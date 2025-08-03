People visit the Smithsonian Museum of American History on the National Mall in Washington, April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 31

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s ‘Crypto Bible’ Gives Industry Everything It Wants

What Happened: The White House unveiled a 160-page roadmap to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet,” drafted by pro-crypto allies David Sacks and Howard Lutnick. The plan calls for safe harbors shielding startups from enforcement actions, expanded bank access to digital assets, and sweeping deregulation long sought by the industry.

Why It Matters: This locks in Trump’s alliance with crypto power players, delivering sweeping policy wins that gut oversight. It’s a calculated move to enrich Trump and his inner circle through their own crypto ventures while stripping away consumer protections and tearing down financial safeguards meant to prevent fraud and abuse.

Trump Mobile wants to sell you telehealth, car care and insurance

What Happened: Trump Mobile, launched by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., will bundle telehealth, roadside assistance, and insurance with a $499 T1 smartphone. Operating on Liberty Mobile’s leased network, many of the services are tied to firms owned by the launch team.

Why It Matters: Trump is using his presidency to launch a telecom and healthcare scheme that funnels money to his own companies while harvesting user data for profit. No one should trust this operation with their personal information.

The Inside Story of Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin

What Happened: Eric Trump co-founded American Bitcoin, a new mining company backed by Hut 8, with the Trump family holding a 20% stake. The venture, which plans to go public, has already mined 215 bitcoin and raised $220 million to build a massive U.S. bitcoin reserve.

Why It Matters: This expands the Trump family’s $3 billion crypto empire, with mining operations directly linked to Trump’s policy decisions. He’s using presidential power to bend federal rules for personal gain, enriching his family’s crypto ventures while eroding financial safeguards.

Epstein’s Work for Leon Black Should Face IRS Probe, Wyden Says

What Happened: Senate Finance Committee Democrat Ron Wyden called on the IRS to investigate $158 million in payments private equity billionaire Leon Black made to Jeffrey Epstein for tax and estate planning. Wyden criticized Trump officials for failing to audit or investigate over $1.5 billion in Epstein-related transactions involving U.S. and Russian banks.

Why It Matters: The payments spotlight deep corruption and potential Russian-linked financial crimes. Epstein’s billion-dollar web of transactions with U.S. and Russian banks went untouched, raising alarms about elite tax evasion and hidden Kremlin connections shielded from scrutiny.

Palantir gets $10 billion contract from U.S. Army

What Happened: The U.S. Army awarded Palantir a contract worth up to $10 billion over the next decade, one of the largest Department of Defense software deals ever. The agreement consolidates multiple software contracts, expanding Palantir’s role in AI-driven targeting and battlefield data analysis.

Why It Matters: This deal entrenches Palantir as a key architect of U.S. military power, embedding its surveillance and AI capabilities across warfighting systems. It marks a major handover of defense strategy to a private tech firm with deep political ties, raising concerns over unchecked influence in national security.

A new $200M White House ballroom to break ground in September, the first major upgrade since 1948

What Happened: The White House announced that construction will begin in September on a $200 million ballroom. Trump says the 90,000-square-foot venue will host up to 650 guests and reflects his vision of adding a grand event space to the Executive Mansion.

Why It Matters: As Trump strips healthcare and food from vulnerable Americans and guts social services, he’s pouring $200 million into turning the White House into a personal monument. This blatant self-promotion—merging public office with private glorification—echoes classic authoritarian tactics.

Sean Combs’ Allies Have Upped Pardon Talks. His Survivors Want to Shut Them Down

What Happened: Sean “Diddy” Combs’ associates are offering mid-six-figure sums to Trump officials to secure a presidential pardon following his conviction on prostitution charges. Survivors of Combs’ crimes are drafting a letter to Trump urging him to reject the pardon, warning it would send a devastating message to victims.

Why It Matters: The pardon push shows how Trump’s clemency powers have become a cash-for-freedom scheme for the wealthy and connected. Granting it would whitewash Combs’ conviction and further destroy public faith in justice, proving once again that in Trump’s America, power and money can buy absolution.

Source : Rolling Stone

Elon Musk gives millions to Republican super PACs ahead of the midterms

What Happened: Elon Musk donated $5 million each to Senate and House Republican super PACs and another $5 million to Trump’s MAGA Inc., making him the largest individual donor to both GOP committees in early 2025. Musk also poured $45.3 million into his own super PAC, America PAC, despite publicly feuding with Trump and hinting at forming a third party.

Why It Matters: Musk remains one of the GOP’s largest donors, bankrolling Trump and Republican campaigns long. His multimillion-dollar contributions shape midterm races and highlight how MAGA politics runs on billionaire cash and influence.

Trump's super PAC raises a massive $177 million, bolstering his political influence

What Happened: Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., raised $177 million in the first half of 2025 from GOP megadonors, corporate executives, and even a mother whose son Trump pardoned. The PAC spent just $4.6 million, leaving nearly $200 million cash on hand as Trump works to cement GOP control of Congress ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: These donors’ massive funding stream keeps Trump firmly in command of the Republican party. Fueled by megadonors and dark money, MAGA Inc. lets him dictate legislation, bankroll loyalists, and bully lawmaker who step out of line.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Tests Legal Limits to Keep Loyalist U.S. Attorneys

What Happened: The Justice Department is using legally dubious tactics to bypass Senate confirmation and court oversight, re-designating Trump loyalists as “acting” U.S. attorneys in New Jersey, Nevada, California, and New York after judges rejected or replaced his picks.

Why It Matters: The maneuver entrenches partisan prosecutors with sweeping authority, eroding Senate checks and judicial oversight, and prompting mounting constitutional challenges over Trump’s politicization of federal justice.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Unnoticed Whistle-Blower Document Alarms Justice Department Veterans

What Happened: The Justice Department’s inspector general failed to act for over 2 months on a whistle-blower complaint accusing top officials, including Emil Bove III, of misleading judges and ignoring court orders. The complaint emerged only after Bove’s confirmation to a federal appeals court, suggesting the watchdog has gone dormant.

Why It Matters: With DOJ oversight collapsing and whistle-blowers silenced, corruption and criminality inside Trump’s Justice Department risks going unchecked, accelerating the erosion of the rule of law.

Air Marshals, reassigned from commercial flights, ‘serve sandwiches and check lice’ on ICE deportation flights

What Happened: CNN reports over 200 Federal Air Marshals have been reassigned from protecting passenger flights to working ICE deportation flights, where they “serve sandwiches and check for lice.” The move, part of Trump’s plan to deport one million immigrants a year, has raised alarms about weakened aviation security and marshals doing work contracted to private firms.

Why It Matters: Diverting counterterrorism agents undermines airline safety while bolstering Trump’s mass deportation machine. It blurs lines between federal law enforcement and Trump’s political agenda, shifting resources away from public security to serve authoritarian goals.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Smithsonian removes Trump from impeachment exhibit in American history museum

What Happened: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to Trump’s 2 impeachments from its presidential power exhibit, restoring it to a 2008 version that omits him entirely. The change followed White House pressure during a broader campaign to purge perceived anti-Trump bias from cultural institutions.

Why It Matters: This is political censorship of U.S. history. Erasing Trump’s impeachments rewrites the record of presidential accountability, mirroring tactics used in Russia to control historical narrative.

Federal judges warn of rise in threats and harassment: "Daunting" and "frightening"

What Happened: Federal judges report over 100 threats—including “pizza doxings,” swatting, and assassination calls—as Trump escalates attacks on the judiciary. His DOJ has even sued judges and filed complaints against those resisting deportation orders.

Why It Matters: The intimidation campaign erodes judicial independence, pressuring judges to rule in Trump’s favor or face personal danger. This weaponization of threats against the judiciary is a direct assault on the rule of law and a hallmark tactic of authoritarian regimes consolidating power.

A look at colleges with federal money targeted by Trump

What Happened: Trump has frozen billions in federal research grants at major universities—Harvard, Cornell, Northwestern, Duke, Princeton—while cutting deals with Columbia, Brown, and Penn that impose massive fines and force changes to admissions, gender policies, and campus discipline.

