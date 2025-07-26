Attorney General Pam Bondi announced earlier this month that she was shutting down an investigation into the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.Credit...Jason Andrew for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Looking to Slash Environmental Protection Rules for Rocket Launches

What Happened: A leaked draft executive order directs Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to eliminate or expedite environmental reviews for rocket launches, clearing hurdles for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other companies. The order would also turn key FAA roles into political appointments and override state environmental oversight.

Why It Matters: This is a massive gift to the private space industry at the expense of public safety and the environment. Trump is letting billionaires like Musk rewrite launch rules—gutting safeguards and stripping states of control over their coastlines.

Musk's xAI was a late addition to the Pentagon’s set of $200 million AI contracts, former defense employee says

What Happened: Elon Musk’s xAI was quietly included in a Pentagon AI program worth up to $800 million, despite not being listed as of March. The move followed public backlash over antisemitic content from its chatbot Grok and sexualized AI avatars.

Why It Matters: The decision highlights political favoritism and national security. Musk’s ties to Trump and sudden inclusion—despite xAI’s instability—underscore that the AI sector is being reshaped by cronyism.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s latest bid to end Epstein storm: Weaponizing the federal government

What Happened: Facing blowback over Epstein files, Trump escalated his response by unleashing Deputy AG Todd Blanche—his former lawyer—to set up a meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, while Tulsi Gabbard pushed a memo accusing Obama of “treason.” Trump also revived conspiracy claims and warned it’s “time to go after people.”

Why It Matters: Trump has turned U.S. intelligence and law enforcement into instruments of personal vengeance and political deflection. Rather than accountability, we’re watching the justice system become a tool for cover-ups and retaliation.

White House Leads Push to Block Watchdog’s Inquiries Into Spending Cuts

What Happened: The White House and House Republicans are working to undermine the Government Accountability Office as it investigates whether Trump unlawfully withheld over $400 billion in approved funds. The GAO has 46 open probes and is considering a lawsuit against the regime for defying spending laws.

Why It Matters: By gutting the GAO and blocking its investigations, Trump is trying to rewrite the Constitution’s budget process and consolidate control of federal funds—turning oversight into a political casualty.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ fires newly appointed US attorney in NJ after judges vote against keeping Alina Habba in role

What Happened: The Justice Department removed U.S. Attorney Desiree Leigh Grace right after New Jersey judges appointed her, rejecting an extension for Trump ally Alina Habba. AG Pam Bondi accused the court of “threatening the President’s core powers.”

Why It Matters: The firing shows Trump’s DOJ punishing prosecutors who don’t pass loyalty tests. It’s a direct assault on judicial independence and a warning to courts that defying Trump’s will has consequences.

2,000 National Guard troops expected to be called up to assist at ICE detention facilities, sources say

What Happened: Trump is preparing to send up to 2,000 National Guard troops from 20 states to assist ICE at detention centers. Under Title 32 status, troops will support operations like fingerprinting and mouth swabbing while skirting legal bans on military involvement in law enforcement.

Why It Matters: This accelerates the militarization of immigration enforcement. It normalizes troop presence in civilian detention and sets the stage for DHS’s long-term goal of deploying 20,000 troops nationwide.

Justice Dept. Reaches Out to Ghislaine Maxwell, a Longtime Epstein Associate

What Happened: The Justice Department contacted Ghislaine Maxwell about “cooperating” in the Epstein case after criticism over refusing to release the files. Deputy AG Todd Blanche said Trump personally ordered the move. Maxwell’s lawyer thanked Trump and said she’s willing to testify.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning to a convicted sex trafficker to deflect scrutiny over his decades-long Epstein ties—in hopes of testimony that serves his interests. It reeks of quid pro quo: pardon or a shorter prison sentence in exchange for a narrative that clears Trump.

US House calls early summer recess to block voting on release of Epstein files

What Happened: House Republicans abruptly ended the legislative week a day early, blocking Democrats from forcing a vote on releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s full case files. Speaker Mike Johnson claimed the move was to protect victims, while critics say it’s a cover for shielding Trump and suppressing damaging information.

Why It Matters: GOP leaders are cutting off debate, stonewalling transparency, and protecting Trump amid growing pressure over his ties to Epstein. The public deserves answers—not recess games.

Trump's intelligence chiefs try to rewrite the history of the 2016 election

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe claim Obama officials “conspired” to exaggerate Russia’s 2016 election interference. Gabbard called the intel report “treasonous” and referred it for investigation, despite years of bipartisan confirmation that Putin helped Trump win.

Why It Matters: This is political revisionism designed to shield Trump, discredit critics, and distract from Epstein scrutiny. It also sets the stage for persecuting political opponents by rewriting history to justify future prosecutions.

At least three Trump advisers set to visit Fed on Thursday

What Happened: At least 3 top Trump officials—James Blair, Russell Vought, and Bill Pulte—are visiting the Fed Thursday to scrutinize its $2.5 billion renovation. The visit is part of a coordinated push to pressure Chair Jerome Powell, with Trump using the project to build a case for his removal.

Why It Matters: The visit escalates Trump’s effort to politicize the Fed and lay the groundwork to fire Powell. Using a renovation as a pretext threatens central bank independence—and will destabilize markets just to tighten Trump’s grip on economic power.

Under Trump, Border Patrol arrests immigrants far from U.S.-Mexico border

What Happened: Trump’s Border Patrol is carrying out aggressive immigration sweeps far from the border—in cities like L.A., New York, and Sacramento—raiding parks, farms, and courthouses under a 100-mile jurisdiction rule. Agents are accused of targeting people based on appearance and using military-style tactics.

Why It Matters: This is a major expansion of Trump’s deportation machine and racial profiling on steroids. Border Patrol is now operating deep in the U.S. interior, bypassing constitutional safeguards and normalizing militarized raids against immigrant communities.

Trump’s border czar to target sanctuary cities in US: ‘We’re gonna flood the zone’

What Happened: Tom Homan pledged to “flood the zone” with ICE agents in cities like New York after an off-duty officer was shot. He blamed Democratic mayors for “harboring criminals” and promised mass arrests.

Why It Matters: Trump is using a single tragedy to justify broad crackdowns—criminalizing immigrant communities and weaponizing fear. The real goal isn’t safety but to strip states and cities of their autonomy and force them to submit to federal control.

Trump’s Labor Department proposes more than 60 rule changes in a push to deregulate workplaces

What Happened: The Labor Department unveiled plans to roll back over 60 workplace regulations. The changes would strip wage protections, safety rules, and oversight across industries—from home care and mining to construction and entertainment.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping attack on labor protections. Millions of low-wage, minority, and immigrant workers will face lower pay and a greater risk of injury.

Louisville Drops ‘Sanctuary City’ Policy Over Fear of Retribution From Trump

What Happened: Louisville’s Democratic mayor reversed the city’s sanctuary policy, agreeing to detain immigrants for ICE up to 48 hours after DOJ threats of mass raids and lost federal funding if the city didn’t comply.

Why It Matters: This is extortion. Trump is using federal power to coerce cities into backing his mass deportation agenda, forcing local leaders to choose between community safety and political survival.

Trump widens probes into Virginia’s largest public university

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ opened a fourth federal probe into George Mason University, now scrutinizing admissions and student benefits. Earlier investigations targeted hiring practices and alleged antisemitism. Critics say the real aim is to remove DEI-supporting President Gregory Washington.

Why It Matters: This is about enforcing ideological conformity. Trump is using federal power to intimidate universities into dropping DEI programs and punishing those who resist. Today it’s DEI—tomorrow it could be academic freedom, control over curriculum, climate science, or LGBTQ rights.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump claims new CBS owner will gift him $20m worth of airtime after $16m settlement

What Happened: Days after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s show, Trump claimed the network’s future owner would give him $20 million in ads and programming. This follows a $16 million settlement over a CBS interview with Kamala Harris that Trump targeted with a sham lawsuit. CBS’s buyer, Skydance, is backed by pro-Trump billionaire Larry Ellison.

Why It Matters: Trump is using legal pressure to extract media concessions. If true, the deal amounts to a massive in-kind campaign gift from a major network—blurring lines between corporate media and authoritarian propaganda.

Frustration and fear ripple through NPR and PBS affiliates after Congress approves clawbacks

What Happened: Congress approved Trump’s demand to slash $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, leaving rural NPR and PBS stations facing layoffs, service cuts, and possible shutdowns. Many rely on federal grants for over half their funding and say they can’t cover the gap.

Why It Matters: Trump is defunding rural public media as part of his war on the press—threatening local news, education, and emergency alerts in communities that depend on them.

Democrats say GOP 'snuck in' renaming Kennedy Center Opera House for Melania Trump

What Happened: House Republicans passed a surprise amendment to rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House after Melania Trump, slipping it into a spending bill with no public debate. Democrats condemned the move as politicizing a national arts institution.

Why It Matters: Trump is hijacking public institutions to glorify his brand—just as autocrats do in Russia. By bypassing norms and installing loyalists, he’s turning cultural landmarks into monuments to his own political ego and attempting to rewrite the national identity in his own image.

Revealed: Harvard publisher cancels entire journal issue on Palestine shortly before publication

What Happened: Harvard’s publisher abruptly scrapped a forthcoming Harvard Educational Review issue on Palestine, despite finalized contracts and peer-reviewed articles. The decision followed pressure to conduct a legal “risk assessment” over fears of antisemitism claims amid Trump’s war on higher ed and pro-Palestinian speech.

Why It Matters: The cancellation reflects rising authoritarian pressure on U.S. universities, where politically sensitive topics are now subject to legal intimidation, internal suppression, and the erosion of scholarly freedom.

Everything Is a ‘False Flag’ Now

What Happened: Online conspiracy theories about “false flag” attacks have exploded—fueled by Trump allies claiming everything from floods to shootings are staged to distract from Epstein. Research shows a 1,100% spike in “false flag” mentions on X, often laced with antisemitism and driven by far-right influencers like Stew Peters.

Why It Matters: We’ve entered a post-truth era where every major event is dismissed as fake. This isn’t just disinformation—it’s dehumanizing. Real victims are erased, institutions are dismantled, and the far right gains power by casting reality itself as a hoax.

Columbia Punishes Dozens of Student Protesters as It Caves to Trump

What Happened: Columbia University suspended, placed on probation, or threatened to expel over 70 students involved in a pro-Palestinian teach-in, following federal pressure tied to $400 million in withheld grants. Some students were arrested or injured and told to apologize to avoid harsher penalties.

Why It Matters: This is political censorship in action. Under Trump’s pressure, Columbia is punishing protest and free speech—turning federal funding into a weapon to silence dissent and crush student activism.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Military Says It Will ‘Continuously’ Monitor Bathrooms to Comply With Anti-Trans Order

What Happened: The Pentagon’s 19-page memo outlines strict enforcement of Trump’s anti-trans order, including bathroom surveillance and censorship of Stars and Stripes. At least 69 employees were suspended over alleged “gender ideology.”

Why It Matters: This is more institutionalized discrimination. The military is now enforcing ideology through surveillance and press control—hallmarks of authoritarian governance.

U.S. deportees, freed from Salvadoran prison, describe ‘horror movie’

What Happened: 3 Venezuelan men deported by the U.S. were secretly imprisoned for months in El Salvador’s gulag, despite no charges or gang ties. They were reportedly beaten, denied care, and barred from legal access—until a Venezuela-U.S. prisoner swap secured their release.

Why It Matters: Trump outsourced torture, paying $6 million to hold migrants in a foreign black site. By bypassing U.S. laws through secret deals with Bukele’s regime, it is carrying out human rights crimes against vulnerable deportees.

Attorneys for wrongly deported Venezuelan asylum seeker will seek criminal contempt proceedings after prisoner swap

What Happened: Lawyers for a 20-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker are urging a judge to hold Trump officials in contempt after he was illegally deported to El Salvador’s gulag—despite a court order. The migrant was later included in a prisoner swap with Venezuela.

Why It Matters: Trump brazenly violated a judge’s order, weaponizing deportation to use migrants as diplomatic leverage. This case underscores how asylum rights and court rulings are being ignored in pursuit of political deals.

Detainees held at Alligator Alcatraz describe cage-like units swarmed by mosquitoes

What Happened: Immigrant detainees at Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz internment camp describe being crammed into cage-like tents, denied basic hygiene, and fed only once daily. Lawsuits from ACLU and Human Rights Watch cite systemic abuse, medical neglect, and blocked legal access.

Why It Matters: This is institutionalized cruelty and a flagrant violation of human rights. Trump’s mass detention push is turning state-run internment camps into sites of suffering and abuse—while DHS denies anything is wrong.

