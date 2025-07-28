A screen about the Jeffrey Epstein files is displayed at Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 9

Google Meet: July 29, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZy1r1meEiaX6wAOHwmzgnnT3Hbz71zZFu0atASmCtEQ9xog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s trip to Scotland as his new golf course opens blurs politics and the family’s business

What Happened: Trump traveled to Scotland to open a new Trump golf course in Aberdeenshire, using a presidential visit to promote his private brand. With tee times already for sale and Eric Trump set to headline the ribbon-cutting, the trip blurs diplomacy with self-dealing.

Why It Matters: The presidency is once again serving Trump’s business interests. By mixing diplomacy with personal enrichment, Trump is normalizing kleptocracy—turning foreign trips into marketing tours for the Trump Organization.

Trump Pushes British Open Bid During Scotland Trip

What Happened: Trump is in Scotland visiting his golf resorts at Turnberry and Aberdeenshire, using the trip to lobby for British Open hosting rights. While billed as a “working trip,” it includes meetings with UK Prime Minister Starmer and revived talks with golf officials.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again merging diplomacy with self-enrichment. This trip is less about foreign policy and more about monetizing the presidency to boost his business empire.

Stock Trade by Lawmaker’s Wife Fuels Insider Information Concerns

What Happened: Rep. Mike Kelly’s wife bought stock in Cleveland-Cliffs right after he learned of a Trump tariff move that would benefit the company, later profiting $64,000. While ethics investigators found no insider trading, they said Kelly broke House rules by being evasive.

Why It Matters: This highlights how members of Congress still exploit insider info for profit with few repercussions. With no stock trading bans in place, trust in lawmakers keeps eroding—especially when linked to Trump’s major economic decisions.

U.S., Qatar days away from final agreement on Air Force One bribe

What Happened: Qatar is finalizing a deal to gift a Boeing 747-8 to the U.S. Defense Department for Air Force One use. Though labeled a donation, the minimally transparent deal will personally benefit Trump, with the jet expected to end up at his presidential library.

Why It Matters: This is a bribe and a backdoor vanity project for Trump. It diverts military funds—potentially $400 million—from nuclear defense to boost his legacy, all while skirting oversight and triggering legal and ethical alarms.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump clears way to keep Alina Habba as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor

What Happened: Trump withdrew Alina Habba’s stalled nomination for U.S. Attorney in New Jersey and reappointed her as acting U.S. attorney, bypassing a panel of judges who had already selected a replacement—fired immediately by Pam Bondi. This keeps Habba, a loyalist and former Trump lawyer, in power for another 210 days.

Why It Matters: Trump continues overriding judicial authority to install loyalists in key prosecutorial roles. It’s a blatant abuse of power meant to protect allies and target enemies—as justice is replaced with political vengeance.

With Columbia as a model, White House seeks fines in potential deals with Harvard and others

What Happened: After fining Columbia $200 million, Trump is pushing similar penalties on Harvard and other schools. The Columbia deal also imposed restrictions on race-based admissions, international students, and hiring practices.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using civil rights probes to reshape higher education—and punish elite institutions. The fines are part of a coercive playbook aimed at weakening university autonomy and enforcing right-wing ideological compliance.

Fired Speechwriter From First Trump Term Appointed to Lead the Institute of Peace

What Happened: Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter fired during the first term for attending a white supremacist event, has been appointed acting head of the U.S. Institute of Peace. He’ll continue his role at the State Department overseeing counter-extremism messaging while leading the institute, which Trump seized earlier this year.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime is turning a peacebuilding agency into a propaganda tool for the far right. Beattie’s ties to white nationalism make this a dangerous escalation in politicizing diplomacy and mainstreaming extremism under the guise of soft power.

Court filing details what layoffs White House was seeking at over a dozen agencies

What Happened: A new court filing reveals that Trump authorized mass purges across 17 federal agencies this spring, including key departments like HHS, Labor, and the CDC. The Supreme Court has now cleared the way for these purges after unions tried to block them.

