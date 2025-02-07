A view of the lectern before Attorney General William Barr holds a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2019. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump regime disbands task force targeting Russian oligarchs

What Happened: The Trump regime has disbanded Task Force KleptoCapture, a unit established to track and sanction Kremlin-linked oligarchs following Russia’s 2022 full-scale genocidal invasion of Ukraine. In a brief memo, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the task force’s termination, shifting its resources to focus on drug cartels and transnational gangs. The decision, made without a clear strategic justification, effectively ends U.S. efforts to hold Russian elites accountable for sanctions violations.

Why It Matters: By dismantling the task force, the Trump regime is not only shirking its responsibility to hold Kremlin-linked oligarchs accountable but is also handing Moscow a huge gift—while endangering U.S. national security. This reallocation of resources weakens the U.S. stance on freezing out Russian influence and sanctions evasion while prioritizing politically motivated shifts over national security interests.

Source: Guardian

Bondi Disbands FBI Foreign Influence Task Force

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi dismantled the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force—allegedly to “free up resources” for drug cartels and transnational crime enforcement.

Why It Matters: Dismantling the Foreign Influence Task Force undermines critical national security efforts, leaving the U.S. intentionally exposed to foreign interference and covert lobbying by hostile actors. By eliminating key oversight mechanisms, the move weakens accountability, erodes institutional integrity, and opens the door for unchecked corruption and abuse of power within the regime. It is a huge victory for Russia, China, and Iran, who stand to gain from reduced scrutiny and enforcement against their influence operations.

Source: NBC

DOJ Weakens FARA Enforcement

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi narrowed FARA prosecutions to traditional espionage cases. This move shifts resources from investigating foreign influence to other priorities, curtailing robust oversight.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian rollback protects partisan interests, undermines national security, and weakens accountability. It marks a dangerous shift away from effective oversight, leaving America more vulnerable to corruption and external manipulation. Another gift to foreign state actors and lobbyists.

Source: DOJ Memo

Trump FBI Pick Kash Patel Tied to Chinese Firm Accused of Slave Labor

What Happened: Trump’s FBI Director nominee Kash Patel Trump nominee Kash Patel disclosed he’s receiving $1 million-$5 million in shares of a Cayman Islands holding company directly tied to a Chinese corporation the Senate and a pro-Trump nonprofit accuse of “slave labor.” Patel says he won’t divest. Even worse, Patel falsely claimed in his disclosure that Elite Depot is a “fashion management company,” when records show it’s an equity holding firm—with undisclosed assets. His shares began vesting two days after his Senate hearing and will continue through November.

Why It Matters: Patel, poised to lead the FBI, has financial ties to a Chinese firm accused of slave labor, raising national security risks. His false disclosure exposes the corruption and cronyism inside Trump’s regime, where personal gain trumps U.S. security.

Source: Roger Sollenberger on X

Trump Media’s fintech platform is taking shape with a Bitcoin ETF and ‘America First’ investment funds for the ‘Patriot Economy’

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group is launching its fintech platform, Truth.Fi, featuring politically charged investment vehicles such as a Bitcoin ETF and funds for U.S. energy and manufacturing. Marketed under "America First,” the platform aims to build an alternative financial network that rewards loyalty to Trump, capitalizing on claims of bias against conservatives by mainstream banks.

Why It Matters: This move underscores an authoritarian effort to weaponize economic power. By bypassing traditional institutions and consolidating financial control, the regime deepens corruption, undermines transparency, and paves the way for political coercion.

Source: Fortune

IG Purge Raises Corruption and Abuse Risks

What Happened: Trump has purged 17 independent Inspectors General, watchdogs responsible for exposing fraud and abuse across federal agencies. Sen. Jon Ossoff warned this move violates federal law requiring 30-day congressional notice and justification for removals. The Trump regime failed to provide proper rationale, prompting Ossoff to demand the firings be rescinded.

Why It Matters: This sweeping purge weakens oversight, increasing the risk of corruption and authoritarian abuse within federal agencies. By eliminating independent watchdogs, Trump is consolidating power and dismantling accountability mechanisms meant to prevent government abuses. This mirrors autocratic tactics used to shield corruption and suppress transparency.

Source: U.S. Senator Ossoff Press Release

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Musk Enforces Federal Workforce Overhaul Ahead of Buyout Deadline

What Happened: Aligned with Trump’s reform agenda and backed by Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE, top officials have imposed a strict buyout mandate on federal workers. With a Thursday 11:59 p.m. deadline, employees were ordered to accept a deferred resignation program, with non-compliance leading to immediate layoffs.

