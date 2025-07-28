Department of Justice building in Washington D.C., July 12, 2024. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 9

Google Meet: July 29, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZy1r1meEiaX6wAOHwmzgnnT3Hbz71zZFu0atASmCtEQ9xog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Ken Paxton Claimed Three Houses as His Primary Residence, Records Show

What Happened: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife declared 3 separate homes as their primary residence on mortgage documents—potentially securing lower rates while violating mortgage and tax laws. 2 of the homes appear to be rentals, and the couple received homestead exemptions on multiple properties, which is illegal under Texas law.

Why It Matters: Paxton, already embroiled in past criminal and impeachment scandals, now faces scrutiny for real estate maneuvers that could constitute mortgage fraud—as he launches his campaign for Senate.

Silicon Valley’s bet on Trump starts to pay off

What Happened: Trump unveiled an AI strategy that benefits top tech firms, signing three executive orders to reduce regulations, expedite data center approvals, and promote "anti-woke" standards. The rollout, cheered by investors, followed months of growing tech-sector donations and Trump-aligned organizing.

Why It Matters: Tech billionaires are shaping U.S. AI policy from inside the White House. Trump's plan prioritizes profits and deregulation over safety, environmental concerns, and bias mitigation.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s settlement with Columbia could become a model for his campaign to reshape higher education

What Happened: Columbia University agreed to pay over $220 million to restore lost federal research funds after Trump accused it of failing to "combat antisemitism. The deal includes federal oversight, limits on DEI and race-conscious admissions, and compliance with Trump’s Title IX rules banning trans athletes from women’s sports.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to strong-arm universities into ideological submission. It’s a blueprint for authoritarian control of higher education through fear and financial blackmail.

Trump presses Powell to cut rates during tense visit to Fed

What Happened: Trump confronted Fed Chair Jerome Powell during an unprecedented visit to the Federal Reserve, demanding steep rate cuts and blasting the $2.5 billion renovation. He handed Powell a memo disputing costs and accused the central bank of mismanagement.

Why It Matters: Trump continues trying to bend the Fed to his will—as he tries to seize control of the independent institution.

How Trump could use a building renovation to oust Fed Chair Powell

What Happened: Trump continues to target Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over a renovation, falsely framing it as mismanagement to justify firing him. Though the law bars removals over policy disagreements, Trump may exploit a vague misconduct clause to sidestep legal limits.

Why It Matters: This is another blatant power grab that threatens the Fed’s independence and credibility. If successful, it would rattle global markets and hand Trump dangerous new leverage over monetary policy.

The White House wants more states to redraw House maps to help GOP. Democrats are readying a fight

What Happened: The White House is pressuring GOP-led states like Texas and Missouri to redraw congressional maps early, aiming to create five new Republican seats in Texas alone. Democrats are considering aggressive countermeasures.

Why It Matters: Redistricting outside the usual cycle threatens to lock in GOP control of the House, undermining fair elections. Democrats are preparing to “go nuclear” to counter what they call Trump’s attempt to rig the midterms before voters even cast a ballot.

FEMA chief would report directly to US president under new bill

What Happened: A bipartisan House bill would shift FEMA’s reporting line from the Homeland Security secretary to the president, giving the White House direct authority over disaster assistance. This would politicize emergency aid, letting Trump reward allies and punish blue states during crises.

Why It Matters: The bill will unintentionally hand Trump more power to weaponize disaster response. Instead of shielding FEMA from interference, it would accelerate its use as a political tool in future emergencies.

Trump’s pick to protect federal workers shares a disdain for them

What Happened: Trump nominated far-right loyalist Paul Ingrassia to lead the Office of Special Counsel, despite his lack of experience and history of praising Putin, defending Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and attacking civil servants. His Senate hearing was abruptly delayed amid backlash.

Why It Matters: Ingrassia’s confirmation would gut protections for federal workers and silence dissent across the government.

Supreme Court Justice Kagan says independence of judges is under threat

What Happened: Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned that judicial independence is eroding due to threats of violence, government defiance of rulings, and inflammatory attacks on judges. Without naming Trump, she criticized officials who ignore court orders and slammed the conservative majority for issuing unreasoned emergency rulings supporting Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on the judiciary and politicized court wins are undermining the rule of law. When judges are threatened and rulings are ignored, the legal system ceases to function.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

How a Frantic Scouring of the Epstein Files Consumed the Justice Dept.

What Happened: Trump officials ordered a massive diversion of FBI agents and prosecutors to review 100,000+ Epstein files, with top priority given to anything mentioning Trump or high-profile allies.

Why It Matters: Law enforcement resources were hijacked to protect Trump and manage MAGA conspiracies—exposing how the system is being weaponized for loyalty, not accountability.

Justice Dept. Interviews Epstein Associate Maxwell

What Happened: Deputy AG Todd Blanche—formerly Trump’s personal lawyer—spent a full day interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, with more sessions planned. The meeting follows growing outrage by MAGA over Trump’s broken promise to release all Epstein files and a DOJ cover-up of the case.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to protect himself. By using Blanche, he’s turning a high-profile sex trafficking case into a political shield—erasing the line between public duty and personal loyalty to cover up the truth.

Senate tees up final vote on controversial appeals court nominee Emil Bove

What Happened: The Senate advanced Trump’s controversial nominee Emil Bove to a final vote for the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in a tight 50–48 tally. Bove purged Jan. 6 prosecutors, dropped charges against NYC’s mayor, and urged prosecutors to defy court orders.

Why It Matters: Bove’s nomination is part of Trump’s push to reshape the judiciary with loyalists. Legal experts and former DOJ officials warn that it threatens judicial independence and the rule of law.

Gabbard's claims of an anti-Trump conspiracy are not supported by declassified documents

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard declassified Obama-era emails she claimed showed a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump. In reality, the documents confirm prior intel assessments: Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump via influence operations.

Why It Matters: Gabbard is weaponizing declassified intelligence to push debunked conspiracies, rewrite history, and justify retribution. This disinformation campaign threatens public trust in U.S. intelligence and endangers national security.

Trump sues NYC over ‘sanctuary city’ policies

What Happened: The Justice Department sued New York City, claiming its sanctuary policies obstruct federal immigration enforcement and “endanger” ICE agents. The lawsuit follows a breakdown in Trump’s short-lived alliance with Mayor Eric Adams.

Why It Matters: The suit marks a major escalation in Trump’s crackdown on blue cities and exposes the transactional nature of his politics—dropping a corruption case against Adams, then suing when Adams didn’t fall in line.

Harvard Faced Threat of Trump Team Placing Lien on Its Property

What Happened: A court-revealed memo shows Trump officials proposed placing a “senior secured 1st lien” on all Harvard assets to force compliance in a civil rights probe. The plan was shared with Harvard lawyers in April amid a broader pressure campaign.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented tactic lacks legal grounding and weaponizes financial threats to coerce universities. It reveals how Trump is twisting civil rights law to punish elite schools and force higher education into MAGA conformity.

3 immigration judges speak out about their firings: "It was arbitrary, unfair"

What Happened: 3 immigration judges who oversaw thousands of cases in Chicago and Boston were abruptly purged by email, joining over 100 judges pushed out since Trump took office. They say they were pressured to rule in ways that facilitated ICE arrests and deportations—and were terminated without cause when they resisted.

Why It Matters: Judges are being ousted for upholding due process, turning the system into a deportation assembly line—and setting a chilling precedent for all federal adjudication.

Outcry as US agriculture department to cut salaries and relocate staff

What Happened: Trump is forcing thousands of USDA employees to take salary cuts and relocate from Washington, D.C. Key offices will be closed, departments consolidated, and wildfire operations disrupted, with only 2,000 of 4,600 staff remaining in the capital.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the move will cripple support for farmers, gut fire response capacity during peak wildfire season, and further erode the USDA’s public service mission. Trump continues to dismantle the government—as he consolidates power.

Pentagon Suspends Its Participation in Think Tank Forums

What Happened: The Pentagon announced it will no longer participate in national security forums hosted by think tanks, citing a need to avoid associating with groups that allegedly oppose the regime’s “values.” This follows its earlier withdrawal from the Aspen Security Forum, with officials accusing it of promoting “globalism” and “hatred for the president.”

Why It Matters: For decades, these forums have helped build alliances and share U.S. strategy with global partners. The move underscores growing isolationism and ideological control under Trump, with national security increasingly dictated by loyalty.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Targeting Obama, Trump’s Retribution Campaign Takes Another Turn

What Happened: Trump revived calls to prosecute Barack Obama for “treason,” directing his DOJ and intelligence allies to pursue baseless criminal charges. CIA Director Ratcliffe and DNI Tulsi Gabbard are backing debunked claims that Obama officials “fabricated” the 2016 Russia interference assessment.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing government power to target former leaders, erode truth, cover up for Russia, and send a chilling message that no political rival is off-limits. This is a textbook authoritarian tactic—using state institutions to criminalize opposition and rewrite history in the regime’s favor.

Columbia agrees to pay over $220 million in deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

What Happened: Columbia University agreed to a $221 million settlement with Trump to resolve discrimination investigations and restore access to billions in frozen federal funding. The deal imposes sweeping policy changes, including government oversight of Middle East studies, tighter admissions scrutiny, and mandatory cooperation with federal monitors.

Why It Matters: The outrageous agreement marks a major escalation in Trump’s campaign to control elite universities. It sets a coercive precedent for enforcing ideological conformity, silencing dissent, and dismantling academic independence through government overreach.

Paramount gets green light for $8 billion merger. But what is the psychic cost for company?

What Happened: The FCC approved an $8 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, triggering major cuts and leadership changes, including the exit of Paramount’s Chris McCarthy.

Why It Matters: This merger hands more media power to Trump-aligned forces and signals a direct attack on a free press. With CBS bowing to political pressure, journalistic independence is being systematically dismantled.

With his suit against Murdoch, Trump signals: No one is safe

What Happened: Trump filed a $10 billion libel suit against Rupert Murdoch, the Wall Street Journal, and its reporters over a story linking him to a suggestive obscene note allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit comes as Trump ramps up broader attacks on critical media, slashing PBS/NPR funding and pressuring major networks.

Why It Matters: By suing Murdoch—a key ally—Trump is warning that even friendly media isn’t safe from retaliation. This is another attack on press freedom, weaponizing presidential power to silence dissent and intimidate journalists.

Inside the powerful task force spearheading Trump’s assault on colleges, DEI

What Happened: Trump struck a deal with Columbia University amid a sweeping federal antisemitism probe, using a new task force to pressure schools to dismantle DEI programs and adopt “viewpoint diversity” audits. The regime is bypassing legal norms and threatening funding to force ideological compliance.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing civil rights law to gut diversity initiatives, silence liberal voices, and reshape higher education in the image of the far right. The tactic mirrors broader authoritarian strategies: find a moral pretext, then launch an ideological purge.

Trump is targeting ‘woke AI.’ Here’s what that means.

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order barring federal agencies from using AI models that incorporate concepts like DEI, critical race theory, or “transgenderism.” The order mandates “ideological neutrality” in tools like chatbots and image generators used by the government.

Why It Matters: This will inject right-wing ideology into AI governance, threatening free speech and scientific integrity. Defining “neutral” AI through a partisan lens will pressure companies to erase facts that conflict with MAGA extremism—resulting in the rewriting of reality.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Consent decrees force schools to desegregate. The Trump administration is striking them down

What Happened: The Justice Department ended a desegregation order in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, without requiring proof of compliance. The school district had been under federal oversight since the 1960s. Civil rights experts warn that the move bypassed legal norms and could be replicated nationwide.

Why It Matters: This marks another dangerous rollback of civil rights protections. By dismantling consent decrees, the Trump regime is enabling resegregation—weakening oversight and abandoning students in districts with long histories of discrimination.

Detentions of DACA recipients show they're not shielded from Trump's mass deportations

What Happened: Despite legal protections under DACA, recipients are being swept up in Trump’s mass deportation operation. Cases include a deaf worker detained in a raid, a Florida man jailed over a license issue, and a California father-to-be arrested after accidentally crossing into Mexico.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime is dismantling DACA protections, treating recipients as undocumented and detainable. By declaring DACA does not confer “legal status,” officials are underscoring that no immigrant—even those vetted and authorized to live and work in the U.S.—is safe.

