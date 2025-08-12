President Trump said he had ordered the Commerce Department to begin work on a new census.Credit...Michael A. McCoy for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Delayed a Medicare Change After Health Company Donations

What Happened: After Extremity Care gave $5 million to a pro-Trump PAC, its CEO used a Mar-a-Lago donor dinner to push Trump to block a Medicare rule cutting payments for its pricey skin substitutes. The next day, Trump promoted the company’s flier, and a month later his regime delayed the rule—preserving billions for the industry.

Why It Matters: Another pay-to-play scheme in the open—donors buy face time, get presidential backing, and secure profitable policy favors. Trump continues using the presidency as a tool for rewarding his biggest funders.

JD Vance went kayaking for his birthday. Secret Service had the river level raised.

What Happened: For JD Vance’s 41st birthday, the Secret Service ordered higher water flow on Ohio’s Little Miami River to accommodate motorized security craft during his family kayaking trip. The Army Corps of Engineers released water from Caesar Creek Lake.

Why It Matters: This was a blatant misuse of taxpayer money as Trump guts health insurance and food assistance. It exposes the hypocrisy of a regime that preaches fiscal “restraint” while indulging in costly perks.

Democrats sound alarm over Trump’s reported $1bn plan to retrofit gifted Qatari jet

What Happened: Top Democrats say Trump plans to divert nearly $1 billion—partly from the over-budget Sentinel nuclear missile program—to retrofit a $400 million jet gifted by Qatar into Air Force One, before later sending it to his presidential library.

Why It Matters: Trump is trading U.S. nuclear readiness for a foreign bribe, merging national security with personal profit and showcasing corruption and foreign influence that is on steroids.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Demands Census Excluding Undocumented Immigrants Amid Redistricting Fight

What Happened: Trump ordered a new census that excludes undocumented immigrants, defying the Constitution to count all residents. The move is aimed at helping Republicans redraw maps before the 2026 midterms to secure long-term control.

Why It Matters: This is an effort to rig representation by erasing millions from the count, shifting seats and resources to GOP strongholds. It’s nationwide gerrymandering to cement Trump’s hold on the Congress and power.

Trump orders federal regulators to probe alleged bank “discrimination” against conservatives

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing bank regulators to investigate and refer cases of “debanking” — closing accounts or denying services — against conservatives, gun makers, and crypto firms. The order also removes “reputational risk” from bank safety metrics, a move that will weaken safeguards against doing business with high-risk or law-breaking clients.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes federal regulators to protect Trump’s political allies, criminals, and industries he favors, while gutting oversight tools meant to prevent financial crime.

Congressional Democrats ask Trump administration to stop DOGE employees from moving into permanent positions

What Happened: Congressional Democrats urged Trump to stop unauthorized DOGE operatives from converting to permanent civil service roles after Musk’s exit. Lawmakers warn DOGE operatives are spreading across agencies to “sabotage key functions” and could violate laws banning political patronage.

Why It Matters: Trump continues embedding loyalists into permanent federal jobs to lock in his control, dismantle neutral governance, and weaponize agencies as ideological enforcement arms.

Video from Jan. 6 attack shows Justice Department adviser telling rioters attacking police to "kill 'em"

What Happened: Newly released Jan. 6 bodycam footage shows Jared Wise—now a Justice Department adviser—shouting at rioters to “kill” police officers and calling them “Gestapo.” Wise was charged in 2023 for his alleged role in the attack, but his case was dropped after Trump’s blanket pardon for Jan. 6 defendants.

Why It Matters: Trump has installed a Jan. 6 extremist into the Justice Department, putting someone who cheered on violence against police in a position of legal authority. It’s a stark sign of how his regime is turning federal law enforcement into a safe haven for insurrectionists.

Trump’s redistricting fight mushrooms with Vance in Indiana and Florida joining the fray

What Happened: Trump is escalating his push for mid-decade gerrymandering, sending JD Vance to Indiana and backing new efforts in Florida to redraw congressional maps in the GOP’s favor. In Texas, Republicans are trying to force absent Democratic lawmakers back to vote on new maps, with Sen. John Cornyn using the FBI.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated GOP power grab to rig congressional maps mid-cycle. Trump’s push guts fair representation, shreds democratic norms, and hardwires Republican control of the House before voters can have their say.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Senior Agent Who Helped Oversee FBI’s Response to Jan. 6 Is Fired

What Happened: Trump purged more top FBI officials, including former acting director Brian Driscoll and Washington field office chief Steven Jensen, who helped lead the Jan. 6 response. Both had resisted political pressure in Trump-related cases, part of a wider purge of agents tied to investigations he opposes.

