President Trump, accompanied by Tulsi Gabbard, speaks after Gabbard is sworn in as director of national intelligence on February 12. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 18-20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump offers regulatory relief for coal, iron ore and chemical industries

What Happened: Trump granted a two-year rollback of environmental rules for coal plants, iron ore processors, and chemical manufacturers, overriding Biden-era EPA standards. He framed the move as “necessary” for national security.

Why It Matters: This is another massive handout to polluters. Trump is gutting clean air protections, risking tens of thousands of lives to reward corporate allies and donors—while branding it “national security.” Environmental watchdogs call it a “free pass” to poison the public.

For Sale: Trump is leveraging power of his office to reap profits for family businesses

What Happened: Trump is using his presidency to rake in billions through crypto coins, foreign-backed deals, and branded merchandise, enriching his family’s businesses while gutting oversight. The Trump Organization is profiting from global investments, a $2 billion UAE-backed stablecoin, and insider-friendly regulation.

Why It Matters: This is kleptocracy in broad daylight. Trump is auctioning off American policy to the highest bidder, turning the White House into a global pay-to-play scheme with zero accountability.

Investors cheer new crypto law while critics warn of potential for crisis

What Happened: Trump signed the GENIUS Act, legalizing private stablecoins and triggering a crypto boom. Bitcoin hit record highs as Trump-linked World Liberty Financial stood to gain big.

Why It Matters: This is legalized self-dealing. Trump is enriching his family while paving the way for an unregulated shadow banking system that could trigger another financial crisis.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

With gavel in hand, Trump chisels away at the power of a compliant Congress

What Happened: Trump signed the tax cut and spending bill on July 4, banging a gavel gifted by Speaker Mike Johnson. The bill extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and slashes $1.2 trillion from Medicaid, food stamps, and other services—just as Congress shelved its own sanctions bill at Trump’s request.

Why It Matters: Congress continues to be a rubber stamp. GOP leaders have surrendered their power, turning the legislature into a tool of Trump’s will. This is how autocracy takes hold—just like in Russia, where parliament exists to obey, not check, the executive.

The USDA wants states to hand over food stamp data by the end of July

What Happened: The USDA ordered all states to submit detailed personal data on SNAP recipients by July 30, including names, Social Security numbers, and benefits received. Lawsuits argue it violates privacy laws and could fuel Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

Why It Matters: This is another major expansion of Trump’s surveillance state. By turning safety net programs into intelligence tools, the regime is eroding privacy. The USDA is no longer feeding the hungry—it’s feeding the deportation machine. And this fusion of data will inevitably be used to target others.

Trump Gives NY Prosecutor New Title After Judges Reject Appointment

What Happened: After a judicial panel blocked John Sarcone III from becoming permanent U.S. attorney, Trump’s DOJ gave him a new title—“special attorney to the attorney general”—with the same powers and no term limit.

Why It Matters: Trump is bypassing Senate oversight and legal norms to keep loyalists in power, even those caught lying. It’s a blatant abuse of loopholes to install unqualified political enforcers in the justice system.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI personnel were told to flag Epstein files mentioning Trump, Senate Democrat says

What Happened: Sen. Dick Durbin exposed that 1,000 FBI personnel were ordered to flag any Epstein case files mentioning Trump. A protected FBI whistleblower told Durbin’s office the directive came during a mass deployment to mine Epstein-related records. Durbin is demanding answers from DOJ leaders, citing political interference, suppression of evidence, and an apparent effort to shield Trump from scrutiny.

Why It Matters: This is a massive cover-up. Trump officials are weaponizing the FBI to shield him from ties to a convicted sex trafficker. It’s political interference, obstruction of justice, and a blatant abuse of federal power to bury the truth.

Justice Department requests lists of undocumented immigrants in LA County jails

What Happened: The Justice Department is demanding that LA County hand over names, charges, and release dates of undocumented inmates. Sheriff Robert Luna says the feds threatened him with prosecution if he doesn’t comply, but California sanctuary laws prohibit such cooperation without warrants.