Why It Matters: By holding research dollars hostage, Trump is reshaping university governance, eroding academic freedom, and gutting civil rights protections, with more ideological purges expected.

All the ways Republicans want to honor Trump, from the $100 bill to Mount Rushmore

What Happened: GOP lawmakers have unleashed a flurry of bills to honor Trump while he’s still in office—renaming Dulles Airport, putting his face on $100 and $250 bills, creating a federal holiday for his birthday, rechristening Washington’s subway the “Trump Train,” and even carving him into Mount Rushmore. Some proposals would also rename savings accounts and arts venues after him and Melania, while Republican senators push for a Nobel Peace Prize in his name.

Why It Matters: The GOP is a Trump personality cult—reminiscent of Putin’s United Russia party. Instead of governing, lawmakers are competing to idolize a single man, elevating him above democratic institutions—mirroring the leader-worship tactics seen in Russia.

Air Force Rebrands Facebook Page to Combat Rumors, Leaked Memos and Reddit Threads

What Happened: The Air Force renamed its top enlisted leader’s Facebook page to “Airman’s Dispatch,” rebranding it as a “trusted” news source for airmen to counter leaks and rumors from unofficial channels. The change is part of Pete Hegseth’s broader push to make Pentagon communications more combative and political.

Why It Matters: This drags the military deeper into Trump’s political machine. Branded as fighting misinformation, it’s really about controlling the message and turning official channels into propaganda tools for MAGA loyalists.

ICE arrests Maine police officer, but his department claims DHS cleared him to serve

What Happened: ICE arrested Jon-Luke Evans, a Jamaican national and reserve police officer in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, for allegedly overstaying his visa and working illegally. Local officials say DHS’s own E-Verify cleared Evans and granted him work authorization through 2030, accusing DHS of covering up its verification failure.

Why It Matters: The arrest highlights dysfunction in Trump’s immigration crackdown—federal agencies approved Evans to work, only for ICE to later deem him illegal. This breakdown erodes trust in federal checks and pits local law enforcement against Trump’s enforcement police.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Drastic changes coming to homeless services, new Trump order promises

What Happened: Trump signed an order redirecting homeless services toward involuntary detentions for those with drug or mental health issues, pulling funds from communities that don’t comply. Advocates warn that it criminalizes poverty and lacks funding for treatment.

Why It Matters: The move abandons proven housing-first strategies, likely worsening homelessness and wasting taxpayer money while expanding forced institutionalization.

Trump Halted Lawsuits Targeting Civil Rights Abuses of Prisoners and Mentally Ill People

What Happened: The Justice Department has paused lawsuits against Louisiana for illegally detaining prisoners past release dates and against South Carolina for confining mentally ill people in restrictive group homes. The Civil Rights Division has been gutted, losing most of its lawyers, while leadership rejects court-enforced consent decrees in favor of politically driven settlements.

Why It Matters: Vulnerable prisoners and disabled individuals are left without federal protection as systemic abuses go unchecked. This is part of Trump’s broader dismantling of civil rights enforcement, stripping oversight from prisons, police, and state institutions.

Bloodied Faces, Sobbing Children: Immigration Officers Smash Car Windows to Speed Up Arrests

What Happened: Trump’s immigration crackdown has escalated into violent ICE arrests, with agents smashing car windows and dragging immigrants out in front of crying children and pregnant women. Once rare, these tactics are now routine, with no discipline for officers and even promotions for those involved.

Why It Matters: ICE is normalizing brutality and terrorizing communities with masked, unaccountable agents. With Trump planning to triple ICE’s size, this signals a dangerous expansion of an authoritarian-style police state in America.

How an 18th-century law enabled internment – and may do so again

What Happened: Trump used the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to disappear over 200 Venezuelan migrants without due process, echoing its WWII-era use against Japanese, German, and Italian nationals. The law is being challenged in court and could reach the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: Civil rights advocates warn this sets a dangerous precedent for future mass internments. Descendants of WWII internees see parallels in today’s actions—targeting people by ancestry, backed by questionable intelligence.

