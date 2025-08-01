Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) greets Emil Bove, nominee for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, before a hearing on Capitol Hill, June 25, 2025. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is seen, left of Bove. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

SEC chair attended Don Jr.’s party before SEC granted Don Jr.-backed gun company approval to go public

What Happened: Less than two months after Trump-appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins attended Donald Trump Jr.’s club launch, the SEC approved GrabAGun—a Don Jr.-backed firearms retailer—to go public. Shares, trading as PEW, have since plunged over 66%.

Why It Matters: This is more blatant corruption in action: regulators mingling with the president’s family while fast-tracking their business ventures, turning federal oversight into a tool for personal enrichment.

Trump’s budget bill benefits private immigration detention companies that donated to Trump

What Happened: Trump’s new law pours $45 billion into ICE detention, handing major contracts to CoreCivic and GEO Group—private prison giants that gave him $2.8 million and have since landed nine new deals, with stocks surging 73%.

Why It Matters: This is more pay-to-play corruption: prison firms bankroll Trump, then profit from billion-dollar contracts to cage immigrants—turning human rights abuses into a lucrative business model.

US accepts 'unconditional donation' of Qatari jet, cost of retrofitting is classified: Sources

What Happened: Trump accepted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar as an “unconditional donation” for Air Force One. The Air Force will retrofit the plane—costing up to $1 billion and pulling funds from a nuclear missile program—before ultimately transferring it to Trump’s presidential library foundation when he leaves office.

Why It Matters: More naked corruption—a massive bribe from a foreign regime with a record of human rights abuses. Trump is converting a foreign “flying palace” into his own taxpayer-funded luxury jet—on top of his crypto schemes and family real estate deals with Qatar, selling out U.S. national security and siphoning defense dollars to enrich himself.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Gets Ready to Seize Congress’ Power of the Purse

What Happened: The White House is preparing a second rescissions package aimed at cutting Department of Education funding and may attempt a legally dubious “pocket rescissions” tactic. The maneuver would let OMB Director Russell Vought withhold funds late in the fiscal year and claim they’ve expired—bypassing Congress’s approval.

Why It Matters: This is another direct attack on Congress’s constitutional power of the purse. By making himself “Impoundment King,” Trump seeks to override bipartisan spending laws and concentrate budgetary control in the White House.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Whistleblower evidence suggests Trump judicial nominee Emil Bove misled Senate

What Happened: A third whistleblower has come forward with evidence that Emil Bove—Trump’s former lawyer and nominee for a lifetime federal judgeship—lied to lawmakers during his Senate confirmation hearing. Previous whistleblowers alleged Bove told DOJ attorneys to ignore court orders to push Trump’s deportation agenda.

Why It Matters: Mounting evidence shows Bove defied court orders and lied to Congress. Confirming him would deepen Trump’s grip on the judiciary, handing a lifetime seat to a loyalist accused of misconduct and disregard for the separation of powers—stripping away any pretense of judicial independence.

States sue USDA over efforts to gather food stamp data on tens of millions of people

What Happened: 20 states and Washington, D.C., sued the USDA to stop Trump’s order requiring five years of detailed SNAP applicant data, including Social Security numbers and immigration status, from over 40 million Americans.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit underscores fears that Trump will weaponize sensitive data to intimidate low-income families. Centralizing this information paves the way for mass surveillance and broader crackdowns—using immigrants as the test case before expanding it to everyone.

US government initiates probe into Duke University, alleges discrimination

What Happened: The Education Department’s civil rights office launched an investigation into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal over allegations of “race-based discrimination” in member selection. Trump officials also accused Duke of using “racial preferences” in hiring, admissions, and scholarships.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s systematic effort to seize control of universities, transforming them into regime-aligned institutions as part of his authoritarian agenda to remake higher education and dismantle longstanding civil rights protections.

Trump seeks quick Murdoch deposition in Wall Street Journal lawsuit over Epstein story

What Happened: Trump asked a Florida federal court to compel Rupert Murdoch to sit for a deposition within 15 days in his lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over reporting on Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s attorneys argue Murdoch’s advanced age and health issues make his trial testimony uncertain.

Why It Matters: Trump’s frantic legal blitz to silence reporting on his Epstein ties reeks of desperation, exposing emotional volatility over strategy—and revealing how weak and cornered he feels. For the first time in a decade, Trump has lost control of the narrative and can’t make this story disappear.

Durbin Demands Tapes of Ghislaine Maxwell Interviews

What Happened: Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Richard Durbin, demanded all recordings and transcripts of Ghislaine Maxwell’s DOJ interviews and assurances that she won’t be pardoned. Durbin and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse raised concerns about a potential corrupt bargain after Deputy AG Todd Blanche personally conducted the interviews and granted Maxwell limited immunity.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s secretive Maxwell meetings, Trump’s refusal to release Epstein files, and hints of a pardon all point to a cover-up. Maxwell may be withholding explosive information to shield powerful figures, including Trump, while being coerced to expose some and protect others in exchange for leniency or a pardon.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump CIA chief: Brennan, Comey and Hillary Clinton could face indictment

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, and Hillary Clinton to the DOJ for possible prosecution, citing “hoax” claims about 2016 election interference despite bipartisan findings that Russia’s goal was to get Trump elected.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s effort to criminalize opponents and rewrite Russia’s 2016 attack, weaponizing intelligence and the DOJ to pursue those who investigated Russia’s attack on the U.S.

Fox News reporter: Trump FCC targeting ‘The View’ could impact network some day

What Happened: Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna warned that Trump’s FCC effort to target ABC’s “The View” for criticizing the president could later be used against conservative outlets. FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggested the show could face “consequences,” while Trump has threatened ABC’s broadcast license.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing federal regulators to investigate and punish critics, undermining press freedom and threatening free speech across the political spectrum.

Renaming the Kennedy Center for Donald and Melania Trump would violate the law that created it

What Happened: House Republicans proposed renaming the Kennedy Center and its opera house after Donald and Melania Trump. Federal law currently prohibits new memorials or plaques there, meaning Congress would need to change the law. Trump has already taken control of the center’s board, installed loyalists, cut diversity programming, and increased federal renovation funds.

Why It Matters: Renaming the Kennedy Center would erase JFK’s memorial and turn a bipartisan cultural institution into a monument to Trump’s authoritarian vision. The push reflects his broader drive to rewrite history and stamp public spaces with his legacy—a classic tactic of authoritarians.

US to allow federal workers to promote religion in workplaces

What Happened: Trump issued guidance allowing federal employees to openly discuss and promote religious beliefs in the workplace, including supervisors recruiting subordinates to their faith. The policy cites Trump’s executive order against “anti-Christian weaponization of government” and expands religious expression rights under Title VII.

Why It Matters: This marks a major shift in the separation of church and state within the federal workforce. By empowering religious proselytizing in government offices, Trump is embedding conservative Christian ideology into public institutions, chilling dissent, and undermining religious neutrality.

Harvard Is Said to Be Open to Spending Up To $500 Million to Resolve Trump Dispute

What Happened: Harvard is negotiating with Trump officials and reportedly weighing a $500 million settlement. The talks follow Columbia’s $200 million deal, with Harvard resisting Trump’s push for outside federal monitors on campus.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal agencies to extort elite universities into massive settlements and tying research funds to political demands, bending academia to his will and threatening its independence. This mirrors Hungary, where Orbán seized control of universities through coercion, and Russia, where the Kremlin has fully subjugated the education system to state ideology.

Faculty Support of George Mason’s President Draws Federal Investigation

What Happened: The Justice Department has expanded its probe into George Mason University, targeting faculty who backed a resolution supporting President Gregory Washington and the school’s diversity programs. Officials demanded drafts, communications, and records, alarming free speech advocates and raising fears that Washington, the university’s first Black president, could be ousted under political pressure.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is weaponizing civil rights law to intimidate higher education, targeting diversity initiatives and a Black university president. It’s part of a broader agenda to bring universities and schools under political control.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigrant kids detained in "unsafe and unsanitary" sites as Trump administration seeks to end protections

What Happened: Lawyers report children in U.S. immigration detention are suffering filthy conditions, denied clean clothes and medication, and subjected to verbal abuse. Despite a decades-old Flores Settlement guaranteeing safe, sanitary care, Trump officials are asking a federal judge to terminate it, arguing it hampers immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Ending Flores would strip away court oversight of child detention centers, leaving kids vulnerable to neglect, abuse, and medical failures. With Trump’s expanded detention push and gutted oversight offices, this is a humanitarian crisis.

Attorneys: ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detainees held without charges, barred from legal access

What Happened: Civil rights attorneys say detainees at Florida’s new internment camp, “Alligator Alcatraz,” are being held without charges, denied access to lawyers, and coerced into signing deportation orders. A federal judge delayed an immediate ruling, setting an August 18 hearing while acknowledging unclear jurisdiction between federal and state authorities.

Why It Matters: This is lawless mass detention. Trump’s immigration crackdown is shredding due process, running internment camps with no oversight and grave human rights abuses, and fast-tracking deportations in ways that violate the Constitution.

Trump Is Making Thousands of Rule-Abiding Immigrants Undocumented

What Happened: Trump has terminated Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans and canceled humanitarian parole programs, leaving hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants suddenly undocumented. The regime is using this mass delegalization to feed its target of 3,000 ICE arrests per day, despite migrants having clean records, jobs, and deep roots in the U.S.

Why It Matters: This is the largest rollback of legal protections for immigrants in modern U.S. history. By stripping status from law-abiding migrants and blocking humanitarian relief, Trump is weaponizing bureaucracy to accelerate mass deportations and force millions into hiding or exile.

Democrat urges hearing into ‘human rights abuses’ at El Salvador megaprison

What Happened: Rep. Delia Ramirez demanded a congressional hearing on U.S. funding for El Salvador’s gulag, where nearly 300 migrants were disappeared to reported torture, starvation, and sexual assault. Deportation flights continued despite a federal judge’s order to halt them, under a secretive deal with Salvadoran authorities.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is committing human rights abuses abroad as Trump’s deportation program uses foreign gulags to bypass American courts.

Fear of ICE Jolts a Maine Beach Town

What Happened: Wells, Maine, erupted in protests after its police department signed an agreement with ICE, deputizing local officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Immigrant workers vital to the town’s tourism economy are reportedly avoiding schools, churches, and even police calls for help out of fear of deportation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is seeping into local policing, spreading fear in small towns dependent on immigrant labor. This partnership threatens civil rights, destabilizes a $9 billion tourism economy, and erodes community trust in law enforcement.

Voters Can’t Sue for Disability Discrimination, Court Rules

What Happened: The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that private citizens cannot sue for disability-related violations of the Voting Rights Act. In Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and North Dakota, only state attorneys general can now enforce these protections, leaving disabled and limited-English voters without direct legal recourse.

Why It Matters: This decision guts a key safeguard against voter suppression and disability discrimination. With Republican state governments unlikely to act—and the Supreme Court potentially expanding the ruling nationwide—millions could face unchecked barriers to voting.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Criminal trial put on hold after defendant challenges Alina Habba's legal authority as US attorney

What Happened: A federal judge paused a trial after a defendant challenged Alina Habba’s authority as New Jersey’s U.S. attorney. Trump bypassed Senate confirmation and fired a judicially appointed replacement to keep his former lawyer in power.

Why It Matters: If courts rule Habba’s appointment illegal, it could jeopardize prosecutions across the district. This underscores Trump’s continued politicization of the Justice Department.

Rural Oklahoma kids were getting more counselors — then federal cuts pulled funding

What Happened: Trump abruptly ended $1 billion in federal grants for school mental health programs, including Oklahoma’s PRIME initiative that trained counselors, behavior analysts, and social workers for rural schools. Over 200 programs nationwide lost funding, forcing many students out of training programs and worsening already severe counselor shortages.

Why It Matters: Rural schools, already underserved, are losing critical mental health resources that help prevent youth suicides, improve behavior, and boost academic success. With Oklahoma facing shortages in all 77 counties, these cuts dismantle efforts to close gaps in care and leave struggling kids without support.

US health chief Kennedy targets vaccine injury compensation program

What Happened: RFK Jr., a longtime vaccine conspiracist, announced plans to overhaul the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, calling it “corrupt and unfair.” Kennedy, who has already purged CDC vaccine experts and installed other conspiracy theorists, said he and Pam Bondi will “steer the Vaccine Court back” to its original mission.

Why It Matters: This move is part of Kennedy’s broader effort to dismantle U.S. vaccine policy and public health safeguards. Reshaping vaccine regulation and advisory bodies undermines trust in immunization programs during ongoing disease outbreaks and endangers all Americans.

Medicare Part D Drug Plan Premiums Set to Rise

What Happened: Premiums for Medicare Part D drug plans will jump in 2026 after Trump cut subsidies that previously offset costs for seniors. While negotiating with insurers to limit hikes, officials admit premiums will still rise sharply, pushing many toward private Medicare Advantage plans.

Why It Matters: Millions of seniors will face higher prescription costs as insurers gain under Medicare reforms. Cutting subsidies shifts financial strain to patients, threatening affordability for seniors.

Advocates Worry New White House Order on Homelessness Could Hurt Veterans

What Happened: Trump signed an order empowering local authorities to forcibly remove homeless individuals and commit them to treatment centers, ending “housing first” policies. Veterans’ advocates warn this could traumatize homeless vets, worsen PTSD, and dismantle effective housing programs.

Why It Matters: The order risks undoing progress in reducing veteran homelessness, replacing voluntary, trauma-informed care with costly, punitive institutionalization that could push vulnerable populations further from help.

House Oversight Democrats Demand Answers on Grok’s Use in Government

What Happened: House Oversight Democrats demanded GSA records on Elon Musk’s Grok AI after reports showed plans to integrate it into federal systems without FedRAMP certification. Concerns include privacy risks, extremist content, and Musk’s $200 million Pentagon contract tied to “Grok for Government.”

Why It Matters: Democrats warn Trump is fast-tracking Musk’s AI into agencies without safeguards, risking biased, insecure tech while enriching Musk—fueling fears of unauthorized DOGE’s unchecked AI-driven federal overhaul.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Blocks Taiwan President Lai from New York Stopover

What Happened: Trump officials denied Taiwan President Lai Ching-te permission to transit through New York during his diplomatic trip to Central America, reportedly bowing to pressure from Beijing. The decision breaks with past U.S. practice of allowing such unofficial stopovers used to strengthen U.S.–Taiwan ties.

Why It Matters: Blocking the visit signals a strategic concession to China during trade talks, weakening U.S. support for Taiwan at a critical moment. It risks emboldening Beijing, straining U.S.–Taiwan relations, and undermining deterrence in the face of Chinese aggression.

Europe Accepts Trump Trade Deal With Security Concerns in Mind

What Happened: The EU reached a trade deal with Trump imposing a 15% tariff on most EU imports, avoiding Trump’s threatened 30% hike. European leaders agreed largely to avert a trade war and keep Trump engaged on foreign policy, especially on Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Europe is conceding on trade to protect Western unity against Russia and to try to preserve NATO stability. The fragile deal exposes Europe’s vulnerability to Trump’s erratic policies, offering no assurance of lasting U.S. support for Ukraine or trans-Atlantic security.

Trump administration not participating in UN two-state solution conference

What Happened: Trump announced he will not attend a UN conference organized by France and Saudi Arabia to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. The State Department called it an “ill-advised stunt” that would embolden Hamas and harm ceasefire efforts, as Trump defers to Netanyahu’s stance rejecting full Palestinian statehood.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Sanctioned Russian officials attend Global Parliamentary Summit in Geneva

What Happened: Switzerland granted temporary entry to a sanctioned Russian delegation, led by Valentina Matviyenko, to attend the Global Parliamentary Summit in Geneva. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move as “disgraceful,” citing Matviyenko’s role in supporting Russia’s genocidal invasion.

Why It Matters: A shameful, dangerous move. Giving sanctioned Russian officials a global platform legitimizes Kremlin propaganda, genocide, and war crimes—and weakens efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its atrocities.

Russia may have received up to 30,000 fresh North Korean troops, boosting its negotiating position

What Happened: Ukrainian intelligence suggests Russia may have received up to 30,000 new North Korean troops, potentially joining the 12,000 already deployed last year. Analysts say Moscow aims to project strength, offset heavy infantry losses, and pressure the West into concessions.

Why It Matters: The NK-Russia alliance cements battlefield cooperation between dictatorships. It boosts Russia’s genocidal war effort, trains North Korean forces, shares advanced tech, and makes it far harder for the West to contain future escalation against other countries.

Fox News gave new classified email revelation in Hegseth Signal scandal just 40 seconds of airtime

What Happened: Fox News briefly reported that Pete Hegseth leaked “SECRET/NOFORN” strike plans from a classified email. Despite the Pentagon watchdog launching an investigation, Fox devoted just 40 seconds to the story and has largely buried its coverage.

Why It Matters: The network that spent years fixating on Hillary Clinton’s emails is now shielding Trump’s team after leaking real military secrets and operations. It’s a glaring double standard and reiterates that Fox has no interest in actual reporting.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Tariffs Face Major Legal Challenge from Small Businesses

What Happened: Small business owners are suing Trump, arguing he exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs. Oral arguments in VOS Selections v. Trump begin Thursday, ahead of new tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Fed expected to keep rates unchanged as it sifts through mixed economic data

What Happened: The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at 4.25%-4.50% despite Trump’s push for cuts. Mixed data—rising consumer spending but weak housing and investment—has split officials, with two Trump-appointed governors likely to dissent in favor of easing.

Why It Matters: Keeping rates steady shows the Fed resisting Trump’s efforts to politicize monetary policy. Trump continues threatening the Fed as part of a broader push to take over the independent financial institution and consolidate control of U.S. economic policy.

Trump-E.U. trade accord will raise cost of many U.S. imports

What Happened: Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reached a preliminary trade deal imposing a 15% tariff on most E.U. goods, averting Trump’s threatened 30% levy. German cars and some aircraft exports see partial relief, but tariffs on pharmaceuticals, wine, spirits, and steel remain unresolved, with steel still at 50%.

Why It Matters: The deal raises costs for U.S. importers and consumers, risking inflation and supply chain disruptions for cars, drugs, and alcohol. With key issues unsettled, future talks could reignite a trade clash between two of the world’s largest economies.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge orders Medicaid funding temporarily restored to all Planned Parenthood affiliates

What Happened: A federal judge ordered that Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide must continue receiving Medicaid reimbursements while fighting Trump’s attempt to strip funding through his tax law. The ruling prevents the closure of nearly 200 clinics that provide contraception, cancer screenings, and STI treatment to over 1 million patients.

LGBTQ rights group Human Rights Campaign launches tour through mostly red states

What Happened: The Human Rights Campaign kicked off its “American Dreams Tour,” a multicity campaign aimed at countering rising anti-LGBTQ legislation and cultural backlash. Beginning in Columbus, Ohio, the tour will travel through Republican-led states, highlighting personal stories and celebrating communities resisting political and social attacks.

Trump justice department sued over legal memo on Qatar’s luxury jet gift

What Happened: The Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a federal lawsuit after the Justice Department refused to release a memo that reportedly allowed Trump to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar. The memo, signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi—who previously lobbied for Qatar—declared the gift (bribe) “legally permissible.” The aircraft will be retrofitted at taxpayer expense as Air Force One, then transferred to Trump’s private foundation.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

73% — Stock surge for CoreCivic and GEO Group following new ICE detention deals

$500 million — Potential Harvard settlement in federal probe tied to Trump

$400 million — Value of luxury Qatari Boeing 747-8 jet (bribe) accepted by Trump

$1 billion — Estimated taxpayer cost to retrofit Qatari jet for Air Force One

20 — States suing USDA to block Trump’s order demanding SNAP applicant data

40 million — Americans whose food stamp data would be collected under Trump’s USDA order

30,000 — Additional North Korean troops reportedly sent to Russia for its full-scale war against Ukraine

15% — Tariff rate on most EU goods under Trump trade deal

50% — Remaining tariff rate on imported steel despite EU agreement

200+ — Planned Parenthood clinics protected from Medicaid funding cuts by federal ruling

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is preparing a second rescissions package to seize Congress’ budget power — Will this trigger a showdown over spending authority?

RFK Jr.’s purge of vaccine experts is reshaping public health policy — How far will the regime be allowed to go in dismantling immunization programs during disease outbreaks?

Federal prosecutors delayed trials over Alina Habba’s contested appointment — How many more trials will be thrown into chaos?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption as Governance — From luxury Qatari jets to billion-dollar detention contracts and SEC fast-tracks for Trump family ventures, public office is a direct moneymaking machine for Trump and his allies.

Media and Academic Suppression — DOJ intimidation campaigns against universities, threats to broadcast licenses, and massive financial coercion aim to subjugate academia and silence independent press.

Judiciary Capture — Trump’s judicial picks, including Emil Bove, face whistleblower allegations of misconduct and defiance of court orders. Lifetime seats are being handed to loyalists who will shield the regime and erode judicial independence.

Human Rights Crisis — Migrants are funneled into foreign gulags, children face filthy detention conditions, and mass delegalization leaves hundreds of thousands undocumented. Trump’s deportation machine is dismantling due process and committing egregious human rights violations.

Mass Surveillance and Data Weaponization — USDA’s plan to collect sensitive SNAP data on 40 million Americans exemplifies the regime’s broader push to centralize personal information for political control.

Veterans and Seniors Under Attack — Planned cuts to mental health programs, forced institutionalization of homeless vets, and rising Medicare costs show how vulnerable populations will pay the price for Trump’s agenda.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.