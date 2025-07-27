A screen about the Jeffrey Epstein files is displayed at Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

‘Unprecedented’ Investment Fund Seals Deal for Japan and Expands Trump’s Influence

What Happened: As part of a trade agreement, Japan will create a $550 billion investment fund that Trump will personally control, channeling funds into U.S. sectors like semiconductors and shipbuilding. The U.S. will take 90% of the fund’s profits.

Why It Matters: Trump is bypassing institutions to seize direct control over foreign capital, blurring diplomacy with personal power and steering billions toward politically favored industries.

US House Democrats raise concerns about T-Mobile role in Trump Mobile service

What Happened: House Democrats are investigating T-Mobile’s role in powering Trump Mobile, a new $499 smartphone service branded by the Trump Organization. Lawmakers cite ethical concerns over potential conflicts of interest during Trump’s presidency.

Why It Matters: The deal raises red flags about presidential self-enrichment and undue corporate influence. T-Mobile recently secured FCC approvals after dropping DEI policies—prompting concerns of a quid pro quo with Trump.

Trump administration to supercharge AI sales to allies, loosen environmental rules

What Happened: Trump launched an AI initiative to boost exports, roll back Biden-era protections, and fast-track data center construction by weakening environmental rules. He signed 3 executive orders and vowed to “win the AI race” against China.

Why It Matters: This greenlights AI militarization and Big Tech dominance. Trump’s plan prioritizes geopolitical rivalry over safety, consumer rights, and climate protections—marking a dramatic erosion of U.S. regulatory oversight.

As Palantir Cashes In on Trump 2.0, Peter Thiel Is Bankrolling Republicans Again

What Happened: Peter Thiel has quietly resumed political donations, giving over $850,000 to help Republicans hold the House. The move coincides with a surge in Palantir’s stock, fueled by lucrative government contracts—including ICE tracking platforms and a $1.3 billion Pentagon AI deal.

Why It Matters: As Palantir helps build Trump’s surveillance state, Thiel is bankrolling the GOP to block Democratic investigations and shield his company from oversight. It's influence-buying with massive national security stakes.

17 White House aides hold up to $2.25 million in Big Oil stocks

What Happened: 17 senior Trump White House officials hold between $820,000 and $2.25 million in oil and gas stocks, according to new financial disclosures analyzed by CREW. Some aides hold up to $750,000 in Chevron or ExxonMobil. At least one official received a certificate to divest but has not yet done so.

Why It Matters: As Trump delivers major wins to Big Oil, his top aides are personally profiting. The overlap of policymaking and oil holdings exposes deep conflicts of interest at the heart of the regime.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s AI Action Plan Is a Crusade Against ‘Bias’—and Regulation

What Happened: Trump’s new AI Action Plan calls for sweeping deregulation, favors Big Tech growth, and targets so-called “ideological bias” in AI systems. It urges federal agencies to limit state oversight, scraps Biden-era consumer protections, and ties government contracts to companies that reject “woke” AI.

Why It Matters: The plan prioritizes profit and political loyalty over safety and civil rights. It hands unchecked power to Silicon Valley giants while weaponizing AI policy—accelerating corporate dominance, authoritarian control, and state-sponsored propaganda. With AI now enlisted to shape public opinion, the line between information and manipulation is vanishing.

Far beyond Harvard, conservative efforts to reshape higher education are gaining steam

What Happened: Trump’s assault on Harvard is part of a wider GOP push to control public universities. Republican officials in states like Indiana, Florida, and Texas are replacing boards, cutting DEI programs, and restricting academic freedom.

Why It Matters: This is a nationwide effort to politicize higher education, enforce ideological conformity, silence dissent, and reshape universities into conservative strongholds—undermining academic independence. Trump continues weaponizing federal power to transform universities.

GOP House members want to run in other races. Trump is telling them to stay in their seats

What Happened: Trump is pressuring Republican House members not to run for Senate or governor, urging them to stay in their current seats to protect the GOP’s slim House majority. In recent weeks, Reps. Bill Huizenga, Mike Lawler, and Zach Nunn all dropped bids for higher office after private meetings with Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump’s grip on the GOP remains ironclad. By micromanaging the 2026 midterms, he’s trying to avoid loss of power and ensure total control of Congress.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

In Seeking More on Epstein, Justice Dept.’s No. 2 Official Occupies Unusual Role

What Happened: Deputy AG Todd Blanche, formerly Trump’s defense lawyer, is now handling the Ghislaine Maxwell case. He filed court documents using his old law firm’s address and is negotiating directly with Maxwell’s attorney—his personal friend—after the DOJ fired lead Epstein prosecutor Maurene Comey.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to protect himself. By using Blanche, he’s turning a high-profile sex trafficking case into a political shield—erasing the line between public duty and personal loyalty to cover up the truth.

Attorney General Told Trump His Name Is in Epstein Files

What Happened: Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche briefed Trump in May that his name appears in the Epstein files. Trump has publicly denied being informed. The DOJ later declared the investigation closed—claiming no further prosecutions were warranted and no “client list” existed.

Why It Matters: The abrupt closure after Trump learned his name was implicated underscores political interference and a coverup. It’s a clear case of weaponizing justice to shield Trump and bury the case.

Gabbard uses surprise White House appearance to attack Trump’s enemies on the Russia investigation

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard accused Obama of plotting a “coup” against Trump over Russia’s 2016 election interference, presenting unverified claims in a surprise White House appearance. Trump promoted her remarks, and DOJ launched a “strike force” based on her referral.

Why It Matters: Gabbard is rewriting U.S. intelligence to echo Trump’s lies, politicizing national security and laying the groundwork for prosecutions of political opponents—undermining trust with allies and democratic institutions.

Justice Department to assess claims of 'alleged weaponization' of US intelligence community

What Happened: The DOJ is forming a “strike force” to investigate Tulsi Gabbard’s claims that Obama officials “weaponized” U.S. intelligence in 2016 to sabotage Trump. Gabbard declassified documents and accused top Democrats of a “treasonous conspiracy”—allegations Trump amplified while calling Obama a “traitor.” No evidence has been presented.

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian tactic. Trump and Gabbard are using the DOJ to rewrite history to punish those who exposed Russia’s election interference. The real threat isn’t past intel work—it’s the criminalization of truth and the politicization of national security.

Bondi Fires Newly Appointed New Jersey Prosecutor in Clash With Judges

What Happened: Pam Bondi fired Desiree Grace, the judges’ pick to replace Trump ally Alina Habba as U.S. attorney in New Jersey, after the court declined to extend Habba’s interim role. Habba, Trump’s former lawyer, had launched partisan probes into Democrats during her brief tenure.

Why It Matters: DOJ is attacking judicial independence to install loyalists. By overruling court decisions and politicizing prosecutions, they’re dismantling the rule of law and continue to weaponize justice for partisan gain.

NJ law banning immigration detention contracts overturned by US appeals court

What Happened: A federal appeals court struck down New Jersey’s 2021 law banning contracts for immigration detention, allowing private prison firm CoreCivic to keep operating the Elizabeth Detention Center.

Why It Matters: The decision limits state power to resist federal immigration enforcement, expanding Trump’s ability to grow detention networks and bypass local opposition to ICE operations.

DOJ meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell set for Thursday: Sources

What Happened: Deputy AG Todd Blanche is set to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, following Trump’s directive to “release all credible evidence” in the Epstein case.

Why It Matters: This reeks of a quid pro quo to shield Trump. Blanche—Trump’s former personal lawyer—is leading a secretive meeting with a convicted sex trafficker, raising fears that Maxwell may be offered a pardon in exchange for silence or deflection. It’s a despicable abuse of power to cover up the sex trafficking of over 1,000 children.

Trump violated law in delaying US Head Start education funding, GAO report finds

What Happened: A GAO report found that Trump violated federal law by freezing nearly $1 billion in Head Start early education funding. The delay lasted until April and disrupted services for low-income families.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk’s freeze shut down programs, caused layoffs, and left 800,000 kids and families without support. It’s a ruthless attack on the most vulnerable, all to concentrate power.

Texas' Fort Bliss Set to Host 5,000-Bed Immigrant Detention Camp

What Happened: Trump awarded a $1.26 billion contract to build a massive 5,000-bed immigrant detention facility at Fort Bliss, Texas—with $232 million coming directly from Army funds. The facility will be ICE-run but built and overseen by the military.

Why It Matters: This escalates the militarization of immigration enforcement. Trump is diverting military resources to expand internment camps—fueling human rights abuses with no oversight or accountability.

Harvard under investigation over participation in visa program for foreign students and researchers

What Happened: The State Department is investigating whether Harvard can remain in a U.S. visa program for foreign students and researchers. It’s the latest in a string of retaliatory actions after Harvard rejected Trump’s demands and sued over his $2.6 billion in federal funding cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating efforts to punish Harvard, threatening its ability to host international students and its tax-exempt status. This political retaliation endangers academic freedom and U.S. global leadership.

Supreme Court Lets Trump Fire Consumer Product Safety Regulators

What Happened: The Supreme Court allowed Trump to fire 3 Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, despite laws shielding them from removal without cause. The unsigned emergency order aligns with recent decisions giving Trump sweeping control over independent agencies, overriding a 90-year precedent.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling bipartisan safeguards to seize total control of regulatory bodies. This ruling guts agency independence, empowers Trump to purge dissenters, and marks another step toward executive dominance—echoing authoritarian tactics to eliminate all checks on power.

Justice Department Prepares Crackdown on Trump Tariff Violators

What Happened: The Justice Department is preparing criminal charges against companies and individuals accused of evading Trump’s tariffs. A new unit is being staffed to target trade fraud, including underreporting, country mislabeling, and supply chain deception—violations that were previously handled with civil fines.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the DOJ to enforce his economic agenda with threats of criminal prosecution. This shift escalates trade policy into criminal territory—which will fuel fear and chaos across global supply chains.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Appeals court won’t reinstate AP access to presidential events

What Happened: A federal appeals court denied the Associated Press’s request to regain full access to Trump's presidential events while its lawsuit proceeds. The AP was banned in February after refusing to adopt Trump’s preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico.

Why It Matters: The ruling gives Trump a green light to punish critical media by restricting access—chilling press freedom and gutting First Amendment protections. It’s another step toward authoritarian control of information.

House Oversight subcommittee takes step to subpoena Justice Dept. for Epstein files

What Happened: A House Oversight subcommittee voted to subpoena the DOJ for Jeffrey Epstein’s files, with bipartisan support. Chair James Comer also subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell.

Why It Matters: Even some Republicans are demanding answers, as pressure builds over Trump’s ties and the Justice Department’s cover-up.

Skydance Chief Pledges ‘Unbiased Journalism’ Ahead of Paramount Takeover

What Happened: Skydance CEO David Ellison pledged “unbiased journalism” and “varied ideological perspectives” to FCC Chair Brendan Carr as his firm seeks to acquire Paramount Global. The move comes amid FCC scrutiny, CBS’s $16 million donation to Trump’s foundation, and the axing of Stephen Colbert’s show.

Why It Matters: Trump is reshaping media through mergers and pressure campaigns. Promises of “viewpoint diversity” mask efforts to purge dissent and enforce ideological loyalty—threatening press freedom and accelerating the capture of major news outlets.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Education Department Will Investigate Scholarships for DACA Students

What Happened: Trump officials launched civil rights investigations into five universities for offering scholarships to DACA recipients, claiming these programs discriminate against U.S.-born students.

Why It Matters: By twisting civil rights law, Trump’s Education Department is targeting DACA recipients—using legal pretense to strip them of financial aid and deny them access to higher education.

Family, supporters urge release of Spanish-language journalist in ICE custody

What Happened: Mario Guevara, a longtime Spanish-language journalist in Atlanta, was arrested while covering a protest and later detained by ICE. Though a judge granted him bond, ICE blocked his release, citing “public safety.”

Why It Matters: Guevara’s detention raises alarm about press freedom and retaliation. He was visibly identified as media and has legal status, yet now sits in isolation for documenting immigration enforcement.

Lawyers say Venezuelan migrant ordered returned to US sent to home country under prisoner exchange

What Happened: A Venezuelan migrant known as Cristian was disappeared to El Salvador, then sent to Venezuela last week as part of a U.S. prisoner exchange—despite a federal judge’s order to return him to the U.S. His lawyers now can’t locate him and say the deportation violated a legal settlement protecting asylum seekers.

Why It Matters: Cristian’s case exposes Trump’s continued defiance of court orders and erosion of due process. By using a vulnerable asylum seeker as a bargaining chip, the U.S. is not only breaking legal agreements—it’s abandoning its obligations under international law.