Why It Matters: Another direct federal assault on local sanctuary protections. By coercing local law enforcement and tapping into Medicaid data, Trump’s regime is escalating its war on immigrants—turning civil agencies into tools of mass deportation.

Republican National Committee sues New Jersey over records on voter roll maintenance

What Happened: The Republican National Committee sued New Jersey for refusing to release documents on voter roll maintenance and voting machine audit logs, part of a broader Trump effort to scrutinize election systems.

Why It Matters: This is more election denialism repackaged as “oversight.” By suing for sensitive voting records, the RNC is laying the groundwork to challenge future results and undermine trust in Democratic-leaning states ahead of 2026.

Trump threatens Washington stadium deal unless NFL team readopts Redskins name

What Happened: Trump said he may block the Washington Commanders' new stadium deal unless the team reverts to its former name, the Redskins—a term long condemned as a racist slur. He claimed the current name is “ridiculous” and suggested federal intervention.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to push racist nostalgia and distract from the Epstein scandal. This threat is a cultural weapon in his war on progress, targeting Indigenous rights and hijacking federal deals to force ideological compliance.

State Dept. Official Says Criticism of Israel Can Lead to Visa Revocations

What Happened: A top State Department official testified that the Trump regime weighs criticism of Israel when deciding whether to deny or revoke student visas. He acknowledged there's no formal antisemitism definition guiding these decisions and confirmed that comments like “denouncing Zionism” could prompt action.

Why It Matters: The government is punishing lawful residents and foreign students for political speech—crossing a line into First Amendment violations and creating a chilling effect on dissent in academia.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Says Schiff Should See Jail Time for Alleged “Mortgage Fraud”

What Happened: Trump escalated attacks on Sen. Adam Schiff, claiming he “falsified” mortgage documents and should face prison. His Truth Social post came amid a reported Fannie Mae investigation into Schiff, though no charges have been filed.

Why It Matters: Trump is spewing baseless accusations and weaponizing investigations to punish a political enemy who exposed his corruption, insurrection, and Kremlin ties. Like Putin, he’s rewriting history to justify revenge and crush accountability.

Tulsi Gabbard calls for Obama to be prosecuted over 2016 election claims

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard accused Barack Obama and top officials of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy” to delegitimize Trump’s 2016 win, citing the Steele dossier and Russia interference claims. She called for prosecutions and released documents suggesting Obama officials “faked intelligence.”

Why It Matters: This is straight out of an authoritarian playbook—criminalizing political opposition and rewriting history to erase Russia’s election attack that assisted Trump. Gabbard, known for echoing Kremlin propaganda, is weaponizing intelligence to target Trump’s critics.

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Canceled by CBS, Ending in May 2026

What Happened: CBS announced it will cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026, citing financial pressures. The decision comes just days after Colbert criticized a $16 million Trump-Paramount settlement tied to a pending media merger that requires Trump’s approval.

Why It Matters: Colbert has been one of Trump’s sharpest and most consistent critics. His cancellation strips late-night TV of a powerful dissenting voice, raising fears of political retaliation and censorship as Trump tightens control over media institutions.

Trump claims Epstein files are faked, but many documents have been public for years

What Happened: Trump lied that Biden officials doctored Epstein files, calling them “fake.” But key documents—including flight logs, contact books, and civil court filings—have been public for years, most unsealed between 2019 and 2024.

Why It Matters: Trump is deflecting with baseless lies to dodge renewed scrutiny over his decades-long Epstein ties. The files he calls “fake” have long been public—undermining his effort to rewrite the record.

ICE head says he won't block agents from wearing masks, confirms use of Medicaid data

What Happened: ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the agency is using Medicaid and federal data to track undocumented immigrants, even in sanctuary cities. He defended masked raids—despite public fear and impersonation reports.

Why It Matters: ICE continues weaponizing health data and normalizing masked arrests—eroding transparency, civil liberties, and trust.

Hegseth tells lawmakers about plan to detain immigrants at bases in Indiana and New Jersey

What Happened: Pete Hegseth told Congress that detained immigrants may soon be held at Camp Atterbury and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The move is part of Trump’s plan to expand detention capacity from 60,000 to 100,000 beds.

