Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump during an event at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: August 2-3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Donor List Suggests Scale of Trump’s Pay-for-Access Operation Donor List Exposes Pay-for-Access Scheme

What Happened: New filings show MAGA Inc. raised $177 million in six months as wealthy donors, particularly from crypto, bought access to Trump through dinners, White House events, and donations that led to pardons, ambassadorships, and advisory posts.

Why It Matters: Trump continues openly trading money for access and favors, blurring the line between governance and personal enrichment. Trump’s second term has become a marketplace where policy influence, federal contracts, and pardons are available for the right price.

Elon Musk, Crypto Help Boost Trump Super PAC to New Heights

What Happened: Trump’s main super PAC, MAGA Inc., reported nearly $200 million on hand for the 2026 midterms. Major donors include Elon Musk ($5 million), tech billionaire Marc Andreessen, crypto firms like Blockchain.com, and corporations including Altria and AMD, with some donations arriving as cryptocurrency.

Why It Matters: A flood of billionaire and corporate cash is attempting to help lock in Republican control of Congress and push U.S. politics further under oligarchic rule. It also cements Trump’s reliance on tech, crypto, and corporate elites to finance his authoritarian agenda.

Did RNC Chair Michael Whatley Help Run a Fossil Fuel “Front Group”?

What Happened: Michael Whatley, RNC chair and Trump-backed Senate candidate, spent over a decade as an executive at Consumer Energy Alliance, a nonprofit built and run by fossil fuel lobbyists. Funded by Big Oil, CEA has been accused of running astroturf campaigns, submitting fraudulent letters to regulators, and using social justice rhetoric to advance pro-fossil fuel agendas.

Why It Matters: Whatley’s record of covert lobbying and anti-renewable campaigns underscores the growing influence of corporate energy money within GOP leadership.

Pfizer CEO attending $25 million fundraiser at Trump's golf club after president demands drug price cuts, sources say

What Happened: Just a day after Trump demanded 17 pharmaceutical companies slash U.S. drug prices under threat of federal action, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla attended a $25 million MAGA Inc. fundraiser at Trump’s Bedminster golf club. Trump vowed drug prices would drop by up to 1,200% while courting industry executives behind closed doors.

Why It Matters: More pay-to-play politics. Trump is simultaneously threatening and soliciting Big Pharma for massive campaign cash, blurring the line between public policy and personal political fundraising.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump and his allies mount a pressure campaign against US elections ahead of the midterms

What Happened: Trump and his allies are waging a nationwide campaign to take control of election systems before the 2026 midterms. Federal agencies are demanding voter data, the DOJ is pressuring states to sign information-sharing agreements, the RNC is suing for voter rolls, and Texas is redrawing maps to add GOP seats. Trump-linked operatives have even approached Colorado clerks seeking access to voting machines.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated push to federalize and rig elections. Trump is converting state-run voting into a White House-controlled apparatus, weakening safeguards and paving the way to steal the 2026 midterms. That’s why it’s more critical than ever for everyone to turn out and vote.

Texas House panel advances redrawn congressional map that would add more GOP seats

What Happened: A Texas House panel approved a congressional map adding five new GOP-leaning districts, drawn to favor Trump-aligned candidates. Democrats say it dilutes Black and Latino voting power by packing minority voters into fewer districts and dismantling seats meant to ensure representation.

Why It Matters: The map could cement Republican dominance in Texas, expanding GOP House seats while diminishing Black and Latino representation. Even if courts strike it down later, the gerrymander will shape several election cycles before any changes occur.

Source: Texas Tribune

The Justice Department seeks voter and election information from at least 19 states, AP finds

What Happened: The Justice Department is demanding voter registration lists and election records from at least 19 states, including data from past elections. DOJ lawyers are also pushing states to enter “information-sharing agreements,” and investigate alleged “voter fraud”—a move critics say intimidates officials and oversteps federal authority.

Why It Matters: The DOJ, once tasked with protecting voting rights, is now weaponized to collect sensitive voter data, intimidate election officials, and pressure states ahead of the 2026 midterm.

Trump ‘wants his own people’ in the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the White House says

What Happened: Trump fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner after a weak jobs report, falsely claiming the data was “rigged” against him. The White House says he wants “his own people” to make job numbers “more reliable,” sparking suspicion of future political manipulation of economic data.

Why It Matters: By purging independent statisticians and installing loyalists, Trump will turn trusted economic reporting into political propaganda, undermining public trust in government data—just like in Russia, where data is manipulated to further the Kremlin’s agenda.

Palantir Is Extending Its Reach Even Further Into Government

What Happened: As Trump slashes billions from traditional contractors, Palantir—cofounded by Peter Thiel—has become the government’s primary software provider, winning massive contracts with the Pentagon, IRS, and ICE. Partnering with former rivals, it’s embedding AI-driven platforms across federal agencies.

Why It Matters: Palantir is becoming the single gatekeeper of federal operations, embedding AI and surveillance tools deep into U.S. governance—fusing vast datasets that could be weaponized for surveillance and control.

How Trump’s crackdown on law firms is undermining legal defenses for the vulnerable

What Happened: A Reuters investigation found that Trump’s executive orders targeting law firms have gutted pro bono work and diversity initiatives across Big Law. Fearing retaliation, elite firms have withdrawn from cases challenging Trump’s policies on immigration, voting rights, and civil liberties—leaving nonprofits struggling to find lawyers to defend low-income and marginalized communities.

Why It Matters: By coercing law firms into compliance, Trump is dismantling checks on executive power, stripping vulnerable Americans of their right to counsel, and bending the justice system to serve his authoritarian agenda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal agency opens inquiry into ex-special counsel Jack Smith over Trump investigations

What Happened: The U.S. Office of Special Counsel opened a Hatch Act inquiry into former DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted Trump over January 6 and classified documents. GOP Sen. Tom Cotton pushed for the probe, alleging Smith “interfered” with the 2024 election. Smith resigned in January before either case went to trial.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating his campaign of retaliation against his perceived enemies, weaponizing taxpayer-funded agencies to do it. While the agency can’t bring criminal charges, it could pursue disciplinary actions.

Christopher Wray referred to DOJ over claims he misled lawmakers on Catholic memo, China probes

What Happened: A watchdog referred ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray to the DOJ for allegedly “lying” to Congress about an FBI memo targeting Catholics as extremists and downplaying its scope.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating his retribution, weaponizing federal agencies to go after his perceived enemies. This sends a chilling message to current officials who choose to follow the rule of law, as they watch Trump retaliate against those who once stood up to him.

Senate confirms former Fox News host Pirro as top federal prosecutor for the nation’s capital

What Happened: The Senate confirmed former Fox News host and Trump loyalist Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.. Pirro, a longtime Trump ally entangled in a $2.7 billion election lies lawsuit, now holds one of the nation’s most powerful prosecutorial posts overseeing federal cases in the capital.

Why It Matters: Trump has installed another loyalist in a powerful position. Pirro will oversee D.C.’s federal prosecutions, a role central to cases involving political corruption and January 6 investigations. This is another step in dismantling independent law enforcement and turning justice into a political weapon.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Blue-state Democrats want immigration agents to show their faces

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers in California, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts are introducing bills to ban federal immigration officers from wearing masks during raids. The proposals, spurred by public outrage over secretive arrests and deportations, aim to force visible identification on federal agents.

Why It Matters: With Trump’s mass deportation campaign escalating, masked federal agents are operating like secret police, heightening fear in immigrant communities. Blue states are testing legal boundaries to resist these Kremlin-style tactics and demand transparency in federal immigration enforcement.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE crackdown imperils Afghans who aided U.S. war effort, lawyers say

What Happened: 2 former Afghan interpreters for U.S. forces, both vetted and following legal immigration processes, have been detained by ICE and face deportation. This is part of a broader rollback of programs protecting over 250,000 Afghans who aided the U.S. during its 20-year war.

Why It Matters: This is a betrayal of America’s wartime allies. Trump’s crackdown abandons Afghans who risked their lives for U.S. troops, sending them back to near-certain execution and undermining future U.S. military credibility and alliances.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Faces Pentagon Chaos Amid Infighting and Mismanagement

What Happened: Pete Hegseth’s leadership is under fire—again—as internal Pentagon turmoil grows. Hegseth has clashed with top generals, purged senior aides, blocked promotions, and mishandled a trillion-dollar defense budget request. His inexperience and reliance on a small circle of loyalists has left the Pentagon understaffed and in disarray.

Why It Matters: With global threats rising, America’s defense leadership is crippled by dysfunction. Hegseth’s loyalty to Trump and feuds with military brass are undermining national security and U.S. military readiness at a critical moment.

Federal judge will decide whether Trump ally Alina Habba can lead prosecutions in New Jersey

What Happened: A federal judge will decide whether Alina Habba, Trump’s pick to lead federal prosecutions in New Jersey, can legally continue as acting U.S. attorney. Trump and Pam Bondi maneuvered to keep Habba in the role despite her expired appointment, sparking constitutional challenges that are disrupting ongoing prosecutions.

Why It Matters: If the court removes Habba, it could throw New Jersey’s federal justice system into turmoil. It exposes Trump’s broader strategy of sidestepping Senate confirmation to embed loyalists with unchecked prosecutorial power.

Climate Skeptics Are Tapped by Trump Administration to Justify Regulatory Rollback

What Happened: Trump officials commissioned a report from five climate science skeptics to challenge decades of research linking greenhouse gas emissions to global warming and public health risks. The report is being used to roll back the EPA’s legal authority to regulate emissions under the Clean Air Act, setting the stage for a major court battle.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes fringe science to dismantle environmental protections, undermining global climate policy and public health. It’s a deliberate attempt to erase scientific consensus, shield polluting industries, and reverse decades of progress in combating climate change.

Kennedy targets vaccination injury program

What Happened: RFK Jr. pledged sweeping changes to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, criticizing it as “corrupt and broken.” Kennedy has suggested adding autism and other conditions to the program’s recognized injuries and hinted at altering vaccine manufacturers’ liability protections, alarming public health experts.

Why It Matters: This threatens the foundation of childhood vaccination in the U.S. Weakening VICP would drive drugmakers from the market, limit vaccine access, and fuel more anti-vaccine disinformation, risking a public health crisis.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

India to still buy oil from Russia despite Trump threats, say officials

What Happened: Indian officials denied reports that its refineries would stop buying Russian oil, despite Trump threatening sanctions on countries trading with Moscow. Russia supplies 35% of India’s crude imports.

Trump’s ‘Slap in the Face’ Puts Neutral Switzerland in Trade-War Crossfire

What Happened: Trump blindsided Switzerland with a 39% tariff—among the highest globally—despite months of negotiations and Swiss offers of $150 billion in U.S. investment. The move stunned Swiss businesses, which rely heavily on U.S. exports, and has triggered fears of factory closures, economic fallout, and a deeper shift toward the EU.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade is targeting a neutral ally, destabilizing decades of strong U.S.-Swiss relations. It threatens Swiss manufacturing, pharma, and food industries while signaling that no partner—friend or foe—is safe from Trump’s erratic tariffs.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Launched Record 6,129 Drones Against Ukraine in July

What Happened: Russia launched a record 6,129 Shahed-type drones on Ukraine in July, surpassing June’s 5,337. Daily swarms now hit up to 728 drones, devastating civilian areas and causing mass casualties—an enormous escalation from 423 drones in July 2024. Ukrainian officials warn the true count may be higher as Russia ramps up drone production.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating its genocidal war while the international community does little to stop it. Ukraine’s air defenses are overwhelmed as drones deliberately target Ukrainians in their sleep, hospitals, and vital infrastructure. Ukraine urgently needs stronger air defense support.

IAEA reports hearing explosions, sees smoke near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

What Happened: The International Atomic Energy Agency reported hearing explosions and observing smoke near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Why It Matters: Russia’s relentless attacks keep civilians under constant threat and heighten the danger of a catastrophic radiation disaster that could spread far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

In a Ukrainian Maternity Ward, a Russian Missile Delivered Death

What Happened: In Kamianske, Ukraine, a Russian missile strike killed 23-year-old Diana Koshyk and her unborn son while she was in a maternity hospital. Russia continues indiscriminately firing missiles into civilian areas.

Why It Matters: This tragedy highlights Russia’s deliberate targeting of populated areas and hospitals in violation of international law. It shows the devastating toll on Ukrainian families and underscores the urgent need to hold Russia accountable for genocide and war crimes.

Senate leaving Russia sanctions power fully in Trump’s hands

What Happened: Senate Republicans are leaving Washington without passing a sweeping sanctions bill that would target Russia’s wartime economy, leaving the decision entirely to Trump, who has “threatened”—but not committed—to sanctioning Russia.

Why It Matters: Given Trump’s record of appeasing Putin, it raises serious doubts that meaningful sanctions will be enacted, allowing Moscow’s oil revenues to keep funding its genocidal war.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

After a Lag, Consumers Begin to Feel the Pinch of Tariffs

What Happened: After months of muted effects, businesses are now hiking prices on appliances, toys, and clothing as Trump’s sweeping tariffs hurt profit margins. Major companies like Procter & Gamble and Adidas have announced increases, with economists warning sharper cost spikes in the next three to six months.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s baseless rhetoric that foreign exporters would pay, data show Americans are paying for his trade war. Inflation is climbing as tariffs ripple through supply chains, straining household budgets and destabilizing the economy.

Economic fears of investors are here — and fed by Trump’s reaction

What Happened: Investor confidence sank as Trump’s economic policies stoked fears of a slowdown. Markets reacted not only to July’s weak jobs report of just 73,000 jobs added but also to Trump’s purge of the Bureau of Labor Statistics chief and his escalating attacks on the Federal Reserve.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic economic moves are stalling growth, shrinking the labor force, and undermining trust in federal data. Coupled with 1930s-style tariffs and authoritarian control of key agencies, these actions are driving market volatility and threatening long-term economic stability.

It’s Trump’s economy now. The latest financial numbers offer some warning signs

What Happened: Six months into his second term, Trump’s tariffs, tax shifts, and deregulation have dragged growth to 1.3%, driven inflation to 2.6%, cost 37,000 manufacturing jobs, and collapsed net hiring to just 73,000 in July.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are spiking prices, hiring is slowing, and markets are rattled as economists warn Trump’s chaotic policies could trigger long-term stagnation and higher costs.

Food Stamp Cuts Could Deal a Blow to Small Grocers

What Happened: Trump signed a domestic policy bill slashing SNAP, expanding work requirements, and shifting costs to states. The cuts could strip benefits from millions, forcing rural families to travel farther for groceries as small stores, dependent on SNAP revenue, face layoffs, price hikes, or closure.

Why It Matters: The cuts will deepen hunger, cripple rural economies, and could wipe out local grocers, creating food deserts in areas already struggling to survive.

Unemployed Americans Endure Longer Job Searches in a Cooling Market

What Happened: Over 1.8 million Americans have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks—the highest since 2017 outside the pandemic—as job growth stalls and companies slow hiring. Labor force participation has fallen to a three-year low, with economists blaming Trump’s policies for shrinking the workforce.

Why It Matters: Long-term unemployment is climbing, wages are stagnating, and millions are depleting savings or abandoning job searches altogether. The economy is leaving workers behind with no clear recovery in sight.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Texas Democrats flee state to prevent vote on redrawing congressional map

What Happened: About 30 Texas Democrats left the state for Illinois to deny Republicans a quorum and block a congressional map that would give the GOP five new House seats. The plan, pushed by Trump, targets Democratic districts in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and South Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has tied disaster aid to passing the map, while Republicans threaten fines and arrests for fleeing lawmakers.

Pritzker says Texas Democrats who fled state will be protected amid arrest threats

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to protect Texas Democrats who fled their state to block a Trump-backed GOP redistricting plan that would add five Republican-leaning House seats. Texas AG Ken Paxton threatened to have them arrested and dragged back to Austin, while each faces $500 daily fines for breaking quorum.

How the courts became the biggest roadblock to Trump’s plans

What Happened: Federal judges have issued roughly 35 nationwide injunctions in Trump’s first six months, blocking major policies on immigration, citizenship, funding cuts, and civil rights. A June Supreme Court ruling curtailed judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions, slowing legal challenges but allowing exceptions in cases like the ongoing birthright citizenship fight.

ICE Racial Profiling Ban in LA Is Backed by Appeals Court

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld a judge’s order blocking ICE agents in Los Angeles from using racial profiling during immigration sweeps. The ruling prevents agents from stopping or questioning individuals based on race, language, or location while a lawsuit over Trump’s mass deportation tactics proceeds.

FEMA plans to release nearly $1 billion in security funding after CNN report on proposal to slash it

What Happened: Days after internal memos revealed plans to slash nearly $1 billion in disaster preparedness and homeland security grants, FEMA reversed course and announced states can now apply for the funding. The change followed a CNN report exposing the cuts, which FEMA documents warned would leave the nation less secure. Another reason why the independent press is crucial.

Several former Justice Department attorneys seek elected office — some to fight policies enacted by Trump

What Happened: A wave of former Justice Department attorneys—disillusioned by Trump’s politicization of the DOJ, dismantling of anti-corruption units, and attacks on civil rights—are leaving careers as federal prosecutors to run for elected office. Candidates like Ryan Crosswell, Erika Evans, and Hetal Doshi are campaigning to restore the rule of law and fight Trump’s policies from the outside.

Judge blocks expedited deportations of those who entered the U.S. legally, possibly curtailing ICE courthouse arrests

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s directives allowing ICE to place migrants—legally admitted under humanitarian parole—into expedited removal, which has been used to arrest people immediately after immigration court hearings. The ruling temporarily protects hundreds of thousands of migrants from being deported without due process.

‘Rage Against the Regime’ Protests

What Happened: Thousands joined nearly 350 protests across the U.S. this weekend, organized by the 50501 movement. Demonstrations protested against Trump’s authoritarian policies, including ICE crackdowns, detention camps, cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, dismantling of federal agencies, and attacks on human rights.

📊 By the Numbers

9/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$177 million – Amount MAGA Inc. raised in six months from wealthy donors.

$5 million – Donation from Elon Musk to MAGA Inc.

$25 million – Fundraiser at Trump’s Bedminster golf club attended by Pfizer’s CEO while Trump vowed drug prices would drop by up to 1,200% .

19 – States where the Justice Department is demanding voter and election information ahead of the 2026 midterms.

39% – Tariff Trump blindsided Switzerland with, among the highest globally.

$4.1 trillion – Federal deficit increase projected over the next decade from Trump’s GOP megabill.

6,129 – Record number of Russian drones launched against Ukraine in July.

73,000 – Jobs added in July, signaling economic slowdown under Trump.

1.8 million — Americans unemployed for more than 27 weeks (highest since 2017 outside the pandemic)

37,000 — Manufacturing jobs lost under Trump’s tariffs

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Courts keep blocking Trump’s authoritarian policies — How long can the judiciary hold the line against executive overreach?

Trump loyalists are taking over federal prosecutions — What happens when justice is fully weaponized to crush dissent?

Trump’s power grab over elections — Can states and courts stop his federal takeover of voting systems ahead of 2026?

The purge of civil servants is accelerating — How long before these mass purges destroy institutional expertise and cripple government functioning?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Pay-to-Play Regime — Billionaire donors and corporate elites are openly buying access to Trump, turning policymaking into a marketplace for favors.

Institutional Capture — Federal agencies, from the DOJ to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are being purged of independents and packed with loyalists to control data and justice.

Resistance Rising — Protests, legal challenges, and state-level pushback are mounting, but the authoritarian clampdown is rapidly expanding.

Civil Rights Erosion — Mass deportations, bans on asylum, and secret police tactics are dismantling basic human rights and freedoms.

Climate and Science Rollback — Fringe science and corporate lobbyists are dismantling environmental protections, undoing decades of progress against climate change.

Retribution Escalating — Trump continues weaponizing federal agencies to punish perceived enemies, sending a chilling message to current civil servants who uphold the rule of law.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.