Venezuelan makeup artist returns home, describes torture during El Salvador detention

What Happened: Andry Hernandez, a gay Venezuelan makeup artist, was disappeared and spent months in El Salvador’s gulag. U.S. officials accused him of “gang affiliation” due to tattoos—without evidence. Hernandez says he was tortured, abused, and sexually assaulted in custody.

Why It Matters: Hernandez was denied due process despite having a pending asylum claim. His treatment shows how Trump is weaponizing emergency power to disappear vulnerable people— while violating human rights.

Venezuela's Returning Migrants Allege Abuses in El Salvador's 'Hell' Prison Where US Sent Them

What Happened: Venezuelan migrants who were disappeared say they were tortured in El Salvador’s gulag, where the U.S. paid $6 million to detain them as suspected “gang members”—often based on tattoos alone. Many were later freed and repatriated in a U.S.-Venezuela prisoner swap.

Why It Matters: Migrants allege beatings, rape, and psychological torture in a facility notorious for abuse. Trump and his officials are committing grave human rights violations and need to be held accountable.

Seizure of Former Afghan US Translator from Connecticut Threatens National Security, Vets Say

What Happened: Zia, an Afghan translator granted a U.S. visa for aiding American forces, was seized by masked ICE agents in Connecticut while attending a routine appointment. He has no criminal record, a pending green card, and a family—but is now detained in Massachusetts without explanation.

Why It Matters: If Zia is sent back, he’ll be executed for helping U.S. forces. Detaining trusted partners sends a brutal message: America breaks its promises and abandons those who risked their lives for us.

U.S. Quietly Drafts Plan to End Program That Saved Millions From AIDS

What Happened: Leaked State Department documents show Trump plans to dismantle PEPFAR, the global HIV/AIDS relief program, and replace it with a stripped-down model focused on disease detection and U.S. pharmaceutical exports.

Why It Matters: This is a humanitarian betrayal. Trump plans to end a program that saved 26 million lives, replacing it with a profit-driven model. Millions will die as America abandons global health leadership.

Florida attorney general investigating restaurant that hosted LGBTQ Pride event

What Happened: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier subpoenaed Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore over a Pride event with drag performers at her wine bar. The state claims it may have violated laws barring children from "adult" performances, despite courts having blocked enforcement of the law since 2023.

Why It Matters: By targeting a local official over a family-friendly Pride event, the state is using subpoenas and vague legal threats to attack the LGBTQ+ community and intimidate political opponents.

Video reveals conditions in Manhattan immigration court holding cells

What Happened: Footage obtained by the New York Immigration Coalition shows asylum-seekers packed into ICE holding cells at 26 Federal Plaza—some held for up to two weeks—sleeping on the floor with limited food, no medical care, and no change of clothes. The facility was originally meant for brief detentions.

Why It Matters: This is more evidence that ICE is detaining legal asylum applicants in inhumane, jail-like conditions, in clear violation of basic rights. The abuse is systemic and part of a broader campaign of cruelty.

Eswatini opposition attacks US deal as ‘human trafficking disguised as deportation’

What Happened: The U.S. quietly deported five foreign nationals convicted of violent crimes to Eswatini under a secretive third-country deal. They are held in solitary confinement with U.S. funding, sparking protests and outrage from local opposition and civil society.

Why It Matters: Critics call the pact “human trafficking disguised as deportation,” warning it endangers human rights, lacks transparency, and turns Eswatini into a prison for U.S. deportees.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Signal messages came from email classified ‘SECRET,’ watchdog told

What Happened: The Pentagon inspector general uncovered that Pete Hegseth’s Signal messages about U.S. operations in Yemen were based on a classified “SECRET/NOFORN” email. The intel was shared in group chats, one of which included a journalist—contradicting claims from Trump officials that no classified information was involved.

Why It Matters: More evidence that Hegseth and other Trump officials committed a serious breach of national security. Trump’s team downplayed what may be one of the most reckless disclosures of his regime—potentially violating federal law and putting lives at risk.

US Justice Dept civil rights unit faces mass exodus

What Happened: Since Trump returned to office, 368 staff have left the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division amid a radical shift in mission. Trump appointee Harmeet Dhillon has redirected the office away from traditional civil rights enforcement toward targeting DEI policies and trans rights.

Why It Matters: The mass exodus signals the collapse of one of America’s key civil rights watchdogs. Longstanding efforts to protect marginalized groups are being dismantled—and replaced with prosecutions that advance Trump’s extremist agenda.

Trump canceled a $4.9B loan guarantee for a line to deliver green power

What Happened: Trump revoked a $4.9 billion federal loan guarantee for the Grain Belt Express, a major transmission line meant to deliver wind and solar power from the Midwest to the East Coast. The Department of Energy claimed the project wasn’t critical to national interests.

Why It Matters: Canceling support for the largest clean power line in the U.S. deals a major blow to renewable energy expansion, weakens grid reliability, and underscores a return to fossil fuel—despite skyrocketing power demand and electricity costs.

US ends use of flu shots with thimerosal in latest move by health secretary Kennedy

What Happened: RFK Jr. ended U.S. distribution of flu vaccines containing thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative. Though only 5% of last season’s doses included it and studies show no safety risk, Kennedy cited long-standing conspiracy claims linking it to autism—despite FDA assurances to the contrary.

Why It Matters: Kennedy continues reshaping national vaccine policy based on debunked conspiracy theories, sidelining scientific consensus, and undermining trust in immunization programs.

Trump EPA will propose repealing finding that climate change endangers public health

What Happened: Trump’s EPA is preparing to repeal the 2009 endangerment finding that legally declared greenhouse gases a threat to public health. This landmark Obama-era decision enabled the government to regulate emissions from vehicles and power plants. EPA chief Lee Zeldin confirmed the plan, calling climate regulations “trillions worth of overreach.”

Why It Matters: Trump is erasing the government’s ability to fight the climate crisis. By scrapping the legal foundation for carbon rules, he’s locking in pollution, sabotaging future action, and continuing his war on science and public health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Von der Leyen Says EU-China Ties Are at ‘Inflection Point’

What Happened: At a tense summit in Beijing, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Xi Jinping that EU-China ties are at an “inflection point.” The EU pressed China on trade imbalances, support for Russia, and rare earth restrictions—while talks ended early without a joint statement.

Why It Matters: Europe’s frustration with China is growing, fueled by trade tensions and Beijing’s backing of Putin. As Trump’s tariffs strain transatlantic ties, the EU is reevaluating its global alliances.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Deferring to Trump, Senate Pulls Back on New Russia Sanctions

What Happened: A bipartisan Senate bill to sanction Russia has been shelved after Trump said he would “handle” Putin directly, demanding a cease-fire within 50 days. Despite overwhelming Senate support, GOP leaders delayed the bill targeting Russian oil and its trade with China and India.

Why It Matters: Congress continues to surrender its authority, letting Trump control domestic and foreign policy unilaterally. As Ukraine faces escalating genocidal attacks, lawmakers are enabling Trump to provide cover to Putin.

Fox News has mentioned Obama over 3 times more than Epstein since Tulsi Gabbard released her report

What Happened: Since Tulsi Gabbard’s report accusing Obama officials of “treason,” Fox News has mentioned Obama 445 times—over three times more than Jeffrey Epstein, despite renewed scrutiny of Trump’s Epstein ties.

Why It Matters: Fox is echoing Trump’s strategy—reviving old enemies to distract from the Epstein scandal. The skewed coverage reveals a coordinated effort to bury a sex trafficking case to shield Trump.

The GOP's Message for Tech Billionaires: Be Like Peter Thiel

What Happened: As Elon Musk faces mounting criticism, Republicans are gravitating toward Peter Thiel—whose firm Palantir quietly powers Trump’s surveillance state. Thiel funds GOP campaigns while avoiding Musk-style theatrics.

Why It Matters: The GOP’s embrace of Thiel’s model shows how the party is formalizing an alliance with tech oligarchs who fund their agenda and build the surveillance tools to enforce it. This isn’t just cronyism—it’s the architecture of authoritarianism.