Why It Matters: Trump continues militarizing immigration enforcement. Detaining civilians on military bases blurs the line between national defense and domestic policing—fueling fear, overreach, and the normalization of internment and military operations on U.S. soil.

Paramount bidder Skydance plays patriotism card in push for deal OK

What Happened: Skydance CEO David Ellison pitched the Paramount takeover to the FCC as a patriotic move, vowing CBS would reflect “varied perspectives.” He downplayed Tencent ties and defended a $16 million Trump settlement over a “60 Minutes” episode.

Why It Matters: With Trump allies seizing control, editorial independence is vanishing—and CBS is already being purged to align with the regime.

Trump Aides Discussed Ending Some SpaceX Contracts, but Found Most Were Vital

What Happened: After Musk publicly criticized Trump, the regime reviewed SpaceX’s federal contracts. Despite Trump’s call to cut ties, officials found most of SpaceX’s deals with NASA and the Pentagon were too critical to cancel. Aides admitted the government remains heavily dependent on Musk’s rocket and satellite tech.

Why It Matters: Even amid political fallout, Musk’s hold on U.S. space infrastructure is too strong to break, a major problem in itself. Meanwhile, Trump’s authoritarian instinct to punish critics was on display.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A US citizen and Army veteran was detained at an immigration raid and held for 3 days. His family scrambled to find him

What Happened: George Retes, a 25-year-old Army veteran and U.S. citizen, was beaten, pepper-sprayed, and detained by federal immigration agents during a July 10 raid in California. Despite identifying himself, he was injured, held without charges for three days, denied medical care, and missed his daughter’s third birthday as his family frantically searched for him.

Why It Matters: This case reaffirms the brutality of Trump’s immigration crackdown, where even U.S. citizens are violently swept up. Retes’ unlawful detention, physical abuse, and lack of due process reflect a lawless system fueled by racial profiling and authoritarian tactics, eroding constitutional protections for all Americans.

Trump administration ends 988 Lifeline's special service for LGBTQ+ young people

What Happened: After the removal of the dedicated LGBTQ+ option on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the Trevor Project assured that its crisis services remain fully available via phone, text, and online chat.

Why It Matters: As the federal crisis system sidelines LGBTQ+ support, the Trevor Project is stepping up to fill the gap—ensuring people in crisis still have access to affirming, lifesaving care in a time of escalating attacks.

He Came to the U.S. to Support His Sick Child. He Was Detained. Then He Disappeared.

What Happened: José Manuel Ramos Bastidas followed U.S. immigration rules to seek asylum for his sick child. But under the Alien Enemies Act, he and 230 other Venezuelan men were secretly disappeared to El Salvador’s gulag—branded as gang members without evidence and stripped of due process.

Why It Matters: Trump erased legal protections, weaponized gang labels, and secretly disappeared asylum seekers to a foreign gulag—without trial. It’s the hallmark of a lawless regime using fear and brutality to enforce its will.

Ice secretly deported Pennsylvania grandfather, 82, after he lost green card

What Happened: Luis Leon, a legal U.S. resident since 1987, was secretly disappeared after visiting ICE to replace a lost green card. His family was falsely told he died, only to find him later hospitalized in Guatemala, a country he had no ties to.

Why It Matters: This is more state-sponsored cruelty. An elderly asylum recipient was disappeared, denied due process, and dumped in a foreign country—highlighting the Trump regime’s escalating abuse of immigrants under its third-country deportation policy.

Atlanta journalist fights deportation from Ice jail despite dropped charges: ‘I’m seeing what absolute power can do’

What Happened: Salvadoran reporter Mario Guevara, arrested while livestreaming a protest against Trump, remains in ICE detention even after all charges were dropped. Known for exposing immigration raids, Guevara was shuffled through five jails and faces deportation.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime is targeting journalists—especially immigrants—who expose its abuses. Guevara’s case signals an authoritarian crackdown on press freedom and a chilling test-run for suppressing dissent.

For Women Seeking Asylum in the United States, Things Are About to Get Harder

What Happened: Trump’s Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that gender alone cannot qualify someone for asylum, rejecting a Salvadoran woman’s claim and declaring that “women from El Salvador” don’t count as a protected social group under asylum law.

Why It Matters: This decision guts protection for women fleeing gender-based violence—like rape, trafficking, or domestic abuse—in patriarchal societies where governments refuse to protect them. Legal experts say it’s a major rollback with global implications and contradicts decades of evolving U.S. asylum norms.

Civil rights work is slowing as Trump dismantles the Education Department, agency data shows

What Happened: Civil rights case resolutions at the Education Department have plummeted under Trump, despite rising complaints. Half of the Office for Civil Rights staff was purged, and the backlog has surged past 25,000 cases.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the agency tasked with protecting children’s rights, turning civil rights enforcement into a hollow shell while outsourcing justice to overloaded courts and leaving parents with nowhere to turn.

High-ranking Democrats press Trump administration on US deal with El Salvador to detain migrants

What Happened: 4 senior House Democrats demanded answers from Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio about a secret deal that disappeared over 200 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador’s gulag. El Salvador told the UN the detainees remain under U.S. legal responsibility—contradicting claims from Trump officials.

Why It Matters: Congress is now probing whether the DOJ lied to the courts to conceal a covert extrajudicial detention scheme. The Trump regime outsourced imprisonment to an authoritarian ally—bypassing due process, dodging U.S. courts, and violating international law.

ICE head says agents will arrest anyone found in the U.S. illegally, crack down on employers of unauthorized workers

What Happened: ICE director Todd Lyons said agents will arrest anyone found living in the U.S. illegally—criminal record or not—and crack down on employers hiring them. Backed by billions in new Trump funding, ICE aims for 1 million deportations this year and has resumed aggressive workplace raids.

Why It Matters: Trump has fully dismantled Biden-era protections, unleashing a dragnet immigration regime that criminalizes survival and tears apart communities. Mass arrests and worksite raids result in economic disruption, civil rights violations, and humanitarian abuse.

Trump Administration Prepares to Drop Seven Major Housing Discrimination Cases

What Happened: Trump’s HUD is closing 7 major fair housing cases, despite past findings of discrimination in cities like Chicago and Memphis. It’s also revoking its findings and halting enforcement of a key settlement.

Why It Matters: By scrapping these cases, HUD is greenlighting segregation and environmental racism—sending a clear message that housing discrimination will go unchecked.

Puerto Rico ACLU denounces transfer of immigrant detainees to 'Alligator Alcatraz'

What Happened: The ACLU of Puerto Rico says immigrant detainees from the island are being transferred to “Alligator Alcatraz,” an internment camp, and subjected to inhumane treatment. A new lawsuit alleges detainees are denied food, showers, medical care, and legal access.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation regime is expanding into Puerto Rico, eroding due process, and turning detention on U.S. soil into de facto internment camps. The Everglades camp embodies the regime’s cruel, militarized assault on human rights.

Under Trump, a New Focus for a Birth Control Program: Helping Women Get Pregnant

What Happened: Trump is quietly shifting the focus of Title X — a program historically used to fund birth control for low-income women — toward combating infertility. A new $1.5 million grant will fund an “infertility training center” promoting non-contraceptive, “holistic” approaches backed by religious conservatives.

Why It Matters: This reframes reproductive health to prioritize childbirth over contraception, echoing the religious right’s war on IVF and birth control. It risks defunding contraception and stripping reproductive autonomy from millions of low-income women.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Obamacare Insurers Seek Double-Digit Premium Hikes Next Year

What Happened: Insurers like Centene and Elevance are proposing ACA premium hikes up to 27% for 2026, citing rising costs and expiring federal subsidies. Illinois and Texas are seeing some of the steepest increases.

Why It Matters: This marks the sharpest jump since 2018 and could price millions out of coverage. Many low-income Americans face a double blow: higher premiums and the loss of federal aid that had helped offset costs.

‘Profound alarm’: US veterans agency roiled by fight over anti-discrimination provisions

What Happened: Trump’s VA, led by Doug Collins, removed anti-discrimination protections, shut down its equity office, banned Pride flags, and ordered reporting on diversity efforts. Lawmakers warn LGBTQ+ and minority vets are already losing care.

Why It Matters: This is a targeted dismantling of equity in veterans’ healthcare. Trump’s crackdown on DEI is putting lives at risk by politicizing treatment, silencing staff, and erasing basic protections.

Health experts raise alarm over RFK Jr’s ‘war on science’ amid mass firings and budget cuts

What Happened: After a Supreme Court ruling expanded his authority, RFK Jr. purged thousands, dismantled vaccine advisory panels, and slashed research budgets. He replaced vaccine experts with anti-vaxxers and canceled key scientific meetings.

Why It Matters: By gutting science-based policymaking and pushing conspiracy-laced ideology, Kennedy and Trump are endangering Americans’ health and crippling the nation’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks.

Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Hits Senior Care Work Force

What Happened: Trump’s move to end deportation protections for migrants with temporary legal status is hitting nursing homes and home care agencies hard. Providers are terminating staff and warning of closures, rising costs, and declining care as immigrant workers—who make up nearly a third of the sector—disappear.

Why It Matters: Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda is sabotaging elder care nationwide, destabilizing a system already stretched thin. Seniors will suffer—facing understaffing, unsafe conditions, and higher costs—all for the sake of political theater.

Trump's funding cut stalls water projects, increasing risks for millions

What Happened: Trump slashed foreign aid, halting over 20 U.S.-backed water and sanitation projects in 16 countries. Reuters found widespread abandonment—unbuilt wells, exposed irrigation canals, and children fetching water in conflict zones—putting millions in danger.

Why It Matters: Trump’s isolationist policy is unraveling decades of U.S. diplomacy and humanitarian progress, fueling disease, flooding, and extremism while destroying America’s global credibility.

EPA cutting workforce by 23%, closing research division

What Happened: The EPA is purging 3,700 jobs and closing its Office of Research and Development, which studied health risks from chemicals and climate-driven illnesses. The move aligns with Trump’s broader effort to dismantle environmental regulation.

Why It Matters: By firing experts and gutting research, Trump is crippling the EPA’s ability to protect public health—just as climate and pollution threats intensify. It’s a gift to polluters at the expense of the people.

Congressional forecaster says Trump health research cuts would lead to fewer new drugs

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office warned that Trump’s proposed 40% cut to the NIH would slash drug development, eventually reducing new treatments by 4.5%. Delays at a gutted FDA would worsen the decline.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war on science is sabotaging the future of medicine. Slashing research now means fewer cures later, resulting in a long-term decline in public health.

Senior Hegseth adviser out at Pentagon, sources say

What Happened: Justin Fulcher, a top Pentagon aide and former DOGE operative, has been quietly removed from his post advising Pete Hegseth. His departure follows a series of dismissals tied to the Signalgate leak that involved sensitive U.S. military plans.

Why It Matters: The dismissal exposes more chaos and turmoil inside the Pentagon, where loyalty tests are endangering national security. Fulcher’s exit is just the latest fallout from a fractured leadership.

460K student loan borrowers to be denied repayment plan

What Happened: The Education Department is rejecting 460,000 borrowers—about 31% of a 1.5 million backlog—who applied for the lowest monthly student loan repayment option, the Biden-era SAVE Plan. Trump officials say the plan is “illegal” and is replacing it with new repayment models.

Why It Matters: This will force hundreds of thousands into higher monthly payments and could disqualify time spent in forbearance from counting toward loan forgiveness. It’s part of Trump’s broader effort to roll back income-based relief.

Republicans’ food aid cuts will hit grocers in many towns that backed Trump

What Happened: Cuts to SNAP in Trump’s megabill are expected to devastate small grocers in rural and low-income areas—many of which voted for Trump. Some stores may shut down, forcing residents to travel 30+ miles for groceries.

Why It Matters: SNAP recipients are a lifeline for small-town grocers, and the GOP’s cuts will trigger mass layoffs, reduce food access, and force economic decline in the very communities Trump claims to champion.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Millions of travelers to the U.S. could be charged a new $250 "visa integrity fee"

What Happened: A new Trump-backed law will charge a $250 "visa integrity fee" on nonimmigrant U.S. visa holders, including foreign students and skilled workers. An additional $100 asylum fee was also introduced.

