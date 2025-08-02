Judge James E. Boasberg, a former homicide prosecutor who has been a judge for more than 20 years, has bipartisan credentials. Credit...Erin Schaff/The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 10

Google Meet: August 5, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZy1r1meEiaX6wAOHwmzgnnT3Hbz71zZFu0atASmCtEQ9xog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump in Scotland Mixes Presidential Diplomacy With Family Business

What Happened: During a four-day visit to Scotland, Trump opened a new golf course while negotiating trade deals with EU and UK leaders. The taxpayer-funded trip used White House resources to promote Trump resorts, showing no separation between his presidency and private business.

Why It Matters: Trump continues openly merging presidential power with personal enrichment. Foreign leaders now cater to his private business interests to stay in his favor—obliterating the line between governance and his businesses.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Inside Preparations for Trump’s Next Supreme Court Nominee

What Happened: Trump and top conservative lawyers are laying the groundwork for a possible Supreme Court vacancy, floating names like Andrew Oldham and Neomi Rao. Allies want a nominee more loyal to Trump than Amy Coney Barrett, who has sometimes ruled with liberals.

Why It Matters: A new Trump pick would lock in an ultra-conservative Court for generations, consolidating presidential power and eroding judicial independence. The selection process is being shaped by personal loyalty over constitutional checks on executive authority.

Trump Bypasses Congress to Keep Interim Prosecutors in California and Nevada

What Happened: Trump extended interim U.S. attorneys in Los Angeles and Las Vegas by redesignating them as “acting” prosecutors, bypassing Senate confirmation and judicial appointments. A similar move in New Jersey has already caused court chaos, with proceedings canceled over questions of authority.

Why It Matters: This tactic lets Trump sidestep constitutional checks to install loyalists as top federal prosecutors, weakening Senate oversight, creating legal uncertainty, and consolidating Justice Department control in key states.

Trump seeks to keep US Attorneys in place before court can act

What Happened: Trump extended Interim U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah’s term in Nevada and kept Bill Essayli as California’s top federal prosecutor, bypassing court authority to appoint replacements. Over 100 retired judges urged Nevada’s court to reject Chattah, citing racist remarks and extreme bias.

Why It Matters: Trump is exploiting loopholes to entrench partisan loyalists as federal prosecutors, weakening judicial checks, politicizing law enforcement, and jeopardizing criminal cases tied to their contested appointments.

Senate confirms controversial Trump nominee Emil Bove as federal judge

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Emil Bove, a top Trump DOJ official and former personal lawyer for Trump, to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Bove faced 3 whistleblower complaints alleging he pushed Trump’s political agenda over the law, lied to lawmakers, and told subordinates to ignore court orders during mass deportation efforts.

Why It Matters: Bove’s confirmation gives Trump loyalists more control over the federal judiciary, underscoring Trump’s broader plan to eliminate judicial independence. Despite whistleblower evidence and bipartisan opposition, the rushed confirmation highlights the regime’s drive to stack courts with political operatives.

Top Generals Nominated for New Positions Must Now Meet With Trump

What Happened: Pete Hegseth instituted a new policy requiring all four-star general nominees to meet personally with Trump before their nominations proceed. While presidents have occasionally met candidates for key military posts, this blanket requirement is unprecedented and has already slowed promotions.

Why It Matters: This injects political loyalty tests into senior military appointments, erasing the tradition of a nonpartisan military. It further consolidates Trump’s control over top brass, eroding safeguards meant to keep the armed forces insulated from partisan influence.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Dept. Seeks Censure of Judge, Widening Fight With Judiciary

What Happened: The Justice Department filed a misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg for “remarks” about Trump, seeking his removal from a migrant deportation case, a public reprimand, and possible impeachment referral.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to intimidate judges who block his agenda, threatening judicial independence and pushing to purge courts of those who resist executive overreach.

Top Lawyer for National Security Agency Is Fired

What Happened: April Falcon Doss, the National Security Agency’s top lawyer and former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer, was purged after far-right extremist Laura Loomer amplified attacks on her. The firing follows earlier Trump purges of NSA leadership, including the director and deputy director, over claims of “disloyalty.”

Why It Matters: This purge ousts another experienced, apolitical national security expert as cyber threats escalate. By letting conspiracy theorists dictate staffing, Trump is gutting U.S. intelligence, endangering national security, and weakening defenses against foreign adversaries.

Trump Prosecutor in L.A. Seeks to Drop Two High-Profile Criminal Cases

What Happened: Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli moved to dismiss charges against Fatburger founder Andrew Wiederhorn and overturn the conviction of Deputy Trevor Kirk, found guilty of federal civil rights violations for assaulting and pepper-spraying a woman.

Why It Matters: The Trump DOJ is unraveling major cases to protect politically connected figures and law enforcement allies. This shatters prosecutorial norms, underscores White House interference, and signals a justice system warped by political loyalty.

Todd Blanche's past hangs over him as top DOJ official on Epstein case

What Happened: Former Trump attorney and now Deputy AG Todd Blanche personally interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell in an apparent DOJ effort to shield Trump. The move bypassed standard FBI protocols and is further clouded by Blanche’s past role defending Trump and his close ties to Maxwell’s lawyer.

Why It Matters: Blanche’s direct involvement underscores that the DOJ is actively covering up Epstein-related evidence to protect Trump. His glaring conflict of interest and the secrecy around the Maxwell interview deepen concerns that the investigation is being manipulated for political ends.

Interim U.S attorney in D.C. mandates immigration checks on all defendants

What Happened: Trump-appointed interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has ordered immigration checks on all criminal defendants in Washington, D.C., embedding ICE agents in her office to advance Trump’s mass deportation drive. Even minor offenders risk being funneled into deportation proceedings without legal representation.

Why It Matters: This merges local prosecution with federal immigration enforcement, eroding due process and further terrorizing immigrant communities. By turning D.C.’s justice system into a deportation pipeline, Trump is weaponizing the courts and undermining public safety.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

CBS News investigation of Jeffrey Epstein jail video reveals new discrepancies

What Happened: A CBS News investigation found that surveillance footage used by federal officials, including former AG Bill Barr, to assert Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide does not clearly show the cell block entrance. Experts flagged inconsistencies in the video, missing footage, possible edits, and unmonitored access points that contradict FBI and DOJ reports.

Why It Matters: These findings undermine the integrity of the federal probe into Epstein’s death, casting doubt on claims that no one entered his cell. With raw footage still withheld and key security failures unexplained, public skepticism over what really happened is only set to deepen.

Trump wants Harvard to pay far more than Columbia as part of settlement

What Happened: Trump is negotiating a settlement with Harvard that could force the school to pay hundreds of millions—far surpassing Columbia’s $200 million deal. The regime has already slashed billions in Harvard’s federal research funding, using financial pressure to force compliance.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal agencies and imposing massive fines to enforce ideological conformity in universities. This threatens academic independence and lays the groundwork for future political crackdowns on education.

Harvard to comply with Trump demand to turn over employment forms

What Happened: Harvard will comply with a DHS subpoena demanding employment verification forms for thousands of staff as the Trump regime pressures elite schools with federal funding freezes. The university is withholding some student job records over privacy concerns while negotiating a $500 million settlement to restore frozen grants.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing immigration enforcement and federal funding to force ideological submission from universities. This tightens government control over academia, coercing institutions to adopt Trump-aligned policies under threat of financial destruction. As the saying goes, never comply with dictators.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

He Was Asked About His Tattoos and a TikTok Video in Court. Five Days Later, He Was in a Salvadoran Prison.

What Happened: ICE disappeared Albert Jesús Rodríguez Parra and 230 other Venezuelans to a Salvadoran prison, citing tattoos and a TikTok as gang evidence. Rodríguez was tortured before a U.S.–Venezuela prisoner exchange freed him.

Why It Matters: ICE is disappearing immigrants to foreign gulags without due process, committing flagrant human rights violations. These actions echo tactics of dictatorships, eroding constitutional protections.

‘Cemetery of the living dead’: Venezuelans recall 125 days in notorious El Salvador prison

What Happened: Over 250 Venezuelans disappeared by ICE were secretly flown to El Salvador’s gulag, where they endured 125 days of beatings, humiliation, and psychological abuse. Many had no criminal records and were targeted simply for being Venezuelan with tattoos. Freed in a U.S.–Venezuela prisoner swap, survivors say they were treated as bargaining chips.

Why It Matters: This mass abduction outsourced U.S. immigration enforcement to one of the world’s harshest gulags, using terror tactics and human lives as leverage. It exposes authoritarian coordination between Trump and Bukele that trampled due process and human rights.

Immigrants in the US illegally fight Trump’s new no-bail policy

What Happened: A class-action lawsuit challenges Trump’s new policy denying bail to undocumented immigrants, forcing even long-term U.S. residents with no criminal history to remain detained while fighting deportation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policy expands indefinite detention, tears families apart, and bypasses judicial norms, pushing many to abandon legal claims just to escape harsh conditions.

DHS Urges DACA Recipients to Self-Deport

What Happened: Trump officials are pressuring over 500,000 DACA recipients to leave the U.S., with DHS stating they are not protected from deportation and should “self-deport” to return legally later. Immigration arrests of Dreamers and cuts to health and education benefits have heightened fears, despite no formal rule ending DACA.

Why It Matters: This crackdown erodes DACA without formally ending it, leaving Dreamers exposed to arrest and deportation. It weaponizes fear to drive immigrants into hiding and signals Trump’s intent to gut protections through backdoor enforcement tactics.

Civil rights agency sued over handling of trans worker discrimination complaints

What Happened: Legal groups sued the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging it’s unlawfully refusing to enforce workplace protections for transgender employees. The agency has dropped multiple lawsuits, stalled new cases, and halted payments to state civil rights agencies. Plaintiffs say this violates Supreme Court precedent and federal anti-discrimination laws.

Why It Matters: This marks a sweeping rollback of LGBTQ+ workplace protections. By defying established legal standards, Trump is dismantling decades of civil rights progress, leaving transgender workers vulnerable to discrimination without federal recourse.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pete Hegseth has discussed running for political office in Tennessee, sources say

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has privately discussed running for governor of Tennessee next year, according to sources familiar with the talks. Such a move would require Hegseth to resign from his role overseeing the U.S. military.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s potential gubernatorial run is insane and unprecedented. This chaos deepens the politicization of the Pentagon, erodes military stability, and signals to adversaries that America’s defense leadership is fractured and vulnerable, inviting them to exploit the instability to advance their own strategic goals.

Pentagon Thrown Into Confusion Over Think Tank Ban

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has barred Pentagon officials from attending think tank and research events, labeling them “America Last” venues. The directive has thrown the department into turmoil, leaving military leaders unsure of what they can say publicly and severing key lines of dialogue with allies, policy experts, and defense industry innovators.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented gag order muzzles the Pentagon and isolates U.S. defense policy from democratic allies. It’s part of a broader strategy to politicize the armed forces, silence dissent, and consolidate message control under Trump loyalists.

Medicare Part D Drug Plan Premiums Set to Rise

What Happened: Premiums for Medicare Part D drug plans will rise sharply in 2026 as drug costs climb and Trump slashes federal subsidies by 40%.

Why It Matters: Millions of seniors will face higher drug costs, pushing many toward private Medicare Advantage plans. This weakens traditional Medicare while funneling power and profits to private insurers, reshaping senior healthcare coverage—all so the wealthy can enjoy tax cuts.

Trump slashed federal funding for gun violence prevention

What Happened: Trump has cut $158 million—over half—of federal grants for community violence intervention programs nationwide. The DOJ claims the programs no longer fit agency priorities, leaving grassroots organizations in major cities and underserved communities scrambling to survive.

Why It Matters: These cuts dismantle proven initiatives that reduce shootings and homicides. By defunding prevention while boosting law enforcement, Trump is reversing bipartisan efforts to tackle America’s gun violence crisis at its roots.

With AI Plan, Trump Chips Away at Foundational Environmental Law

What Happened: Trump’s new AI Action Plan rewrites the National Environmental Policy Act, granting broad exemptions for data centers and infrastructure projects to bypass environmental reviews and public comment.

Why It Matters: This guts a cornerstone environmental law, stripping away oversight and public input. It paves the way for unchecked, high-impact industrial expansion that threatens ecosystems and public health.

Trump EPA moves to repeal landmark ‘endangerment finding’ that allows climate regulation

What Happened: Trump moved to revoke the EPA’s 2009 “endangerment finding,” the legal basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions. EPA chief Lee Zeldin called it “the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history,” aiming to erase climate rules on cars, power plants, and industry despite worsening climate disasters.

Why It Matters: Stripping this finding would permanently cripple the government’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. It’s a sweeping rollback of science-based protections, prioritizing polluters over public health and climate safety.

Medical group urges Kennedy not to fire US care task force

What Happened: The American Medical Association warned RFK Jr. against plans to purge all 16 members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which sets recommendations for cancer screenings and other preventive health measures. Kennedy has already replaced the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee with anti-vaccine extremists, raising fears of politicized medical guidance.

Why It Matters: Dismantling the task force would gut evidence-based preventive care standards, cutting access to lifesaving screenings and weakening public health policy. It’s part of Trump’s broader war on science, which will leave Americans dangerously exposed to preventable disease and health crises.

Trump’s 15% tariff on medicines will harm patients, say EU drugmakers

What Happened: Trump’s new trade deal slaps a 15% tariff on EU-made medicines, breaking a long-standing WTO zero-tariff pact. Major drugmakers like Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, and J&J warn the move will disrupt supply chains, cut R&D, and limit access to critical medicines for patients in both the U.S. and EU.

Why It Matters: This will drive up drug costs for Americans and stall pharmaceutical innovation. Healthcare systems could face shortages as tariffs choke the free flow of essential medicines.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

China Sees Gaps in U.S. Defenses, Ousted National Security Official Says

What Happened: Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, former NSA and Cyber Command chief, warned that China is exploiting gaps in U.S. cyberdefenses to steal intelligence and plant malware for future attacks. Haugh was ousted after Trump’s extremist conspiracy theorist and adviser, Laura Loomer, falsely accused him of “disloyalty,” leaving a leadership vacuum in cyber operations.

Why It Matters: Political purges are stripping the U.S. of seasoned cyber leaders just as China escalates cyberwarfare. With defenses weakened and experts sidelined, Trump is leaving American infrastructure and communications exposed to escalating espionage and catastrophic cyberattacks.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Overnight strikes on Ukraine kill 25 as Trump sets Russia new truce deadline

What Happened: Russia’s latest missile barrage murdered 25 people in Ukraine, including a pregnant woman and 16 prison inmates in Zaporizhzhia, marking one of the deadliest assaults in months. The attack came as Trump “shortened” his deadline for Putin to reach a ceasefire to 10 days, threatening tariffs if no progress is made.

Why It Matters: Despite Russia’s genocidal war and civilian massacres, Trump has avoided strong measures against Moscow, giving Russia cover to continue its atrocities. This has only emboldened Russia to escalate its war unchecked, eroding global security and further weakening U.S. credibility.

Putin’s Space Chief Visits US for Talks With NASA, Musk’s SpaceX

What Happened: Dmitry Bakanov, head of Russia’s space agency, made a rare visit to the U.S. for talks with NASA’s Sean Duffy on the International Space Station’s future. Bakanov is touring NASA facilities, Elon Musk’s SpaceX operations, Boeing’s spacecraft program, and attending a Crew-11 launch carrying a Russian cosmonaut. He also disclosed NASA officials secretly visited Moscow in June.

Why It Matters: Even as Russia wages a genocidal war in Ukraine, its space chief is being welcomed inside top U.S. space facilities. This grants Russia access and influence over American space projects despite ongoing war crimes, genocide, and sanctions.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Gets Tariffs; Americans Get Price Hikes

What Happened: Trump’s erratic tariffs are forcing consumer goods giants like Procter & Gamble to hike U.S. prices on essentials by mid-single digits, with other brands set to follow. Companies report billions in tariff-driven losses and warn that as inventory buffers deplete, inflation will surge deeper into 2025.

Why It Matters: Marketed as a boost to U.S. manufacturing, these tariffs are instead taxing middle-class households through rising everyday costs. Economists warn that this policy will worsen inflation, slash corporate earnings, and threaten American jobs.

Trump’s tariffs could squeeze US factories and boost costs by up to 4.5%, a new analysis finds

What Happened: A new analysis finds Trump’s tariffs could raise factory costs by 2–4.5%, straining supply chains and threatening jobs in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin. Businesses already report surging steel prices, investment delays, and looming layoffs.

Why It Matters: These tariffs act as a tax on U.S. manufacturing and households, driving up prices, suppressing wages, and eroding competitiveness. Trump’s protectionist agenda risks crippling the very industrial base he claims to “defend.”

Trump’s Trade Deals Come With Few Details to Flesh Out Big Numbers

What Happened: Trump unveiled trade deals with Japan and the EU, boasting $1 trillion in foreign investment as proof that his tariffs are “working.” But partner officials say much of it is loans or nonbinding pledges, lacking mechanisms to guarantee real investment.

Why It Matters: Trump is pushing inflated promises while cementing steep tariffs that will burden U.S. consumers and businesses. The chaotic deals risk global economic turmoil and expose his protectionist agenda as smoke and mirrors.

US workers say Trump’s immigration crackdown is causing labor shortages: ‘A strain on everybody’

What Happened: Trump’s immigration purge—revoking legal status for over a million immigrants and closing parole programs—is gutting factory workforces in states like Kentucky and Michigan. GE Appliances and Kraft Heinz plants have seen mass firings, production chaos, and punishing overtime for remaining workers.

Why It Matters: Raids and visa cancellations are crippling industries dependent on immigrant labor, risking millions of jobs and billions in GDP. Manufacturing is sliding toward crisis as unions fracture and workplace safety collapses under Trump’s hardline purge.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Texas Democrats are fundraising to potentially leave the state to block GOP-backed redistricting

What Happened: As Texas Republicans push a mid-decade congressional redistricting plan, Democrats are exploring another quorum break like their 2021 walkout. Big-dollar donors are preparing to cover the $500-a-day fines lawmakers would face for fleeing the state, aiming to stall the GOP’s maps and build public opposition.

US Senate Democrats to investigate Kennedy's firing of vaccine expert panel

What Happened: Senate Democrats opened an investigation into RFK Jr.’s purging of all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, replacing them with anti-vaccine conspiracists. Democrats warned that recommendations based on pseudoscience will reduce access to lifesaving vaccines.

Senators hold 'sit-in' at immigration detention facility in Baltimore

What Happened: Sen. Chris Van Hollen and fellow Maryland lawmakers staged a sit-in at an ICE detention facility in Baltimore to demand oversight and transparency.

Press freedom group files ethics complaint against FCC chair

What Happened: The Freedom of the Press Foundation filed an ethics complaint seeking the disbarment of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for misconduct tied to the $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger. The group alleges Carr used his office to pressure CBS and other broadcasters into settling a lawsuit with Trump’s foundation and adopting editorial oversight changes favorable to the White House.

Senate Democrats launch investigation into RFK Jr. firing of CDC vaccine panel

What Happened: Senate Democrats opened an investigation into RFK Jr.’s purge of all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee. Kennedy replaced them with eight individuals aligned with his anti-vaccine conspiracies, claiming—without evidence—that the panel was compromised by corporate interests.

📊 By the Numbers

$500/day — Fine facing Texas Democrats if they flee the state to block GOP redistricting.

$10 billion — Palantir’s decade-long U.S. Army contract, one of DoD’s largest ever.

$500 million — Starting figure in Trump’s Harvard settlement talks, more than double Columbia’s $200 million deal.

500,000+ — DACA recipients pressured by DHS to “self-deport” despite lacking formal rule changes.

$158 million — Federal grants for community violence prevention gutted by Trump, cutting more than half of funding.

15% — Tariff imposed on EU-made medicines, ending decades of zero tariffs under WTO rules.

2–4.5% — Estimated rise in U.S. factory costs due to Trump’s tariffs, threatening jobs and supply chains.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s judicial purge accelerates — Will Senate Democrats stop Trump from stacking the courts with loyalists who threaten judicial independence?

Pentagon instability deepens under Hegseth — How much longer can U.S. military leadership withstand political purges and loyalty tests?

Trump weaponizes DOJ against judges — Will federal courts resist attempts to intimidate and impeach judges who rule against Trump?

Corporate collusion fuels authoritarianism — How far will corporations go in bankrolling Trump’s agenda and benefiting from deregulation?

Russia gains access to U.S. tech and space projects — Will Moscow exploit U.S. cooperation amid its ongoing genocidal war in Ukraine?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Judicial Capture: Trump is systematically stacking courts with loyalists while bypassing Senate checks, eroding judicial independence and consolidating executive power.

Weaponized Institutions: DOJ, ICE, and federal agencies are being used to intimidate judges, terrorize immigrants, and enforce political loyalty over law and due process.

Military Politicization: Hegseth’s loyalty tests for generals and Pentagon purges weaken national security, leaving U.S. defenses exposed to foreign threats.

Civil Rights Rollback: Trump’s regime is dismantling protections for immigrants, transgender workers, and vulnerable communities, normalizing indefinite detention and discrimination.

Foreign Authoritarian Ties: Russia and China are exploiting Trump’s leadership vacuum, with Russia gaining access to U.S. technology and space operations while both escalate hybrid warfare.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.