The nefarious message behind the DHS ‘manifest destiny’ painting: ‘four pillars of propaganda’

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security posted a 2020 painting of white settlers titled A Prayer for a New Life, captioned “Remember your Homeland’s Heritage.” Critics say the image—shared amid mass immigration raids—glorifies white nationalism and echoes fascist propaganda.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the post is part of a broader strategy to evoke nostalgia, erase Indigenous and immigrant histories, and stir extremist far-right sentiment. DHS says it’s “proud of American heritage”—but the message is exclusionary and dangerous.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US existing home sales hit nine-month low in June

What Happened: U.S. home sales fell 2.7% in June, hitting their lowest level since September 2024. With mortgage rates near 7% and median prices at a record $435,300, buyers are backing off despite a 16% rise in supply.

Why It Matters: The sluggish housing market is weighing on the economy. Trump blamed Fed Chair Powell for high rates and floated a capital gains tax cut to revive sales—injecting politics into an already fragile sector.

US automakers say Trump’s 15% tariff deal with Japan puts them at a disadvantage

What Happened: Trump agreed to a 15% tariff on Japanese vehicles—lower than the 25% he had threatened. U.S. automakers and unions say it gives Japan an edge, while American manufacturers still face steep costs under other Trump trade rules.

Why It Matters: Trump is calling it a win, but industry leaders see a betrayal. The deal benefits Japan while risking U.S. auto jobs—especially in key swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Colorado’s AG sues deputy, saying he illegally shared information with immigration agents

What Happened: Colorado’s attorney general sued Deputy Alexander Zwinck for illegally sharing personal data with federal immigration agents to help arrest a student with an expired visa. Zwinck allegedly coordinated with ICE through a task force chat and praised the arrest.

Appeals court finds Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional, upholds block

What Happened: A federal appeals court blocked Trump’s executive order denying citizenship to U.S.-born children of undocumented or temporary immigrants. The 9th Circuit upheld a lower court’s nationwide injunction, calling the order unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$550 billion — Size of Japan’s new investment fund that Trump will personally control

90% — Portion of fund profits the U.S. will take under the Japan deal

$499 — Cost of Trump Mobile’s smartphone service

$1.3 billion — Value of Palantir’s Pentagon AI contract under Trump 2.0

17 — Senior Trump White House officials holding oil and gas stocks

$2.25 million — Total estimated value of Big Oil stock holdings among Trump aides

368 — Civil Rights Division staff who left the DOJ since Trump’s return

$4.9 billion — Revoked loan guarantee for the Grain Belt Express clean power line

$232 million — Army funds diverted to Trump’s new 5,000-bed ICE camp at Fort Bliss

26 million — Lives saved by PEPFAR, the HIV/AIDS program Trump plans to dismantle

2.7% — Drop in U.S. home sales in June, reaching a 9-month low

15% — New tariff on Japanese vehicles under Trump’s trade deal

5 — Migrants deported to Eswatini under a secretive U.S. third-country deal

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is laying the groundwork to prosecute his political enemies — Will the courts stop DOJ from baselessly prosecuting opposition?

The Supreme Court keeps enabling Trump’s power grabs— Are we witnessing the end of judicial checks on authoritarianism?

Trump is punishing U.S. officials who exposed Russian interference— Will NATO allies stop sharing intelligence with America after witnessing the weaponization of national security for political revenge?

The GOP is capturing universities through purges and defunding— Can higher education survive Trump’s assault on dissent?

Palantir and Musk have built a surveillance machine— How long before these tools are turned on journalists and critics?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption Is the Operating System — From $550 billion foreign funds to insider oil holdings and AI profiteering, Trump’s regime is built on monetizing power.

Trump’s DOJ Is a Shield and Sword — Loyalists are erasing investigations and launching new ones to punish Trump’s critics, defying justice norms.

Academic Freedom Is Under Siege — Trump’s attacks on universities and visa programs aim to silence dissent and reshape education into ideological obedience.

ICE Abuses Are the Norm — Torture, disappearances, and deportation deals are accelerating under Trump, with no accountability in sight.

The Epstein Cover-Up Is in Full Swing — DOJ is protecting Trump, erasing leads, and possibly striking deals to bury the truth.

Trump’s Allies Are Looting While Governing — Peter Thiel, Big Oil executives, and others are cashing in as they fund GOP dominance and policy capture.

Media Suppression Is Strategic — From AP bans to FCC pressure, Trump is systematically purging dissenting media and replacing it with loyalist outlets.

Public Health and Climate Are Collapsing — Trump’s war on science includes gutting vaccine trust, ending PEPFAR, and repealing climate safeguards.

