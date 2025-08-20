Protesters organized by the group Free D.C. gathered near the White House on Monday as President Trump announced plans to take over Washington’s police department. Credit...Tierney L. Cross/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Farmers displaced by $1.5bn Trump golf course reportedly being offered rice and cash

What Happened: Thousands of farmers in Vietnam are set to lose their land to a $1.5 billion Trump Organization-backed golf resort and will reportedly receive compensation as low as $12 per square meter, plus rice provisions. The project, fast-tracked without required environmental reviews, began as Vietnam sought to avoid steep U.S. tariffs, which Trump later reduced.

Why It Matters: More corruption schemes with Trump’s family business cashing in while Vietnam got tariff relief. Meanwhile, farmers are being thrown off their land for scraps so Trump can profit from a deal greased by political power.

Trump's 401(k) order offers retirement savers crypto, private assets, but also higher fees and more risk

What Happened: Trump signed an order allowing 401(k) retirement plans to invest in cryptocurrencies and private equity, potentially exposing trillions in retirement savings to risky, illiquid assets. Industry critics warn of high fees, lack of transparency, and legal risks, with ordinary workers now exposed to investments once reserved for wealthy insiders.

Why It Matters: This shifts America’s retirement system from safe, low-cost funds to Wall Street. Millions of workers could see their nest eggs drained by opaque fees and risky bets, while Trump’s allies in finance stand to profit from the new pipeline of retirement dollars.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Takes Control of D.C. Police, Citing ‘Bloodthirsty Criminals.’ But Crime Is Down.

What Happened: Trump invoked the D.C. Home Rule Act to seize control of the city’s police force for 30 days, deploying 800 National Guard troops and hundreds of federal agents, despite data showing violent crime is down 35% from 2023. He lied that Washington is overrun with “bloodthirsty criminals” and vowed to clear out homeless encampments, saying he would extend similar federal takeovers to New York and Chicago.

Why It Matters: This is a major escalation of federal power over a U.S. city, using false crime rhetoric to justify militarized control. It conditions Americans to accept domestic military deployments as part of Trump’s growing police state.

Trump Reminds CEOs Who the Ultimate Boss Is

What Happened: Trump publicly demanded Intel’s CEO step down, escalating his pattern of dictating corporate decisions from drug prices to auto tariffs. He’s pressured banks, law firms, and universities, and even seized a “golden share” in U.S. Steel—turning private business into an extension of his political power.

Why It Matters: This is corporate America under Trump: loyalty tests, public shaming, and presidential meddling in private companies. By bullying CEOs and bending companies to his will, Trump is dismantling the notion of a free market and replacing it with rule by intimidation.

Trump Picks Partisan Loyalist to Oversee Jobs, Inflation Data

What Happened: Trump nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation and contributor to Project 2025, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics after purging commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Antoni, a vocal Trump ally with no prior experience running a statistical agency, has repeatedly accused the BLS of “bias” and promised to change how economic data is collected and released.

Why It Matters: Installing a partisan loyalist to control jobs and inflation data destroys trust in the numbers investors and the economy rely on. Once politicized, these figures will be weaponized to serve Trump’s agenda and drive away investment in the U.S.

Trump Wields Tariffs as a Force in Diplomacy, to Questionable Effect

What Happened: Trump is using steep tariffs to pressure foreign governments on issues unrelated to trade. Recent moves include 50% tariffs on Brazil to shield Bolsonaro from insurrection-related prosecutions, and threats against Thailand and Cambodia over a border conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff diplomacy blurs foreign policy with personal and political agendas, punishing U.S. consumers while delivering few strategic wins. The approach damages alliances, destabilizes trade, and undermines U.S. credibility abroad.

Gov. Abbott says Republicans are considering expanding GOP congressional seats being sought beyond the 5 already proposed

What Happened: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Republicans are exploring adding up to eight new GOP congressional seats—three more than the five already proposed—in a redistricting push stalled by a Democratic quorum break.

Why It Matters: This gerrymandering power grab could lock in GOP control in Texas for years while stripping Democratic communities of representation. It’s a direct assault on fair elections, showing Republicans will rewrite the map rather than compete for votes.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US military was deployed to LA protests despite low risk, general testifies

What Happened: A federal trial revealed that Trump sent Marines and Guard troops to LA despite intelligence showing little threat to federal property. California says the move violated the Posse Comitatus Act, with troops aiding ICE raids and arrests. Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman testified he initially denied the request before it was approved by Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: Deploying troops for domestic policing without credible threats erodes the long-standing civilian control of the military. Trump is normalizing armed forces as a political tool for intimidation and public theater.

