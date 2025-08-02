Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Carl Selfe
Carl Selfe

Now is our moment—today take action against this harmful government. They are:

• Covering up a pedophile ring.

• Ignoring court orders.

• Spreading corruption.

The poor, the needy, and children are being abused—by our government. Healthcare, already a broken system, was canceled for 13 million. Take to the streets!

We must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles. They will start shooting us. Untrained ICE agents will shoot us. Protest until we go down or we oust these tyrants.

I made 54 protest signs to aid protest groups. I will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs

