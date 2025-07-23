Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 9

Google Meet: July 29, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZy1r1meEiaX6wAOHwmzgnnT3Hbz71zZFu0atASmCtEQ9xog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

FDA Names Former Pharmaceutical Executive to Oversee U.S. Drug Program

What Happened: The FDA appointed Dr. George Tidmarsh, ex-CEO of several drug firms, to lead its drug regulation center amid sweeping staff and leadership purges. He’ll oversee drug approvals and reviews, including the abortion pill.

Why It Matters: Trump’s FDA is being remade by industry insiders and ideologues. With 3,000+ staff purged and top regulators ousted, public health oversight continues to be hollowed out and politicized.

Trump Media Buys $2 Billion in Bitcoin for Crypto Treasury Plan

What Happened: Trump Media has purchased $2 billion in Bitcoin and related securities to support its shift to a crypto treasury model. The company also allocated $300 million for Bitcoin options and plans to launch a utility token tied to Truth Social.

Why It Matters: Trump’s media empire is gambling its future on crypto, embracing volatility to bypass oversight. It’s another play for self-enrichment, financial opacity, and detachment from traditional regulation—all while Trump’s inner circle profits behind the scenes.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Sharpens Attacks on a Favorite Foe: The News Media

What Happened: Trump is escalating attacks on the press, using lawsuits, FCC pressure, and funding cuts to punish outlets. CBS pulled Colbert, Paramount paid $16 million, and The Wall Street Journal was barred from the press pool. He also posted an AI fake-arrest video of Obama to divert from Epstein coverup.

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored media suppression. Trump is weaponizing government power to silence dissent and intimidate press organizations, turning Kremlin-style repression into official policy—and it’s working.

Trump Officials Accused of Defying 1 in 3 Judges Who Ruled Against Him

What Happened: A Washington Post investigation found Trump officials defied court rulings in 35% of cases they lost—ignoring 57 out of 165 decisions. Judges cited false claims and bad-faith actions, while whistleblowers described orders to disobey rulings on deportations, layoffs, and asylum protections.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating the courts as optional, eroding the rule of law and dismantling checks on executive power through systematic defiance.

Trump intervenes to boost Hegseth aide who left military for politics

What Happened: Trump granted Marine Col. Ricky Buria a retirement waiver to keep a higher rank he held briefly—despite legal limits. Buria, tied to the Pentagon’s “Signalgate” leak and Hegseth’s loyalty purge, was fast-tracked into top roles as senior women were ousted.

Why It Matters: Trump continues turning the military into a political tool, rewarding loyalists over rules. Buria’s case shows how merit, law, and tradition are being gutted to cement control over the armed forces.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Public record contradicts US spy chief’s Russia-gate ‘conspiracy’ accusations

What Happened: Trump’s DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, accused Obama-era officials of conspiring to politicize Russia’s 2016 election interference and referred them for prosecution—despite her own documents confirming no vote tampering ever occurred.

Why It Matters: Gabbard. a longtime mouth piece for the Kremlin, is pushing a debunked Kremlin and MAGA lie to discredit the intelligence community and rewrite the story of Russia’s attack on U.S. democracy. It’s a calculated move to protect Trump and revive “deep state” conspiracies.

Trump Officials Release FBI Records on MLK Jr Despite Family’s Objection

What Happened: Trump released 200,000 pages of FBI surveillance files on Martin Luther King Jr., defying appeals from his children and civil rights groups.

Why It Matters: The release weaponizes history to distract from Trump’s Epstein scandal. King’s family warns it risks degrading his legacy and aiding those who once sought to destroy the Civil Rights Movement.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Posts Fake Video Showing Obama Arrest

What Happened: Trump shared a fake A.I. video showing Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office, pushing the lie that Obama led a 2016 plot against him.

Why It Matters: Trump is using deepfakes to spread disinformation, smear enemies, and threaten prosecution. It’s dangerous propaganda that further fuels conspiracy theories, erodes reality, and incites more hate.

Trump bans Wall Street Journal from Scotland trip press pool over Epstein report

What Happened: Trump barred the Wall Street Journal from his Scotland press pool after the paper reported he sent Jeffrey Epstein a birthday letter with a nude drawing. Trump sued the outlet for $10 billion, calling the report “fake and defamatory.”

Why It Matters: This is another escalation in Trump’s war on the press, using access as a weapon to punish critical reporting. It undermines First Amendment protections and reiterates growing press restrictions.

Stephen Miller’s legal group asks DoJ to look into ‘illegal DEI practices’ at Johns Hopkins

What Happened: Stephen Miller’s America First Legal urged the DOJ to investigate Johns Hopkins Medical School for “illegal DEI practices,” accusing it of using “race-based preferences.”

Why It Matters: This will worsen racial disparities in healthcare—and it's part of a wider push to silence dissent and enforce ideological conformity across universities and schools.

Trump’s Student Arrests, and the Lawsuit Fighting Them, Tread New Ground

What Happened: Marco Rubio, revoked visas and green cards of foreign students who voiced pro-Palestinian views, citing a rarely used “foreign policy interest” law. Arrests followed at Tufts and Columbia, triggering a major lawsuit by academic groups.

Why It Matters: By targeting political speech as grounds for deportation, Trump is rewriting the First Amendment for noncitizens—and creating a chilling precedent to silence all dissent.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge gives ex-officer nearly 3 years in Breonna Taylor raid, rebuffs DOJ call for no prison time

What Happened: Former officer Brett Hankison was sentenced to 33 months in prison for firing blindly during the 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor. The judge rejected the DOJ’s recommendation for no prison time, calling it “inappropriate.”

Why It Matters: This is the sole prison sentence in the Breonna Taylor case—and a rejection of Trump’s DOJ, which pushed for impunity. It reflects enduring public outrage over police violence and a justice system that too often shields abusers from consequence.

Migrants at Ice jail in Miami made to kneel to eat ‘like dogs’, report alleges

What Happened: A new report reveals migrants at ICE facilities in Florida were shackled and forced to kneel to eat, denied medical care, and held in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions. At one Miami jail, detainees spent 12 days on cold concrete floors; others were left for hours on a bus reeking of feces. At Broward, a woman died after medical neglect.

Why It Matters: These are not isolated abuses and reflect the systemic cruelty and human rights violations by the Trump regime. With overcrowding at historic highs and ICE empowered by extremist far-right policy, the U.S. is facing a full-blown human rights crisis.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘It’s a madhouse’: US state department workers reeling after Trump’s firings

What Happened: Nearly 3,000 State Department staff were ousted under Trump’s Reduction in Force order. Career diplomats say it was an illegal purge that cleared the way for far-right loyalists pushing anti-LGBTQ+, anti-immigrant, and anti-choice agendas. Key programs were gutted and morale tanked.

Why It Matters: Trump is replacing U.S. diplomacy with far-right extremism. As professionals are driven out, global human rights and national security are unraveling.

FEMA search and rescue chief resigns after frustration with Texas flood response

What Happened: Ken Pagurek, head of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue branch, resigned after Kristi Noem delayed his teams' deployment to deadly Texas floods. Noem’s cost-cutting rules require her sign-off on all FEMA contracts over $100,000, causing life-threatening delays.

Why It Matters: FEMA’s disaster response is breaking down under Trump. Career officials are leaving in protest, search teams are showing up a week late, and new DHS rules are slowing emergency aid during climate disasters—and it’s putting lives at risk.

Government’s H.R. Arm Shedding a Third of Staff

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management is shrinking from 3,110 to 2,000 employees, with over 750 taking buyouts and 129 purged. Under Trump appointee Scott Kupor, the agency is also halving its contractor workforce in a broader purge.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s blueprint to dismantle the federal workforce. By gutting agencies and driving out civil servants, he’s hollowing out the government’s core capacity.

Budget office says Trump’s tax law will add $3.4 trillion to deficits, leave 10 million uninsured

What Happened: The CBO assesses that Trump’s new tax law will add $3.4 trillion to the deficit by 2034 and leave 10 million more people uninsured. The law slashes Medicaid, food aid, and clean energy credits while boosting tax breaks for cars and tips.

Why It Matters: This is a massive wealth grab. Trump’s policies reward the rich, deepen inequality, and leave Americans with exploding debt—all while peddling false promises of growth.