Trump’s Use of National Guard in L.A. Remains Contentious

What Happened: In June, Trump deployed nearly 5,000 federalized National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s objections, citing protests over immigration raids. California sued, calling it illegal domestic law enforcement, but an appeals court let it continue. Most troops have since been released, though about 300 remain guarding federal buildings or on standby.

Why It Matters: Trump is conditioning Americans to accept military force on U.S. soil as he expands his police state. Each deployment chips away at the line between civilian life and militarized control, normalizing a future where dissent is met with soldiers in the streets.

House Republicans back up Trump on DC crime push

What Happened: House Republicans are backing Trump’s unprecedented seizure of Washington’s Metropolitan Police, with Oversight Chair James Comer summoning Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials to testify on their “radical, soft-on-crime agenda.”

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies are using isolated crimes to justify stripping D.C.’s elected government of authority—testing how far they can go in overriding blue cities’ self-rule. It’s also conditioning Americans to accept military force as a normal tool of domestic governance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Harvard and White House Move Toward Potential Landmark Settlement

What Happened: Harvard is nearing a $500 million settlement with Trump to restore billions in frozen federal research funding. In exchange, the university would invest in vocational programs and research, drop its lawsuit, and see federal investigations and threats to block international student enrollment end.

Why It Matters: This would be the biggest extortion yet in Trump’s war on higher education, warning every university of the price for defying him. Caving to these demands shows how easily a dictator can bend institutions to his will—once you give in, you never get your freedom back, which is why you never yield to authoritarian pressure.

The U.S. Marches Toward State Capitalism With American Characteristics

What Happened: Trump is reshaping the U.S. economy by trying to seize political control over private companies and industries, echoing China’s state capitalism model. From forcing Intel’s CEO out to demanding a “golden share” in U.S. Steel and directing $1.5 trillion in foreign investment pledges, Trump is fusing corporate power with the presidency.

Why It Matters: By turning business decisions into tools of loyalty and leverage, Trump is trying to create a system prone to waste, cronyism, and authoritarian grip, where corporate independence would no longer exists—just like in Russia.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Supreme Court formally asked to overturn landmark same-sex marriage ruling

What Happened: Kim Davis, the ex-Kentucky clerk jailed in 2015 for refusing marriage licenses to same-sex couples, has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges. Backed by conservative groups and citing Justice Clarence Thomas’s call to revisit the ruling, Davis compares the case to the court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and argues that marriage laws should be set by states.

Why It Matters: This is the most direct attack on marriage equality in a decade, with a 6–3 conservative Supreme Court that’s already gutted other landmark rights. Even if this case fails, it’s a warning shot for a broader campaign to dismantle Obergefell and let states strip away LGBTQ rights one by one.

Texas bill would allow lawsuits over shipping abortion pills

What Happened: Texas lawmakers have introduced the Women and Child Protection Act, which would allow lawsuits against anyone who manufactures, ships, prescribes, or distributes abortion pills — even in states with shield laws protecting providers.

Why It Matters: This measure expands Texas’s abortion crackdown beyond its borders, aiming to punish providers in states where the procedure is legal. If passed, it would spark interstate legal battles and mark another aggressive attack on women’s rights, further eroding access to medication abortion nationwide.

Fear of immigration raids turns California community into ghost town

What Happened: In Huntington Park, California, Trump’s intensified ICE raids have emptied streets and shuttered businesses. Shop owners are locking doors and only admitting customers they know, while residents avoid public spaces out of fear of being detained.

Why It Matters: The raids are crippling local economies and deepening distrust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. By targeting an entire town, the regime is weaponizing fear—driving people indoors, slashing business revenue, and eroding the fabric of community life.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US veterans agency lost thousands of ‘core’ medical staff under Trump, records show

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs has purged thousands of mission-critical medical workers since Trump took office, including 2,000 nurses and 800 doctors, worsening already severe staffing shortages. The cuts, part of a plan to purge 30,000 VA jobs, come as nearly half a million new patients with toxic exposure-related illnesses have entered the system.

Why It Matters: Purging frontline staff is straining care for millions of veterans and fueling fears that the regime is sabotaging the VA to justify privatization. Patients face unsafe conditions, long waits, and reduced oversight as union protections are gutted and services shifted to private providers.

Medical journal rejects Kennedy's call for retraction of vaccine study

What Happened: The Annals of Internal Medicine rejected RFK Jr.’s demand to retract a major Danish study that found no evidence that aluminum in vaccines harms children. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine conspiracist, called the research “deceitful propaganda” and claimed it was designed to hide “risks,” but the study’s authors and outside experts defended its scale, quality, and conclusions.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s attack on a peer-reviewed study further underscores how his position at HHS is being used to legitimize fringe vaccine claims. Undermining credible research will erode public trust in immunization and public health policy.