Why It Matters: This is an overt purge of career law enforcement to punish those who crossed Trump and followed the law. Trump continues dismantling independent institutions and intimidating federal agents.

A CBP Agent Wore Meta Smart Glasses to an Immigration Raid in Los Angeles

What Happened: A CBP agent was seen wearing Meta’s AI-enabled smart glasses during a June 30 immigration raid in Los Angeles. Meta has no contract with CBP, and it’s unclear if the glasses recorded, but experts say it reflects growing law enforcement interest in AI wearables.

Why It Matters: Even a single use points to a shift toward AI-assisted surveillance in raids, heightening concerns over privacy, accountability, and intimidation in aggressive immigration enforcement.

Cornyn Says FBI Will Help Find Texas Lawmakers Who Left State

What Happened: Sen. John Cornyn said FBI Director Kash Patel approved his request to help locate Democratic Texas lawmakers who fled to Illinois to block a GOP redistricting vote. Democrats called it political intimidation, noting there are no federal crimes or enforceable warrants out of state.

Why It Matters: Using the FBI to pursue political opponents is another step in Trump’s weaponization of federal agencies. Tactics tested on vulnerable communities are now being aimed at elected officials resisting GOP power grabs—and will further expand.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Apple’s CEO gives Trump a gift of glass and 24-karat gold

What Happened: At a White House event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gifted Trump a 24-karat gold plaque before announcing a $100 billion U.S. investment. Trump praised Apple’s expansion, exempted the company from his new 100% chip tariff, and showcased its Kentucky glass production plans.

Why It Matters: The exchange highlights the transactional nature of Trump’s economic policy—where public praise, subservience, and high-profile gestures buy lucrative exemptions. It looked more like a scene from the Kremlin than the White House.

Trump Administration to Require Universities to Submit Data on Applicants’ Race

What Happened: Trump ordered the Education Department to gather detailed admissions data from colleges — including race, gender, test scores, and GPAs — to police compliance with the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ban. The move builds on deals with Columbia and Brown, giving the regime broad access to information sought by conservative activists.

Why It Matters: This data grab will chill diversity efforts and equip conservative groups to dismantle race-conscious policies. It’s part of Trump’s push to remake higher education, reduce minority representation, and enforce ideological conformity.

Baltimore Schools Face Investigation Over Antisemitism Allegations

What Happened: Trump officials launched a civil rights investigation into Baltimore City Public Schools after an Anti-Defamation League complaint accused the district of failing to address antisemitic incidents. The probe follows similar actions targeting Chicago Public Schools’ race-based achievement programs and rulings that California and Maine violated federal law over transgender sports policies.

Why It Matters: The probe widens Trump’s crackdown to K–12 schools, with districts risking federal funds unless they adopt Trump policies— reshaping curricula, admissions, and speech rules.

Trump energizes conservative Christians with new religious policies

What Happened: In his first six months, Trump has rolled out policies favored by conservative Christians — banning federal support for gender-affirming care, cutting Planned Parenthood funding, letting pastors endorse candidates, and expanding religious expression in federal workplaces. He’s created faith offices, appointed evangelical allies, and watched his Supreme Court picks deliver wins for MAGA on abortion, LGBTQ rights, and religious exemptions.

Why It Matters: Trump is driving a Christian nationalist agenda that erodes church-state separation, embeds sectarian beliefs into law, and rolls back rights for marginalized groups — mirroring the religious nationalism Putin entrenched in Russia.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Air Force to deny retirement pay to transgender service members being separated from the service

What Happened: The Air Force will deny early retirement to transgender troops with 15–18 years of service, forcing them to take a lump-sum separation payout or be discharged without benefits. The move follows a Supreme Court decision allowing Trump’s transgender military ban to proceed and comes despite earlier assurances to some service members that they could retire.

Why It Matters: This is state-sanctioned discrimination that strips long-serving troops of earned benefits, compounding the harm of Trump’s transgender ban. It’s an act of open cruelty that dehumanizes service members who have risked their lives for the U.S.

Trump orders colleges to prove they don’t consider race in admissions as three UCs face probe

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order forcing colleges to hand over admissions data to prove they don’t consider race, targeting UCLA, UC Irvine, and UC Berkeley amid federal probes. It follows $584 million in grant suspensions at UCLA over alleged race-based admissions, antisemitism, and transgender athlete policies.

Why It Matters: This is another political assault on diversity in higher education, pressuring schools to strip even indirect consideration of race. It threatens to gut campus diversity and weaponize federal funding to enforce Trump’s extreme ideological agenda.

Trump plans to build largest US federal migrant detention center on military base

What Happened: Trump will construct a 5,000-bed migrant internment camp at Fort Bliss in Texas, making it the largest federal internment camps in U.S. history. The move expands Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, with record ICE detentions and new facilities—including the “Speedway Slammer” in Indiana.

Why It Matters: Using military bases to detain migrants militarizes immigration enforcement and underscores a long-term expansion of mass detention. It normalizes extreme measures, erodes civil liberties, and sets the stage for internment camp–style facilities across the U.S.

How Trump’s executive order could criminalize homelessness: ‘Terrifying’

What Happened: Trump’s new executive order directs states and cities to clear unhoused people from streets, expand drug and mental health courts, and “shift” them into long-term institutions. Broad definitions of mental illness, substance use, and public safety risks could allow mass detention, while federal funding is cut for housing-first programs and harm-reduction services.

Why It Matters: Critics say the order paves the way for detainment camps, strips civil rights protections, and targets cities that resist punitive crackdowns—while doing nothing to address poverty or the housing crisis.

Trump cuts threaten access to birth control for millions of women

What Happened: Trump is withholding Title X funds from reproductive health providers, cutting off free contraception for hundreds of thousands of low-income patients. Lawsuits say clinics were targeted over DEI statements, while Medicaid cuts and other policies threaten to shutter Planned Parenthood locations nationwide.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated rollback of reproductive rights, starting with the poor and marginalized. This is part of a broader attack on women’s rights—and these limits will spread.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Federal records contradict what FEMA leader told Congress about Texas flood response

What Happened: After the July floods in Texas, FEMA’s call center funding lapsed for five days under a Trump rule requiring DHS sign-off. Only 10–20% of survivor calls were answered, contradicting Acting Administrator David Richardson’s claim to Congress that most were handled.

Why It Matters: Survivors were abandoned because of delays and FEMA cuts. Misleading Congress about it shows how they are breaking the system—just as hurricane season gets underway.

Harvard scientists say research could be set back years after funding freeze

What Happened: Trump officials froze $2.6 billion in federal research funding to Harvard after it refused insane government demands on campus protests, academics, and admissions. The cuts have halted major projects, from multiple sclerosis to cancer research, forcing layoffs and shelving decades of work.

Why It Matters: The freeze stalls lifesaving research and uses federal funding as a political weapon against universities that Trump targets. It threatens U.S. innovation, public health, and global scientific leadership.

RFK Jr.'s vow to overhaul vaccine injury program echoes grievances of anti-vaccine movement

What Happened: RFK Jr. plans to overhaul the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, calling it “broken” and enlisting lawyers tied to anti-vaccine lawsuits. Critics fear Kennedy will expand coverage to unproven claims — including autism — which would bankrupt the fund and undermine U.S. vaccination programs.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s overhaul advances anti-vaccine conspiracies, driving up vaccine costs, eroding public trust, and weakening America’s immunization infrastructure.

EPA cancels $7 billion Biden-era grant program to boost solar energy

What Happened: Trump officials terminated the Biden-era Solar for All program, which aimed to fund rooftop and community solar for over 900,000 low-income households.

Why It Matters: This kills a major climate and cost-cutting program, likely illegally, wiping out jobs, raising energy bills, and halting clean energy progress. It puts fossil fuel donors ahead of working families, weakens the grid, and locks the U.S. deeper into dirty energy.

Civil Cases Against Major Polluters Plummet Under Trump

What Happened: In Trump’s first six months, the DOJ filed just 11 civil cases against major polluters—down from 30 under Biden. Staffing in environmental enforcement has dropped by a third, and the regime scrapped major lawsuits.

Why It Matters: The decline signals to corporations that they can ignore environmental laws with little fear of consequences, leaving vulnerable communities exposed as protections are rolled back.

US national parks staff in ‘survival mode’ to keep parks open amid Trump cuts

What Happened: Trump has purged a quarter of the National Park Service’s permanent staff and is pushing a 30% budget cut, while ordering parks to remain open. Superintendents are running visitor centers, cleaning bathrooms, and covering for missing lifeguards, law enforcement, and conservation staff—leaving behind critical ecological protection and safety work.

Why It Matters: This is a Potemkin version of Trump’s “best idea”—keeping parks open for show while letting them decay behind the scenes. The cuts endanger ecosystems, public safety, and historical preservation, turning national parks into political props instead of protected treasures.

‘Impossible to rebuild’: NIH scientists say Trump cuts will imperil life-saving research

What Happened: Trump has repeatedly moved to freeze or slash NIH grants, including for cancer and HIV research, while shifting control of the agency under political oversight. Officials warn the cuts—paired with funding delays, grant cancellations, and reduced award rates—will shutter labs, gut university research, and wipe out decades of medical progress.

Why It Matters: Scientists say the strategy is designed to weaken universities and dismantle America’s scientific infrastructure, risking breakthroughs in lifesaving treatments. Once dismantled, they warn, the research infrastructure that powers U.S. innovation will be nearly impossible to rebuild.

Trump’s push for drilling, mining sharpens debate for Alaska Natives about land they view as sacred

What Happened: Trump is fast-tracking oil, gas, and mining in Alaska, including new Arctic Refuge lease sales and the Donlin Gold mine. Some Alaska Native leaders support the jobs and revenue, while others warn it will devastate salmon, caribou, and subsistence traditions.

Why It Matters: The projects threaten irreversible environmental harm and centuries-old Native traditions, as Trump’s agenda favors profit over Indigenous rights and cultural survival.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Rubio orders US diplomats to launch lobbying blitz against Europe's tech law

What Happened: Marco Rubio ordered U.S. diplomats in Europe to push for rolling back the EU’s Digital Services Act, calling it “censorship” and a burden on U.S. tech firms. The directive urges envoys to collect “censorship” cases affecting Americans and press to narrow the law’s definition of “illegal content.”

Why It Matters: The move is trying to undercut Europe’s fight against Russian, Chinese, and other disinformation operations and information warfare, shielding U.S. tech giants while aligning Washington with far-right parties opposing content crackdowns.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

The covert trip by Iranian nuclear experts to Russia

What Happened: In August 2024, Iranian nuclear scientists tied to Tehran’s weapons program secretly visited Russia to seek dual-use tech, including tritium for boosting nuclear warheads. The trip involved sanctioned individuals, tours of sensitive research sites, and meetings that would require FSB approval.

Why It Matters: Russia has been actively assisting Iran’s nuclear program, a reality now “coming” to light—from public reporting. Despite Israeli and U.S. strikes, this cooperation could rapidly advance Tehran’s path to a bomb and destabilize the Middle East.

Russia and UAE double down on trade, testing U.S. limits

What Happened: UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed met with Putin in Moscow, pledging to double trade to $23 billion in five years. The UAE has become Russia’s key Middle East economic partner and a hub for sanction evasion, including dual-use goods, fueling Moscow’s genocidal war in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Abu Dhabi’s deepening ties with Russia undermine U.S. sanctions and bolster Putin’s war economy. Trump has so far avoided penalizing the UAE, underscoring acceptance of his “allies” that aid Moscow.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump's higher tariffs hit major US trading partners, sparking defiance and concern

What Happened: Trump’s new tariffs of 10–50% on imports from dozens of countries took effect, pushing average U.S. import duties to their highest in a century. While allies like the EU, Japan, and South Korea cut deals to lower rates, others—such as Brazil, India, and Switzerland—remain under steep tariffs and are vowing defiance, with some coordinating a BRICS response.

Why It Matters: The erratic tariffs risk disrupting global supply chains, will drive up prices, and inflame tensions with major partners. By weaponizing trade policy for leverage, Trump is isolating the U.S. and pushing rivals toward closer alliances with Russia and China.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Halts Construction at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detention Center

What Happened: A federal judge issued a 14-day restraining order stopping construction at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant internment camp, after environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe sued over habitat destruction and water pollution risks. The state and Trump officials argued federal law doesn’t apply, but the judge questioned whether they were skirting environmental review requirements.

