Trump Tyranny Tracker

Carl Selfe
21h

It’s sad. The world’s wealthiest country increased taxes on and stripped benefits from the poor—to feed the wealthy. Gerrymander-elected government does not serve its people. Tear this house down. Give heathcare, food, and living wages to everyone. Here are 108 protest signs for your protests. Protesting is now critical for Occupied D.C. There is time to get signs printed for your protest group. Fill the hands of the signless. FreeDC!

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/protest-sign-sign-everywhere-a-sign

Marlo
1dEdited

President Zelensky Should Get the Nobel Prize For BRAVELY Fighting a War That NEVER Should Have Been ALLOWED To Happen. The United States Should Have Stopped Russia From Invading Ukraine From the Beginning! Remember the Budapest Memorandum in which we agreed to PROTECT Ukraine from invasion. Putin CANNOT be trusted. “NO DEALS”!

EXACTLY! Putin ALREADY BROKE the Budapest Memorandum TWICE! Ukraine GAVE UP their huge stash of nuclear warheads to Russia & Russia promised never to invade Ukraine. The Unite States, UK, Ireland and Russia SIGNED. Ukraine was supposed to be PROTECTED. Ukraine should NOT give up ANY land to Russia. Russia should be required to PAY Ukraine for REBUILDING, MEDICAL CARE & PSYCHIATRIC CARE from all the destruction and devastation.

Contact below to vote for Zelensky:

postmaster@nobelpeaceprize.org

And how many think we should put boots on the ground to WIN this war? Isn’t that decision up to Congress?

