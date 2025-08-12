Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
13h

Here are 100 protest signs. More are coming, and these are being improved every day, so sign up for more.

This moment demands protest. To each it should be unmistakable—urgent and morally unassailable. I speak for justice, duty, and shared humanity. Act now. We must protect the disadvantaged. Rise. We have many protests to do. Good trouble. Restack these 100 signs to spread the wealth. Others need to be armed.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/100-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs

