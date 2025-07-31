Neither Harvard nor the government has publicly detailed the types of terms they might find acceptable for a settlement. Credit...Sophie Park for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 26-27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump is seeking to reshape higher education. Meet the man he wants leading the charge

What Happened: Trump has nominated Nicholas Kent, a former for-profit college executive and lobbyist, to serve as Under Secretary of Education. Kent, whose former employer settled for $13 million over student aid fraud, has long opposed regulations on for-profit colleges, and his nomination advanced without a public Senate hearing.

Why It Matters: This hands federal student aid and college oversight to someone tied to an industry notorious for defrauding students. It’s a deliberate shift away from supporting public and traditional higher education toward channeling billions into for-profit institutions.

His Former Company Got Caught Employing Undocumented Workers. Now He’s Profiting Off an Immigrant Detention Camp.

What Happened: The Pentagon awarded the contract for Trump’s new 5,000-bed migrant detention facility at Fort Bliss to a team including Disaster Management Group, led by GOP megadonor Nathan Albers. Albers previously co-owned TentLogix, which pleaded guilty in 2019 to illegally hiring undocumented workers, yet now stands to profit from mass deportations.

Why It Matters: This showcases the Trump economy of cruelty—where political allies with shady records cash in on migrant abuses. It underscores the hypocrisy of an anti-immigrant agenda that turns detention into a billion-dollar business for insiders.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Top State Dept. official who once attended conference with White nationalists picked to lead US Institute of Peace

What Happened: Darren Beattie, a former State Department official fired for attending a white nationalist conference, has been appointed acting president of the U.S. Institute of Peace. Beattie, who founded the far-right outlet Revolver News that spread January 6 conspiracy theories, takes over after Trump’s mass firings at the agency.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned America’s conflict-resolution institute into a platform for extremist propaganda. Installing a figure with white nationalist ties to lead USIP undermines diplomacy and damages U.S. credibility.

Trump Gets Ready to Seize Congress’ Power of the Purse

What Happened: The White House is preparing a second rescissions package aimed at cutting Department of Education funding and may attempt a legally dubious “pocket rescissions” tactic. The maneuver would let OMB Director Russell Vought withhold funds late in the fiscal year and claim they’ve expired—bypassing Congress’s approval.

Why It Matters: This is another direct attack on Congress’s constitutional power of the purse. By making himself “Impoundment King,” Trump seeks to override bipartisan spending laws and concentrate budgetary control in the White House.

‘They’re consolidating power’: Navy secretary’s staff try to undercut incoming deputy

What Happened: Navy Secretary John Phelan and his chief of staff are reportedly sidelining Trump’s undersecretary nominee Hung Cao ahead of confirmation by removing his aides, rerouting communications, and consolidating decision-making in the secretary’s office. Critical areas like shipbuilding and R&D are now being run by acting political appointees instead of seasoned civil servants.

Why It Matters: This internal power grab exposes more chaos and distrust within the Pentagon as loyalists clash over a $43 billion naval expansion. Civilian oversight is being gutted, with experienced leadership replaced by unaccountable ideologues.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Department of Justice wants to inspect swing state voter rolls

What Happened: The Justice Department is pushing swing states, including Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, to purge voter rolls under Trump’s March executive order. DOJ is demanding data on inactive, deceased, and noncitizen voters while supporting lawsuits from right-wing groups like Judicial Watch to enforce removals.

Why It Matters: This is the preparation of voter suppression masked as “election integrity.” By targeting Democratic-leaning states and harvesting detailed voter data, the DOJ is setting up to challenge or overturn 2026 election outcomes unfavorable to his regime.

Another whistleblower claims that top DOJ official suggested department could ignore court orders

What Happened: A second whistleblower alleged that Emil Bove, Trump’s former lawyer and nominee for a lifetime appellate judgeship, told DOJ attorneys to ignore court orders. The complaint to the DOJ Inspector General echoes earlier claims that Bove urged staff to mislead judges and bypass a restraining order blocking flights to El Salvador.

Why It Matters: Trump is rewarding loyalists who told DOJ lawyers to ignore judges with lifetime seats on the bench. It’s a raw power play to turn the courts into political weapons, gut legal checks, and protect his regime from accountability.

US Health, Tech Officials to Launch Data-Sharing Plan

What Happened: Trump officials are bringing tech executives to the White House to announce a voluntary framework for sharing health data, led by RFK Jr., CMS chief Mehmet Oz, and unvetted DOGE operatives. The plan seeks private-sector commitments to standardize patient information access and improve interoperability across healthcare systems.

Why It Matters: This initiative opens the door to mass data mining and political surveillance. With Kennedy, Oz, and Musk operatives shaping the system, it’s setting the stage to fuse corporate power with government control.

Vought won't rule out more rescissions funding cuts before September

What Happened: OMB Director Russell Vought signaled the regime may impose fresh funding cuts before September, targeting the Education Department and NIH. Vought defended delaying funds and suggested more rescissions, even as he sought a 13% budget hike for his own office.

Why It Matters: By branding programs as “waste” and exploiting loopholes, Trump’s team is consolidating fiscal control in the White House and stripping Congress of its budget authority—central to Project 2025’s authoritarian blueprint.

Vought Accuses Fed of ‘Fiscal Mismanagement’

What Happened: OMB Director Russell Vought blasted the Federal Reserve on national TV, accusing it of “fiscal mismanagement” over a costly headquarters renovation and criticizing Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates.

Why It Matters: This is another attempt to bully the Fed into lowering rates and manufacture grounds to fire Powell. By publicly undermining him and threatening removal, Trump continues to try and seize control over the independent Federal Reserve—vital to keeping the economy stable.

Ghislaine Maxwell's meetings with Justice Department shrouded in secrecy

What Happened: Deputy AG Todd Blanche met privately with Ghislaine Maxwell for two days, granting her limited immunity while excluding Epstein prosecutors and victims’ lawyers. The DOJ has since shut down the broader Epstein probe and fired the lead prosecutor.

Why It Matters: With Trump’s former lawyer running the show, this reeks of a cover-up—shielding Trump and burying the Epstein case to protect the powerful. It also raises the possibility of a pardon being dangled in exchange for helping cover up Trump’s ties to Epstein.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Fact check: Trump calls to prosecute Beyoncé based on a nonexistent $11 million payment

What Happened: Trump demanded Beyoncé be prosecuted, lying that she was paid $11 million to endorse Kamala Harris. Harris’s campaign legally paid $165,000 to Beyoncé’s production company for event costs—as reported in financial disclosures.

Why It Matters: Trump is using unfounded accusations to smear a political opponent and threaten prosecution over routine campaign activity, weaponizing legal rhetoric to delegitimize the Democratic Party. This tactic mirrors autocratic playbooks: criminalize your rivals, distort the law, and flood the public with fabricated lies.

Trump Doubles Down on Claims Harris Paid for Endorsements, Says She Should Be ‘Prosecuted’

What Happened: Trump accused Kamala Harris of illegally paying celebrities for endorsements during the 2024 campaign, claiming she funneled millions to Beyoncé, Oprah, and Al Sharpton. He demanded prosecutions despite FEC records only showing standard production reimbursements, which are legal and common in campaign events.

Why It Matters: Trump is deploying baseless accusations to smear Kamala Harris and intimidate critics, threatening prosecution over routine campaign practices. The tactic mirrors authoritarian playbooks—criminalizing rivals, distorting the law, and flooding the public with conspiracies—while also attempting to weaken Harris, a potential 2028 presidential contender.

Under Trump, Paramount’s Merger Deal Must Include a “Bias Monitor”

What Happened: Trump’s FCC approved the $8 billion Paramount–Skydance merger—but only after requiring a “bias monitor” to oversee CBS News and forcing the company to eliminate all DEI programs. The deal follows Trump’s $16 million settlement with Paramount and the abrupt cancellation of The Colbert Report after the host criticized the network’s capitulation.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal power to purge dissenting voices, erase diversity efforts, and turn media companies into loyalist echo chambers.

Denied Federal Flood Relief, a Maryland Town Is Left on Its Own

What Happened: FEMA denied $15.8 million in disaster aid to Allegany and Garrett counties after devastating May floods destroyed homes, schools, and infrastructure in Westernport, Maryland. The denial has left the overwhelmingly pro-Trump town scrambling for funds, relying on limited state aid and nonprofits as winter approaches.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing disaster aid, favoring allies while withholding relief from blue states and even GOP areas. Delayed repairs will strand families before winter.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE targets Los Angeles homeless shelter

What Happened: ICE agents have repeatedly staked out a Hollywood homeless shelter for young immigrants, arresting residents—including two Venezuelan men returning from work. Staff now escort asylum-seekers to court and errands in unmarked vehicles. Other shelters in LA and San Diego report similar ICE activity.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation campaign has extended into homeless shelters, stoking fear and racial profiling in already vulnerable communities. Even documented immigrants are being swept up, with Black and brown residents afraid to go outside.

Democratic lawmakers seek answers from homeland security head about masked Ice agents

What Happened: Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia and Summer Lee sent a letter demanding answers from Kristi Noem about ICE agents conducting arrests while masked and unidentifiable. The lawmakers cited growing civil rights concerns, rising impersonation crimes, and recent arrests—like that of a Tufts student by masked agents—as proof the practice is eroding public trust and due process.

Why It Matters: Trump’s ICE is operating like a secret police force—masking identities, using unmarked vehicles, and bypassing basic constitutional norms—tactics used in Russia. This mirrors tactics of authoritarian states that disappear people in broad daylight under the guise of law enforcement.

Immigration agents told a teenage US citizen: ‘You’ve got no rights.’ He secretly recorded his brutal arrest

What Happened: Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, filmed his violent arrest by Florida troopers and masked Border Patrol agents who used chokeholds and stun guns on his undocumented friends. Agents mocked the arrest, saying “You’ve got no rights” and joked about “$30,000 bonuses.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation crackdown is fueling violent, quota-driven arrests—and targeting citizens. Masked agents are eroding civil rights, endangering public trust—with no oversight or accountability.

House Democrats Are Calling On DHS To Investigate a New York City ICE Facility

What Happened: House Democrats are demanding an investigation into ICE’s covert detention practices at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, where detainees report being denied food and medical care. Lawmakers have been blocked from oversight visits, despite legal guarantees, as ICE claims the building is merely a “processing center.”

Why It Matters: Trump officials are running a shadow detention facility in a federal office tower, dodging oversight and basic human rights obligations. Denying congressional access and transparency underscores an expansion of unchecked power.

Venezuelan Little League team denied entry into US amid Trump travel ban

What Happened: A Venezuelan youth baseball team was barred from competing in the Senior League World Series in South Carolina after being denied travel visas under Trump’s expanded travel ban. Despite traveling to Colombia early to secure visas, the team was replaced by a runner-up from Mexico.

Why It Matters: Trump’s travel restrictions are punishing children and damaging international goodwill. Even with supposed exceptions for athletes, Marco Rubio let a team of teenagers be blocked—hurting U.S. diplomacy and its image ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

She fled Cuba for asylum – then was snatched from a US immigration courtroom

What Happened: Jenny, a 25-year-old Cuban asylum seeker who legally entered under Biden’s CBP One program, was seized by masked ICE agents after a routine hearing—even though a judge allowed her to remain while awaiting another hearing. She’s now detained with her case reassigned to a harsher judge.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning immigration courts into ambush zones—where legal migrants are hunted, asylum rights stripped, and due process obliterated—ushering in an authoritarian system built on entrapment.

Renaming of military bases stirs debate over Confederate ties

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has reverted seven Army bases renamed in 2023 to their original Confederate-linked names, using non-Confederate soldiers with matching surnames to bypass federal bans. Other assets, including the USNS Harvey Milk, have also been renamed to remove DEI-linked honors.

Why It Matters: The move rolls back racial justice reforms, appeases far-right sentiment, and erases efforts to diversify military history and recognition.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Team Told to Stop Polygraph Tests After White House Complaint

What Happened: Pete Hegseth’s leak hunt using polygraph tests inside the Pentagon was halted after a senior adviser complained to the White House. Multiple staff had already been tested, and top officers were threatened before Trump’s aides intervened.

Why It Matters: This reveals paranoia, chaos, and internal real “witch hunts” at the Pentagon, showing how Trump’s Defense Department is destabilizing military leadership instead of focusing on national security.

A Clash Over a Promotion Puts Hegseth at Odds With His Generals

What Happened: Pete Hegseth refused to promote Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, first citing baseless leak suspicions, then alleging ties to ousted Gen. Mark Milley. The move drew rare pushback from Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. Hegseth has repeatedly fired senior officers, used polygraph tests, and clashed with staff as he purges diversity programs and enforces loyalty tests.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is reshaping military leadership around personal loyalty to Trump rather than merit. This politicization of promotions undermines trust, weakens military readiness, and shatters the apolitical tradition that underpins U.S. national defense.

Doge reportedly using AI tool to create ‘delete list’ of federal regulations

What Happened: Internal documents reveal Trump’s unauthorized DOGE agency is using an AI tool to create a “delete list” targeting 100,000 federal regulations for elimination by January. The tool—developed under Musk—has already been used by HUD and the CFPB to draft deregulatory actions with minimal human review.

Why It Matters: Trump’s team is using AI to systematically gut consumer, climate, and housing protections—without oversight or accountability—paving the way for unchecked corporate abuse, mass deregulation, and long-term harm to public health and safety.

As the ADA turns 35, groups fighting for disability rights could see their federal dollars slashed

What Happened: Trump’s budget proposal would eliminate three major federal grants for disability rights centers and deeply cut a fourth, wiping out over 60% of their funding. These independent advocacy groups investigate abuse, fight discrimination, and help people with disabilities access essential services like Medicaid.

Why It Matters: This would be the most devastating cut in the 50-year history of disability advocacy programs. It would cripple oversight of abusive institutions and strip millions of Americans with disabilities of critical legal protections and community support.

Top medical body concerned over RFK Jr’s reported plans to cut preventive health panel

What Happened: The American Medical Association urged RFK Jr. to abandon plans to overhaul the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which he reportedly called “too woke.” The panel sets recommendations for insurer-covered screenings like cancer, HIV, and mental health checks under the ACA.

Why It Matters: This move is part of Trump’s broader purge of medical experts and attack on science. Politically gutting a nonpartisan health panel will restrict access to lifesaving screenings and weaponize public health policy.

Hegseth’s Ousting of Female Leaders May Have ‘Chilling Effect’ at Pentagon

What Happened: At least five top female military leaders—including Vice Adm. Yvette Davids and Adm. Lisa Franchetti—have been purged or sidelined since Trump’s return. Pete Hegseth, who has disparaged women in combat, has scrapped DEI programs and advanced “merit-based” policies critics call a cover for ousting women and minorities from leadership.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate rollback of decades of gender integration in the armed forces. Morale, retention, and recruitment will deteriorate as the Pentagon turns into a boys’ club, erasing women from senior military power.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Berlin left in the dark as Washington weighs troop cuts in Europe

What Happened: Germany is urgently lobbying to avert a U.S. military drawdown as Trump’s Global Force Posture Review considers slashing up to 30% of American forces in Europe. Despite appeals from Defense Minister Pistorius and Chancellor Merz, Berlin has no clarity on the future of 35,000 U.S. troops stationed in the country.

Why It Matters: A large withdrawal would weaken NATO’s deterrence, undercut support for Ukraine, and destabilize Europe’s security as Russia threatens further aggression against NATO countries.

Trump covets rare earth riches, but Greenland plans to mine its own business

What Happened: Trump is pressuring Greenland to cede control of its massive rare earth reserves, even reportedly floating invasion threats. Greenland’s new leadership plans to mine independently with Western investment while resisting both U.S. dominance and Chinese influence.

Why It Matters: Greenland’s decision to mine independently is a direct rebuke to Trump’s annexation threats.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia depletes Soviet arms, heavily relies on foreign supplies for Ukraine war, analysis suggests

What Happened: Russia’s Soviet-era weapons reserves have dropped 50% since 2022, forcing heavy reliance on foreign suppliers. Most ammunition now comes from North Korea, with explosive materials from Iran and China.

Why It Matters: Russia can no longer sustain its war effort alone. Moscow’s deepening reliance on authoritarian allies like North Korea, China, and Iran shows how this coalition is propping up Putin’s genocidal war.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Kicking the can down the road on tariffs won't work for this Maryland manufacturer

What Happened: Independent Can Company, a 95-year-old Maryland manufacturer, has raised prices twice this year after Trump doubled steel tariffs to 50%. CEO Rick Huether says tariffs on foreign tinplate—mostly unavailable in the U.S.—now make up 75% of product costs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade chaos is crushing U.S. manufacturers, driving up costs, killing jobs, and destabilizing small businesses he vowed to protect.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Texas Democrats escalate fight against Republican-led redistricting efforts with Pritzker, Newsom meetings

What Happened: Texas Democrats met with Governors Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker to strategize against Republican plans to redraw congressional maps mid-decade. The redistricting, backed by Trump and triggered by DOJ claims of racial gerrymandering, could net Republicans five seats and help cement their House majority.

House Democrats Are Calling On DHS To Investigate a New York City ICE Facility

Scotland Protests Trump with Wit, Bite, and Bagpipes

What Happened: As Trump visited Scotland to play golf and meet EU and UK leaders, locals staged colorful protests across Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Dumfries. Demonstrators blasted bagpipes, displayed witty anti-Trump signs, and wrote messages in the sand denouncing his politics and long-standing disputes over his golf courses.

Immigration judges fired by Trump say they will fight back

What Happened: Over 50 immigration judges have been purged since Trump’s return to office, including senior leaders and new appointees. Judges Jennifer Peyton and Carla Espinoza are appealing their dismissals, alleging political targeting, discrimination, and retaliation for rulings unfavorable to Trump’s agenda. The purges compound resignations and transfers, leaving a depleted bench to handle a 3.5 million-case backlog.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$45 billion — Federal funds allocated in Trump’s budget to expand ICE detention facilities, benefiting CoreCivic and GEO Group.

$2.8 million — Combined donations from CoreCivic and GEO Group executives to Trump’s 2024 campaign and inaugural fund.

73% — Rise in GEO Group’s stock price since Trump’s return, fueled by new mass detention contracts.

$400 million — Value of the luxury Boeing 747-8 jet gifted to Trump by Qatar, to be retrofitted for Air Force One at taxpayer expense.

$500,000 — Membership cost for Don Jr.’s Executive Branch club, launched with attendance from SEC Chair Atkins.

$15.8 million — FEMA disaster aid denied to flood-hit Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland.

$13 million — Settlement paid by a for-profit college where Trump’s education nominee Nicholas Kent previously worked over student aid fraud.

$5,000 — Number of new migrant detention beds in Trump’s Fort Bliss camp awarded to GOP donor Nathan Albers’ company.

30% — Potential cut to U.S. troops stationed in Europe under Trump’s proposed drawdown, alarming NATO allies.

50% — Estimated depletion of Russia’s Soviet-era arms stockpile since 2022, increasing dependence on North Korea, China, and Iran.

20 — Number of states suing USDA over data collection on food stamp recipients.

200+ — Mental health training programs losing federal support under the Department of Education decision.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s capture of institutions — Will purges of voter rolls, judges, and DOJ officials succeed in cementing Trump’s unchecked power before 2026?

Privatization and corruption — How many billions more will flow to Trump’s allies as federal contracts are sold off to donors and cronies?

Media suppression and propaganda — Can independent journalism survive Trump’s campaign to purge dissenting media voices and impose state-aligned oversight?

Civil rights are under siege — How far will Trump’s secret police tactics go as ICE raids, masked arrests, and shadow detention centers expand nationwide?

Gender and racial Rollbacks — Will the rollback of DEI initiatives and Confederate base renamings permanently erase decades of progress on equality in the military and federal government?

Healthcare and privacy risks — How much personal health data will be exposed as Trump’s allies build a mass data-mining system and gut preventive care programs?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets.

Institutional Capture and Power Consolidation — From voter roll purges to lifetime judicial appointments for loyalists, Trump is dismantling democratic safeguards and reshaping the judiciary and DOJ to shield his regime from accountability.

Crony Capitalism and Systemic Corruption — Billions in taxpayer dollars are funneled to private detention firms, for-profit colleges, and political donors, turning public policy into a pay-to-play scheme enriching Trump’s allies.

Information Control and State Propaganda — Federal power is weaponized to silence dissent, impose loyalty monitors on networks, and gut diversity programs, transforming independent media into state-aligned propaganda machines.

Erosion of Civil Liberties and Rule of Law — Masked ICE raids, secret detention centers, and ambushes in immigration courts erode constitutional protections, turning law enforcement into a de facto secret police force.

Rollback of Equality and Civil Rights — Military purges, Confederate glorification, and attacks on DEI initiatives mark a deliberate reversal of racial justice and gender equality in federal institutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