Georgia detainee with prosthetic legs who objected to flooded cell sent to solitary

What Happened: ICE placed Rodney Taylor, a Liberian-born double amputee, in solitary after he refused a flooded cell that could ruin his prosthetic legs. Despite a state pardon for an old conviction, he’s faced poor medical care and blocked legal residency.

Why It Matters: The case shows how Trump’s detention system is based on cruelty and mistreats disabled immigrants, prioritizing mass deportation over basic medical care and human rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pete Hegseth’s aides used polygraphs against their own Pentagon colleagues

What Happened: Senior aides to Pete Hegseth ordered lie detector tests on Pentagon staff this spring to root out leaks and undercut rivals, at least once without Hegseth’s knowledge. Senior advisers and military officers were targeted, sparking internal turmoil until Trump advisers intervened to halt a polygraph.

Why It Matters: Political appointees are turning intelligence tools inward to wage power struggles, sidelining career military leaders and sowing chaos in the Pentagon, further undermining U.S. defense leadership and endangering national security.

A researcher with hearing loss got a grant to study restoring hearing. The Trump administration canceled it because of DEI

What Happened: Dr. Uri Manor, a deaf researcher developing gene therapy to restore hearing, had his NIH grant abruptly canceled under Trump’s purge of DEI programs. The termination halted experiments and led to staff layoffs. A court later ruled such cancellations illegal, but funding remains in limbo.

Why It Matters: Trump is stalling medical breakthroughs and punishing scientists for their disabilities or minority status, setting back treatments that could help millions.

US vaccination rates for measles, other diseases drop further, government data says

What Happened: CDC data show vaccination rates for diseases like measles, diphtheria, and polio among U.S. kindergartners fell again in 2024–25, with measles coverage dropping to 92.5%. Exemptions rose in most states, coinciding with a Texas measles outbreak reaching the highest case count since 2000.

Why It Matters: Falling vaccination rates threaten herd immunity and raise the risk of major disease outbreaks. The decline is fueled by anti-vaccine conspiracy campaigns led by RFK Jr., now shaping public health messaging and undermining decades of disease prevention efforts.

Federal Government Paying 154,000 Workers Not to Work

What Happened: More than 154,000 federal employees—over 6% of the civilian workforce—are being paid under Trump’s deferred resignation program, which allows them to maintain salary and benefits until September despite not working.

Why It Matters: The mass sidelining of civil servants is crippling federal agencies while wasting billions in taxpayer dollars. Rather than saving money, Trump’s chaotic purge of the workforce is dismantling public services and draining resources at an unprecedented scale.

As student loan interest restarts for SAVE plan borrowers, some are feeling ‘crushed’

What Happened: Nearly 8 million borrowers will see interest on student loans resume August 1. The White House scrapped Biden’s SAVE program as “illegal,” forcing borrowers into other repayment plans amid a 1.5 million application backlog, leaving many feeling “crushed” as debt grows despite payments.

Why It Matters: Ending relief ruins life plans like buying homes and starting families while worsening doctor shortages from crushing medical school debt. Trump’s policy is fueling financial chaos and trapping millions in lifelong, escalating debt.

Bessent tries to walk back comments suggesting Social Security could be privatized

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent walked back comments implying Trump’s new “savings accounts” could be a “back door” to privatizing Social Security. Democrats and AARP say the statement confirms GOP plans to hand seniors’ benefits to Wall Street.

Why It Matters: This heightens suspicions Trump is laying the groundwork to dismantle Social Security. Critics warn these policies could erode the guaranteed safety net millions depend on for retirement.

US reversal on key climate finding spells uncertainty for business

What Happened: Trump moved to rescind a core EPA finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health, dismantling the foundation of U.S. climate rules. Marketed as a $52 billion industry “cost-cutting plan,” automakers, utilities, and manufacturers warn it creates regulatory uncertainty despite their multibillion-dollar compliance investments.