Why It Matters: This purge is not about efficiency—it’s about consolidating power. By replacing career officials with loyalists, the regime is systematically dismantling government institutions, accelerating the erosion of democracy, and paving a dangerous path toward autocracy.

Source: POLITICO

Musk’s Operative Had Write Access to Federal Payment Systems, Despite Treasury Claims

What Happened: US Treasury and White House officials repeatedly stated that Elon’s operatives had only read-only access to the sensitive Treasury payment system. However, 25-year-old Marko Elez was granted administrative write access to two critical systems: the Payment Automation Manager and the Secure Payment System, which collectively process nearly $5 trillion in annual federal spending. Despite initial denials, internal records showed that Elez had made extensive changes to the code before his privileges were downgraded to read-only, raising serious oversight concerns. Marko Elez resigned today over discovered racist posts.

Why It Matters: Handing unvetted operatives control over federal payment systems opens the door to political manipulation—potentially blocking disbursements based on ideology or state. This undermines financial stability, erodes public trust, and exposes critical government operations to corruption, secrecy, and unchecked influence.

Source: WIRED

Trump Dismisses FEC Commissioner in a Show of Unyielding Executive Authority

What Happened: Trump issued a memo directing the immediate removal of Federal Election Commission Chair Ellen Weintraub. Weintraub, who had served as an acting commissioner for over two decades, was abruptly dismissed via a letter signed by Trump, with no announced plan to appoint a replacement.

Why It Matters: This move cripples the Federal Election Commission’s ability to oversee campaign finance laws, paving the way for unchecked corruption and election manipulation. By removing a key watchdog, Trump is weakening democratic safeguards and ensuring less oversight ahead of the 2026 elections.

Source: The Hill

Trump Orders Purge of Bloated Federal Health Workforce

What Happened: Trump is preparing an executive order to eliminate thousands of employees from the Department of Health and Human Services, with major cuts planned for the FDA, CDC, and NIH. Once the so-called "voluntary" buyout period ends, mass firings are expected to gut critical public health agencies responsible for disease control, medical research, and food safety.

Why It Matters: This purge will cripple the nation's public health infrastructure, endangering efforts to combat disease outbreaks, medical crises, and life-saving research. Stripping agencies of experienced personnel weakens pandemic preparedness, scientific innovation, and drug safety, prioritizing political control over public well-being.

Source: WSJ

He asked: ‘What the hell is going on with FEMA?!’ Now he’s in charge of the agency.

What Happened: Acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton, installed by the Trump regime, has a history of spreading lies that FEMA diverted disaster aid to migrants and blocked critical supplies to North Carolina. His appointment signals a shift toward politicizing disaster relief.

Why It Matters: Hamilton’s leadership threatens to weaponize aid distribution, leaving vulnerable communities exposed to climate disasters, infrastructure failures, and delayed emergency response. As in authoritarian regimes, government agency statements will no longer be reliable, further undermining transparency and accountability in disaster relief.

Source: POLITICO

'Substantial' staff cuts expected at the General Services Administration, officials say

What Happened: Officials at the General Services Administration have notified over 12,000 employees of an impending “substantial” staff reduction. In a series of memos, the GSA administrator urged personnel to accept deferred resignation offers from the Office of Personnel Management, warning that field offices would soon be shut down and staff reassigned to a handful of regional centers. Additionally, the Federal Acquisition Service is targeting a 50% cut in its workforce to meet demands imposed by FAKE DOGE.

Why It Matters: This mass purge of federal workers guts critical infrastructure, eliminates oversight, and consolidates power under Trump loyalists. By weaponizing layoffs and dismantling the GSA, the regime weakens public accountability and erodes institutional checks, accelerating its authoritarian grip on government.

Source: NBC News

Project 2025 Architect Russell Vought Confirmed as Budget Director

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Russell Vought as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought, a key architect of Project 2025, has pushed for gutting social programs, promoted election denial, and advocated for expanded executive power. His confirmation solidifies Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal government along hard-right ideological lines.

Why It Matters: Vought’s appointment grants Trump a powerful tool to enforce authoritarian economic policies—gutting federal programs and agencies, defunding regulatory agencies, and pushing an extremist conservative agenda. As the enforcer of Project 2025, he will drive efforts to dismantle federal oversight, privatize public services, and concentrate power within the executive branch.

Source: NBC News

USAID Workforce Slashed From 10,000 to Under 300 as Elon Musk Decimates Agency

What Happened: Elon Musk has gutted USAID’s workforce—from over 10,000 employees to fewer than 300—according to internal emails and multiple USAID sources. The drastic cuts left the agency’s Africa bureau with only 12 staff and its Asia bureau with eight, while nearly all personnel were placed on administrative leave starting February 7, with foreign workers recalled back to the United States.

Why It Matters: USAID is the U.S. government’s primary foreign aid agency, crucial for delivering lifesaving humanitarian assistance worldwide. Gutting its workforce cripples anti-human trafficking programs, HIV/AIDS treatment, and disaster relief, leaving vulnerable populations without support. This deliberate weakening of U.S. foreign aid undermines global stability, ceding influence to Russia and China, who will readily step in to fill the void—expanding their geopolitical reach. This is not just an attack on humanitarian aid but a strategic gift to America's adversaries.

Source: WIRED

CISA staffers offered deferred resignations, extending broader cybersecurity fears

What Happened: Trump is forcing key cybersecurity experts at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to choose deferred resignation under the “Fork in the Road” program, giving them only hours to decide. This purge rapidly depletes experts responsible for defending critical U.S. infrastructure against cyber threats, leaving the U.S. more vulnerable to foreign adversaries and attacks.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian power grab further undermines national cybersecurity by eroding the expertise essential to counter nation-state hackers and protect critical systems. By coercing dedicated professionals into resignation, the Trump regime deepens institutional corruption and jeopardizes public safety, leaving U.S. infrastructure increasingly vulnerable.

Source: NPR

Musk’s operative access sensitive personnel data, alarming security officials

What Happened: Elon Musk has seized access to highly restricted personnel records of millions of federal employees, including those in sensitive security positions at the Treasury and State Departments. This access, granted within days of Trump’s inauguration, allows DOGE unvetted operatives to modify, copy, or even delete personnel records, raising alarms about potential abuse and retaliation against government workers deemed "disloyal" to Trump.

Why It Matters: This is a direct threat to national security and a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. With unchecked access to personnel records, Trump and Musk’s unvetted operatives can alter, erase, or weaponize federal employee data—paving the way for political purges and retaliation against those deemed disloyal to Trump. Security experts warn this reckless access creates vulnerabilities ripe for exploitation by foreign adversaries like Russia and China.

Source: The Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Bessent Moves to Undermine Fed’s Authority Over Interest Rates

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has unveiled a plan to bypass the Federal Reserve and directly influence long-term interest rates by targeting the 10-year Treasury yield. Instead of working with the Fed, the Trump regime aims to use aggressive deregulation, spending cuts, and tax policies to drive rates lower—an unconventional move that shifts economic control to the executive branch.

Why It Matters: This move would weaken the Federal Reserve's independence, allowing Trump’s regime to manipulate markets for political gain. By sidelining the Fed, Bessent risks destabilizing financial markets, fueling inflation, and undermining global confidence in U.S. economic policy. This mirrors authoritarian regimes that centralize economic control.

Source: CNN

Justice Dept.’s Weaponization Group Underscores Trump’s Quest for Retribution

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi formed a Justice Department "Weaponization Working Group" to investigate Trump’s ‘political adversaries,’ including prosecutors who pursued cases against him—Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, and Letitia James—and Jan. 6 investigators. The group bypasses normal DOJ oversight, directly granting prosecutorial power to Trump cronies.

Why It Matters: This move weaponizes law enforcement for political retribution, eroding the rule of law and setting a dangerous precedent for authoritarian governance. The DOJ is being used as a tool to punish Trump’s critics while protecting his loyalists. This is exactly how law enforcement and security services in Russia operate.

Source: New York Times

Musk Halts USAID Funding to Enforce Fiscal Discipline

What Happened: Musk’s operatives have commandeered access to the Treasury payment system to stop funds to USAID. Although the regime claimed this access was “read-only” and intended solely for auditing, reporting reveals a deliberate effort to halt USAID payments—a move that directly undermines Congress-approved funding. A federal judge has restricted Musk’s operatives’ access.

Why It Matters: Unvetted operatives having control over Treasury payments, enable them to cut off funds to anyone—agencies, aid programs, even political opponents—without oversight.

Source: AP

Trump imposes sanctions on ICC, accusing it of targeting US and Israel

What Happened: Trump imposed economic sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), freezing assets and banning travel for officials investigating U.S. citizens or allies—Israel. This move follows the ICC issuing arrest warrants for key Israeli figures, which Trump condemned as a threat to U.S. and Israeli interests. The order aims to block ICC prosecutions and punish those enforcing international accountability.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing U.S. power to subvert international justice, shielding himself and allies from accountability. Sanctioning the ICC undermines the rule of law, erodes civil liberties, and sets a dangerous precedent—where loyalty, not justice, dictates policy. This move further destabilizes global legal norms and emboldens authoritarian regimes.

Source: Guardian

Attorney General Pam Bondi orders review of Trump prosecutions, focuses on "sanctuary" cities

What Happened: Attorney General, Pam Bondi ordered a 60-day pause on federal funding for sanctuary cities—including New York City—to force local compliance with Trump’s extremist immigration agenda.

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian tactic, using federal power to punish political opponents and override state rights. Today, it's targeting immigrants—tomorrow, it could be any policy in blue states that conflicts with the regime’s agenda. This sets a dangerous precedent for unchecked federal overreach.

Source: WABC

Trump hits Illinois and Chicago with anti-sanctuary lawsuit

What Happened: Trump filed a lawsuit against Illinois and Chicago, alleging that local sanctuary policies block federal immigration efforts by restricting information sharing. The suit targets Democratic leaders Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson as part of a broader campaign to force mass deportations.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit exemplifies authoritarian overreach that undermines state rights and civil liberties, setting a dangerous precedent for federal intrusion into local governance and prioritizing politically driven agenda.

Source: POLITICO

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FAKE DOGE Purging ‘Disloyal’ Federal Workers

What Happened: Federal employees report disappearing and reappearing personnel files and AI-powered scans of internal chats on government computers, including at Treasury. Some suspect Elon Musk’s operatives are searching for “progressive” views or disloyalty to Trump.

Why It Matters: This points to a political purge using AI-driven surveillance to identify, alter records, and remove non-Trump loyalists from federal agencies—a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Source: Jennifer Jacobs on X (CBS News)

Trump orders key government agency to cancel all media contracts

What Happened: Trump ordered GSA to cancel all media contracts, cutting off government subscriptions to outlets like Politico, BBC, and Bloomberg. The move follows claims that media spending is wasteful and ideologically biased.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attempt to silence independent journalism and control information within the government. By cutting off access to critical news sources, the regime tightens its grip on federal agencies and limits transparency.

Source: Axios

Trump Establishes Task Force to Enforce Christian Nationalism

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order creating a task force to eliminate "anti-Christian bias," framing it as a defense of religious freedom. The move mirrors Russia’s state-backed Orthodox nationalism, where the government weaponizes religion to consolidate power and suppress dissent.

Why It Matters: This is a clear step toward state-enforced Christian nationalism, using federal power to privilege one religion while marginalizing others. Like Putin’s use of the Russian Orthodox Church to justify authoritarian control, Trump is leveraging Christianity to undermine secular governance and erode the separation of church and state.

Source: CNN

FBI Complies with Trump Order, Hands Over Identities of Jan. 6 Investigators

What Happened: The FBI, under pressure from Acting Deputy AG Emil Bove, provided a classified list of over 5,000 personnel involved in the January 6 investigations, giving the Trump regime direct access to their identities.

Why It Matters: This move exposes investigators to retaliation, sending a chilling message that those who challenged Trump’s actions will face consequences. It mirrors tactics used in authoritarian regimes to purge dissent and enforce absolute loyalty within government ranks.

Source: CNN

Trump calls for ‘termination’ of 60 Minutes in fresh attack on US media

What Happened: In Trump’s escalating war on the free press, he called for the termination of CBS’s 60 Minutes, accusing the show of fraud. This marks another escalation in his war on independent journalism.

Why It Matters: Targeting a major news program is a direct assault on press freedom, aiming to silence dissent and control the narrative—a hallmark of authoritarian rule. This escalating war on the media has intensified since Trump’s return to power, signaling a broader effort to undermine independent journalism and suppress opposition voices.

