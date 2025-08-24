Members of the National Guard patrol near the Washington Monument on Saturday. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

How the unraveling of two Pentagon projects may result in a costly do-over

What Happened: The Navy and Air Force are moving to cancel two nearly finished HR software projects that cost over $800 million and more than a decade to develop. Despite being on track to save millions annually, the programs were paused by the Pentagon, with officials instead steering contracts toward Salesforce and Palantir—whose co-founder Peter Thiel is a Trump ally and close to JD Vance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of Pentagon oversight and push for “speed” is creating a costly do-over, wasting taxpayer money while funneling lucrative projects to politically connected firms. It’s a corruption-prone system that puts private gain over military readiness.

Trump orders easing of commercial spaceflight rules, in boon to Musk's SpaceX

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the Transportation Department to slash “outdated” FAA regulations on rocket launches, including environmental reviews and licensing requirements. The move directly benefits Elon Musk’s SpaceX, whose Starship program has clashed with FAA oversight after multiple explosions.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting safety and environmental safeguards to serve Musk’s empire. By weakening oversight, the regime is prioritizing corporate speed and profit over public safety and accountability, effectively rewriting federal rules to suit one billionaire’s business model.

Democrats warn Cantor Fitzgerald about tariff-related trades; note firm’s link to Lutnick

What Happened: Senate Democrats Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren warned Cantor Fitzgerald that its tariff-related trades could be a conflict of interest, given its ties to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Reports say the firm is offering companies deals to trade future tariff refunds for a cut of duties paid, effectively betting the Supreme Court will strike down Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Why It Matters: This raises glaring red flags of insider dealing at the core of Trump’s economic policy. With Lutnick shaping tariffs while his firm stands to profit from their potential collapse, the regime is blurring the line between public service and private enrichment.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Said to Discuss US Taking Stake in Intel

What Happened: Trump officials are in talks to buy a stake in Intel. The move follows Trump’s attacks on Intel’s CEO over ties to China and mirrors recent federal “golden share” interventions in U.S. Steel and MP Materials.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between state and industry, echoing Kremlin-style industrial control. Trump is using taxpayer money to bail out favored corporations, turning federal power into a tool for patronage while tightening his grip over the economy.

Trump wants to extend federal control over Washington police

What Happened: Trump asked Congress to extend his takeover of Washington’s police force beyond the 30 days allowed under the Home Rule Act, calling it a model for other Democratic-run cities. He’s deployed 800 National Guard troops and hundreds of federal agents while dismissing official crime statistics as “fraud.”

Why It Matters: Trump is testing how far he can stretch emergency powers to override local governance and federalize city police. By falsely branding D.C. as lawless despite falling crime, he’s setting a precedent for broader takeovers of blue cities—eroding local democracy and autonomy.

Trump Tightens Grip on Corporate America, CEOs Stay Silent

What Happened: Trump is openly leaning on corporate America—demanding CEO firings, extracting revenue cuts like Nvidia’s 15% China sales deal, and inserting himself into pricing and trade. Business leaders, wary of retaliation, are sidestepping public pushback and instead quietly seeking his favor.

Why It Matters: Corporate independence is collapsing as Trump fuses state power with private enterprise, echoing authoritarian “state capitalism.” By weaponizing intimidation and access, he is reshaping the economy around cronyism and silencing even the most powerful executives.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Bondi Tightens Trump Administration’s Grip on D.C. Police

What Happened: Pam Bondi voided D.C.’s sanctuary protections, ordering local police to aid in immigration enforcement and naming DEA chief Terry Cole as “emergency police commissioner.” The move strips authority from D.C.’s police chief and effectively places the entire department under federal control, despite legal warnings that the order is unlawful.

Why It Matters: By dismantling sanctuary protections and seizing command of D.C.’s police, Trump’s team is using immigration as a wedge to override local governance and cement control in the capital.

