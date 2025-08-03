This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 10

Google Meet: August 5, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZy1r1meEiaX6wAOHwmzgnnT3Hbz71zZFu0atASmCtEQ9xog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump privately discussing plans to host G20 at his Doral resort, White House official says

What Happened: Trump is quietly discussing hosting the 2026 G20 summit at his Trump National Doral resort in Miami, reviving his scrapped 2020 G7 plan. This is pure corruption, blatantly using the presidency to enrich his personal businesses.

Why It Matters: Hosting a global summit at his own property would funnel foreign government money directly into Trump’s pockets—again, violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. It epitomizes how Trump is using public office as a tool for private profit.

Bill Barring Stock Trading for Congress Advances With Trump Carve-Out

What Happened: A Senate committee advanced a bill banning stock trading by Congress, the president, and VP. Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley added a carve-out shielding Trump from divestment rules. Democrats backed it anyway, citing public outrage over insider profits.

Why It Matters: The carve-out protects Trump while weakening reforms. Despite strong public support, GOP resistance and Trump’s opposition will kill meaningful anti-corruption legislation.

White House Urges ‘Pro-Innovation Mind-Set’ to Crypto in New Report

What Happened: The White House released a 168-page report urging agencies to push cryptocurrency trading, craft new regulations, and make digital assets central to a “new American Golden Age.” It calls for allowing trading platforms to custody crypto, tailored disclosure rules, and expanded SEC and CFTC authority for immediate federal trading—fulfilling Trump’s pledge to make the U.S. a “crypto nation.” The plan mirrors Trump’s pro-crypto stance as his family profits from memecoins and World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin ventures.

Why It Matters: More corruption as Trump reshapes financial policy to enrich himself and his family’s digital currency businesses, weakening oversight and embedding conflicts of interest into U.S. economic governance.

Ethics officials say Georgia PAC tied to Ponzi scheme illegally sought to influence elections

What Happened: Georgia’s Ethics Commission filed a complaint alleging the now-dissolved Georgia Republican Assembly PAC, tied to a $140 million Ponzi scheme run by Edwin Brant Frost IV, illegally sought to influence elections between 2021 and 2024. Controlled by Frost’s son, the PAC spent over $220,000 backing and opposing candidates without registering.

Why It Matters: This shows how fraudulent financial networks can secretly bankroll political operations, tilting elections without disclosure. It exposes campaign finance vulnerabilities to dark money and corruption within party politics.

Trump Crypto Group Offers Proposals to Boost Digital Finance

What Happened: Trump’s crypto task force proposed sweeping deregulation of digital assets, urging regulators to ease trading rules and bank access while laying the groundwork for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve holding nearly 200,000 seized coins.

Why It Matters: Pure corruption—Trump is deregulating crypto to benefit himself and his allies. The plan hands them massive financial leverage over U.S. digital finance while opening the door to speculation, political influence peddling, fraud, and money laundering.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Texas Republicans get a bigger House edge under a new map, meeting Trump's goals

What Happened: Texas Republicans proposed a new congressional map adding 5 GOP-leaning seats, boosting their potential hold to 30 of 38 districts. Fast-tracked by Gov. Greg Abbott, the map carves up Democratic urban centers and merges incumbents, aligning with Trump’s push to secure a lasting House majority before 2026.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant power grab—Trump and Republicans are gerrymandering to lock in control, silencing Black, Hispanic, and urban voters. With similar schemes in Missouri and beyond, they’re rigging maps to cement rule and kill fair representation nationwide.

Trump Authorizes Deployment of National Guard at ICE Facilities

What Happened: Trump officials approved deploying 1,700 National Guard troops to immigration detention centers across 20 Republican-led states to assist ICE with migrant processing and deportation operations. Guard units won’t conduct raids but will handle admin and transport duties, freeing ICE agents for enforcement.

Why It Matters: This is the continued militarization of immigration enforcement. It escalates Trump’s mass deportation agenda and blurs military-civilian boundaries, raising serious constitutional concerns under the Posse Comitatus Act—today it’s immigrants, tomorrow it’s anyone who defies Trump.

How Trump Is Attacking the Legal System, via the Legal System

What Happened: Trump is escalating attacks on the judiciary by appointing loyalists like former defense lawyer Emil Bove to top courts and suing judges who block his agenda. His regime has filed misconduct complaints and pushed cases to strip courts of oversight on immigration policy.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the legal system to erode checks on presidential power, trying to turn courts into enforcers of his will rather than upholders of the law.

Resignation of a Top US Nuclear Regulator Seen as an Attack on Agency Independence

What Happened: NRC Commissioner Annie Caputo resigned as Trump moves to politicize the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, firing its previous chair and installing loyalist David Wright. Insiders warn the agency is being turned into a “rubber stamp” for fast-tracked nuclear reactor approvals.

Why It Matters: This guts the NRC’s independence as a nuclear safety watchdog. Politicizing oversight undermines public health protections, destabilizes nuclear investment, and shatters decades of bipartisan regulatory stability.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

How Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine and DOGE Got Access to a Federal Payroll System That Serves the FBI

What Happened: WIRED found that DOGE aide Edward “Big Balls” Coristine gained rapid, admin-level access to SBA and USDA systems handling payroll for 650,000 federal employees, including FBI and DOJ staff, bypassing standard vetting.

Why It Matters: The breach exposed sensitive data and shows how unauthorized, unvetted DOGE operatives can quietly access and merge federal datasets, creating major national security and privacy risks. For months, they’ve been fusing data from every agency to build a centralized surveillance system on all Americans.

Republicans Consider Changing Senate Rules to Speed Confirmation of Trump Nominees

What Happened: Senate Republicans are considering rule changes to speed confirmation of Trump’s executive branch nominees amid Democratic delays. Majority Leader John Thune says GOP support is “growing quickly,” while Trump pressures senators to cancel their August recess to fast-track dozens of appointments.

Why It Matters: This further shreds Senate norms, letting Trump rapidly stack agencies and courts with loyalists. It’s another move to dismantle checks and balances and turn government into his personal patronage machine.

Senate confirms Trump’s pick for counterterrorism agency, a former Green Beret with extremist ties

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret with ties to far-right extremists and Jan. 6 conspiracy theories and lies, as head of the National Counterterrorism Center. Democrats opposed, citing Kent’s links to Proud Boys, Christian nationalists, and his role in shaping intelligence to support Trump’s deportation agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump just put a far-right loyalist in charge of U.S. counterterrorism. This politicizes intelligence, hands wartime powers to an extremist, and shatters nonpartisan national security leadership.

Trump to require states use terrorism funds for migrant arrests

What Happened: Trump will require states to divert at least 10% of federal terrorism prevention funds to migrant arrests and immigration enforcement. FEMA says states can use the money to build internment camps or partner with ICE.

Why It Matters: This hijacks counterterrorism funding to target migrants, erasing the line between national security and immigration policy. It’s another step in Trump’s strategy to weaponize federal funds and state resources to expand mass detention and deportation.

DOJ Memo Says Minority Scholarships, Diverse Slates Unlawful

What Happened: A DOJ memo from Pam Bondi warns that scholarships, mentorships, and hiring initiatives based on race, gender, or other traits are unlawful for federal contractors. It also targets “diverse slate” hiring practices and diversity statements in applications.

Why It Matters: The move escalates Trump’s anti-DEI push, threatening programs that diversify universities, nonprofits, and federal contractors nationwide.

Trump Launches Health Data Tracking System with Big Tech

What Happened: Trump unveiled a program letting Americans upload personal health data and medical records to apps run by Google, Amazon, Apple, and others. Officials claim it will modernize electronic records and improve chronic disease management, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—led by Mehmet Oz—overseeing a launch early next year.

Why It Matters: This hands Big Tech and Trump’s regime access to sensitive health data, ripe for monetization and abuse. With CMS already sharing information with immigration authorities, it underscores mass surveillance and exploitation of Americans’ medical records.

Army secretary directs West Point to rescind appointment of Biden-era cybersecurity director

What Happened: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll ordered West Point to rescind its appointment of Jen Easterly, Biden’s former cybersecurity director, as a distinguished chair in its social sciences department. Easterly, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been criticized by Republicans for “censoring election and COVID-19 information”—claims she has denied.

Why It Matters: Trump continues his purge of perceived political opponents from military and academic institutions. It’s an authoritarian-style effort to remake the military’s leadership pipeline to enforce MAGA loyalty over merit and democratic principles

Trump memo asks federal fund recipients to restrict DEI

What Happened: The Justice Department issued a memo ordering schools, universities, nonprofits, and contractors receiving federal funds to ban DEI programs. It expands Trump’s prior executive orders, prohibiting targeted scholarships, outreach to marginalized communities, and other DEI initiatives under threat of funding cuts.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s most aggressive move yet to dismantle DEI nationwide. By weaponizing federal dollars, he’s erasing programs meant to remedy historic inequities and pushing a standard that entrenches systemic discrimination.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US placed on rights watchlist over health of its civil society under Trump

What Happened: The international NGO Civicus placed the U.S. on its rights watchlist for “sustained attacks on civic freedoms,” citing militarized crackdowns on protests, restrictions on journalists and civil society, and the criminalization of anti-war advocacy. It downgraded U.S. civic space to “narrowed,” ranking it alongside El Salvador and Kenya.

Why It Matters: Six months into Trump’s second term, fundamental freedoms are collapsing. Peaceful dissent is met with force, the military is on the streets, independent media is defunded, and activists face reprisals. This is how an authoritarian system takes root.

Trump freezes $108M at Duke amid inquiry into alleged racial discrimination

What Happened: Trump froze $108 million in federal research funding for Duke University, accusing it of racial “discrimination” in admissions, hiring, and scholarships. A joint HHS and Education Department letter declared Duke “unfit for further financial relationship” with the government unless it ends all race-based advantages.

Why It Matters: With 60% of Duke’s $1.5 billion research budget reliant on federal grants, the freeze delivers a severe financial blow and underscores similar crackdowns on other institutions as Trump tries to take control of universities.

Brown University strikes agreement with Trump administration to restore lost federal funding

What Happened: Brown University agreed to pay $50 million to Rhode Island workforce groups and adopt Trump’s extremist policies—including removing race from admissions and enforcing government definitions of “male” and “female”—to restore suspended federal research funding and end discrimination probes.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using federal dollars to impose ideological control over universities, reshaping admissions and campus policies to fit MAGA priorities—number one rule: Never capitulate to dictators.

US Government Alleges UCLA Violated Civil Rights Law

What Happened: The Justice Department accused UCLA of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from a hostile environment during pro-Palestinian protests. Trump officials have threatened to freeze federal funding.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader crackdown on universities. It underscores Trump’s weaponization of agencies to attack free speech and academic freedom while policing political expression on campuses.

Despite grand claims, a new report shows noncitizen voting hasn't materialized

What Happened: A report from the Center for Election Innovation & Research found that despite Trump’s claims of mass noncitizen voting in 2024, states uncovered only isolated cases—Michigan found just 16 out of 5.7 million votes (0.00028%). Nationwide reviews show no evidence of coordinated noncitizen voting efforts.

Why It Matters: This dismantles a core justification for Trump’s election crackdowns and immigrant demonization. Noncitizen voting remains virtually nonexistent, exposing Trump’s lie as a political weapon, not a real threat to election integrity.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A challenge to the suspension of a refugee program established by Congress receives class-action status

What Happened: A federal judge in Washington State granted class-action status to a lawsuit challenging Trump’s suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which has admitted over three million refugees since 1980. The ruling could allow a broader injunction to restore admissions despite a Supreme Court decision limiting nationwide injunctions.

Why It Matters: This opens a new legal path to challenge Trump’s refugee ban, potentially reopening the door for thousands of refugees, including U.S. wartime allies. It underscores judicial resistance to Trump’s unilateral dismantling of a congressionally mandated refugee system.

ICE Arrested These Immigrants in San Francisco and Sent Them 2,400 Miles Away—to Hawaii

What Happened: ICE agents arrested at least two immigrants outside a San Francisco immigration court and transferred them 2,400 miles away to a federal prison in Hawaii due to a lack of local detention centers. One detainee, deemed possibly mentally impaired by a judge, was taken moments after receiving a court continuance.

Why It Matters: ICE is using long-distance transfers to isolate detainees from legal counsel and fast-track deportations. The raises human rights concerns, particularly for vulnerable detainees, while straining due process protections for asylum-seekers.

Arizona Democrat challenges Trump after denied entry to Ice facility: ‘We can’t look the other way’

What Happened: Rep. Greg Stanton was denied entry to an Arizona ICE detention center while trying to visit a detained local restaurant owner facing deportation. Although federal law allows unannounced congressional oversight visits, Trump’s regime imposed a seven-day notice rule and has repeatedly blocked Democratic lawmakers.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue openly defying the law to hide detention conditions and due process abuses. It’s part of a broader effort to block oversight as his mass deportation campaign accelerates.

Now That They’re Free

What Happened: Over 230 Venezuelan men disappeared by ICE were sent to a Salvadoran gulag, where they endured months of beatings, psychological abuse, and inhumane treatment. Most had no U.S. criminal convictions, many had pending asylum claims, and tattoos were misused as “gang evidence.”

Why It Matters: The U.S. outsourced mass deportation to a foreign gulag, disappearing asylum-seekers without due process and subjecting them to torture. The U.S. is committing human rights violations under Trump’s deportation regime.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Ex-CIA agent hits back at Tulsi Gabbard after she accused Obama of ‘treasonous conspiracy’ against Trump

What Happened: Former CIA counterintelligence chief Susan Miller blasted DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s claim that Obama staged a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump in 2016. Miller said her team’s findings on Russian election interference were based on verified intelligence—not fabricated evidence or the Steele dossier—and had nothing to do with hacking vote machines or partisan bias.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing taxpayer-funded federal agencies to shield Russia and rewrite history, laying the groundwork for prosecutions of former officials who investigated Russia’s attack. Of course, Russia attacked the 2016 election to get him into power—and those who documented it are in his crosshairs.

More Trump figures who met Laura Loomer’s ire are out. A look at her influence

What Happened: Far-right extremist Laura Loomer is driving Trump regime purges, with officials like FDA vaccine chief Vinay Prasad and West Point’s Jen Easterly ousted soon after her attacks. She’s also claimed credit for purges at the National Security Council and DOJ, targeting those deemed “disloyal” to Trump.

Why It Matters: This is insane—a fringe extremist continues to have power to shape federal staffing and policy. Trump is purging seasoned professionals and replacing them with loyal ideologues, endangering U.S. national security and every American at home and abroad. Our allies and adversaries are watching this insanity very closely.

Two US Justice Dept antitrust officials fired over merger controversy, source says

What Happened: 2 senior Justice Department antitrust officials were removed for alleged “insubordination” after a controversial settlement approved Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. The purge exposes internal clashes between antitrust enforcers and Trump dealmakers accused of politically steering merger approvals.

Why It Matters: This reeks of corporate favoritism and political meddling in antitrust enforcement. Democratic senators are demanding judicial review to see if the merger was a political favor, undermining fair competition and public trust in DOJ oversight.

3 fired DOJ workers add to chorus of layoffs in 'foundering' workforce

What Happened: Three more senior DOJ officials were fired, adding to hundreds of career employees purged this year as Trump seizes the department. Immigration judges, forensic accountants, and prosecutors have been ousted for resisting political pressure, while whistleblowers report court defiance and loyalists like Emil Bove being promoted to top judicial posts.

Why It Matters: Trump continues a mass purge, turning the DOJ into his political enforcement arm. Experienced professionals are being replaced with subservients, gutting independent law enforcement and eroding the rule of law in favor of authoritarian control.

FDA vaccine chief leaving agency after less than 3 months Vaccine Chief Leaving Agency After Less Than 3 Months

What Happened: Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, resigned less than three months into the role amid clashes with biotech firms, patient groups, and Trump’s conservative allies. Health officials called it a move to avoid “distraction,” but sources say he was forced out.

Why It Matters: Trump and RFK Jr. are dismantling vaccine oversight, undermining public trust in immunization programs, and crippling the FDA’s scientific independence. This power grab leaves vaccine policy vulnerable to political interference and conspiracy-driven agendas.

US medical groups fill gap with own vaccine guides amid ‘information crisis’

What Happened: With RFK Jr. running HHS, federal agencies have weakened flu, RSV, and Covid vaccine guidance, ignoring scientific consensus. Medical organizations and the Vaccine Integrity Project are now issuing independent, evidence-based recommendations to fill the void.

Why It Matters: Trump’s politicized health policy is gutting vaccine oversight, fueling hesitancy, and risking deadly outbreaks—leaving independent experts to take over public health leadership once entrusted to the CDC.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. sanctions Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who's overseeing case against Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro

What Happened: The Treasury Department sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of “human rights abuses” and politically motivated prosecutions against Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio alleged “censorship, detentions, and secret orders” to silence critics, while Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports over alleged “attacks on democracy.”

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented U.S. intervention in Brazil’s judiciary to protect insurrectionist criminal Bolsonaro. Aligning U.S. foreign policy with an insurrectionist, Trump is destabilizing U.S.–Brazil relations and normalizing sanctions against foreign judges upholding their own legal system.

President Lula hits back as Trump tariffs threaten US-Brazil trade showdown

What Happened: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Brazil will not bow to Trump’s planned 50% tariffs, urging negotiations based on sovereignty rather than fear. Trump tied the tariffs to the prosecution of his ally Jair Bolsonaro, who faces coup-plotting charges—something Lula says is a judicial matter, not political.

US to Discuss Any Troop Withdrawal With NATO, Estonia Chief Says

What Happened: Estonia’s defense chief said any U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Europe would be coordinated with NATO, though no guarantees were given to maintain current forces. Baltic leaders warned that reducing U.S. presence on NATO’s eastern flank would embolden Moscow.

Why It Matters: As Trump reviews U.S. force levels in Europe, allies fear a pullback that could weaken NATO’s deterrence against Russian aggression. The Baltics, heavily reliant on American security guarantees, face growing uncertainty about long-term U.S. commitments.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Threatens India With 25% Tariffs, Penalty for Russian Oil Deals

What Happened: Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports starting Friday, criticizing India’s high trade barriers and its purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

Fox News has aired 168 segments about Tulsi Gabbard's revisionist claims regarding Russia, Obama, and the 2016 election

What Happened: Since Tulsi Gabbard declassified baseless claims that the Obama administration “fabricated” intelligence on Russia’s 2016 election interference, Fox News has aired 168 segments amplifying the disinformation.

Why It Matters: Fox is running a revisionist cover story to shield Trump from Epstein and rewrite history—denying Russia’s role in installing him in 2016 while priming MAGA supporters to back future prosecutions of his political enemies.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US pending home sales fall more than expected in June

What Happened: Contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. fell 0.8% in June, surprising economists who expected a 0.3% rise. Pending home sales were down 2.8% year-over-year, with higher mortgage rates cited as a primary factor.

Fed policy decision generates most governor dissents since 1993

What Happened: The Federal Reserve held rates at 4.25%-4.50%, with Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman dissenting—the first dual opposition since 1993. Both Trump appointees pushed for a rate cut, aligning with Trump’s push to ease borrowing costs despite tariff-driven inflation risks.

Why It Matters: The split shows mounting pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell as Trump demands lower rates. Trump’s attacks and takeover attempts threaten Fed independence, paving the way for full White House control over U.S. monetary policy.

Ford Is Latest Carmaker to Blame Tariffs for Profit Slump

What Happened: Ford reported a $36 million loss in Q2, compared to a $1.8 billion profit last year, citing Trump’s tariffs as a major driver. The automaker expects $2 billion in tariff-related costs this year, including 50% duties on imported steel and aluminum, which affect vehicles built largely in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic trade policies are slamming U.S. automakers—slashing profits, raising costs, and failing to boost domestic production. The result: higher car prices for Americans and a blow to the long-term competitiveness of U.S. manufacturing.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Ohio city whose Haitian migrants were disparaged by Trump braces to defend them against deportation

What Happened: Springfield, Ohio—a city where Trump spread lies about Haitian migrants—now faces mass deportations as the regime ends temporary protected status for 500,000 Haitians. Local faith leaders and activists are organizing to defend residents, offering legal support and physical shelter to those targeted.

12 members of Congress sue Trump administration to ensure access to ICE detention centers

What Happened: 12 Democratic lawmakers filed a federal lawsuit accusing Trump officials of illegally blocking their unannounced oversight visits to ICE detention centers. Despite federal law granting access, DHS and ICE have imposed a seven-day waiting period and barred entry to field offices where detainees are reportedly held.

Senate Democrats Invoke Rare Law to Force Epstein Files Release

What Happened: Senate Democrats invoked a rarely used “rule of five” law to force Trump officials to release Jeffrey Epstein investigation files. Chuck Schumer and other Democrats demanded the Justice Department hand over documents by Aug. 15 after DOJ reversed plans to release them, deepening GOP divisions.

Judge Excoriates Trump Officials for Violations of Laws on Voice of America

What Happened: A federal judge blasted Trump officials for likely violating a court order requiring restoration of Voice of America’s news programming, gutted by Trump’s executive order to dismantle the broadcaster. Despite a mandate to resume round-the-clock coverage, VOA is airing less than an hour of news daily in most languages while paying sidelined staff millions in taxpayer dollars.

Judge Bars Trump From Punishing 2 Law Professors for I.C.C. Work

What Happened: A federal judge in New York permanently barred Trump from penalizing law professors Gabor Rona and Lisa Davis for assisting the International Criminal Court. Trump’s February executive order threatened up to 20 years in prison for supporting the court, which has investigated the U.S. and Israel. Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled the order violated the professors’ First Amendment rights.

📊 By the Numbers

168 — Pages in Trump’s White House crypto report pushing deregulation and federal trading of digital assets

200,000 — Seized bitcoins, Trump’s crypto task force plans to hold in a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

$140 million — Ponzi scheme tied to Georgia Republican Assembly PAC that secretly funded political campaigns

$220,000 — Amount the PAC spent illegally influencing elections without registering

$50 million — Extortion Brown University paid to restore federal research funding under Trump’s ideological mandates

$108 million — Federal research funding Trump froze at Duke University

30 of 38 — Congressional seats Texas Republicans aim to secure under new Trump-backed gerrymandered map

0.8% — Drop in U.S. pending home sales in June (economists expected +0.3%).

3 — Senior DOJ officials purged this week as Trump’s purge of independent law enforcement accelerates.

10% — Portion of federal terrorism prevention funds Trump is forcing states to redirect toward migrant arrests and immigration enforcement.

1,700 — National Guard troops deployed to immigration detention centers across 20 GOP-led states

2 — Law professors protected by a federal judge from Trump’s order threatening 20 years in prison for assisting the ICC.

12 — Democratic members of Congress suing Trump officials for illegally blocking oversight visits to ICE detention centers.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s purge of federal agencies is accelerating — Will independent law enforcement and regulatory oversight survive 2025?

Courts are being stacked with loyalists — Can the judiciary remain a check on Trump’s power?

Gerrymandering and voter suppression are expanding — Will the 2026 midterms even be free or fair?

Foreign policy weaponized for autocrats — How far will Trump go to shield allies like Bolsonaro and weaken NATO commitments?

Digital authoritarianism — How long before Trump’s centralized surveillance system merges health, payroll, and immigration data to control dissent?

Collapse of scientific independence — Can vaccine oversight and public health institutions recover from political purges?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Federal agencies are under siege — Federal agencies are purged of experts, replaced with loyalists, gutting independent law enforcement and oversight.

Authoritarian Expansion — Trump continues militarizing immigration enforcement and hijacking federal funds, turning government power into a tool of control.

Disinformation Machine — Fox News, MAGA media, and federal agencies are rewriting history on Russia’s election attack and pushing propaganda to shield Trump and prime the information space for prosecutions.

Civil Liberties Eroding — Civic freedoms are collapsing as protests are criminalized, media suppressed, and universities coerced into ideological conformity.

Health and Safety Undermined — Vaccine oversight is gutted, nuclear regulation politicized, and public health leadership destroyed for political gain.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.