Source: Guardian

RNC Chair Threatens GOP with Punitive Ramifications

What Happened: RNC Chair Michael Whatley warned on NewsNation that Republican lawmakers who fail to support Trump’s legislative agenda could face unspecified “ramifications.” During his remarks, Whatley emphasized that the American people expect Congress to work in lockstep with Trump —including tax cuts, immigration reform, and border funding—underscoring a concerted effort to coerce party unity through threats.

Why It Matters: This shows how the Trump regime is his cronies to enforce loyalty and suppress dissent within the GOP. With Musk backing primary threats against those who step out of line, the message is clear—fall in line or face elimination.

Source: The Hill

Democrats Blocked from EPA as DOGE Tightens Control

What Happened: Congressional Democrats were denied entry to EPA after attempting to meet with Musk’s operatives and Trump’s EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Reps. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) tried to enter EPA headquarters in Washington but were turned away. Lawmakers sought answers on frozen Inflation Reduction Act funds, which are supposed to support clean air and water initiatives but have been blocked under Trump’s executive orders.

Why It Matters: Blocking elected officials from federal oversight is a blatant authoritarian move. Musk is dismantling environmental protections, stripping the EPA’s power, and favoring corporate polluters. Similar lockouts at USAID and Treasury show a broader effort to silence opposition and cement one-party rule.

Source: The Hill

Casey DeSantis considers running for Florida governor amid push from top donors

What Happened: At a Palm Beach donor event, influential Republicans pressured Casey DeSantis to consider a 2026 run for Florida governor. Once just a campaign surrogate for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, she now faces mounting pressure amid an authoritarian push to consolidate power in Florida.

Why It Matters: This highlights the growing trend of nepotism within the GOP, using family ties to consolidate power

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Aid Freeze: Strategic Reallocation to Secure National Interests

What Happened: Trump’s 90-day foreign aid spending freeze has left half a million metric tons of U.S. food aid—worth over $340 million—in limbo. Critical programs, including the essential FEWS NET early warning system, have been shuttered, leaving humanitarian organizations without clear guidance amid the chaos.

Why It Matters: This reckless freeze endangers millions, crippling efforts to prevent famine and humanitarian disasters. While framed as a budgetary move, it abandons U.S. commitments, destabilizes global food security, and hands Russia and China greater influence in vulnerable regions.

Source: Reuters

EPA Purges Environmental Justice Staff

What Happened: EPA has placed 168 employees—tasked with safeguarding communities of color and low-income areas—from its Office of Environmental Justice on administrative leave. Citing a need to "realign" staffing with statutory duties, this is part of Trump’s war on DEI.

Why It Matters: This purge weaponizes federal institutions against vulnerable populations, undermining decades of progress in protecting environmental justice. By sidelining dedicated workers, the regime deepens corruption and compromises civil rights, prioritizing political conformity over the health and safety of marginalized communities.

Source: POLITICO

Health Clinics Face Closure Amid Funding Chaos

What Happened: Trump’s funding freeze has left health clinics and nonprofits unable to access urgently needed federal funds, forcing closures in Virginia, West Virginia, and Mississippi. Despite a judge blocking the freeze, clinics serving low-income and rural communities still face severe disruptions due to bureaucratic chaos and alleged “technical issues” at HHS.

Why It Matters: This manufactured crisis highlights Trump’s weaponization of government to dismantle essential services, disproportionately harming vulnerable populations. The targeted defunding of community health centers highlights Trump’s broader agenda to erode public health infrastructure while falsely claiming support for these programs.

Source: NBC News

Haitian Migrants Brace for Mass Deportations Amid Trump Crackdown

What Happened: Trump is set to terminate TPS for Haitians, putting 500,000 people at risk of deportation, despite Haiti’s escalating violence. This follows the revocation of TPS for 300,000 Venezuelans and a blocked $13.3 million in U.S. security aid, worsening the crisis.

Why It Matters: This is a targeted attack on Black and immigrant communities, forcing families into fear and uncertainty. Deporting people to a collapsing state is a death sentence, as Trump escalates mass deportations while gutting humanitarian protections.

Source: NOTUS

CDC Alters Abortion Search to Promote Adoption

What Happened: The CDC website now suggests “adoption” when users search for abortion, following a mysterious federal website outage. The agency has not explained the change, highlighting politically motivated censorship of public health information.

Why It Matters: This is a clear manipulation of public health data to push Trump and the GOP’s anti-abortion agenda. By altering access to reproductive health information, the regime is eroding scientific integrity and shaping narratives to control personal health decisions.

Source: The Hill

📰 In Other Alarming News

DOGE Staffer Resigns Over Racist Posts in Uncompromising Enforcement of National Standards

What Happened: Marko Elez, a 25-year-old Musk operative embedded in the Treasury Department, resigned after reports exposed his racist and eugenics-supporting online posts. “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” and “Normalize Indian hate” were some of his posts from last year.

Why It Matters: This highlights the lack of vetting in Musk’s DOGE operation, where unqualified extremists have gained access to critical government systems and the data of all Americans. While Elez was forced out, his hiring underscores broader risks of unvetted political appointees with dangerous ideologies infiltrating federal agencies.

Source: WSJ

DOGE Teen Owns ‘Tesla.Sexy LLC’ and Worked at Startup That Has Hired Convicted Hackers

What Happened: 19-year-old DOGE staffer Edward Coristine, known online as “Big Balls,” was granted access to sensitive U.S. government systems despite ties to convicted hackers, Russian-registered domains, and cyberattack solicitations. With limited experience, he was appointed an “expert” at the Office of Personnel Management, raising red flags among security experts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s FAKE unauthorized DOGE is infiltrating federal agencies with unvetted Musk loyalists, bypassing standard security clearances and compromising national security. Coristine’s ties to cybercriminal networks and his role within OPM—which oversees federal personnel records—pose serious insider threats, exposing government systems to potential exploitation.

Source: WIRED

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Trump’s Buyout Scheme Blocked, But the Drive for Reform Persists



What Happened: A federal judge has temporarily halted Trump’s plan to force federal workers out with financial incentives—a buyout program masterminded by Elon Musk. The judge extended the deadline for employees to decide, pending a full hearing on the program’s legality. Despite claims that 40,000 workers have already signed up.

Source: AP

Trump’s Bold Birthright Citizenship Crackdown Faces Judicial Interference



What Happened: A federal judge in Seattle has issued a sweeping nationwide injunction blocking Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. The order—which directs agencies to deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil if neither parent is a citizen or lawful permanent resident—has been condemned in court. Judge John Coughenour accused Trump of treating the rule of law as merely an obstacle to his policy goals, asserting that such a fundamental constitutional right cannot be dismissed for political gain.

Source: Reuters

USAID Unions Fight Unconstitutional Cuts

What Happened: USAID unions have launched a lawsuit against Trump to block sweeping cuts deemed "unconstitutional and illegal." Trump’s directive placed all USAID direct-hire staff on administrative leave, slashing the agency’s workforce and crippling vital humanitarian aid. This move—accompanied by abrupt funding freezes and mass layoffs—has disrupted operations, sparked protests, and left essential disaster relief and development work paralyzed The lawsuit argues that only Congress has the power to dissolve or dismantle USAID, and these actions imperil both American jobs and national security.

Source: NPR

📊 By the Numbers

168 – Number of EPA environmental justice employees placed on administrative leave

10,000+ → 290 – Reduction in USAID’s workforce under Musk’s purge

17 – Independent Inspectors General purged from their roles

$5 trillion – Annual U.S. government payments processed by systems that Musk operatives have unauthorized access to

500,000 – Haitian migrants at risk of deportation if Trump ends TPS protections

32 million – Americans relying on community health centers at risk due to federal funding freezes

24.5 million – Applicants in USAJobs database now accessible by Musk’s operatives

🔎 What to Watch Next

Potential Supreme Court challenges to Trump’s executive orders

Increased government purges targeting progressive officials

Further authoritarian moves to suppress media and independent oversight

🚨 Call to Action

Contact your representatives to demand congressional action against Trump’s abuses. Support investigative journalism to expose corruption and Trump’s consolidation of power. Stay informed, organize, and mobilize against Trump’s authoritarian tactics.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump continues to rapidly consolidate power: The purge of civil servants, the shutdown of foreign influence investigations, and the gutting of federal agencies reflect a clear effort to eliminate checks on corruption and authoritarian rule. Trump is systematically restructuring the government to eliminate opposition and install loyalists.

Musk’s influence presents an unprecedented national security risk: Granting administrative access to sensitive government systems and personnel records raises serious concerns about political purges, financial manipulation, and foreign interference.

Democracy, information, and free press are under direct attack: Blocking congressional oversight, censoring reproductive health information, and weaponizing agencies to attack media.

Resistance efforts are growing: Lawsuits, court injunctions, and public pushback show efforts to slow down Trump’s power grab.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.