Defense lawyers for needy clients feel squeeze after congressional funding dries up

What Happened: The federal program that pays private attorneys to represent indigent defendants under the Criminal Justice Act ran out of money in early July, leaving over 12,000 lawyers and their support staff unpaid until at least October. The $116 million gap has already delayed trials, strained overworked federal defenders, and forced some lawyers to refuse new cases or take out loans.

Why It Matters: This funding lapse guts the Sixth Amendment right to counsel, risking trial delays, case dismissals, and a breakdown of the defense side of the justice system. Without swift congressional action, the courts could seize up entirely—shredding due process in the process.

Trump's tax law will mostly benefit the rich, while leaving poorer Americans with less, CBO says

What Happened: A new Congressional Budget Office analysis finds Trump’s tax-and-spending law will strip the poorest 10% of Americans of about $1,200 a year while handing the richest 10% a gain of roughly $13,600. The law’s Medicaid cuts and food aid restrictions will push millions off assistance, with 2.4 million losing SNAP benefits.

Why It Matters: This is a massive upward transfer of wealth. Poor and working-class families will face deeper poverty and lost healthcare while billionaires cash in.

10 million Americans will go uninsured due to Trump tax and spend law, CBO estimates

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office projects Trump’s tax and spending law will leave 10 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade.

Why It Matters: This is a massive upward transfer of wealth. The poorest Americans will lose healthcare and income, while inequality is locked into law—rigging the system to reward the top and punish those at the bottom.

CDC staffers voice frustration over Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric

What Happened: CDC employees are expressing outrage after a deadly shooting at the agency’s Atlanta headquarters, saying RFK Jr.’s years of anti-vaccine disinformation have fueled hostility toward public health workers. Kennedy, who has called Covid shots the “deadliest vaccine ever made” and just canceled federal mRNA research contracts, visited the campus Monday.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s conspiracies aren’t just fringe—they’re shaping federal health policy and endangering frontline workers. By demonizing science and public servants, the regime is making public health a political target, with lethal consequences.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump to join European leaders on emergency call before Putin talks

What Happened: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz convened an emergency call with European leaders and Zelenskyy before Trump meets Putin in Alaska on Ukraine. Europe insists no land deals be made without Kyiv and urges Trump to back tougher sanctions, warning against U.S.-Russia talks over Europe’s head.

Why It Matters: Allies fear Trump may cut a deal with Putin and betray Ukraine. Europe is scrambling to hold the line on security guarantees and sanctions, highlighting the deep mistrust of Trump’s intentions.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Envoy’s Embarrassing Gaffe Could Blow Back on President

What Happened: Steve Witkoff “misread” Putin’s demand for Ukraine to withdraw from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as a Russian concession, sparking confusion in talks. European leaders, alarmed by the blunder, demanded clarifications just days before Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin.

Why It Matters: This is amateur-hour diplomacy as Russia escalates its genocidal war. Witkoff’s “blunder” effectively advanced Putin’s terms, setting the stage for Trump’s meeting to pursue dangerous “territory swap” concessions and betray Ukraine. It raises the question of whether this was incompetence—or a deliberate move by Witkoff.

Trump stirs far-right rage despite FBI deprioritizing extremist threat

What Happened: Trump has dismantled FBI teams tracking violent white supremacists, giving neo-Nazis and far-right gangs more freedom to organize. Even after delivering ICE raids, restoring Confederate monuments, and pardoning January 6 insurrectionists, many extremist leaders now rage at him over his loyalty to Israel and foreign wars.

Why It Matters: Trump is letting America’s most dangerous domestic terrorists operate with impunity. His policies are supercharging extremist networks—even as some turn on him—fueling a volatile mix that makes more violence almost certain.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Extends China Tariff Truce by Three Months

What Happened: Trump signed an order extending the U.S.–China trade truce until Nov. 10, delaying a return to tariffs as high as 80% and export controls. The pause follows talks in Sweden and includes China lowering tariffs, resuming rare earth exports, and signaling openness to more U.S. soybean purchases.

Why It Matters: The extension eases short-term economic tensions but keeps core disputes unresolved. Trump’s transactional approach—tying tech exports and farm sales to tariff relief—shows how trade policy is being leveraged for short-term political wins over long-term strategy.

US corporate defaults on private debt rose in Q2, Fitch says

What Happened: Fitch Ratings reported that U.S. corporate defaults on privately placed debt climbed to 5.5% in Q2 from 4.5% in Q1, with eight companies defaulting compared to four the previous quarter. The rise was driven largely by maturity extensions from financially stressed firms and interest payment deferrals.