Mexican national married to a Marine Corps veteran seeks release from immigration custody

What Happened: Paola Clouatre, a Mexican national married to a U.S. Marine veteran, was detained by ICE during a citizenship appointment over an old deportation order linked to her mother. A judge has paused her removal, but she remains jailed—away from her two young children.

Why It Matters: Even military families aren’t safe under Trump’s crackdown. Her detention despite a valid marriage and pending green card shows how due process continues to be dismantled.

Deported Venezuelan imprisoned in El Salvador files formal complaint against US

What Happened: A Venezuelan man, Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel, is seeking $1.3 million in damages after being wrongfully disappeared to El Salvador. He was jailed in the gulag before being sent to Venezuela in a swap.

Why It Matters: This is the first legal challenge by a deportee under Trump’s revived wartime powers. If successful, it could trigger a wave of lawsuits over torture, mistaken identity, and civil rights abuses tied to the mass disappearances.

Congress Requires ICE to Publish Detention Statistics. The Numbers Don’t Add Up.

What Happened: ICE reported sudden, impossible drops in detainee numbers across 96 facilities, with thousands of detainees vanishing from the books overnight. ICE blamed contractor “human error,” but researchers suspect deliberate data manipulation.

Why It Matters: With Trump’s deportation expanding and $75 billion in new funding, ICE is hiding the true scope of its actions. The lack of transparency raises fears of more unlawful disappearances, secret detentions, and systemic abuse.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Convicted Murderer Released by Trump From Venezuelan Prison Is Free in U.S.

What Happened: Trump’s team included Dahud Hanid Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran convicted of a triple murder in Spain, in a prisoner swap with Venezuela. Despite his violent past, Ortiz was flown back to the U.S. and is reportedly living freely in Florida.

Why It Matters: Officials knew Ortiz was a convicted killer but released him anyway. The case exposes the danger and recklessness of Trump’s policies—letting a murderer walk free.

Fired FEMA Official Files Suit, Saying Board to Hear Worker Disputes Is Paralyzed

What Happened: Mary Comans, former COO of FEMA, sued Trump over her firing, noting the Merit Systems Protection Board—the body that reviews such cases—has been paralyzed due to Trump’s refusal to fill vacancies. With no quorum, the board can’t hear appeals, leaving civil servants with no recourse.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled the system meant to protect federal workers from wrongful termination. By gutting the appeals board, he created a legal dead zone—turning mass purges into permanent removals without due process.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US Criticizes Macron for Opting to Recognize Palestinian State

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron announced France will officially recognize the State of Palestine in September, triggering backlash from the U.S. and Israel. Marco Rubio called the move “reckless,” while Israeli PM Netanyahu claimed it “rewards terror.”

US drops to lowest ranking yet on index of most powerful passports

What Happened: The U.S. passport has fallen to 10th place on the Henley Passport Index, its lowest ranking ever. Americans can now travel visa-free to 182 countries, tied with Lithuania and Iceland. In 2014, the U.S. held the top spot.

Why It Matters: The decline reflects waning U.S. global influence and diplomatic engagement under Trump’s “America First” doctrine. As other nations strengthen reciprocal travel agreements, America’s passport power is eroding.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia deploys additional electronic warfare systems near Estonian border

What Happened: Russia moved electronic warfare systems within 12 miles of Estonia’s border, escalating GPS jamming and radar disruption in the Baltic. Estonia and NATO allies have raised alarms over increased interference.

Why It Matters: Russia continues to escalate in its hybrid war against NATO. With tensions rising on the alliance’s eastern flank, the threat of direct conflict is growing.

Russia ‘sending kidnapped Ukrainian children to front line’

What Happened: Russia is conscripting kidnapped Ukrainian children to fight against Ukraine once they turn 18. Many of the 35,000 taken since 2014 are forced through re-education camps and military academies before being sent to war.

Why It Matters: Russia is committing genocide and war crimes. They are weaponizing stolen Ukrainian children and forcing them to kill their own people.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US new home sales below expectations in June; housing supply rises

What Happened: New home sales rose just 0.6% in June, down 6.6% from last year. Mortgage rates near 7% and Trump’s inflationary trade policies have slowed building and driven inventory to 2007 highs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic agenda is squeezing the housing market. Elevated interest rates, inflation uncertainty, and weak demand are triggering stagnation—echoing warning signs of the pre-2008 downturn.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

US judge tosses Trump bid to cancel union contracts

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed Trump’s attempt to cancel union contracts for federal workers under an executive order affecting 75% of unionized employees. The court ruled the government lacked standing to sue, siding with the American Federation of Government Employees.