Judge blocks Trump’s birthright order nationwide in fourth such ruling since Supreme Court decision

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland blocked Trump’s order denying citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily. Judge Deborah Boardman certified a nationwide class and ruled the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in proving the order violates the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause. This is the fourth ruling against the order since June’s Supreme Court decision.

‘South Park’ Finds New Relevance Skewering the Trump Era

What Happened: South Park is back in the political spotlight after lampooning Trump’s second term, with episodes featuring Trump in bed with Satan discussing Jeffrey Epstein, Mar-a-Lago as “Fantasy Island,” and ICE raids in heaven. By mocking power rather than submitting to it, shows like South Park keep space open for dissent and public critique.

Democrats respond to FBI agreement to locate Texas lawmakers: 'We will not be intimidated'

What Happened: The FBI will help Texas authorities locate Democratic lawmakers who fled to block a GOP-drawn congressional map. Democrats called it political weaponization, noting no laws were broken.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$5 million — Donation from Extremity Care to a pro-Trump PAC before Trump delayed a Medicare rule that would have cut the company’s profits.

$1 billion — Estimated cost to retrofit a Qatari bribe jet into Air Force One, partly taken from the over-budget Sentinel missile program.

$100 billion — U.S. investment Apple announced after Cook met with Trump.

24K — Purity of the gold plaque Cook gifted Trump at the White House event.

$23 billion — Targeted Russia–UAE trade volume within five years, doubling current levels.

68% — Year-on-year jump in Russia–UAE trade in 2022, the first year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

10–20% — Share of survivor calls FEMA answered after the Texas floods, despite leadership’s claims that most were handled.

$2.6 billion — Federal research funding to Harvard frozen by Trump officials, stalling major medical projects.

$7 billion — Value of the Biden-era Solar for All program canceled by Trump, which aimed to help 900,000 low-income households.

11 — Civil cases against major polluters filed by DOJ in Trump’s first six months, down from 30 under Biden.

5,000 — Planned capacity of Trump’s new migrant internment camp at Fort Bliss, Texas, the largest in U.S. history.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is monetizing the presidency through donor-driven policy favors — How far will corporate money go in shaping national policy under his watch?

Lavish perks for Trump allies are draining public resources — Will taxpayer-funded indulgences become the norm for his inner circle?

Trump continues embedding loyalists deep into the federal bureaucracy — How long before independent governance is fully replaced by political enforcers?

Aggressive redistricting campaigns are locking in GOP control — Will voters have a fair say and push back in 2026?

Weaponization of federal law enforcement is expanding — Which political opponents or critics will be targeted next?

Sweeping data grabs from universities are reshaping higher education — How far will Trump go to purge diversity and enforce ideological conformity?

Christian nationalist policies are taking hold — Will church-state separation survive another while Trump is in power?

Reproductive rights rollbacks are accelerating — Will contraception and abortion access vanish in large swaths of the country?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Pay-to-Play Governance — From Medicare policy delays to tariff exemptions, Trump’s biggest donors are openly buying access and favorable decisions.

Corruption Without Consequence — Extravagant perks for political allies reveal a regime that preaches austerity while looting public funds for insiders.

Foreign Influence Pipeline — Trump’s acceptance of costly bribes from foreign powers in exchange for policy shifts blends personal enrichment with national security compromises.

Institutional Capture — Loyalist embeds, DOJ purges, and agency weaponization are dismantling neutral governance in favor of ideological control.

Election Manipulation — Planned census changes, FBI intimidation, and mid-cycle gerrymanders are part of the GOP’s attempt to hardwire political control before voters can act.

Educational Reengineering — Data demands, funding threats, and ideological enforcement are erasing diversity in schools and universities.

Religious Nationalism — Trump’s faith-based policy agenda mirrors authoritarian models abroad, embedding sectarian law into U.S. governance.

Civil Rights Dismantled — Targeted attacks on reproductive health, LGBTQ rights, and marginalized communities signal a broader rights erosion.

Environmental Deregulation — Gutted enforcement and canceled climate programs prioritize fossil fuel donors over public health and safety.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