Trump can lift deportation protections for thousands from Afghanistan and Cameroon, court says

What Happened: A federal appeals court allowed Trump to end TPS for over 10,000 Afghans and Cameroonians, despite legal challenges. The court said CASA’s lawsuit can proceed, but refused to block the policy.

Why It Matters: The decision puts thousands at risk of deportation to countries the U.S. itself warns are unsafe. Many Afghans facing removal risked their lives serving alongside U.S. forces and will be returned to execution.

Videos reveal harsh conditions inside Ice’s New York City confinement center

What Happened: Leaked footage shows dozens of detained migrants sleeping on the floor near toilets inside a makeshift ICE holding area on the 10th floor of Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza. ICE claims the site is only a “processing center,” not subject to federal oversight, but detainees describe being held for days without food, medicine, or beds.

Why It Matters: By rebranding detention centers as "processing sites," ICE is evading transparency laws while subjecting people to inhumane conditions—just blocks from immigration court.

Wife of asylum-seeker speaks on detention center's conditions: "He did not deserve any of this"

What Happened: A video from the New York Immigration Coalition shows asylum-seekers packed into ICE cells, sleeping on floors under constant light, with one toilet for 30 men. Joan Alcivar De La Cruz was arrested at his asylum hearing and denied liver medication; his U.S. citizen wife suffered a miscarriage from the stress.

Why It Matters: This is what Trump’s immigration crackdown looks like: legal asylum-seekers detained in inhumane conditions and denied life-saving care. ICE’s tactics are destroying families and violating basic human rights.

3 US Marine Brothers Faced Toughest Mission: Getting Their Dad Freed from ICE Custody

What Happened: Narciso Barranco, an undocumented landscaper in California with three U.S. Marine sons, was violently arrested by masked ICE agents while working. Despite 30 years in the U.S. and marriage to a citizen, Barranco was pepper-sprayed, beaten, and detained for 24 days during Trump’s mass immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: This case exposes the cruelty and absurdity of Trump’s immigration agenda. Racial profiling, private prisons, and brutal enforcement tactics are destroying working-class immigrant households—no matter their service or sacrifice.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says sports must comply with Trump's order on transgender athletes

What Happened: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee told all national sports federations they must comply with Trump’s executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping rollback of civil rights. Trump is forcing compliance through funding threats, politicizing athletics to erase transgender people from public life and institutional structures—starting with sports.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Labor Department looking to lighten workplace regulation with sweeping rules changes and repeals

What Happened: The Labor Department unveiled a sweeping plan to repeal or rewrite over 60 workplace safety and wage rules. The changes target minimum wage protections for home health aides and people with disabilities, weaken safeguards for construction and mine workers, and strip migrant farmworkers of anti-retaliation and transportation protections.

Why It Matters: This is the biggest assault on worker protections in decades. The Trump regime is prioritizing deregulation over safety, exposing millions—especially women, immigrants, and low-wage laborers—to greater risk of injury, wage theft, and exploitation.

The Forest Service Claims It’s Fully Staffed for a Worsening Fire Season. Data Shows Thousands of Unfilled Jobs.

What Happened: Despite Trump officials claiming the Forest Service is 99% “staffed,” internal data shows over 4,500 firefighting positions remain vacant—roughly 27% of the workforce. Unauthorized DOGE purges, early retirements, and resignations have gutted the agency as more than 1 million acres burn across 10 states.

Why It Matters: As fire season intensifies, critical firefighting jobs remain unfilled, putting lives and property at risk. Internal memos reveal desperation behind the scenes—even requesting HR staff to fight fires.

Efforts to shrink Social Security's phone wait times are putting a strain elsewhere

What Happened: To cut wait times on the overwhelmed 800 number, Trump officials reassigned field office staff—crippling in-person services and triggering more resignations. Over 4,600 SSA workers have left since March.

Why It Matters: Trump cuts have gutted SSA, and the patchwork fix is breaking the system further—leaving millions without timely access to vital benefits.

The government was once a steady partner for nonprofits. That’s changing

What Happened: Trump has frozen or slashed grants for nonprofits nationwide, dismantling decades of federal support for housing, food aid, health care, and more. Nonprofits now face mass layoffs, shuttered programs, and funding gaps that private donors can’t fill.

Why It Matters: This is the unraveling of the American safety net. Without government backing, millions will lose critical services—and nonprofits say the damage will be catastrophic and permanent if cuts continue.

Health experts warn Trump cuts to the CDC could hurt overdose prevention: ‘A step backwards’

What Happened: Trump officials have frozen $140 million in CDC funding meant for overdose surveillance and prevention, jeopardizing the Overdose Data to Action program. States like Illinois, California, and Maryland warn that the cuts will force layoffs, reduce drug monitoring, and slash treatment access.

Why It Matters: Experts say Trump is kneecapping lifesaving overdose response efforts, especially in hard-hit areas that helped elect him. With opioid deaths still a crisis, pulling funding now is deadly.

IRS has lost 25% of its IT workforce since Trump took office, watchdog finds

What Happened: A Treasury watchdog report reveals the IRS has lost a quarter of its workforce since Trump took office—including nearly 50 top IT execs and major cuts to audits, taxpayer services, and hiring.

Why It Matters: By gutting the IRS, Trump is crippling tax enforcement and oversight, just as efforts to audit the wealthy were gaining ground—opening the door to abuse and inequality.

A Top NASA Official Is Among Thousands of Staff Leaving the Agency

What Happened: Makenzie Lystrup, head of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, will step down August 1, joining thousands leaving the agency amid Trump’s proposed 25% NASA budget cut. Her exit follows that of JPL’s director and coincides with a staff revolt over safety risks, wasted resources, and political interference.

Why It Matters: Trump’s budget will gut NASA’s science programs, cancel dozens of missions, and trigger a historic brain drain. The agency’s top talent is fleeing as political appointees push retirements and dismantle America’s leadership in space exploration.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

State Department attacks Europe over free speech

What Happened: Trump officials slammed Europe’s Digital Services Act as “Orwellian,” accusing the EU of “censoring” dissent and shielding leaders from criticism. In a public post, the State Department claimed thousands are being prosecuted for political speech and warned, “Censorship is not freedom.”

Why It Matters: While attacking Europe’s regulations, the Trump regime is intensifying its own surveillance of foreigners’ speech and punishing dissent at home. The hypocrisy reveals a broader authoritarian strategy: defend “free speech” abroad while crushing it domestically.

Trump pulling U.S. out of UNESCO, the U.N. scientific and cultural agency, 2 years after Biden rejoined

What Happened: Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from UNESCO, claiming the U.N. cultural agency promotes "woke, divisive" causes. The move reverses Biden’s 2023 reentry and follows a 90-day review ordered by Trump. It’s the second time Trump has exited the agency, having first done so in 2017.

Why It Matters: Trump’s withdrawal from UNESCO is part of a wider push to sever U.S. ties with global institutions. It weakens international cooperation on education, culture, and extremism—and reiterates his open hostility to diversity and diplomacy.

Stop playing nice with Trump on trade, France tells Brussels

What Happened: France is demanding the EU adopt a tougher stance in stalled trade talks with Trump, warning that yielding to U.S. threats of 30% tariffs would project weakness. Macron’s team is urging Brussels to prepare countermeasures and reject any deal “at any price.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff threats are splintering Europe’s response, with Germany seeking compromise and France pushing confrontation. If the EU caves, it could cement Trump’s dominance over transatlantic trade—and encourage more economic bullying.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Did Christian Nationalist Leaders Prompt Mike Johnson’s Epstein Flip-Flop?

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson abruptly reversed course on releasing Epstein files—just a week after saying “put everything out there.” Now, he says Trump needs “space” and that Congress isn’t at that point “yet.”

Why It Matters: Johnson’s reversal reflects growing influence from Christian nationalist leaders like Lance Wallnau and Joel Webbon, who push Trump loyalty and wild conspiracies about Epstein, Mossad, and “demonic” enemies. With ties to the New Apostolic Reformation, Johnson may be letting religious extremists steer decisions on truth and accountability.

Newsmax host tries to rehabilitate Newsmax board member Alex Acosta’s sweetheart plea deal for Epstein

What Happened: Newsmax host Greg Kelly downplayed Alex Acosta’s infamous plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, denied it was a “sweetheart deal,” and smeared journalist Julie K. Brown as “fake news.” Kelly also questioned whether Ghislaine Maxwell deserved her sentence and implied Epstein’s crimes were too old to matter.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attempt to whitewash one of the worst sex traffickers—by a network whose board includes Acosta, the prosecutor who let Epstein walk. Kelly’s attack on the journalist who exposed Epstein makes clear the MAGA movement’s real priority is shielding power, not protecting victims.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Contracts at Fastest Rate This Year

What Happened: Manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic collapsed in July, with the Richmond Fed’s index plunging to -20—the sharpest contraction of 2025. New orders, shipments, and employment all dropped as trade turmoil and economic uncertainty rattled firms.

Why It Matters: This marks five straight months of decline, underscoring the toll Trump’s tariff war and erratic trade policy are taking on U.S. industry. Factories are freezing hiring and production amid mounting instability, raising fresh recession alarms.

Car makers are feeling tariff pain: GM is the 2nd company to take a hit to profits

What Happened: GM’s quarterly profits took a $1.1 billion hit due to Trump’s tariffs, dropping its profit margin from 9% to 6.1%. The company admitted it’s only offsetting a fraction of the $4–5 billion annual tariff burden and is still importing cars from Korea despite a 25% tariff.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic trade war is hurting U.S. automakers. GM and Stellantis are absorbing the costs to avoid scaring off customers.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Miami can’t postpone its elections to next year, judge rules

What Happened: A Miami judge ruled the city cannot delay its municipal elections to 2026 without voter approval, striking down a controversial move by the mayor and city council to cancel November’s vote. The court found the effort unconstitutional and in violation of the city charter.

Supreme Court scuttled one way judges blocked Trump policies but others remain

What Happened: After the Supreme Court ruled to restrict judges from issuing nationwide blocks on Trump policies—like mass deportations and federal layoffs—lower courts are still halting major initiatives through class actions and administrative challenges. Judges, including Trump appointees, have recently blocked policies on birthright citizenship and the use of the Alien Enemies Act.

Federal Employee Protests Spread Across Scientific Agencies

What Happened: Scientists at the NSF, NIH, EPA, and NASA are rising up against Trump’s war on science. Letters signed by hundreds of civil servants denounce massive purges, grant terminations, and budget slashing—moves they say are unlawful and politically motivated.

Amid Fear of Retaliation, N.S.F. Workers Sign Letter of Dissent

What Happened: Over 140 National Science Foundation employees signed a letter accusing Trump of politicizing the agency, purging staff, slashing grants, and planning to relocate its headquarters. The letter warns that scientific innovation is being crippled and urges Congress to protect workers from retaliation.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

2,000 — National Guard troops deployed to ICE detention centers

46 — Open GAO probes into Trump spending cuts

4,500+ — Vacant firefighting jobs in the Forest Service amid fire season

25% — IRS IT workforce lost since Trump took office

69 — Pentagon employees suspended over Trump’s anti-trans order

70+ — Columbia students punished for pro-Palestinian protest

1,100% — Increase in “false flag” posts on X

$1.1 billion — Slashed from NPR and PBS funding under Trump

$800 million — Pentagon AI contracts, including Musk’s xAI

$1.1 billion — GM’s profit hit from Trump tariffs

$140 million — CDC overdose prevention funding frozen by Trump

4 — Federal probes into George Mason University

60+ — Workplace regulations targeted for repeal by Trump’s Labor Dept.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is building a mass deportation machine with permanent funding — Will ICE be allowed to operate above the law and turn the U.S. into a police state with $170 billion and expanded authority?

Trump is using DOJ to prosecute his political enemies — Will courts resist, or be complicit in his authoritarian agenda?

Trump’s allies are purging climate data and experts across agencies — Will science and research programs survive this regime?

Trump is dismantling voting rights enforcement from the inside — Will the courts stop the systematic erosion of protections before the 2026 midterms?

Trump’s FCC is cracking down on dissenting media — Will independent journalism survive regulatory retaliation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption Is The Business Model — Trump insiders are profiting from policies they craft, from oil investments to crypto scams. The White House is open for business—to those who pay.

Rule of Law Collapsing — Trump’s appointees are defying court orders, firing watchdogs, and purging agencies of dissent. Loyalty to Trump now trumps following the law.

Human Rights Abuses Normalized — From family separation to indefinite detention, cruelty is no longer the exception—it’s the policy.

Trump’s Purge of Civil Servants Is a Power Grab — With mass layoffs and loyalty tests, he’s replacing public service with personal servitude.