Why It Matters: This rollback destabilizes decades of climate policy, risks lawsuits, undermines state authority, and stalls clean energy investment. Businesses fear it will trigger chaotic, conflicting rules and derail the U.S. shift to low-carbon industries.

States Are Moving to Protect Access to Vaccines

What Happened: With RFK Jr. scaling back CDC vaccine recommendations, states like Colorado, Maine, and New York are passing laws to preserve insurance coverage and access to essential vaccines.

Why It Matters: As Trump undermines public health, states are stepping in to prevent vaccination gaps and avoid costly outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Deep staff cuts at a little-known federal agency pose trouble for droves of local health programs

What Happened: The Health Resources and Services Administration, which distributes $12 billion yearly to clinics, rural hospitals, HIV/AIDS programs, and maternal care, has lost 25% of its staff under Trump’s mass purge. Grants are delayed, programs halted, and Trump’s 2026 budget proposes eliminating the agency entirely.

Why It Matters: Gutting HRSA and slashing Medicaid dismantles vital healthcare for 31 million Americans, crippling rural hospitals, addiction treatment, and maternal health programs—leaving vulnerable populations without lifesaving care.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says sharper tariffs to take effect in a week; 35% for Canada starts Friday

What Happened: Trump finalized sweeping tariffs on imports from 60+ countries, raising average U.S. tariff rates to 18.4%. Canada faces an immediate 35% levy, while Mexico and China receive temporary reprieves as trade talks continue.

Why It Matters: The tariffs hit Canada—one of America’s closest allies—with a crushing 35% levy, straining decades of economic partnership. Trump’s repeated targeting of Canada risks unraveling North American trade integration, fueling inflation, and will undermine vital U.S.-Canada alliances built over generations.

China uses "dark fleet" to buy oil from Iran and evade U.S. sanctions in international waters

What Happened: A CBS News probe found China covertly buying Iranian oil via a “dark fleet” of disguised tankers, generating $70 billion for Iran last year and fueling its nuclear program.

Why It Matters: The scheme undermines U.S. sanctions, strengthens Iran’s regime, and exposes the limits of Trump’s enforcement strategy. China’s defiance signals growing geopolitical alignment with sanctioned states, threatening U.S. leverage in curbing nuclear proliferation and maintaining global oil market stability.

El Salvador approves indefinite presidential reelection, extends presidential terms

What Happened: El Salvador’s ruling party passed constitutional changes allowing presidents to run indefinitely and extended presidential terms to six years. Bukele’s current term will now end in 2027 instead of 2029, enabling him to seek reelection sooner. This dismantles democracy and entrenches authoritarian rule.

Why It Matters: Bukele, who openly calls himself “the world’s coolest dictator,” is consolidating power while Trump outsources U.S. immigration enforcement to a regime accused of torture and human rights abuses.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

'It was the end of the world' — Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv kills at least 16, injures over 130

What Happened: A massive Russian missile and drone strike leveled Kyiv apartment blocks, killing at least 16 and injuring 135. With many still trapped under rubble, it’s the deadliest attack in weeks as Moscow escalates assaults despite Trump’s 10-day ultimatum.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating its slaughter of civilians far from the frontlines, mocking Trump’s tariff threats while openly declaring its goal to seize all of Ukraine. Putin will not end this genocidal war—the only real option has always been to arm Ukraine so it can defeat Russia.

Trump says Witkoff will travel to Russia, affirms plans for new sanctions

What Happened: Trump’s shady real estate ally and Kremlin apologist Steve Witkoff will travel to Russia to discuss a “ceasefire,” after an April meeting with Putin where he pushed Kremlin propaganda. Despite calling Russian strikes on Kyiv “disgusting,” Trump questioned whether new sanctions would change Putin’s actions.

Why It Matters: Trump sending Witkoff, a pro-Kremlin apologist to conduct secretive diplomacy, signals weakness. It’s another reason the Kremlin doesn’t take Trump’s threats seriously or believe he’ll hold Russia accountable.

Russia’s rocket-powered kamikaze drones are now hitting Kyiv — here's everything we know

What Happened: Russia used new rocket-powered Shahed drones in a massive overnight assault on Kyiv, killing at least 14 and injuring 135. The faster, upgraded drones, capable of long-range strikes with larger warheads, overwhelmed Ukraine’s defenses.

Why It Matters: This marks a major escalation in Russia’s genocidal war. With plans to produce 4,000 of these drones by late 2025, Moscow will intensify civilian massacres, making it urgent to rapidly bolster Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russia's FSB Targets Foreign Embassies in Moscow in Cyber Espionage Campaign, Microsoft Says

What Happened: Microsoft revealed that Russia’s FSB is running a cyber espionage operation against foreign embassies and diplomatic organizations in Moscow by exploiting local internet service providers. The campaign, tracked as “Secret Blizzard” or “Turla,” installs custom backdoors to steal data and deploy additional malware.

Why It Matters: The operation jeopardizes diplomatic security, heightens cyber tensions with the West, and highlights Moscow’s decades long persistent campaign to infiltrate and spy on foreign governments.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Slaps New Tariffs on 60+ Countries

What Happened: Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from over 60 nations, with duties up to 41% starting next week. While Japan, South Korea, and the EU secured lower rates, major partners like Canada, Mexico, and China face steep hikes.

Why It Matters: The tariff surge will fuel inflation, disrupt trade, and provoke retaliation from allies. With negotiations unfinished and rollout chaotic, businesses face deep uncertainty that could destabilize supply chains and raise costs for consumers worldwide.

PCE report shows U.S. inflation rose last month as Trump's tariffs boosted some prices

What Happened: U.S. inflation, measured by the Fed’s preferred PCE index, hit 2.6% in June, up from 2.4% in May. Core prices climbed 2.8% year-over-year as Trump’s tariffs pushed up costs for imported goods like furniture, appliances, and computers. Gas and grocery prices also rose, leading the Fed to keep rates steady at 4.25–4.5%.

Why It Matters: Tariff-fueled inflation is squeezing Americans with higher costs on essentials and consumer goods. Persistent price pressures tie the Fed’s hands on rate cuts, risking weaker growth and more expensive borrowing for households and businesses.

US economic growth likely rebounded in Q2, but with weak underlying details

What Happened: GDP likely rose 2.4% in Q2 after a 0.5% drop in Q1, helped by a narrower trade deficit. Economists warn the rebound hides weak consumer spending and stalled investment caused by Trump’s erratic tariffs. Final sales slowed, showing fragile underlying growth despite nominal GDP topping $30 trillion.

Why It Matters: Tariffs and immigration crackdowns are choking productivity and future growth. While Trump hails a recovery, economists see stagnation ahead—high tariffs, cautious businesses, and a shrinking labor force signal long-term economic weakness.

Clock Ticks Down Toward Higher Tariffs With Little Clarity

What Happened: Hours before steep new tariffs are set to hit, Trump has yet to finalize or clearly announce rates on imports from dozens of countries. While some nations, like Mexico, received temporary reprieves or trade deals, many U.S. businesses still face duties up to 50% with no guidance.

Why It Matters: The confusion is throwing global supply chains into chaos, threatening massive price hikes, shipment delays, and retaliation abroad. It highlights Trump’s reckless, erratic trade policy that destabilizes markets and U.S. businesses.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Appellate judges question Trump’s authority to impose tariffs without Congress

What Happened: A federal appeals court panel expressed deep skepticism over Trump’s claim that he can impose sweeping tariffs without congressional approval under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Judges challenged the regime’s unprecedented reading of the law, which doesn’t mention tariffs, calling it a “breathtaking” power grab.

Legal Watchdog Files Bar Complaints Against Justice Dept. Lawyers

What Happened: The Legal Accountability Center filed bar complaints against three Justice Department lawyers—Eric J. Hamilton, Brad P. Rosenberg, and Liam C. Holland—accusing them of making false statements to a federal judge during litigation over Trump’s push to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Judge Amy Berman Jackson had already rebuked the DOJ, saying she had “little confidence that the defense can be trusted to tell the truth.”

