📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Bessent Has Yet to Fully Divest Assets, Raising Concern at Ethics Agency

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has failed to meet the 90-day deadline to sell off all assets required under his ethics agreement, holding onto farmland and other investments worth millions. The Office of Government Ethics warned Congress of the lapse, citing potential conflicts as Bessent shapes Trump’s tax, trade, and deregulation agenda.

Why It Matters: Bessent’s delay underscores how Trump’s cabinet continues to blur ethical lines, keeping personal stakes in sectors affected by their own policies. His farmland holdings—directly tied to trade decisions with China—pose a glaring conflict in a department steering U.S. economic policy.

Leaving a top Trump administration post? The president may have an ambassadorship for you

What Happened: Trump has begun handing out ambassadorships to ousted officials, reassigning loyalists instead of firing them. Mike Waltz, pushed out after national security failures, was nominated U.N. ambassador; ex-IRS chief Billy Long is headed to Iceland; and State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was moved into a U.N. post after clashing with Marco Rubio.

Why It Matters: Rather than risk bad press from firings, Trump recycles insiders into prestigious posts—gutting merit-based diplomacy and undermining America’s credibility on the world stage.

Trump revokes Biden-era order on competition, White House says

What Happened: Trump scrapped Biden’s 2021 executive order designed to promote competition and crack down on monopolistic practices across industries like airlines, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. The Justice Department praised the move, saying it would replace Biden’s “burdensome” approach with Trump’s “America First Antitrust,” which streamlines merger reviews and favors consent decrees.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling protections that curbed corporate abuse, handing power back to monopolies and Wall Street. By gutting consumer safeguards, he’s raising costs for ordinary Americans while rewarding the corporate elite who bankroll his presidency.

Texas Private Schools Hire Relatives and Enrich Insiders. Soon They Can Do It With Taxpayer Money.

What Happened: A ProPublica/Texas Tribune investigation found over 60 cases of nepotism, self-dealing, and conflicts of interest at 27 Texas private schools—actions that would be illegal in public schools. Despite this, Governor Abbott’s new $1 billion voucher program allows these schools to tap taxpayer money with almost no oversight.

Why It Matters: Texas is funneling public funds into private schools where boards hire relatives, cut insider contracts, and issue six-figure personal loans, with no transparency or accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Outlines Plan to Throw Out an Agency's FOIA Requests En Masse

What Happened: The Department of Energy will close all FOIA requests filed before October 1, 2024—potentially thousands—unless requesters email within 30 days to confirm interest. Experts call the move unprecedented, possibly illegal, and a blatant attempt to slash the backlog by wiping out valid requests.

Why It Matters: This guts one of the public’s last tools for exposing government wrongdoing. If agencies can mass-cancel FOIA requests, they can hide records that reveal corruption or abuse.

As Guard deploys, Trump to seek 'long-term' federal control of DC police

What Happened: Trump is seeking an open-ended extension of his takeover of the D.C. police force, launched under a declared public safety “emergency.” National Guard troops now patrol the National Mall, even as crime in the city has fallen over the past two years.

Why It Matters: This is a major step toward a police state. By normalizing military patrols and sidelining local authority, Trump is turning D.C. into a stage for authoritarian theater and laying the groundwork for similar takeovers in other American cities.

Trump Floats Circumventing Congress to Maintain Control of DC Police

What Happened: Trump suggested he could bypass Congress to extend his 30-day federal takeover of Washington’s police by declaring a national emergency. He invoked the Home Rule Act for the initial takeover, deployed the National Guard, and said he is drafting a crime bill aimed first at D.C. but designed to spread to blue cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Why It Matters: Trump is seizing local law enforcement, sidelining Congress, and laying the groundwork for federal takeovers of Democratic-run cities nationwide. It’s a blueprint for using “emergency” powers to crush local autonomy and entrench control.

The CEO in chief: How Trump is getting what he wants from big business

What Happened: Trump is coercing companies into deals that serve his presidency, from demanding Nvidia and AMD hand the U.S. government a cut of China sales, to grabbing a “Golden Share” in the U.S. Steel–Nippon merger, to extracting multimillion-dollar settlements from Disney and Paramount. CEOs like Apple’s Tim Cook are lining up at the Oval Office with pledges and gifts, while others quietly comply to avoid reprisals.