As US wildfires rage, Trump staff cuts force firefighters to clean toilets, critics say

What Happened: Trump’s buyout plan and purges cut 15% of the Forest Service workforce, leaving firefighters to do janitorial work and answer phones. Crews face food, fuel, and medical shortages as wildfires hit decade highs.

Why It Matters: Gutting the Forest Service during a climate-driven fire surge puts lives at risk.

Disabled Americans Fear What Medicaid Cuts Could Do to Them

What Happened: Trump’s new law slashes $1 trillion from Medicaid over a decade. While the White House claims home and community based care won’t be affected, experts warn that services for 4.5 million disabled Americans—especially children—are at risk.

Why It Matters: These cuts threaten basic care that keeps people out of institutions. Families will lose vital nursing, therapy, and medical supplies—forcing impossible choices and deepening the crisis for the most vulnerable.

Texas Lawmakers Largely Ignored Recommendations Aimed at Helping Rural Areas Like Kerr County Prepare for Flooding

What Happened: Texas lawmakers ignored a 2024 flood plan and failed to pass key protections before July 4 flash floods killed over 100 in Kerr County. They prioritized tax cuts and drought measures instead, rejecting siren systems, drainage upgrades, and rural support.

Why It Matters: State leaders chose austerity over safety, leaving rural Texans vulnerable as climate-driven storms worsen. The state is gambling with lives as climate-fueled storms grow more deadly.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

State Department Confirms China Barred US Citizen From Leaving

What Happened: A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office employee has been under an exit ban in China since April, reportedly for failing to disclose his government job on a visa application. The State Department says it’s actively working with Beijing to resolve the case.

Why It Matters: With Trump pushing for a trade deal and softening rhetoric toward Xi, China seems to be using this as leverage.

Ontario Doubles Down on ‘Buy Canada’ Message as Angry Residents Boycott US

What Happened: Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged Canadians to buy “Canadian-made everything” as Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canadian goods. Over half of Canadians are cutting U.S. travel and purchases in response, while Ford pushes to boost local production of vehicles, steel, and aluminum.

Why It Matters: With U.S.-Canada tensions rising, consumer backlash is growing. Canada is America’s top customer—and this boycott, paired with domestic manufacturing shifts, will hit U.S. exporters hard as Trump’s unnecessary trade war escalates.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

UK Sanctions Russian Spies for Malicious Cyber Activity

What Happened: The UK sanctioned 18 GRU officers and 3 Russian military intelligence units for cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, including spyware targeting Yulia Skripal. The move is part of a coordinated effort with the EU’s latest sanctions round against Russia.

Why It Matters: This is the UK’s biggest spy-related action since Russia’s 2018 Salisbury poisonings. It signals intensifying Western resolve to punish Russia’s hybrid warfare, even as Russia escalates attacks and evades sanctions via shadow oil fleets and global influence ops.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. homebuilders head into back half of 2025 with rising costs, tariff uncertainty

What Happened: Homebuilders are struggling with soaring material prices, high interest rates, and looming Trump tariffs that could hike costs by up to 10%. Deportation threats are also raising fears of labor shortages in construction.

Why It Matters: The housing market is cooling fast. Trump’s trade and immigration policies are compounding economic pressure—threatening affordability, slowing sales, and stalling growth in a key sector.

US Treasury's Bessent Calls for Review of Fed’s Non-Monetary Operations

What Happened: Treasury Undersecretary Michael Bessent urged a formal review of the Federal Reserve’s non-monetary activities, including its regulatory and emergency lending roles. He said the Fed’s expanded reach warrants greater oversight.

Why It Matters: A politicized Fed review threatens the bedrock of U.S. economic stability—central bank independence. Trump’s attack on Powell is about control.

Stellantis Says Profit Plunged as Tariffs Began to Bite

What Happened: Stellantis reported a $2.7 billion loss in the first half of 2025, blaming Trump’s tariffs and policy changes. Tariffs alone cost €300 million, while clean air credit losses and factory shutdowns hit sales hard, especially in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade and deregulation agenda is roiling the auto industry. Rising costs, production delays, and regulatory uncertainty are forcing price hikes—undermining competitiveness and hurting consumers.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Harvard Argues Trump Illegally Cut $2.6 Billion in Research Funding

What Happened: Harvard challenged Trump in court over $2.6 billion in slashed research funds, calling it illegal retaliation for resisting federal demands on campus protests and hiring.

Planned Parenthood Wins Partial Victory in Legal Fight With Trump Administration

What Happened: A federal judge blocked parts of Trump’s law that cut Medicaid to abortion providers, letting some Planned Parenthood clinics keep funding. Others still face defunding under the $800,000 threshold rule.

Read the NASA ‘Voyager Declaration’ Letter of Dissent

What Happened: Over 280 NASA scientists, engineers, and astronauts issued a formal dissent letter warning that Trump’s cuts and restructuring are dismantling mission safety systems, canceling critical programs, and risking lives.

School districts sue Trump over $6 billion funding freeze

What Happened: Multiple Alaska school districts are suing Trump over a $6 billion freeze on congressionally approved education funds. The lawsuit argues the freeze violates the Constitution and federal law, with impacts already forcing staff layoffs and endangering critical student programs.

Domestic violence and sexual assault organizations sue Trump administration over funding restrictions

What Happened: Over 20 domestic violence and sexual assault nonprofits sued Trump over new federal funding rules they say force them to erase LGBTQ+ identities, abandon DEI programs, and cut abortion referrals. The suit argues the restrictions, tied to Trump’s executive orders, violate federal law and put critical services at risk.

US protesters call for Democrats to face Trump and ‘fight, fight, fight with every tool available’

What Happened: Rallies across the U.S. honoring John Lewis turned into calls for Democrats to take stronger, more unified action against Trump. Protesters urged shutdowns of Congress, boycotts, and civil disobedience, criticizing the party’s retreat and lack of resistance to GOP extremism and authoritarianism.

She left her federal job because of Trump. Now she’s running for office to fight his policies

What Happened: Erika Evans left her job as a federal prosecutor after Trump’s return to power triggered DOJ rollbacks on diversity and pushed anti-immigrant policies. She’s now running for Seattle city attorney, part of a broader wave of ex-federal employees entering politics to fight back.

Big Law Firms Bowed to Trump. A Corps of ‘Little Guys’ Jumped in to Fight Him.

What Happened: With Trump targeting large law firms through executive orders and veiled threats, many top firms backed off pro bono cases that challenged his agenda. But solo lawyers, small firms, and former government litigators have stepped up—filing lawsuits, defending immigrants, and challenging authoritarian executive orders.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action.

$2 billion — Amount Trump Media spent on Bitcoin to fund its crypto treasury plan.

3,000+ — FDA staff purged amid Trump’s restructuring, including top drug regulators.

35% — Share of court losses Trump officials defied, ignoring 57 out of 165 rulings.

$2.7 billion — Loss reported by Stellantis in early 2025, driven by Trump tariffs and policy changes.

15% — Forest Service workforce purged under Trump, crippling wildfire response.

33 months — Prison sentence for Brett Hankison, the only officer sentenced in Breonna Taylor’s case.

$3.4 trillion — Projected increase to the deficit by 2034 from Trump’s tax law.

10 million — Estimated number of Americans who will lose health insurance under Trump’s policies.

$2.6 billion — Research funds Harvard says were illegally cut in retaliation by Trump.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is militarizing immigration enforcement with repurposed camps — Will the use of military bases for civilian detention become permanent?

Trump’s purge of civil servants is gutting government capacity — How long before basic public services collapse under the weight of forced attrition?

Trump is rewriting the First Amendment for immigrants and students — Will academic dissent and political speech be erased?

Will other agencies follow with conspiracy-driven referrals? — Gabbard’s memo could be a trial balloon for more wide-ranging efforts to rewrite history, prosecute opponents, and target dissent.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarianism Is Accelerating — Trump is embedding loyalists, purging institutions, and normalizing the use of state power to punish enemies and rewrite the law.

Immigration as a Weapon — ICE abuses, mass detention, and visa revocations are being used to silence political speech, terrorize communities, and test authoritarian powers.

Media Repression Is Now Policy — Trump’s war on the press has moved from rhetoric to action—pulling funding, banning reporters, suing critics, and opening investigations.

The Courts Are Being Undermined — Trump’s regime is ignoring rulings, defying judges, and eroding judicial authority as part of a broader constitutional collapse.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.