Why It Matters: Higher default rates signal growing strain on mid-sized businesses facing high interest rates and economic uncertainty. This could tighten private credit markets further.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Protesters Gather Near White House as Trump Unveils D.C. Plans

What Happened: About 150 protesters rallied near the White House as Trump announced plans to take over Washington’s police force under the 1973 Home Rule Act. Trump framed the move as a “crime-fighting” test he could replicate in other cities, while opponents called it an authoritarian power grab to control the capital.

Judge Tells Trump Officials to Release Funds for Democracy Group

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump illegally withheld $239 million from the National Endowment for Democracy, blocking its work supporting free press, anti-censorship tools, and pro-democracy movements. The court ordered $95 million released immediately, finding the cuts caused layoffs, halted programs, and damaged the group’s global reputation.

GOP Rep. LaMalfa gets earful at town hall in his California district

What Happened: At a town hall in his California district, Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa faced sharp criticism over his support for Trump’s spending law, questions about the Epstein files, and complaints that Trump’s tariffs are hurting local farmers. Constituents pressed him on the economic fallout and transparency issues tied to these policies.

NAACP launches town halls to mobilize Black voters ahead of 2026 midterm elections

What Happened: The NAACP is starting a nationwide series of town halls to organize Black voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, focusing on Trump’s policies that harm Black communities. Events will address DEI rollbacks, ICE raids, Medicaid and food assistance cuts, and rising costs, while recruiting volunteers and boosting grassroots voter outreach.

GOP Lawmakers Left Washington to Escape the Epstein Issue. It Followed Them Home.

What Happened: Republican lawmakers tried to dodge the Epstein documents fight by leaving Washington, but constituents are pressing them at town halls. Voters across party lines are demanding answers on Trump’s handling of Epstein files, forcing Republicans into awkward denials, half-measures, and calls for “transparency” without real action.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.5 billion — Value of the Trump Organization-backed golf resort in Vietnam, displacing thousands of farmers.

$500 million — Extortion settlement Harvard is nearing with Trump to restore billions in frozen federal research funding.

10 million — Number of Americans projected to lose health insurance under Trump’s tax and spending law.

$13,600 — Average annual benefit the richest 10% gain from Trump’s tax law, compared to a $1,200 loss for the poorest 10%.

5,000 — National Guard troops and Marines, Trump deployed to Los Angeles over Gov. Newsom’s objections, with 300 remaining on standby.

800 — National Guard troops Trump sent to Washington, D.C. during his takeover of the police, alongside hundreds of federal agents.

35% — Drop in violent crime in Washington, D.C. from 2023—contradicting Trump’s “bloodthirsty criminals” claim.

30,000 — VA jobs slated for elimination under Trump’s purge plan, including thousands of frontline medical staff.

2,000 nurses and 800 doctors — Medical staff purged from the VA under Trump, worsening care for millions of veterans.

8 — New GOP congressional seats Texas Republicans are exploring in their gerrymandering push, three more than first proposed.

12,000 — Lawyers and staff left unpaid after Criminal Justice Act funds ran out in July, crippling indigent defense until at least October.

5.5% — U.S. corporate default rate on privately placed debt in Q2, up from 4.5% in Q1, signaling growing business stress.

50% — Tariffs Trump slapped on Brazil, shielding Bolsonaro from insurrection prosecutions while punishing U.S. consumers.

$239 million — Democracy funds Trump illegally withheld from the National Endowment for Democracy, later ordered released by a federal judge.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is conditioning Americans to accept military on city streets — How far will he go in using the military as a domestic police force?

Trump will rewrite economic data to fit his narrative — How soon before investor confidence in the U.S. crashes over fears of manipulated data?

Trump’s tariff diplomacy is blurring foreign policy and private gain — How long before allies stop trusting U.S. commitments altogether?

Trump’s extortion of universities is escalating — Will other schools cave to federal blackmail, locking higher education under authoritarian control?

Trump is dismantling oversight of extremist violence — Will local law enforcement, without federal coordination, be able to stop white supremacist groups from carrying out attacks?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Police State Expansion — Each new domestic troop deployment normalizes military control of civilian life, pushing America further toward authoritarian rule.

Trump’s Corporate Power Grab — By bullying CEOs and seizing “golden shares,” Trump is fusing private business with presidential loyalty tests.

Trump’s Data Manipulation — Stacking agencies with loyalists like Antoni will erode trust in U.S. economic data, shaking markets and investor confidence.

Trump’s Extremist Enablement — By dismantling FBI teams, Trump is giving violent far-right groups space to organize, making more domestic violence inevitable.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