Why It Matters: This signals a move from free markets to Trump-controlled “fee markets.” By tying corporate decisions to presidential demands, Trump is steering U.S. business like an autocrat—merging state and industry.

Trump Has Made Himself Commander-in-Chief of the Chip Industry

What Happened: Trump inserted himself into the $600 billion chip industry, dictating tariffs, export licenses, and even corporate leadership decisions. He demanded Nvidia pay a 15% cut for permission to sell AI chips to China, threatened Intel’s CEO, and tied tariff relief to U.S. investments—all while turning routine corporate strategy into direct White House bargaining.

Why It Matters: By dictating deals and punishing companies at will, he will destabilize supply chains, shred market norms, and weaponize America’s most vital technology industry—much like Putin’s control over various private sectors.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

D.C. Federal Deployment Ramps Up as Protesters Converge on Police Checkpoint

What Happened: Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. policing escalated this week with 800 National Guard troops, 500 federal agents, and city police under his command. Protesters clashed with agents at a new checkpoint in the U Street corridor, chanting “Go home fascists,” as arrests mounted despite city crime rates being at historic lows.

Why It Matters: Trump is militarizing Washington under a false pretext. By overriding local control and deploying soldiers in a city where crime is at historic lows, he is normalizing authoritarian policing and laying the groundwork for broader federal crackdowns.

Democrats say Trump is illegally blocking them from visiting Ice detention: ‘The goal is to bully us’

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers are being denied access to ICE facilities, despite a federal law guaranteeing oversight. DHS now requires a week’s notice and has guards physically block members of Congress, undermining surprise inspections that previously exposed overcrowding, hunger, and abuse.

Why It Matters: Blocking elected officials from oversight guts checks and balances while concealing systemic abuse. With record ICE arrests and rising deaths in custody, Trump is using secrecy and intimidation to shield human rights violations from accountability.

Man accused of throwing sandwich at US border agent charged with assault

What Happened: Sean Charles Dunn, 37, was charged with assaulting a federal officer after allegedly yelling “fascists” at US Customs and Border Protection agents and throwing a sandwich at one during Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, DC. The federal case is being prosecuted by Trump-appointed US attorney Jeanine Pirro, who vowed to “back the police to the hilt” and fully prosecute him.

Why It Matters: A minor protest act is being treated as a federal felony in the middle of Trump’s aggressive law-and-order push in DC. The sandwich incident underscores how the regime is using harsh prosecutions to send a political message and intimidate dissent.

The Ice alert app founder sparking fury in Trump officials: ‘Pam Bondi said I better watch out? Please.’

What Happened: Joshua Aaron, founder of IceBlock, an app alerting users to ICE raids, says Trump officials retaliated after its April launch. Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem denounced it as “obstructing justice,” extremists like Laura Loomer and Tom Homan piled on, the DOJ fired Aaron’s wife, and AG Pam Bondi warned him to “watch out.”

Why It Matters: The retaliation shows Trump’s regime targeting not only immigrants but anyone who helps them. By punishing Aaron’s family, the DOJ is using intimidation to silence legal, First Amendment–protected tools, fueling a broader climate of fear.

Judge says he's skeptical of a Trump lawsuit against every federal judge in Maryland

What Happened: Trump officials filed an unprecedented lawsuit against all 15 federal judges in Maryland over a standing order granting immigrants a two-day stay of deportation. The assigned judge questioned why DOJ bypassed normal appeals and instead sued the judiciary directly.

Why It Matters: This is an extraordinary escalation of Trump’s war on the courts. By suing judges en masse for protecting due process, the regime is trying to intimidate the judiciary and dismantle one of the last safeguards.

LAPD Eyes ‘GeoSpy’, an AI Tool That Can Geolocate Photos in Seconds

What Happened: Public records show LAPD sought access to GeoSpy, an AI tool capable of pinpointing a photo’s location within seconds—even from indoor images—by analyzing soil, architecture, and other visual cues. The tool’s founder has showcased its use in tracking undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities.

Why It Matters: AI that can geolocate people from photos is a dangerous escalation in state surveillance. Once deployed, it can be used to hunt immigrants, journalists, activists, and political opponents—eroding privacy and civil liberties in ways that, once normalized, will be almost impossible to undo.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump to host Kennedy Center Honors event as he expands his reach in Washington

What Happened: Trump announced he will host this year’s Kennedy Center Honors after personally approving honorees, rejecting artists he deemed “too woke.” Since naming himself chairman, he has stacked the board with loyalists, launched $200 million in renovations, and floated renaming it the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning America’s leading arts institution into a political stage, imposing loyalty tests and erasing artistic independence. By remaking the Kennedy Center in his image, he extends authoritarian control into culture and rewrites national identity around himself.

Historians Alarmed by Trump’s White House Review of Smithsonian Exhibits

What Happened: Trump ordered a sweeping review of Smithsonian museum exhibits, demanding curators replace “divisive” narratives with “uplifting” portrayals of American history. Historians and free speech groups warn that this amounts to political interference in museum content, echoing Trump’s earlier push for “patriotic history.”

Why It Matters: By pressuring the Smithsonian to align with White House ideology, Trump is undermining academic independence and turning museums into propaganda tools—a tactic used in Russia, where history is rewritten to serve the regime and erase uncomfortable facts from public memory.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump defense official led think tank that spread lies about Tren de Aragua

What Happened: Joseph Humire, newly appointed to a top Pentagon policy role, previously ran a think tank that fabricated entries in a tracker of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua activity. InSight Crime found several incidents were false or duplicated, inflating the gang’s reach as Humire promoted the claims in Congress and on Fox News.

Why It Matters: The appointment places a disinformation peddler in charge of U.S. defense policy for Latin America. Trump officials are weaponizing false narratives about Venezuela and Tren de Aragua to justify mass expulsions, invoke emergency powers, and push military escalation in the region.

Homeless who refuse to cooperate with Trump crackdown may go to jail, White House says

What Happened: The White House announced that homeless people who refuse to cooperate with Trump’s new crackdown could face jail time. The policy comes as federal agents and National Guard troops clear encampments in D.C. and other cities.

Why It Matters: This criminalizes poverty. By threatening jail instead of providing housing or services, Trump is weaponizing homelessness as a political target—turning marginalized Americans into test cases for mass policing and authoritarian control.

'He doesn't feel safe': Family speaks out after teen with disability is mistakenly detained by federal agents

What Happened: Federal agents in Los Angeles mistakenly detained 15-year-old Baldemar Gutierrez, a U.S. citizen with disabilities, at gunpoint outside his high school. He was handcuffed and interrogated before agents admitted their mistake, leaving bullets at the scene and brushing it off as an “exciting story to tell.”

Why It Matters: The raid highlights the reckless escalation of Trump’s immigration crackdown—armed operations spilling into schools, traumatizing children, and ensnaring U.S. citizens. Mistaken identity, masked agents, and using weapons at a high school expose the lawless nature of Trump’s enforcement machine.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Bureau of Labor Statistics nominee was a 'bystander' outside Capitol on Jan. 6, White House says

What Happened: Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni, was filmed on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Antoni has echoed Trump’s claims that jobs data is “rigged” and pushed for suspending monthly reports.

Why It Matters: Putting someone tied to Jan. 6 in charge of labor statistics drags insurrectionists into a core agency. It’s part of Trump’s wider effort to stock key posts with loyalists who will distort data and rewrite official numbers to serve his agenda.

FEMA abruptly disbands youth advisory council, but students say their climate advocacy won’t stop

What Happened: FEMA abruptly disbanded its 13-year-old Youth Preparedness Council, ending the program months early and canceling its annual summit. The move follows purges of FEMA staff, cuts to training and outreach, alongside the defunding of other youth and climate programs, such as AmeriCorps.

Why It Matters: Gutting youth disaster programs wipes out the next generation of emergency managers and climate leaders. It’s a deliberate step back from federal disaster response, leaving America weaker and more vulnerable as climate threats grow.

Court Lets Trump Block Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid

What Happened: A U.S. appeals court ruled Trump can withhold billions in foreign assistance funds already approved by Congress, reversing a lower court ruling. The decision bolsters Trump’s push to dismantle USAID and cut humanitarian programs, despite warnings that the freeze will worsen global crises like child malnutrition and malaria.

Why It Matters: This hands Trump sweeping power to override Congress’s spending authority, a direct threat to the separation of powers. By weaponizing aid cuts to advance his “America First” agenda, Trump is eroding both U.S. global leadership and the constitutional balance at home.

‘Severe’ staff shortages at US veterans’ hospitals, watchdog finds

What Happened: A new inspector general report found nearly all VA hospitals face “severe” staff shortages, up 50% this year. Ninety-four percent of facilities lack doctors, 79% lack nurses, and psychology is the hardest-hit field—fallout from Trump-era cuts that purged thousands of “mission-critical” healthcare jobs.

Why It Matters: The VA, America’s largest healthcare system, serves 9 million veterans. Trump’s purge is gutting care, forcing closures and backlogs, and leaving veterans without essential services.

Trump’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood threatens US healthcare system, study suggests

What Happened: Trump’s July tax-and-spending bill bans Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood, though a lawsuit has temporarily paused enforcement. A new study shows the group provided over 1.5 million Medicaid visits in 2024, warning the ban would cripple the healthcare safety net and slash access to contraception.

Why It Matters: Defunding Planned Parenthood would harm millions of low-income patients, drive up unintended pregnancies, and destabilize a healthcare system that relies on the organization to fill critical gaps.

USDA moves to end employee union contracts, documents show

What Happened: The USDA moved to end union contracts for 6,500 food safety inspectors at FSIS and 1,650 plant health inspectors at APHIS, citing Trump’s executive order excluding certain federal workers from collective bargaining under “national security” grounds. Unions have filed lawsuits, arguing their work has nothing to do with national security.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling federal worker unions to consolidate control, stripping protections from frontline inspectors who safeguard America’s food supply. This purge weakens workplace rights and public safety, turning vital agencies into tools of loyalty and political obedience.

mRNA technology could hold hope for fighting cancer, but future is in doubt under RFK Jr.

What Happened: Trump halted $500 million in federal funding for mRNA research, a move championed by RFK Jr. Health experts warn this will derail progress not only on vaccines but also on treatments for cancers, autoimmune disorders, and rare genetic diseases.

Why It Matters: This decision cripples one of the most promising fields in modern medicine for purely political reasons. By defunding mRNA, the regime is jeopardizing life-saving treatments for millions, trading away scientific progress and future cures for ideological gain.

The Trump administration seeks to eliminate or privatize the Energy Star program

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to eliminate or privatize the Energy Star program, which has saved Americans over $500 billion in energy costs since 1992. EPA chief Lee Zeldin dismissed the savings as inflated, while conservative groups and corporations lobby to take control of the program.

Why It Matters: Killing Energy Star will hike household costs and stall climate progress, dismantling a trusted standard that helps consumers and businesses. It’s another Trump push to gut environmental safeguards in favor of corporate interests over the public good.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Israel is in talks to possibly resettle Palestinians from Gaza in South Sudan

What Happened: Israel is holding talks with South Sudan to illegally expel Palestinians from Gaza under Netanyahu’s “voluntary migration” plan, backed by Trump’s push to relocate much of Gaza’s population. South Sudan has officially denied the talks, but multiple officials confirmed discussions.

Why It Matters: Expelling Palestinians into unstable, famine-stricken South Sudan would erase their homeland rights and pave the way for Israeli annexation of Gaza.

Vance Meets Reform Leader Farage Ahead of Crunch Ukraine Talks

What Happened: JD Vance met with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage ahead of Trump’s planned call with European leaders on Ukraine. The meeting came just days before Trump’s summit with Putin, where Moscow is pressing Ukraine for territorial concessions.

Why It Matters: Vance’s outreach to Farage shows Trump’s White House embracing Europe’s pro-Kremlin far right while sidelining mainstream allies. This alignment reiterates U.S. readiness to try and hand away Ukraine’s sovereignty, fracture Western unity, and embolden Russian aggression.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelenskyy in Berlin for critical talks with European leaders and Trump

What Happened: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders in Berlin to rally support ahead of Trump’s summit with Putin. European officials fear Trump may push a land-for-peace deal granting Moscow control of Ukrainian territory.

Why It Matters: The meeting highlights Europe’s alarm that Trump could legitimize Russia’s genocidal territorial seizures. A U.S.-endorsed concession would embolden Putin to expand further, weaken NATO’s eastern defenses, and fracture Western unity against aggression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Pick to Lead Labor Data Agency Adds to Fears of Political Interference

What Happened: Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a weak jobs report and nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni, a MAGA loyalist with little experience in labor data. Economists across the spectrum warned Antoni has misrepresented statistics in the past and could politicize one of the government’s most trusted fact-based agencies.

Why It Matters: This is an assault on the integrity of U.S. economic data. By installing a partisan figure to oversee jobs and inflation numbers, Trump risks turning neutral statistics into propaganda tools—undermining policymaking, investor confidence, and public trust.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Trump ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to reinstate suspended National Science Foundation grants to UCLA, ruling the cuts violated a prior court order. The NSF had pulled funding as part of a broader White House pressure campaign against universities that Trump deems politically hostile.

DC residents protest as White House says federal agents will be on patrol 24/7

What Happened: Protests erupted in Washington, D.C., after Trump expanded federal control over city policing, activating 800 National Guard troops and placing federal agents on constant street patrols. Despite violent crime being at a 30-year low, checkpoints, encampment clearances, and joint patrols with agencies like DHS and DEA have intensified.

US judge blocks Trump religious exemption to birth control coverage

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump-era rules that allowed any employer with religious or moral objections to opt out of providing birth control coverage. Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled the 2018 exemption was overly broad and lacked a rational connection to the problem it claimed to address.

Groups sue Trump agencies for using 'secret' report to reverse core of US climate rules

What Happened: Environmental groups sued the EPA and the Energy Department, accusing them of illegally using a secret report by climate skeptics to justify overturning the Endangerment Finding—the legal basis for regulating greenhouse gases. The lawsuit says the report was produced in violation of federal transparency laws and undermines established climate science.

‘Stop Trump’ protesters target JD Vance’s UK summer trip

What Happened: JD Vance’s vacation in the Cotswolds drew a “Vance not welcome party,” organized by the Stop Trump Coalition. Around 80 locals staged a protest with placards, memes, and mock cakes, citing Vance’s criticism of the UK and Trump’s positions on Ukraine and Gaza.

New York sues Zelle, says security lapses led to $1 billion consumer fraud losses

What Happened: New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Zelle, alleging the payment app ignored basic anti-fraud safeguards that let criminals steal over $1 billion from consumers. The case comes after Trump’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau dropped similar enforcement actions as part of its rollback of oversight.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$105 million — Fossil fuel donations taken by Republicans backing Trump’s anti-environment bill.

$500 billion — Energy costs saved by Americans through Energy Star since 1992, now targeted for elimination.

$60 billion — Subsidies promised to farmers to offset tariff losses, criticized as favoring large producers.

94% — Share of VA hospitals facing doctor shortages after Trump-era staff cuts.

1.5 million — Medicaid visits provided by Planned Parenthood in 2024, threatened by Trump’s defunding push.

800 National Guard troops — Deployed in D.C. under Trump’s police takeover despite crime at a 30-year low.

20 years — Low in U.S. soybean exports, fueled by Trump’s trade war with China.

$200 million — Renovations at the Kennedy Center under Trump’s personal oversight.

$1 billion — Public funds now open to Texas private schools despite rampant nepotism and insider dealing.

$500 million — Federal funding for mRNA research halted by Trump

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is preparing to expand his D.C. police state “emergency” model — How soon before other Democratic-run cities are placed under federal control?

Trump’s purge of federal agencies continues accelerating — How far will loyalty tests and union crackdowns go in dismantling expertise and independence?

Trump is coercing corporate leaders into “fee markets” — How long before CEOs who resist face retaliation or ruin?

Trump’s rollback of environmental and healthcare protections is racing through the courts — Will the judiciary uphold safeguards or cave to political pressure?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump Is Entrenching a Police State — From D.C. National Guard patrols to suing judges and jailing the homeless, authoritarian policing is being normalized.

Corruption Fuels Policy — Cabinet officials like Scott Bessent keep conflicted assets while Trump recycles loyalists into posts and sells favors to corporations.

Authoritarian Tactics — Lawmakers are blocked from oversight, FOIA requests are being wiped, and courts are targeted with intimidation lawsuits.

Culture and Science Politicized — Trump is remaking the Kennedy Center, censoring Smithsonian exhibits, and defunding mRNA research to serve ideology.

Economic pain deepens — Farmers face historic export losses, monopolies regain power, and defunding Planned Parenthood and Energy Star threatens healthcare and household costs.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.