Medical groups and US states work to circumvent Kennedy's vaccine decisions

What Happened: In response to RFK Jr.’s purge of federal vaccine advisors and rollback of COVID shot recommendations for kids and pregnant women, major medical groups and states are creating their own vaccine guidelines. Organizations like the AAP and ACOG are rejecting Kennedy’s anti-vaccine agenda and pushing forward with evidence-based policies, warning that Kennedy’s moves dismantle public health protections and sow confusion nationwide.

At Redistricting Hearing, Texas Democrats Attack Silent Republicans

What Happened: At a packed redistricting hearing in Austin, Texas, Democrats slammed a Trump-backed push for mid-decade congressional map changes aimed at flipping 5 Democratic seats. No new maps were presented, and GOP lawmakers remained largely silent as dozens testified against the maneuver.

Schiff Calls for Bondi, Patel to Testify on Trump-Epstein Briefing

What Happened: Sen. Adam Schiff demanded testimony from Pam Bondi and Kash Patel after a Wall Street Journal report revealed they warned Trump in May that his name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s files—contradicting Trump’s public denials.

‘South Park’ lays into Trump, Paramount after striking deal with company

What Happened: South Park kicked off its new season with a savage portrayal of Trump in bed with Satan, mocking his fragile ego and litigious threats. The episode also ridiculed Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump—coming just as Paramount sought FCC approval for a merger with Skydance.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

3 — Separate homes Ken Paxton claimed as his primary residence, potentially violating Texas tax and mortgage laws

$221 million — Settlement Columbia University paid to restore federal funding amid Trump’s attacks

$8 billion — Value of the approved Paramount–Skydance merger, raising concerns about press freedom

$2.5 billion — Cost of the Federal Reserve headquarters renovation Trump is using to investigate Jerome Powell

$10 billion — Amount Trump is seeking in his libel lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch over the Epstein story

35,000 — Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia since 2014

$1.3 million — Damages sought by a wrongfully disappeared Venezuelan man over detention and rendition to El Salvador

75% — Percentage of unionized federal workers affected by Trump’s failed attempt to cancel contracts

96 — Number of ICE facilities showing unexplained detainee number drops, raising fears of data manipulation

0.6% — June increase in U.S. new home sales, signaling ongoing weakness in the housing market

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is purging civil servants to seize control — How far will he be allowed to go to turn government into a loyalty machine?

The Justice Department is being used to erase Epstein ties — How long until the entire case is rewritten to serve Trump’s political ends?

Trump is gutting FEMA and weaponizing disaster response — Who will get help in a crisis, and who will be punished for living in a blue state?

Trump’s war on science is now embedded in AI — How will partisan censorship shape what Americans can know, learn, and say?

Universities are under siege — Will any academic institution resist MAGA demands for ideological obedience?

Trump is reviving resegregation in U.S. schools — How far will the regime be allowed to go to dismantle civil rights protections?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Are Being Systematically Dismantled — From desegregation orders to DACA protections, the Trump regime is undoing decades of progress and legal oversight.

Trump Is Turning the Justice Department Into a Shield for Himself — Investigations are being hijacked to protect him and his allies, erase inconvenient truths, and punish enemies.

The Free Press Is Under Siege — Through lawsuits, regulatory threats, and takeover pressure, Trump is working to dismantle journalism as an independent check on power.

Trump Is Rewriting the Role of Universities — Elite schools are being forced into submission through financial blackmail, surveillance, and ideological purges.

Democracy Is Being Rewired — Trump’s mid-cycle redistricting push, judicial gamesmanship, and threats against elections are locking in minority rule.

Institutions Meant to Serve the Public Are Being Hollowed Out — From FEMA to the USDA, government agencies are being weakened or weaponized for political gain.

No One Is Safe — From immigrants to Supreme Court justices, Trump targets anyone not in lockstep with the regime.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.