Why It Matters: Trump continues dismantling the civil service to weaken oversight, gut public protections, and install subservients. It’s a purge of expertise—meant to seize the government.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

CIA Director Ratcliffe "strongly supports" Gabbard declassification of sensitive documents, agency says

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe endorsed Tulsi Gabbard’s release of sensitive documents claiming Obama officials “fabricated” the Russia interference narrative. The intel, sourced from a now-exfiltrated CIA asset near Putin, was largely written by Trump loyalist Kash Patel.

Why It Matters: This is what happens when political loyalists run the key agencies. Ratcliffe is helping Trump rewrite history—weaponizing intelligence to justify prosecuting political opposition and crippling future spy recruitment.

After Maxwell Interview, Fears Mount Trump May Issue Pardon

What Happened: Ghislaine Maxwell met with top DOJ officials for two days under conditional immunity, fueling speculation of a possible Trump pardon. Trump called clemency “allowed” but denied plans, while AG deputy Todd Blanche—Trump’s former attorney—led the meeting.

Why It Matters: Trump is signaling a possible exoneration of Maxwell while the DOJ shields him from scrutiny. Pardoning a convicted sex trafficker would be a grotesque abuse of power—and retraumatize the victims.

New FEMA grant program gives states $600M to build migrant detention centers

What Happened: FEMA has unveiled a $608 million grant program to help states build internment camps for suspected undocumented migrants. The move follows its controversial funding of Florida’s $450 million “Alligator Alcatraz” camp in the Everglades.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting FEMA’s core mission to fund detention and deportation instead of disaster relief. It’s a chilling shift—turning an emergency agency into a pipeline for internment camps and human rights abuses.

US government says Virginia school gender policies unlawful

What Happened: The Department of Education ruled that 5 Virginia school districts violated federal law by allowing transgender students to use facilities aligned with their gender identity. The decision followed a complaint from Stephen Miller’s far-right group and gives districts 10 days to reverse course or face DOJ enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to roll back LGBTQ+ protections and force schools to adopt discriminatory policies. This is part of a broader assault on civil liberties, aiming to redefine civil rights law to exclude vulnerable communities.

Wes Moore says Trump denied Maryland disaster assistance after floods

What Happened: Gov. Wes Moore said Trump’s FEMA denied Maryland disaster assistance after severe May flooding, despite damages meeting federal aid thresholds. The state plans to appeal.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing FEMA against blue states—slashing relief and abandoning flood-ravaged communities without help. It’s political retribution, punishing opponents while Americans suffer.

Trump Shifts 1,700 Troops Under Governor Control for Immigration Duties

What Happened: The Pentagon announced that 1,200 military personnel assisting with immigration enforcement have been shifted to state governor control under Title 32, with 500 more added.

Why It Matters: Trump continues militarizing immigration enforcement by sidestepping federal constraints and empowering governors to deploy troops domestically. This shift erodes the civilian-military divide and blurs legal limits on troop involvement in law enforcement.

Top NOAA officials placed on leave. One said he clashed with Trump appointees.

What Happened: 2 senior NOAA officials—Steve Volz and Jeff Dillen—were placed on leave. Both had pushed back against Trump appointees and led the “Sharpiegate” investigation into Trump’s hurricane lies. Volz reportedly opposed efforts to privatize federal weather satellite operations.

Why It Matters: This is another purge targeting experts who resist Trump’s ideological agenda. Removing seasoned civil servants to advance corporate-driven weather privatization undermines scientific integrity and public safety.

Trump proposes bigger role for Development Finance Corporation

What Happened: Trump proposed a dramatic expansion of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, raising its budget from $60 billion to $250 billion, allowing it to fund projects in wealthy countries, and adding the Defense Secretary to its board.

Why It Matters: Trump is transforming a development agency into a geopolitical tool—shifting from poverty reduction to great power competition. By injecting military influence and weakening oversight, he’s fusing aid with strategic control and opening the door to crony capitalism abroad.

Surgery center workers who scuffled with ICE agents facing federal charges

What Happened: Two California clinic workers are facing federal charges for allegedly “obstructing” ICE agents trying to detain a Honduran man who ran into their surgery center on July 9.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s deportation dragnet expands, resistance is being met with retaliation. The federal government is criminalizing people demanding a warrant—sending a chilling warning to anyone who dares to interfere.

