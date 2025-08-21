Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanna's avatar
Suzanna
8h

Hi Olga, great report as always.

I just want to clarify something, as a Canadian, about our boycott of American goods and travel.

Many articles cite tarrifs, a weak Canadian dollar, and the increased risk of illegal detention as the reasons for our absence. While the last one is certainly true, the primary reason Canadians are refusing to travel south is because of Trump's threats to our sovereignty. His repeated calls to make us the "51st state" has made Canadians incredibly angry. Our refusal to travel isn't based on fear or economics - it's based on rage and revenge. If the tarrifs were lifted tomorrow, Canadians would still not visit America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Einstein's avatar
Einstein
7h

Olga, Thank you!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture