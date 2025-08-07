National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard at a news briefing at the White House on July 23.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 10

Google Meet: August 5, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to Own Millions of Shares in New U.S. Manufacturing SPAC

What Happened: Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are backing New America Acquisition I Corp., a $300 million SPAC targeting U.S. manufacturing firms. As advisers, they received millions of founder shares that could be worth millions post-merger, adding to their ventures in crypto, firearms, and tech.

Why It Matters: This is raw corruption. Trump’s sons are positioned to cash in on policies their father controls, continuing to use public office as a private moneymaking machine. It’s a continued repeat of Trump's schemes that sell political influence for personal gain.

Musk-linked group spends big to promote newly enacted megabill

What Happened: A Musk-backed dark-money group is spending over $1 million to promote Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which extends 2017 tax cuts while slashing nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid. Musk had previously called the bill “insane” and vowed to punish Republicans who backed it.

Why It Matters: Despite public feuds, billionaire-backed dark money is cementing Trump’s tax agenda and GOP power. What deal did Musk receive for this newfound support?

MTG Asks Trump to Pardon George Santos

What Happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Trump to grant clemency to ex-Rep. George Santos, who began serving a seven-year sentence for fraud last month. Greene claims Santos has shown remorse and received an “excessive punishment.” Trump has not ruled out a pardon.

Why It Matters: Trump has already issued sweeping early-term pardons, underscoring that he uses clemency to protect political allies and normalize corruption within his GOP base.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House Preps Order to Punish Banks That Discriminate Against Conservatives

What Happened: The White House is drafting an executive order to fine banks accused of denying services to conservatives, religious groups, or crypto firms. Regulators would be directed to investigate alleged “discrimination” and could impose penalties or consent decrees.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal power to pressure banks into serving MAGA-aligned interests, undermining independent risk management, anti-money-laundering safeguards, and financial sector neutrality.

Texas House Republicans vote to issue civil arrest warrants for fleeing Democrats

What Happened: Texas Republicans voted to issue civil arrest warrants for dozens of Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a GOP-drawn congressional map, adding five Republican seats. Governor Greg Abbott has also ordered an investigation into potential “bribery” tied to the Democrats’ absence.

Why It Matters: Texas has become an incubator for authoritarian policies. This escalation in gerrymandering could cement Trump’s control of the House and push the nation further toward political crisis.

Gov. Greg Abbott threatens Texas House Democrats with removal from office for fleeing state

What Happened: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated tensions in the redistricting fight, threatening to seek court approval to remove Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP efforts to pass a congressional map adding five new Republican seats. Abbott also warned Democrats could face criminal charges for “dereliction of duty.”

Why It Matters: Abbott’s threat to oust elected lawmakers is an authoritarian power play that undermines representative democracy. It underscores the GOP’s readiness to override voters’ will and weaponize the courts to entrench GOP rule ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Missouri Republicans Consider Joining Texas to Redraw House Maps

What Happened: Missouri Republicans are weighing a Texas-style redistricting plan to add GOP-leaning congressional seats, with Gov. Mike Kehoe considering a special session. GOP leaders claim the new map would reflect the state’s “Christian conservative majority,” while Democrats warn it could violate federal law and deepen political divisions.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Attorney General Bondi orders prosecutors to start grand jury probe into Obama officials over Russia investigation

What Happened: Pam Bondi has ordered federal prosecutors to convene a grand jury to investigate claims that Obama-era officials “fabricated” intelligence on Russia’s 2016 election interference. The move follows Tulsi Gabbard’s release of documents alleging misconduct—despite the U.S. intelligence community’s unanimous finding that Russia sought to help Trump.

Why It Matters: This is a clear escalation of Trump’s effort to rewrite history and punish those who investigated his Russia ties. It weaponizes the Justice Department to revive debunked conspiracies and threaten political opponents.

FEMA Will Deny Grants to States and Cities That Boycott Israeli Companies

What Happened: Trump officials have tied FEMA disaster grants—worth nearly $2 billion annually—to compliance with DHS rules banning state and local boycotts of Israeli firms.

Why It Matters: This is another example of Trump weaponizing federal aid to enforce his extremist agenda. Linking disaster relief to foreign policy positions undermines emergency preparedness and punishes communities for local decisions unrelated to FEMA’s mission.

Judges Openly Doubt Government as Justice Dept. Misleads and Dodges Orders

What Happened: Federal judges in multiple states are rebuking Trump’s Justice Department for lying to courts, ignoring orders, and dismissing cases for political reasons. Courts in D.C., Maryland, and New York say DOJ lawyers have shattered the long-standing trust once granted to government attorneys.

Why It Matters: The judiciary is losing faith in the DOJ’s integrity, forcing judges to second-guess every filing. This breakdown threatens the rule of law as Trump turns the department into a tool of political vengeance.

Victim in Epstein case decries ‘political warfare’ in effort to release grand jury transcripts

What Happened: Two Epstein victims condemned the DOJ’s push to unseal grand jury transcripts, calling it “political warfare” that shields powerful men while ignoring survivors. In letters to the judge, they demanded anonymity protections and criticized Pam Bondi’s handling of the case, which reportedly includes Trump’s name.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s politicization of the Epstein case retraumatizes victims and underscores how the powerful remain insulated from justice. Transparency is still lacking as survivors are sacrificed to protect elite interests.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

How Trump’s War on Higher Education Is Hitting Community Colleges

What Happened: Trump’s crackdown on elite universities is crippling community colleges that serve 40% of undergraduates. Federal grants for low-income aid, job training, and English classes are vanishing, diversity programs gutted, and essential supports like food assistance slashed, leaving schools scrambling to survive.

Why It Matters: Community colleges are gateways to the middle class and anchors of local economies. Trump’s policies threaten to dismantle these institutions, cutting off pathways for working-class and immigrant students and depriving industries of the skilled workforce needed to keep the U.S. economy competitive.

VOA director fired after declining reassignment to low-level post

What Happened: Michael Abramowitz, Voice of America’s director, was purged after refusing what he called an “illegal” reassignment to a low-level post in North Carolina. Kari Lake ordered the move after Trump dismantled the oversight board that would normally approve such personnel changes. Abramowitz is suing, and a federal judge has criticized the firing as “shocking.”

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s consolidation of state-run media, sidelining independent voices and dismantling legal checks meant to protect journalistic integrity in U.S. foreign broadcasting. It’s becoming increasingly dangerous for independent journalists to operate in the U.S., and authoritarian regimes like China and Russia are celebrating this move.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

At ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ the Biggest Risk Isn’t Alligators

What Happened: Trump’s internment camp in the Florida Everglades— “Alligator Alcatraz”—houses up to 4,000 detainees in tents and trailers on flood-prone swampland. Experts warn it’s highly vulnerable to hurricanes, flooding, extreme heat, and wildfires, with limited evacuation routes and inadequate water, sewage, and air conditioning.

Why It Matters: Built in just a week and already leaking during storms, the camp risks mass casualties if a major hurricane or wildfire strikes. Despite lawsuits over environmental and safety concerns, DHS is promoting it as a model for future internment centers nationwide.

Kristi Noem says "Alligator Alcatraz" to be model for ICE state-run detention centers

What Happened: Kristi Noem said the “Alligator Alcatraz” internment camp in Florida will serve as a template for state-run migrant detention centers nationwide. DHS is weighing similar facilities in Arizona, Nebraska, and Louisiana.

Why It Matters: This marks a major expansion of Trump’s immigration crackdown, normalizing makeshift internment camps. Civil rights groups warn these remote, costly, and hastily built sites threaten due process, detainee safety, and basic human rights.

A Korean university student and daughter of a priest was detained by ICE. Faith leaders are now standing behind her

What Happened: Yeonsoo Go, a 20-year-old Purdue University student and daughter of an Episcopal priest, was detained by ICE after a visa hearing in Manhattan. ICE claims her visa expired two years ago, but her attorney says it’s valid until December. She’s now in federal detention in Louisiana as church groups in New York and South Korea rally for her release.

Why It Matters: This underscores Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, targeting even students and religious families. It has outraged faith leaders and is straining U.S.–South Korea relations as officials push for her release.

‘People are scared to go out’: fear of Ice agents forces cancellation of US summer festivals

What Happened: Trump’s expanded ICE crackdown, with 3,000 daily arrests, is forcing the cancellation of cultural festivals, concerts, and even church services. Fear of masked raids targeting undocumented immigrants, legal residents, and U.S. citizens has emptied summer events across major cities.

Why It Matters: Latino communities are seeing their culture suppressed under mass enforcement tactics that bypass due process. Despite intimidation, organizers and activists are creating networks to protect attendees and try to keep traditions alive.