At Trump’s insistence, GOP launches a new January 6 committee

What Happened: At Trump’s urging, House Republicans created a new January 6 subcommittee, led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, with subpoena power to target the original committee, Liz Cheney, and law enforcement. The effort stalled until Trump personally stepped in to revive it.

Why It Matters: Trump is using congressional power to discredit the investigation that exposed his role in the Capitol insurrection—turning the House into a tool to rewrite history and erase accountability.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

New Reports on Russian Interference Don’t Show What Trump Says They Do

What Happened: Trump officials released intelligence documents to rewrite the 2017 assessment that Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. While accusing Obama-era officials of “fabrication,” the documents actually confirm the assessment was supported by multiple intel sources and later validated by a GOP-led Senate panel.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to rewrite history to shield himself and justify political vengeance. The intel remains clear: Putin backed Trump, and the U.S. intelligence community knew it—despite the smokescreen of lies.

Trump, FCC want to reshape the media landscape starting with CBS

What Happened: Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr are pushing to overhaul American media—starting with CBS. After approving CBS’s merger with Skydance, the FCC imposed conditions to eliminate “bias” and diversity programs, underscoring plans to reshape editorial direction at major outlets.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on press freedom. By using regulatory power to force political loyalty and censor coverage, Trump is dismantling the First Amendment and attempting to turn broadcast media into propaganda tools.

Under Siege From Trump and Musk, a Top Liberal Group Falls Into Crisis

What Happened: Liberal watchdog Media Matters is under siege from Elon Musk’s lawsuits and Trump’s FTC investigations, as well as coordinated attacks by GOP attorneys general. Facing $15 million in legal costs, it has slashed staff, curbed public criticism, and is weighing closure. The lawfare campaign has chilled donors and put employees at risk.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian censorship by legal assault. Trump and Musk are proving that with enough money and power, dissent can be buried—and watchdogs silenced.

Cornell Edges Closer to White House Deal to Restore Funding

What Happened: Cornell University is negotiating with Trump officials to restore hundreds of millions in frozen research funds, likely mirroring Columbia’s settlement with fines and civil rights reforms.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing federal funding to force ideological conformity on universities—using financial blackmail to erode academic freedom, suppress dissent, and bend institutions to MAGA demands. It’s a shameful capitulation that signals how quickly even elite institutions will surrender under authoritarian pressure.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pastor and father of 3 arrested in Maryland for overstaying visa a quarter-century ago

What Happened: ICE agents arrested Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, a father of three and longtime Maryland resident, for overstaying a visa granted 24 years ago. Despite having no criminal record and deep roots in the community, he was detained while heading to work and transferred to a Louisiana immigration facility.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation push is targeting longtime residents and community leaders. Fuentes Espinal’s outrageous detention shows how the regime is weaponizing ICE to tear families apart and punish immigrants who have built lives ad contributed to America.

US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee program for South Africans

What Happened: A U.S. embassy cable asked if non-white South Africans—like mixed-race “coloured” communities—qualify for Trump’s Afrikaner refugee program. A top Trump official responded that the program was meant for whites only, contradicting the State Department’s public guidance that all racial minorities are eligible.

Why It Matters: The program stems from far-right conspiracy theories and twists U.S. refugee policy into a racially biased tool. By casting Afrikaners as persecuted victims, Trump whitewashes apartheid, weaponizes white grievance, and distorts humanitarian priorities for political gain.

Trump Plans Changes to Skilled Worker Visas and Citizenship Tests

What Happened: USCIS Director Joseph Edlow announced plans to overhaul the skilled worker visa program and make the U.S. citizenship test harder. The H-1B visa system would prioritize higher salaries, and the naturalization exam would revert to a more difficult version from Trump’s first term.

Why It Matters: Trump is remaking immigration policy to serve a far-right agenda—shutting out skilled immigrants while demanding ideological loyalty oaths. This isn’t reform; it’s authoritarian social engineering through exclusion.

Democrats and advocates criticize Trump’s executive order on homelessness

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order pushing cities to institutionalize homeless individuals for drug or mental health treatment—potentially without consent. The order ties federal funding to cities that crack down on encampments and public drug use.

Why It Matters: Critics say the order is vague and cruel, weaponizing homelessness. By threatening funding and promoting forced treatment, Trump is reviving punitive approaches that echo past abuses.

Democrats ask SEC to investigate ICE detention contracts

What Happened: 4 Democratic lawmakers urged the SEC to investigate no-bid ICE detention contracts with publicly traded companies, citing concerns over civil rights violations, lack of oversight, and potential violations of federal securities laws.

Why It Matters: Trump’s ICE is awarding billion-dollar contracts without transparency, while detaining immigrants in squalid, privately run facilities. With DHS oversight gutted, lawmakers fear unchecked abuse and corporate profiteering at the expense of human rights abuses.

ICE Arrests an Immigrant Who SF Judge Said May Be Mentally Impaired

What Happened: ICE agents arrested three asylum seekers outside a San Francisco immigration court Thursday, including a Guatemalan man whom the judge said showed signs of mental impairment. The judge and DHS lawyer had agreed to continue his case, but ICE detained him anyway.

Why It Matters: ICE continues undermining courtroom authority and due process by arresting immigrants—even those flagged as vulnerable—immediately after hearings, weaponizing the legal system to fast-track deportations.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

RFK Jr. to Oust Advisory Panel on Cancer Screenings, HIV Prevention Drugs

What Happened: RFK Jr. plans to remove all 16 members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which determines what screenings and preventive drugs insurers must cover. He reportedly sees the panel as too “woke,” citing its use of inclusive language and acknowledgment of systemic racism in health.

Why It Matters: This politicizes life-saving medical guidance and will gut free access to cancer screenings and HIV prevention. Replacing expert-led decisions with ideology-driven appointees risks Americans’ health and inflames the regime’s war on public health.

Eviction Fears, Disability Discrimination, and Trump’s War on Fair Housing

What Happened: Trump slashed $30 million in fair housing grants and proposed a $33 billion cut to HUD, while pushing to replace rental aid with time-limited block grants. A court temporarily blocked the cuts, but over a million people risk losing housing support.

Why It Matters: As evictions and discrimination surge, Trump is dismantling protections for renters with disabilities, low incomes, and communities of color—fueling a deeper nationwide housing crisis.

Exclusive: ‘A more vulnerable nation’: FEMA memos lay out risks of plan to cut $1B in disaster and security grants

What Happened: Internal memos reveal that Trump plans to cut nearly $1 billion from FEMA’s disaster preparedness and security grants. Programs at risk include terrorism prevention, wildfire readiness, emergency alerts, and the $500 million Urban Areas Security Initiative. FEMA officials admit the cuts will leave cities more vulnerable to disasters and attacks.

Why It Matters: This would gut emergency readiness nationwide. Trump’s plan sacrifices public safety in major cities and disaster zones to fulfill a broader agenda of federal dismantling—putting millions at greater risk from climate, terror, and cyber threats.

NASA says 20% of workforce to depart space agency

What Happened: NASA announced that roughly 3,870 employees—about 20% of its workforce—are set to leave the agency, with final numbers still in flux.

Why It Matters: A loss of this scale will disrupt critical missions, research, and U.S. space leadership. It’s another sign of how Trump’s chaos is wrecking federal agencies and putting America’s scientific future at risk.

“Another Big Lie”: Trump’s EPA Plans to Stop Regulating Greenhouse Gases

What Happened: Trump plans to revoke the EPA’s endangerment finding, which legally compels the agency to regulate greenhouse gases. The move would strip federal authority to limit emissions, undermining regulations on vehicles, power plants, and more.

Why It Matters: Gutting the EPA’s power cripples efforts to fight global warming, endangers public health, and will derail international climate goals.

How A 25-Year-Old DOGE Staffer Set Policy at USDA

What Happened: Gavin Kliger, a 25-year-old Musk operative with ties to a private AI firm, directed USDA policy to eliminate $120 million in climate grants. Emails show him issuing agency-wide guidance, pushing AI tools to terminate programs, and overriding senior officials.

Why It Matters: Trump’s climate rollback is being executed by unqualified and unvetted operatives loyal to Musk, gutting science and hijacking agencies to serve ideological and corporate interests.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US Seeks New Legal Grounds for Trump’s Brazil Tariff Threat

What Happened: Trump officials are preparing an emergency declaration to impose 50% tariffs on Brazil—despite the U.S. running a trade deficit with the country. The move aims to pressure Brazil into dropping a criminal case against insurrectionist Jair Bolsonaro and lacks any credible economic rationale.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing trade law to interfere in Brazil’s internal politics and reward authoritarian allies. This legally dubious and coercive tariff threat escalates tensions with an ally.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Musk ordered shutdown of Starlink satellite service as Ukraine retook territory from Russia

What Happened: Elon Musk ordered SpaceX to disable Starlink service in southern Ukraine during Kyiv’s 2022 counteroffensive, cutting off communications as Ukrainian forces attempted to retake Kherson.

Why It Matters: A single billionaire undermined a key military operation and altered the course of Russia’s genocidal war. The blackout exposed Ukraine’s dangerous reliance on Starlink and raised red flags in Western capitals about Musk’s unaccountable power over global security infrastructure.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Says He’s Not Focused on Talks With Canada, Tariffs Might Stay

What Happened: Trump said trade talks with Canada aren’t a priority and suggested he may keep tariffs in place instead of negotiating a deal.

Why It Matters: Trump is sidelining America’s closest trading partner while favoring countries with less integrated supply chains. Canadian officials warn the tariffs are unfair, especially as Trump offers better terms to Japan and the UK—undermining U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade rules.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit against Chicago ‘sanctuary’ laws

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed Trump’s lawsuit aimed at dismantling Chicago’s sanctuary city protections, which limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents. The court found the city’s ordinances lawful and rejected claims that they obstruct federal law.

Ex-DOJ employees sue Bondi for wrongful termination

What Happened: 3 former Justice Department staffers, including a Jan. 6 prosecutor, are suing Attorney General Pam Bondi for wrongful termination, alleging they were purged without cause or due process. The lawsuit accuses Bondi and Trump of firing them for political reasons.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$400 ,illion — Estimated value of Boeing jet bribe from Qatar that may end up at Trump’s presidential library

$64,000 — Profit Rep. Mike Kelly’s wife made on stock purchased after insider tariff tip

$608 million — FEMA grant funds to build migrant internment camps

$33 billion — Proposed Trump cut to HUD, endangering housing aid for over 1 million people

30% — Potential U.S. troop reduction in Europe under Trump’s Global Force Posture Review

$250 billion — Trump’s proposed budget expansion for the U.S. Development Finance Corporation

$120 million — Climate grant cuts at USDA driven by 25-year-old Musk operative

3,870 — Employees set to leave NASA, about 20% of its workforce

$200 million — Fine imposed on Columbia University as Trump targets elite schools

17 — Federal agencies targeted in Trump’s authorized civil service purge

2 — Top NOAA officials placed on leave after resisting Trump appointees

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is politicizing the military and purging civil servants — Will Congress step in before federal agencies become MAGA loyalty machines?

Trump is using FEMA to build internment camps and deny aid to blue states — Will courts block the weaponization of disaster relief?

Trump is rewriting the 2016 Russia interference narrative — Will his lies lead to prosecutions of opposition?

Trump is threatening Brazil with tariffs to protect Bolsonaro — Will anyone stop U.S. foreign policy from becoming a tool for shielding autocratic allies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s War on Accountability — From silencing Media Matters to reviving the January 6 committee for revenge, Trump is erasing scrutiny and rewriting history by weaponizing power.

Trump’s Authoritarian Playbook — Mass purges, ICE raids, censorship, and control of federal funding all point to a deliberate plan to dismantle democratic institutions and consolidate power.

Trump’s Corporate Corruption — From Qatar’s $400 million bribe to insider stock trades and taxpayer-funded golf promotions, Trump. and his allies are blurring the line between government and grift.

Trump and Maxwell — The DOJ’s secretive Maxwell meetings and hints of a pardon show how Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to shield himself and his allies.

Trump’s Global Authoritarian Alignment — From shielding Bolsonaro to weakening NATO and cozying up to Moscow, Trump is aligning U.S. policy with autocrats and undermining democratic allies worldwide.

Trump’s CIA Disinformation — With CIA Director Ratcliffe backing Tulsi Gabbard’s release of politically spun documents, the intelligence community is being weaponized to spread disinformation, justify prosecutions, and rewrite the truth about Russia’s 2016 election attack.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.