technology failed to “earn public trust.” Critics blasted the move as reckless, noting Trump-aligned officials fueled vaccine skepticism despite overwhelming evidence that Covid vaccines were safe, effective, and saved millions of lives worldwide.

Why It Matters: Politicizing science undermines a breakthrough technology with potential to combat pandemics, cancer, and other diseases. Cutting mRNA research cripples future public health responses, destabilizes scientific progress, and empowers anti-vaccine disinformation at the highest levels of government.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump administration to more heavily scrutinize "good moral character" requirement for U.S. citizenship

What Happened: USCIS issued new guidance requiring officers to broaden reviews of immigrants’ “good moral character” in citizenship applications. Beyond criminal records, officers must now consider “civic responsibility,” traffic violations, community ties, employment, and tax history.

Why It Matters: The policy expands government discretion to deny naturalization on vague standards, turning minor conduct into grounds for rejection. It’s part of Trump’s broader push to shrink not just illegal but legal immigration by deterring green card holders from applying.

Trump says no imminent plans to penalize China for buying Russian oil

What Happened: Trump said he has no immediate plans to penalize China for buying Russian oil, despite earlier threats of secondary sanctions on countries fueling Moscow’s invasion. While he hit India with 25% tariffs for its Russian imports, he told Fox News that after his Alaska summit with Putin he’d “maybe” revisit action against China in two or three weeks.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pause exposes a glaring double standard—punishing India while sparing China as he woos Xi with a trade deal. It tells Moscow and Beijing that U.S. red lines on Russian oil are negotiable, weakening American leverage and reducing sanctions to political theater.

Trump Admin Halts Gaza Children’s Medical Visas After Loomer Campaign

What Happened: The State Department suspended visas for children from Gaza seeking lifesaving medical care after far-right extremist Laura Loomer smeared the patients as “Islamic invaders” and pressured officials to act. Loomer celebrated the decision, and Rep. Randy Fine praised her for shaping U.S. policy.

Why It Matters: This is cruelty by decree—foreign policy warped by an extremist propagandist. By cutting off medical lifelines for wounded children, Trump’s regime is weaponizing humanitarian aid and reiterating that far-right extremists can dictate policy.

European Leaders to Join Zelensky for Meeting With Trump

What Happened: European leaders announced they will join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday for a joint meeting with Trump. Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, NATO, and the EU said their goal is to show unity and press Trump to support a cease-fire before talks with Russia.

Why It Matters: The move reflects Europe’s alarm after Trump aligned with Putin in Alaska, favoring a deal that would force Ukraine to surrender territory. By standing with Zelenskyy in Washington, Europe is trying to stop Trump from sidelining allies and pushing Ukraine into surrender.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin gets warm welcome from Trump at Alaska summit, including a ride in 'The Beast'

What Happened: Putin was greeted with a red carpet, jet flyover, and even a ride with Trump in the “The Beast” at their Alaska summit. The warm optics stood in stark contrast to Trump’s earlier public ambush of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House.

Why It Matters: The grand welcome bolsters war criminal Putin’s image and underscores Trump’s fealty to Moscow, even as Russia wages a bloody invasion in Ukraine. For Ukrainians, the contrast in treatment made clear who holds Trump’s favor—and who risks being sidelined in the negotiations.

USSR sweatshirt and chicken kyiv: Russia dials up trolling before Alaska summit

What Happened: Ahead of the Alaska summit, Russia escalated provocations with symbolic trolling. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wore a “CCCP” sweatshirt, and Russian media en route were served chicken kyiv, mocking Ukraine as Kremlin propagandists amplified the gestures.

Why It Matters: These stunts are Moscow’s way of delegitimizing Ukraine and glorifying Soviet bloody imperialism. Russia has no intention of ending its genocidal invasion—and if anything, continues threatening that other countries will be next.

Trump drops ceasefire demand for Ukraine war, tells allies Putin wants land

What Happened: After meeting Putin in Alaska, Trump dropped his ceasefire push and told Zelensky Ukraine should hand over all of Donbas to stop the war. He pitched “land-for-peace,” aligning U.S. policy with Russia—again— and sidelining European allies.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to predictably legitimize Russia’s genocidal invasion and pressure Ukraine—again— to surrender land. He keeps siding with Russia over allies, giving Moscow cover to keep waging its genocidal invasion.

Trump says Putin agrees with him US should not have mail-in voting

What Happened: After meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump told Fox News the Russian dictator agreed that mail-in voting makes “honest elections” impossible. He used the endorsement to pressure Republicans to pass stricter voting laws.

Why It Matters: The absurdity is stark — Trump is leaning on Putin, a dictator who hasn’t held a free election in 25 years, to legitimize his assault on U.S. democracy. By echoing Kremlin propaganda, he is aligning America’s system with an autocrat who rigs his own.

Putin Returns to Moscow With Air of Triumph After Summit

What Happened: Putin left the Alaska summit declaring victory after Trump granted him equal footing and echoed Russia’s propaganda for an “agreement.” Trump dropped his cease-fire push, effectively giving Putin space to continue the invasion.

Why It Matters: Trump’s summit lifted Putin from pariah status, giving him leverage while sidelining Ukraine. By echoing Moscow’s propaganda, Trump eroded trust with U.S. allies and, again, legitimized Russia’s genocidal invasion — a war that could end if Russia simply withdrew.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumer sentiment weakens in August; inflation expectations rise

What Happened: U.S. consumer sentiment fell in August as households braced for higher prices driven by Trump’s tariffs. The University of Michigan index dropped to 58.6 from 61.7 in July, while short- and long-term inflation expectations jumped.

Why It Matters: Rising inflation fears and weaker buying conditions signal that tariffs are squeezing Americans’ wallets. With durable goods sentiment at its lowest in a year, the data points to economic pain ahead for households already burdened by Trump’s trade policies.

Farmers in US midwest squeezed by Trump tariffs and climate crisis

What Happened: Midwest farmers are facing a double crisis: extreme weather swings and Trump’s tariffs that cut off China, their largest export market. Soybean exports have plunged to a 20-year low, prices are falling, and input costs are rising, leaving family farms on the brink despite $60 billion in promised subsidies that mostly benefit large producers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars are hurting the farm economy while climate extremes compound the pain. By blocking exports and propping up agribusiness with selective subsidies, his policies risk wiping out family farms, deepening rural despair, and destabilizing the backbone of U.S. agriculture.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Over 300 protests held Saturday against Trump redistricting push

What Happened: Tens of thousands rallied at more than 300 events nationwide against Trump’s demand for Texas to redraw its congressional map to favor Republicans. In Austin, Beto O’Rourke told protesters the GOP redistricting drive shows fear of people power, while Texas Democrats who fled the state vowed not to return until the special session ends.

Judge strikes down Trump administration guidance against DEI programs at schools

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland struck down Trump directives that threatened to strip schools and universities of federal funding if they continued diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The court ruled the Education Department’s memos were unlawful, saying they created fear and confusion among educators while improperly expanding federal authority.

Judge: D.C. police chief remains in command, but Trump can likely demand help on immigration

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Pam Bondi’s attempt to install a DEA official over D.C.’s police force but said Trump likely has authority to require local officers to assist in immigration enforcement under the Home Rule Act. For now, Police Chief Pamela Smith remains in command, though the city faces pressure to cooperate with federal immigration crackdowns.

Protesters Against National Guard Deployment Flood D.C. Streets

What Happened: Hundreds marched through Washington on Saturday to oppose Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops. Protesters blocked traffic, chanted “Trump Must Go Now,” and mocked the move as an abuse of power, while police mostly kept their distance.

Democrats introduce joint resolution to end Trump’s ‘lawless’ DC takeover

What Happened: House Democrats led by Jamie Raskin and Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a joint resolution to end Trump’s federalization of Washington’s police, calling it unlawful under the Home Rule Act. The move comes after a court forced the DOJ to scale back Trump’s order, leaving local police chief Pamela Smith in charge for now.

Judge blocks FTC probe into progressive media watchdog

What Happened: A federal judge halted the FTC’s investigation into Media Matters for America, ruling it likely violates the group’s First Amendment rights. The probe, launched in May, demanded communications with advertisers and watchdogs. Media Matters sued in June, arguing that Trump was using the FTC to retaliate against its reporting.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

47 — Big Tech enforcement cases dropped by Trump officials

$1.2 billion — Tech industry political influence spending since 2024

$105 million — Fossil fuel money taken by GOP lawmakers backing Trump’s energy bill

5 — Additional House seats Republicans aim to gain under Texas’s new map

25,000 — Civil rights complaints backlogged at the Education Department

400–500 — CID agents diverted to protect Hegseth’s family

$420 billion — Federal funds delayed under Trump’s budget freezes

107,000 — Immigrant detention beds planned by January

160,000 — Children at risk of death yearly from malnutrition after USAID cuts

2040 — Year NASA satellites could have lasted if not decommissioned

$500 million — Federal mRNA research funding terminated

58.6 — U.S. consumer sentiment index in August, down from 61.7

$60 billion — Promised Trump farm subsidies, favoring large agribusiness

300+ — Protests nationwide against Trump’s redistricting push

$200 — Estimated annual increase in household energy costs under Trump’s energy law

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s D.C. police takeover is a test case — Will the courts stop Trump from expanding federal control to other Democratic-led cities?

Trump is pushing mass purges at federal agencies — Will courts stop him from gutting watchdogs like the CFPB?

Europe is openly challenging Trump on Ukraine — Will allied pressure force him to back Kyiv, or will he keep siding with and providing cover for Russia?

Trump is erasing climate science in real time — How far will he go after destroying satellites and freezing clean-energy grants?

Paxton is weaponizing state law against Democrats — Will he succeed in shutting down O’Rourke’s group and criminalizing fundraising?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Pay-to-Play Deregulation — Trump killed a third of government tech probes while taking $1.2 billion in industry political money, showing enforcement is for sale.

Fossil Fuel Capture — GOP lawmakers took $105 million from big oil to back Trump’s anti-renewable law, trading votes for cash at the expense of workers and families.

Weaponized Law Enforcement — From D.C. federalization to arrests of Democratic mayors, Trump is using law enforcement as a political weapon.

Civil Rights Rollback — Education Department and housing discrimination fights show how fast protections are being dismantled under Trump.

Climate Sabotage — Shuttering satellites, freezing grants, and gutting mRNA research all point to a regime willing to erase science for ideology and profit.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