Trump bars trans women athletes from 'extraordinary ability’ visas

What Happened: DHS issued new guidance barring transgender women from obtaining “extraordinary ability” visas to compete in U.S. women’s sports. Linked to Trump’s earlier executive order, the policy labels them “male athletes,” making their participation a “negative factor” for eligibility.

Why It Matters: This expands Trump’s anti-trans agenda into immigration, blocking elite transgender athletes from U.S. competition and future Olympics. It entrenches federal support for exclusionary sports policies amid broader attacks on transgender rights.

Protesters toppled this Confederate statue. Now, it’s coming back to D.C.

What Happened: The National Park Service announced it will restore and reinstall the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike, toppled by protesters in 2020. The move follows Trump’s executive orders to “beautify” the capital and reinstate removed monuments.

Why It Matters: Returning a statue honoring a Confederate figure linked to racism and the Ku Klux Klan underscores Trump’s efforts to rewrite public memory and reassert symbols of white supremacy in the nation’s capital—as his regime shreds civil rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Top Hegseth aide tried to oust senior White House liaison from Pentagon

What Happened: Pete Hegseth’s acting chief of staff, Ricky Buria, tried to push out a senior White House liaison from the Pentagon but was blocked.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is in chaos under Hegseth, plagued by abrupt firings, infighting, and loyalty tests. This turmoil threatens military leadership stability and raises national security concerns as classified information leaks and internal power struggles escalate. Our adversaries are paying close attention.

Laura Loomer has the White House scrambling again — and she’s far from finished

What Happened: Far-right extremist Laura Loomer is pressuring Trump to fire officials she deems disloyal, targeting vaccine, cybersecurity, and national security personnel. Backed by a large online following, Loomer is driving ideological purges from outside formal government channels.

Why It Matters: Her growing influence underscores that loyalty tests—not qualifications—are reshaping Trump’s regime. He is empowering fringe activists while gutting institutional expertise, undermining critical government functions, and endangering national security.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. to Require Some Foreign Visitors to Pay Bonds of Up to $15,000 for Entry

What Happened: The State Department launched a 12-month pilot program requiring tourists and business travelers from countries with high visa overstay rates to pay bonds of $5,000–$15,000. Visitors who comply get refunded; those who overstay lose the money.

Why It Matters: Framed as a “security measure,” the policy imposes steep financial barriers that will deter legitimate travel and strain diplomatic ties. It’s another prong of Trump’s broader immigration crackdown and turn toward isolationism.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia targeting voters across EU, Moldova warns

What Happened: Moldova’s national security adviser says Russia is escalating disinformation targeting the Moldovan diaspora in Europe ahead of September’s elections. A Kremlin-linked network, Matryoshka, is using fake news sites to suppress pro-EU turnout and boost support for pro-Russian candidates—echoing past interference tactics like cash-for-vote schemes and bomb threats.

Why It Matters: Russia continues attacking Moldova as it interferes in yet another election to subvert democracy—using many of the same tactics it deployed in the U.S. and across Europe for over a decade. The Kremlin’s playbook of disinformation, voter suppression, and chaos is now aimed at derailing Moldova’s pro-EU future.

Ukrainian Refugees Face Uncertain Future as U.S. Work Permits Set to Expire

What Happened: Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. are at risk of losing jobs and stability as their two-year work permits expire. Trump has paused immigration applications from Ukraine, blocking renewals and trapping families in limbo.

Why It Matters: Refugees who fled war and rebuilt their lives now face being uprooted again, despite labor shortages and community support. This reversal breaks promises of protection and forces families into crisis while Russia continues its genocidal war.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

CBO: Republican megabill to cost $4.1T, due to higher borrowing costs

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office estimated that Trump’s Republican-backed domestic policy package will add $4.1 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade, with interest payments on the $37 trillion national debt rising by $718 billion. If temporary tax cuts become permanent, the cost could reach $5 trillion.

Why It Matters: The GOP’s bill blows up the deficit, hikes borrowing costs for taxpayers, and jeopardizes long-term economic stability—all while handing massive tax breaks to the wealthy.

Trump’s BLS Firing Tests Wall Street’s Reliance on Government Data

What Happened: After a weak jobs report, Trump purged Erika McEntarfer, head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, highlighting political meddling in economic data. Economists warn this could taint labor and inflation stats that drive $2 trillion in markets and Treasury securities, pushing investors toward less reliable private data.

Why It Matters: Politicizing data threatens markets, undermines U.S. Treasury bonds, and risks a shift away from the dollar—mirroring Russia’s manipulation of all data.

US factory orders fall sharply in June on aircraft orders drop

What Happened: U.S. factory orders dropped 4.8% in June, reversing an 8.3% surge in May, largely due to a steep decline in commercial aircraft purchases. Manufacturing activity hit a nine-month low, with Trump’s sweeping tariffs on imports continuing to strain the sector.

Why It Matters: The decline underscores how Trump’s erratic tariffs are disrupting manufacturing rather than reviving it, creating instability in an already weakened industrial base.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

New Firm Seeks to Confront Trump on Executive Power

What Happened: A new nonprofit, the Washington Litigation Group, has launched to challenge Trump’s sweeping executive powers, focusing on appellate strategies that could set Supreme Court precedents. The firm includes former DOJ lawyers purged by Trump and is representing civil servants purged.

Texas Dems vow to continue battle after Abbott orders their arrests

What Happened: Texas Democrats vowed to keep fighting GOP mid-decade redistricting after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered their arrests for fleeing the state to block a vote. Over 50 Democrats left for Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts to deny quorum, calling the proposed map “blatant racism” that would dilute Black and Hispanic voting power and help Republicans gain five U.S. House seats.

Judge orders Florida, federal officials to produce ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ agreements

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Florida and federal officials to produce agreements clarifying which agencies or contractors have legal authority over detainees at the “Alligator Alcatraz” internment camp. The site faces lawsuits alleging constitutional violations and environmental law breaches.

‘How much does it cost for fascism?’: Tensions erupt at Nebraska GOP congressman’s town hall

What Happened: Rep. Mike Flood faced a furious crowd at a Lincoln town hall as constituents blasted him over Trump’s bill, Medicaid cuts, immigration policies, and threats to democracy. Attendees accused Republicans of building a “fascist machine” and demanded answers on the Epstein files, veterans’ benefits, and Project 2025. Chants of “tax the rich” and boos drowned out much of Flood’s defense of Trump’s agenda.

U.S. border agents directed to stop deportations under Trump's asylum ban after court order, sources say

What Happened: Following a federal appeals court ruling, U.S. border agents were instructed to stop deportations under Trump’s asylum ban, which had allowed rapid expulsions of migrants without hearings. The court said the ban violated laws protecting migrants from being returned to countries where they risk torture or persecution.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$4.1 trillion — Projected 10-year cost of Trump’s megabill, per CBO

$5T — Estimated cost if Trump’s temporary tax cuts become permanent

$300 million — Value of SPAC backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

3,000 — Daily ICE arrests under Trump’s expanded enforcement

$718 billion — Added interest payments from Trump’s debt-fueled policies

4.8% — Drop in U.S. factory orders in June amid tariff disruptions

$1 million+ — Spent by Musk-linked group to promote Trump’s megabill

$5–$15K — Bond range for foreign visitors

54 — Number of Texas House Democrats who fled the state to deny a quorum and block the GOP-backed redistricting effort

5 — Additional Republican U.S. House seats targeted by the proposed map

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Eric and Don Jr.’s SPAC deals are intertwined with Trump’s industrial policy — Will anyone stop these pay-for-play scandals?

Musk called Trump’s tax plan “insane” — What secret arrangement made him flip and fund ads promoting it?

FEMA is tying disaster aid to political loyalty — Could boycotting Israeli firms now mean losing lifesaving federal help?

Pam Bondi has revived debunked Russia conspiracies — How far will she go to criminalize Obama officials and rewrite Russia’s attack on the 2016 election?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump Family Profiteering On Steroids — Eric and Don Jr. are set to profit off a $300 million SPAC tied to policies their father controls, showing how public office continues to be used for private gain.

Criminalizing the Opposition — Texas Republicans’ arrest threats and redistricting schemes show how the GOP is weaponizing legal tools to erase democratic opposition and entrench power.

The Pardon Pipeline Is Open — Calls to pardon George Santos reveal how Trump’s allies expect legal immunity, reinforcing a culture of impunity and corruption for loyalists.

Justice System in Crisis — Federal judges are losing trust in DOJ lawyers under Trump, citing lies, disobedience, and politically motivated case manipulation—an erosion of the rule of law.

Immigration as Political Theater — From "Alligator Alcatraz" internment camps to mass ICE raids, Trump is escalating fear-based policies that trample civil rights and destabilize communities.

Dark Money Power Plays — Musk-backed groups are spending millions to prop up Trump’s agenda, highlighting the high price of policy influence and the merging of plutocracy with autocracy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.