Border Patrol swarms outside L.A. venue as Democrats outline House map plans

What Happened: Dozens of Border Patrol agents surrounded a Los Angeles rally where Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats unveiled plans to redraw California’s congressional map. Agents made one arrest, which critics called a deliberate intimidation tactic. DHS insisted the operation was routine and unrelated to the political event.

Why It Matters: Trump is merging immigration enforcement with partisan politics, turning federal agents into instruments of intimidation against his opposition. This weaponization of law enforcement threatens fair elections and shows how state power is being twisted to cement GOP control of Congress.

Gabbard goes after Clapper, declassifying emails on Russia hacking report

What Happened: DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified a 2016 email where James Clapper urged NSA chief Mike Rogers to expedite the Russia hacking report, calling it a “team sport.” Gabbard claims this shows Obama officials “skewed” intelligence against Trump, though the documents don’t back her claim.

Why It Matters: By cherry-picking declassifications, Gabbard is assisting Trump’s push to discredit bipartisan findings that Russia attacked the 2016 election to help him. This is straight out of Moscow’s playbook—releasing partial information to push an agenda. Gabbard is gaslighting Americans into believing Russia didn’t attack, which is a lie.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s answer to numbers he doesn’t like: Change them or throw them away

What Happened: Trump is escalating his war on inconvenient facts—firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a weak jobs report, blocking census counts of undocumented immigrants, and inflating crime stats to justify his D.C. police takeover. His regime is also wiping climate, health, education, and drug surveillance data, erasing the evidence base used for policy and public safety.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian information control. By distorting or deleting government data, Trump is replacing objective facts with propaganda, destabilizing the economy, crippling public health tracking, and corroding trust in U.S. institutions long after he’s gone.

‘Censorship’: over 115 scholars condemn cancellation of Harvard journal issue on Palestine

What Happened: Over 115 scholars condemned Harvard for canceling a nearly complete Harvard Educational Review issue on Palestine, calling it censorship. The move followed demands for unusual legal review and came amid Trump’s threats to cut funding and crackdowns on Palestinian scholarship.

Why It Matters: By erasing Palestinian voices under political pressure, Harvard sets a dangerous precedent, aligning with Trump’s campaign of censorship and contributing to a broader assault on free speech in higher education.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DeSantis announces plans for second immigration detention facility dubbed ‘Deportation Depot’

What Happened: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans for a second state-run immigration internment center, dubbed the “Deportation Depot,” at Baker Correctional Institution near Jacksonville. The facility will house up to 2,000 detainees, staffed by the Florida National Guard.

Why It Matters: By using prisons and the military to detain immigrants, DeSantis is normalizing indefinite internment and accelerating the dismantling of basic civil and human rights.

Education Department investigating 4 Kansas school districts over trans student policies

What Happened: The Education Department launched investigations into four Kansas school districts over policies protecting transgender students’ privacy and restroom access, claiming they violate Title IX and parental rights. The move echoes complaints from conservative groups and state AG Kris Kobach.

Why It Matters: These probes are part of Trump’s broader push to strip protections from LGBTQ students, pressuring schools to out trans kids and discriminate. It escalates his war on “gender ideology” and puts federal funding for public schools at risk nationwide.

D.C.'s homeless need housing, not jail, says legal advocate wary of Trump plan

What Happened: Trump vowed to clear Washington’s streets of homeless encampments, offering people the choice of shelters or services — or facing fines and jail. Legal experts and advocates say the city lacks shelter capacity and that arresting unhoused people has no legal basis.

Why It Matters: With 800–900 people living unsheltered in D.C., Trump’s plan effectively criminalizes poverty while ignoring the root issue: housing. Jailing people is costly, ineffective, and dehumanizing, while stable housing is the only long-term solution.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

As Trump Seizes D.C.’s Police, Critics Say He’s Undercut Its Ability to Fight Crime

What Happened: Trump justified his federal takeover of Washington’s police as a response to “bloodshed and squalor,” but city officials say his regime is the cause of dysfunction. He gutted the U.S. attorney’s office, purged prosecutors who worked on Jan. 6 cases, left 20% of D.C. judgeships vacant, and forced $1.1 billion in budget cuts. Meanwhile, violent crime is down 26% this year, directly contradicting Trump’s lies.

Why It Matters: Trump has manufactured another “crisis” to justify an authoritarian power grab. By starving D.C.’s justice system of resources and then coming in with National Guard troops and federal agents, he’s turning political sabotage into a pretext for occupation—and undermining real crime prevention in the process.

Trump claims credit for fixing Social Security as it barrels to insolvency

What Happened: Trump marked Social Security’s 90th anniversary by claiming he ended taxes on seniors’ benefits and made the program “stronger than ever.” In reality, his tax change was only a temporary deduction, while his policies are draining revenue and deporting undocumented workers who help fund the system. The agency is also crippled by Musk-driven staff purges and service disruptions.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening, not strengthening, Social Security. His actions accelerate insolvency, destabilize funding, and erode public trust — threatening the program millions of Americans rely on for retirement.

How Pete Hegseth’s zeal to bring religiosity to the Pentagon is dividing the military

What Happened: Pete Hegseth is pushing hard-right Christian nationalism inside the Pentagon, rolling out biblical-themed recruitment ads, aligning with extremist pastor Doug Wilson, and enforcing policies that purge transgender troops and sideline women and officers of color. Veterans warn his crusader-style agenda is sowing division and turning the military into a vessel for ideology.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is politicizing the armed forces, replacing merit with ideology and embedding extremism in the ranks. The short-term boost in recruits hides a deeper threat: a generation of toxic leaders shaped by Christian nationalism, leaving the U.S. military weaker and less capable of defending democracy.

Proponent of Medicaid cuts set to brief House Republicans as they plot another megabill

What Happened: House conservatives invited Brian Blase, a leading advocate for slashing Medicaid, to brief staffers as Republicans quietly prepare another reconciliation package after Trump’s law for the wealthy. While the first bill cut hundreds of billions from Medicaid, GOP hardliners want deeper reductions and are also eyeing Medicare changes as potential offsets.

Why It Matters: Republicans are doubling down on gutting safety-net health programs, threatening coverage for millions of low-income and elderly Americans. If Trump and the GOP succeed, Medicaid and Medicare will be hollowed out to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, leaving the most vulnerable with fewer protections.

ICE Adds Random Person to Group Chat, Exposes Details of Manhunt in Real-Time

What Happened: ICE agents accidentally added a random civilian to a law enforcement group chat called “Mass Text,” exposing sensitive details of a manhunt for a convicted attempted murderer. The chat included an unredacted ICE worksheet, DMV records, and license plate reader data, all sent over insecure MMS messages.

Why It Matters: This shows how reckless Trump officials are—sharing private data with strangers and compromising active operations. It’s another sign of a chaotic system where surveillance tools are misused, oversight is absent, and civil liberties are at risk.

Top Democrat Demands Answers on Wildland Firefighter Vacancies

What Happened: Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, pressed the Trump regime over why thousands of Forest Service firefighter jobs remain vacant despite claims of near-full staffing. A ProPublica probe showed as many as 27% of roles empty after Musk purges and resignations, leaving crews dangerously thin during peak wildfire season.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge is crippling frontline fire protection as climate change drives longer, deadlier fire seasons. Misrepresenting staffing levels hides the danger while communities, lives, and forests face escalating risk without experienced crews.

These rural radio stations are a lifeline for their communities. Trump’s cuts threaten their future

What Happened: Trump’s $1 billion cut to public broadcasting forced the shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, leaving 1,500 local stations at risk. Rural outlets like Radio KDNA in Washington and KGHR Navajo Public Radio in Arizona warn they may lose the ability to provide emergency alerts and essential health programming.

Why It Matters: These stations are lifelines in areas without reliable internet or cell service. Defunding them silences trusted, community-based voices that serve farmworkers, Native communities, and low-income families.

Veterans may be denied food stamps under Trump’s new tax law

What Happened: Trump’s new tax and spending law will end SNAP work exemptions for veterans in 2026. About 1.2 million vets in SNAP households must prove 80 hours of work, volunteering, or training monthly to keep benefits beyond three months — despite barriers like PTSD, limited civilian work experience, and higher unemployment among Black and Latino veterans.

Why It Matters: Cutting food aid to veterans betrays promises to “support the troops” and will deepen poverty, hunger, and homelessness. Instead of addressing real barriers to employment, the regime is imposing punitive hurdles that jeopardize basic nutrition for those who served.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

EU Hopes to Adopt 19th Russia Sanctions Package Next Month

What Happened: The European Union announced it hopes to adopt its 19th sanctions package against Russia in September, continuing efforts to pressure Putin over his genocidal invasion in Ukraine. The bloc gave no details yet on the scope of the new measures.

Why It Matters: Even as Trump cozies up to Putin, Europe is highlighting long-term resolve to maintain pressure. The widening gap between U.S. and EU policy threatens transatlantic unity at a critical moment.

Five key points on how a long-respected US human rights report became a ‘cudgel’ under Trump

What Happened: The State Department’s annual human rights report softened criticism of allies like Hungary and El Salvador while blasting traditional partners in Europe. It downplayed Israel’s Gaza assault, omitted LGBTQ+ and racial rights sections, and trimmed coverage of global abuses once highlighted by past administrations.

Why It Matters: Once a trusted blueprint for rights advocacy, the report now reflects Trump’s extremist political agenda—rewarding allies, punishing critics, and erasing human rights abuses. It is no longer a credible human rights document but a propaganda tool, undermining U.S. credibility and global advocacy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Exposing the Cracks at the Heart of Putin’s War Economy

What Happened: Russia’s war economy is faltering under massive military spending, collapsing oil revenues, and ballooning debt hidden in bank balance sheets. Insiders warn of a looming banking crisis as Putin seeks sanctions relief from Trump and Ukrainian territory at the Alaska summit.

Why It Matters: Putin’s economic machine is breaking down, but Trump continues to throw him a lifeline. Instead of using U.S. leverage to strengthen Ukraine, Trump continues providing cover for Russia’s genocidal war—cementing Russia’s gains while undermining Western unity.

A Trump Summit Is a Big Win for Putin

What Happened: Trump is meeting Putin in Alaska without Ukraine, a move seen as pulling Moscow out of isolation and giving Putin legitimacy. The summit has already delayed sanctions, rattled NATO unity, and handed Russia a propaganda victory.

Why It Matters: Putin gets exactly what he wants—recognition, leverage, and a chance to manipulate Trump face-to-face. By sidelining Ukraine and floating ridiculous “land swaps,” Trump is legitimizing Russia’s genocidal invasion aims and continuing to provide Russia with cover and protection.

Russian Hackers Lurked in US Courts for Years, Took Sealed Files

What Happened: A newly revealed report shows Russian state-backed hackers infiltrated the U.S. courts’ records system for years, stealing sealed documents from sensitive criminal and national security cases. The breach exploited outdated servers and stolen credentials, and investigators say hackers specifically targeted sealed filings.

Why It Matters: Sealed records reveal investigations, witnesses, and intelligence operations—giving Russia leverage to compromise cases and sources. The breach shows how weak U.S. court cybersecurity has left the system wide open, and predictably Trump refused to even confront Putin about it.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Producer Prices Rise by Most in Three Years on Services

What Happened: US wholesale inflation surged in July, with the Producer Price Index rising 0.9% from the prior month — the biggest jump in three years. Services costs spiked 1.1% and goods prices excluding food and energy rose 0.4%, as companies began passing Trump’s tariff-driven import costs onto consumers.

Why It Matters: The spike shows tariffs are fueling inflationary pressure, squeezing businesses and raising consumer prices further.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge Halts Trump’s Effort to Defund Schools With D.E.I. Programs

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s plan to strip funding from schools and colleges with diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Judge Stephanie Gallagher ruled the policy unconstitutional, saying it chilled free speech and bypassed proper procedures.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s broad birth control mandate exemptions

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s 2017 rules that let nearly any employer or insurer refuse to cover contraception on religious or moral grounds. Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled the blanket exemptions were arbitrary, capricious, and exceeded federal authority.

Judge temporarily blocks Medicaid data sharing with ICE officials

What Happened: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction halting Trump’s effort to share Medicaid enrollee data with ICE for immigration enforcement. The ruling found HHS and DHS had bypassed proper procedures when reversing long-standing policies that barred such use of Medicaid records.

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for a special election to allow for a new congressional map in California

What Happened: Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a November ballot measure to let California Democrats bypass the state’s independent redistricting commission and redraw the congressional map. The move, dubbed the “Election Rigging Response Act,” is aimed at countering Trump-backed GOP efforts in Texas to secure five extra House seats through mid-decade redistricting.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$800 million — Cost of Pentagon HR projects scrapped in favor of Palantir and Salesforce

27% — Share of Forest Service firefighter jobs vacant after Musk’s purge

20,500 — HHS workers lost since January under Trump/Kennedy purge

1.2 million — Veterans in SNAP households facing new work requirements in 2026

1,500 — Local radio stations at risk after Trump’s $1 billion cut to public broadcasting

26% — Drop in violent crime in D.C., despite Trump’s “lawless city” lies

19 — EU sanctions packages on Russia since its full-scale invasion

36% — Workforce purge at NIH’s nursing research division

$12 billion — Musk’s xAI investment in Memphis backed by Chamber of Commerce push

115 — Scholars condemning Harvard for canceling Palestine journal issue

90th — Anniversary of Social Security, which Trump lied that he “fixed” it

800 — National Guard troops deployed to D.C. under Trump’s police takeover

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal regulatory rollbacks for Musk and SpaceX are expanding — How far will safety and environmental protections be gutted in the name of Musk?

Insider enrichment schemes around tariffs and Lutnick’s Cantor Fitzgerald are growing — Will economic pain deepen as the regime blurs public service with private gain?

Trump’s state-intervention model in Intel is spreading — Will federal “golden shares” tighten his grip over more corporations like in Russia?

D.C.’s federal police takeover is the latest test case — Will anyone stop Trump as he expands his police state nationwide and tries to erode local autonomy?

Suppression of government data is accelerating — Will propaganda fully replace facts in the economy, health, and crime stats?

Civil rights rollbacks for LGBTQ+ students and the homeless are escalating — How much further will Trump weaponize federal funding and policing to erase protections?

Veterans, immigrants, and low-income families are the targets for now — Will harsher safety-net cuts become the norm for all Americans?

Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin hands Moscow a win — Will it trigger major sanctions relief?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Musk and Thiel’s Growing Empire — Federal rollbacks and Pentagon contracts are funneling billions to politically connected allies, cementing crony capitalism over merit.

Weaponizing Law Enforcement — From D.C.’s federal police takeover to Border Patrol intimidation in Los Angeles, Trump is turning security forces into political tools.

Civil Rights Under Siege — LGBTQ+ students, immigrants, veterans, and the homeless are test cases for stripping rights and aid, normalizing systemic cruelty.

Putin’s Biggest Ally — The Alaska summit shows Trump is willing to legitimize Russia’s genocidal war, fracture NATO unity, and hand Putin propaganda victories.

State-Industry Fusion — Federal stakes in corporations like Intel reveal Trump’s push toward authoritarian “state capitalism,” tightening regime control over the economy.

Collapse of Oversight — Purges at HHS, the Pentagon, and across agencies are gutting expertise, creating chaos, corruption, and long-term damage to U.S. institutions.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.