Why It Matters: By targeting immigrants and international talent with steep costs, Trump is deterring legal immigration, higher education, and asylum—doing everything he can to ensure no one comes to the U.S.

Rubio moves to strip US visas from eight Brazilian judges in Bolsonaro battle

What Happened: Marco Rubio revoked U.S. visas for 8 Brazilian Supreme Court judges investigating Jair Bolsonaro’s attempted coup, escalating Trump’s pressure campaign to shield his far-right ally from justice. This follows Trump’s 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports.

Why It Matters: This is blatant foreign interference. Trump is protecting an insurrectionist and undermining democratic institutions abroad to reward authoritarian allies—destabilizing U.S.-Brazil relations and emboldening coup attempts.

Dozens protest in Malaysia against Trump nominee for US envoy

What Happened: Dozens protested outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur against Trump’s nomination of Nick Adams, a right-wing influencer known for anti-Islam posts and support for Israel. Malaysian youth leaders called him a threat to U.S.-Malaysia ties.

Why It Matters: Trump is injecting far-right culture war figures into diplomacy. Appointing Adams risks sabotaging relations with a key Muslim ally and shows Trump’s foreign policy is driven by ideology, not strategy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukrainian drones attack Moscow as Zelenskyy suggests fresh ceasefire talks

What Happened: Over 130 Ukrainian drones struck targets deep inside Russia, with 26 intercepted over Moscow, disrupting air traffic in nine regions. Zelenskyy urged renewed ceasefire talks, demanding prisoner exchanges and the return of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy is pushing for a resolution, but Russia has no interest in ending its genocidal war. Putin’s regime continues bombing cities, stalling negotiations, and holding tens of thousands of kidnapped Ukrainian children hostage.

A MAGA bot network on X is divided over the Trump-Epstein backlash

What Happened: Researchers uncovered a network of over 400 AI-powered bot accounts on X pushing pro-Trump content. But after Trump’s DOJ halted Epstein disclosures, the bots began posting contradictory messages—some defending Trump officials, others calling for revolt.

Why It Matters: The breakdown reveals both the artificial nature of MAGA support online and deep fractures in the movement. AI-driven propaganda is being used to manipulate public opinion—but even bots can’t keep up with Trump’s Epstein backlash.

'We are so back': MAGA supporters rally around Trump following WSJ article

What Happened: After days of anger over Trump’s refusal to release Epstein files, MAGA influencers reversed course following a Wall Street Journal story alleging a Trump letter to Epstein and Trump’s $10 billion defamation suit in response.

Why It Matters: Trump faced rare blowback from his base—but quickly turned the tide by attacking the media. The MAGA movement is back in lockstep—for now—even as deeper Epstein ties remain buried.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump's immigration crackdown causing labor shortages to California's construction industry, builder says: "They're hiding"

What Happened: California builders say Trump’s mass deportation is scaring off skilled undocumented workers, causing major labor shortages and delays in rebuilding homes after recent wildfires. Crews are half-staffed, and wages have doubled for those still willing to work.

Why It Matters: With 41% of California’s construction workforce foreign-born, Trump’s crackdown is derailing disaster recovery and driving up housing costs. The policy is punishing legal and undocumented workers—crippling essential industries for political gain.

Less selection, higher prices: How tariffs are shaping the holiday shopping season

What Happened: Trump’s shifting tariffs are throwing U.S. retailers into disarray just months before the holidays. With unpredictable import costs, businesses are slashing product lines, hiking prices, and scrambling to stock essentials before new tariff hikes take effect in August.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic tariff regime will hurt small retailers, raise prices, and disrupt supply chains—leaving families with fewer choices during the busiest season of the year.

Europe Prepares for a U.S. Trade Fight

What Happened: Trump is demanding higher tariffs—up to 30%—on EU goods, derailing trade talks and prompting the EU to ready major countermeasures, including digital levies and $100 billion in tariffs. Germany and France are now united in backing retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump is risking a transatlantic trade war that could disrupt global markets and fracture a key U.S. alliance, as Europe prepares to hit back.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge restores Democrat to Federal Trade Commission, ruling her firing by Trump was illegal

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump had illegally fired Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, reinstating her and reaffirming the legal limits on presidential removals from independent agencies.

Volunteers flock to immigration courts to support migrants arrested in the hallways

What Happened: As Trump’s mass deportation push escalates, ICE is arresting migrants outside immigration courtrooms—even those with pending cases. Volunteers nationwide are stepping in to help families, film arrests, and offer legal support to those being detained.

Judge Orders Trump Officials to Restore Funding for Radio Free Europe

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to resume funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, accusing it of unlawfully withholding money already approved by Congress. The regime had refused to sign a renewed funding contract and tried to impose new terms, giving it the power to shut down operations within 24 hours.

Trump Order on International Criminal Court Likely Violates First Amendment, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s executive order sanctioning Americans who assist the International Criminal Court likely violates free speech rights. The ruling blocks enforcement against two U.S. human rights activists who had worked with the ICC.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

27% — Proposed 2026 ACA premium hikes in some states

23% — EPA workforce being purged under Trump plan

40% — NIH budget cut proposed by Trump

460,000 — Borrowers denied access to the SAVE student loan plan

1 million — ICE deportation target for 2025

$250 — New "visa integrity fee" for nonimmigrant U.S. visa holders

$2 billion — UAE-backed crypto deal tied to Trump businesses

$16 million — Trump-Paramount settlement over media merger investigation

$1.2 trillion — Cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, and services in Trump’s tax bill

$100 — New asylum application fee introduced by Trump regime

25,000+ — Civil rights case backlog at Department of Education

400+ — AI-powered MAGA bot accounts detected on X

30+ miles — Distance rural residents may travel for groceries after SNAP cuts

82 — Age of grandfather secretly deported after losing his green card

1,000 — FBI personnel reportedly ordered to flag Epstein files mentioning Trump, per Sen. Dick Durbin

8 — Brazilian Supreme Court judges stripped of U.S. visas by Marco Rubio for investigating Bolsonaro’s coup attempt

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s allies are purging media and replacing it with propaganda — How long before critical voices are fully silenced across TV, radio, and online platforms?

Trump is militarizing immigration enforcement with internment camps — Will the use of military bases for civilian detention become permanent?

Trump is using foreign regimes to outsource human rights abuses — How many more asylum seekers will be disappeared into overseas prisons?

Trump’s crypto deregulation is enriching his family — Will the unregulated shadow banking system crash the economy before regulators act?

The DOJ is a tool of revenge and cover-ups — How far will Trump go to suppress evidence and shield his allies?

Trump is politicizing public health and sabotaging science — What will happen when the next pandemic hits and the CDC, NIH, and FDA are hollowed out?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Are Being Systematically Dismantled — From HUD to the Department of Education, Trump is eliminating enforcement and protections, leaving marginalized communities with no legal recourse.

Mass Surveillance Is Expanding Through Civil Agencies — Health, housing, and food assistance programs are being weaponized to track immigrants, fusing welfare with enforcement.

Independent Media Is Under Siege — From Colbert’s cancellation to Trump-linked media mergers, dissenting voices are being silenced as propaganda and self-censorship fill the void.

U.S. Foreign Policy Now Serves Authoritarian Agendas — From defending Bolsonaro to punishing asylum seekers, Trump’s foreign alliances mirror his domestic power grabs and violate democratic norms.

LGBTQ+ Americans Face a Full-Blown Rights Retraction — Healthcare, crisis hotlines, and civil service protections are being gutted—endangering lives and erasing progress.

Institutions Are Hollowed Out and Staffed With Loyalists — From the DOJ to the Pentagon, Trump is installing cronies, bypassing oversight, and breaking systems designed to ensure accountability.

Humanitarian Disasters Are Being Manufactured for Political Gain — From nursing home staff shortages to water project cancellations abroad, Trump’s cruelty-first policies are worsening suffering and deaths globally.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.