Judge delays termination of legal status for immigrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s plan to end Temporary Protected Status for 60,000+ immigrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. The ruling halts deportation orders until at least November, citing evidence the policy was racially motivated and preordained.

GOP lawmaker faces raucous crowd in Wisconsin, critical questions over tariffs and immigration policy

What Happened: At a Wisconsin town hall, Rep. Bryan Steil was repeatedly booed and shouted down as voters blasted him for backing Trump’s tariff hikes, immigration crackdowns, and tax laws favoring the wealthy. Attendees accused Steil of serving Trump over constituents, while clashes erupted over Gaza, civil liberties, and Trump’s domestic policies.

Miami Can’t Delay Mayoral Election Until 2026, Court Rules

What Happened: A Florida appeals court ruled that Miami must hold its mayoral election this November, rejecting a city commission’s bid to delay it until 2026. The proposed delay would have extended Mayor Francis Suarez’s term along with several city commission seats.

📊 By the Numbers

$499 — Price of Trump Mobile’s new T1 smartphone bundled with telehealth and insurance

20% — Trump family’s stake in American Bitcoin mining venture

215 bitcoin — Already mined by Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin

$220 million — Raised to build a U.S. bitcoin “reserve”

$1.5 billion — Epstein-related transactions involving U.S. and Russian banks that officials failed to audit

$158 million — Payments Leon Black made to Jeffrey Epstein for tax and estate planning

$5 million each — Donations Elon Musk made to Senate and House GOP super PACs

$5 million — Donation Musk made to Trump’s MAGA Inc.

2 months — Delay before DOJ inspector general acted on whistle-blower complaint about Emil Bove III

200 — Federal Air Marshals reassigned from flight protection to ICE deportation flights

2 — Trump’s impeachments removed from Smithsonian’s presidential power exhibit

100+ — Threats reported by federal judges as Trump escalates attacks on the judiciary

154,000 — Federal employees paid under Trump’s deferred resignation program, while not working

60+ — Countries hit by Trump’s sweeping new tariffs

18.4% — Average U.S. tariff rate after Trump’s latest hikes

35% — Tariff Trump slapped on Canadian imports

16 — Civilians killed in latest Russian missile and drone strike on Ukraine

130+ — People injured in the Kyiv attack, with many trapped under rubble

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s mass purges of federal workers are collapsing basic government services — How long before critical agencies fail?

Billionaire donors and megadonor super PACs are rewriting GOP policy — Will there be any meaningful check on Trump's power?

Trump’s legal team is gutting civil rights enforcement in prisons and detention centers — How long before systemic abuses and human rights violations spiral out of control?

States push back on federal vaccine rollbacks — Can they prevent a public health disaster as disease outbreaks surge under anti-vax policies?

DOJ oversight collapses with whistle-blower suppression and mass purges — Will courts or Congress intervene to stop unchecked corruption?

Russia escalates missile and drone strikes despite Trump’s ultimatums — Will Western allies finally break from his weak approach and arm Ukraine for victory and not just survival?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Expansion — Militarized immigration enforcement, weaponized federal funds, and purged institutions are transforming government into Trump’s personal regime.

Corruption as Policy — From crypto deregulation to telecom ventures, Trump uses public office to enrich himself and his allies while dismantling oversight and consumer protections.

Billionaire Capture — Musk, megadonors, and dark money keep Trump’s grip on the GOP ironclad.

Institutional Capture — DOJ purges, whistle-blower suppression, and court intimidation show how Trump continues bending justice systems to eliminate checks on his power.

Erosion of Civil Rights — Forced detentions, racial profiling, and violent ICE tactics are rapidly dismantling decades of civil rights protections, creating a climate of fear and repression.

Cult of Personality — The GOP’s relentless push to honor Trump on currency, monuments, and federal holidays underscores the shift from democratic governance to leader-worship.

Disinformation Warfare — Coordinated media campaigns and censorship of historical records are rewriting history to shield Trump and his allies, undermining truth and accountability.

