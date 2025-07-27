Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlo's avatar
Marlo
3h

Isn’t it ironic that Trump doesn’t want any regulations or safeguards on AI snd then South Park produces a film of Trump sleeping with Satan, running naked in the dessert and then showing his tiny penis with eyes pop up and start talking! That’s Karma. Such mockery! He is the laughing stock of the world. How can ANYONE take him seriously?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marlo's avatar
Marlo
3h

Thank you Olga for your dedication, hard work and perseverance. We appreciate you and Zev and Julia.

I am going to share this with my sister. It makes me very distraught this is happening right out in the open!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture