Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GW B's avatar
GW B
34m

What do you make of this article? I am not very familiar with this author.

https://open.substack.com/pub/cmarmitage/p/i-researched-every-attempt-to-stop?r=5a5n7z&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hanneke Wasserman's avatar
Hanneke Wasserman
10h

It's time we start the national organization.

It was just announced that AI is listening and reading our conversations and making notes, then the bots come to interfere.

WELCOME TO THE PEOPLE'S STRIKE FOR DEMOCRACY!

A Peaceful, Legal, and Nationwide Call to Action

We are everyday Americans who are done watching corruption, greed, and authoritarianism hijack our democracy.

We are teachers, workers, veterans, retirees, nurses, farmers, students — united by one truth:

This government no longer works for the people.

It is now our duty to stop cooperating with a broken system. That’s why we are calling for a National Strike.

A National Strike means:

No work

No school

No shopping

No silence

We gather peacefully at our state capitols or local courthouses to make one thing clear:

We will not comply with the destruction of our rights, freedoms, or future.

Where & When?

This is a state-by-state movement.

The date is up to US!

When your community is ready, you rise.

Each state has its own call-to-action you can post, print, or share.

You’ll find them in our toolkit and graphics archive.

What We Stand For:

Protecting democracy and fair elections

Ending corporate and oligarchic rule

Defending civil rights and human dignity

Opposing tyranny — in all forms

What We Will Never Do:

Promote violence

Target people over parties

Break the law

Stay silent in the face of fascism

This is not about politics. This is about power.

And it belongs to the people — if we’re brave enough to take it back.

🇺🇸 We are the majority. We are awake. And we will be heard.

🔗 Share this. Print this. Show up. The strike begins when we say it does!

Below sample which I'm currently working on for every state.

I'm unable to do much this week, my old dog is having surgery.

PLEASE BECOME AN ORGANIZER IN YOUR STATE AND GET SOME VOLUNTEERS. IT'S NOW OR NEVER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture